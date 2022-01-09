for display only
Predict the NYG@TEN score Week 1

I Love Clams Casino : 9/1/2022 7:51 pm
September 11th 4:30 PM

Titans 32
Giants 13
Titans  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 7:52 pm : link
are not scoring over 24 points on the Giants unless the offense turns the ball over like crazy.
24-20  
No Where Man : 9/1/2022 7:55 pm : link
NYG
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/1/2022 7:55 pm : link
Weeks 1 is unpredictable. A lot of upsets. Fuck it.

Giants 21.
Titans 20.
RE: Titans  
Eli2020 : 9/1/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15800911 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are not scoring over 24 points on the Giants unless the offense turns the ball over like crazy.


Eric, do you really feel the defense is that good?
26-24 NYG  
bluefin : 9/1/2022 7:57 pm : link
Kafka will keep the chains moving and Gano goes 4/4.
What the hell  
Boatie Warrant : 9/1/2022 7:59 pm : link
31 NYG-24 TEN
Giants Defense does there job to end the game.
I would not be shocked to see us win this game  
Aaroninma : 9/1/2022 8:00 pm : link
24-21 Gggggg Men
31-20 Titans  
Rick in Dallas : 9/1/2022 8:00 pm : link
We are a bottom 4 team in the NFL
Titans are going to run the ball down our throats imv
Eli2020  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 8:01 pm : link
Sure.

We're a couple of CBs away from being REALLY good.

But the Titans don't throw the ball well.


Will get stronger as season progresses as long as injuries don't become a huge factor. Williams, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, McKinney, Jackson, Love... that's pretty darn good.
24-17 Titans  
MyNameIsMyName : 9/1/2022 8:03 pm : link
Let you know when the  
section125 : 9/1/2022 8:05 pm : link
roster is finalized...
But I expect them to lose in a close game - 31-27
24-  
AcidTest : 9/1/2022 8:14 pm : link
13 Titans.
Giants 17 - titans 30  
big_blue : 9/1/2022 8:18 pm : link
Titans beat both the bills and the chiefs last year.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 8:18 pm : link
this game is going to be more interesting that most expect.

Giants have good coaches in place (finally).

Titans are a tough, old-fashioned team that can maul you. But they play a conservative style that tends to keep games close.

If I were the Titans, I'm not sure I would want to start off with the Giants as they don't really know what we are going to do.
I actually really like the Giants defense again the Titans offense  
Ben in Tampa : 9/1/2022 8:19 pm : link
The Titans WR group is a total mess, worse than the Giants.

Tannehill is a mediocre-to-good QB. He is the type of QB that Wink Martindale feasts on.

Henry is still the man, and the offense (literally) runs through him. The Titans offensive line has its own issues and Henry is a year older and I think the big boys on Giants D Line hold up well in a physical run battle.

I think with a little luck, this game has serious upset vibes. I’ll go

NYG 17
TEN 14
If Martinez was playing,  
Silver Spoon : 9/1/2022 8:23 pm : link
30-10, Titans. With no Martinez, 30-10 - Titans.
RE: If Martinez was playing,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15800997 Silver Spoon said:
Quote:
30-10, Titans. With no Martinez, 30-10 - Titans.


That makes zero sense.
Titans Receivers  
WillVAB : 9/1/2022 8:27 pm : link
Robert Woods coming off a torn ACL and Treylon Burks who came into camp out of shape and has been banged up in the pre-season. This is actually a decent matchup for the Giants.

Giants 23 Titans 20
I like the matchup  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/1/2022 8:31 pm : link
Giants front 7 matches up to Titans offensive strength. I am more concerned as Thibs (already out) and Oju (not looking good) hurts. But I think enough to contain Henry. Then Tanny has to handle chaos with not a great skill group.

I think O is where some will be surprised. Titans just lost impact player on the front but I think they run the ball a lot here. Help the rookie OT. Creative runs (Wandale, maybe Toney). Few big shots downfield.

20-17.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/1/2022 8:31 pm : link
I agree it's actually not a bad matchup at all and a winnable game. That said, we're probably not going to win.

TEN 20, NYG 17
Giants Receivers  
Rick in Dallas : 9/1/2022 8:34 pm : link
Probably a darn good matchup for Titans secondary!!!
Works both ways…
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 8:34 pm : link
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
Giants 20 Tennessee 16  
GiantBlue : 9/1/2022 8:40 pm : link
Giants find a way and hold on to win week one.

RE: the  
WillVAB : 9/1/2022 8:40 pm : link
In comment 15801030 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.


