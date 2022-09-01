for display only
LB Blake Martinez released

Bold Ruler : Mod : 5:30 pm
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:40 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
If I understand the contract restructure properly, Martinez has a $4 million dead cap hit that was sunk cost.

By releasing Martinez prior to Week 1, the Giants save ~$3.5 million in cap space.

Thus my tweets from the other night regarding his future.
Only saves 176k  
BillT : 5:40 pm : link
?
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:40 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
4m
This is a shocker on the surface but it just never felt like the new regime valued Martinez: Huge pay cut coming off injury, no longer the defensive play caller, not a captain (player vote). Tae Crowder and … Micah McFadden? Austin Calitro? to start at ILB
wow  
Rory : 5:42 pm : link
did not see this happening. Kenny Golladay better do something this year. I had high hopes for Martinez this year
RE: This hurts  
Jimmy Googs : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15800471 big_blue said:
Quote:
Our team got worse.


No. We are the same, basically at the bottom.

Onward, and at some point when the stink of Gettleman is off this team, upward...
RE: ...  
BillT : 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15800474 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
If I understand the contract restructure properly, Martinez has a $4 million dead cap hit that was sunk cost.

By releasing Martinez prior to Week 1, the Giants save ~$3.5 million in cap space.

Thus my tweets from the other night regarding his future.

All dead cap is a sunk cost. Well if this is true then OTC isn’t close to getting this correct.
christian : 5:44 pm : link
This is not a cap related move. His 2022 comp was renegotiated down to a guaranteed minimum. This is a roster and performance move.
RE: wow  
BillT : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15800479 Rory said:
Quote:
did not see this happening. Kenny Golladay better do something this year. I had high hopes for Martinez this year

I think Golladay is a goner next year. Seems pretty certain.
RE: wow  
SirLoinOfBeef : 5:45 pm : link
In comment 15800479 Rory said:
Quote:
did not see this happening. Kenny Golladay better do something this year. I had high hopes for Martinez this year


High hopes for what exactly? I'm not being snarky honestly. You had to see he wasn't coming back in 2023.

For the last time- Golladay is uncuttable this year due to his horrible contract. He would have to embarrass the organization to be released ultimately.
Schoen didn't want to kick the can into next year  
Larry in Pencilvania : 5:45 pm : link
He's more than content to take his medicine now and feel better later. I loved what Martinez brought to the table before injury. Kids need to step up and make the most of the opportunity
christian : 5:46 pm : link
I trust Jason at OTC far more than Stapleton on cap matters.
RE: RE: This hurts  
Keaton028 : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15800480 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15800471 big_blue said:


Quote:


Our team got worse.



No. We are the same, basically at the bottom.

Onward, and at some point when the stink of Gettleman is off this team, upward...



This is correct. I like Martinez but Gettleman blew the cap last year. Not a healthy enough player to pay for the future. 2022 is gonna be a tough year, but these kind of moves are necessary to build for the future. Sucks.
I feel for Martinez  
bigblue12 : 5:47 pm : link
Totally sucks. He had a great year prior to tearing his knee up
RE: wow  
Jimmy Googs : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15800472 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the season-ending injury to Darrian Beavers really hurts now.


Yes it did, But think how little they valued Martinez knowing that already happened.

I may be in the minority in this, but I want to see moves that shake things up. Got to clean out the rot. Martinez wasn’t a problem child like some other chuckleheads, but that knee injury ended his value days...
Duggan  
US1 Giants : 5:47 pm : link
@DDuggan21
·
2m
This is not a cap move, either, since the pay cut had lowered Martinez’ base salary to $1.25M. The player taking his spot on the roster, Tyre Phillips, will have a cap hit of $895K.
When you listen to Wink  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:48 pm : link
and the ILB coach this training camp this is not very surprising. They like some of the players they have. He also dropped some weight so maybe a little loss of power.

Beavers injury sucks but ILB is Wink's position group he made his bones with. We should trust him imv.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15800486 christian said:
Quote:
This is not a cap related move. His 2022 comp was renegotiated down to a guaranteed minimum. This is a roster and performance move.


correct - i think there were roster bonuses but i think this was a performance decision.

going back to those snap #'s from Wink's prior defenses maybe we should have seen this coming, he didn't have any 95% snap 'tackling machine' type LBs.

maybe he just prefers having guys like mcfadden and coughlin on the field who can shoot gaps and blitz?
RE: WTF?!  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15800459 Matt M. said:
Quote:
This wouldn't make sense if Beavers could play. Without Beavers I think it's downright lunacy.

Who the F are their ILBs?

Only thing I can think of is he requested it after a pay cut, no captain, and team not going anywhere. Maybe wants a shot to latch on to a contender? Other than that, what thevoid F?


They need the cap space. We're over the cap.

Again, this is not a contending team.
I stand corrected... no cap room gained  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:50 pm : link
Jason_OTC
@Jason_OTC
·
13m
Unless Martinez requested his release or its some procedural thing I'm not seeing that is an odd one by the #giants. Basically gain no cap room. Guaranteed him 2m when he had no guarantees on his original contract this year
Tank for (insert QB name here)  
eric2425ny : 5:50 pm : link
prepare for a long year fellas.
RE: Duggan  
BillT : 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15800504 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
@DDuggan21
·
2m
This is not a cap move, either, since the pay cut had lowered Martinez’ base salary to $1.25M. The player taking his spot on the roster, Tyre Phillips, will have a cap hit of $895K.

