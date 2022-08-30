for display only
Tuesday NYG Roster Moves / Practice Updates

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:47 am


Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Approx. 1:00 p.m. – Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

Practice – 1:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 3:55 p.m.

Up early today Eric?  
Andy in Boston : 6:52 am : link
😄
Up early today Eric?  
Andy in Boston : 6:52 am : link
😄
I assume the players available at 3:55 will be safe 😁  
George from PA : 6:53 am : link
.
Daboll implied  
SCGiantsFan : 7:37 am : link
those that will be cut will be informed prior to this afternoons practice.

We shall see. Tough day for some guys.
more cuts…  
Ben in Tampa : 7:47 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan 21

Round 2 begins: The Giants are cutting WR Jaylon Moore, per source.
RE: Daboll implied  
section125 : 7:52 am : link
In comment 15796361 SCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
those that will be cut will be informed prior to this afternoons practice.



Well, I should hope so - like early today.
This is the list as per NFL.com  
1st and 10 : 7:58 am : link
WR Keelan Doss
WR Robert Foster
WR Bailey Gaither
WR Austin Proehl
WR Travis Toivonen
TE Jeremiah Hall
OG Josh Rivas
OL Eric Smith
C Chris Owens
DT Christopher Hinton
DB Andrew Adams
DB Yusuf Corker
DB Olaijah Griffin
DB Gavin Heslop
DB Michael Jacquet
DB Jarrod Wilson
K Ryan Santoso
Bachman cut  
jeff57 : 8:00 am : link
.
Corbin cut  
jeff57 : 8:01 am : link
.
Bachman was the leading WR in pre season  
Pete from Woodstock : 8:08 am : link
Corbin looked good to, hope they make it to the practice squad
Nfl.com list is confusing.....that are all the players cut during camp  
George from PA : 8:10 am : link
About 17 more cuts.....without any pickups.

The Giants will actually be cutting some players other teams want.

That hasn't happen in awhile
Cut the leading rusher and receiver  
Blueworm : 8:11 am : link
The games ARE pointless.😅
Bills released OJ Howard  
Pete from Woodstock : 8:16 am : link
go get him Joe!
Given the state of our WRs, I would’ve tried to find a place for  
Metnut : 8:18 am : link
Bachman. Hopefully he slips through to the practice squad.

Would be great if we could add OJ Howard.
RE: Cut the leading rusher and receiver  
joeinpa : 8:26 am : link
In comment 15796393 Blueworm said:
Quote:
The games ARE pointless.😅


Victor Cruz, so that s not always the case. But it certainly seems a lot more goes into decision making on roster building than preseason game performance

It kind of galls me that guys like Toney, Golladay get handed a roster spot over a dependable player like Bachman, who performed well given his opportunities, I get it, but performance accountability goes a long way to building a winning, roster in my opinion.


Sometimes it helps a culture when one of the guys on scholarship gets cut.
a bunch of those guys were released before last weeks preseason game.
Bachman will be on PS  
jvm52106 : 8:31 am : link
for sure unless claimed elsewhere.

Please get OJ Howard!
Please stop posting the NFL.com list. It includes a number of players cut weeks ago. Keep up guys.
For those  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:36 am : link
who haven't been keeping track, NFL.com has turned into crap. Their stats section (which should be the #1 source of info) is now subpar to other sites.

And their cut list is just another example of incompetence.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:37 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.

Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:38 am : link
ordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
16m
The Giants are releasing veteran OL Jamil Douglas, per source. Missed a bunch of practice time this summer but played every offensive snap in the preseason finale.
Bachman and Corbin  
The_Taxman89_10 : 8:38 am : link
What an awful message it sends cutting both these guys. Just shows these games mean nothing. How does a coach look the leading receiver and rusher in the eyes and say, hey you're getting cut. Especially if a guy like Slayton makes the team. An absolute slap in the face to Bachman.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:38 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
50m
The Giants have cut RB Jashaun Corbin, according to a source. Had a strong preseason and in my mind, could have helped them in the return game. UDFA from Fla State can help someone else
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:39 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
39m
The #Giants are cutting WR Alex Bachman, per source. He led the entire NFL with 19 catches in the preseason.
RE: Bachman and Corbin  
Ben in Tampa : 8:39 am : link
In comment 15796442 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
What an awful message it sends cutting both these guys. Just shows these games mean nothing. How does a coach look the leading receiver and rusher in the eyes and say, hey you're getting cut. Especially if a guy like Slayton makes the team. An absolute slap in the face to Bachman.


Welcome to the NFL, Rookie!
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:40 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
20m
The Giants are cutting CB Darren Evans, per source.
RE: ...  
Ben in Tampa : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15796439 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.

Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.


Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.
I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
ZogZerg : 8:41 am : link
..
I think we are at 5  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:43 am : link
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
RE: Bachman and Corbin  
jvm52106 : 8:44 am : link
In comment 15796442 The_Taxman89_10 said:
Quote:
What an awful message it sends cutting both these guys. Just shows these games mean nothing. How does a coach look the leading receiver and rusher in the eyes and say, hey you're getting cut. Especially if a guy like Slayton makes the team. An absolute slap in the face to Bachman.


what? have you NEVER watched preseason football before? By your reasoning Webb should be the starter.
Smart, tough, dependable  
kelly : 8:44 am : link
Meaningless when you keep Golladay and Toney.

I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.

When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.

You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.

I don't see this playing out well
RE: Smart, tough, dependable  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15796457 kelly said:
Quote:
Meaningless when you keep Golladay and Toney.

I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.

When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.

You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.

I don't see this playing out well


I don't think they have the cap space to cut Golladay.
RE: I think we are at 5  
jvm52106 : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans


I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.
RE: RE: I think we are at 5  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15796462 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans



I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.


