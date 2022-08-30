Tuesday NYG Roster Moves / Practice Updates

WR Keelan Doss
Victor Cruz, so that s not always the case. But it certainly seems a lot more goes into decision making on roster building than preseason game performance
It kind of galls me that guys like Toney, Golladay get handed a roster spot over a dependable player like Bachman, who performed well given his opportunities, I get it, but performance accountability goes a long way to building a winning, roster in my opinion.
Sometimes it helps a culture when one of the guys on scholarship gets cut.
a bunch of those guys were released before last weeks preseason game.
Please stop posting the NFL.com list. It includes a number of players cut weeks ago. Keep up guys.
What an awful message it sends cutting both these guys. Just shows these games mean nothing. How does a coach look the leading receiver and rusher in the eyes and say, hey you're getting cut. Especially if a guy like Slayton makes the team. An absolute slap in the face to Bachman.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
50m
The Giants have cut RB Jashaun Corbin, according to a source. Had a strong preseason and in my mind, could have helped them in the return game. UDFA from Fla State can help someone else
what? have you NEVER watched preseason football before? By your reasoning Webb should be the starter.
I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.
When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.
You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.
I don't see this playing out well
Holy shitballs what a horrific take.
It is almost impossible to cut Golladay because of his contract and cap situation and you honestly think they’re going to cut a first round WR after one season? A season in which this staff wasn’t even around for? Unbelievable
RE: So, some here would rather keep scrubs on the 53
But he has worked hard while ON the field this summer. Staying healthy and having a bad attitude are two different things.
There's a reason Daboll mentioned yesterday the team would be "open to trading Golladay"
let's keep in mind that Davis Webb looks like John Elway against 3rd and 4th string players. Same can be said for Bachman.
Also keep in mind:
Jones and Taylor played against 3rd and 4th string players and
Webb was protected by - and had playmakers - by 3rd and 4th string players
Webb is a very good QB. Regime changes, sitting behind an aging star, being picked up by the Jets and Bills with zero chance of taking over the helm of their hand-picked chosen shiny new starters, etc. He's always been tough as hell, great arm, great mind, great size, but never given a real chance. He's much more than just a "late bloomer" - he's been pushed around and put on the back of a roster since being drafted. No reason to knock him for personal reasons.
think it's a mistake to cut Corbin and Anderson. We need to go young behind the starters, and they both showed a lot of promise in the preseason. I'm not sure either will clear waivers and get to the PS.
Golladay can be cut if the Giants restructure a contract or two and waive or trade Slayton. His cap hit this year is $21.1M. That increases to about $25.4M if he's cut. The Giants only have about $5.3M in cap space and obviously can't get through the season with just $1M, so restructures and waiving or trading Slayton would be necessary to get more cap space.
would move Golladay but it would mean they are all-in on this player and that is to give SB a new contract, dropping is 2022 deal to min against the cap and spread out over the next few years. Then they could drop Kenny.
The other possibility is the redo LW's contract, signing him long term and reducing 2022.
I am not saying we should do these things, just that we COULD do those things and get rid of Golladay.
would normally agree that we shouldn't do "cap gymnastics" to cut a player, but it wouldn't take much in that regard to generate the cap space necessary to cut Golladay. But I also agree that the overwhelming likelihood is that he's here this season and gone in the offseason. And my guess is that Barkley, Jones, Shepard, Martinez, and some other veterans will follow him out the door.
RE: Sy has said that Roche is a misfit for Wink's system
plus there are a lot of injuries on the roster, so its probably causing a few players who they wanted to keep get cut like Ryder Anderson. I dont think Roche is a big loss. You can also look at it as a positive sign that we have upgraded the roster when a young guy who contributed last year doesnt make the team. Hopefully he and Anderson make it to the PS.
I liked Roche....and I'm probably being overly optimistic here
The earliest they can do so is at the conclusion of the 2022 season, in March of 2023 to be precise for $6.7 M in cap savings. It would be optimal to do so after the 2023 season for $14.6 M, but they won't wait that long. As correctly pointed out by some posters, just because Golladay is on the team does not mean that he gets a jersey on gamedays. That's the deal with him.
yes, Sy'56 was saying , he thought that Roche's lack of overall size/length was an issue in Wink's scheme.
