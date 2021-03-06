Predict the 2022 Giants Record

for display only
christian : 8/28/2022 8:41 pm
It's that time again.

7-10 with a good looking defense.
I am sticking with  
jvm52106 : 8/28/2022 8:43 pm : link
8-9 and in the hunt to the end.
8-9  
Pork Chop : 8/28/2022 8:43 pm : link
with some positive momentum at the end, barely missing the playoffs but lots of optimism for next year
5-12  
AcidTest : 8/28/2022 8:44 pm : link
maybe 6-11. Too many questions on offense and at CB.
5-12  
Mike in NY : 8/28/2022 8:44 pm : link
Besides Bears and Seahawks I don’t see a game where we should be definite favorites.
6-11  
Producer : 8/28/2022 8:51 pm : link
We need more improvements to the offense.
6 to 8  
Alamo : 8/28/2022 8:57 pm : link
I think we win one or two that we are not supposed to win..But on the other side,we will lose one that will make us lose our hair,or our minds.
arcarsenal : 8/28/2022 8:58 pm : link
6-11
7-10  
Devour the Day : 8/28/2022 8:58 pm : link
Coaching staff has us prepared, playing hard and in most games. We just need more talent.
At the end of the year the arrow is pointing up.
5-12  
US1 Giants : 8/28/2022 8:58 pm : link
Next year will be better.
7-10  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/28/2022 8:59 pm : link
3-14  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/28/2022 8:59 pm : link
this team is not going to look very good this year. 3 wins if we are lucky. There are way too many holes at vital skill spots on this team. I just don't see how they can win with the CB, TE, WR, RB issues they have -- unfortunately the Oline is still an issue too because of injuries
10-7; wildcard  
PatersonPlank : 8/28/2022 9:00 pm : link
Yep, you heard it here first
6-11  
GruningsOnTheHill : 8/28/2022 9:00 pm : link
and while I have been saying "next year they will be competitive" since the Obama administration, this time I mean it.
5-12  
islander1 : 8/28/2022 9:02 pm : link
going nowhere with this injury prone offense and mediocre QB.
9-8  
ChicagoMarty : 8/28/2022 9:06 pm : link
Team will start slow pick up steam mid season and come on strong at the end.

This year Jints remind me of last year's Miami Dolphins
6-11  
giantstock : 8/28/2022 9:07 pm : link
Too many injuries and with new system - I think those are the big struggles. An critical injury here or there will probably happen too.
5-12  
noro9 : 8/28/2022 9:11 pm : link
5-12  
M.S. : 8/28/2022 9:14 pm : link

Max.

Could get worse.

Way below average WR unit and same for TE unit (if you actually want to call TE a "unit" for the Giants.

CB quality is way thin.

Injuries, injuries, injuries.

5 wins may be too rich.
8-9  
It's a New Day : 8/28/2022 9:15 pm : link
In the hunt with 3 weeks to go...
RE: I am sticking with  
Johnny5 : 8/28/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15794941 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
8-9 and in the hunt to the end.

This is where I'm at.
5-12  
BigBlue7 : 8/28/2022 9:19 pm : link
The secondary is just way too thin.
10-7  
Vinny from Danbury : 8/28/2022 9:19 pm : link
4 or 5 wins  
Jimmy Googs : 8/28/2022 9:23 pm : link
right in our sweet-spot…
7-10  
Spider43 : 8/28/2022 9:24 pm : link
4-13  
Optimus-NY : 8/28/2022 9:31 pm : link
Looking forward to a Top 3 pick.
7-10  
MyNameIsMyName : 8/28/2022 9:35 pm : link
Roster is shaping up, need a QB
7-10 is the ceiling IMO  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/28/2022 9:37 pm : link
… but with certain players’ injury history I think 5-12.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones is the least of my worries. So at least I have that going for me… which is nice.
There are six very winnable non-division games...  
bw in dc : 8/28/2022 9:42 pm : link
with Carolina, Chicago, Jax, Seattle, Houston and Detroit.

