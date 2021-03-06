NYG need to clear cap space by Tuesday

Jason_OTC
Based on where rosters stand right now the teams who should need to create cap space by next Tuesday (cap space includes PS estimates):
1. Giants: -$4.6M
2. Lions: -$2.6M
3. Jets: -$2.6M
4. Patriots: -$1.7M
5. Eagles: -$185K
6. Rams: -$22K
7. Ravens: $760K
Thanks, Gettleman
get the best players you can to fill out the roster. if slayton is one of them so be it.
then they will restructure some money if need be to next year.
if slayton is one of the best 53 they can get and he makes some plays they can always trade him in a couple weeks and save basically the same amount of $ and recoup a draft pick. Or if he plays well you keep him all year and maybe recoup a comp pick when he walks. MVS brought the packers a 5th round comp pick last offseason off 26 receptions, 430 yards, and 3 tds - or in other words half of what Slayton did as a rookie.
A Gates re structure is a possibility.
@DDuggan21
I still think a Leonard Williams restructure is unavoidable. But every cap dollar saved from a restructure this year is a cap dollar lost next year. So if there are means to create cap savings this year without impacting the future, I think the Giants will pursue those. We’ll see
This is a perfectly accurate assessment. The Giants will borrow money from next year to operate this year.
0% chance he can do worse than what Gettleman did...
Maybe a restructure for Leonard Williams on the horizon?
He's their go-to-guy on this, lol.
That's a mistake if they head down that path to resolve this.
This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.
It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.
It's a mistake though. Even if it delays/impairs the rebuilding process a little which this does.
says NO to yet another restructure?
Who else can we go to, or what vet gets cut to cover the deficit AND hopefully sign a cut player or 2?
It wouldn't be a restructure, sign him long term.
LW's contract is one of the albatrosses left behind by DG. Extending it makes no sense. LW is a good player, but way overpaid. ANd by the team this team is ready to compete he will be on the wrong side of 30. So I disagree that he is part of the long term solution.
Golladay is another albatross, just no excuse for that one.
Probably should have done this earlier especially IF there we any trade opportunities on the table.
Take the pain now.
The more likely outcome is he's forced to borrow money from next year, or he cuts talent in exchange for the cap room to operate, which he's shown no problem doing.
I suspect he's waiting to see if there is a trade partner for Slayton, and if not he cuts him. Same as he did with Bradberry.
Two players won't will not be the difference for the play offs.
How a low end roster could be over the cap with a cheap QB is just crazy.
Slayton has to be cut or traded and we will have to do a restructure after all just to have money to operate. The only 2 contracts left that have any significant cap savings are Williams and Golladay. A restructure of Golladay would be awful.
The Ghost of Nate Solder is still haunting us for $4 Mil, Deandre Baker & Sam Beal for $400K and Kyle Rudolph for $2.4 Mil.
In all honesty Logan Ryan was a bad cut with that contract, its costing us more than keeping him would have because of the dead money plus the cost of the player replacing him even at the league minimum.
There isn't a sucker out there like Gettleman who would trade anything for Slayton knowing we have to cut him.
It is really a shame DG didn't get a job somewhere else so that the Giants could use his idiocy to their advantage for a change.
"Hey Dave. We know you are looking for another piece at WR, and for the right price we may be willing to move Darius Slayton. Now don't go looking this up on the interwebs because that is full of lies from computer dorks, but he lead the league in receiving yards and TDs last year. Over the summer he grew 6 inches taller and is ready for a huge year. All we need back is your first this year and next and we can absolutely make this happen."
assuming this is what happens:
we claim player 1- release Richie James- save $965k
we claim player 2- release Ximines - save $995k
we claim player 3- release Slayton- save $2 + mil
now obviously we are claiming bottom of the barrel guys but we clear off some space.
We redo LW's contract- to secure him long term and free up money now.
Good to go.
You have to add the salaries of the players taking their roster spots to the cap.
I understand that- but hard to say what those numbers are not knowing who the players are. Assume we come out positive in those moves.
Add in LW being redone and we have space to operate, comfortably depending on how much faith we have in LW long term.
You cant come out positive because you are replacing a minimum guy with a minimum guy. Slayton is the only one that saves money by replacing him with a minimum guy.
assuming this is what happens:
we claim player 1- release Richie James- save $965k
we claim player 2- release Ximines - save $995k
we claim player 3- release Slayton- save $2 + mil
now obviously we are claiming bottom of the barrel guys but we clear off some space.
We redo LW's contract- to secure him long term and free up money now.
Good to go.
You have to add the salaries of the players taking their roster spots to the cap.
I understand that- but hard to say what those numbers are not knowing who the players are. Assume we come out positive in those moves.
Add in LW being redone and we have space to operate, comfortably depending on how much faith we have in LW long term.
You cant come out positive because you are replacing a minimum guy with a minimum guy. Slayton is the only one that saves money by replacing him with a minimum guy.
NO, not true at all. James is getting $965k, others on team in the $700k's.. You can claim a first year, rookie etc getting less than $965k.
infinite cap room to spend next year, who you spending that on without homegrown players to extend?
a new crop of unrestricted free agents like vernon, jenkins, snacks, solder, bradberry, golladay, etc?
how many times do we need to see free agency not work before internalizing this lesson?
and just to pre-empt some of forthcoming rebuttals:
"but they can sign low cost free agents!" yes they can - which is why borrowing a little money from next year is insignificant.