If he doesn’t fit the scheme, why offer him PS spot? I suspect he’s gone.
He’s already way overpaid relative to his contribution. Why would we even think of extending him? Plus, this team will not be good, probably not even sniff the playoffs. Why would we need to free up money giving Williams an even worse contract than he has now?
With Ximines, I was surprised that he wasn’t cut months ago to free up some money. He has must have more value than we think because he’s never been good according to what I saw.
With Corbin, lots of teams have young RBs like him on the back end of the roster or on the PS. Ryder Anderson is a surprising cut given what I’ve read about him. Maybe they’re trying to stash him too.
that some players on the original 53 will be cut for waiver wire claims or the signing of vested veterans. I expect that we'll see four or five new players for that reason. I also agree that injuries may be forcing them to cut some players they'd like to keep.
it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.
Has he though? I mean, he’s stayed with the Dave Gettleman Giants as a backup EDGE. That’s like making the practice squad with a lot of teams. And he isn’t safe yet. Even if he sticks through Week 1, there will be veteran signings in Week 2.
Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.
If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.
They are similar players and the word is they think X
Is slightly more athletic and has more upside for what they want to do
Come on, very good QB? You don't think that QB-needy teams would be all over a "very good QB"? Hell, the Giants would!
Nothing against Webb, he works hard, and appears to be a good teammate, but he is what he is - a journeyman. It is valid to point out that his playing time was v guys on the cut line for other teams. Or do we want to promote every QB who has a couple of good preseason games?
I don't think much of X, but I don't get all the Roche angst. He hasn't been much, either
I would have kept Corbin over Williams . Corbin looked like the best inside the +5 runner than I’ve seen in years from the Giants and he was impressive receiving the ball . Yeah Williams will tackle on specials but the fourth back doesn’t dress . Plus he got caught running with his pads high through the second level against the Jets , which resulted in a champagne-cork fumble .
Don’t know why Roche wouldn’t work in Wink’s defense . The Giants.com said that he was passed by by Ximines the last couple of weeks at practice . Remember jumping offside in a four-point stance against the Chiefs, which is a Woo Woo Worster 1968 college stop-the-run stance negating a beautiful interception by Holmes that might have given the Giants a road win against the Chiefs ? That type of play is an automatic lifetime disqualification as far as I’m concerned . And the next play X will be his first
I had a feeling he would have a shot. 6'4" 260 is the ideal size for a Edge. He produced in college and after seeing his preseason, I am not shocked if he makes the final 53. I also believe he adds ST value. Roche is a good player but he is smaller and ST are not his strong suit.
can't imagine Dorsey or Harrison Hand make it. And Rodarius Williams will go to short term IR> That will leave us with 4 CBs...so you know Schoen is targeting CB's in waiver wire....I'm thinking a trade (later round draft pick) for a decent outside CB from a team deep with CB's.
who make the final 53 today will be replaced by waiver wire pick ups.
they are going to have about that many go straight to IR, so not sure that's going to be the case. Lemieux and Williams seem like IR locks. Belton and E. Smith seem likely as well simply as a way to get them more practice time whenever they are ready and create roster spots without cuts.
The players cut so far.....seems to be PS candidates
Victor Cruz does not happen very often, he's an exception to the rule.
So I'm not going to get worked up over this guy or that guy. That doesn't mean all their decisions will turn out to be correct, but I'm assuming they have reasons to keep one player and cut another. Scheme fit, primarily. Some of these guys also may just not fit the roles the team needs to fill. Specials may be the difference with these guys.
Quincy Roche, useful player, made some plays, but if he's not a fit for Wink's scheme, why keep him?
These guys are bottom-of-the-roster players anyway. Prospects with obvious high upside aren't getting cut. The cuts are pretty interchangeable with other teams' cuts. There are more fringe guys than jobs.
Also, it's a long season. Some of these guys will be back in blue even if they don't stick on the Practice Squad.
Someone asked Wink what he likes in a LB. Wink said if knows he has one when they have "hands". Xmines position coach said he has very good hands. I am not sure exactly what they mean by this just passing something I picked up on.