And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?

With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.

So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...
6-11  
Mark from Jersey : 8/28/2022 9:53 pm : link
I think we will have trouble moving the ball, particularly in the passing game.

Need a year to get through some of these bad contracts and evaluate talent.
10-7  
Archer : 8/28/2022 9:56 pm : link
I think that the Giants surprise this year and go 10-7
4-13 or 5-12  
The_Boss : 8/28/2022 9:56 pm : link
Need to get the right QB before we can seriously aim higher.
5-12  
NoPeanutz : 8/28/2022 9:57 pm : link
. I think they stink.
5-12  
moespree : 8/28/2022 9:58 pm : link
They're not good. Didn't see much reason for optimism this preseason either.
10-6...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/28/2022 10:01 pm : link
RE: 10-6...  
The_Boss : 8/28/2022 10:03 pm : link
Brown_Hornet said: ...

0% chance.
Quote:
...


0% chance.
RE: 10-6...  
chick310 : 8/28/2022 10:03 pm : link
Brown_Hornet said: ...

And one game they abstain from.
Quote:
...


And one game they abstain from.
6-11  
Chip : 8/28/2022 10:06 pm : link
better if Saquon and Jones can stay healthy.
I think they do better than expected  
Jay on the Island : 8/28/2022 10:06 pm : link
Due to good defense and offensive line play.
Sorry 7-10  
Jay on the Island : 8/28/2022 10:07 pm : link
RE: There are six very winnable non-division games...  
Mike in NY : 8/28/2022 10:13 pm : link
In comment 15795019 bw in dc said:
Quote:
with Carolina, Chicago, Jax, Seattle, Houston and Detroit.

And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?

With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.

So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...


Davis Mills is significantly better than our QB’s and, unless CMac gets hurt, I don’t see how our D stops them. JAX and Detroit are better than you give them credit for.
6 wins ....  
short lease : 8/28/2022 10:13 pm : link

but - arrow will be pointing up.
6-11  
kelly : 8/28/2022 10:14 pm : link
Hoping for better.

Need wide receivers, TE, cornerbacks. Not convinced we can score enough points to win more than 6 games.
9-8  
OntheRoad : 8/28/2022 10:16 pm : link
against a reasonable schedule.
7-10  
Sean : 8/28/2022 10:17 pm : link
The schedule at this time appears to be manageable & I think you’ll see a bump from Daboll with a much better offense.
Changing coaching staffs, o’and d game plans, even with  
plato : 8/28/2022 10:20 pm : link
better roster is generally predictive of 2 more losses per season. Giants will add a loss or two to their record and maybe a win. Result is a competitive team with a worse record so 3 wins 14 losses. Tough year but foundation will be laid for future improvements.
6-11  
Capt. Don : 8/28/2022 10:26 pm : link
and we trade Barkley to Buffalo or the Rams at the deadline.
...  
christian : 8/28/2022 10:27 pm : link
I really like the running back depth and can see a nice rotation, even if Barkley misses a chunk of games. If they lean on the run game and defense, they should be able to split their division games.
RE: 7-10  
christian : 8/28/2022 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15795057 Sean said:
Quote:
The schedule at this time appears to be manageable & I think you’ll see a bump from Daboll with a much better offense.


Who would have guessed you, me, and BW would be among the most optimistic going into this year? The tides, I suspect, really are changing.
8-9  
hassan : 8/28/2022 10:33 pm : link
…offense is better, d is better and coaching is much better. schedule is weak. jones will be midpsck qb and a tough call for gmen regarding second contract
9-8  
ZGiants98 : 8/28/2022 10:39 pm : link
Offense surprises and Jones and Barkley cement themselves as a solid players.
2-15  
cjac : 8/28/2022 10:42 pm : link
If a couple of bounces go their way
RE: RE: 10-6...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/28/2022 10:43 pm : link
In comment 15795039 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15795037 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...



