for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NYG shuffle Practice Squad, including adding OG Wyatt Davis!

Anakim : 9:33 am
Giants make 4 outside additions to their practice squad

OL Wyatt Davis
S Tony Jefferson
DE Henry Mondeaux
LB Charles Wiley

They cut these 4 to make the space

DB Darren Evans
OT Roy Mbaeteka
OT Garrett McGhin
DB Nate Meadors




Wyatt Davis was a third round pick last year. He's the All-American, Rimington Award winning IOL from THE Ohio State University.
Updating  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:37 am : link
the website this year is going to be a bitch.
RE: Updating  
Anakim : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15799539 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the website this year is going to be a bitch.


Hey, let's hope we don't have a Ryan Perilloux/Selvish Capers situation throughout the season.
not Big Roy!!  
Del Shofner : 9:38 am : link
.
Davis is a nice addition  
ryanmkeane : 9:38 am : link
let's see if Bobby Johnson can get the best out of him
RE: Updating  
AcidTest : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15799539 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the website this year is going to be a bitch.


I am sure it will be. We appreciate all the hard work you and the other mods do.

Love the addition of Davis.
RE: not Big Roy!!  
Anakim : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15799542 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
.


He should've been signed to the international pathway program instead of Platzgummer.
I was...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:39 am : link
...hoping for Davis.
Interesting on Davis. He certainly comes  
Beezer : 9:40 am : link
with the resume.

Anyone know what the prevalent issue/issues might be?
Mon dieux  
Mike in NY : 9:43 am : link
!
Let me rephrase that on Wyatt Davis:  
Anakim : 9:44 am : link
He was the Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. That award goes to the best O-Lineman in the Big 10 as voted on by coaches.


The Rimington Trophy goes to the best center in CFB.


My mistake.
Here is Sy's write up from  
section125 : 9:45 am : link
last year...

"5. Wyatt Davis / Ohio State / 6’4-315

Grade: 78

Summary: Fourth year junior from Bellflower, California. Two-plus year starter that earned 2nd Team All Big 10 in 2019 before earning 1st Team All American honors in addition to All Big 10 in 2020. Davis also won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award, given to the conference’s top lineman. He is an easy prospect to be attracted to. He is a mauler inside with ideal size across the board. He is big and thick with long arms. He has plus straight line burst and explosion. He plays hard and wants to be the Alpha on the field. Davis has tools but he plays a polarizing style. His consistency is maddening at times. He really struggles to get across a defender’s face when moving laterally. He overreaches but doesn’t adjust his footwork well enough. The lack of balance and adjustment speed is going to hurt him in pass protection early on. He can be a solid starter if he cleans those issues up, but he won’t be ready right away. There are also knee issues that need to be investigated.

*Davis was at the top of pretty much everyone’s iOL stack going into the season. I don’t want to say he played that poorly to drop down here, but a couple other guys played really well and Davis just showed a few repeated mistakes that make me nervous. When I see an offensive lineman on the ground as much as Davis, I have a hard time getting behind him when it comes to grade. At this point in his career, if balance is an issue, I don’t see it changing much. He is so good in other areas though and his tool set is top notch. He can be a quality player, but I wouldn’t go higher than round 3 for him. This is a name I think NYG will be interested in. "
RE: Mon dieux  
Anakim : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15799556 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
!


He has a nice sack dance
Put Graham Glasgow in a blender - ( New Window )
It was  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:46 am : link
reported yesterday that Max Garcia would be added to the PS. I wonder if that is still happening.
My heart  
Straw Hat : 9:47 am : link
Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(
RE: It was  
bigblue12 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15799564 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
reported yesterday that Max Garcia would be added to the PS. I wonder if that is still happening.



Max Garcia is listed on the Giants website as part of the practice squad. Also showing the new guys so it appears it has been updated.
Yup.... missed this yesterday  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:54 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
·
13h
FREE AGENT SIGNING:
LB Austin Calitro
TE Tanner Hudson
DL Nicholas Williams

PRACTICE SQUAD:
OL Max Garcia

RESERVE/INJURED:
OL Shane Lemieux
OLB Elerson Smith
CB Rodarius Williams
RE: My heart  
Blue21 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15799569 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(
probably Practice squad
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:58 am : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
16s
With the Mbaeteka release, important to keep in mind there are a lot of moving pieces right now. Don’t suspect the Giants are permanently cutting ties based on the first seven weeks of football in his life after guaranteeing him a full PS salary.
RE: RE: My heart  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15799593 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15799569 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(

probably Practice squad


He was cut from the PS. Could be re-signed.
Fun fact about Wyatt Davis:  
Anakim : 9:59 am : link
His grandfather was HOFer Willie Davis, the DE for Lombardi's Packers. Davis was a five-time champion, including winning the first two Super Bowls under Vince Lombardi. Individually, Davis was a six-time All-Pro, and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.
Interesting  
jeff57 : 9:59 am : link
Three of the Vikings' top four draft picks from 2021 have been cut by the team already.
RE: RE: RE: My heart  
Anakim : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15799597 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15799593 Blue21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15799569 Straw Hat said:


Quote:


Just broke into 1000 pieces for roy. I hope we bring him back :(

probably Practice squad



He was cut from the PS. Could be re-signed.


He should've been signed to the international pathway program, so they could've had an exception and kept him on the PS all year. I think we've seen all we needed to from Platzgummer.
RE: Interesting  
Anakim : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15799599 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Three of the Vikings' top four draft picks from 2021 have been cut by the team already.


