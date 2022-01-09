Barkley—any chance he has a good/great year and….

We resign him? Or do we just franchise him?
This assumes we do not trade him mid season. I have this sense ownership still wants him as the face of the franchise. By all accounts, he is charismatic and a high character guy. IF he shows he still can be a top player, that’s 4 more years until he hits 30 yrs old.
the only way i could see is if he fits dabolls offense in a hybrid role really well. 10 carries and 5 receptions per game, and a bunch of long touchdowns like his rookie year. at that point the fact that he carries the RB designation helps keep him affordable because Chubb got paid like a 3rd or 4th tier WR.
Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.
I would love to keep Barkley.
I just don't know if it makes sense given how much it will cost and where this team is on the rebuilding timeline.
If you thought drafting a RB with a 1st round pick before you had your QB in place was a bad idea a few years ago, what has changed?
Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.
Think we will have to agree to disagree for the reasons I set forth earlier. A team will never give up a decent enough draft pick to satisfy the Mara’s emotional and 2nd pick in the draft investment. Maybe 15+ years ago a team would have for a RB, I just don’t see that today.
I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide
Tag or a smartly structured 3 year deal could make sense. This if he looks back to rookie form.
You lost me at comparing OBJ and Saquon with LT.
Saquon had a great rookie season and three forgettable ones. He's more on pace to be the modern day Tucker Frederickson. If he has a hot start and you think the Giants are a QB away from contending, keeping him doesn't make a lot of sense.
All OBJ reminds me of now is losing football. Good for him to have a nice finish with the Rams, but he's not a good memory.
RB contracts are not crazy
RB contracts are not crazy
No. The Eagles are pretty smart about where they allocate their money. It's why they don't ever have cap issues.
I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide
Agreed. People are way too enamored with the notion that Mara is really influencing things. He may be a sentimental guy, but there's no one on this team that he's emotionally wedded to the way he was to Eli.
And the irony is, he's damned either way. Because if he stays completely hands off and the team suffers, the very same people who think he needs to stay away from making football decisions will accuse him of being an absentee owner.
RB contracts are not crazy
Jay Ajayi was trade to the Eagles for a 4th round pick mid-season in 2017. I would imagine that is the starting point if they were to trade Barkley.
Quote:
A team close to a Super Bowl run would trade for an impact player.
Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.
Think we will have to agree to disagree for the reasons I set forth earlier. A team will never give up a decent enough draft pick to satisfy the Mara’s emotional and 2nd pick in the draft investment. Maybe 15+ years ago a team would have for a RB, I just don’t see that today.
Somebody would give a 3rd rounder if Barkley is blowing it up. He is not just a RB, he can catch. If you are that close to the Super Bowl, giving a 3rd or even a 2nd is a small price.
And when Schoen tells Mara he is not re-signing Barkley, so it is either we trade and get a pick or lose him for nothing, Mara will get understand.
So for the long-term betterment of the team I unfortunately hope he doesn't have a great year.
In addition, he not going to change stripes and all of a sudden run hard between the tackles or pass block. Teams will exploit his weaknesses.
So for the long-term betterment of the team I unfortunately hope he doesn't have a great year.
In addition, he not going to change stripes and all of a sudden run hard between the tackles or pass block. Teams will exploit his weaknesses.
Schoen is running this team, not Mara. If Schoen does re-sign him(he will not) it is because Daboll wants him back.
IF SB stays healthy and produces big that is a nice asset for a young QB to lean on. They have already invested assets into the OL (and its still relatively cheap). Then you spend on RB (possibly SB) and add a much better WR/TE (FA) and go. The D is much closer than some think (corner is the big need).
I believe this was the initial thought with SB. Help Eli and then be a asset for a rookie to lean on.
Also that he was yet another Gettleman disaster
Based on how this new GM is operating I’m thinking he won’t be back no matter what kind of year he has.
LOL another lazy commentary.
Whatever the Giants do, they can't sign him long term because he'd probably end up like Todd Gurley - valuable player one year, completely done the next.
Whatever the Giants do, they can't sign him long term because he'd probably end up like Todd Gurley - valuable player one year, completely done the next.
It certainly should be a consideration. Giants (if it goes this way) should be able to give him a deal that favors them. They can also FT him but you never know how that goes. Some players get upset (agents probably help with this) and it can get ugly. If this happens you trade him.
2) Watching Josh Allen play quarterback for the Bills when he should be playing quarterback for the NY Giants
Barkley can smile all he wants to. To me, he's just depressing.
I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide
Have you been asleep or on acid the past 8 years? Perhaps both?
