Predict the 2022 Giants Record

this team is not going to look very good this year. 3 wins if we are lucky. There are way too many holes at vital skill spots on this team. I just don't see how they can win with the CB, TE, WR, RB issues they have -- unfortunately the Oline is still an issue too because of injuries
better roster is generally predictive of 2 more losses per season. Giants will add a loss or two to their record and maybe a win. Result is a competitive team with a worse record so 3 wins 14 losses. Tough year but foundation will be laid for future improvements.
I agree, I was thinking maybe 6 or 7 wins before the severe rash of camp and preseason injuries. 3 or 4 wins seems more realistic now.
There is a bright spot here, a record that poor secures is a top QB pick in next year’s draft.
It's still a team that other clubs look at as an automatic win on the schedule when it comes out. It's a 3 to 5 win club. I said 4-13 to split the difference. This club is cap strapped and lacks overall depth. That's what rebuilding clubs are like. It is what it is. Fans picking a 9 or 10 win season are out to lunch. I'm just looking forward to hopefully getting a franchise QB next April and moving from there. We're in a holding pattern now.
Provided they can avoid any more catastrophic injuries to key players (and get a favorable bounce or two). Honestly, though, I really don't care about this year's win/loss record, except for how it affects next year's draft.
The rebuild was always going to take more than one year, and the odds are that the 2023 Giants will look radically different than the 2022 team. That's something to look forward to. 2023 will be the year that the ghosts left by the previous regime still haunting the team will finally get "busted," and the rebuild can begin in earnest.
They still have a QB who hasn't proved a thing and has a history of injuries and a running back who was outshined by a back up last year who is older than him. They have a diva lazy WR in Galloday and huge "who the hell knows" question mark with Toney. They got absolutely nothing in CB. Their high draft pick DE is injured.
Only good thing is Engram isn't on the team. No one (except a few strange ones) is picking this team to win more than 7 games.
Anything else that needs to be discussed? Who's the next Victor Cruz who is going to save this franchise from 10+ of slop?
Whether it's you, or anyone else from previous years, those words are indicators that this franchise cannot get itself out of the toilet. Keep telling yourself that W/L do not matter.
This is more a message to the fans of other teams (like that ninster weirdo) on here. Take this as a warning, you don't want to be your favorite franchise to get into a rut like this one.
But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.
As I wrote, the W/L record this year doesn't matter to me except for how it affects the 2023 draft. It won't send any message other than the team is in a huge hole that was five years in the making, and that it will take more than one year to climb out of it. I don't think that was ever in dispute.
Everything else you wrote was either avoidance or projection, and not worth another comment.
Of course it doesn't matter to you because you know they'll suck. Fans of teams who are worthy of playoff contention worry about W/L records.
You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.
Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.
What the hell are you even talking about?
I wrote,
Quote:
6-8 wins...
Klaatu : 6:41 am : link : reply
Provided they can avoid any more catastrophic injuries to key players (and get a favorable bounce or two).
Does that sound like I'm trying to "fool myself" about the Giants' prospects in 2022? On the contrary, I've said from the get-go that seven wins is not unreasonable provided the team can stay relatively healthy - avoiding any more catastrophic injuries to key players - and in that post I added getting a favorable bounce or two (and I could have also added a favorable call or two).
Good Lord, are you vying for the "Most Tedious Poster Award?" If you are, I'd say as of now you're the favorite.
If Judge was an awful, awful coach and Daboll is not, don't be surprised if the team is a few wins better just for that.
Losing 14 games with 8 games against the Eagles, Commanders, and Cowboys is improbable. The only path to 14 losses is massive injuries. The Giants have functional backups at QB and RB. But even the perennial injuries to Barkley and Jones won't sink them in the same way.
I think the right target is 7 wins, but with injuries maybe they get in the 5 win range.
Barkley will have a strong bounce back year and DJ will be a effective game manager at QB.
Defense will be better than previous seasons. CB depth a huge issue.Coaching will be a major upgrade over last few years.
Injuries and OL consistency will tell the story of the season.
I'm a big franchise pessimist in the BW/Terps mold but similar to BW, I see a weak schedule benefitting them here. The young defensive talent will keep the games competitive, and while the offensive talent is mediocre, there's the just enough to work with (good tackles, Saquan plus RB depth, Jones' athleticism) that I envision Daboll scheming them to a league-average level.
It will be a fun season, and I predict Jones will play at a level equivalent to the 16th-20th range of QBs (slightly below-average), which will make the offseason very interesting. He'll be just good enough to create doubt but probably not good enough to commit a big contract.
Our division isnt that good. I think one thing that looks really different on this team is effort. On D guys are flying to the ball, I think that will lead to turnovers. On O the new system will rely on short passes to play makers. If Saquon is healthy it will be a monster year for him mostly from receiving.
Below average QB and WR unit in a heavy passing league, young OL still missing starter level parts and depth, very thin at CB, still below average roster talent and overall depth. Injury bug is still present. As predicted, a transitional year for NYG and I don't expect the bottom line to change much in 2022.
