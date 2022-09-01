Wednesday NYG Roster Moves / Schoen Presser / Practice

A Sills etc. Probably get cut for a signing, then after 4 guys head to IR and some of the cuts today get resigned.
After 4pm not 4 guys..
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Players on the initial 53 can't be shifted to short-term IR today until after 4 p.m.
So any waiver claims must be made with a corresponding move other than the anticipated IR moves (Elerson Smith, Shane Lemieux, Rodarius Williams).
After 4pm not 4 guys..