Sy had noted some positive things on Anderson. Looks like they kept the DT from ASTU. Felt good about his guy with what Herm said about him and knowing his DC was Pierce. Sy's reviews was pretty close to what Herm said.
about Jashaun Corbin, Quincy Roche and Ryder Anderson being on the cut list. Especially Roche with Oshane Ximines still on the roster!!!
You are guaranteed one thing with the X-man: The offense is going to find a soft corner for an easy 10-12 yard gain. Again and again and again. I don't get it, so I'll just defer to the coaches and refrain from saying Oshane Ximines just sucks.
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL David Moa
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
The cuts are not just about who the Giants like but also can be about who they believe will make it through waivers or be lost to another team
Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...
Cmon now. We see these players for 5 or so plays every weekend on TV, the coaches see them every day for 5 weeks playing against each other. Of course we know more than they do.
Armchair experts that have not see one practice, one meeting, or one game in person. We all want the Bachman feel-good story but I'll trust the staff got it right, not the BBI Football degree Monday morning Quarterbacks...
Good than trade him for a 6th or 7th pick to one of those teams.
RE: An obvious point but one that sometimes get lost
You make a good point about passing through waivers, but I have to say -- and I mean no disrespect -- that I have zero problem with another team trying to squeeze something out of Oshane Ximenes. I guess Wink sees something there.
RE: Brightwell should make this team, he played outstanding well, blocked
and broke alot of tackles and read the OL blocks well.
I'm assuming Brightwell is still on the roster due to specials. And no question he runs hard without hesitation or fear. But I gotta say that when it comes to pure running and receiving skills RB Jashaun Corbin is the better player. By a lot IMO.
I was thinking this but when they lost the rookie to injury I waivered.....a bit. The Giants should not lose a drafted or very young player that see has a lot of upside for someone who is not in the long term plans imv.
and broke alot of tackles and read the OL blocks well.
I'm assuming Brightwell is still on the roster due to specials. And no question he runs hard without hesitation or fear. But I gotta say that when it comes to pure running and receiving skills RB Jashaun Corbin is the better player. By a lot IMO.
RBs like Corbin are a dime a dozen. There are guys exactly like Corbin all over the league that will be getting cut. RB is a very easy position to find.
You really have no clue. He pretty much cant be cut and costs more to cut than to keep. All reports are that he looks great and the Giants kept him out of preseason for the most part to keep him healthy. Even if Beavers didnt get hurt Martinez is on this team. He is one of the best players we have on D.
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...
You mean like
We shall see. Tough day for some guys.
@DDuggan 21
Round 2 begins: The Giants are cutting WR Jaylon Moore, per source.
Well, I should hope so - like early today.
The Giants will actually be cutting some players other teams want.
That hasn't happen in awhile
Would be great if we could add OJ Howard.
a bunch of those guys were released before last weeks preseason game.
Please get OJ Howard!
Please stop posting the NFL.com list. It includes a number of players cut weeks ago. Keep up guys.
And their cut list is just another example of incompetence.
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.
Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
@JordanRaanan
·
16m
The Giants are releasing veteran OL Jamil Douglas, per source. Missed a bunch of practice time this summer but played every offensive snap in the preseason finale.
@PLeonardNYDN
·
50m
The Giants have cut RB Jashaun Corbin, according to a source. Had a strong preseason and in my mind, could have helped them in the return game. UDFA from Fla State can help someone else
@JordanRaanan
·
39m
The #Giants are cutting WR Alex Bachman, per source. He led the entire NFL with 19 catches in the preseason.
Welcome to the NFL, Rookie!
@DDuggan21
·
20m
The Giants are cutting CB Darren Evans, per source.
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.
Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.
When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.
You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.
I don't see this playing out well
I don't think they have the cap space to cut Golladay.
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.
Quote:
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.
I have a call into Schoen right now. I'll ask. ;)
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
Quote:
In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.
I have a call into Schoen right now. I'll ask. ;)
Awesome. Also ask him (for a few folks here) if he adn Daboll were on the same page about cutting our best WR and RB..
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.
Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.
Holy shitballs what a horrific take.
