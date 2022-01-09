for display only
Barkley—any chance he has a good/great year and….

NJBlueTuna : 9/1/2022 11:07 pm
We resign him? Or do we just franchise him?

This assumes we do not trade him mid season. I have this sense ownership still wants him as the face of the franchise. By all accounts, he is charismatic and a high character guy. IF he shows he still can be a top player, that’s 4 more years until he hits 30 yrs old.
RE: The tag for sure  
Eric on Li : 9/1/2022 11:41 pm : link
In comment 15801230 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but I doubt a long term deal, Schoen doesn’t seem the type to do that.


the only way i could see is if he fits dabolls offense in a hybrid role really well. 10 carries and 5 receptions per game, and a bunch of long touchdowns like his rookie year. at that point the fact that he carries the RB designation helps keep him affordable because Chubb got paid like a 3rd or 4th tier WR.
NJBlueTuna  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 11:51 pm : link
A team close to a Super Bowl run would trade for an impact player.

Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.
People  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 11:55 pm : link
are going to get mad at me on this.

I would love to keep Barkley.

I just don't know if it makes sense given how much it will cost and where this team is on the rebuilding timeline.

If you thought drafting a RB with a 1st round pick before you had your QB in place was a bad idea a few years ago, what has changed?

and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/1/2022 11:56 pm : link
if Barkley hits FA, he's gone.
RE: NJBlueTuna  
NJBlueTuna : 12:28 am : link
In comment 15801237 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A team close to a Super Bowl run would trade for an impact player.

Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.


Think we will have to agree to disagree for the reasons I set forth earlier. A team will never give up a decent enough draft pick to satisfy the Mara’s emotional and 2nd pick in the draft investment. Maybe 15+ years ago a team would have for a RB, I just don’t see that today.
The idea that Mara loves Barkley and /or jones  
dancing blue bear : 12:50 am : link
And that has some outsized influence or a directive to keep these player is utterly asinine and really the refuge of a simple mind.

I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide

As to the original question  
dancing blue bear : 1:07 am : link
If Barkley is used as a weapon and ends up 70 catches 800 yds an 800 yards rushing. 10 TDs. 10 mil is a bargain. Wr are now In The 22-25 million range. 10 “touches” for a wr is a lot

Tag or a smartly structured 3 year deal could make sense. This if he looks back to rookie form.
If he leaves after his rookie contract…..  
Guyton/Jackson : 2:17 am : link
It’ll be a borderline tragedy. Losing both OBJ & Saquon in what should be the prime of their careers would be a significant failure. Imagine losing LT in ‘85!? Blasphemous! Keep the kid - figure it out.
RE: If he leaves after his rookie contract…..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:16 am : link
In comment 15801290 Guyton/Jackson said:
Quote:
It’ll be a borderline tragedy. Losing both OBJ & Saquon in what should be the prime of their careers would be a significant failure. Imagine losing LT in ‘85!? Blasphemous! Keep the kid - figure it out.


You lost me at comparing OBJ and Saquon with LT.

Saquon had a great rookie season and three forgettable ones. He's more on pace to be the modern day Tucker Frederickson. If he has a hot start and you think the Giants are a QB away from contending, keeping him doesn't make a lot of sense.

All OBJ reminds me of now is losing football. Good for him to have a nice finish with the Rams, but he's not a good memory.
The Eagles will sign him in NY minute  
George from PA : 3:26 am : link
And will dominate the NFC East.

RB contracts are not crazy
RE: The Eagles will sign him in NY minute  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:38 am : link
In comment 15801294 George from PA said:
Quote:
And will dominate the NFC East.

RB contracts are not crazy


No. The Eagles are pretty smart about where they allocate their money. It's why they don't ever have cap issues.
RE: The idea that Mara loves Barkley and /or jones  
BlackLight : 4:15 am : link
In comment 15801279 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
And that has some outsized influence or a directive to keep these player is utterly asinine and really the refuge of a simple mind.

I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide


Agreed. People are way too enamored with the notion that Mara is really influencing things. He may be a sentimental guy, but there's no one on this team that he's emotionally wedded to the way he was to Eli.

And the irony is, he's damned either way. Because if he stays completely hands off and the team suffers, the very same people who think he needs to stay away from making football decisions will accuse him of being an absentee owner.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:13 am : link
I'm with Eric; I hope he has a hot start & we can move him.
RE: The Eagles will sign him in NY minute  
St. Jimmy : 6:50 am : link
In comment 15801294 George from PA said:
Quote:
And will dominate the NFC East.

RB contracts are not crazy
The Eagles have their version of him in Miles Sanders. Their fans talk about a lot of the same stuff we do with Sanders.