0% chance.
I'm torn on the 2nd Philly game?

RE: RE: RE: 10-6...  
cjac : 8/28/2022 10:44 pm : link
In comment 15795081 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15795039 The_Boss said:


Quote:


In comment 15795037 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:


...



0% chance.

I'm torn on the 2nd Philly game?


He means there are 17 games
I agree most with Gidie on his explanation  
GiantBlue : 8/28/2022 10:48 pm : link
But I think Daboll, Wink and Kafka will coach a few more victories- 5-12

They do have a lot of holes and there will be injuries…..

But we are on the right track for 2023.

Cut Golladay and draft the real franchise QB.
I'm aware...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/28/2022 10:49 pm : link
...but 10-6 has been my standing prediction on bbi for about 20 years.
...  
christian : 8/28/2022 10:53 pm : link
Losing 14 games is pretty tough to do. The Jags had a rookie QB, a coach fired in part for kicking a player literally in the butt, and were riding a 20 game losing streak to get a 3 win season.
RE: I'm aware...  
cjac : 8/28/2022 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15795086 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...but 10-6 has been my standing prediction on bbi for about 20 years.


Congratulations on 2010
RE: 3-14  
eric2425ny : 8/28/2022 10:56 pm : link
In comment 15794967 gidiefor said:
Quote:
this team is not going to look very good this year. 3 wins if we are lucky. There are way too many holes at vital skill spots on this team. I just don't see how they can win with the CB, TE, WR, RB issues they have -- unfortunately the Oline is still an issue too because of injuries


I agree, I was thinking maybe 6 or 7 wins before the severe rash of camp and preseason injuries. 3 or 4 wins seems more realistic now.

There is a bright spot here, a record that poor secures is a top QB pick in next year’s draft.
7 -10 tops, it’s an easy schedule.  
mikeinbloomfield : 8/28/2022 11:09 pm : link
Gigantic holes at CB and EDGE (Kayvon will be good but he’s still a rookie)

Offense will surprise and we’ll like the defense. Just not enough pieces.

6 and 11  
The Turk : 8/28/2022 11:10 pm : link
but they will at least look like a professional football team and we will all have unrealistic expectations next year
This is a TERRIBLE team folks.  
Optimus-NY : 12:30 am : link
It's still a team that other clubs look at as an automatic win on the schedule when it comes out. It's a 3 to 5 win club. I said 4-13 to split the difference. This club is cap strapped and lacks overall depth. That's what rebuilding clubs are like. It is what it is. Fans picking a 9 or 10 win season are out to lunch. I'm just looking forward to hopefully getting a franchise QB next April and moving from there. We're in a holding pattern now.
6 - 11  
.McL. : 1:51 am : link
It's an easy schedule, so I am torn between 6 and 7 wins...
6-11  
cosmicj : 4:15 am : link
Well coached teams pick up games v terrible opponents.
I just don't see it  
Route 9 : 6:27 am : link
5-12
6-8 wins...  
Klaatu : 6:41 am : link
Provided they can avoid any more catastrophic injuries to key players (and get a favorable bounce or two). Honestly, though, I really don't care about this year's win/loss record, except for how it affects next year's draft.

The rebuild was always going to take more than one year, and the odds are that the 2023 Giants will look radically different than the 2022 team. That's something to look forward to. 2023 will be the year that the ghosts left by the previous regime still haunting the team will finally get "busted," and the rebuild can begin in earnest.
Hard to say but I'll go  
Sec 103 : 7:00 am : link
4 - 8 wins...
4 with no luck, 8 with all luck.
Needle pointing up for 2023 and beyond
It all comes down to health  
George : 7:01 am : link
7-10

