Not an excuse Daniel Jones thread... but...

this is the same crap he's been dealing with the past couple of years. He has no to little chemistry with his "top" receivers...
Giants top 4 WR on the depth chart in preseason
Kenny Golladay 1 catch 6 yards
Wan’Dale Robinson 4 catches 1 yard
Kadarius Toney DNP
Sterling Shepard DNP
WR2: Alex Bachman
His primary problem as I see it.....us that he is a tick slow.
I do not view Taylor as a better QB....but he throws super quick....
However, this year he FINALLY has a functional situation around him that will allow a fair evaluation.
*Decent coaching staff.
*Decent Offensive Line.
*Healthy Barkley at RB.
So he will be expected to produce with his group of TEs and WRs.
As long as that has improved, there are no excuses.
Jones is just snakebit. I don't think the top end talent is there anyway so i'm not sure it even matters, but it sucks seeing any young QB have to go through the crap he has (and I don't feel sorry for Daniel Jones the person, strictly talking his playing career).
Its so obvious that outside of the truly elite QB's, the organization you go to will likely make our break your career. We couldn't have fucked up his chance to succeed any more than we have.
Starting defensive backs on other teams smile.
Where does that leave him? Probably an average to possibly slightly above average starter in the right circumstances. He’s looking squarely at the career journeyman/backup QB path right now.
I'm excited to see what the offense can do with all its number 1s out there at once. I'm telling you, this offense is going to surprise some people.
That was always going to be his path, as would have befitted the mid-round pick he should have been.
Plenty of people care. And the year being a waste is really just for the standings. This is a really important year for Schoen and Daboll to showcase their competency and actually pull this franchise out of the gutter.
Jones stepping up and playing solid football is a huge win for this franchise. It would open doors and give us something to build off of.
I like Jones. I think he's a talented player. I like his toughness - that he played the week after getting knocked out of a game with a pretty ugly concussion says all you need to know about his desire to compete. He can't do it alone, though.
All that said, at some point he has to start winning.
Might this be the year? I hope so. For the first time in a long time, the offensive scheme seems to look like a modern day program. The art of playcalling incorporates two different aspects - play design and play sequencing. It seems Daboll understands both. I'm hopeful this alone will help Jones be more productive.
I would also expect this to be a run-heavy offense given that run blocking should be the line's strength. This may also allow them to get away with a little less at receiver.
Add all this up and it's not hard to see a scenario in which he steps it up this year. One can hope anyway...
looking at Toney's first year + 2nd camp can anyone honestly expect him to play more than 6 games? If the over under on games played for him was 6.5, I'm taking the under.
If you believe he has what it takes (I'm not sure I do) -- I don't see how you can learn much about Jones in the context of this group.
I firmly believe the tone from his supporters, both fans and media, will quickly turn to "how can you judge a guy with these WRs, TEs, four new lineman, and a new system."
The solution would be whatever fixes the chronic injury problem, not this.
Even if you did this, they would just get hurt too.
I think it's simply just another excuse
Ugh. I hated the pick, and after Dave Brown I couldn't believe they would take another QB from Duke just on general principle. He would have been available at 17 if had to have this guy, minimum.
But he's here now and he's not going anywhere until January, so bitching about him at this point is just noise. He wears the Giants jersey and if he's successful, my team does better, so what's the point? Yes, you are smarter than Gettleman. Whoop de doo.
I'm excited to see what the offense can do with all its number 1s out there at once. I'm telling you, this offense is going to surprise some people.
Yes - against second string defenses in preseason he looked great.
Jones gets no breaks from me. If the Giants suck this year he’s got to go. You can’t spend large capital on a guy that cannot show he can take a team forward
Really??? Besides the WRs mentioned above, hes been throwing to Undrafted Free Agents for the most part.
Its always good to compare one of the best QBs to ever play and in the same system for years to a 4th year player, playing under his 3rd coach and 3rd offense.
There are no excuses for DJ this season but if your expectations are that DJ or any QB we bring in will be as good as Rodgers youre just not being fair. I think he can be in that 10-15 range for a QB this season regardless of the WRs. The system is conducive to production. The OL has looked pretty good compared to last season as well. He's probably never going to be a top 5 QB and thats ok.