I have a call into Schoen right now. I'll ask. ;)
RE: I think we are at 5  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:47 am : link
In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans
add CJ Board
RE: RE: RE: I think we are at 5  
jvm52106 : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15796464 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15796462 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans



I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.



I have a call into Schoen right now. I'll ask. ;)


Awesome. Also ask him (for a few folks here) if he adn Daboll were on the same page about cutting our best WR and RB..
So, some here would rather keep scrubs on the 53  
ZogZerg : 8:49 am : link
instead of NFL caliber players?
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.

Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.
RE: Smart, tough, dependable  
BigBlueShock : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15796457 kelly said:
Quote:
Meaningless when you keep Golladay and Toney.

I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.

When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.

You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.

I don't see this playing out well

Holy shitballs what a horrific take.

It is almost impossible to cut Golladay because of his contract and cap situation and you honestly think they’re going to cut a first round WR after one season? A season in which this staff wasn’t even around for? Unbelievable
RE: So, some here would rather keep scrubs on the 53  
jvm52106 : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15796471 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
instead of NFL caliber players?
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.

Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.


+1
crap  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
29s
The Giants are cutting DL Ryder Anderson, per source.
Alex Wilson  
mattlawson : 8:54 am : link
The Giants have cut:

WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
WR CJ Board
RB Jashaun Corbin
OL Jamil Douglas

Many more to come today — quick start to the morning #NYG
RE: crap  
jvm52106 : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15796481 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
29s
The Giants are cutting DL Ryder Anderson, per source.


PS if he slips through. A little surprised here.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:54 am : link
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
DL Ryder Anderson
CB Darren Evans
RE: RE: I think we are at 5  
TheMick7 : 8:55 am : link
In comment 15796462 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15796454 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


RB Jashaun Corbin
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
CB Darren Evans



I am surprised with Douglas. Does this make Garcia part of the 53 (Center/Guard ability) or are we looking at backups off other teams.


Could be roster gymnastics. Douglas,as a vet,doesn't go through waivers,so there could be an agreement to bring him back on all the roster moves are made!
Toney is an enigma  
Dave on the UWS : 8:58 am : link
But he has worked hard while ON the field this summer. Staying healthy and having a bad attitude are two different things.
There's a reason Daboll mentioned yesterday the team would be "open to trading Golladay"
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:00 am : link
let's keep in mind that Davis Webb looks like John Elway against 3rd and 4th string players. Same can be said for Bachman.
Daboll said the NY Giants would be opened to trading Golloday?  
jmalls23 : 9:01 am : link
where did he say that?
RE: Daboll said the NY Giants would be opened to trading Golloday?  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15796495 jmalls23 said:
Quote:
where did he say that?
New to me. Sounds like a projection.
RE: I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
mfsd : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
..


She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
in his presser yesterday  
Dave on the UWS : 9:05 am : link
it was in response to a question about KG. Kind of a throwaway comment, sort of. Its in the "joe is open for business" thread I think.
Daboll said Schoen was 'open for business'  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:06 am : link
That likely was in reference to Slayton more than anything else.
another one  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:07 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
The Giants are cutting OL Garrett McGhin, per source. He’ll likely be back on the practice squad.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:09 am : link
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
CB Darren Evans
RE: ...  
mavric : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15796494 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
let's keep in mind that Davis Webb looks like John Elway against 3rd and 4th string players. Same can be said for Bachman.


Also keep in mind:

Jones and Taylor played against 3rd and 4th string players and
Webb was protected by - and had playmakers - by 3rd and 4th string players

Webb is a very good QB. Regime changes, sitting behind an aging star, being picked up by the Jets and Bills with zero chance of taking over the helm of their hand-picked chosen shiny new starters, etc. He's always been tough as hell, great arm, great mind, great size, but never given a real chance. He's much more than just a "late bloomer" - he's been pushed around and put on the back of a roster since being drafted. No reason to knock him for personal reasons.
Twitter post (on NFL Rumors)  
jvm52106 : 9:09 am : link
that Kenny G has rubbed Daboll and staff the wrong way since they got there.

This is without question Kenny's last season with the Giants.
RE: Twitter post (on NFL Rumors)  
mattlawson : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15796510 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
that Kenny G has rubbed Daboll and staff the wrong way since they got there.

This is without question Kenny's last season with the Giants.



I mean - we can all see it, feel it, hate it
RE: RE: I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
k2tampa : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15796502 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


..



She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think


I believe the comment meant he could help someone else as part of their 53-man roster.
Practice Squad  
X : 9:13 am : link
Now has 14 players so expect to see a lot of these guys back here.

RE: Practice Squad  
mavric : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15796518 X said:
Quote:
Now has 14 players so expect to see a lot of these guys back here.

I believe it's 16 players now
Looks like Sills and James made the team at WR  
Rick in Dallas : 9:16 am : link
I believe the PS is set at 16 players not 14.
RE: Smart, tough, dependable  
BigBlueJ : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15796457 kelly said:
Quote:
Meaningless when you keep Golladay and Toney.

I understand cap and draft position but to harp on smart, tough, dependable and then to keep those two guys is a very bad look and sends a very bad message to the team.

When coach speak becomes meaningless watch out. Easiest way to lose a team.

You are not going to win games counting on Toney and KG to produce. Better off keeping less talented but harder workers.

I don't see this playing out well


What planet are you living on? This is not a movie.
RE: RE: Practice Squad  
X : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15796522 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 15796518 X said:


Quote:


Now has 14 players so expect to see a lot of these guys back here.





I believe it's 16 players now



You are correct
The chance of other teams devoting a spot to unproven RBs and WRs  
Will Shine : 9:18 am : link
is slim. It's a glutted position.

I imagine both Bachman and Corbin will clear waivers.
RE: Looks like Sills and James made the team at WR  
jvm52106 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15796524 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I believe the PS is set at 16 players not 14.


