Over The Cap has updated the Giants moves from yesterday

Expect more Giants moves today, all necessitated by the current CAP situation.
The Giants are now OVER the cap by $$5,205,574.
Not a whole lot of options for Schoen. Some have already been discussed:
1. A trade of Slayton-the Giants don't have a 6th pick because of the Keion Crossen trade by Gettleman. The Giants have their own 7th plus the Ravens 7th (Ben Bredeson trade w pick swap). The VERY best the Giants would get in a Slayton trade would be a 6th for both Slayton and the Giants 7th. At this point, its not about what you get back in a trade. Its about the CAP dollars you can save.
2. re-structure Leonard Williams
3. re-structure Nick Gates with a new contract that has similar total value, but is based more on game performance
4. consider a trade of Blake Martinez- not a whole lot of options available to get under the CAP. Just don't know if another team would take on his contract. The season ending injury to Darrian Beavers really hurts here.
Stay tuned
Restructure L.Williams and call it a day.
Restructure L.Williams and call it a day.
Williams is a major contract put in place by prior regime/prior defensive staff.
It's pretty possible they dont want to make that commitment longer and/or more difficult to get out of.
Imagine the CAP mess if we had a high cost QB.
All kidding aside, it would be nearly impossible to achieve any savings even by extending DJ. His 2022 cap number of $8.4M is comprised of $7.4M in bonuses that have already been paid (signing and roster), and just under $1M in base salary.
That base salary of $965k is already at the minimum for a player with three years of service time.
Unless there's a way to restatus DJ's roster bonus from earlier this offseason, DJ's cap number for 2022 cannot be reduced, even with an extension.
The kind of comment you come to expect from the NY Giants fan forum. nicely done
Hopefully he already has a good plan in place to deal with it.
He has repeatedly said he wants to avoid pushing cap money into next year so if he has to he'll restructure, but I think Slayton is as good as gone.
Yup pushing a little money into the future was always necessary. More important to stop blowing it up with absurd deals for guys who don’t contribute much like Solder and Golladay
Just restructure Williams and try to trade Slayton
He has repeatedly said he wants to avoid pushing cap money into next year so if he has to he'll restructure, but I think Slayton is as good as gone.
Cutting or trading Slayton results in the same $2.54m in savings. Then you have to replace him on the 53 which eats up 710k minimum making the cap savings about $1.8m
Cutting or trading Slayton will save about $2.5M, but in reality it's probably about $1.5M because we'd have to replace him with a player who would presumably cost at least $1M. Of course, I suppose we could just not do so, and like last year play with fewer than 53 players.
I've said before I would consider trading Barkley (and paying part of his salary) to generate cap space, but I'd be stunned if they did so. Restructuring contracts seems to be the more likely option.
Plays hard, plays hurt, a captain. There are worse moves to make in a bad situation Schoen finds himself in.
Yup, Williams played through a triceps injury late last season during a lost year, when several in the media predicted he’d miss games. He’s proven he hasn’t mailed it in since getting paid
They can then either:
1) spread that bonus over the 2 remaining years and save 8.8M on the 2022 cap, increasing his 2022 cap by that amount
2) Add 3 void years to his currentl deal and save up to 14.2M on this year's cap, increasing his 2023 cap hit by 3.55M, and incuring the balance as dead on 2024
Of course. But the Giants are not over leveraged like the Rams, Saints, Eagles, etc. Not close. And there is literally no evidence that these over-leveraged teams are close to the wall. We are so far from the wall that all this hand wringing on BBI about the cap is comical. If the Giants wanted to they could add many millions via restructuring. I understand they choose not to do it. I agree with the strategy. But making up this particular $5M shortfall is child's play. Understand? And eventually, when we are better, and likely very soon, we will have to play the game of aggressive restructuring, or we will be ceding a competitive advantage to our rivals, allowing them to play with more money, i.e. more resources. This is simple game theory. If you want to win in the NFL, you leverage your books.
Beyond that, your strawman doesn't apply to NYG, but thanks for playing.
1) Starting with Eric's point, the Giants could do a deal with Jones (and I assume it would be friendly to the Gmen) that keeps him for at least a year longer.
2) Trade Barkley and rid $7 mil off this years cap.
3) Trade Slayton for a pick in 2023 or even 2024 if you have to.
4) Give Williams a new deal (not a restructure) and keep him here. Williams can be to Wink's defense what Calais Campbell was but as a younger version and more Pass Rush ability.
Those items above clear us a TON of space and do not really harm the future cap much at all.
True but the Eagles have a ton of dead money this year and next year *already) and they still manage to have cap space. The Texans, Bears, Seahawks and the Falcons have tons of dead money (way more than us) and still way better cap space.
The issue isn't the money and restructuring it is who the Eff you gave it to and at a time when we weren't winning with those players to begin with.
