NYG need to clear cap space by Tuesday

Anakim : 8:48 am
Jason_OTC
@Jason_OTC

Based on where rosters stand right now the teams who should need to create cap space by next Tuesday (cap space includes PS estimates):

1. Giants: -$4.6M
2. Lions: -$2.6M
3. Jets: -$2.6M
4. Patriots: -$1.7M
5. Eagles: -$185K
6. Rams: -$22K
7. Ravens: $760K



Thanks, Gettleman
We  
AcidTest : 10:38 am : link
have a high waiver wire claim and some pretty decent players are available. But our cap situation sucks so much that we may not be able to try and claim as many as we want. How can we be this bad and have so little cap space that we can't even sign waiver wire claims?
this is not a situation to worry about cap - worry about talent first  
Eric on Li : 10:42 am : link
none of the talent available right now will impact the cap differently. they are almost all right around the minimum salary cost. there is minimal difference between a waiver claim and whoever the 53rd man is right now, and obviously the practice squad is all the same by rule (more or less).

get the best players you can to fill out the roster. if slayton is one of them so be it.

then they will restructure some money if need be to next year.

if slayton is one of the best 53 they can get and he makes some plays they can always trade him in a couple weeks and save basically the same amount of $ and recoup a draft pick. Or if he plays well you keep him all year and maybe recoup a comp pick when he walks. MVS brought the packers a 5th round comp pick last offseason off 26 receptions, 430 yards, and 3 tds - or in other words half of what Slayton did as a rookie.
The new Giants  
YANKEE28 : 10:43 am : link
management has had sufficient time to evaluate Nick Gates injury recovery. He will already miss the first 4 games and could miss even more.

A Gates re structure is a possibility.
So today seems like the day  
Tom in DC : 10:53 am : link
if we are going to trade Slayton. Lets see if there is any truth to those rumors that we received offers.
RE: ...  
christian : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15798082 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
24m
I still think a Leonard Williams restructure is unavoidable. But every cap dollar saved from a restructure this year is a cap dollar lost next year. So if there are means to create cap savings this year without impacting the future, I think the Giants will pursue those. We’ll see


This is a perfectly accurate assessment. The Giants will borrow money from next year to operate this year.
Look at these bum orgs  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:00 am : link
in over the salary cap hell with a rookie QB/traded for QB deal like Pats, Eagles and Rams!
We are actually going to be in REALLY GOOD  
90.Cal : 11:03 am : link
Salary Cap shape for 2023 & 2024... we are going to find out in 2 more years what Joe Schoen can do with major Cap Space and a few drafts.

0% chance he can do worse than what Gettleman did...
RE: RE: Wow  
NYGgolfer : 11:09 am : link
In comment 15797921 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15797888 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


Maybe a restructure for Leonard Williams on the horizon?



He's their go-to-guy on this, lol.


That's a mistake if they head down that path to resolve this.
RE: ...  
NYGgolfer : 11:11 am : link
In comment 15798016 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants all but certainly have the contractual right to convert salary to bonus for Williams. Most big contracts have that pre-negotiated.

This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.

It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.


It's a mistake though. Even if it delays/impairs the rebuilding process a little which this does.
RE: RE: What if LW  
.McL. : 11:12 am : link
In comment 15797998 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15797986 Joe Beckwith said:


Quote:


says NO to yet another restructure?
Who else can we go to, or what vet gets cut to cover the deficit AND hopefully sign a cut player or 2?



It wouldn't be a restructure, sign him long term.

LW's contract is one of the albatrosses left behind by DG. Extending it makes no sense. LW is a good player, but way overpaid. ANd by the team this team is ready to compete he will be on the wrong side of 30. So I disagree that he is part of the long term solution.

Golladay is another albatross, just no excuse for that one.
Nobody wants to explicity hurt the team's chance in 2022  
NYGgolfer : 11:16 am : link
to accomplish anything, but I would be releasing players to get under the cap versus modifying a Leonard Williams deal.

Probably should have done this earlier especially IF there we any trade opportunities on the table.

Take the pain now.
...  
christian : 11:20 am : link
Schoen seemed intent on clearing the cap in the out years. I highly doubt he makes an additional commitment to Williams, a highly paid player, who he has not seen perform in this defense yet. That would be counter to the moves he made with the other veterans he inherited.