For the moment. I could see the Gmen picking up a WR with KR skills though.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:21 am : link
Roche cut. wow
Roche  
BeckShepEli : 9:21 am : link
Cut
RE: ...  
jvm52106 : 9:22 am : link
In comment 15796535 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Roche cut. wow


If Fox stays it means we saw not a huge difference between the two and Fox is cheaper.
Roche was clearly a guy they didn't value as much  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:22 am : link
as the internet observors
that means Ximines is in.  
mattlawson : 9:23 am : link
.
RE: Roche was clearly a guy they didn't value as much  
mattlawson : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15796539 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
as the internet observors



he could still make PS
don't like this move  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:24 am : link
expect the Steelers to re-sign him if he clears waivers...

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
RE: RE: ...Board is irrelevant  
5BowlsSoon : 9:28 am : link
In comment 15796447 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15796439 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.

Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.



Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.
I  
AcidTest : 9:28 am : link
think it's a mistake to cut Corbin and Anderson. We need to go young behind the starters, and they both showed a lot of promise in the preseason. I'm not sure either will clear waivers and get to the PS.

Golladay can be cut if the Giants restructure a contract or two and waive or trade Slayton. His cap hit this year is $21.1M. That increases to about $25.4M if he's cut. The Giants only have about $5.3M in cap space and obviously can't get through the season with just $1M, so restructures and waiving or trading Slayton would be necessary to get more cap space.
Don't like the Roche cut  
Anakim : 9:31 am : link
I think he's for sure going to get claimed. Situational pass-rusher.


Corbin should be on the PS, for sure, and I would imagine Ryder Anderson will be as well
RE: don't like this move  
AcidTest : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15796545 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
expect the Steelers to re-sign him if he clears waivers...

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.


Don't like it either. Why keep Ximines over him? That's three players (Corbin and Anderson being the other two) I think it's a mistake to cut. But this was obviously a Wink decision.
There is one way the Gmen  
jvm52106 : 9:31 am : link
would move Golladay but it would mean they are all-in on this player and that is to give SB a new contract, dropping is 2022 deal to min against the cap and spread out over the next few years. Then they could drop Kenny.

The other possibility is the redo LW's contract, signing him long term and reducing 2022.

I am not saying we should do these things, just that we COULD do those things and get rid of Golladay.
You don’t do cap gymnastics to CUT a player…  
LarmerTJR : 9:32 am : link
KG is here this year, like it or not…
RE: You don’t do cap gymnastics to CUT a player…  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15796564 LarmerTJR said:
Quote:
KG is here this year, like it or not…
unless he becomes a problem that influences others
Sy has said that Roche is a misfit for Wink's system  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:36 am : link
..
RE: You don’t do cap gymnastics to CUT a player…  
jvm52106 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15796564 LarmerTJR said:
Quote:
KG is here this year, like it or not…


Cap gymnastics happen all the time. Again, to be clear, I didn't say we should do that or that I would do that, just that it could be done.
If we are indeed keeping him  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:36 am : link
Have to hope that Sills has the greatest intangibles the world has ever seen.

Not totally facetious, he was once a QB.
I  
AcidTest : 9:37 am : link
would normally agree that we shouldn't do "cap gymnastics" to cut a player, but it wouldn't take much in that regard to generate the cap space necessary to cut Golladay. But I also agree that the overwhelming likelihood is that he's here this season and gone in the offseason. And my guess is that Barkley, Jones, Shepard, Martinez, and some other veterans will follow him out the door.
RE: Sy has said that Roche is a misfit for Wink's system  
Klaatu : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15796573 gidiefor said:
Quote:
..


That may be true, but it seems to me that Ximines is a misfit in anyone's system.
ximines has 9 lives and makes 0 plays  
Eric on Li : 9:39 am : link
it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.
Roche apparently didnt fit the scheme  
Rudy5757 : 9:40 am : link
plus there are a lot of injuries on the roster, so its probably causing a few players who they wanted to keep get cut like Ryder Anderson. I dont think Roche is a big loss. You can also look at it as a positive sign that we have upgraded the roster when a young guy who contributed last year doesnt make the team. Hopefully he and Anderson make it to the PS.
I liked Roche....and I'm probably being overly optimistic here  
Andy in Boston : 9:40 am : link
but I'm hoping his release means that Ojulari and Tibs are on target for week 1 and they really like Elerson Smith.
I think Corbin is a calculated risk, they are hoping  
PatersonPlank : 9:41 am : link
he gets to the PS. They probably thought neither Breida or Williams would make it through (if they were even eligible)

Bachman has bounced around for 3 years now so he's different, he was beaten out by Sills and James. Really the only reason he had a chance was that Johnson got hurt,
For the umpteenth time, the NYG can't afford to cut Golladay.  
Optimus-NY : 9:42 am : link
The earliest they can do so is at the conclusion of the 2022 season, in March of 2023 to be precise for $6.7 M in cap savings. It would be optimal to do so after the 2023 season for $14.6 M, but they won't wait that long. As correctly pointed out by some posters, just because Golladay is on the team does not mean that he gets a jersey on gamedays. That's the deal with him.
RE: Roche apparently didnt fit the scheme  
Andy in Boston : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15796585 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
plus there are a lot of injuries on the roster, so its probably causing a few players who they wanted to keep get cut like Ryder Anderson. I dont think Roche is a big loss. You can also look at it as a positive sign that we have upgraded the roster when a young guy who contributed last year doesnt make the team. Hopefully he and Anderson make it to the PS.


yes, Sy'56 was saying , he thought that Roche's lack of overall size/length was an issue in Wink's scheme.
RE: ...  
Carson53 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15796439 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.

Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.


