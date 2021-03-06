NYG shuffle Practice Squad, including adding OG Wyatt Davis! Anakim : 9:33 am

Giants make 4 outside additions to their practice squad



OL Wyatt Davis

S Tony Jefferson

DE Henry Mondeaux

LB Charles Wiley



They cut these 4 to make the space



DB Darren Evans

OT Roy Mbaeteka

OT Garrett McGhin

DB Nate Meadors









Wyatt Davis was a third round pick last year. He's the All-American, Rimington Award winning IOL from THE Ohio State University.