Schefter: NYG have gotten trade inquiries on Darius Slayton

in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
We need cap space thanks to Gettleman's brilliant use of the cap space when he was here.
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
there are no secrets. bradberry's contract and the nyg cap situation are as publicly known as any extra film they put on tape with Slayton (which they couldn't even if they wanted to since he tweaked his hammy). he had 2 bradberry trades worked out, he can't control the contract negotiations between a player and another team.
@JFowlerESPN
Was told Collin Johnson injury had made Giants inclined to keep Slayton, but perhaps roster deadline changes things RT @AdamSchefter: Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
You are completely over analyzing this. There are tons of Darius Slaytons in the league. He “showed his hands”? Come on now. Slayton has very little to no value. There will be players cut all over the league the next couple of days that are just as valuable as him.
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.
Slayton frees up $2mil for us. We are second to last in cap space right now. *Though second in space next year- at the moment.
Slayton is also a very good representation of our last few years here- shows some promise, makes horrible drops from time to time, gets injured some and has directly led to a few losses.
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.
downfield his speed has always played, though his hands are hit and miss. remember last year he almost had a huge game in what should have been a win against Washington but he dropped an open deep ball. he's still been similarly productive to MVS though (slayton has the higher career catch rate and same number of tds in fewer games despite not playing with aaron rodgers).
the glaring issue with him is that his catch rate has regressed every year.
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
all those drops on short contested catches over the middle added up over the past couple years. but like someone took a chance on MVS, i think someone will take a chance on Slayton at a much lower $ in return for a player that is similarly on the fringe of getting cut.
Slayton is a whatever and will be out of the league soon anyway.
trade offers, you make it an auction. See if the bids go up a little, and if someone wants him enough to surprise you.
Since no trade has been announced, there are a few possibilities. I guess if they got one offer they might be holding out to see if another fish nibbles at the hook, but I am thinking that either
1) there are in fact multiple offers and the Giants working on getting the best return, or
2) there are no trade offers and the Giants floated this, as suggested above. I'm paranoid enough to agree that's possible.
Slayton has done ok for a 5th-round pick. Not great, but ok. As others said, most of his production was in his first two seasons and he's regressed. His rep coming out of college was "Great speed, bad hands." Now we've basically got that player, the guy who can run but isn't a reliable pass catcher. But the fact that he was better when he first hit the league suggests that he may yet have upside. At least, some GMs might think so and offer something for him. Most likely, a similarly disappointing player.
The "show your hand" thing with Bradberry and now here always
makes me chuckle. Every team is constantly monitoring every other team's depth charts and knows every other team's cap situation. None of this shit is secret.
People either wanted Bradberry's contract or they didn't and they didn't. People will either want Slayton or they won't. The idea that some subterfuge would have changed the Bradberry outcome is wishful thinking in a league where everyone tracks everything.
RE: Semipro - where he really got exposed is on contested catches
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.
How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.
RE: RE: Semipro - where he really got exposed is on contested catches
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.
How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.
that's sort of my point - it's hard to see any upside with MVS and yet somehow the Chiefs gave him 3x30m with 15m guaranteed.
we are talking about slayton as a cap casualty at 2.5m. im no slayton fan but he's got the ability to be a legitimate deep threat in the right offense.
RE: I wonder if Mara will sweeten a Slayton trade...
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured
Future NYG GM...
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
So...Tim Carter?
Yeah but besides those two things he is a great WR. :)
GB, Minn, Atl, LA Rams and NE could all have an interest.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
This
True, but bear in mind that we're pressed up against the cap thanks to Gettledouche. We need to clear some cap space so we can operate comfortably this season.
We need cap space thanks to Gettleman's brilliant use of the cap space when he was here.
Quote:
In comment 15795533 JonC said:
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
there are no secrets. bradberry's contract and the nyg cap situation are as publicly known as any extra film they put on tape with Slayton (which they couldn't even if they wanted to since he tweaked his hammy). he had 2 bradberry trades worked out, he can't control the contract negotiations between a player and another team.
@JFowlerESPN
Was told Collin Johnson injury had made Giants inclined to keep Slayton, but perhaps roster deadline changes things RT @AdamSchefter: Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.
That would be a home run. The real reason for this is to clear ou cap space. The Giants are prolly the ones who put this rumor out there.
Quote:
In comment 15795533 JonC said:
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
You are completely over analyzing this. There are tons of Darius Slaytons in the league. He “showed his hands”? Come on now. Slayton has very little to no value. There will be players cut all over the league the next couple of days that are just as valuable as him.
Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.
Nope... Takes up too much cap space
Quote:
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.
Slayton frees up $2mil for us. We are second to last in cap space right now. *Though second in space next year- at the moment.
Slayton is also a very good representation of our last few years here- shows some promise, makes horrible drops from time to time, gets injured some and has directly led to a few losses.
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
Tim Carter was quite a lot worse. He was a higher pick (2nd rd) vs. Slayton a 5th rounder and Carter never had half as many receptions as Slayton has had in a season.
I don't see the connection between the two?
One was making about 12 mill., the other about 2.5 mill.
Moving Slayton is not a big deal, just a deal...
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.
Favorable terms? They would LUCKY to get even as much as a 7th for him.
The only positive Slayton has is he's cheap. But considering he can't 1) stay healthy or 2) catch the ball consistently, who would want him?
Quote:
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.
He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.
To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.
downfield his speed has always played, though his hands are hit and miss. remember last year he almost had a huge game in what should have been a win against Washington but he dropped an open deep ball. he's still been similarly productive to MVS though (slayton has the higher career catch rate and same number of tds in fewer games despite not playing with aaron rodgers).
the glaring issue with him is that his catch rate has regressed every year.
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
all those drops on short contested catches over the middle added up over the past couple years. but like someone took a chance on MVS, i think someone will take a chance on Slayton at a much lower $ in return for a player that is similarly on the fringe of getting cut.
Really has little connection to how Bradberry was handled. Anwyay recall a lot of chatter on here suggesting there was no rush to move on Bradberry pre-draft...how did that work out?
But it seems like nothing ever materializes
haha, we analyzed that to death, right??
This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.
LOL
Quote:
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured
This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.
LOL
Except Golladay.
Makes sense to me… you can never get enough edge rushers
Quote:
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured
This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.
LOL
Golladay is unmotivated and it shows on the field. Slayton at least made plays in preseason and still has a large upside
Since no trade has been announced, there are a few possibilities. I guess if they got one offer they might be holding out to see if another fish nibbles at the hook, but I am thinking that either
1) there are in fact multiple offers and the Giants working on getting the best return, or
2) there are no trade offers and the Giants floated this, as suggested above. I'm paranoid enough to agree that's possible.
Slayton has done ok for a 5th-round pick. Not great, but ok. As others said, most of his production was in his first two seasons and he's regressed. His rep coming out of college was "Great speed, bad hands." Now we've basically got that player, the guy who can run but isn't a reliable pass catcher. But the fact that he was better when he first hit the league suggests that he may yet have upside. At least, some GMs might think so and offer something for him. Most likely, a similarly disappointing player.
People either wanted Bradberry's contract or they didn't and they didn't. People will either want Slayton or they won't. The idea that some subterfuge would have changed the Bradberry outcome is wishful thinking in a league where everyone tracks everything.
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.
How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.
Quote:
as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)
TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.
How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.
that's sort of my point - it's hard to see any upside with MVS and yet somehow the Chiefs gave him 3x30m with 15m guaranteed.
we are talking about slayton as a cap casualty at 2.5m. im no slayton fan but he's got the ability to be a legitimate deep threat in the right offense.
Very good
Future NYG GM...