By the way, Rodgers sat on the bench for 3 years before he became a starter in his 4th year and went 6-10. He has been great but only won 1 Superbowl. He is a better player than Eli but Eli has 2 Superbowls. You dont need a great QB to win, you just need a good one which I think Jones can be now that we have a system in place for success.
This is year 4 - how long do you expect him to get?
Jones is just snakebit. I don't think the top end talent is there anyway so i'm not sure it even matters, but it sucks seeing any young QB have to go through the crap he has (and I don't feel sorry for Daniel Jones the person, strictly talking his playing career).
Its so obvious that outside of the truly elite QB's, the organization you go to will likely make our break your career. We couldn't have fucked up his chance to succeed any more than we have.
I agree with this, I'm not sure he could have ever been the guy, hell few are. But any shot he had was derailed by complete incompetence around him. From the GM to the coach to the injuries around him. And now I think he's broken beyond repair.
Robinson- Way too early to say, but was probably over-drafted at the very least.
Toney- Can't ever stay on the field...like ever, and never seems interested.
Shep- Also rarely stays on the field.
I care less about the "connection" with his receivers from preseason games when they don't really play together and more if they played the games and the QB threw one way and the receiver ran the other.
What I saw so far this summer:
1) a BETTER system than we have had in years where routes seemed to look to help other routes and confuse the defense. No more 4 guys running flat horizontal routes 6 yards from the LOS.
2) With our improved Oline we should see a lot more opportunities than in the past.
3) We have two weeks really to be ready for week 1.
4) Golladay sucks, end of story. I don't care about his reps. He shows no burst and honestly a whole ton of disinterest.
1) Can he protect himself better when running the ball
2) Can he read defenses better pre-snap and put the Giants in an advantageous position
3) Can he hit the big plays when they are there
I've posted this before: if a guy with good speed, an Ivy League-type brain, and accurate deep ball cannot do those things, then he's not the guy.
You can find a replacement-level guy who can operate an offense with a good line and good weapons.
I am not an expert at all, and this is my impression too about the new system. There are a lot more plays where the QB has an open guy to throw to. Look at the touchdown to the TE yesterday. The CB had choice to take the TE or the RB and picked the short guy, Webb hits the TE for 6. Just, FINALLY. I feel like every throw last year was contested.
And then he got paid.
I’m certainly not trying to defend Daniel Jones but if you’ve watched Golladay the past season plus training camp this year and come away thinking it’s the QB that’s bringing him down you may want to find another hobby because you suck at this one
Sterling Shepard - has been recovering from an injury. He has a history with Daniel Jones and I don't think it will take long (if at all) for them to get on track.
Wandale Robinson- has been a full participant during training camp and they have primarily gotten their work in during practices. I don't think daboll wanted to showcase Robinsons' abilities in the preseason.
Kenny Golladay- he has missed some time, but he has been part of the practices. He has also been working with Daniel Jones individually.
Kadarius Toney- he has missed some time, but his biggest question is going to be if he will stay healthy enough to be on the field.
I just don't think 26 total pass attempts in 2 games is anything to scrutinize as to who got how many passes.
He's completing over 70% throwing to the likes of Sills, Collins, etc., guys who may not make the team.
I'm excited to see what the offense can do with all its number 1s out there at once. I'm telling you, this offense is going to surprise some people.
Yes - against second string defenses in preseason he looked great.
Jones gets no breaks from me. If the Giants suck this year he’s got to go. You can’t spend large capital on a guy that cannot show he can take a team forward
Who's saying he's here past this year? In addition to not showing much before now, he's not Daboll and Schoen's "guy." Their jobs are on the line, and if I was in their shoes, I'd rather bet on someone I drafted. Jones is a good as gone, and everyone knows it. If he plays OK, he may catch on as a back up somewhere.
I just don't get actively rooting against him.
I'm squarely in the skeptical corner with Jones, and even I am surprised how much of an ultimatum the team and the fans are putting on him.
This is year 4 - how long do you expect him to get?
I view it differently. I would have preferred they cut him, or as a distant alternative pick up his option.
This one year or else thing makes no sense given where the team is.
Sure but it wasn’t consistent and it was only 1 really good year. And no one thinks Jones is Stafford.