Jay Ajayi was trade to the Eagles for a 4th round pick mid-season in 2017. I would imagine that is the starting point if they were to trade Barkley.
I think he’s going to be very good  
BillT : 7:12 am : link
Both from what we’ve seen pre season and reports from camp he’s pretty near all the way back. This OL should be a decent run blocking line. A good running game is the best way to get a good performance from your QB so the coach has incentive to use him. As far as if he stays I’ll let Schoen figure that out.
RE: RE: NJBlueTuna  
section125 : 7:18 am : link
In comment 15801268 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
In comment 15801237 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A team close to a Super Bowl run would trade for an impact player.

Parcells gave up a 2nd-round pick for an over-the-hill O.J. Anderson who hardly played in 1986.



Think we will have to agree to disagree for the reasons I set forth earlier. A team will never give up a decent enough draft pick to satisfy the Mara’s emotional and 2nd pick in the draft investment. Maybe 15+ years ago a team would have for a RB, I just don’t see that today.


Somebody would give a 3rd rounder if Barkley is blowing it up. He is not just a RB, he can catch. If you are that close to the Super Bowl, giving a 3rd or even a 2nd is a small price.
And when Schoen tells Mara he is not re-signing Barkley, so it is either we trade and get a pick or lose him for nothing, Mara will get understand.
If he has a great year  
kelly : 7:28 am : link
Mara will insist on signing him to a huge long term deal.

So for the long-term betterment of the team I unfortunately hope he doesn't have a great year.

In addition, he not going to change stripes and all of a sudden run hard between the tackles or pass block. Teams will exploit his weaknesses.
RE: If he has a great year  
section125 : 7:44 am : link
In comment 15801324 kelly said:
Quote:
Mara will insist on signing him to a huge long term deal.

So for the long-term betterment of the team I unfortunately hope he doesn't have a great year.

In addition, he not going to change stripes and all of a sudden run hard between the tackles or pass block. Teams will exploit his weaknesses.


Schoen is running this team, not Mara. If Schoen does re-sign him(he will not) it is because Daboll wants him back.
Lots of things  
Lines of Scrimmage : 7:49 am : link
will be dependent on what the do at QB. If they draft a QB (especially if they have to give up lot assets) they will have have the flexibility to use money elsewhere.

IF SB stays healthy and produces big that is a nice asset for a young QB to lean on. They have already invested assets into the OL (and its still relatively cheap). Then you spend on RB (possibly SB) and add a much better WR/TE (FA) and go. The D is much closer than some think (corner is the big need).

I believe this was the initial thought with SB. Help Eli and then be a asset for a rookie to lean on.
RE: The only problem with Barkley  
It's a New Day : 7:52 am : link
In comment 15801199 cjac said:
Quote:
Is that he plays for the worst team in the league

Also that he was yet another Gettleman disaster

Based on how this new GM is operating I’m thinking he won’t be back no matter what kind of year he has.


LOL another lazy commentary.
well...  
It's a New Day : 7:53 am : link
I drafted him with the 5th pick in my fantasy draft last night. I expect 3-4 catches and 12-15 rushes per game and at LEAST 125 total yards per game.
I think it's entirely possible  
Gman11 : 8:01 am : link
for him to have a great year. Of course, it's also possible he goes on IR.

Whatever the Giants do, they can't sign him long term because he'd probably end up like Todd Gurley - valuable player one year, completely done the next.
RE: I think it's entirely possible  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:05 am : link
In comment 15801360 Gman11 said:
Quote:
for him to have a great year. Of course, it's also possible he goes on IR.

Whatever the Giants do, they can't sign him long term because he'd probably end up like Todd Gurley - valuable player one year, completely done the next.


It certainly should be a consideration. Giants (if it goes this way) should be able to give him a deal that favors them. They can also FT him but you never know how that goes. Some players get upset (agents probably help with this) and it can get ugly. If this happens you trade him.
Every time I read the name Barkley, I think of two things  
GeofromNJ : 8:10 am : link
1) Watching him dance in the backfield, attempting to elude tacklers, which is what he often did at Penn State against nationally ranked defensive teams
2) Watching Josh Allen play quarterback for the Bills when he should be playing quarterback for the NY Giants

Barkley can smile all he wants to. To me, he's just depressing.
RE: The idea that Mara loves Barkley and /or jones  
NJBlueTuna : 8:12 am : link
In comment 15801279 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
And that has some outsized influence or a directive to keep these player is utterly asinine and really the refuge of a simple mind.

I’m sure Mara would prefer good citizens to represent his business and he would most definitely veto someone like Jackson etc. but he is not dictating that. It’s laughably stupid. He would happily sign off on that. It would thrill him. But it is up to the GM and the coach to decide


Have you been asleep or on acid the past 8 years? Perhaps both?
Hopefully we will be asking this question at the end of the year  
ZogZerg : 8:17 am : link
After a huge year.