Good, not a fan of the guy, not that difficult to replace him on this roster.
Gotta think Schoen is working the phones with regard to Slayton  
Anakim : 9:43 am : link
And if there are no appealing offers, he'll be the last cut
RE: that means Ximines is in.  
Carson53 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15796540 mattlawson said:
Quote:
.
.

Boo...
RE: Roche apparently didnt fit the scheme  
Pepe LePugh : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15796585 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
plus there are a lot of injuries on the roster, so its probably causing a few players who they wanted to keep get cut like Ryder Anderson. I dont think Roche is a big loss. You can also look at it as a positive sign that we have upgraded the roster when a young guy who contributed last year doesnt make the team. Hopefully he and Anderson make it to the PS.


If he doesn’t fit the scheme, why offer him PS spot? I suspect he’s gone.
Does Roche release mean Fox made final 53??  
Rick in Dallas : 9:46 am : link
Not a fan of Ximines but current coaching staff must think differently
RE: RE: I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
Joey in VA : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15796502 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


..



She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think
She? As in Pat is a female and that's an insult? Fuck you Neanderthal.
Extending Williams?  
Samiam : 9:48 am : link
He’s already way overpaid relative to his contribution. Why would we even think of extending him? Plus, this team will not be good, probably not even sniff the playoffs. Why would we need to free up money giving Williams an even worse contract than he has now?

With Ximines, I was surprised that he wasn’t cut months ago to free up some money. He has must have more value than we think because he’s never been good according to what I saw.

With Corbin, lots of teams have young RBs like him on the back end of the roster or on the PS. Ryder Anderson is a surprising cut given what I’ve read about him. Maybe they’re trying to stash him too.
If Thibs and AO are out for week 1  
GNewGiants : 9:48 am : link
Oy vei…
RE: RE: Sy has said that Roche is a misfit for Wink's system  
AcidTest : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15796579 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15796573 gidiefor said:


Quote:


..



That may be true, but it seems to me that Ximines is a misfit in anyone's system.


^This. And why keep Ximines over Anderson?
Holy crap...  
Jimmy Googs : 9:50 am : link
Will Holden made this team?
Remember  
AcidTest : 9:53 am : link
that some players on the original 53 will be cut for waiver wire claims or the signing of vested veterans. I expect that we'll see four or five new players for that reason. I also agree that injuries may be forcing them to cut some players they'd like to keep.
RE: Holy crap...  
Anakim : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15796618 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Will Holden made this team?


He's a veteran swing T. He should be on the team. We need an experienced backup.
Webb  
AcidTest : 9:54 am : link
released.
RE: RE: that means Ximines is in.  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15796606 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15796540 mattlawson said:


Quote:


.

.

Boo...


Disappointed about Roche. I doubt he clears waivers. Ximines gets hurt alot so I dont get this move. I guess Fox makes the team now.

Has Platzgummer been cut yet?
Keep in mind Bears are shopping T/G- Tevin Jenkins  
jvm52106 : 9:55 am : link
and perhaps a Slayton to Bears and some sort of pick combo for Jenkins could be in order.
RE: Webb  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15796630 AcidTest said:
Quote:
released.
mild surprise
RE: Webb  
Anakim : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15796630 AcidTest said:
Quote:
released.

comi
And here comes the overreaction in 5, 4, 3, 2...
RE: Keep in mind Bears are shopping T/G- Tevin Jenkins  
mattlawson : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15796633 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
and perhaps a Slayton to Bears and some sort of pick combo for Jenkins could be in order.



Bears would have two of our former WRs if that happened.
I don't get the QB cut at all  
Chip : 9:56 am : link
The Taylor signing looks like a big mistake now
RE: I don't get the QB cut at all  
jvm52106 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15796640 Chip said:
Quote:
The Taylor signing looks like a big mistake now


Umm, its been talked about for a while. This is no surprise at all.
Webb being released is not a surprise  
AnnapolisMike : 9:57 am : link
He is not even close to the QB that Taylor is. If he clears waivers he will be hired as a coach. Not sure he can be on the practice squad.
1 could make the case that Webb is an emerging young QB  
Andy in Boston : 9:58 am : link
and should be the #2 over Taylor.
RE: I don't get the QB cut at all  
Anakim : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15796640 Chip said:
Quote:
The Taylor signing looks like a big mistake now


Why does it look like a big mistake? Tyrod Taylor is one of the best backup QBs in the NFL and could easily start for this team.
Ximines  
GIANTS128 : 9:58 am : link
The only impact play I recall is him being unable to hold the edge and the other teams getting some nice yardage
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:59 am : link
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
RE: So, some here would rather keep scrubs on the 53  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15796471 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
instead of NFL caliber players?
Just wow. It's amazing the lack of understanding on how things work.

Most of these players will still be Giants when they sign to the practice squad.


What if the NFL players don't Play to NFL Caliber? (See Golloday and KT). I'd rather have the guy with heart and desire..that still has to count for something. It worked for Edelman and Chrebet.
RE: Ximines has 9 lives and makes 0 plays  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:01 am : link
Eric on Li said:
Quote:
it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.
Has he though? I mean, he’s stayed with the Dave Gettleman Giants as a backup EDGE. That’s like making the practice squad with a lot of teams. And he isn’t safe yet. Even if he sticks through Week 1, there will be veteran signings in Week 2.

Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.

If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.
Ryder Anderson  
Mike in NY : 10:01 am : link
I thought he showed enough flashes in preseason to make the team
RE: RE: RE: I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
mfsd : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15796611 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 15796502 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


..



She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think

She? As in Pat is a female and that's an insult? Fuck you Neanderthal.


Clever of you to figure it out. Pat's always been a bitch. Thanks for capitalizing Neanderthal, appreciate the respect it shows. Fuck you too.
I'd  
AcidTest : 10:01 am : link
be surprised if Webb doesn't end up on the PS. He might also be back on the 53 as Art notes after a player on the original 53 (Lemieux?) is shifted to IR.