Not many people wanted or liked the KG signing.
come on now. you dont have to like Jones but Kenny Golladay did jack shit and put in no effort last year. thats not on Jones
Oh yes - some teams would kill for a lazy Gollladay and always injured Shepard and Toney. Rodgers would be foaming at the mouth watching their best work from the sidelines.
In an NFL with a different salary structure I would probably be willing to give Jones more time. (Early Phil Simms is not a terrible comp for Jones, to be honest.) However, there are basically two ways to win in the NFL now:
1. Have a cost-controlled QB via the rookie salary structure.
2. Have a superstar QB.
Option 3--have a "pretty good QB making $35m a year"--really isn't viable; it hurts the rest of the roster too much, and the QB play isn't enough to elevate the rest of the team.
So either Jones has to leap well beyond his established level of play, or the Giants should roll the dice again for another cost-controlled QB.
At this point, Jones is more likely to succeed with some other team than the Giants, I think. The Tannehill path remains realistic.
Has Jones gotten a fair shake? Not at all. But it's not about being fair.
Golladay had more than one good year though - 70 catches for 1063 yards in 2018 and then 65 for 1190 in 2019. Missed most of 2020 but was productive when he did play.
It's absolutely a terrible comp.
The injured and lazy route running version?
Rodgers, for instance, and Mahomes, would love to have him.
The injured and lazy route running version?
He's better than Allen Lazard
That would be incorrect sir.
Where does that leave him? Probably an average to possibly slightly above average starter in the right circumstances. He’s looking squarely at the career journeyman/backup QB path right now.
How is he both an average to slightly above average starter and also a career journeyman/backup? Those are very different things.
I am not sure what evidence there is to support that he is an average to slightly above average QB (top 12-15 in the league). I think the hope was that he could someday grow into being the latter.
Hell no he’s not
Well Golladays peak was 3 years ago. So what that has to do with todays version - no knows. Golladay is terrible now. Lazard is ascending. And it’s not even close
Lol, no they’re not. Who’s actually good on the WR corps? And remember they actually have to PLAY.
I just don't get actively rooting against him.
I’m not rooting against him, but you cited examples for encouragement that are weak at best. The guy has proven nothing yet and that’s just they way it is. I want to see results, speculation based on past performance just ain’t doing it for me.
Obviously, this example doesn't hold for known vets like Golladay or Sheperd, but's something to consider before writing off Robinson or Toney (provided Toney gets on the field lol).
I just don't get actively rooting against him.
Who do you think is actively rooting against Jones? Having low expectations of him is not synonymous with rooting against him. Are people criticizing Golladay rooting against him too?
Everyone on this site wants Jones to succeed because it means the Giants succeed. The difference is that many people see him dragging the team down with his poor play and want him replaced (just like Golladay).
The "I am a better fan than you because I have rose colored glasses" is getting really ridiculous on this site.
Matriculate the ball down the field.
Surely they can accomplish that...
Replaced with who? Taylor? Where does that get us? Some great FA QB who doesn't exist and would wreck the cap anyway? Excellent.
The point is, Jones is their best option now. He's gone after this year. If Schoen decides to sign him to a deal, I'll bitch then but until then I'm fine with him playing out his rookie contract. Even if I wasn't (as a lot of folks aren't), what's the alternative? He's here and his success is directly tied to the team playing well. Get over it.
At this point, Jones is more likely to succeed with some other team than the Giants, I think. The Tannehill path remains realistic.
Has Jones gotten a fair shake? Not at all. But it's not about being fair.
I mean pick up his 5th year option, which is a relatively low amount for a starting QB, if you believe in him.
Again, I would have cut him, but this lame duck period does nothing for the future of the team in my view.
1. Have a cost-controlled QB via the rookie salary structure.
2. Have a superstar QB.
Option 3--have a "pretty good QB making $35m a year"--really isn't viable; it hurts the rest of the roster too much, and the QB play isn't enough to elevate the rest of the team.
Sorry but I have to disagree with this point. We just watched Stafford win the SB and he's making $40M a year. He's not a superstar or a rookie IMHO. Ryan, Goff, Garoppolo, and Newton have all at least made it to the show. Then there is Nick Foles as a backup QB.