But if DJ goes down again it’s gonna get ugly.
7-10  
Giant John : 7:03 am : link
Is the best I can feel right now. Although I do like the coaches, scheme and GM.
6-11 is the ceiling.  
johnnyb : 7:06 am : link
As mentioned, weak CB and lack of depth across the roster.
RE: 6-8 wins...  
Route 9 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 15795146 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I really don't care about this year's win/loss record


You just gotta love reading these words every single year
With this schedule and  
Dave on the UWS : 7:23 am : link
Infinitely better schemes and coaching 9-8 or 8-9 seems about right.
RE: 10-7; wildcard  
Route 9 : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15794968 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
Yep, you heard it here first


We're picking W/L for the Giants. Not Baltimore, New England or Miami.
RE: RE: 6-8 wins...  
Klaatu : 7:31 am : link
In comment 15795157 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15795146 Klaatu said:


Quote:


I really don't care about this year's win/loss record



You just gotta love reading these words every single year


What I don't "gotta love" is having my posts edited selectively, presumably to avoid discussing my main point in favor of a snarky quip.
......  
Route 9 : 7:37 am : link
Whether it's you, or anyone else from previous years, those words are indicators that this franchise cannot get itself out of the toilet. Keep telling yourself that W/L do not matter.

This is more a message to the fans of other teams (like that ninster weirdo) on here. Take this as a warning, you don't want to be your favorite franchise to get into a rut like this one.

But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.
......  
Route 9 : 7:42 am : link
They still have a QB who hasn't proved a thing and has a history of injuries and a running back who was outshined by a back up last year who is older than him. They have a diva lazy WR in Galloday and huge "who the hell knows" question mark with Toney. They got absolutely nothing in CB. Their high draft pick DE is injured.

Only good thing is Engram isn't on the team. No one (except a few strange ones) is picking this team to win more than 7 games.

Anything else that needs to be discussed? Who's the next Victor Cruz who is going to save this franchise from 10+ of slop?
RE: ......  
Klaatu : 7:48 am : link
In comment 15795168 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Whether it's you, or anyone else from previous years, those words are indicators that this franchise cannot get itself out of the toilet. Keep telling yourself that W/L do not matter.

This is more a message to the fans of other teams (like that ninster weirdo) on here. Take this as a warning, you don't want to be your favorite franchise to get into a rut like this one.

But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.


As I wrote, the W/L record this year doesn't matter to me except for how it affects the 2023 draft. It won't send any message other than the team is in a huge hole that was five years in the making, and that it will take more than one year to climb out of it. I don't think that was ever in dispute.

Everything else you wrote was either avoidance or projection, and not worth another comment.
......  
Route 9 : 7:54 am : link
Of course it doesn't matter to you because you know they'll suck. Fans of teams who are worthy of playoff contention worry about W/L records.

You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.

Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.
10-7  
BLUATHRT : 8:05 am : link
I think they miss the playoffs but have a very respectable and competitive season.
......  
Route 9 : 8:07 am : link
Holy shit 10 wins? I hope so
Losing record for certain, ranging from 4-13 maybe as high as  
chick310 : 8:10 am : link
7-10. Offensive line getting better but other areas getting worse on both sides of the ball.

I will go 6-10.
8 Wins  
Jim in Tampa : 8:13 am : link
Barkley bounces back with a very good year. Wink makes the defense respectable. And if Dabol/Kafka can make Davis Webb look good, I think they can bring Jones up to league average.

Combine those elements with a soft schedule and you get 8 wins.
RE: Losing record for certain, ranging from 4-13 maybe as high as  
chick310 : 8:16 am : link
In comment 15795193 chick310 said:
Quote:
7-10. Offensive line getting better but other areas getting worse on both sides of the ball.

I will go 6-10.


My error, 6-11.
This will seem like a copout but...  
AG5686 : 8:16 am : link
I can see anywhere between 9 wins and 5 wins....
We have a favorable schedule but we also are very thin and any injury at a key spot can totally turn things the wrong direction.
RE: ......  
Klaatu : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15795179 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Of course it doesn't matter to you because you know they'll suck. Fans of teams who are worthy of playoff contention worry about W/L records.