"but they can carry over unused $ and maintain flexibility!" - yes they can but they currently don't have any money on the books beyond 2023 any way. so if you are already kicking flexibility forward from next offseason (2023) into the 2024 offseason where they project to have $180m free, you are only setting yourself up to be forced to spend on UFAs just to reach the cap floor. The 2023 rookie class will only eat into that by about $10m or so.
So you are right back to spending big in UFA (probably on someone not as good as leonard williams, or whoever they deem their best option to restructure right now).
He would cost money to cut.
By restructuring him they saved about $2 million this year (if I am not mistaken), and he will have a cap hit of over $4 million next year.
I’ve been wondering if Love is headed for a second contract with us. Obviously, a reasonable one.
They overvalued Bradberry's possible trade market pre-draft.
They should have moved him before that bonus kicked in, one way or another.
I have a 'saying', that rookie players make mistakes, rookie coaches make mistakes and so do rookie GM's. Schoen made a mistake handling the Bradberry situation, but he is learning as well...
Wouldn't trivalize anything relative to this team as insignificant nor infinite space or solutions to resolve them. Their record on the field or with the cap doesn't fit that kind of bravado.
The bottom line is not to push today's problems into tomorrow's years. Especially if we aren't winning this year anyway and would like to shorten the duration in the future to eventually accomplish that goal.
This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.
It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.
In an strange way, pushing more bonus to next year for Williams makes it more likely they cut him after the season. Here’s why.
This season, Williams’ salary is fully guaranteed. However, none of his $18M in salary next year will be. His prorated bonus hit is already a lost $8.3M for 2023. Let’s say they shift $7M in salary to bonus to 2023. That means that he will have about $15-16M in bonus money already dead on the cap.
The only way to offset that would be to cut him to account for that cap space. No other player will make as big an impact for cap purposes to be cut- including Golladay.
I would be all for this (assuming reasonable extension)
Wouldn't trivalize anything relative to this team as insignificant nor infinite space or solutions to resolve them. Their record on the field or with the cap doesn't fit that kind of bravado.
The bottom line is not to push today's problems into tomorrow's years. Especially if we aren't winning this year anyway and would like to shorten the duration in the future to eventually accomplish that goal.
schoen and daboll are not just the arbiters of what 'today's problems' are but also responsible for solving them, which first and foremost will be done by adding more talent and not subtracting. i wouldn't trivialize the reality that it's their jobs that are on the line in doing so.
Wasn't he elevated to have a say in running the team the last couple of years? His demotion says a lot about the quality of his work.
It starts and ends with the GM pursuing large contracts, with involved owners (such as the Maras) sharing the blame.
Cap space is just a currency. It doesn't equate to signing UFAs necessarily. The ideal outcome is he can extend a bunch of his own players who blossom this year and go shop in the trade and UFA market judiciously.
I previously liked Slayton, but he's not a big time talent. He's been bad for 2 years and had a bad offseason. The cap space is worth more than talent. I'd rather they lose Slayton than have to risk losing Gates.
But, no matter how trivial some here want to make it out be, how Schoen solves for this immediate cap space issue is a good litmus test into how he thinks through issues/problems he will face going forward in the job and where his mindset is with current player value.
I'll be watching to see what happens here...
Wasn't he elevated to have a say in running the team the last couple of years? His demotion says a lot about the quality of his work.
It starts and ends with the GM pursuing large contracts, with involved owners (such as the Maras) sharing the blame.
This is NOT a defense of Abrams, however when he was interviewed last year he specifically said that "2022 is going to be a challenge..." with regards to the cap. My impression is that he was charged with fitting all the signings last year under the '21 Cap and that DG was driving the bus. I could be wrong, but blaming him for the cap situation seems somewhat misplaced frustration.
As if the Giants will never have to "face the music" on that one at some point...
Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them.
Not using post June 1 cut to "borrow" a little bit of cap space from next year.
Adding 1.4 million in dead money with guys like Gono and Jamil Douglas.
+1
Trade or sign Barkley I would prefer signing him to an incentive based contract. He also has trade value.
3. Williams Uncuttable, extension or bonus out and use the voidable years later.
None are thrilling.
The Giants all but certainly have the contractual right to convert salary to bonus for Williams. Most big contracts have that pre-negotiated.
This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.
It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.
It's a mistake though. Even if it delays/impairs the rebuilding process a little which this does.
I hate when someone interrupts a perfectly fine hysterical thread with rational thought.
Probably should have done this earlier especially IF there we any trade opportunities on the table.
Take the pain now.
LW is a lock to be on the roster next year, so guaranteeing part of his salary for next year by transferring it into a bonus this year makes all the sense in the world. The only way it negatively impacts next year's cap is if you're planning on cutting or trading LW.
Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them.
Not using post June 1 cut to "borrow" a little bit of cap space from next year.
Adding 1.4 million in dead money with guys like Gono and Jamil Douglas.
"Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them." >> You cannot put these in the loss column yet. Way premature. You have no idea what Shep or especially Martinez will contribute this year.
I can't imagine any rational viewpoint wanting to keep SB for 2023 and beyond, so getting an opportunity to claw back some compensation makes the most sense.
imo it all went downhill when john took over
hope current regime changes that trend, and in Shoen I Trust, but I have little reason to be confident
it's because the salary cap accounting changes on cutdown day from offseason rule (top 51 when teams carry 90 man rosters) to the regular season rules where everyone counts (53 + IR + practice squad). So they in essence added about 20 extra contracts.