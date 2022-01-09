Predict the NYG@TEN score Week 1

The Titans WR group is a total mess, worse than the Giants.
Tannehill is a mediocre-to-good QB. He is the type of QB that Wink Martindale feasts on.
Henry is still the man, and the offense (literally) runs through him. The Titans offensive line has its own issues and Henry is a year older and I think the big boys on Giants D Line hold up well in a physical run battle.
I think with a little luck, this game has serious upset vibes. I’ll go
Giants front 7 matches up to Titans offensive strength. I am more concerned as Thibs (already out) and Oju (not looking good) hurts. But I think enough to contain Henry. Then Tanny has to handle chaos with not a great skill group.
I think O is where some will be surprised. Titans just lost impact player on the front but I think they run the ball a lot here. Help the rookie OT. Creative runs (Wandale, maybe Toney). Few big shots downfield.
Stuff the box make Tannehill beat you. If they can hold up front should be close. Titans don't have a lot of weapons in the passing game. I am a lot more worried about Baker Mayfield going off for four hundred yards in week 2.
they can stop the run, but they were bottom 3rd stopping the pass while playing the 2 worst offenses (JAX/HOU) in the league 4 times and the AFC East (Mia/NYJ) last year. If you throw in Pitt, that's 7 games against the bottom 10 offenses.
We'll see if this NYG offense has taken the big step forward.
are not scoring over 24 points on the Giants unless the offense turns the ball over like crazy.
I hope you’re right, but I disagree. Unless Henry falls off a cliff this year, this has the real makings of a blood bath.
- New defense means growing pains. I’m excited for Wink’s system to take hold, but remember Spags looked like he was going to get fired for his first 10 quarters of coaching here. Heavy blitzing with 1 dependable CB and a new playbook is a recipe for broken plays galore.
- Say what you will about Martinez, and his injury may have been hampering him, but he was also the defensive signal caller. Does anyone else trust Micah McFadden or Tae fucking Crowder to get the D lined up? Martinez is a huge loss, and honestly, a cut that makes me question this new regime. If the Beavers injury doesn’t happen this is a different convo, but he’s not.
- Speaking of injuries, there’s a real world possibility that our starting LBers are Ward-Crowder-McFadden-Ximines. I don’t know if I really need to say much more about that.
- Positives? I believe in McKinney, and think he’ll take the next step to being a bonafide star. I’m hoping DLaw playing a more natural NT helps both him and Leo. That said, they both underperformed with poor talent around them last year, and flatly, we have less talent this year.
I appreciate the ever-the-optimist fans, and I think this defense will eventually click and over-perform for its talent level, especially when Thibs and Azeez are healthy, but I don’t think week 1 is when it’s gonna start. Objectively, this is how I see the defense:
+ players = McKinney
> neutral players = Leo, DLaw, and Jackson
nuetral players = Love
Then the rest of the D is either ?’s or negative players. I’m including Thibs and Azeez as ?’s
So yea. It’s gonna be a blood bath. The only way they don’t run up the score is if they’re comfortable just killing clock.
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
I have no reason to believe either will be ready. And they are not going to let them play unless 100% ready. Cannot ruin the future over 1 game.
Ximines can play the run, his problem is over pursuing and leaving the backside open. He is worse than Osi in that respect.
be able to score on the Giants. The Giants will have to load the box to stop Henry, and I think all they will achieve is slowing him down.
This is a new defense that will take some time to gel. The CBs are exceptionally weak and I think can be exploited even by Tannehill. I think the idea of them putting up 24 - 31 points on the Giants is not at all unreasonable.
I think this team will make progress this year and end better than they start. But teams coming off bad years with new coaches and new systems with significant roster turnover rarely come out firing in Week 1.
Barkley breaks one for over 35 yds for a TD. Toney catches a TD and Jones throws 2 TD's and 265 yds. Giants win and the NFL is shocked they win week 1.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Giants 21.
Titans 20.
Eric, do you really feel the defense is that good?
Giants Defense does there job to end the game.
Titans are going to run the ball down our throats imv
We're a couple of CBs away from being REALLY good.
But the Titans don't throw the ball well.
Will get stronger as season progresses as long as injuries don't become a huge factor. Williams, Lawrence, Thibodeaux, Ojulari, McKinney, Jackson, Love... that's pretty darn good.
But I expect them to lose in a close game - 31-27
Giants have good coaches in place (finally).
Titans are a tough, old-fashioned team that can maul you. But they play a conservative style that tends to keep games close.
If I were the Titans, I'm not sure I would want to start off with the Giants as they don't really know what we are going to do.
Tannehill is a mediocre-to-good QB. He is the type of QB that Wink Martindale feasts on.
Henry is still the man, and the offense (literally) runs through him. The Titans offensive line has its own issues and Henry is a year older and I think the big boys on Giants D Line hold up well in a physical run battle.