Yeah, the new regime has really cleaned house from Spielman.
Ugh...  
Dnew15 : 10:09 am : link
Eric - I feel for you buddy.
Schoen is going to give you fits trying to update the roster page in his first year as GM.
Wow  
mattlawson : 10:29 am : link
well there's a friggin surprise. Hope he doesn't get poached before we can truly kick the tires
RE: RE: Interesting  
FStubbs : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15799604 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15799599 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Three of the Vikings' top four draft picks from 2021 have been cut by the team already.



Yeah, the new regime has really cleaned house from Spielman.


The Vikings were in way better shape than we were. Schoen is handicapped.
If you listened to that interview with Sharp I posted yesterday  
mattlawson : 10:34 am : link
you know the Vikings are his sleeper team and the new offensive philosophy will have them making big strides this season. They have a lot of talent on that team that wasn't being maximized. The giants were way worse off, no talent and the ones we did have were not maximized to score points and win games
Wonder why Davis was let go?  
barens : 10:35 am : link
he was supposed to be a really good prospect.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:35 am : link
the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.
I’m pulling for Roy hopefully we get him back to the PS  
bigblue1124 : 10:36 am : link
But with the cluster f—k of cap space and roster Schoen does not have a choice. I liked what I saw from Roy considering it was his first three games EVER in pads. The Platzgummer project I don’t get at all. I would think Roy has a lot more upside, not sure how the exception works but it would seem someone dropped the ball in that department.
Roy will be this year's Andre Woodson  
Blueworm : 10:40 am : link
Off and on again.
RE: BTW  
mattlawson : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15799648 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.


Interesting...
RE: RE: BTW  
Eric on Li : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15799657 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 15799648 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.



Interesting...


likely he just saw a better path to playing time. still a good omen that players trust wink though (same as jefferson).
RE: I’m pulling for Roy hopefully we get him back to the PS  
Jay on the Island : 10:48 am : link
In comment 15799651 bigblue1124 said:
Quote:
But with the cluster f—k of cap space and roster Schoen does not have a choice. I liked what I saw from Roy considering it was his first three games EVER in pads. The Platzgummer project I don’t get at all. I would think Roy has a lot more upside, not sure how the exception works but it would seem someone dropped the ball in that department.

Mbaeteka will be back. This will likely happen more than once. He will be cut when they need to add depth at a certain position and then he will be re-signed the next week.
RE: RE: BTW  
Mike in NY : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15799657 mattlawson said:
Quote:
In comment 15799648 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


the Ravens wanted to sign Wiley to their PS. He chose the Giants instead.



Interesting...


He knew where he stood in the ILB pecking order for the Ravens whereas he has more of a shot with the Giants as the situation is still fluid behind Martinez, Crowder, and McFadden
RE: Here is Sy's write up from  
JB_in_DC : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15799559 section125 said:
Quote:
last year...

"5. Wyatt Davis / Ohio State / 6’4-315

Grade: 78

Summary: Fourth year junior from Bellflower, California. Two-plus year starter that earned 2nd Team All Big 10 in 2019 before earning 1st Team All American honors in addition to All Big 10 in 2020. Davis also won the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year Award, given to the conference’s top lineman. He is an easy prospect to be attracted to. He is a mauler inside with ideal size across the board. He is big and thick with long arms. He has plus straight line burst and explosion. He plays hard and wants to be the Alpha on the field. Davis has tools but he plays a polarizing style. His consistency is maddening at times. He really struggles to get across a defender’s face when moving laterally. He overreaches but doesn’t adjust his footwork well enough. The lack of balance and adjustment speed is going to hurt him in pass protection early on. He can be a solid starter if he cleans those issues up, but he won’t be ready right away. There are also knee issues that need to be investigated.

*Davis was at the top of pretty much everyone’s iOL stack going into the season. I don’t want to say he played that poorly to drop down here, but a couple other guys played really well and Davis just showed a few repeated mistakes that make me nervous. When I see an offensive lineman on the ground as much as Davis, I have a hard time getting behind him when it comes to grade. At this point in his career, if balance is an issue, I don’t see it changing much. He is so good in other areas though and his tool set is top notch. He can be a quality player, but I wouldn’t go higher than round 3 for him. This is a name I think NYG will be interested in. "


We've read about this coaching staff's blocking scheme taking an attacking/less passive approach to pass blocking than previous schemes. Maybe that could help with Wyatt's balance issues?

Obviously not good to see a third rounder cut in his 2nd year, but the new regime in Minnesota will likely be running a wide-zone, which it does not sound like Davis is a good fit for, based on Sy's description.
Keep in mind. The Giants guarantee Mbaeteka PS salary  
George from PA : 11:05 am : link
He is not motivated to go anywhere.

Just read the back story how Davis ended here.....certainly some risk, but the potential and his fault seem similar to Neal....balance.

A change in coaching and nagging injuries caused his demise with the Viking
Wyatt is a really interesting prospect, and IMO  
PatersonPlank : 11:07 am : link
the perfect type of risk to take on the PS. Used to be highly regarded, so maybe the "penny will drop" as they say in London, once he works with us on the PS.
It is exciting and to see what Bobby Johnson could do with Davis  
Jay on the Island : 11:20 am : link
The offensive line looked the best it has in a long time this preseason. Several players showed improvement so hopefully Johnson can work magic on Wyatt Davis.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 