This. If the Giants front is healthy I think some people are going to be really surprised at the outcome. If not all bets are off.
21-16  
noro9 : 9/1/2022 8:41 pm : link
Titans
-  
The_Boss : 9/1/2022 8:43 pm : link
Titans 23
NYG 13

DJ’s final year in blue starts off with multiple turnovers and a flashback to the Joe Judge era offense.
I don’t think Thibs  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/1/2022 8:46 pm : link
Plays. They will be very cautious. I’m thinking he practice that week then he will listed out later in the week. Long season .
Giants 21, Titans 20. Danile Jones leads a lst minut drive that  
Jack Stroud : 9/1/2022 8:47 pm : link
ends in a TD and wins the game!
RE: Giants 17 - titans 30  
Jack Stroud : 9/1/2022 8:48 pm : link
In comment 15800984 big_blue said:
Quote:
Titans beat both the bills and the chiefs last year.
That was last year, this is a new year and both teams are very different. Giants win 21 - 20!
RE: the  
The_Boss : 9/1/2022 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15801030 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.


I could see Henry steamrolling him like Bo Jackson on The Boz, except on the edge.
Giants 26 Titans 20  
ArcadeSlumlord : 9/1/2022 9:02 pm : link
Giants 26 Titans 20
Titans 24-13  
US1 Giants : 9/1/2022 9:08 pm : link
.
24-10  
cjac : 9/1/2022 9:16 pm : link
Titans

I haven’t been this pessimistic in a long time

Gonna be a rough season
34-17 Titans  
Jerry in_DC : 9/1/2022 9:26 pm : link
Giants score 10 garbage time points and finish with the arrow pointing up. Jones has an easy to root for 200 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int
Titans 35  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/1/2022 9:33 pm : link
Giants 28
Titans 45, giants 3  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/1/2022 9:36 pm : link
The starting giants offense hasnt played all together as a unit. The Bloom comes off the Daboll-Schoen rose real quick.
RE: Titans 45, giants 3  
Jerry in_DC : 9/1/2022 9:38 pm : link
In comment 15801119 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
The starting giants offense hasnt played all together as a unit. The Bloom comes off the Daboll-Schoen rose real quick.


Daboll-Schoen have done everything short of officially announcing that they don't care about winning games this year
Giants 57 - Titans 0  
Blue77 : 9/1/2022 9:47 pm : link
Let's go
I think the Titans are a better team than the Giants  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/1/2022 9:53 pm : link
what Eric says is true - their passing game is not their strength

but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet

right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run


Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that

We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too

I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this
RE: I think the Titans are a better team than the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 10:23 pm : link
In comment 15801150 gidiefor said:
Quote:
what Eric says is true - their passing game is not their strength

but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet

right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run


Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that

We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too

I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this


The Giants starting offense didn't play against the Jets. So that argument makes zero sense.
.  
Banks : 9/1/2022 10:32 pm : link
Titans have no receivers, but I think they will run on us. Titans 28-13
RE: the  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/1/2022 10:41 pm : link
In comment 15801030 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.


Ximenes playing the run against Derrick Henry is going to be UGLY.
Defensive strategy should be simple  
Blue Dream : 9/1/2022 10:56 pm : link
Stuff the box make Tannehill beat you. If they can hold up front should be close. Titans don't have a lot of weapons in the passing game. I am a lot more worried about Baker Mayfield going off for four hundred yards in week 2.
Giants 31  
montanagiant : 9/1/2022 11:34 pm : link
Titans 21
.  
Danny Kanell : 1:23 am : link
Giants 41 - Titans 27

Fuck it
RE: -  
Mike from SI : 1:51 am : link
In comment 15801045 The_Boss said:
Quote:
Titans 23
NYG 13

DJ’s final year in blue starts off with multiple turnovers and a flashback to the Joe Judge era offense.


I was also going to predict that exact score. So I'll offer another prediction:

DJ will look generally good, make 1 or 2 wow throws, but also be responsible for 2 bonehead turnovers.
24-17  
uther99 : 6:28 am : link
Titans.
23-21  
Sec 103 : 6:56 am : link
Shit kickers
The Tenn defense bites  
stoneman : 7:30 am : link
they can stop the run, but they were bottom 3rd stopping the pass while playing the 2 worst offenses (JAX/HOU) in the league 4 times and the AFC East (Mia/NYJ) last year. If you throw in Pitt, that's 7 games against the bottom 10 offenses.

We'll see if this NYG offense has taken the big step forward.

NYG 42 - Tenn 17
RE: Titans  
colin : 7:36 am : link
In comment 15800911 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are not scoring over 24 points on the Giants unless the offense turns the ball over like crazy.