I know that the QB is important. I do. I get it. However, it's still a team sport. It's a team sport more than any other sport. I honestly can't remember a team that immediately went from zero to hero because they changed the QB. I've seen a team go from contender to champion (Buccs for example) but not zero to hero. The Giants are at zero until they prove otherwise (at least halfway through the season).
If you combine their injury histories, deadly might be the right word.
Golladay had more than one good year though - 70 catches for 1063 yards in 2018 and then 65 for 1190 in 2019. Missed most of 2020 but was productive when he did play.
He had 1 really good year, that's what I said and i'm sticking to it. His sophomore season was good but he was paid for his 2019 production. Everything else has been a mess for him either because of injuries, lack of effort, or now simply cashing in and checking out (that's what it looks like, hope i'm wrong).
Daniel Jones isn't the reason why Golladay gets injured and is lazy. Golladay wouldn't be the first and certainly won't be the last, to cash in and check out. He knew what he signed up for coming here, so our lack of winning shouldn't be a surprise. He's a dog.
NO!
As difficult as it is to swallow, the roster is actually worse than the coaching has been.
Sorry.
Why, other than Jones replacing a 2 time SBMVP I think it is a good comp, up until now, although Simms had a better situation with less coaching changes and a quicker build in talent plus he functioned in a more run oriented league. So in that sense the comp shortchanges Jones.
Quote:
And it's not close.
Well Golladays peak was 3 years ago. So what that has to do with todays version - no knows. Golladay is terrible now. Lazard is ascending. And it’s not even close
Lazard ascends because of Rodgers. Golladay is descending because of his Qb perhaps...
It's a ridiculous comparison, it's apples to caviar.
Fourty years ago, in a completely different economic model, in a completely different game.
That the common thread through all this misery is Daniel is apparently lost on the Cult.
What a dumb fucking post. Congrats.
This year matters because they're going to win 4 games
And yes, I get that it is a 2-way street - a QB needs WR's to get open - but citing WR stats to support how bad they are is a faulty exercise.
Phil Simms's era was 40+ years ago. The game of football is vastly different now than it was even half as long ago.
In Phil Simms' time it was considered to be very routine for quarterback selections to need 3,4 years of time in the oven before being prepared to start games. Transitions from college to pro took longer for a variety of reasons.
One such, You rarely hear "pro-style offense" in college now because College does a lot more to send QBs to the NFL who are significantly more prepared and are playing a similar game that now shares the same concepts they'll see in the Pros.
Why?
Because QBs in the NFL sign 4 year contracts with 5th year options. Teams need to know by year 4 whether to invest hundreds of millions of dollars into them. There's no 4 year wait and see period. Coaches these days build their offenses around what the player can do. The reverse was true for Simms. They trained Simms to play within their offense.
Specific to Jones, Jones had the distinct benefit of college offense and coaching that plays a pro style and QB whisperer college coach that sends guys to the pros. He should not be on a 5 year plan, even factoring in that the team around him was in bad shape.
Duke Football was lousy. The Giants felt like that were able to evaluate Jones despite that. The NFL as a whole evaluates QBs on bad teams all the time. So a bad team around Jones is not reason to explain away the first 36 professional starts.
I suspect KG's hip injury was more serious than anyone thought, but I seriously doubt that a guy who worked his ass off most of his life to get good enough to be a Pro Bowl caliber WR is going to suddenly stop trying because he got a payday.
Holyfukkamoly Batboy!!!!! What receivers?
Golladay has so far shown to be the Albert Haynesworth of Wide Receivers.
K-Tone put up 75% of his yards in two games because he can't stay on the field. Plus he'd rather rap.
Robinson has yet to play a down and likely was overdrafted.
Shepard breaks down about as often as an '85 Yugo.
I suspect KG's hip injury was more serious than anyone thought, but I seriously doubt that a guy who worked his ass off most of his life to get good enough to be a Pro Bowl caliber WR is going to suddenly stop trying because he got a payday.
Stopped being reasonable. It's a BBI rice of passage to blast our current star wide receiver for lack of effort only to turn around in the next thread and lament about how a past star receivers injuries ruined his career with a hint of ironing or remembering how that guy got blasted for lack of effort as well.