The more likely outcome is he's forced to borrow money from next year, or he cuts talent in exchange for the cap room to operate, which he's shown no problem doing.
RE: Nobody wants to explicity hurt the team's chance in 2022  
christian : 11:22 am : link
In comment 15798153 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
to accomplish anything, but I would be releasing players to get under the cap versus modifying a Leonard Williams deal.

Probably should have done this earlier especially IF there we any trade opportunities on the table.

Take the pain now.


I suspect he's waiting to see if there is a trade partner for Slayton, and if not he cuts him. Same as he did with Bradberry.
How much would we save cutting Toney?  
Blue21 : 11:23 am : link
He ll probably play 6 games tops anyway.
A subtle reminder  
Biteymax22 : 11:26 am : link
That this is, and always was, going to take multiple years to fix...
Also worth mentioning  
Biteymax22 : 11:28 am : link
Not that it will give us a huge amount of relief, but Julian Love is a guy that can be inline for an extension in addition to Williams.
Do we have to field 53 players?  
kelly : 11:31 am : link
Can we field just 51?

Two players won't will not be the difference for the play offs.
Poor management in the way Bradberry and Ryan were handled  
Giants73 : 11:35 am : link
Ryan should have been a post June 1st, saving money. Bradberry basically telling everyone you need to trade him, and not just reworking his deal when you got here. Then to delay getting rid of him until after a 2 million dollar guarantee drops.

RE: RE: This is just sad  
Mike from Ohio : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15797949 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15797932 Rudy5757 said:


Quote:


How a low end roster could be over the cap with a cheap QB is just crazy.

Slayton has to be cut or traded and we will have to do a restructure after all just to have money to operate. The only 2 contracts left that have any significant cap savings are Williams and Golladay. A restructure of Golladay would be awful.

The Ghost of Nate Solder is still haunting us for $4 Mil, Deandre Baker & Sam Beal for $400K and Kyle Rudolph for $2.4 Mil.

In all honesty Logan Ryan was a bad cut with that contract, its costing us more than keeping him would have because of the dead money plus the cost of the player replacing him even at the league minimum.



There isn't a sucker out there like Gettleman who would trade anything for Slayton knowing we have to cut him.


It is really a shame DG didn't get a job somewhere else so that the Giants could use his idiocy to their advantage for a change.

"Hey Dave. We know you are looking for another piece at WR, and for the right price we may be willing to move Darius Slayton. Now don't go looking this up on the interwebs because that is full of lies from computer dorks, but he lead the league in receiving yards and TDs last year. Over the summer he grew 6 inches taller and is ready for a huge year. All we need back is your first this year and next and we can absolutely make this happen."
RE: RE: RE: There are moves today that will help  
Rudy5757 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15798021 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15798012 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


In comment 15797993 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


assuming this is what happens:

we claim player 1- release Richie James- save $965k
we claim player 2- release Ximines - save $995k
we claim player 3- release Slayton- save $2 + mil

now obviously we are claiming bottom of the barrel guys but we clear off some space.

We redo LW's contract- to secure him long term and free up money now.

Good to go.



You have to add the salaries of the players taking their roster spots to the cap.



I understand that- but hard to say what those numbers are not knowing who the players are. Assume we come out positive in those moves.

Add in LW being redone and we have space to operate, comfortably depending on how much faith we have in LW long term.


You cant come out positive because you are replacing a minimum guy with a minimum guy. Slayton is the only one that saves money by replacing him with a minimum guy.
RE: RE: RE: RE: There are moves today that will help  
jvm52106 : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15798253 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
In comment 15798021 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15798012 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


In comment 15797993 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


assuming this is what happens:

we claim player 1- release Richie James- save $965k
we claim player 2- release Ximines - save $995k
we claim player 3- release Slayton- save $2 + mil

now obviously we are claiming bottom of the barrel guys but we clear off some space.

We redo LW's contract- to secure him long term and free up money now.

Good to go.



You have to add the salaries of the players taking their roster spots to the cap.



I understand that- but hard to say what those numbers are not knowing who the players are. Assume we come out positive in those moves.

Add in LW being redone and we have space to operate, comfortably depending on how much faith we have in LW long term.



You cant come out positive because you are replacing a minimum guy with a minimum guy. Slayton is the only one that saves money by replacing him with a minimum guy.