It is almost impossible to cut Golladay because of his contract and cap situation and you honestly think they’re going to cut a first round WR after one season? A season in which this staff wasn’t even around for? Unbelievable
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.
Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.
+1
@DDuggan21
·
29s
The Giants are cutting DL Ryder Anderson, per source.
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
WR CJ Board
RB Jashaun Corbin
OL Jamil Douglas
Many more to come today — quick start to the morning #NYG
@DDuggan21
·
29s
The Giants are cutting DL Ryder Anderson, per source.
PS if he slips through. A little surprised here.
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
DL Ryder Anderson
CB Darren Evans
Quote:
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.
Could be roster gymnastics. Douglas,as a vet,doesn't go through waivers,so there could be an agreement to bring him back on all the roster moves are made!
There's a reason Daboll mentioned yesterday the team would be "open to trading Golladay"
She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
@DDuggan21
·
2m
The Giants are cutting OL Garrett McGhin, per source. He’ll likely be back on the practice squad.
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
CB Darren Evans
This is without question Kenny's last season with the Giants.
This is without question Kenny's last season with the Giants.
I mean - we can all see it, feel it, hate it
Quote:
..
She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
I believe the comment meant he could help someone else as part of their 53-man roster.
I believe it's 16 players now
What planet are you living on? This is not a movie.
Quote:
Now has 14 players so expect to see a lot of these guys back here.
I believe it's 16 players now
You are correct
I imagine both Bachman and Corbin will clear waivers.
For the moment. I could see the Gmen picking up a WR with KR skills though.
If Fox stays it means we saw not a huge difference between the two and Fox is cheaper.
he could still make PS
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.
Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.
Golladay can be cut if the Giants restructure a contract or two and waive or trade Slayton. His cap hit this year is $21.1M. That increases to about $25.4M if he's cut. The Giants only have about $5.3M in cap space and obviously can't get through the season with just $1M, so restructures and waiving or trading Slayton would be necessary to get more cap space.
Corbin should be on the PS, for sure, and I would imagine Ryder Anderson will be as well
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.
Don't like it either. Why keep Ximines over him? That's three players (Corbin and Anderson being the other two) I think it's a mistake to cut. But this was obviously a Wink decision.
The other possibility is the redo LW's contract, signing him long term and reducing 2022.
I am not saying we should do these things, just that we COULD do those things and get rid of Golladay.
Cap gymnastics happen all the time. Again, to be clear, I didn't say we should do that or that I would do that, just that it could be done.
Not totally facetious, he was once a QB.
That may be true, but it seems to me that Ximines is a misfit in anyone's system.
Bachman has bounced around for 3 years now so he's different, he was beaten out by Sills and James. Really the only reason he had a chance was that Johnson got hurt,
yes, Sy'56 was saying , he thought that Roche's lack of overall size/length was an issue in Wink's scheme.
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.
Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
Good, not a fan of the guy, not that difficult to replace him on this roster.
Boo...
If he doesn’t fit the scheme, why offer him PS spot? I suspect he’s gone.
Quote:
..
She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
With Ximines, I was surprised that he wasn’t cut months ago to free up some money. He has must have more value than we think because he’s never been good according to what I saw.
With Corbin, lots of teams have young RBs like him on the back end of the roster or on the PS. Ryder Anderson is a surprising cut given what I’ve read about him. Maybe they’re trying to stash him too.
Quote:
..
That may be true, but it seems to me that Ximines is a misfit in anyone's system.
^This. And why keep Ximines over Anderson?
He's a veteran swing T. He should be on the team. We need an experienced backup.
Quote:
.
.
Boo...
Disappointed about Roche. I doubt he clears waivers. Ximines gets hurt alot so I dont get this move. I guess Fox makes the team now.
Has Platzgummer been cut yet?
comi
And here comes the overreaction in 5, 4, 3, 2...
Bears would have two of our former WRs if that happened.
Umm, its been talked about for a while. This is no surprise at all.
Why does it look like a big mistake? Tyrod Taylor is one of the best backup QBs in the NFL and could easily start for this team.
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.
Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.