You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.

Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.


What the hell are you even talking about?

I wrote,
Quote:
6-8 wins...
Klaatu : 6:41 am : link : reply
Provided they can avoid any more catastrophic injuries to key players (and get a favorable bounce or two).


Does that sound like I'm trying to "fool myself" about the Giants' prospects in 2022? On the contrary, I've said from the get-go that seven wins is not unreasonable provided the team can stay relatively healthy - avoiding any more catastrophic injuries to key players - and in that post I added getting a favorable bounce or two (and I could have also added a favorable call or two).

Good Lord, are you vying for the "Most Tedious Poster Award?" If you are, I'd say as of now you're the favorite.
6-11  
Giantgator : 8:21 am : link
And that's with better coordinators and an easy schedule.

#sad
......  
Route 9 : 8:26 am : link
Nah. I don't think the injuries will make a difference. They'll be a bad team.

I'm saying what everyone else is saying. They'll be bad.

Also. Hahahahha. The Giants over the past couple years haven't even been capable of beating team's backup players.
6-11  
Heisenberg : 8:32 am : link
Flashes of good stuff. Narrow losses. Jones probably misses time again and Taylor gets a bunch of starts.
RE: 6-11  
Route 9 : 8:34 am : link
In comment 15795214 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Flashes of good stuff. Narrow losses. Jones probably misses time again and Taylor gets a bunch of starts.


Looks like it might be Webb taking over sooner than later
7-10 wins......  
Simms11 : 8:36 am : link
with arrow pointing up.
Defense-
D secondary is a concern and there’s only so much you can do to cover warts.

Offense-
WR is a concern
TE blocking is concern
QB is huge?
RE: 7-10 wins......  
Simms11 : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15795218 Simms11 said:
Quote:
with arrow pointing up.
Defense-
D secondary is a concern and there’s only so much you can do to cover warts.

Offense-
WR is a concern
TE blocking is concern
QB is huge?


7 wins
RE: ......  
Southern Man : 8:43 am : link
In comment 15795168 Route 9 said:
Quote:
But right, there are so many important things to discuss and I gotta spend time discussing what clown LB has an "upside" instead of showering them with the snark they ... do ... deserve.


Perhaps you can arrange a meet-up with those clown LBs, you know, face-to-face, to let them know how much they suck...snarkily of course.
...  
christian : 8:44 am : link
If Judge was an awful, awful coach and Daboll is not, don't be surprised if the team is a few wins better just for that.

Losing 14 games with 8 games against the Eagles, Commanders, and Cowboys is improbable. The only path to 14 losses is massive injuries. The Giants have functional backups at QB and RB. But even the perennial injuries to Barkley and Jones won't sink them in the same way.

I think the right target is 7 wins, but with injuries maybe they get in the 5 win range.
RE: RE: ......  
Route 9 : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15795222 Southern Man said:
Quote:
Perhaps you can arrange a meet-up with those clown LBs, you know, face-to-face, to let them know how much they suck...snarkily of course.


Give me Galloday one on one. I think I can take him.

Also sure, give me a few months to train. Lol. Didn't mean to offend your other half there.
7 or 8 wins  
Rick in Dallas : 8:53 am : link
Barkley will have a strong bounce back year and DJ will be a effective game manager at QB.
Defense will be better than previous seasons. CB depth a huge issue.Coaching will be a major upgrade over last few years.
Injuries and OL consistency will tell the story of the season.
6-11  
Greg from LI : 9:11 am : link
Given the paucity of talent, really hard to see much more than that even if the coaching is as good as it appears to be.
Depends entirely on injuries  
AnnapolisMike : 9:33 am : link
If they stay relatively healthy....They could win 8-9 games. The starting 22 is really not bad. But depth is a serious concern and if guys start falling it could get ugly.