Daboll runs a quick passing offense. That is exactly what Webb did in college, where 65% of his passes were within 10 yards of the LOS. This is the best place for him.
worth considering  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:01 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
·
4m
Webb could be back on PS. Could also be back on 53 after the initial wave with spots opening with guys potentially shifting to IR tomorrow.
David Moa is cut  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:07 am : link
..
We flip out every year but more will be cut when we sign others cuts  
SteelGiant : 10:08 am : link
I like roche over ximines, but I would not be surprised that X gets cut when we sign someone else.

Webb, Corbin, Bachman are cut now to get them on the PS quickly
RE: RE: Holy crap...  
Jimmy Googs : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15796627 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15796618 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Will Holden made this team?



He's a veteran swing T. He should be on the team. We need an experienced backup.


He's a bit of a trainwreck to say it mildly
Holden  
AcidTest : 10:11 am : link
is a prime candidate to be cut for a waiver wire claim or vested veteran signing.
RE: RE: Ximines has 9 lives and makes 0 plays  
mattlawson : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15796656 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Eric on Li said:

Quote:


it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.

Has he though? I mean, he’s stayed with the Dave Gettleman Giants as a backup EDGE. That’s like making the practice squad with a lot of teams. And he isn’t safe yet. Even if he sticks through Week 1, there will be veteran signings in Week 2.

Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.

If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.


They are similar players and the word is they think X
Is slightly more athletic and has more upside for what they want to do
RE: ...  
Joe Beckwith : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15796653 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans


Mostly looks like a PS list.
RE: RE: ...  
Section331 : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15796509 mavric said:
Quote:
In comment 15796494 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


let's keep in mind that Davis Webb looks like John Elway against 3rd and 4th string players. Same can be said for Bachman.



Also keep in mind:

Jones and Taylor played against 3rd and 4th string players and
Webb was protected by - and had playmakers - by 3rd and 4th string players

Webb is a very good QB. Regime changes, sitting behind an aging star, being picked up by the Jets and Bills with zero chance of taking over the helm of their hand-picked chosen shiny new starters, etc. He's always been tough as hell, great arm, great mind, great size, but never given a real chance. He's much more than just a "late bloomer" - he's been pushed around and put on the back of a roster since being drafted. No reason to knock him for personal reasons.


Come on, very good QB? You don't think that QB-needy teams would be all over a "very good QB"? Hell, the Giants would!

Nothing against Webb, he works hard, and appears to be a good teammate, but he is what he is - a journeyman. It is valid to point out that his playing time was v guys on the cut line for other teams. Or do we want to promote every QB who has a couple of good preseason games?
RE: RE: RE: Ximines has 9 lives and makes 0 plays  
Bill in UT : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15796678 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 15796656 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Eric on Li said:

Quote:


it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.

Has he though? I mean, he’s stayed with the Dave Gettleman Giants as a backup EDGE. That’s like making the practice squad with a lot of teams. And he isn’t safe yet. Even if he sticks through Week 1, there will be veteran signings in Week 2.

Ximines has about an inch and ten pounds on Roche. Not a lot, but it’s a difference at a position where Martindale likes big guys. They don’t all have to be as big as Jihad Ward, but Ximines is at the low end of Wink’s specs. The Giants already have one undersized situational pass-rusher in Ojulari. As long as AO is OK and Thibodeaux comes back soon, Roche doesn’t have much of a role.

If the Steelers have room for him on their roster, so be it.



They are similar players and the word is they think X
Is slightly more athletic and has more upside for what they want to do

I don't think much of X, but I don't get all the Roche angst. He hasn't been much, either
another one after DL David Moa  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:16 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
1m
The Giants are cutting CB Zyon Gilbert, per source. Expect him to land on the practice squad.
Zyon  
AcidTest : 10:17 am : link
Gilbert cut.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I guess leonard never heard of the practice squad  
mako J : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15796658 mfsd said:
Quote:
In comment 15796611 Joey in VA said:


Quote:


In comment 15796502 mfsd said:


Quote:


In comment 15796449 ZogZerg said:


Quote:


..



She's too desperate trying to invent a controversy to actually pause and think

She? As in Pat is a female and that's an insult? Fuck you Neanderthal.



Clever of you to figure it out. Pat's always been a bitch. Thanks for capitalizing Neanderthal, appreciate the respect it shows. Fuck you too.


Thank you both for a good chuckle on this “stressful” cut day.
RE: ...  
Joe Beckwith : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15796653 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans


Mostly looks like a PS list.
Corbin  
RetroJint : 10:18 am : link
I would have kept Corbin over Williams . Corbin looked like the best inside the +5 runner than I’ve seen in years from the Giants and he was impressive receiving the ball . Yeah Williams will tackle on specials but the fourth back doesn’t dress . Plus he got caught running with his pads high through the second level against the Jets , which resulted in a champagne-cork fumble .

Don’t know why Roche wouldn’t work in Wink’s defense . The Giants.com said that he was passed by by Ximines the last couple of weeks at practice . Remember jumping offside in a four-point stance against the Chiefs, which is a Woo Woo Worster 1968 college stop-the-run stance negating a beautiful interception by Holmes that might have given the Giants a road win against the Chiefs ? That type of play is an automatic lifetime disqualification as far as I’m concerned . And the next play X will be his first
They should just make Webb the assistant QB coach  
Anakim : 10:19 am : link
If he's amenable
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:19 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
I am told the Giants definitely want RB Jashaun Corbin on the practice squad if he clears waivers, per source.
When they signed Fox as an UDFA  
Rjanyg : 10:20 am : link
I had a feeling he would have a shot. 6'4" 260 is the ideal size for a Edge. He produced in college and after seeing his preseason, I am not shocked if he makes the final 53. I also believe he adds ST value. Roche is a good player but he is smaller and ST are not his strong suit.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:21 am : link
QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL David Moa
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
i have never seen ximines hold the edge  
Eric on Li : 10:21 am : link
he looks like he has some pass rushing skill, but no power, no speed, no explosiveness. Roche at least had a little bit of thump in his game regardless of their size difference.

i'd both keep calitro and coughlin over ximines. and fox. and pretty much anyone else. he is a waste of a spot and we've got 14 games with 0 sacks since 2019 to prove it.
RE: don't like this move  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15796545 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
expect the Steelers to re-sign him if he clears waivers...