What if the NFL players don't Play to NFL Caliber? (See Golloday and KT). I'd rather have the guy with heart and desire..that still has to count for something. It worked for Edelman and Chrebet.
Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.
If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.
Quote:
In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
..
She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
She? As in Pat is a female and that's an insult? Fuck you Neanderthal.
Clever of you to figure it out. Pat's always been a bitch. Thanks for capitalizing Neanderthal, appreciate the respect it shows. Fuck you too.
Daboll runs a quick passing offense. That is exactly what Webb did in college, where 65% of his passes were within 10 yards of the LOS. This is the best place for him.
@art_stapleton
·
4m
Webb could be back on PS. Could also be back on 53 after the initial wave with spots opening with guys potentially shifting to IR tomorrow.
Webb, Corbin, Bachman are cut now to get them on the PS quickly
Quote:
Will Holden made this team?
He's a veteran swing T. He should be on the team. We need an experienced backup.
He's a bit of a trainwreck to say it mildly
Quote:
it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.
Has he though? I mean, he’s stayed with the Dave Gettleman Giants as a backup EDGE. That’s like making the practice squad with a lot of teams. And he isn’t safe yet. Even if he sticks through Week 1, there will be veteran signings in Week 2.
Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.
If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.
They are similar players and the word is they think X
Is slightly more athletic and has more upside for what they want to do
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
Mostly looks like a PS list.
Quote:
@DDuggan21
·
1m
The Giants are cutting CB Zyon Gilbert, per source. Expect him to land on the practice squad.
Quote:
In comment 15796502 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
..
She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
She? As in Pat is a female and that's an insult? Fuck you Neanderthal.
Clever of you to figure it out. Pat's always been a bitch. Thanks for capitalizing Neanderthal, appreciate the respect it shows. Fuck you too.
Thank you both for a good chuckle on this “stressful” cut day.
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
Mostly looks like a PS list.
Don’t know why Roche wouldn’t work in Wink’s defense . The Giants.com said that he was passed by by Ximines the last couple of weeks at practice . Remember jumping offside in a four-point stance against the Chiefs, which is a Woo Woo Worster 1968 college stop-the-run stance negating a beautiful interception by Holmes that might have given the Giants a road win against the Chiefs ? That type of play is an automatic lifetime disqualification as far as I’m concerned . And the next play X will be his first
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
I am told the Giants definitely want RB Jashaun Corbin on the practice squad if he clears waivers, per source.
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL David Moa
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
i'd both keep calitro and coughlin over ximines. and fox. and pretty much anyone else. he is a waste of a spot and we've got 14 games with 0 sacks since 2019 to prove it.
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.
I agree. Roche has played well and has made plays in practice. Ximenes is a liability on run defense nearly every time he is on the field.
Quote:
expect the Steelers to re-sign him if he clears waivers...
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.
I agree. Roche has played well and has made plays in practice. Ximenes is a liability on run defense nearly every time he is on the field.
How did Ximenes make the team?
they are going to have about that many go straight to IR, so not sure that's going to be the case. Lemieux and Williams seem like IR locks. Belton and E. Smith seem likely as well simply as a way to get them more practice time whenever they are ready and create roster spots without cuts.
He’s 6’3 and apparently has improved - Bills are just loaded at WR.
Quote:
The games ARE pointless.😅
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.
Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.
Board has no value as a WR. He is 100% a ST guy and he fumbled a kickoff return and looked very mediocre at everything else. Not a surprise. More of a surprise that he manged to stay around this long.
Quincy Roche, useful player, made some plays, but if he's not a fit for Wink's scheme, why keep him?
These guys are bottom-of-the-roster players anyway. Prospects with obvious high upside aren't getting cut. The cuts are pretty interchangeable with other teams' cuts. There are more fringe guys than jobs.
Also, it's a long season. Some of these guys will be back in blue even if they don't stick on the Practice Squad.
Sy had noted some positive things on Anderson. Looks like they kept the DT from ASTU. Felt good about his guy with what Herm said about him and knowing his DC was Pierce. Sy's reviews was pretty close to what Herm said.
100%. At this point, you have to think he has compromising photos of a lot of important people in the NFL.
about Jashaun Corbin, Quincy Roche and Ryder Anderson being on the cut list. Especially Roche with Oshane Ximines still on the roster!!!
