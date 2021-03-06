for display only
New York Giants at New York Jets Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/28/2022 1:12 pm
...
RE: I'll take Mims on the Giants  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15794445 Producer said:
Quote:
.


Wouldn't trade for him
RE: Klecko has been  
jnoble : 8/28/2022 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15794437 PEEJ said:
Quote:
woefully under-appreciated. He should have been in the HOF a long time ago.


Plus he did a great job intimidating Buford T Justice by bending his badge with his bare hand lol
He was  
darren in pdx : 8/28/2022 3:45 pm : link
touching the line by time he had possession. Bad call.
RE: RE: RE: Does it seem  
OBJRoyal : 8/28/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15794440 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15794434 OBJRoyal said:


Quote:


In comment 15794429 George said:


Quote:


As though the NYJ are featuring Denzel Mims in order to entice the NYG to trade for him?



Just came on here to say it seems they are featuring him for a trade


We have the what? Number four shot at anyone released. Don’t see a trade.


I didn’t say a trade to us, per say
Webb Magic Time  
PEEJ : 8/28/2022 3:46 pm : link
!
RE: I'll take Mims on the Giants  
prdave73 : 8/28/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15794445 Producer said:
Quote:
.


I would trade for him, why not? He is asking to be traded, I would give up a rd 5 for him
This Toivinen Kid  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/28/2022 3:47 pm : link
just made the team with that catch.
Great  
AcidTest : 8/28/2022 3:47 pm : link
catch by Toivonon.
Mims  
BVP10 : 8/28/2022 3:48 pm : link
Would take Mims but we cannot give up picks when we not goimg anywhere. Sucks for Mims though on a sucky team and the Jets have no QB...
RE: RE: I'll take Mims on the Giants  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/28/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15794452 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15794445 Producer said:


Quote:


.



I would trade for him, why not? He is asking to be traded, I would give up a rd 5 for him
trade Slayton for him
RE: Great  
BillT : 8/28/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15794454 AcidTest said:
Quote:
catch by Toivonon.

Hit the ground
Toivonen*  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/28/2022 3:49 pm : link
Excuse me.
Webb seems to throw a nice catchable  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 3:49 pm : link
ball
RE: Great  
PEEJ : 8/28/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15794454 AcidTest said:
Quote:
catch by Toivonon.

I was surprised when he was released. He got a lot of love from the beats in the spring
RE: RE: Great  
AcidTest : 8/28/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15794457 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15794454 AcidTest said:


Quote:


catch by Toivonon.


Hit the ground


I think you're right. Oh well, nice effort. Maybe he can make the PS. We have a lot of bodies at WR that are interchangeable IMO.
Myrick  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/28/2022 3:53 pm : link
Another guy playing late
I know it is a jETS  
HewlettGiant : 8/28/2022 3:54 pm : link
Telecast, but jeez....
Can they stop the pre season hero Streveler?  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 3:56 pm : link
😆
RE: I know it is a jETS  
jvm52106 : 8/28/2022 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15794470 HewlettGiant said:
Quote:
Telecast, but jeez....


Right.. It is comical.
They get the 2 min. Drill after all  
George from PA : 8/28/2022 4:00 pm : link
The forgoed it during practice....but now have it
and Dorsey  
BigBlueCane : 8/28/2022 4:02 pm : link
just botched that one.
Classic Giants  
jeff57 : 8/28/2022 4:02 pm : link
.
Dorsey has killed the small chance he had this game  
PatersonPlank : 8/28/2022 4:03 pm : link
.
And the story of Streveler  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 4:03 pm : link
Continues
No OT  
darren in pdx : 8/28/2022 4:05 pm : link
in preseason so no sense for Jets to play for the FG here.
So typical  
jeff57 : 8/28/2022 4:06 pm : link
😂
Unfuckingbeleivable  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 4:06 pm : link
They got away with huge hold right in front of ref too!
RE: Dorsey has killed the small chance he had this game  
RCPhoenix : 8/28/2022 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15794484 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Yep
Jets  
AcidTest : 8/28/2022 4:07 pm : link
win! Jets win! Jets win!
The DE #95 on the Giants  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/28/2022 4:07 pm : link
was tackled. That was blatant.
RE: Dorsey has killed the small chance he had this game  
adamg : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15794484 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


That was a weak DPI call. Dude ran right into him on purpose.
95 held  
M.S. : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link

On Jets TD

Not even close
Holding  
Devour the Day : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
I think everyone saw that hold other than the ref. Wow
RE: The DE #95 on the Giants  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15794492 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
was tackled. That was blatant.


Yup! Totally mussed!
That hurt ....  
short lease : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link

thought we were going to go 3-0 in pre-season (which means nothing but ...)
A hold?  
Red Right Hand : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
The guy fucking tackled him. Like it was OK and shit..
RE: Golladay is not helping this team.....  
short lease : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15794421 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I sure hope he turns it on in the Regular Season. I think he's one of those guys that got his pay day and has just not played up to it.



+1
RE: The DE #95 on the Giants  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15794492 GruningsOnTheHill said:
Quote:
was tackled. That was blatant.
refs want to go home….
Dorsey should just turn in his playbook  
jeff57 : 8/28/2022 4:08 pm : link
Before he leaves the stadium.
Glad  
Percy : 8/28/2022 4:09 pm : link
All that chatter and game oblivious Jet-Love has come to an end.
Doesn't hurt for the Giants to learn that D is key and that you lose without it.
RE: 95 held  
BigBlueinDE : 8/28/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15794494 M.S. said:
Quote:

On Jets TD

Not even close


Big time! Even Saleh knew it.
Ian Eagle: "the Jets just won the Snoopy Bowl!!!!!"  
Dave on the UWS : 8/28/2022 4:11 pm : link
oh brother. It would have been nice if Dorsey actually reacted before the receiver had 2 steps on him.
F the Jets!  
Simms11 : 8/28/2022 4:11 pm : link
.
Let the real games begin.  
Producer : 8/28/2022 4:12 pm : link
.
Dorsey’s a lock now  
Joe Beckwith : 8/28/2022 4:12 pm : link
# 31 on the roster .

23 players have to prove better to replace him.

Don’t know if we can find that many.

Guys a one man wrecking crew.

RE: Dorsey should just turn in his playbook  
Blackmax00 : 8/28/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15794503 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Before he leaves the stadium.
Yeah as soon as he committed the dpi I knew the jets had a W
RE: RE: Dorsey should just turn in his playbook  
Joe Beckwith : 8/28/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15794520 Blackmax00 said:
Quote:
In comment 15794503 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Before he leaves the stadium.

Yeah as soon as he committed the dpi I knew the jets had a W


It was also uncovered.
RE: Unfuckingbeleivable  
BigBlueinDE : 8/28/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15794489 Simms11 said:
Quote:
They got away with huge hold right in front of ref too!


+1. Terrible non call.
Just wondering  
Joe Beckwith : 8/28/2022 4:21 pm : link
Why Webb threw the ball way on the 3rd down?
Why was the Hail Mary NOT into the middle of the end zone to give an opportunity for the catch or the deflection? Might have even drew a PI and one last shot at a W.

Oh well.

On another note: opponents are still picking up our blitzes.
