Thursday NYG Roster Moves / Schoen Presser / Practice

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:15 am

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Approx. 11:00 a.m. – General Manager Joe Schoen & Head Coach Brian Daboll Available

Practice – 11:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Players Available – Approx. 1:25 p.m.

Schoen today will hopefully  
jvm52106 : 7:31 am : link
Shed some light on where they are at cap wise and their plan going forward. So far it is the one area that is disappointing with the new regime (small disappointment) is that we didn't do more to cut the cap issue out at the knees.

Slayton off the team seems to be obvious for cap reasons but now it is just a drop in the bucket as we need significantly more cap $'s.
Schoen already seems significantly more available than Gettleman  
Sean : 8:41 am : link
Not that it really matters, but Schoen has done a presser in the beginning of camp and end of preseason now.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:44 am : link
8 players had multiple teams put in claims on them yesterday:

-Trevon Wesco: CLE, CHI, IND, CIN
-Sterling Weatherford: CHI, NO
-Kellen Mond: PHI, CLE
-Nick McCloud: NYG, CHI
-Kingsley Jonathan: NYG, CHI
-Darryl Johnson: NYG, SEA
-Jamycal Hasty: NYG, JAX
-Jack Anderson: ATL, NYG

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
10m
This means the Giants made SEVEN waiver claims. Jonathan and Johnson are both DL waived by the Bills, Hasty is a RB waived by the 49ers
RE: ...  
Anakim : 8:49 am : link
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...
RE: RE: ...  
Pete in VA : 9:03 am : link
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...



I don't think they are limited. I think it just means that they didn't want to cut a player on the 53 to claim any of those 3.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Anakim : 9:06 am : link
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...




I don't think they are limited. I think it just means that they didn't want to cut a player on the 53 to claim any of those 3.


So they put in waiver claims and the NFL then asks them are you sure you still want to claim them?
They would have taken them if they didn't get some of the others  
George from PA : 9:12 am : link
.
Good questions Anakim  
ZogZerg : 9:14 am : link
Maybe they indicate the max number of players they will take and include a priority ranking of the players?

You would think we would all be an expert on this process by now;)
RE: Good questions Anakim  
AcidTest : 9:44 am : link
That must be it. We're taking this many players in this order.
Perhaps you put a list in  
jvm52106 : 10:09 am : link
in order of who you want.

Player A is wanted by Bears at their #1 spot, Gmen have player A at their #3 spot, player A goes to Bears. that kind of thing.
RE: Perhaps you put a list in  
Mike in NY : 10:53 am : link
I don't think it works that way. It sounds like it is more like the Giants put in claims for X number of players for Y spots and rank them. NFL then awards them the first Y players on their list.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:13 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
5m
#Giants Schoen - still working on things with pr squad moves

John Schmeelk
@Schmeelk
·
4m
Schoen: We are probably going to have to restructure something in the next week for salary cap purposes. We have built the best we can with what we had.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:14 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
4m
Giants GM Joe Schoen admits the team will have to restructure some contracts soon to get under the cap.

“It’s the hand we were dealt and we’re gonna do the best we can with what we have,” he says of the cap constraints & roster

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants Schoen - important to bring in the correct players who do things the way you want to do them

John Schmeelk
@Schmeelk
·
4m
Schoen: Most proud of the type of players they have brought in as people and the qualityof their work ethic. They will help set the foundation of how we will build the roster.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:15 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Gianys Schoen on Jones - "happy where he is...played well (in the preseason)"

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
3m
#Giants Schoen - going to take 3 or 4 weeks of games "to find out who we are"

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
42s
#Giants Daboll on Jones - everything about him is evaluated..."biggeat thing is to make right decisions under pressure"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
1m
Joe Schoen says he believes #Giants have had “significantly less” injuries so far this year than last year.

Going to have to double check that one.

Schoen said Giants will continue to re-evaluate how they’re handling injuries & will adjust if something they can do better

John Schmeelk
@Schmeelk
·
55s
Daboll: The quarterbacks main job is to move the ball down the field to score points and make good decisions when under pressure.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:16 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
48s
#Giants Schoen - this year wants to make sure they come out of the salary cap situation better and it will be in '23
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am : link
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
3m
Joe Schoen says he did not pursue Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired cheaply by the division rival Eagles. Asked him if $$ had anything to do that. He said he took everything into account. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Joe Schoen essentially says “yes” to the question of one of the biggest things he’s done is put the team in position to be more active next year. Don’t expect any big moves this year.

Adds that expectation is WR Darius Slayton will be on the team Week 1.

GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants Schoen - says expects slayton to be on team in week 1..but says if there are chances to pursue to make the team better you look at them