NO, not true at all. James is getting $965k, others on team in the $700k's.. You can claim a first year, rookie etc getting less than $965k.
I think Mara needs to explain this mess  
kelly : 12:11 pm : link
This cap situation falls in his lap. Reporters need to start asking questions like with such a shitty roster why are we in cap hell?
'take the pain now' has to be the stupidest sentiment in the context  
Eric on Li : 12:13 pm : link
of this roster right now and the insignificant amount of $ we are talking about. just play it out:

infinite cap room to spend next year, who you spending that on without homegrown players to extend?
a new crop of unrestricted free agents like vernon, jenkins, snacks, solder, bradberry, golladay, etc?

how many times do we need to see free agency not work before internalizing this lesson?

and just to pre-empt some of forthcoming rebuttals:

"but they can sign low cost free agents!" yes they can - which is why borrowing a little money from next year is insignificant.

"but they can carry over unused $ and maintain flexibility!" - yes they can but they currently don't have any money on the books beyond 2023 any way. so if you are already kicking flexibility forward from next offseason (2023) into the 2024 offseason where they project to have $180m free, you are only setting yourself up to be forced to spend on UFAs just to reach the cap floor. The 2023 rookie class will only eat into that by about $10m or so.

So you are right back to spending big in UFA (probably on someone not as good as leonard williams, or whoever they deem their best option to restructure right now).
RE: How much would we save cutting Toney?  
BillT : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15798172 Blue21 said:
Quote:
He ll probably play 6 games tops anyway.

He would cost money to cut.
I am not going to say it's a mistake, but...  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:18 pm : link
...they probably should have cut Shepard. It would have saved them over $4 million on the cap this year, with no impact on the cap next year.

By restructuring him they saved about $2 million this year (if I am not mistaken), and he will have a cap hit of over $4 million next year.
RE: Also worth mentioning  
cosmicj : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15798185 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Not that it will give us a huge amount of relief, but Julian Love is a guy that can be inline for an extension in addition to Williams.


I’ve been wondering if Love is headed for a second contract with us. Obviously, a reasonable one.
RE: Poor management in the way Bradberry and Ryan were handled  
Carson53 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15798206 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Ryan should have been a post June 1st, saving money. Bradberry basically telling everyone you need to trade him, and not just reworking his deal when you got here. Then to delay getting rid of him until after a 2 million dollar guarantee drops.
.

They overvalued Bradberry's possible trade market pre-draft.
They should have moved him before that bonus kicked in, one way or another.
I have a 'saying', that rookie players make mistakes, rookie coaches make mistakes and so do rookie GM's. Schoen made a mistake handling the Bradberry situation, but he is learning as well...
RE: 'take the pain now' has to be the stupidest sentiment in the context  
NYGgolfer : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15798282 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
of this roster right now and the insignificant amount of $ we are talking about. just play it out:

infinite cap room to spend next year, who you spending that on without homegrown players to extend?
a new crop of unrestricted free agents like vernon, jenkins, snacks, solder, bradberry, golladay, etc?

how many times do we need to see free agency not work before internalizing this lesson?

and just to pre-empt some of forthcoming rebuttals:

"but they can sign low cost free agents!" yes they can - which is why borrowing a little money from next year is insignificant.

"but they can carry over unused $ and maintain flexibility!" - yes they can but they currently don't have any money on the books beyond 2023 any way. so if you are already kicking flexibility forward from next offseason (2023) into the 2024 offseason where they project to have $180m free, you are only setting yourself up to be forced to spend on UFAs just to reach the cap floor. The 2023 rookie class will only eat into that by about $10m or so.

So you are right back to spending big in UFA (probably on someone not as good as leonard williams, or whoever they deem their best option to restructure right now).


Wouldn't trivalize anything relative to this team as insignificant nor infinite space or solutions to resolve them. Their record on the field or with the cap doesn't fit that kind of bravado.

The bottom line is not to push today's problems into tomorrow's years. Especially if we aren't winning this year anyway and would like to shorten the duration in the future to eventually accomplish that goal.
RE: ...  
rich in DC : 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15798016 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants all but certainly have the contractual right to convert salary to bonus for Williams. Most big contracts have that pre-negotiated.

This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.

It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.


In an strange way, pushing more bonus to next year for Williams makes it more likely they cut him after the season. Here’s why.

