New York Giants at New York Jets Pre-Game Discussion

even though I should get off the couch and do something constructive. I don't care who wins. Most of the guys playing today won't be with the team after Tuesday. Still, it's the Giants. I have to watch.
Except for the guys who are on the bubble. As much as I like to win (even in the preseason), I think it's much more important for the Giants to get out of this game without any more injuries to key contributors. I'd sit everyone who's healthy enough to play, but is a lock to make the final 53 anyway. Better safe than sorry.
but my player to watch is the new CB we picked up from Minnesota, Harrison Hand. Usually we would look at a pickup like that as camp fodder, but with the state of the CB depth on this team, he absolutely could steal himself a roster spot.
Hoping he gets a ton of playing time to see what we have.
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Saw Shane Lemieux arrive pregame. His left foot is in a boot and he’s using a knee walker (scooter?) for his left leg.
Just lovely.
