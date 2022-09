Over The Cap has updated the Giants moves from yesterday

Expect more Giants moves today, all necessitated by the current CAP situation.The Giants are now OVER the cap by $$5,205,574.Not a whole lot of options for Schoen. Some have already been discussed:1. A trade of Slayton-the Giants don't have a 6th pick because of the Keion Crossen trade by Gettleman. The Giants have their own 7th plus the Ravens 7th (Ben Bredeson trade w pick swap). The VERY best the Giants would get in a Slayton trade would be a 6th for both Slayton and the Giants 7th. At this point, its not about what you get back in a trade. Its about the CAP dollars you can save.2. re-structure Leonard Williams3. re-structure Nick Gates with a new contract that has similar total value, but is based more on game performance4. consider a trade of Blake Martinez- not a whole lot of options available to get under the CAP. Just don't know if another team would take on his contract. The season ending injury to Darrian Beavers really hurts here.Stay tuned Link - ( New Window