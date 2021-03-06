New York Giants at New York Jets Post-Game Discussion

My respect for Daboll would skyrocket if he benched KG. KG doesn't deserve to be on the field with his play or effort. I would say cut him but I don't know if that's feasible cap wise/how thin we are at WR.
Cutting him would be bold. And I would love it. It would send a great message.
But dangle him first and hope someone is desperate enough to cough up a day 3 pick...
Pat Leonard is a weasel. Everyone should know by now. Not only from his days covering the Giants but also when he covered the Rangers. Anything he writes needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Always trying ti stir the pot.
This team is in a rebuild but just based on pre season alone it is better than last year and its not even close. Saying we can easily go 3-14 is a cop out. WE won 4 games last year with a practice squad roster and coaching staff. I think we can win 6-8 games this year just as easily. I feel really good about this coaching staff and front office.
and afterwards - Robinson is not an outside corner. They need cut or trade Slayton and use his 2.5M to find a starting corner
If the Giants starting CB opposite Adoree' Jackson is someone they get in a trade for for Darius Slayton or on the waiver wire then god help us. I would rather see them give Darnay Holmes or Flott a shot outside then start something they claim off waivers. I know that Holmes is better in the slot but I think he would be a far better option outside than anyone that is out on the street.
I think the Scottish Hammer is safe. The fact he can also kick FGs in an emergency will help keep him around.
60 yard punts and 20-yard returns is not good, especially if your coverage isn’t good. I would rather have 40-yard punts and no return yards.
That is the fault of the coaches. I will never understand why they dont just punt it out of bounds every time. A 50yd punt would have a 50yd net if they kick it out of bounds, and no chance of giving up a TD
They can cut him after this season and be ok ($6.7 M in cap savings). It'd be ideal to cut him after the 2023 season though and recoup $14.6 M in cap dollars though. The stark reality is that they're prolly gonna need to do it after this season instead of waiting two whole seasons to do it.
This is a developmental year. Those of you who actually think this is a team with ANY chance of having a winning season are delusional. In fact, their chances of going 3-14 are much higher. Let's just hope that this squad is healthy, coaches well, and finds some young diamonds in the rough while the OL improves. This is a 3 to 5 win team, and I have no problem with that because it's reality.
Yep...
I think they could be better than that. Things have to fall right. We are so conditioned to bad luck in games and with injuries that we have forgotten that teams can actually have good fortune. The ceiling is competing for playoff the floor is very low.
I think the Scottish Hammer is safe. The fact he can also kick FGs in an emergency will help keep him around.
60 yard punts and 20-yard returns is not good, especially if your coverage isn’t good. I would rather have 40-yard punts and no return yards.
That is the fault of the coaches. I will never understand why they dont just punt it out of bounds every time. A 50yd punt would have a 50yd net if they kick it out of bounds, and no chance of giving up a TD
Because the odds are you punt it out way before that. There are basically no more Feagles. Teams that punt it out of bounds always have like 15/20 yard punts. That isn't worth it. You'll take the chance the hangtime is good and your coverage unit is good and you'll get the max on a fair catch.
lacking pass rushers. This has been a real issue this whole preseason and is my biggest concern going into the season.
(1) All of their pass rushers didn't play.
(2) The pass rush hasn't been an issue all preseason.
Just idiotic commentary.
Eric at his best.. lol.
I think everyone knows the Giants have been lacking quality pass rushers for awhile now. If that wasn't the case, they wouldn't have taken a edge rusher with their 1st. 2nd until they prove other wise, they are still lacking. 3rd they have no real depth, after Thibs(hopefully) and Ojulari, there isn't much? the rest is a huge question mark..
Lack of a pass rush has been a big problem the last few years. Hoping Wink can fix that with his Edge rushers and blitz packages.
I like this team, I have no idea how many games they can win
I would rather they figure out how to max out his leg and improve coverage
Its called coaching to what you have. He doesnt get the hang time needed to cover his long punts, so there is no way to "improve" punt coverage unless you get 100yd dash stars to cover punts
So use the length he can give you by punting it out of bounds. Eventually those 20yd returns are going to be TD returns. If your coverage teams arent good and your punter cant get hang time but can kick it 55 yards, then punt out of bounds
Postgame Interviews: Brian Daboll, Davis Webb, Alex Bachman
has a 2022 cap hit of 21.1M that increases to $25.4M if he's cut. We only have $5.3M in cap space, so reducing that by an extra $4.25M only leaves us with $1M, which is not enough to get through the season.