This season, Williams’ salary is fully guaranteed. However, none of his $18M in salary next year will be. His prorated bonus hit is already a lost $8.3M for 2023. Let’s say they shift $7M in salary to bonus to 2023. That means that he will have about $15-16M in bonus money already dead on the cap.

The only way to offset that would be to cut him to account for that cap space. No other player will make as big an impact for cap purposes to be cut- including Golladay.
RE: Also worth mentioning  
Kevin in Annapolis : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15798185 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
Not that it will give us a huge amount of relief, but Julian Love is a guy that can be inline for an extension in addition to Williams.


I would be all for this (assuming reasonable extension)
RE: RE: 'take the pain now' has to be the stupidest sentiment in the context  
Eric on Li : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15798375 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:

Wouldn't trivalize anything relative to this team as insignificant nor infinite space or solutions to resolve them. Their record on the field or with the cap doesn't fit that kind of bravado.

The bottom line is not to push today's problems into tomorrow's years. Especially if we aren't winning this year anyway and would like to shorten the duration in the future to eventually accomplish that goal.


schoen and daboll are not just the arbiters of what 'today's problems' are but also responsible for solving them, which first and foremost will be done by adding more talent and not subtracting. i wouldn't trivialize the reality that it's their jobs that are on the line in doing so.
I know no one praises him any more  
fkap : 1:12 pm : link
But the years of folks proclaiming Abrams as a cap guru have been proven a farce.

Wasn't he elevated to have a say in running the team the last couple of years? His demotion says a lot about the quality of his work.

It starts and ends with the GM pursuing large contracts, with involved owners (such as the Maras) sharing the blame.
I am positive they anticipated this  
Aaroninma : 1:26 pm : link
They know what moves need to be made. We all knew we were up against it this year(even tho generally I am a “cap is not real” guy)
...  
christian : 1:31 pm : link
Clearing space in the out years was clearly Schoen's approach. He cut more cap space on veteran players in 22/23 than he added. The only meaningful money he added to the future years was on draft picks.

Cap space is just a currency. It doesn't equate to signing UFAs necessarily. The ideal outcome is he can extend a bunch of his own players who blossom this year and go shop in the trade and UFA market judiciously.

I previously liked Slayton, but he's not a big time talent. He's been bad for 2 years and had a bad offseason. The cap space is worth more than talent. I'd rather they lose Slayton than have to risk losing Gates.

Agreed, this isn't some direct causal relationship to shopping  
Jimmy Googs : 1:39 pm : link
well or poorly in free agency going forward. It is up to Schoen to do that anyway with whatever dollars he has at his disposal.

But, no matter how trivial some here want to make it out be, how Schoen solves for this immediate cap space issue is a good litmus test into how he thinks through issues/problems he will face going forward in the job and where his mindset is with current player value.

I'll be watching to see what happens here...
RE: I know no one praises him any more  
Tom in NY : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15798437 fkap said:
Quote:
But the years of folks proclaiming Abrams as a cap guru have been proven a farce.

Wasn't he elevated to have a say in running the team the last couple of years? His demotion says a lot about the quality of his work.

It starts and ends with the GM pursuing large contracts, with involved owners (such as the Maras) sharing the blame.


This is NOT a defense of Abrams, however when he was interviewed last year he specifically said that "2022 is going to be a challenge..." with regards to the cap. My impression is that he was charged with fitting all the signings last year under the '21 Cap and that DG was driving the bus. I could be wrong, but blaming him for the cap situation seems somewhat misplaced frustration.
And not for nothing, it is just classic that some want to turn to  
Jimmy Googs : 1:47 pm : link
using big Leonard's problem contract to help solve for today's problems.

As if the Giants will never have to "face the music" on that one at some point...

:-)

A lot of rookie mistakes by Joe S  
Vanzetti : 1:52 pm : link
As already mentioned, the mishandling of Bradberry. Especially the roster bonus.

Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them.

Not using post June 1 cut to "borrow" a little bit of cap space from next year.

Adding 1.4 million in dead money with guys like Gono and Jamil Douglas.
RE: I am positive they anticipated this  
Optimus-NY : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15798462 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
They know what moves need to be made. We all knew we were up against it this year(even tho generally I am a “cap is not real” guy)


+1
3 solutions all bad  
Chip : 2:08 pm : link
Extend Golladay No way that will happen and he is uncuttable
Trade or sign Barkley I would prefer signing him to an incentive based contract. He also has trade value.