Also, if it was all about the money for Galloway, then why would he jeopardized the $34M left in the contract for 2023 and 2024 seasons? Or quite frankly his chances of getting a big payday again?
I hated it when the Giants has a Smurf WR group but it looks like, with Golladay’s indifference, that’s what we will see. Sills, Board and Slayton are the only receivers over 6 ft tall.
Since franchise QBs don’t grow on trees, are you of the school that says draft a QB high every 3 years until you find your franchise QB? Or do we take the Tannehill and Kerry Collins approach until we find a good QB on his second contract? We are experiencing QB hell now. How many times do we go through this?
Who - other than opposing defenses - does Jones make look good?
So, I expect them to put Jones in position to succeed - regardless of the issues - and it's then up to Jones to execute.
We have a schedule that has a lot of opportunities for wins. It's going to be disappointing if Jones can't take advantage of that...
So, I expect them to put Jones in position to succeed - regardless of the issues - and it's then up to Jones to execute.
We have a schedule that has a lot of opportunities for wins. It's going to be disappointing if Jones can't take advantage of that...
This is a very good take.
However, the Simms era is important and if the Giants replicate components of that than I guarantee the WR's and Jones will at least be closer to reaching what ever potential they have. You know the actual "Giants Way".
Seen lots of nice regular season teams with the "modern" approach. Interestingly, I have yet to see a SB team that did not have some if not all of those components of the "Giants Way". It may not be needed often in season. But it will be needed somewhere. This is what history shows.
So modernize all you want but JS and BD better fix the hard stuff and get the players who can execute it.
I also should add I do expect to see significant improvement. I just have very tough standards for how much is enough for another contract. I think, given his past 3 years and his injuries, he needs to be at an elite level to proceed with contract # from the Giants.
Rudolph
Trubisky
Pickett
I’d pick up any one of these 3 if cut and get him in the system for possibly next year if DJ doesn’t work out. All 3 are more preferred than Taylor.
Heck, I’m even interested in that Jets QB who makes plays to win games. I know he is doing it against back ups, but do us he playing with back ups. The kid looks fearless. I’d pick him up too.
That the common thread through all this misery is Daniel is apparently lost on the Cult.
Thank goodness the silly season of delusion is finally over. What a colossal waste of energy these offseasons are for this team anymore and the ludicrous takes by the beligerent bullies on this site. The denial for many on this site is exceeded only by the inexplicable and seemingly endless denial of the Giants ownership itself.
Now we can get back to the urgent business of getting to rock bottom asap. If that means going winless this year so we can rid ourselves of this hot garbage roster, so be it. The good news is, Daniel Jones and this morose cadre of overdrafted, disinterested and overpaid receivers gives us the best chance of doing so.
Good to know there are knowledgable fans of this sport still contributing here -- keep fighting the good fight Homer!
So we shouldn't shit on the QB, but it's OK to shit on the WR's?
Just trying to understand the rules here.
Fact is the Giants have guys at the skill positions who have the potential to make plays in Golladay, Toney, Shep, Robinson with Saquon thrown in for good measure. They are way more than street free agent types but the question is will they show up. We'll find out in two weeks. And they all don’t have to show, but you really need at least three. And if you can get that you can work in guys like Sills and Bachman who could be fine as 3-4 or 4-5 type receivers and you have the potential of a decent offense. The guy I really worry about is Golladay. He just hasn't looked the same since he hurt his knee in '20.
The other thing that is kind of interesting is that appears from what we’ve seen in pre-season is that the Giants offense will be schematically very different from what we’ve seen in the past. Whereas in the past with the Giants everything was vertical routes where somebody had to beat the coverage to get open, what Daboll/Kalfka appear to be doing is trying to scheme receivers open a lot more.
And just a note on Jones. I suspect that people are making this a little more complicated than it needs to be. In the end the bottom line question is are Daboll/Kalfka comfortable having him run their offense going forward. If so, they’ll working something out. If not they’ll move on based on what options are available going forward. What Jones has done in his career to date is pretty much irrelevant. And I would expect that what he has to work with at receiver this fall will get factored into their ultimate decision. I personally hoping like heck it works out and we can keep building. Otherwise we really will be starting over.
Get over what? You are insulting other fans because most of them won't tell you what you want to hear. Most of us root for the team at the expense of individual players, not for individual players at the expense of the team.
