Schefter: NYG have gotten trade inquiries on Darius Slayton

Anakim : 11:27 am
Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter
Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.
Good  
Maryland Blows : 11:29 am : link
Buy the uber ride to the airport.

God  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:30 am : link
bless Schoen if he can get a pick for him. The guy is always hurt and can't catch.
RE: God  
Anakim : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15795531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
bless Schoen if he can get a pick for him. The guy is always hurt and can't catch.


So...Tim Carter?
Schoen needs to show  
JonC : 11:31 am : link
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
Take  
AcidTest : 11:31 am : link
the best offer right now. Teams pull offers all the time, but are especially likely to do so now as teams make their final cuts.
He can catch  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:31 am : link
Just not very consistent.
RE: God  
jvm52106 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15795531 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
bless Schoen if he can get a pick for him. The guy is always hurt and can't catch.


Yeah but besides those two things he is a great WR. :)

GB, Minn, Atl, LA Rams and NE could all have an interest.
RE: Schoen needs to show  
jvm52106 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 15795533 JonC said:
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.


Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.
RE: Good  
DavidinBMNY : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15795530 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
Buy the uber ride to the airport.
I'll believe that when I see it. Where would that be leaked from?
My guess  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:36 am : link
is the Giants are leaking there are teams that are interested in order to gin up some kind of interest.

RE: RE: Schoen needs to show  
JonC : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15795545 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15795533 JonC said:


Quote:


he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.



Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.


They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.
A six round pick does nothing for us now  
JoeyBigBlue : 11:36 am : link
Hopefully we get a useful player back in return.
RE: My guess  
eric2425ny : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15795547 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is the Giants are leaking there are teams that are interested in order to gin up some kind of interest.


This
RE: A six round pick does nothing for us now  
Anakim : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15795549 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Hopefully we get a useful player back in return.


True, but bear in mind that we're pressed up against the cap thanks to Gettledouche. We need to clear some cap space so we can operate comfortably this season.
For a team that is supposedly so lacking  
Section331 : 11:40 am : link
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?
Take the 7th  
5BowlsSoon : 11:41 am : link
And be grateful.
RE: For a team that is supposedly so lacking  
Anakim : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15795555 Section331 said:
Quote:
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?


We need cap space thanks to Gettleman's brilliant use of the cap space when he was here.
Bag of balls?  
Pete in MD : 11:44 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Schoen needs to show  
Eric on Li : 11:48 am : link
In comment 15795548 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15795545 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15795533 JonC said:


Quote:


he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.



Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.



They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.


there are no secrets. bradberry's contract and the nyg cap situation are as publicly known as any extra film they put on tape with Slayton (which they couldn't even if they wanted to since he tweaked his hammy). he had 2 bradberry trades worked out, he can't control the contract negotiations between a player and another team.
.  
Anakim : 11:48 am : link
Jeremy Fowler

@JFowlerESPN
Was told Collin Johnson injury had made Giants inclined to keep Slayton, but perhaps roster deadline changes things RT @AdamSchefter: Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.
RE: Take the 7th  
Optimus-NY : 11:49 am : link
In comment 15795560 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
And be grateful.


That would be a home run. The real reason for this is to clear ou cap space. The Giants are prolly the ones who put this rumor out there.
RE: RE: RE: Schoen needs to show  
BigBlueShock : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15795548 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15795545 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15795533 JonC said:


Quote:


he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.



Bradberry was a different (HUGE contract) and we showed our hand way early that he was going to be moved.



They showed their hand on Slayton too. He's got some asset management to get better on.

You are completely over analyzing this. There are tons of Darius Slaytons in the league. He “showed his hands”? Come on now. Slayton has very little to no value. There will be players cut all over the league the next couple of days that are just as valuable as him.
RE: For a team that is supposedly so lacking  
Rudy5757 : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15795555 Section331 said:
Quote:
in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?


Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.
Probably player for player  
US1 Giants : 11:53 am : link
maybe the Giants get a backup OL?
Tim Carter 2.0  
BigBlue7 : 11:54 am : link
.
RE: Bag of balls?  
Larry in Pencilvania : 11:54 am : link
In comment 15795570 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
.