Leonard Williams is a good player and can be a cog on this defense for quite a while. PLUS, he doesn't miss games unlike a LOT of our higher priced guys do...
Beyond that, your strawman doesn't apply to NYG, but thanks for playing.
JonC, I have great respect for your football acumen and posts here. But on this point I think you are slightly misguided. Over-leveraged teams have commitments far into the future. The Giants situation clears out a lot starting next season.
I'm not defending DG. Not at all. He was a clown. But the biggest sin was mismanaging the roster, acquiring poor or mismatched players, and giving them real dollars. The cap isn't our big problem. The roster is. And that is a different argument than what I am saying about the cap.
Good teams leverage the cap. Period. And our cap situation is not nearly as dire as many here say. We don't have strangling long term commitments. And even teams with what seem like strangling long term commitments, add great players with big contracts. And many here wonder how they can afford them via the cap. And the answer is, the cap can almost always be circumvented if you really want to add a player.
I am much more worried about a regime imposed by Mara of cap discipline, than I am about our cap situation. If we are going to adhere to cap discipline in the future, we will be at a competitive disadvantage, and we will be in a hole that will be hard to get out of. We can't cede extra dollars and resources to our rivals.
JonC, I have great respect for your football acumen and posts here. But on this point I think you are slightly misguided. Over-leveraged teams have commitments far into the future. The Giants situation clears out a lot starting next season.
I understand this, and the rest of your points. It still does not excuse their current cap position, and that's what I'm referring to. Leveraging the cap when you're good is fine, I can live with it if the product is worthwhile and the choices are sound. The only "cap break" we received was the DG impact will end after this season if they allow it, and many of the same men are still in the front office.
This isn't complicated.
2) It was clear at the start of camp the Giants would be in this situation, the reason they didn't act quicker was to see who made the roster and who ended up on IR, to gauge how much money they needed.
3) The real wall in fixed a resource system is not the dollars. It's how far are you from succeeding. Schoen doesn't know yet, because his team hasn't played a snap of football.
That's the reason he's not committing a lot of dollars to future years. He doesn't know how many dollars he needs to spend to build a good team. He'll know after this year.
The comparison to a team like the Rams is ridiculous. Completely different part of the cycle.
A GM has three tools to get better 1) better coaching 2) cap space 3) draft picks. This isn't complicated.
Slayton is a pretty obvious move but there isn't much rush - his savings only reduces incrementally each week ahead of the trade deadline, so if the offer isn't there right now he's useful depth in the meantime and a potential comp pick in the offseason. They gave up a pick for Keion Crossen but also got a 7th round comp pick back for him even with a very modest contract. I'd do the reager trade for Slayton in a heartbeat but absent that i wouldn't cut him for nothing if they think he's at least a decent depth player over a few hundred k ahead of the trade deadline.
Leonard Williams is the obvious restructure. My guess is they will PAYG bonusing him checks for what they need as they need it. I don't know what's in his contract but usually it is pro forma to convert salary into bonus$ so they don't even need to negotiate it. To my knowledge there's no limit to how many times you do that. So he's basically like a home equity loan. A better solution would be an extension but that's probably better left for the offseason after seeing how he fits in Wink's D. He also may want to see how the team plays because id doubt any player who has said their goal is winning wants to lock in what may be his final NFL contract before a rookie coach coaches his first game.
I could see a Julian Love extension - however that wouldn't create any savings this year. That will also probably be more of a midseason move after seeing how things go with the defense.
Well, we had a moron in charge who tripled down on our bad team with quick fixes. But we knew the 2022 Giants wouldn't be good.
Can we all agree that roster management actions should depend on where the teams are in their cap cycle and how much of a contender they are? I think that’s a pretty vanilla statement.
Just to make this as concrete as possible, with a suitably managed cap, there’s no way a team like the Giants should be cutting ties with Slayton. I know he has his detractors here but it makes all the sense in the world to pay him his $2.5mm to give Slayton a chance to develop and show what he can do. Maybe it doesn’t work out, but we have gaping talent issues at the position yet we’re probably getting rid of a cheap young player who was showing promise a couple of seasons ago.
That’s an example of why the Giants cap situation is bad.
2) It was clear at the start of camp the Giants would be in this situation, the reason they didn't act quicker was to see who made the roster and who ended up on IR, to gauge how much money they needed.
3) The real wall in fixed a resource system is not the dollars. It's how far are you from succeeding. Schoen doesn't know yet, because his team hasn't played a snap of football.
That's the reason he's not committing a lot of dollars to future years. He doesn't know how many dollars he needs to spend to build a good team. He'll know after this year.
The comparison to a team like the Rams is ridiculous. Completely different part of the cycle.
A GM has three tools to get better 1) better coaching 2) cap space 3) draft picks. This isn't complicated.