On a side note. If the Giants win less that 6 games with this schedule, you really have to question the choice of Daboll as HC.
8-8-1  
90.Cal : 9:35 am : link
RE: Depends entirely on injuries  
Greg from LI : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15795319 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
On a side note. If the Giants win less that 6 games with this schedule, you really have to question the choice of Daboll as HC.


Why? The roster is largely garbage.
RE: 8-8-1  
90.Cal : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15795326 90.Cal said:
Quote:
.


& that's me being as biased+optimistic as I can be
RE: ......  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15795179 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Of course it doesn't matter to you because you know they'll suck. Fans of teams who are worthy of playoff contention worry about W/L records.

You're not the only one who has tried to fool yourself into thinking that an upcoming season will go anywhere.

Months ago, I said keeping Jones to start for another year was idiotic and I still stand by that point.


It's true. We needed to get out the old magic wand and bring in Brady or Rodgers or somehow figure out how to make one f the QBs that came out this year super awesome. Just that easy.
9-8  
Lambuth_Special : 10:04 am : link
I'm a big franchise pessimist in the BW/Terps mold but similar to BW, I see a weak schedule benefitting them here. The young defensive talent will keep the games competitive, and while the offensive talent is mediocre, there's the just enough to work with (good tackles, Saquan plus RB depth, Jones' athleticism) that I envision Daboll scheming them to a league-average level.

It will be a fun season, and I predict Jones will play at a level equivalent to the 16th-20th range of QBs (slightly below-average), which will make the offseason very interesting. He'll be just good enough to create doubt but probably not good enough to commit a big contract.
I'll go with 10-7 with a wildcard berth  
Rudy5757 : 10:15 am : link
Our division isnt that good. I think one thing that looks really different on this team is effort. On D guys are flying to the ball, I think that will lead to turnovers. On O the new system will rely on short passes to play makers. If Saquon is healthy it will be a monster year for him mostly from receiving.
5-6 wins  
JonC : 10:20 am : link
Below average QB and WR unit in a heavy passing league, young OL still missing starter level parts and depth, very thin at CB, still below average roster talent and overall depth. Injury bug is still present. As predicted, a transitional year for NYG and I don't expect the bottom line to change much in 2022.
6 win team  
Thegratefulhead : 10:26 am : link
The QBs on the roster are back up quality. They will tease if Barkley stays motivated. He is healthy and is fighting for his money. Production is coming from 26.
Same old shit  
Route 9 : 10:56 am : link
Oh yeah. Jump from Jones to Rodgers and Brady level. There's no in between or any better QBs.
RE: Same old shit  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15795483 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Oh yeah. Jump from Jones to Rodgers and Brady level. There's no in between or any better QBs.


Like who? And what do they get us? Going from 6 wins to 7?

Schoen needs to build the whole roster to be competitive, and rebuilding teams either get the QB first then build, or build and get the QB. Which plan has the step where we get a middle level vet that is too expensive?
I'm thinking 6-11, but I'll go to the optimistic side  
Section331 : 11:51 am : link
and say 7-10. I think Wink's D is going to leave our DB's exposed, and while I think the O will be slightly better, it won't be good enough.
......  
Route 9 : 12:13 pm : link
Why do I have to waste my time listing QBs after you pulled that boring Brady/Rodgers leap from Jones?

Like I said before, should've waited and drafted Herbert in 2020. Realistically, I also recommended Dalton and even Wentz who is away better QB than Jones. At least they're some pro ready QBs who have something, unlike Jones.

I'm not the one who has to answer to you here if you believe that Daniel Jones is good enough to be a starting QB. You have this the other way around. Getting boring answering the same questions around here because some of you are oblivious to the fact that Jones isn't a starting QB...

Because he's done literally nothing to prove he's a starting QB. You're the one here left with Jones sitting as your QB in this equation.