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.


I agree. Roche has played well and has made plays in practice. Ximenes is a liability on run defense nearly every time he is on the field.
RE: RE: don't like this move  
FStubbs : 10:25 am : link
In comment 15796696 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15796545 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


expect the Steelers to re-sign him if he clears waivers...

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
· 6m
The #Giants are releasing LB Quincy Roche, source said. He contributed last year after being claimed off waivers.



I agree. Roche has played well and has made plays in practice. Ximenes is a liability on run defense nearly every time he is on the field.


How did Ximenes make the team?
Ximines  
AcidTest : 10:25 am : link
is another player who be cut for a vested veteran or waiver wire claim.
regarding the CB's  
Andy in Boston : 10:25 am : link
can't imagine Dorsey or Harrison Hand make it. And Rodarius Williams will go to short term IR> That will leave us with 4 CBs...so you know Schoen is targeting CB's in waiver wire....I'm thinking a trade (later round draft pick) for a decent outside CB from a team deep with CB's.
18 players cut  
PhilD : 10:25 am : link
9 to go
Some of the fringe guys  
GiantsRage2007 : 10:29 am : link
Who make the 53 shouldn’t get comfortable. I’d think we grab a cb and te off waivers. At a minimum.
I would expect at least 3-4 players  
Stratman : 10:30 am : link
who make the final 53 today will be replaced by waiver wire pick ups.
RE: I would expect at least 3-4 players  
Eric on Li : 10:32 am : link
In comment 15796709 Stratman said:
Quote:
who make the final 53 today will be replaced by waiver wire pick ups.


they are going to have about that many go straight to IR, so not sure that's going to be the case. Lemieux and Williams seem like IR locks. Belton and E. Smith seem likely as well simply as a way to get them more practice time whenever they are ready and create roster spots without cuts.
The players cut so far.....seems to be PS candidates  
George from PA : 10:32 am : link
I suspect they are keeping some players.....that will be released released when the Giants pick up players....
Mind bobbling  
BigBlueJ : 10:33 am : link
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...
Isiaiah Hodgins, WR from Buffalo  
Andy in Boston : 10:33 am : link
A name to watch . Looks like Bills are releasing him. Schoen drafted him in 6th round a few years ago. I think he led bills in receiving in preseason.
Add Santoso, Eric Smith, Davis Webb and Jarrod Wilson.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:34 am : link
Per TSN, cumulative list. They are already off the giants.com roster, except for Webb.
RE: Isiaiah Hodgins, WR from Buffalo  
Andy in Boston : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15796718 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
A name to watch . Looks like Bills are releasing him. Schoen drafted him in 6th round a few years ago. I think he led bills in receiving in preseason.



He’s 6’3 and apparently has improved - Bills are just loaded at WR.
RE: RE: Cut the leading rusher and receiver  
JonC : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15796415 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15796393 Blueworm said:


Quote:


The games ARE pointless.😅



Victor Cruz, so that s not always the case. But it certainly seems a lot more goes into decision making on roster building than preseason game performance

It kind of galls me that guys like Toney, Golladay get handed a roster spot over a dependable player like Bachman, who performed well given his opportunities, I get it, but performance accountability goes a long way to building a winning, roster in my opinion.


Sometimes it helps a culture when one of the guys on scholarship gets cut.


Victor Cruz does not happen very often, he's an exception to the rule.
RE: RE: ...  
Vanzetti : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15796447 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15796439 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
The #Giants are releasing WR/KR C.J. Board, per source. He's been dealing with a rib injury but was expected back this week.

Landing back on practice squad a strong possibility.



Surprised by this one, I thought Board would sneak through.


Board has no value as a WR. He is 100% a ST guy and he fumbled a kickoff return and looked very mediocre at everything else. Not a surprise. More of a surprise that he manged to stay around this long.
I'm going to assume Shoen and the coaches have a plan.  
81_Great_Dane : 10:40 am : link
So I'm not going to get worked up over this guy or that guy. That doesn't mean all their decisions will turn out to be correct, but I'm assuming they have reasons to keep one player and cut another. Scheme fit, primarily. Some of these guys also may just not fit the roles the team needs to fill. Specials may be the difference with these guys.

Quincy Roche, useful player, made some plays, but if he's not a fit for Wink's scheme, why keep him?

These guys are bottom-of-the-roster players anyway. Prospects with obvious high upside aren't getting cut. The cuts are pretty interchangeable with other teams' cuts. There are more fringe guys than jobs.

Also, it's a long season. Some of these guys will be back in blue even if they don't stick on the Practice Squad.
Roche surprises me a bit  
Vanzetti : 10:40 am : link
He made plays on D last year. One of the few who did. But I like Fox as well. Old School football player
Not going to lose any sleep over Roche leaving  
Greg from LI : 10:42 am : link
But I definitely don't understand why Ximines is still here. He brings absolutely nothing to the table. Yet another Gettleman draft flop.
Xmines  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:42 am : link
Someone asked Wink what he likes in a LB. Wink said if knows he has one when they have "hands". Xmines position coach said he has very good hands. I am not sure exactly what they mean by this just passing something I picked up on.