It's hard to answer this until we see how he is used in this offense and how he does.
Also as an aside, I'm getting tired of the "he dances" crowd. The guy gets the handoff and defensive players were right there, what is he supposed to do put his head down and get -3 yds. Also he averaged about 1,300 yds per season his first two seasons (only played 13 in season 2). The guy is a threat when healthy, even with a crappy team. If he goes somewhere else I believe he'll light it up.
The prehistoric thinking on this board when it comes to RBs continues to be troubling.
It is important to have a running game, but thankfully the college ranks is a tremendous pipeline for solutions.
The bigger issue for the running game will always be the OL effectiveness, not some hocus-pocus, jump stopping RB ...
As for mid season trade, could happen. With franchise tag, the “rental” could be for a year and a half, not the half year many are assuming. So I’m not discounting the possibility.
Personally, I’d love to see him stay.
I would get him a lot of touches this season. No saving him and no pitch counts. He needs to show he can be depended on to produce consistently. If he succeeds, as other mentioned I would look to move him at the trade deadline. If that doesn't work out and he finishes the season strong, the decision is to tag him or let him walk.
1) Daniel Jones has a no-mistaking it break out year, the Giants re-sign Jones and Barkley has a huge year on the ground.
In this scenario the Giants franchise Barkley because the impossible happens -- their window is now.
2) Barkley has a truly productive year in the pass game. Not the illusion of productive that he did in 2018, but a truly productive year. And the Giants sign him to deal that pays him as inline with a good 3rd WR. In the range of 10M a year.
The prehistoric thinking on this board when it comes to RBs continues to be troubling.
It is important to have a running game, but thankfully the college ranks is a tremendous pipeline for solutions.
The bigger issue for the running game will always be the OL effectiveness, not some hocus-pocus, jump stopping RB ...
This.
Again, if you thought it was dumb to draft a running back in the 1st round when we had no core group to support him (QB, OL, WR, TE), then what has changed?
It's all about cap health too and where you allocate your limited resources.
Where do the smart teams spend their money? What positions?
It's not me knocking him as a player. Hell, I have been one of the guys defending him for years.
But where are we in the rebuild process?
As posted above, if Jones and Barkley carry this team into the playoffs (a huge and unlikely if), then that's a new discussion.
I just don't want to be left with a crappy comp pick if someone offers a #1 or #2 (and don't tell me that doesn't happen). We can use that draft capital to move up for a QB.
I heard something on The Athletic NFL podcast about Barkley and if he has a huge year. The commentary was that the Giants don’t have the luxury of deciding what positions their great players are at, they just need to find great players.
Happy about it? tough crap those tare the rules. I am sure the Gioants were not happy paying a player for 2 years who was hurt. If he produces I believe he will be back a contract that works for both sides.
If he has a monster year, do the Giants go the Nick Chubb route? 3 years/40 mil?
I like the idea of trading him mid season if we are not realistically in a playoff hunt (3-5 or 2-6 or worse). If we are still in the mix Id like to see it play out.
Either way I think Barkley will be on another team next year unless he signs a very reasonable contract which I dont see happening. Good guy to root for, just plays a position that has been devalued in the current NFL.
When he's right, he's as exciting to watch as any player in the game.
As for next year...not thinking about that.
I like the idea of trading him mid season if we are not realistically in a playoff hunt (3-5 or 2-6 or worse). If we are still in the mix Id like to see it play out.
Either way I think Barkley will be on another team next year unless he signs a very reasonable contract which I dont see happening. Good guy to root for, just plays a position that has been devalued in the current NFL.
As I stated earlier, ya gotta look at Barkley as playmaker, not as RB. The top RB salaries are McCaffrey and Kamara. Both can do damage on the ground or in passing game, and it got them contracts in the $15M range.
Obviously this also points out the danger, as both these guys have trouble staying on the field. I wouldn’t want to see the Giants offer that kind of a contract. But if he can be healthy and productive this year, a contract in the $10M neighborhood is a reasonable gamble.
The Schoen Reign is unlikely to spend big dollars on a RB, unless he's a no-brainer type of talent, and I just don't see it.
Cut down on the negative yardage rush plays, break tackles with some regularity in open space and show progress learning to read blocks. He hadn’t been doing any of these things at an NFL level the last couple of seasons.
Something's gotta' give here...
A very good performance by him in Sept-Oct should yield some offers if Schoen puts him out there before the trade deadline. I just can't get my around an offer being any better than maybe a 3rd rounder, especially with his injury factors.
But if another team hits that strike price (or better) you sell immediately and don't hang up the phone until done...