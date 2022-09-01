for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Wednesday NYG Roster Moves / Schoen Presser / Practice

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:53 am

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Approx. 11:00 a.m. – General Manager Joe Schoen & Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

Practice – 11:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 1:25 p.m.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:57 am : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
Players on the initial 53 can't be shifted to short-term IR today until after 4 p.m.

So any waiver claims must be made with a corresponding move other than the anticipated IR moves (Elerson Smith, Shane Lemieux, Rodarius Williams).
This is where you will see a Fox  
jvm52106 : 7:09 am : link
A Sills etc. Probably get cut for a signing, then after 4 guys head to IR and some of the cuts today get resigned.
RE: This is where you will see a Fox  
jvm52106 : 7:09 am : link
In comment 15797803 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
A Sills etc. Probably get cut for a signing, then after 4 guys head to IR and some of the cuts today get resigned.


After 4pm not 4 guys..
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 