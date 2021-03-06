for display only
New York Giants at New York Jets Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:30 am
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:31 am : link
PLEASE no injuries. 🙏🙏🙏.
Will probably watch the entire game  
Gman11 : 8:42 am : link
even though I should get off the couch and do something constructive. I don't care who wins. Most of the guys playing today won't be with the team after Tuesday. Still, it's the Giants. I have to watch.
Yikes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:49 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Saw Shane Lemieux arrive pregame. His left foot is in a boot and he’s using a knee walker (scooter?) for his left leg.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:51 am : link
Well, that's damn encouraging about Shane...
RE: Yikes  
M.S. : 9:54 am : link
Just lovely.
The news on Lemieux is not exactly a surprise  
Matt M. : 10:09 am : link
Have we ever gotten an actual statement about the injury or a timetable for return? At this point, it is just as likely he is Wally Pipp as Innis he returns as a starter for the Giants.
It's a meaningless game...  
Klaatu : 10:14 am : link
Except for the guys who are on the bubble. As much as I like to win (even in the preseason), I think it's much more important for the Giants to get out of this game without any more injuries to key contributors. I'd sit everyone who's healthy enough to play, but is a lock to make the final 53 anyway. Better safe than sorry.
I mentioned this in another thread,  
bLiTz 2k : 10:16 am : link
but my player to watch is the new CB we picked up from Minnesota, Harrison Hand. Usually we would look at a pickup like that as camp fodder, but with the state of the CB depth on this team, he absolutely could steal himself a roster spot.

Hoping he gets a ton of playing time to see what we have.