3. Williams Uncuttable, extension or bonus out and use the voidable years later.

None are thrilling.
RE: RE: ...  
Pete in VA : 2:11 pm : link
It doesn't delay or impair the rebuilding process -- it allows it to start now. Next year's cap is not an issue, and Williams is not going anywhere.

In comment 15798143 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15798016 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants all but certainly have the contractual right to convert salary to bonus for Williams. Most big contracts have that pre-negotiated.

This wouldn't be an extension, it would be a re-structure. Probably it the order of converting 10M in salary to a bonus, and saving 5M on the 2022 cap.

It wouldn't be a future commitment in any way. Simply borrowing money from next year to pay for this year.



It's a mistake though. Even if it delays/impairs the rebuilding process a little which this does.
RE: I think people are forgetting  
joeinpa : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15798064 Bob from Massachusetts said:
Quote:
that Shoen et al have been well aware of this and undoubtedly have a plan in place to "fix" this. Is that trading Slayton? Probably. Restructuring Leonard Williams? Very possibly. Whatever it is, it's not like this is a sudden surprise to management.


I hate when someone interrupts a perfectly fine hysterical thread with rational thought.
Eric in Li, your 12:13 PM  
ColHowPepper : 2:31 pm : link
Good post. And I saw nothing in it that was a prescription or mandate for how talent is to be added, in FA by contract value high or low, by trade, or otherwise. The objective, as has been noted, is to gain flexibility to be able to jump opportunistically as the draft, trade, and FA markets offer up.
RE: Nobody wants to explicity hurt the team's chance in 2022  
Section331 : 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15798153 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
to accomplish anything, but I would be releasing players to get under the cap versus modifying a Leonard Williams deal.

Probably should have done this earlier especially IF there we any trade opportunities on the table.

Take the pain now.


LW is a lock to be on the roster next year, so guaranteeing part of his salary for next year by transferring it into a bonus this year makes all the sense in the world. The only way it negatively impacts next year's cap is if you're planning on cutting or trading LW.
RE: A lot of rookie mistakes by Joe S  
NYG22 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15798502 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
As already mentioned, the mishandling of Bradberry. Especially the roster bonus.

Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them.

Not using post June 1 cut to "borrow" a little bit of cap space from next year.

Adding 1.4 million in dead money with guys like Gono and Jamil Douglas.


"Restructuring Shep and Martinez. Should have just cut them." >> You cannot put these in the loss column yet. Way premature. You have no idea what Shep or especially Martinez will contribute this year.
Acid has proposed this recently...  
bw in dc : 3:19 pm : link
and a few of us brought this up earlier in the year, but moving Barkley was/has been the move to make.

I can't imagine any rational viewpoint wanting to keep SB for 2023 and beyond, so getting an opportunity to claw back some compensation makes the most sense.
How did they go from  
section125 : 3:27 pm : link
+5.3 mill to -4.6 mill???
I wouldn't be so quick to run Barkley out of town  
UberAlias : 3:31 pm : link
If he goes for > 2,000 yards again and becomes a threat in passing game. The top RBs earn far less than the top WRs, it's not even close, and get more chances to impact the game. SB has to prove he can stay healthy and there are some assumptions about his role in this offense to be had, but some have underestimated the impact he's capable of having.
Eric nailed it  
Dave : 3:32 pm : link
DG didn't make these decisions in a vacuum

imo it all went downhill when john took over

hope current regime changes that trend, and in Shoen I Trust, but I have little reason to be confident
RE: How did they go from  
Eric on Li : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15798700 section125 said:
Quote:
+5.3 mill to -4.6 mill???


it's because the salary cap accounting changes on cutdown day from offseason rule (top 51 when teams carry 90 man rosters) to the regular season rules where everyone counts (53 + IR + practice squad). So they in essence added about 20 extra contracts.

Quote:
During the NFL offseason the league only accounts for 51 players base salaries in the calculation of the salary cap for each team. When the regular season begins that changes to the full NFL roster. What that means is that we go from 51 players to generally somewhere around 75 players which includes your 53 man roster, 16 practice squad players, and however many players you have on injured reserve, NFI, suspension, or PUP.
