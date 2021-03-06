Not an excuse Daniel Jones thread... but... Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:49 am : 8:49 am

this is the same crap he's been dealing with the past couple of years. He has no to little chemistry with his "top" receivers...



Bobby Skinner @BobbySkinner_



Giants top 4 WR on the depth chart in preseason



Kenny Golladay 1 catch 6 yards

Wan’Dale Robinson 4 catches 1 yard

Kadarius Toney DNP

Sterling Shepard DNP