To get the extra cap space needed to cut Golladay trade Barkley and his $7.2M salary. Since nobody would pay him that, offer to pay half ($3.5M). That gives us $8.8M in cap space, which increases to $11.3M if we trade or cut Slayton ($2.5M). Then cut Golladay, which leaves us with about $7.1M in cap space.
Barkley is not likely to be resigned and this is a rebuilding year. Trade him now while he's still healthy. Doing so also allows us to keep Corbin.
The only other way to generate the cap space to cut Golladay is to restructure contracts, which Schoen says he doesn't want to do.
I’m not as worried about the Pass Rush as others are......
As mentioned, first of all the two primary PAss Rushers are out nursing injuries. Secondly, Wink has the ability to dial up exotic schemes, blitzes, etc to bring the heat. We haven’t seen his cards yet. I suppose we’ll see more in game one. My biggest concern is CB depth, in which there is very little. Some of the new guys have some skill, but are lacking experience. I don’t think we’ll see it addressed until next year, as well as WR and TE too.
QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, OG Mark Glowinski, OT Evan Neal, OT Andrew Thomas, OT Roy Mbaeteka, DL Leonard Williams, DL Dexter Lawrence, CB Adoree' Jackson, CB Darnay Holmes, S Xavier McKinney, and S Julian Love were healthy scratches from the game.
Wait what? That’s like basically every starter when you count guys who are out with injuries…
I didn’t watch the game, but anyone on this post who is bitching and crying just needs to fuck off.
It’s preseason and You’re basically stupid.
I really wish KG's cap hit wasn't so disgusting this year
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
There is no team in the league weaker at CB.
I agree that they need more depth but are you really asking who their third corner is? Darnay Holmes has been arguably the star of camp.
Quote:
In comment 15794616 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15794609 Andy in Boston said:
Or ….. a team that is deep could take a flyer on him. Why else would the Giants not play him today ?
One reason is that they know he’s not going to be on the 53 (which I’m pretty sure if) and they wanted to see players that might be. But, we’ll find out.
Players claimed off waivers have to be put on the 53. No one is doing that for RM
I think Brightwell should make the team. He shows a good burst, plays special teams and is cheap.
I am pulling for Bachman but don't see how they can keep both Sills and Bachman.
I like Ellis and though maybe not fringe he wasn't guaranteed so I am hoping he makes it.
Cutting him would be bold. And I would love it. It would send a great message.
But dangle him first and hope someone is desperate enough to cough up a day 3 pick...
Quote:
First of all, their starting CB, Robinson is not that good. But. Who is their 3rd CB? Plus, Adoree Jackson always gets hurt.
There is no team in the league weaker at CB.
I agree that they need more depth but are you really asking who their third corner is? Darnay Holmes has been arguably the star of camp.
Holmes is the starting slot. He will already be on the field.
Question is: who is the third outside CB? Who steps in if Aaron Robinson can't handle the job or if Adoree Jackson gets hurt?
Rodarius Williams hasn't played yet and none of the other CBs have really impressed.
This team is in a rebuild but just based on pre season alone it is better than last year and its not even close. Saying we can easily go 3-14 is a cop out. WE won 4 games last year with a practice squad roster and coaching staff. I think we can win 6-8 games this year just as easily. I feel really good about this coaching staff and front office.
Quote:
In comment 15794636 Samiam said:
Quote:
First of all, their starting CB, Robinson is not that good. But. Who is their 3rd CB? Plus, Adoree Jackson always gets hurt.
There is no team in the league weaker at CB.
I agree that they need more depth but are you really asking who their third corner is? Darnay Holmes has been arguably the star of camp.
Holmes is the starting slot. He will already be on the field.
Question is: who is the third outside CB? Who steps in if Aaron Robinson can't handle the job or if Adoree Jackson gets hurt?
Rodarius Williams hasn't played yet and none of the other CBs have really impressed.
Aaron Robinson is going to have a bulls-eye on his back. Opposing QBs will be throwing his way all the time.
The only guy he can cover is Golladay...