Nope... Takes up too much cap space
RE: RE: For a team that is supposedly so lacking  
jvm52106 : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15795589 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 15795555 Section331 said:


Quote:


in the WR room, it does seem odd to trade a WR other teams may want. If it's the lack of WR's that is holding the team back, why would anyone want our cast-offs? Maybe other teams don't believe it's the WR's holding up back?



Its a cap move mostly. Slayton is going to get screwed because of is playing time league mandated salary increase. If he was on his regular rookie contract he would be a great 4th or 5th WR. But $2.5 mil for a 4th or 5th on a cash strapped team is a luxury we cant afford. e will not make it to game 1 because we have to guarantee is salary at that point.


Slayton frees up $2mil for us. We are second to last in cap space right now. *Though second in space next year- at the moment.

Slayton is also a very good representation of our last few years here- shows some promise, makes horrible drops from time to time, gets injured some and has directly led to a few losses.
Slayton didn't screw himself with his cap #  
Eric on Li : 11:55 am : link
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.

He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.

RE: Tim Carter 2.0  
Dr. D : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15795596 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
.

Tim Carter was quite a lot worse. He was a higher pick (2nd rd) vs. Slayton a 5th rounder and Carter never had half as many receptions as Slayton has had in a season.
Did he drop it vs Washington  
90.Cal : 12:07 pm : link
Or did Daniel slighlty overthrow it?
I wonder if Mara will sweeten a Slayton trade...  
BamaBlue : 12:07 pm : link
with a medium Pepsi?
Trade him for Okudah  
90.Cal : 12:08 pm : link
.
RE: Schoen needs to show  
Carson53 : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15795533 JonC said:
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.
.

I don't see the connection between the two?
One was making about 12 mill., the other about 2.5 mill.
Moving Slayton is not a big deal, just a deal...
RE: Slayton didn't screw himself with his cap #  
Semipro Lineman : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15795602 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.

He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.


To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.
RE: Schoen needs to show  
speedywheels : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15795533 JonC said:
Quote:
he can close a deal on terms favorable to NYG, teams are going to try and repeat the Bradberry situation.


Favorable terms? They would LUCKY to get even as much as a 7th for him.

The only positive Slayton has is he's cheap. But considering he can't 1) stay healthy or 2) catch the ball consistently, who would want him?
Can't keep him  
kelly : 12:25 pm : link
We need the cap space. End of story.
Semipro - where he really got exposed is on contested catches  
Eric on Li : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 15795643 Semipro Lineman said:
Quote:
In comment 15795602 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


he screwed himself by regressing. Compare his career stats to those of Marquez Valdez Scantling, who got a big contract this offseason, and you will see a very similar player. Slayton has actually clearly been the more productive player. But most of that was his first 2 years.

He has regressed to an enormous degree since then, including his performance this summer. He was inconsistent and injured. There's no way to change that reality. The only options are to cut bait now or keep him in a roster spot and hope things magically click for him. Both are non-ideal options because of how Slayton has performed.




To be blunt, I remember the game he had against the Steelers to open the 2020 season where he torched their secondary. Followed a few weeks later where he cooked Dallas' DBs. But he has only had a few of those games since which is why I suspect that he been slowed down by the accumulation of injuries more than the less than stellar offensive coordinators, QB play, and O-line play.


downfield his speed has always played, though his hands are hit and miss. remember last year he almost had a huge game in what should have been a win against Washington but he dropped an open deep ball. he's still been similarly productive to MVS though (slayton has the higher career catch rate and same number of tds in fewer games despite not playing with aaron rodgers).

the glaring issue with him is that his catch rate has regressed every year.

as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)

all those drops on short contested catches over the middle added up over the past couple years. but like someone took a chance on MVS, i think someone will take a chance on Slayton at a much lower $ in return for a player that is similarly on the fringe of getting cut.
Slayton is a whatever and will be out of the league soon anyway.  
Jimmy Googs : 12:40 pm : link
If there is a firm offer and save a few bucks...do it and move on.