I disagree. I think comparing the Giants approach to the Rams is valid. The Rams have been leveraging the cap for years. They did it when they were good, bad and in between. There seems to be almost no limit to how much you can stretch the cap. When the Rams failed to win the SB v the Pats it seemed a rebuild was in the offing. They kept adding and extending to the bewilderment of many cap purists (How can they afford it?), and many predicted they were desperate and doomed to fail. Likewise, many predicted the Eagles would hit a wall with the cap, and here they are competing for the division - AGAIN. None of these teams who leverage the cap and succeed have ever gone through a period of cap discipline. So it is questionable, at best, to draw the conclusion that there is a "cycle" that dictates we must tighten our belts with regard to the cap.
Teams who consistently leverage the cap, seem to win more. This is not complicated.
A GM has three tools to get better 1) better coaching 2) cap space 3) draft picks. This isn't complicated.
2) It was clear at the start of camp the Giants would be in this situation, the reason they didn't act quicker was to see who made the roster and who ended up on IR, to gauge how much money they needed.
3) The real wall in fixed a resource system is not the dollars. It's how far are you from succeeding. Schoen doesn't know yet, because his team hasn't played a snap of football.
That's the reason he's not committing a lot of dollars to future years. He doesn't know how many dollars he needs to spend to build a good team. He'll know after this year.
The comparison to a team like the Rams is ridiculous. Completely different part of the cycle.
A GM has three tools to get better 1) better coaching 2) cap space 3) draft picks. This isn't complicated.
i'm not sure you intended to order your 1-3 at the bottom but the only comment i'd make is that draft picks and better coaching are far far ahead of cap space. even comp picks, or mid level trades like slayton.
saw this on twitter the other day and it's hard to overstate how difficult it is to try to make up for poor draft/development with free agents.
bad teams borrowing from the future to prevent more FA signings is almost more of a positive than a negative - especially if you factor in the comp picks that don't get canceled out.
Never has a sports organization thrown more good money after bad than the Giants have in the last five years. Righting this ship continues to get pushed well into the future. The idea that anything has changed is comical.
The Giants are going to be good very soon???? Someone is trading something for Darius Slayton??? Really??? All I can say is I feel bad for my fellow Giants fans who actually believe the nonsense being spewed about this team. You deserve better from both the team and the apologist shills who defend this team as if it were a Giant fan's requisite rite of passage.
Thank goodness the season of delusional denial ends in ten days and we get back to that defining moment of true character called reality.
I equate cap space to be = signing veteran players, and that covers extending your own players, opting into the 5th year options, tagging your own players, and trading for good players.
I'd say good veterans and good draft picks are of equal importance.
Adjusting LW’s deal is the easy route but not necessarily the right one.
Christian’s #3 item above is on point...
Never has a sports organization thrown more good money after bad than the Giants have in the last five years. Righting this ship continues to get pushed well into the future. The idea that anything has changed is comical.
The Giants are going to be good very soon???? Someone is trading something for Darius Slayton??? Really??? All I can say is I feel bad for my fellow Giants fans who actually believe the nonsense being spewed about this team. You deserve better from both the team and the apologist shills who defend this team as if it were a Giant fan's requisite rite of passage.
Thank goodness the season of delusional denial ends in ten days and we get back to that defining moment of true character called reality.
My vague recollection is the Judge was pushing for KT, and that DG wanted to draft Darrisaw. I would have been happier with Darrisaw. I think many here were also surprised we didn't draft Kwity Paye.
Rams do what winning teams do. They push money into the future in order to get another year or two of champion-quality football. If the Giants took the same approach, they would never be able to rebuild this team.
I equate cap space to be = signing veteran players, and that covers extending your own players, opting into the 5th year options, tagging your own players, and trading for good players.
I'd say good veterans and good draft picks are of equal importance.
non-UFA veterans are generally cheap. non-top tier UFAs are generally cheap (Taylor, Feliciano, Glowinski, etc).
extending your own players = 90%+ draft picks or waivers finds.
5th year options are only on first round picks.
trades most often cost draft picks.
so almost everything you just mentioned goes back to draft capital and player development of young players on their first contracts regardless of how they got to the roster. but especially the first round picks since those are the guys who have the 5th year options and are most often in the tag conversation.
the main thing a lack of cap space prohibits is top market UFA shopping - as was the case this past offseason.
You might literally be the only person on the planet who thought that. 16/21 starters were under 30. All of the best players were 27 or younger.
As bad as the KG deal looks in hindsight, the LW acquisition and re-signing is/was just as poor.
With the way things are trending, we will NEVER get the desired ROI for LW. Never.
But, hey, he's a good guy, loves NY, and really wants to be here. I think that was part of the sales pitch that was constantly uttered...