Quote:
In comment 15794636 Samiam said:
Quote:
First of all, their starting CB, Robinson is not that good. But. Who is their 3rd CB? Plus, Adoree Jackson always gets hurt.
There is no team in the league weaker at CB.
I agree that they need more depth but are you really asking who their third corner is? Darnay Holmes has been arguably the star of camp.
Holmes is the starting slot. He will already be on the field.
Question is: who is the third outside CB? Who steps in if Aaron Robinson can't handle the job or if Adoree Jackson gets hurt?
Rodarius Williams hasn't played yet and none of the other CBs have really impressed.
It's a big problem because even Daboll and Wink said they have no clue as if Robinson has no competition. This is why it was funny when people discounted Sauce Gardner during the draft process.
If the Giants starting CB opposite Adoree' Jackson is someone they get in a trade for for Darius Slayton or on the waiver wire then god help us. I would rather see them give Darnay Holmes or Flott a shot outside then start something they claim off waivers. I know that Holmes is better in the slot but I think he would be a far better option outside than anyone that is out on the street.
60 yard punts and 20-yard returns is not good, especially if your coverage isn’t good. I would rather have 40-yard punts and no return yards.
Also the most grabbing penalties. 🤡
This late in the game the corner you get is probably going to play like Robinson 60% of the time
Quote:
I think the Scottish Hammer is safe. The fact he can also kick FGs in an emergency will help keep him around.
60 yard punts and 20-yard returns is not good, especially if your coverage isn’t good. I would rather have 40-yard punts and no return yards.
That is the fault of the coaches. I will never understand why they dont just punt it out of bounds every time. A 50yd punt would have a 50yd net if they kick it out of bounds, and no chance of giving up a TD
Quote:
and afterwards - Robinson is not an outside corner. They need cut or trade Slayton and use his 2.5M to find a starting corner
This late in the game the corner you get is probably going to play like Robinson 60% of the time
That would be a 40% improvement!
You never know with scheme fits and whatnot what is out there. Robinson just isnt an outside corner and it will kill this defense
Quote:
This is a developmental year. Those of you who actually think this is a team with ANY chance of having a winning season are delusional. In fact, their chances of going 3-14 are much higher. Let's just hope that this squad is healthy, coaches well, and finds some young diamonds in the rough while the OL improves. This is a 3 to 5 win team, and I have no problem with that because it's reality.
Yep...
I think they could be better than that. Things have to fall right. We are so conditioned to bad luck in games and with injuries that we have forgotten that teams can actually have good fortune. The ceiling is competing for playoff the floor is very low.
Quote:
In comment 15794730 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
I think the Scottish Hammer is safe. The fact he can also kick FGs in an emergency will help keep him around.
60 yard punts and 20-yard returns is not good, especially if your coverage isn’t good. I would rather have 40-yard punts and no return yards.
That is the fault of the coaches. I will never understand why they dont just punt it out of bounds every time. A 50yd punt would have a 50yd net if they kick it out of bounds, and no chance of giving up a TD
Because the odds are you punt it out way before that. There are basically no more Feagles. Teams that punt it out of bounds always have like 15/20 yard punts. That isn't worth it. You'll take the chance the hangtime is good and your coverage unit is good and you'll get the max on a fair catch.
Just as they used to do punting toward the endzone. It was called a coffin-corner punt out of bounds inside the 5yd line
This guy doesnt kick a high ball, but he can kick it a mile. So punt it out of bounds. Id take a 45yd punt with no chance of return every time
Quote:
In comment 15794571 prdave73 said:
Quote:
lacking pass rushers. This has been a real issue this whole preseason and is my biggest concern going into the season.
(1) All of their pass rushers didn't play.
(2) The pass rush hasn't been an issue all preseason.
Just idiotic commentary.
Eric at his best.. lol.
I think everyone knows the Giants have been lacking quality pass rushers for awhile now. If that wasn't the case, they wouldn't have taken a edge rusher with their 1st. 2nd until they prove other wise, they are still lacking. 3rd they have no real depth, after Thibs(hopefully) and Ojulari, there isn't much? the rest is a huge question mark..
Lack of a pass rush has been a big problem the last few years. Hoping Wink can fix that with his Edge rushers and blitz packages.
I do think the starting roster today, comprised of 2nd and 3rd team players, would beat the Week 18 Giants roster of 2021.
I kid. We shouldn't even contemplate going after 'Punt God' with those horrific allegations against him.