Really has little connection to how Bradberry was handled. Anwyay recall a lot of chatter on here suggesting there was no rush to move on Bradberry pre-draft...how did that work out?
Giants are always claiming to have trade offers  
ghost718 : 12:47 pm : link
on their favorite overrated players

But it seems like nothing ever materializes
RE: Did he drop it vs Washington  
BillKo : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15795626 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Or did Daniel slighlty overthrow it?


haha, we analyzed that to death, right??
5th round pick  
mattlawson : 1:13 pm : link
or less would be nice...
What happens if Slayton becomes an All-Pro this year  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:18 pm : link
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured
I think this is Giants way of saying  
uther99 : 1:29 pm : link
Slayton is up for trade. They may not have any offers, but it gets the word out
RE: What happens if Slayton becomes an All-Pro this year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15795768 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured


This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.

LOL
RE: RE: What happens if Slayton becomes an All-Pro this year  
jvm52106 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15795786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15795768 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured



This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.

LOL


Except Golladay.
Yes, Bradberry was being traded, too  
Snablats : 1:43 pm : link
Its getting to be like the Knicks/Mitchell trade. Every week is the week it will happen
Trade Slayton to Denver for Malik Reed  
Rick in Dallas : 1:45 pm : link
Adding a edge rusher who was effective the last 2 years for Denver
Makes sense to me… you can never get enough edge rushers
RE: RE: What happens if Slayton becomes an All-Pro this year  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15795786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15795768 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured



This same logic applies to almost everyone on the roster.

LOL


Golladay is unmotivated and it shows on the field. Slayton at least made plays in preseason and still has a large upside
If there's one trade offer, you take it. But if there are multiple  
81_Great_Dane : 1:48 pm : link
trade offers, you make it an auction. See if the bids go up a little, and if someone wants him enough to surprise you.

Since no trade has been announced, there are a few possibilities. I guess if they got one offer they might be holding out to see if another fish nibbles at the hook, but I am thinking that either

1) there are in fact multiple offers and the Giants working on getting the best return, or

2) there are no trade offers and the Giants floated this, as suggested above. I'm paranoid enough to agree that's possible.

Slayton has done ok for a 5th-round pick. Not great, but ok. As others said, most of his production was in his first two seasons and he's regressed. His rep coming out of college was "Great speed, bad hands." Now we've basically got that player, the guy who can run but isn't a reliable pass catcher. But the fact that he was better when he first hit the league suggests that he may yet have upside. At least, some GMs might think so and offer something for him. Most likely, a similarly disappointing player.
The "show your hand" thing with Bradberry and now here always  
Heisenberg : 1:48 pm : link
makes me chuckle. Every team is constantly monitoring every other team's depth charts and knows every other team's cap situation. None of this shit is secret.

People either wanted Bradberry's contract or they didn't and they didn't. People will either want Slayton or they won't. The idea that some subterfuge would have changed the Bradberry outcome is wishful thinking in a league where everyone tracks everything.
RE: Semipro - where he really got exposed is on contested catches  
Section331 : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15795693 Eric on Li said:
Quote:

as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)



TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.

How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.
RE: RE: Semipro - where he really got exposed is on contested catches  
Eric on Li : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15795810 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15795693 Eric on Li said:


Quote:



as a rookie he caught 57% of his targets.
in his second year he caught 52%.
last year he caught just 45% - which is anemic. (MVS was 47%)





TBF, he had an anemic catch rate with some of the worst QB play in recent history. MVS, on the other hand, had the most accurate QB in history. I'm not defending Slayton, I always felt he was a bit overrated by many here, but context matters.

How you catch 47% of your passes with Aaron Rodgers throwing to you is mind-boggling. Buyer beware.


that's sort of my point - it's hard to see any upside with MVS and yet somehow the Chiefs gave him 3x30m with 15m guaranteed.

we are talking about slayton as a cap casualty at 2.5m. im no slayton fan but he's got the ability to be a legitimate deep threat in the right offense.
RE: I wonder if Mara will sweeten a Slayton trade...  
Maryland Blows : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15795627 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
with a medium Pepsi?


Very good
RE: What happens if Slayton becomes an All-Pro this year  
Jimmy Googs : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15795768 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
They guys tries hard and has a good work ethic..he just gets injured


Future NYG GM...