Which, I think, means releasing Martinez will cost us about 700k in cap room.
Giants cut RickySeals-Jones  
Des51 : 5:51 pm : link
from IR with an injury settlemnt.
Giants release Blake Martinez to make room for Tyre Phillips - ( New Window )
This team was going 4-13 with Martinez,  
Silver Spoon : 5:52 pm : link
and without, they’re going 4-13.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15800510 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
going back to those snap #'s from Wink's prior defenses maybe we should have seen this coming, he didn't have any 95% snap 'tackling machine' type LBs


Very good observation.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:53 pm : link
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
3m
I think there's a good chance Giants were eyeing Darrian Beavers and Tae Crowder as the starters all along. We all just read the situation wrong on Martinez this summer, at least until some of us began discussing the possibility within the past week or so.

Beavers ACL hurt.
RE: This team was going 4-13 with Martinez,  
Jimmy Googs : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15800524 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
and without, they’re going 4-13.


Very good observation...
Beavers injury and now this....WOW  
Chris L. : 5:55 pm : link
now I get to watch my favorite player on the roster (sarcasm on) Tae Crowder get dragged down the field 5 yards every time he tried to tackle someone. On the positive side, I do like that our GM is downing all the difficult pills to swallow now rather than pushing our cap problems further down the road.
Jarrad Davis vet min contract  
g-baby : 5:56 pm : link
Let’s goooooooo
Man, there goes our Super Bowl chances  
PatersonPlank : 5:56 pm : link
RE: Man, there goes our Super Bowl chances  
eric2425ny : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15800544 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


Lol, exactly. This team sucks. Might as well cut the dead weight now.
Maybe Calitro will step up  
jeff57 : 5:57 pm : link
RE: A cap move and  
81_Great_Dane : 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15800445 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
knowing they're not gonna have him here in '23 anyway
Yeah, I think that's what happened. They wanted to keep him, but he was the most expendable guy at that salary level.

Wouldn't be surprised to see him back after Week 1, especially if there's an injury.

He has a pretty good chance of finding a spot on another team, though.
This  
Professor Falken : 5:58 pm : link
was always going to be a redshirt year.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:59 pm : link
ordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36s
Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties.
RE: Duggan  
81_Great_Dane : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15800504 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
@DDuggan21
·
2m
This is not a cap move, either, since the pay cut had lowered Martinez’ base salary to $1.25M. The player taking his spot on the roster, Tyre Phillips, will have a cap hit of $895K.
OK, I stand corrected.
A player I liked watching  
give66 : 5:59 pm : link
But we are not winning the Superbowl so what's the difference?
The  
AcidTest : 5:59 pm : link
purging of veterans has begun. I thought like Barkley, Jones, Golladay, and Shepard he'd be gone next year, but I'm not surprised it's now.

But how much cap space do we gain or lose?
...  
christian : 6:00 pm : link
I've never been an optimist about quick recoveries from serious injuries.

It's one thing to get back on the field, it's another to perform up to past levels.

The Giants just think these other guys will be better players this year. For zero cap savings, you'd think Martinez would be good depth, but I guess not.
I don’t understand this move  
JoeyBigBlue : 6:00 pm : link
Could they not cut him in March, because he was not healthy? Why now when we don’t save anything on the salary cap?
If you weren’t starting Derrick Henry,  
Section331 : 6:00 pm : link
you are now. Very surprising move, I get that they want more athleticism at the LB positions, but it’s hard not to think that the D will struggle v the run.
I like this...  
bw in dc : 6:01 pm : link
I'm all for going younger. Martinez is a nice player, but he's easily replaceable. Inside linebacker is one of the more fungible positions in the NFL.
I  
AcidTest : 6:02 pm : link
don't think this makes us any worse. As others have said, we were already going to be bad. This is a rebuilding year. But the injury to Beavers really hurts now. At least he has a full year to recover.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15800554 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
ordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
36s
Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties.


that's interesting. seems like maybe there was some kind of disagreement?

that was right around when captains were announced, wonder if how that was handled somehow played into Blake getting pissed?

wild guess based on only what we know - he wasn't feeling appreciated after taking a big pay cut and apparently the org agreed at least in terms of how much they thought of his performance.
Dan schneier take  
Des51 : 6:04 pm : link
on what the Giants will do without Martinez.
Tweet - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Duggan  
AcidTest : 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15800556 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15800504 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


@DDuggan21
·
2m
This is not a cap move, either, since the pay cut had lowered Martinez’ base salary to $1.25M. The player taking his spot on the roster, Tyre Phillips, will have a cap hit of $895K.

OK, I stand corrected.


So we save $355K against the cap. Is that correct?
I guess not healthy  
5BowlsSoon : 6:04 pm : link
But like most here, we really don’t have a back up plan unless Calitro is the guy we saw in preseason. I don’t think Coughlin is the guy.
We keep saying this team isn't going anywhere this year  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:05 pm : link
And the front office continues to act like it, yet this is lost in translation to some of the fans. It cannot be more obvious.
"not a captain (player vote)"  
tommcd66 : 6:06 pm : link
and they voted for a lot of captains. Maybe this played a significant role in the decision, but certainly won't be advertised.
Honestly this seems like a dick move, and kind of dumb...  
sb from NYT Forum : 6:06 pm : link
...they could have cut him outright in March and saved over $8.5 million on the cap. And Martinez would have had plenty of time to catch on with another team.
OTC says ded money is $7.5 mill  
section125 : 6:06 pm : link
with a cap savings of $176k

Not sure what Art is saying. But, If it is $3.5 mill that is nice and Slayton is next.