Sy had noted some positive things on Anderson. Looks like they kept the DT from ASTU. Felt good about his guy with what Herm said about him and knowing his DC was Pierce. Sy's reviews was pretty close to what Herm said.
TB to release WR Tyler Johnson  
jvm52106 : 10:45 am : link
today. A bit of a surprise.
RE: ximines has 9 lives and makes 0 plays  
bw in dc : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15796583 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
it's amazing he's stayed in the nfl as long as he has.


100%. At this point, you have to think he has compromising photos of a lot of important people in the NFL.
I am guessing Slayton is staying with the team as of now  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:48 am : link
already through many of the cuts for WR and as time ticks away at the deadline a trade becomes less likely.
Am really scratching my head  
M.S. : 10:48 am : link

about Jashaun Corbin, Quincy Roche and Ryder Anderson being on the cut list. Especially Roche with Oshane Ximines still on the roster!!!

You are guaranteed one thing with the X-man: The offense is going to find a soft corner for an easy 10-12 yard gain. Again and again and again. I don't get it, so I'll just defer to the coaches and refrain from saying Oshane Ximines just sucks.

QB Davis Webb
RB Jashaun Corbin
WR C.J. Board
WR Alex Bachman
WR Jaylon Moore
OL Jamil Douglas
OL Garrett McGhin
DL David Moa
DL Ryder Anderson
LB Quincy Roche
CB Darren Evans
CB Zyon Gilbert
No mention of Roy Mbaeteka so far?  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:50 am : link
Interesting. Is it possible the front office caught wind that he wouldn't clear waivers? Or is he such an obvious cut that nobody is bothering to chase his agent (if he has one)?
RE: Mind bobbling  
PatersonPlank : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...


Cmon now. We see these players for 5 or so plays every weekend on TV, the coaches see them every day for 5 weeks playing against each other. Of course we know more than they do.
RE: Webb  
bw in dc : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15796630 AcidTest said:
Quote:
released.


Wait? We released "Aaron Rodgers-lite"?

NFW. After he killed it against guys who will be coaching high school, working at Orange Theory as an instructor or selling insurance for Prudential next week...??

An obvious point but one that sometimes get lost  
Vanzetti : 10:51 am : link
The cuts are not just about who the Giants like but also can be about who they believe will make it through waivers or be lost to another team

Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.

RE: Mind bobbling  
Bruin : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...


Really. Remember the agnst when Ryan Connelly was cut. How could we be so stupid.
So we're at 62 now?  
ray in arlington : 10:53 am : link
QB (2) Jones, Taylor
RB (5) Barkley Breida, Williams Brightwell, Platzgummer
WR (7) Golladay Slayton, Toney, Robinson, Shepard, Sills, James
TE (4) Bellinger Myarick. Allen, Hudson
OL (11) Thomas Neal Hamilton Mbaeteka Holden
Glowinski Lemieux Garcia Bredeson Ezeudu
Feliciano
DL (6): L.Williams Lawrence Holmes N.Williams
Ellis Davidson
LB(12): Thibodeaux Ojulari Ward E.Smith Ximines Fox
Martinez Crowder Coughlin Brown McFadden Calitro
CB (7) Jackson Holmes Robinson Williams Flott Dorsey Hand
S (5) McKinney Love Belton Thompson Meadors
ST (3) Gano Gillan Kreiter
RE: RE: Mind bobbling  
It's a New Day : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15796760 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...



Cmon now. We see these players for 5 or so plays every weekend on TV, the coaches see them every day for 5 weeks playing against each other. Of course we know more than they do.


Armchair experts that have not see one practice, one meeting, or one game in person. We all want the Bachman feel-good story but I'll trust the staff got it right, not the BBI Football degree Monday morning Quarterbacks...



I  
AcidTest : 10:55 am : link
assume if Slayton was going to be traded it would have happened by now.
RE: RE: Webb  
mfsd : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15796761 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15796630 AcidTest said:


Quote:


released.



Wait? We released "Aaron Rodgers-lite"?

NFW. After he killed it against guys who will be coaching high school, working at Orange Theory as an instructor or selling insurance for Prudential next week...??


LOL

It was great to see him play well in the preseason, but Webb was never realistically going to bump Tyrod down on the depth chart.
RE: No mention of Roy Mbaeteka so far?  
jvm52106 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15796757 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Interesting. Is it possible the front office caught wind that he wouldn't clear waivers? Or is he such an obvious cut that nobody is bothering to chase his agent (if he has one)?


Or, the Giants could be looking for an "injury" with him to place him on IR.
RE: I  
jvm52106 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15796771 AcidTest said:
Quote:
assume if Slayton was going to be traded it would have happened by now.


wht? Lots of juggling to do on trades.
Brightwell should make this team, he played outstanding well, blocked  
MartyNJ1969 : 10:55 am : link
and broke alot of tackles and read the OL blocks well.
Ximines would most certainly get picked up by some team  
Jimmy Googs : 10:56 am : link
if we cut him.

And then he would most certainly get cut from that team as soon as they had to deal with a roster injury...
RE: An obvious point but one that sometimes get lost  
Maryland Blows : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15796762 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
The cuts are not just about who the Giants like but also can be about who they believe will make it through waivers or be lost to another team

Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.


Good than trade him for a 6th or 7th pick to one of those teams.
RE: An obvious point but one that sometimes get lost  
M.S. : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15796762 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
The cuts are not just about who the Giants like but also can be about who they believe will make it through waivers or be lost to another team

Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.

You make a good point about passing through waivers, but I have to say -- and I mean no disrespect -- that I have zero problem with another team trying to squeeze something out of Oshane Ximenes. I guess Wink sees something there.
RE: Brightwell should make this team, he played outstanding well, blocked  
M.S. : 11:01 am : link
In comment 15796775 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
and broke alot of tackles and read the OL blocks well.

