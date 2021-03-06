NYG need to clear cap space by Tuesday Anakim : 8:48 am

Based on where rosters stand right now the teams who should need to create cap space by next Tuesday (cap space includes PS estimates):



1. Giants: -$4.6M

2. Lions: -$2.6M

3. Jets: -$2.6M

4. Patriots: -$1.7M

5. Eagles: -$185K

6. Rams: -$22K

7. Ravens: $760K







Thanks, Gettleman