Oh yeah. Jump from Jones to Rodgers and Brady level. There's no in between or any better QBs.
Like who? And what do they get us? Going from 6 wins to 7?
Schoen needs to build the whole roster to be competitive, and rebuilding teams either get the QB first then build, or build and get the QB. Which plan has the step where we get a middle level vet that is too expensive?
I'm thinking 6-11, but I'll go to the optimistic side
Why do I have to waste my time listing QBs after you pulled that boring Brady/Rodgers leap from Jones?
Like I said before, should've waited and drafted Herbert in 2020. Realistically, I also recommended Dalton and even Wentz who is away better QB than Jones. At least they're some pro ready QBs who have something, unlike Jones.
I'm not the one who has to answer to you here if you believe that Daniel Jones is good enough to be a starting QB. You have this the other way around. Getting boring answering the same questions around here because some of you are oblivious to the fact that Jones isn't a starting QB...
Because he's done literally nothing to prove he's a starting QB. You're the one here left with Jones sitting as your QB in this equation.
Good luck.
RE: RE: There are six very winnable non-division games...
with Carolina, Chicago, Jax, Seattle, Houston and Detroit.
And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?
With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.
So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...
Davis Mills is significantly better than our QB’s and, unless CMac gets hurt, I don’t see how our D stops them. JAX and Detroit are better than you give them credit for.
I'm not underestimating any team. But those teams I listed are not very good, either, on paper. So, I don't think it's a stretch to think we can win most of those games.
Goff is not an elite QB. I am intrigued with Davis Mills, but there is still a lot to prove. I love Justin Fields, but that Bears team has some real talent deficiencies on offense. Seattle has Gino Smith (enough said). I still bullish on Lawrence, but that team has holes, too.
That Carolina team could be better than expected. Mayfield could do good things down there. So, while I think that game is winnable, that game isn't going to be the most challenging of that group of six...IMV.
Whatever Jones is (and the chances are you're right), he is their best option this year and bitching about it isn't changing a thing. You can say how smart you are that they should have waited for Herbert, but maybe a smart dude could put a time machine together so we can take advantage.
Wentz and Dalton, awesome. So for twice the money, we could maybe get two more wins, and for what? Wentz will be injured before the year is out and I think I used Dalton in Tecmo Bowl. What happens next year, when the team has a worst draft pick and no good QBs?
Schoen has said the plan is to build long term, and that does not include spending dumb money on a cooked vet so we can say we're doing something.
Running game and D keep is in a lot of games and we have just enough passing firepower to make people pay for stacking the box....for a change
At the end of the year the arrow is pointing up.
This year Jints remind me of last year's Miami Dolphins
Max.
Could get worse.
Way below average WR unit and same for TE unit (if you actually want to call TE a "unit" for the Giants.
CB quality is way thin.
Injuries, injuries, injuries.
5 wins may be too rich.
This is where I'm at.
Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is the least of my worries. So at least I have that going for me… which is nice.
And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?
With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.
So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...
Need a year to get through some of these bad contracts and evaluate talent.
0% chance.
And one game they abstain from.
And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?
With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.
So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...
Davis Mills is significantly better than our QB’s and, unless CMac gets hurt, I don’t see how our D stops them. JAX and Detroit are better than you give them credit for.
but - arrow will be pointing up.
Need wide receivers, TE, cornerbacks. Not convinced we can score enough points to win more than 6 games.
Who would have guessed you, me, and BW would be among the most optimistic going into this year? The tides, I suspect, really are changing.
Quote:
In comment 15795037 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
I'm torn on the 2nd Philly game?
He means there are 17 games
They do have a lot of holes and there will be injuries…..
But we are on the right track for 2023.
Cut Golladay and draft the real franchise QB.
Congratulations on 2010
Offense will surprise and we’ll like the defense. Just not enough pieces.
4 with no luck, 8 with all luck.
Needle pointing up for 2023 and beyond
But if DJ goes down again it’s gonna get ugly.
You just gotta love reading these words every single year
We're picking W/L for the Giants. Not Baltimore, New England or Miami.
You just gotta love reading these words every single year
What I don't "gotta love" is having my posts edited selectively, presumably to avoid discussing my main point in favor of a snarky quip.
This is more a message to the fans of other teams (like that ninster weirdo) on here. Take this as a warning, you don't want to be your favorite franchise to get into a rut like this one.
But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.
Only good thing is Engram isn't on the team. No one (except a few strange ones) is picking this team to win more than 7 games.
Anything else that needs to be discussed? Who's the next Victor Cruz who is going to save this franchise from 10+ of slop?
This is more a message to the fans of other teams (like that ninster weirdo) on here. Take this as a warning, you don't want to be your favorite franchise to get into a rut like this one.
But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.
As I wrote, the W/L record this year doesn't matter to me except for how it affects the 2023 draft. It won't send any message other than the team is in a huge hole that was five years in the making, and that it will take more than one year to climb out of it. I don't think that was ever in dispute.
