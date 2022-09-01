LB Blake Martinez released

Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
This is a shocker on the surface but it just never felt like the new regime valued Martinez: Huge pay cut coming off injury, no longer the defensive play caller, not a captain (player vote). Tae Crowder and … Micah McFadden? Austin Calitro? to start at ILB
Onward, and at some point when the stink of Gettleman is off this team, upward...
This is correct. I like Martinez but Gettleman blew the cap last year. Not a healthy enough player to pay for the future. 2022 is gonna be a tough year, but these kind of moves are necessary to build for the future. Sucks.
the season-ending injury to Darrian Beavers really hurts now.
Yes it did, But think how little they valued Martinez knowing that already happened.
I may be in the minority in this, but I want to see moves that shake things up. Got to clean out the rot. Martinez wasn’t a problem child like some other chuckleheads, but that knee injury ended his value days...
Jason_OTC
@Jason_OTC
·
13m
Unless Martinez requested his release or its some procedural thing I'm not seeing that is an odd one by the #giants. Basically gain no cap room. Guaranteed him 2m when he had no guarantees on his original contract this year
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
I think there's a good chance Giants were eyeing Darrian Beavers and Tae Crowder as the starters all along. We all just read the situation wrong on Martinez this summer, at least until some of us began discussing the possibility within the past week or so.
now I get to watch my favorite player on the roster (sarcasm on) Tae Crowder get dragged down the field 5 yards every time he tried to tackle someone. On the positive side, I do like that our GM is downing all the difficult pills to swallow now rather than pushing our cap problems further down the road.
ordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36s
Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties.
don't think this makes us any worse. As others have said, we were already going to be bad. This is a rebuilding year. But the injury to Beavers really hurts now. At least he has a full year to recover.
ordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36s
Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties.
that's interesting. seems like maybe there was some kind of disagreement?
that was right around when captains were announced, wonder if how that was handled somehow played into Blake getting pissed?
wild guess based on only what we know - he wasn't feeling appreciated after taking a big pay cut and apparently the org agreed at least in terms of how much they thought of his performance.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
If I understand the contract restructure properly, Martinez has a $4 million dead cap hit that was sunk cost.
By releasing Martinez prior to Week 1, the Giants save ~$3.5 million in cap space.
Thus my tweets from the other night regarding his future.
@DDuggan21
·
4m
No. We are the same, basically at the bottom.
Onward, and at some point when the stink of Gettleman is off this team, upward...
@art_stapleton
·
1m
All dead cap is a sunk cost. Well if this is true then OTC isn’t close to getting this correct.
I think Golladay is a goner next year. Seems pretty certain.
High hopes for what exactly? I'm not being snarky honestly. You had to see he wasn't coming back in 2023.
For the last time- Golladay is uncuttable this year due to his horrible contract. He would have to embarrass the organization to be released ultimately.
Quote:
Our team got worse.
No. We are the same, basically at the bottom.
Onward, and at some point when the stink of Gettleman is off this team, upward...
This is correct. I like Martinez but Gettleman blew the cap last year. Not a healthy enough player to pay for the future. 2022 is gonna be a tough year, but these kind of moves are necessary to build for the future. Sucks.
Yes it did, But think how little they valued Martinez knowing that already happened.
I may be in the minority in this, but I want to see moves that shake things up. Got to clean out the rot. Martinez wasn’t a problem child like some other chuckleheads, but that knee injury ended his value days...
·
2m
This is not a cap move, either, since the pay cut had lowered Martinez’ base salary to $1.25M. The player taking his spot on the roster, Tyre Phillips, will have a cap hit of $895K.
Beavers injury sucks but ILB is Wink's position group he made his bones with. We should trust him imv.
correct - i think there were roster bonuses but i think this was a performance decision.
going back to those snap #'s from Wink's prior defenses maybe we should have seen this coming, he didn't have any 95% snap 'tackling machine' type LBs.
maybe he just prefers having guys like mcfadden and coughlin on the field who can shoot gaps and blitz?
Who the F are their ILBs?
Only thing I can think of is he requested it after a pay cut, no captain, and team not going anywhere. Maybe wants a shot to latch on to a contender? Other than that, what thevoid F?
They need the cap space. We're over the cap.
Again, this is not a contending team.
·
2m
Which, I think, means releasing Martinez will cost us about 700k in cap room.
Giants release Blake Martinez to make room for Tyre Phillips - ( New Window )
Very good observation.
Beavers ACL hurt.
Very good observation...
Lol, exactly. This team sucks. Might as well cut the dead weight now.
Wouldn't be surprised to see him back after Week 1, especially if there's an injury.
He has a pretty good chance of finding a spot on another team, though.
·
2m
But how much cap space do we gain or lose?
It's one thing to get back on the field, it's another to perform up to past levels.
The Giants just think these other guys will be better players this year. For zero cap savings, you'd think Martinez would be good depth, but I guess not.
that's interesting. seems like maybe there was some kind of disagreement?
that was right around when captains were announced, wonder if how that was handled somehow played into Blake getting pissed?
wild guess based on only what we know - he wasn't feeling appreciated after taking a big pay cut and apparently the org agreed at least in terms of how much they thought of his performance.
Tweet - ( New Window )
Quote:
OK, I stand corrected.
So we save $355K against the cap. Is that correct?
Not sure what Art is saying. But, If it is $3.5 mill that is nice and Slayton is next.