I would rather they figure out how to max out his leg and improve coverage
What do they have in Toney beside a guy that is great on the stationary bike?
Robinson has done nothing of note in the preseason.
Do you really think guys like Sills and Bachman are going to do well against first team DBs?
Slayton is likely to be cut to get some cap space.
There is only one WR on the team that has done anything in the league and that's Golladay. Get used to it. He's going to play.
Just as they used to do punting toward the endzone. It was called a coffin-corner punt out of bounds inside the 5yd line
This guy doesnt kick a high ball, but he can kick it a mile. So punt it out of bounds. Id take a 45yd punt with no chance of return every time
You can say it makes no sense but that is the reality. If it was that easy then everyone would do it.
I would rather they figure out how to max out his leg and improve coverage
Its called coaching to what you have. He doesnt get the hang time needed to cover his long punts, so there is no way to "improve" punt coverage unless you get 100yd dash stars to cover punts
So use the length he can give you by punting it out of bounds. Eventually those 20yd returns are going to be TD returns. If your coverage teams arent good and your punter cant get hang time but can kick it 55 yards, then punt out of bounds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdcTUbaOu4E - ( New Window )
I’m sure they know that he needs tons of work still and that they wanted to see other guys moreso. I’m sure Big Roy will end up on the PS
What do they have in Toney beside a guy that is great on the stationary bike?
Robinson has done nothing of note in the preseason.
Do you really think guys like Sills and Bachman are going to do well against first team DBs?
Slayton is likely to be cut to get some cap space.
There is only one WR on the team that has done anything in the league and that's Golladay. Get used to it. He's going to play.
think this is right, and I think Golladay will play hard when the games count
Quote:
Just angle it toward the sideline. Its called practice, and punters have nothing else to do 90% of practices
Just as they used to do punting toward the endzone. It was called a coffin-corner punt out of bounds inside the 5yd line
This guy doesnt kick a high ball, but he can kick it a mile. So punt it out of bounds. Id take a 45yd punt with no chance of return every time
You can say it makes no sense but that is the reality. If it was that easy then everyone would do it.
Everyone USED TO DO IT. All it takes is practice
It was a choice to stop doing it, and its stupid because in the Giants case their punter doesnt get hang time but does get distance that the coverage team cannot handle
So get the distance without the coverage worry by learning how to punt it out of bounds. Like they did for 50 years of football
To get the extra cap space needed to cut Golladay trade Barkley and his $7.2M salary. Since nobody would pay him that, offer to pay half ($3.5M). That gives us $8.8M in cap space, which increases to $11.3M if we trade or cut Slayton ($2.5M). Then cut Golladay, which leaves us with about $7.1M in cap space.
Barkley is not likely to be resigned and this is a rebuilding year. Trade him now while he's still healthy. Doing so also allows us to keep Corbin.
The only other way to generate the cap space to cut Golladay is to restructure contracts, which Schoen says he doesn't want to do.
+1
I meant to say with Golladay, not Slayton. Must be the drugs getting to me, lol.
What do they have in Toney beside a guy that is great on the stationary bike?
Robinson has done nothing of note in the preseason.
Do you really think guys like Sills and Bachman are going to do well against first team DBs?
Slayton is likely to be cut to get some cap space.
There is only one WR on the team that has done anything in the league and that's Golladay. Get used to it. He's going to play.
+1
I'm not even asking for him to put up #s. I just wanna see EFFORT. Am I asking for too much?
Agree, but I thought our Run D looked good in pre-season.
@CarlBanksGIII
That's a bit harsh Alex.. it appears to be a stalk block shielding the defender from a run inside of him. I'm no KG apologist .. but that is a bit harsh and piling on a bit
@CarlBanksGIII
That's a bit harsh Alex.. it appears to be a stalk block shielding the defender from a run inside of him. I'm no KG apologist .. but that is a bit harsh and piling on a bit
That was my take, too, but Golladay was upfield of the defender who kept contain position, forcing the runner to try and split converging defenders.
Either the play took too long to develop or, more likely, Kenny had poor situational awareness or a lack of interest.
Wait what? That’s like basically every starter when you count guys who are out with injuries…
I didn’t watch the game, but anyone on this post who is bitching and crying just needs to fuck off.
It’s preseason and You’re basically stupid.