You are guaranteed one thing with the X-man: The offense is going to find a soft corner for an easy 10-12 yard gain. Again and again and again. I don't get it, so I'll just defer to the coaches and refrain from saying Oshane Ximines just sucks.
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL David Moa
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
Cmon now. We see these players for 5 or so plays every weekend on TV, the coaches see them every day for 5 weeks playing against each other. Of course we know more than they do.
Wait? We released "Aaron Rodgers-lite"?
NFW. After he killed it against guys who will be coaching high school, working at Orange Theory as an instructor or selling insurance for Prudential next week...??
Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.
Really. Remember the agnst when Ryan Connelly was cut. How could we be so stupid.
RB (5) Barkley Breida, Williams Brightwell, Platzgummer
WR (7) Golladay Slayton, Toney, Robinson, Shepard, Sills, James
TE (4) Bellinger Myarick. Allen, Hudson
OL (11) Thomas Neal Hamilton Mbaeteka Holden
Glowinski Lemieux Garcia Bredeson Ezeudu
Feliciano
DL (6): L.Williams Lawrence Holmes N.Williams
Ellis Davidson
LB(12): Thibodeaux Ojulari Ward E.Smith Ximines Fox
Martinez Crowder Coughlin Brown McFadden Calitro
CB (7) Jackson Holmes Robinson Williams Flott Dorsey Hand
S (5) McKinney Love Belton Thompson Meadors
ST (3) Gano Gillan Kreiter
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...
Cmon now. We see these players for 5 or so plays every weekend on TV, the coaches see them every day for 5 weeks playing against each other. Of course we know more than they do.
Armchair experts that have not see one practice, one meeting, or one game in person. We all want the Bachman feel-good story but I'll trust the staff got it right, not the BBI Football degree Monday morning Quarterbacks...
Quote:
released.
Wait? We released "Aaron Rodgers-lite"?
NFW. After he killed it against guys who will be coaching high school, working at Orange Theory as an instructor or selling insurance for Prudential next week...??
LOL
It was great to see him play well in the preseason, but Webb was never realistically going to bump Tyrod down on the depth chart.
Or, the Giants could be looking for an "injury" with him to place him on IR.
wht? Lots of juggling to do on trades.
And then he would most certainly get cut from that team as soon as they had to deal with a roster injury...
I'm assuming Brightwell is still on the roster due to specials. And no question he runs hard without hesitation or fear. But I gotta say that when it comes to pure running and receiving skills RB Jashaun Corbin is the better player. By a lot IMO.
Some speculated they go with 5 RB's. I can see 4 especially if they like another player at a different position group. Davidson as a example.
He has been cut for days and no one has signed him yet. Now re-think your question about wanting Adams back? If no one else wants him why should we?
Quote:
It's the hands if he sticks.
Wait, no one else is going to question "mind BOBBLING"?! Am I being a boomer(which I am not technically)?! Isn't the phrase mind BOGGLING?
Either way, I understand your point and I agree with you...I think.;)
I was thinking this but when they lost the rookie to injury I waivered.....a bit. The Giants should not lose a drafted or very young player that see has a lot of upside for someone who is not in the long term plans imv.
If anyone should be released it should be Crowder.
Quote:
If there is any chance a trade could happen, then Slayton to the Bears where we get Tevin Jenkins would be a nice get as a G/T backup- possible future starter.
It does indeed bobble the mind.
Apart from speed and his rookie year stats, the one thing Slayton has going for him is that he has been reasonably healthy.... Or at least more healthy than the rest of the WR corp.
Quote:
You really have no clue. He pretty much cant be cut and costs more to cut than to keep. All reports are that he looks great and the Giants kept him out of preseason for the most part to keep him healthy. Even if Beavers didnt get hurt Martinez is on this team. He is one of the best players we have on D.
Only to an imgrate.
If anyone should be released it should be Crowder.
The staff seems to like Crowder so I guess we will see. I thought Martinez was good but a little overrated by some and that GB made him available in FA due to his run defense.
Ha ha, I think the years of watching Engram led to the subconscious use of bobble there.