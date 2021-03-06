NYG shuffle Practice Squad, including adding OG Wyatt Davis!

Giants make 4 outside additions to their practice squad
OL Wyatt Davis
S Tony Jefferson
DE Henry Mondeaux
LB Charles Wiley
They cut these 4 to make the space
DB Darren Evans
OT Roy Mbaeteka
OT Garrett McGhin
DB Nate Meadors
Wyatt Davis was a third round pick last year. He's the All-American, Rimington Award winning IOL from THE Ohio State University.
Hey, let's hope we don't have a Ryan Perilloux/Selvish Capers situation throughout the season.
I am sure it will be. We appreciate all the hard work you and the other mods do.
Love the addition of Davis.
He should've been signed to the international pathway program instead of Platzgummer.
Anyone know what the prevalent issue/issues might be?
The Rimington Trophy goes to the best center in CFB.
My mistake.
"5. Wyatt Davis / Ohio State / 6’4-315
Grade: 78
Summary: Fourth year junior from Bellflower, California. Two-plus year starter that earned 2nd Team All Big 10 in 2019 before earning 1st Team All American honors in addition to All Big 10 in 2020. Davis also won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award, given to the conference’s top lineman. He is an easy prospect to be attracted to. He is a mauler inside with ideal size across the board. He is big and thick with long arms. He has plus straight line burst and explosion. He plays hard and wants to be the Alpha on the field. Davis has tools but he plays a polarizing style. His consistency is maddening at times. He really struggles to get across a defender’s face when moving laterally. He overreaches but doesn’t adjust his footwork well enough. The lack of balance and adjustment speed is going to hurt him in pass protection early on. He can be a solid starter if he cleans those issues up, but he won’t be ready right away. There are also knee issues that need to be investigated.
*Davis was at the top of pretty much everyone’s iOL stack going into the season. I don’t want to say he played that poorly to drop down here, but a couple other guys played really well and Davis just showed a few repeated mistakes that make me nervous. When I see an offensive lineman on the ground as much as Davis, I have a hard time getting behind him when it comes to grade. At this point in his career, if balance is an issue, I don’t see it changing much. He is so good in other areas though and his tool set is top notch. He can be a quality player, but I wouldn’t go higher than round 3 for him. This is a name I think NYG will be interested in. "
He has a nice sack dance
Put Graham Glasgow in a blender - ( New Window )
Max Garcia is listed on the Giants website as part of the practice squad. Also showing the new guys so it appears it has been updated.
@Dan_Salomone
·
13h
FREE AGENT SIGNING:
LB Austin Calitro
TE Tanner Hudson
DL Nicholas Williams
PRACTICE SQUAD:
OL Max Garcia
RESERVE/INJURED:
OL Shane Lemieux
OLB Elerson Smith
CB Rodarius Williams
@DDuggan21
·
16s
With the Mbaeteka release, important to keep in mind there are a lot of moving pieces right now. Don’t suspect the Giants are permanently cutting ties based on the first seven weeks of football in his life after guaranteeing him a full PS salary.
Quote:
Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(
probably Practice squad
He was cut from the PS. Could be re-signed.
Quote:
In comment 15799569 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(
probably Practice squad
He was cut from the PS. Could be re-signed.
He should've been signed to the international pathway program, so they could've had an exception and kept him on the PS all year. I think we've seen all we needed to from Platzgummer.
Yeah, the new regime has really cleaned house from Spielman.
Schoen is going to give you fits trying to update the roster page in his first year as GM.
Quote:
Three of the Vikings' top four draft picks from 2021 have been cut by the team already.
Yeah, the new regime has really cleaned house from Spielman.
The Vikings were in way better shape than we were. Schoen is handicapped.
Interesting...
Quote:
the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.
Interesting...
likely he just saw a better path to playing time. still a good omen that players trust wink though (same as jefferson).
Mbaeteka will be back. This will likely happen more than once. He will be cut when they need to add depth at a certain position and then he will be re-signed the next week.
Quote:
the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.
Interesting...
He knew where he stood in the ILB pecking order for the Ravens whereas he has more of a shot with the Giants as the situation is still fluid behind Martinez, Crowder, and McFadden
We've read about this coaching staff's blocking scheme taking an attacking/less passive approach to pass blocking than previous schemes. Maybe that could help with Wyatt's balance issues?
Obviously not good to see a third rounder cut in his 2nd year, but the new regime in Minnesota will likely be running a wide-zone, which it does not sound like Davis is a good fit for, based on Sy's description.
Just read the back story how Davis ended here.....certainly some risk, but the potential and his fault seem similar to Neal....balance.
A change in coaching and nagging injuries caused his demise with the Viking