Everything else you wrote was either avoidance or projection, and not worth another comment.
You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.
Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.
I will go 6-10.
Combine those elements with a soft schedule and you get 8 wins.
I will go 6-10.
My error, 6-11.
We have a favorable schedule but we also are very thin and any injury at a key spot can totally turn things the wrong direction.
You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.
Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.
What the hell are you even talking about?
I wrote,
Klaatu : 6:41 am : link : reply
Provided they can avoid any more catastrophic injuries to key players (and get a favorable bounce or two).
Does that sound like I'm trying to "fool myself" about the Giants' prospects in 2022? On the contrary, I've said from the get-go that seven wins is not unreasonable provided the team can stay relatively healthy - avoiding any more catastrophic injuries to key players - and in that post I added getting a favorable bounce or two (and I could have also added a favorable call or two).
Good Lord, are you vying for the "Most Tedious Poster Award?" If you are, I'd say as of now you're the favorite.
#sad
I'm saying what everyone else is saying. They'll be bad.
Also. Hahahahha. The Giants over the past couple years haven't even been capable of beating team's backup players.
Looks like it might be Webb taking over sooner than later
Defense-
D secondary is a concern and there’s only so much you can do to cover warts.
Offense-
WR is a concern
TE blocking is concern
QB is huge?
Defense-
D secondary is a concern and there’s only so much you can do to cover warts.
Offense-
WR is a concern
TE blocking is concern
QB is huge?
7 wins
Perhaps you can arrange a meet-up with those clown LBs, you know, face-to-face, to let them know how much they suck...snarkily of course.
Losing 14 games with 8 games against the Eagles, Commanders, and Cowboys is improbable. The only path to 14 losses is massive injuries. The Giants have functional backups at QB and RB. But even the perennial injuries to Barkley and Jones won't sink them in the same way.
I think the right target is 7 wins, but with injuries maybe they get in the 5 win range.
Give me Galloday one on one. I think I can take him.
Also sure, give me a few months to train. Lol. Didn't mean to offend your other half there.
Defense will be better than previous seasons. CB depth a huge issue.Coaching will be a major upgrade over last few years.
Injuries and OL consistency will tell the story of the season.
On a side note. If the Giants win less that 6 games with this schedule, you really have to question the choice of Daboll as HC.
Why? The roster is largely garbage.
& that's me being as biased+optimistic as I can be
You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.
Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.
It's true. We needed to get out the old magic wand and bring in Brady or Rodgers or somehow figure out how to make one f the QBs that came out this year super awesome. Just that easy.
It will be a fun season, and I predict Jones will play at a level equivalent to the 16th-20th range of QBs (slightly below-average), which will make the offseason very interesting. He'll be just good enough to create doubt but probably not good enough to commit a big contract.
Like who? And what do they get us? Going from 6 wins to 7?
Schoen needs to build the whole roster to be competitive, and rebuilding teams either get the QB first then build, or build and get the QB. Which plan has the step where we get a middle level vet that is too expensive?
with Carolina, Chicago, Jax, Seattle, Houston and Detroit.
And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?
With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.
So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...
Davis Mills is significantly better than our QB’s and, unless CMac gets hurt, I don’t see how our D stops them. JAX and Detroit are better than you give them credit for.
I'm not underestimating any team. But those teams I listed are not very good, either, on paper. So, I don't think it's a stretch to think we can win most of those games.
Goff is not an elite QB. I am intrigued with Davis Mills, but there is still a lot to prove. I love Justin Fields, but that Bears team has some real talent deficiencies on offense. Seattle has Gino Smith (enough said). I still bullish on Lawrence, but that team has holes, too.
That Carolina team could be better than expected. Mayfield could do good things down there. So, while I think that game is winnable, that game isn't going to be the most challenging of that group of six...IMV.
Whatever Jones is (and the chances are you're right), he is their best option this year and bitching about it isn't changing a thing. You can say how smart you are that they should have waited for Herbert, but maybe a smart dude could put a time machine together so we can take advantage.
Wentz and Dalton, awesome. So for twice the money, we could maybe get two more wins, and for what? Wentz will be injured before the year is out and I think I used Dalton in Tecmo Bowl. What happens next year, when the team has a worst draft pick and no good QBs?
Schoen has said the plan is to build long term, and that does not include spending dumb money on a cooked vet so we can say we're doing something.
Also, Jones gets hurt as well so someone else is going to play anyway. At least we all know it's just a waste of a year, so start Jones, to get that 2023 QB
but I expect by the last few games we will have lost 1/2 our starters and all our current WRs to injury
If they win all these games they go 8-9, but if they split these games they go 4-13. I have low expectations of the current roster and the injuries make me believe they will underachieve.
The Giants led the NFL in total offense (382.7 ypg), passing yards (272.7) and completions (102).
They led the NFC in passing attempts (143) as well as fewest sacks allowed (3).
Again only preseason. But it’s better than the opposite, like last year.