I hope you’re right, but I disagree. Unless Henry falls off a cliff this year, this has the real makings of a blood bath.

- New defense means growing pains. I’m excited for Wink’s system to take hold, but remember Spags looked like he was going to get fired for his first 10 quarters of coaching here. Heavy blitzing with 1 dependable CB and a new playbook is a recipe for broken plays galore.
- Say what you will about Martinez, and his injury may have been hampering him, but he was also the defensive signal caller. Does anyone else trust Micah McFadden or Tae fucking Crowder to get the D lined up? Martinez is a huge loss, and honestly, a cut that makes me question this new regime. If the Beavers injury doesn’t happen this is a different convo, but he’s not.
- Speaking of injuries, there’s a real world possibility that our starting LBers are Ward-Crowder-McFadden-Ximines. I don’t know if I really need to say much more about that.
- Positives? I believe in McKinney, and think he’ll take the next step to being a bonafide star. I’m hoping DLaw playing a more natural NT helps both him and Leo. That said, they both underperformed with poor talent around them last year, and flatly, we have less talent this year.

I appreciate the ever-the-optimist fans, and I think this defense will eventually click and over-perform for its talent level, especially when Thibs and Azeez are healthy, but I don’t think week 1 is when it’s gonna start. Objectively, this is how I see the defense:

+ players = McKinney
> neutral players = Leo, DLaw, and Jackson
nuetral players = Love

Then the rest of the D is either ?’s or negative players. I’m including Thibs and Azeez as ?’s

So yea. It’s gonna be a blood bath. The only way they don’t run up the score is if they’re comfortable just killing clock.
RE: the  
section125 : 7:36 am : link
In comment 15801030 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.


I have no reason to believe either will be ready. And they are not going to let them play unless 100% ready. Cannot ruin the future over 1 game.
Ximines can play the run, his problem is over pursuing and leaving the backside open. He is worse than Osi in that respect.
13 - 10...Giants Win!  
KingBlue : 8:00 am : link
Gano for the win!!! Titans are not the team that can exploit our biggest weakness... cornerbacks, pass coverage.
Giants 24  
Gman11 : 8:03 am : link
Titans 10

That's right. Statement game from the get-go.
27-3...  
bestt : 8:37 am : link
Titans
Instead of the score  
Spider43 : 8:43 am : link
Is it too early to start posting the Mr. T pain GIF?
I can't see us scoring a lot  
Giants86 : 8:53 am : link
Hope they prove me wrong.

Anyway Titans won't score a ton either.

TITANS 20
GIANTS 10
RE: RE: I think the Titans are a better team than the Giants  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15801169 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15801150 gidiefor said:


Quote:


what Eric says is true - their passing game is not their strength

but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet

right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run


Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that

We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too

I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this



The Giants starting offense didn't play against the Jets. So that argument makes zero sense.


Eric -- it was many of their starters such as they were with the second string QB -- and the Jets were penetrating the line and had pressure on the QB constantly
TENN 27-13.  
Section331 : 9:13 am : link
It's going to get worse before it gets better.
Colin raises a very valid point  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:16 am : link
about the D scheme being new.
Giants 24  
Gap92 : 9:36 am : link
Titans 20

At some point in the first half, we collectively realize that, "holy shit, we actually have an offense." That's the hope at least.

RE: RE: the  
uther99 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15801180 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15801030 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).

Having Ximines starting is not ideal.



Ximenes playing the run against Derrick Henry is going to be UGLY.


With Crowder as the MLB, lol. Time for a Henry prop bet
Hopefully this is the start  
Simms11 : 9:42 am : link
of the D NOT giving up a score before half!
Don't understand the view that the Titans won't  
Mike from Ohio : 10:01 am : link
be able to score on the Giants. The Giants will have to load the box to stop Henry, and I think all they will achieve is slowing him down.

This is a new defense that will take some time to gel. The CBs are exceptionally weak and I think can be exploited even by Tannehill. I think the idea of them putting up 24 - 31 points on the Giants is not at all unreasonable.

I think this team will make progress this year and end better than they start. But teams coming off bad years with new coaches and new systems with significant roster turnover rarely come out firing in Week 1.

Giants - 13
Titans - 27
I'll be at the game...  
BamaBlue : 10:06 am : link
and doing a shot every time the Giants score. I fully expect to drive home completely sober.
....  
ryanmkeane : 10:18 am : link
Titans 23 Giants 20
27- 24 Giants over Titans  
Maryland Blows : 10:43 am : link
Barkley breaks one for over 35 yds for a TD. Toney catches a TD and Jones throws 2 TD's and 265 yds. Giants win and the NFL is shocked they win week 1.