It's hard to answer this until we see how he is used in this offense and how he does.
dancing bear  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:27 am : link
IDK but it sure seems the meddling increased over time after EA left. I don't think JM was directly making decisions but I do think he may have been listening to different sides (FO, CS and possible "Shadow team" and gave the overriding vote leaning more to the FO. I do think he is extremely involved in HC selections. Once GY left WM did make the TC call and I think JM has followed.
None  
Spider43 : 8:39 am : link
.
What's the market for a top ten RB?  
Maijay : 8:43 am : link
If Barkley is injury free and has a top eight RB production year will he warrant a big contract from any team? I think the RB position has been slightly devalued . Maybe the Giants can afford to pay him a fair but not exorbitant contract. I don't know if any team will break the bank to sign a oft injured player regardless of Barkley's potentially great year. Maybe Barkley can remain a Giant under those circumstances?
If he avoids injury he will have a big year  
PatersonPlank : 8:43 am : link
He is going to be the centerpiece of a good offensive scheme, all he needs is a little blocking. Now after that its up to Schoen if we keep him or not, but that isn't the point of this thread.

Also as an aside, I'm getting tired of the "he dances" crowd. The guy gets the handoff and defensive players were right there, what is he supposed to do put his head down and get -3 yds. Also he averaged about 1,300 yds per season his first two seasons (only played 13 in season 2). The guy is a threat when healthy, even with a crappy team. If he goes somewhere else I believe he'll light it up.
Patterson  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:50 am : link
You have to do every thing you can not to lose yards. It may seem small but being in 2nd/7-8 is a very different down to face then 2nd/11-12.
It was dumb to draft Barkley...  
bw in dc : 9:03 am : link
and it would be even dumber to re-sign him.

The prehistoric thinking on this board when it comes to RBs continues to be troubling.

It is important to have a running game, but thankfully the college ranks is a tremendous pipeline for solutions.

The bigger issue for the running game will always be the OL effectiveness, not some hocus-pocus, jump stopping RB ...
Absolutely, tho it goes without saying  
barens : 9:04 am : link
he has to stay healthy. If he does, I think he's going to have a fantastic year. Seems like they have an offensive line that can open some holes this year, so I have high hopes.
Very possible. Playmaker  
Pepe LePugh : 9:07 am : link
I don’t know Daboll’s offense, but I don’t know any coach who doesn’t value playmakers. Barkley has proven he can be that. Who else on this team? Toney or Robinson MAY step up. That could lower his value, but having multiple playmakers is hardly a bad thing. So a good year in this system, and being reasonable with salary demands could easily mean he’s back next year.
As for mid season trade, could happen. With franchise tag, the “rental” could be for a year and a half, not the half year many are assuming. So I’m not discounting the possibility.
Personally, I’d love to see him stay.
If he can stay healthy, I don't doubt that he  
Section331 : 9:28 am : link
could have a good/very good year, but I still wouldn't franchise him. Offer him a team-friendly deal, if he turns it down, draft his replacement.
You can't sign him to a long term deal  
Mike from Ohio : 9:40 am : link
Three years at the absolute most as he will be 26 going into next year. His injury history does not suggest he will be a productive RB heading into his 30s. Having said that, Barkley is not looking to sign a 3 year deal because the market for him will be low when he hits FA at 29.

I would get him a lot of touches this season. No saving him and no pitch counts. He needs to show he can be depended on to produce consistently. If he succeeds, as other mentioned I would look to move him at the trade deadline. If that doesn't work out and he finishes the season strong, the decision is to tag him or let him walk.

...  
christian : 10:12 am : link
The only two ways I see the Giants keeping Barkley:

1) Daniel Jones has a no-mistaking it break out year, the Giants re-sign Jones and Barkley has a huge year on the ground.

In this scenario the Giants franchise Barkley because the impossible happens -- their window is now.

2) Barkley has a truly productive year in the pass game. Not the illusion of productive that he did in 2018, but a truly productive year. And the Giants sign him to deal that pays him as inline with a good 3rd WR. In the range of 10M a year.
RE: It was dumb to draft Barkley...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15801433 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and it would be even dumber to re-sign him.

The prehistoric thinking on this board when it comes to RBs continues to be troubling.

It is important to have a running game, but thankfully the college ranks is a tremendous pipeline for solutions.

The bigger issue for the running game will always be the OL effectiveness, not some hocus-pocus, jump stopping RB ...


This.

Again, if you thought it was dumb to draft a running back in the 1st round when we had no core group to support him (QB, OL, WR, TE), then what has changed?

It's all about cap health too and where you allocate your limited resources.