Root for the team however you like, but stop attacking others who see the situation differently than you.
Nice points otherwise but I'm stealing Corso's "Not so Fast" if Jones does not work out. As long as the OL comes together (and a few other other things) and the D works towards being outstanding (I think both are in play) starting over with a hand picked QB in the draft is a pretty good place going forward imv. That contract gives a lot of flexibility if executed correctly imv. Of course that QB needs "enough" of the right stuff pretty quick.
I do recognize that gray area if Jones is actually pretty damn good and that is quite the dilemma to make a decision on.
Such is the NFL.
I am not rooting for Daniel Jones, over the team. In fact, I am pretty sure he's gone next year and I am fine with that. I was against him getting picked where he was. But it is not realistic to say "fix QB now with some other unidentified player," which is what some posters are on here saying. I am fine with Schoen's current plan, as I understand it, which is to play out Jones' contract and then start over at QB from there. And its not changing.
I heard from a very well-connected NFL writer that both the coach and GM think that DJ is not good. Yes, this is asshat info, and yes, I believe it.
Fact is the Giants have guys at the skill positions who have the potential to make plays in Golladay, Toney, Shep, Robinson with Saquon thrown in for good measure. They are way more than street free agent types but the question is will they show up. We'll find out in two weeks. And they all don’t have to show, but you really need at least three. And if you can get that you can work in guys like Sills and Bachman who could be fine as 3-4 or 4-5 type receivers and you have the potential of a decent offense. The guy I really worry about is Golladay. He just hasn't looked the same since he hurt his knee in '20.
The other thing that is kind of interesting is that appears from what we’ve seen in pre-season is that the Giants offense will be schematically very different from what we’ve seen in the past. Whereas in the past with the Giants everything was vertical routes where somebody had to beat the coverage to get open, what Daboll/Kalfka appear to be doing is trying to scheme receivers open a lot more.
And just a note on Jones. I suspect that people are making this a little more complicated than it needs to be. In the end the bottom line question is are Daboll/Kalfka comfortable having him run their offense going forward. If so, they’ll working something out. If not they’ll move on based on what options are available going forward. What Jones has done in his career to date is pretty much irrelevant. And I would expect that what he has to work with at receiver this fall will get factored into their ultimate decision. I personally hoping like heck it works out and we can keep building. Otherwise we really will be starting over.
This year already is starting over. I know you know this, but you can't rebuild every position on the field in year one. QB is just a position that needs to be addressed in year 2 of the rebuild.
Other than a few random folks who think we should start Taylor (we shouldn't), this is the point most are making. The frustration is that we are stuck with a QB that is obviously not the answer and that is frustrating heading into the season. That is NOT the same as rooting against Jones.
Quote:
both Jones and the WR unit stink.
I heard from a very well-connected NFL writer that both the coach and GM think that DJ is not good. Yes, this is asshat info, and yes, I believe it.
👀
By that logic, ALL talk on this site is unnecessary at ALL times, because we don't actually control the outcome of anything the Giants do on the field or in the front office (except when fan backlash makes John Mara squirm). If your goal is to avoid any conversations related to the Giants until they are fait accompli, then my advice would be that you should avoid BBI rather than BBI avoiding any particular Giants-related topics simply because you don't agree with their relevance.
As for the very crux of your second point, did the Chiefs, Ravens, Chargers, or Bengals have to wait 3 years before their young QBs began winning games? Or perhaps your viewpoint has become outdated?
Quote:
both Jones and the WR unit stink.
I heard from a very well-connected NFL writer that both the coach and GM think that DJ is not good. Yes, this is asshat info, and yes, I believe it.
Yep, color me not surprised.
His usage so far is somewhat telling. More short stuff to boost his confidence. I don't think what we are seeing is Daboll's idea of an advanced offense.
completely true.
I have sympathy for folks who can't cope with criticism of Jones. I understand they feel it is too much at times. They can avert their eyes. Or read another thread. They are also welcome to bitch back at the critics. It's a free world and should be a free forum. But criticism of Daniel Jones is fair game on a NY Giants forum. This isn't a Hollywood Blockbuster forum, or an In Vitro Fertilization forum, or a DIY Garage forum, it's a NY Giants forum.
