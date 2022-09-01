Thursday NYG Roster Moves / Schoen Presser / Practice

Shed some light on where they are at cap wise and their plan going forward. So far it is the one area that is disappointing with the new regime (small disappointment) is that we didn't do more to cut the cap issue out at the knees.
Slayton off the team seems to be obvious for cap reasons but now it is just a drop in the bucket as we need significantly more cap $'s.
Schoen already seems significantly more available than Gettleman
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
4m
Giants GM Joe Schoen admits the team will have to restructure some contracts soon to get under the cap.
“It’s the hand we were dealt and we’re gonna do the best we can with what we have,” he says of the cap constraints & roster
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
4m
#Giants Schoen - important to bring in the correct players who do things the way you want to do them
John Schmeelk
@Schmeelk
·
4m
Schoen: Most proud of the type of players they have brought in as people and the qualityof their work ethic. They will help set the foundation of how we will build the roster.
Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
3m
Joe Schoen says he did not pursue Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who was acquired cheaply by the division rival Eagles. Asked him if $$ had anything to do that. He said he took everything into account. #Giants
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
2m
Joe Schoen essentially says “yes” to the question of one of the biggest things he’s done is put the team in position to be more active next year. Don’t expect any big moves this year.
Adds that expectation is WR Darius Slayton will be on the team Week 1.
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
·
2m
#Giants Schoen - says expects slayton to be on team in week 1..but says if there are chances to pursue to make the team better you look at them
-Trevon Wesco: CLE, CHI, IND, CIN
-Sterling Weatherford: CHI, NO
-Kellen Mond: PHI, CLE
-Nick McCloud: NYG, CHI
-Kingsley Jonathan: NYG, CHI
-Darryl Johnson: NYG, SEA
-Jamycal Hasty: NYG, JAX
-Jack Anderson: ATL, NYG
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
10m
This means the Giants made SEVEN waiver claims. Jonathan and Johnson are both DL waived by the Bills, Hasty is a RB waived by the 49ers
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...
Quote:
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...
I don't think they are limited. I think it just means that they didn't want to cut a player on the 53 to claim any of those 3.
Wait, what? Then why aren't Johnson and Jonathan Giants? We have higher waiver priority...
I don't think they are limited. I think it just means that they didn't want to cut a player on the 53 to claim any of those 3.
So they put in waiver claims and the NFL then asks them are you sure you still want to claim them?
You would think we would all be an expert on this process by now;)
You would think we would all be an expert on this process by now;)
That must be it. We're taking this many players in this order.
Player A is wanted by Bears at their #1 spot, Gmen have player A at their #3 spot, player A goes to Bears. that kind of thing.
Player A is wanted by Bears at their #1 spot, Gmen have player A at their #3 spot, player A goes to Bears. that kind of thing.
I don't think it works that way. It sounds like it is more like the Giants put in claims for X number of players for Y spots and rank them. NFL then awards them the first Y players on their list.
@giantswfan
·
5m
#Giants Schoen - still working on things with pr squad moves
John Schmeelk
@Schmeelk
·
4m