Good luck.
RE: RE: There are six very winnable non-division games...  
bw in dc : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15795049 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15795019 bw in dc said:


Quote:


with Carolina, Chicago, Jax, Seattle, Houston and Detroit.

And I still think the NFCE is up for grabs for a variety of reasons. Does any team really scare you?

With 5 wins against those six non-division opponents, there just may be a way to get to another 4 or 5.

So, I'm going 9-8. And 10-7 is not impossible...



Davis Mills is significantly better than our QB’s and, unless CMac gets hurt, I don’t see how our D stops them. JAX and Detroit are better than you give them credit for.


I'm not underestimating any team. But those teams I listed are not very good, either, on paper. So, I don't think it's a stretch to think we can win most of those games.

Goff is not an elite QB. I am intrigued with Davis Mills, but there is still a lot to prove. I love Justin Fields, but that Bears team has some real talent deficiencies on offense. Seattle has Gino Smith (enough said). I still bullish on Lawrence, but that team has holes, too.

That Carolina team could be better than expected. Mayfield could do good things down there. So, while I think that game is winnable, that game isn't going to be the most challenging of that group of six...IMV.
RE: ......  
mikeinbloomfield : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15795639 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Why do I have to waste my time listing QBs after you pulled that boring Brady/Rodgers leap from Jones?

Like I said before, should've waited and drafted Herbert in 2020. Realistically, I also recommended Dalton and even Wentz who is away better QB than Jones. At least they're some pro ready QBs who have something, unlike Jones.

I'm not the one who has to answer to you here if you believe that Daniel Jones is good enough to be a starting QB. You have this the other way around. Getting boring answering the same questions around here because some of you are oblivious to the fact that Jones isn't a starting QB...

Because he's done literally nothing to prove he's a starting QB. You're the one here left with Jones sitting as your QB in this equation.

Good luck.


Whatever Jones is (and the chances are you're right), he is their best option this year and bitching about it isn't changing a thing. You can say how smart you are that they should have waited for Herbert, but maybe a smart dude could put a time machine together so we can take advantage.

Wentz and Dalton, awesome. So for twice the money, we could maybe get two more wins, and for what? Wentz will be injured before the year is out and I think I used Dalton in Tecmo Bowl. What happens next year, when the team has a worst draft pick and no good QBs?

Schoen has said the plan is to build long term, and that does not include spending dumb money on a cooked vet so we can say we're doing something.
2-15  
JoeyBigBlue : 12:49 pm : link
The whole offense outside of the two Tackles need to be sent packing.
......  
Route 9 : 12:53 pm : link
Yeah true about the more money part but I wouldn't have signed Kenny Galloday to that contract so there's that. Not my fault the Giants are stupid.

Also, Jones gets hurt as well so someone else is going to play anyway. At least we all know it's just a waste of a year, so start Jones, to get that 2023 QB
......  
Route 9 : 12:54 pm : link
Or fuck it. We need another year after that so start Jones for 2023 and 2024.
7-10  
TJ : 1:15 pm : link
with at least one meaningful game in december
but I expect by the last few games we will have lost 1/2 our starters and all our current WRs to injury
4-13  
kdog77 : 4:56 pm : link
There are 7 teams on the schedule the Giants should beat based on roster: Commanders, Panthers, Bears, Texans, Jaguars, Seahawks and Lions.

If they win all these games they go 8-9, but if they split these games they go 4-13. I have low expectations of the current roster and the injuries make me believe they will underachieve.
This might not be the best place for this  
mikeinbloomfield : 5:57 pm : link
And it’s only preseason BUT:

The Giants led the NFL in total offense (382.7 ypg), passing yards (272.7) and completions (102).

They led the NFC in passing attempts (143) as well as fewest sacks allowed (3).

Again only preseason. But it’s better than the opposite, like last year.
11-6  
Mike in Marin : 6:43 pm : link
Running game and D keep is in a lot of games and we have just enough passing firepower to make people pay for stacking the box....for a change