In other words, they're going to manufacture and use sleight of hand. This can reduce some of the talent shortcomings some guys have, and puts them in a better position to succeed. They're likely to see a lot of Cover Two and zone under looks, to try and press passing lanes and shrink the windows on Jones, which is one of his biggest weaknesses. Force the offense to drive ten+ plays and try to force mistakes.
In other words, they're going to manufacture and use sleight of hand. This can reduce some of the talent shortcomings some guys have, and puts them in a better position to succeed. They're likely to see a lot of Cover Two and zone under looks, to try and press passing lanes and shrink the windows on Jones, which is one of his biggest weaknesses. Force the offense to drive ten+ plays and try to force mistakes.
A lot of what you say seems correct but game planning around a limited QB is a tough long term assignment in the NFL of 2022. It's just bad strategy. It's going against the grain of the league in a way that puts us at a significant disadvantage. We ultimately have to upgrade the position. Period.
I think teams will first take away the run against us and they might even try to take away Jones' short stuff and force him to beat us in the intermediate zone and deep to the hashes, where he has had a lot of problems.
We know 26 is an impact player when he's healthy. Let's assume he's healthy. So, let's make him priority #1 to limit and stop. Keep him between the tackles and be physical...
And then leave it in 8's hands to make plays...
I agree. I am not saying we have seen it all, or even a lot. But a lot of this preseason, as far as Jones is concerned, feels a little like last preseason. Get him confident. Don't try anything too fancy. Limit his exposure. And then when the season starts he can't run much more than a rudimentary offense. When are we going to see this kid try to air it out? It feels like two consecutive regimes are telling us, he can't.
However, this year he FINALLY has a functional situation around him that will allow a fair evaluation.
*Decent coaching staff.
*Decent Offensive Line.
*Healthy Barkley at RB.
So he will be expected to produce with his group of TEs and WRs.
As long as that has improved, there are no excuses.
Is it? what's the difference if they are all pros but his WR's don't get open, get seperation, or make any catches, and that's if they take the field at all.
As a wise woman who knows about these things once said " He cannot throw the ball to himself and catch it himself."
Make or break it time for DJ.
My favorite post of the day so far...nice job.
They'll just dismiss it as a unsourced rumor, because that's easy.
Really, the HC and GM were never and are never going to openly tell you what they feel about a player through the interviews. It's active sabotage to do so because anything they say will be used against them.
Watch what they do, not what they say.
Someone else had the right analogy earlier this month. Jones is the starter. They will live with him because they inherited him. They will give him rope and see what he does with it, and they are not tied to him in any way. Team is not built to win this year, so they are working with what they have.
Yep. Add clearly the 2022 draft QBs didn't impress them so they invested everywhere/anywhere else. Why even spark the conflict of a young QB to add noise in the building.
I have used the rope analogy before too...
If you had read my comments I did say maybe Jones will stink and we will have to move on. We are all Giants fans here. Just because I disagree with you I should avoid this site? Really? I have been a Giants fan for 65 years so because I don’t agree with other fans I should not post my point of view. Is this what we are becoming here? Just like the rest of society now. Let’s not listen to others. My view is the only one that counts. BTW, it’s interesting you name the teams that had success with new QBs. How about the Jets, Browns, Patriots? It’s a crap shoot
As for the very crux of your second point, did the Chiefs, Ravens, Chargers, or Bengals have to wait 3 years before their young QBs began winning games? Or perhaps your viewpoint has become outdated?
The Giants don’t even have the non-QB talent level of the Bengals, let alone anything close to those other teams you mentioned. I’ll never understand the BBI-ism that QBs are just winning games and performing completely independent of the surrounding roster and coaching staff.
I recall reading about how bad Jones was in a practice a few weeks ago with little mention of the fact he was facing the 1st team defense with Golladay, Collin Johnson, Rickie James, and Daniel Bellinger getting the majority of the first team reps. I hope that when this front office chooses their next QB, they’ll do an infinitely better job of supporting that player than what DG did with Jones. In his only non-horrendous season, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram got the majority of the targets.
If he was “tremendous” they wouldn’t have let him walk. Injury prone junk stat guy even in Detroit.
Bradberry also isn't a junk stat guy, and the Giants let him walk.