I think with a little luck, this game has serious upset vibes. I’ll go
NYG 17
TEN 14
That makes zero sense.
Giants 23 Titans 20
I think O is where some will be surprised. Titans just lost impact player on the front but I think they run the ball a lot here. Help the rookie OT. Creative runs (Wandale, maybe Toney). Few big shots downfield.
20-17.
TEN 20, NYG 17
Works both ways…
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
This. If the Giants front is healthy I think some people are going to be really surprised at the outcome. If not all bets are off.
NYG 13
DJ’s final year in blue starts off with multiple turnovers and a flashback to the Joe Judge era offense.
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
I could see Henry steamrolling him like Bo Jackson on The Boz, except on the edge.
I haven’t been this pessimistic in a long time
Gonna be a rough season
Daboll-Schoen have done everything short of officially announcing that they don't care about winning games this year
but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet
right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run
Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that
We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too
I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this
but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet
right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run
Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that
We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too
I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this
The Giants starting offense didn't play against the Jets. So that argument makes zero sense.
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
Ximenes playing the run against Derrick Henry is going to be UGLY.
Fuck it
NYG 13
DJ’s final year in blue starts off with multiple turnovers and a flashback to the Joe Judge era offense.
I was also going to predict that exact score. So I'll offer another prediction:
DJ will look generally good, make 1 or 2 wow throws, but also be responsible for 2 bonehead turnovers.
We'll see if this NYG offense has taken the big step forward.
NYG 42 - Tenn 17
I hope you’re right, but I disagree. Unless Henry falls off a cliff this year, this has the real makings of a blood bath.
- New defense means growing pains. I’m excited for Wink’s system to take hold, but remember Spags looked like he was going to get fired for his first 10 quarters of coaching here. Heavy blitzing with 1 dependable CB and a new playbook is a recipe for broken plays galore.
- Say what you will about Martinez, and his injury may have been hampering him, but he was also the defensive signal caller. Does anyone else trust Micah McFadden or Tae fucking Crowder to get the D lined up? Martinez is a huge loss, and honestly, a cut that makes me question this new regime. If the Beavers injury doesn’t happen this is a different convo, but he’s not.
- Speaking of injuries, there’s a real world possibility that our starting LBers are Ward-Crowder-McFadden-Ximines. I don’t know if I really need to say much more about that.
- Positives? I believe in McKinney, and think he’ll take the next step to being a bonafide star. I’m hoping DLaw playing a more natural NT helps both him and Leo. That said, they both underperformed with poor talent around them last year, and flatly, we have less talent this year.
I appreciate the ever-the-optimist fans, and I think this defense will eventually click and over-perform for its talent level, especially when Thibs and Azeez are healthy, but I don’t think week 1 is when it’s gonna start. Objectively, this is how I see the defense:
+ players = McKinney
> neutral players = Leo, DLaw, and Jackson
nuetral players = Love
Then the rest of the D is either ?’s or negative players. I’m including Thibs and Azeez as ?’s
So yea. It’s gonna be a blood bath. The only way they don’t run up the score is if they’re comfortable just killing clock.
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
I have no reason to believe either will be ready. And they are not going to let them play unless 100% ready. Cannot ruin the future over 1 game.
Ximines can play the run, his problem is over pursuing and leaving the backside open. He is worse than Osi in that respect.
That's right. Statement game from the get-go.
Anyway Titans won't score a ton either.
TITANS 20
GIANTS 10
Quote:
what Eric says is true - their passing game is not their strength
but the Giants have not shown they can play a weak QB and not be exploited yet
right now I have less faith than eric about how close this will be and just how well the Giants can even stop the run
Also Tenn has a pretty decent defense and that is the miss match that really scares me. the Giants offense crumbled under the Jets strong defense -- and has yet to show they can handle that
We may lose a couple of more players to injury in this game too
I am not hopeful, given what I am seeing -- I really hope I'm wrong about this
The Giants starting offense didn't play against the Jets. So that argument makes zero sense.
Eric -- it was many of their starters such as they were with the second string QB -- and the Jets were penetrating the line and had pressure on the QB constantly
At some point in the first half, we collectively realize that, "holy shit, we actually have an offense." That's the hope at least.
Quote:
issue is going to be if Thibodeaux and Ojulari are out (or not near 100 percent).
Having Ximines starting is not ideal.
Ximenes playing the run against Derrick Henry is going to be UGLY.
With Crowder as the MLB, lol. Time for a Henry prop bet
This is a new defense that will take some time to gel. The CBs are exceptionally weak and I think can be exploited even by Tannehill. I think the idea of them putting up 24 - 31 points on the Giants is not at all unreasonable.
I think this team will make progress this year and end better than they start. But teams coming off bad years with new coaches and new systems with significant roster turnover rarely come out firing in Week 1.
Giants - 13
Titans - 27