Where do the smart teams spend their money? What positions?
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:19 am : link
again, I think Barkley may be primed for a big year (if he can stay healthy).

It's not me knocking him as a player. Hell, I have been one of the guys defending him for years.

But where are we in the rebuild process?

As posted above, if Jones and Barkley carry this team into the playoffs (a huge and unlikely if), then that's a new discussion.

I just don't want to be left with a crappy comp pick if someone offers a #1 or #2 (and don't tell me that doesn't happen). We can use that draft capital to move up for a QB.
RE: Project 2023 Franchise Tag for a RB is ~$12-13 Million  
Maryland Blows : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15801229 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
So I think that’s possible, though I doubt Barkley would be happy about it.

I heard something on The Athletic NFL podcast about Barkley and if he has a huge year. The commentary was that the Giants don’t have the luxury of deciding what positions their great players are at, they just need to find great players.

Happy about it? tough crap those tare the rules. I am sure the Gioants were not happy paying a player for 2 years who was hurt. If he produces I believe he will be back a contract that works for both sides.

If he has a monster year, do the Giants go the Nick Chubb route? 3 years/40 mil?
The problem is that Barkley simply makes too much money  
Rudy5757 : 10:42 am : link
Look to the Bills, last year all of their RBs combined made under $5 Mil. The Giants are currently paying the RB group close to $10 Million. I dont think they will want that number to go up and if you look at most of the highly paid backs, after they got the big $$, their numbers went down mainly because of injury.

I like the idea of trading him mid season if we are not realistically in a playoff hunt (3-5 or 2-6 or worse). If we are still in the mix Id like to see it play out.

Either way I think Barkley will be on another team next year unless he signs a very reasonable contract which I dont see happening. Good guy to root for, just plays a position that has been devalued in the current NFL.
If the coaching staff isn't dumb and he becomes Deebo Samuel'ish  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:01 am : link
it would be an interesting question. Otherwise no we don't resign him.
I want him to have an incredible year  
mattlawson : 11:12 am : link
As well as get a great contract somewhere else. MAYBE franchise him one year
I'm looking forward...  
Brown_Hornet : 11:15 am : link
...to Barkley having a really big year.
When he's right, he's as exciting to watch as any player in the game.

As for next year...not thinking about that.
RE: The problem is that Barkley simply makes too much money  
Pepe LePugh : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15801534 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Look to the Bills, last year all of their RBs combined made under $5 Mil. The Giants are currently paying the RB group close to $10 Million. I dont think they will want that number to go up and if you look at most of the highly paid backs, after they got the big $$, their numbers went down mainly because of injury.

I like the idea of trading him mid season if we are not realistically in a playoff hunt (3-5 or 2-6 or worse). If we are still in the mix Id like to see it play out.

Either way I think Barkley will be on another team next year unless he signs a very reasonable contract which I dont see happening. Good guy to root for, just plays a position that has been devalued in the current NFL.


As I stated earlier, ya gotta look at Barkley as playmaker, not as RB. The top RB salaries are McCaffrey and Kamara. Both can do damage on the ground or in passing game, and it got them contracts in the $15M range.
Obviously this also points out the danger, as both these guys have trouble staying on the field. I wouldn’t want to see the Giants offer that kind of a contract. But if he can be healthy and productive this year, a contract in the $10M neighborhood is a reasonable gamble.
We often wonder  
Spiciest Memelord : 11:20 am : link
what Jones would have been like in a competent org with talent. Can you imagine Barkley?
I doubt they spend to keep him  
JonC : 11:24 am : link
unless it's a "face of the franchise" type of decision, in addition to a monster year, which is really unexpected when you consider he's several years removed from one.

The Schoen Reign is unlikely to spend big dollars on a RB, unless he's a no-brainer type of talent, and I just don't see it.
He remains a losing player in my mind  
cosmicj : 11:27 am : link
Until he proves otherwise. It’s encouraging to read about his good play in camp but he needs to prove he can be productive, both in the rushing and passing games.

Cut down on the negative yardage rush plays, break tackles with some regularity in open space and show progress learning to read blocks. He hadn’t been doing any of these things at an NFL level the last couple of seasons.
We can't franchise tag Barkley if  
Jimmy Googs : 11:30 am : link
we are going to use the tag on Daniel Jones.

Something's gotta' give here...
Even with a monster year, it would be illogical for Schoen  
Jimmy Googs : 11:44 am : link
from a value and roster-building stance to franchise tag or sign to a second contract. His highest value to us going forward is trade value.

A very good performance by him in Sept-Oct should yield some offers if Schoen puts him out there before the trade deadline. I just can't get my around an offer being any better than maybe a 3rd rounder, especially with his injury factors.

But if another team hits that strike price (or better) you sell immediately and don't hang up the phone until done...