I'm assuming Brightwell is still on the roster due to specials. And no question he runs hard without hesitation or fear. But I gotta say that when it comes to pure running and receiving skills RB Jashaun Corbin is the better player. By a lot IMO.
No one wants Slayton  
5BowlsSoon : 11:01 am : link
And can we get Adams back? You can’t be serious about keeping some of these secondary guys just because they are young over him.
Football Giants cut TE Austin Allen  
Anakim : 11:04 am : link
Could be headed to PS
I think some of these cuts come down to an educated  
PatersonPlank : 11:05 am : link
guess on who can clear waivers and can make it to the PS
Ray  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:08 am : link
based on that list still a good deal more coming. JS is probably trying to move a couple. Looks like a 2/3 more OL, 1 DL and a few more LB's still to be let go. I think TE.

Some speculated they go with 5 RB's. I can see 4 especially if they like another player at a different position group. Davidson as a example.
RE: No one wants Slayton  
Maryland Blows : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15796788 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
And can we get Adams back? You can’t be serious about keeping some of these secondary guys just because they are young over him.


He has been cut for days and no one has signed him yet. Now re-think your question about wanting Adams back? If no one else wants him why should we?
RE: RE: An obvious point but one that sometimes get lost  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15796783 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15796762 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


The cuts are not just about who the Giants like but also can be about who they believe will make it through waivers or be lost to another team

Ximenes was a third round pick. He was probably on a lot of team's draft boards. If he gets released some team is likely to give him a chance and see if he can finally live up to his draft position. Not so with some of the other guys.



You make a good point about passing through waivers, but I have to say -- and I mean no disrespect -- that I have zero problem with another team trying to squeeze something out of Oshane Ximenes. I guess Wink sees something there.


It's the hands if he sticks.
Wouldn’t Be Surprised  
GiantGrit : 11:12 am : link
If Martinez is gone too.
RE: Mind bobbling  
Dinger : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...

Wait, no one else is going to question "mind BOBBLING"?! Am I being a boomer(which I am not technically)?! Isn't the phrase mind BOGGLING?

Either way, I understand your point and I agree with you...I think.;)
RE: Wouldn’t Be Surprised  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15796814 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
If Martinez is gone too.


I was thinking this but when they lost the rookie to injury I waivered.....a bit. The Giants should not lose a drafted or very young player that see has a lot of upside for someone who is not in the long term plans imv.
Martinez  
Archer : 11:19 am : link
Did you see what the run defense looked like with Crowder at linebacker.
If anyone should be released it should be Crowder.
RE: RE: Brightwell should make this team, he played outstanding well, blocked  
BigBlueShock : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15796786 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15796775 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


and broke alot of tackles and read the OL blocks well.


I'm assuming Brightwell is still on the roster due to specials. And no question he runs hard without hesitation or fear. But I gotta say that when it comes to pure running and receiving skills RB Jashaun Corbin is the better player. By a lot IMO.

RBs like Corbin are a dime a dozen. There are guys exactly like Corbin all over the league that will be getting cut. RB is a very easy position to find.
Eh.  
AcidTest : 11:21 am : link
People are always surprised by cuts, even though everyone knows that these are back end of the roster players. That doesn't make the people here stupid. It's part of what this board is for.
Martinez is going nowhere  
BillT : 11:26 am : link
That's nuts.
Douglas is the Surprise cut  
jvm52106 : 11:33 am : link
so far for me.

If there is any chance a trade could happen, then Slayton to the Bears where we get Tevin Jenkins would be a nice get as a G/T backup- possible future starter.
RE: Mind bobbling  
santacruzom : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...


It does indeed bobble the mind.
RE: I am guessing Slayton is staying with the team as of now  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15796753 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
already through many of the cuts for WR and as time ticks away at the deadline a trade becomes less likely.


Apart from speed and his rookie year stats, the one thing Slayton has going for him is that he has been reasonably healthy.... Or at least more healthy than the rest of the WR corp.
I'm Bobbled  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:37 am : link
!
RE: RE: Mind bobbling  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:38 am : link
In comment 15796843 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...



It does indeed bobble the mind.


Unintentionally hilarious post of the year for sure
Is mind bobbling  
Southern Man : 11:38 am : link
this year's pre-Madonna?
RE: Wouldn’t Be Surprised  
Rudy5757 : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15796814 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
If Martinez is gone too.


You really have no clue. He pretty much cant be cut and costs more to cut than to keep. All reports are that he looks great and the Giants kept him out of preseason for the most part to keep him healthy. Even if Beavers didnt get hurt Martinez is on this team. He is one of the best players we have on D.
Anyone up for a game of Bobble?  
Jonesin 4 A Ship : 11:42 am : link
:) Could be one game that Evan Engram is good at lol.
RE: Is mind bobbling  
Klaatu : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15796856 Southern Man said:
Quote:
this year's pre-Madonna?


Only to an imgrate.
KG Thought  
PhilD : 11:45 am : link
How about trading KG and picking up part of his salary to make it acceptable to another team.
RE: Martinez  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15796823 Archer said:
Quote:
Did you see what the run defense looked like with Crowder at linebacker.
If anyone should be released it should be Crowder.


The staff seems to like Crowder so I guess we will see. I thought Martinez was good but a little overrated by some and that GB made him available in FA due to his run defense.
RE: Is mind bobbling  
eric2425ny : 11:50 am : link
In comment 15796856 Southern Man said:
Quote:
this year's pre-Madonna?


Ha ha, I think the years of watching Engram led to the subconscious use of bobble there.
RE: Mind bobbling  
Beer Man : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15796717 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
how much dumber the hot takes on this board get each year...
You mean like
