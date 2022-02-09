for display only
Kadarius Toney "I've got a lot to prove this year"

jvm52106 : 9/2/2022 8:45 am
“I’m just hungry right now,” Toney said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’ve got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don’t really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say.”


I get the comment about goals if they are statistic driven- ie I want 10 TDs, blah blah. But, I would hope your goal is to be available for most if not all games this season and to be a large portion of the offense. Better than last year for Toney shouldn't take much if he is even just available for most games that goal would be achieved.
What’s the point of this thread?  
rasbutant : 9/2/2022 8:54 am : link
Serious question.

You quote what is in the transcript then make a comment about the goals quote.

Are you criticizing the goals comment. Because I’m not sure why you started the conversation if you’re not.

If you are, that’s some pretty weak sauce right there.
To  
Toth029 : 9/2/2022 9:14 am : link
Me when he says to do better, that includes being available and getting production when he is. It isn't that deep.
I really want this dude to succeed  
Jints in Carolina : 9/2/2022 9:16 am : link
we need him.
RE: I really want this dude to succeed  
mfsd : 9/2/2022 9:28 am : link
In comment 15801447 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
we need him.


Me too. Feel like he’s in the perfect offense to use him
Did he say this  
averagejoe : 9/2/2022 9:33 am : link
while riding stationary bike ? It's all meaningless until he proves he can stay on the field for an entire game .
arcarsenal : 9/2/2022 9:37 am : link
I mean, you watch the Cowboys highlights and watch the way he had his way with Trevon Diggs, one of the best CB's in the game, and yeah... you get pretty excited about the potential Kadarius has.

It's just impossible to be confident in his availability until he gives us a reason to feel differently.

I don't want to be "right" about him. I want him to have a great season.
If he stays on the field...  
moze1021 : 9/2/2022 9:40 am : link
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.
RE: If he stays on the field...  
FStubbs : 9/2/2022 9:50 am : link
In comment 15801466 moze1021 said:
Quote:
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.


I don't think there are many that actually aren't rooting for him. People are just frustrated and many don't think he'll get it together. I don't know if he will, but it would be great if he did.
Not being 'in the know' for what Toney's character is really like  
Dinger : 9/2/2022 9:53 am : link
I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.
RE: If he stays on the field...  
Maryland Blows : 9/2/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15801466 moze1021 said:
Quote:
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.



Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
RE: RE: If he stays on the field...  
Racer : 9/2/2022 10:05 am : link
In comment 15801486 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15801466 moze1021 said:

Quote:

he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.




Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.


The nature of fandom. Develop your list of 'ignores' right below your (smaller) list of posters to follow.

If he doesn't stay healthy physically, it will deprive us of a case study for a quirky WR turning it around mentally, and whether or not Daboll and staff can help assist in those cases. Hoping we get to see it play out, never mind the impact on winning football games.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2022 10:09 am : link
🤞🤞🤞 he stays healthy.
RE: Not being 'in the know' for what Toney's character is really like  
aGiantGuy : 9/2/2022 10:11 am : link
In comment 15801481 Dinger said:
Quote:
I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.


You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.

It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious
Yes you have a lot to prove  
Producer : 9/2/2022 10:13 am : link
You, made of wicker, or glass, or balsa wood, man.

Let's hope he's made of iron in 2022.
ryanmkeane : 9/2/2022 10:16 am : link
rooting for the guy but all the evidence supports the fact that he is not reliable. if he plays the first 4 games of the season without any injury distraction, i'll be shocked - but happy!
He said the standard line for a guy that didnt produce like  
Rudy5757 : 9/2/2022 10:27 am : link
he should have. I mean, he could have said he proved last year he was a great player and a comment like that should rub you the wrong way. But this is a non comment. These guys get asked so many stupid questions in so many different ways they just give the standard lines. Nothing to see here

I personally think he will have a big year.
He could be talking about  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/2/2022 10:49 am : link
his wrapping music career.
I drafted him late in a keeper league  
mattlawson : 9/2/2022 11:11 am : link
Hope it’s the steal of my draft. I think this guy could be something else. He has incredible talent and potential
BamaBlue : 9/2/2022 11:15 am : link
RE: RE: If he stays on the field...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/2/2022 11:23 am : link
In comment 15801487 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15801466 moze1021 said:


Quote:


he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.




Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.


Does it blow as much as Maryland blows?
Trevon Diggs is not the best cornerback in Dallas  
WillieYoung : 9/2/2022 11:24 am : link
We had a terrible safety who led the league in interceptions, (I've put his name out of my mind). It is more about luck than skill and Diggs was consistently burned this summer.
RE: RE: Not being 'in the know' for what Toney's character is really like  
Dinger : 9/2/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15801499 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
In comment 15801481 Dinger said:


Quote:


I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.



You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.

It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious


What I think is HILARIOUS is you comparing Toney to Tyreek Hill. Toney of the 4 games started 10 games play 39 receptions, 420 yards, ZERO touchdowns but a LONG play of 38 yards.....hil-FUCKING-larious....Tyreek Hill. HA!
RE: Trevon Diggs is not the best cornerback in Dallas  
arcarsenal : 9/2/2022 11:49 am : link
In comment 15801593 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
We had a terrible safety who led the league in interceptions, (I've put his name out of my mind). It is more about luck than skill and Diggs was consistently burned this summer.


Lol. Which DAL CB was better than Diggs last year? He was a 1st team all-pro. He's nothing like Stevie Brown and doesn't even play the same position.
Be available consistently  
JonC : 9/2/2022 11:50 am : link
get on the field and perform, produce, or GTFO.
RE: Trevon Diggs is not the best cornerback in Dallas  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/2/2022 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15801593 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
We had a terrible safety who led the league in interceptions, (I've put his name out of my mind). It is more about luck than skill and Diggs was consistently burned this summer.


Another overrated player fluffed up by the media and bandwagoning Dallas fans. He was chased off social media he's so bad.
RE: RE: If he stays on the field...  
bwitz : 9/2/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15801486 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15801466 moze1021 said:


Quote:


he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.

I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.

The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.




Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.


This is such bullshit. The guy has done nothing in his career to warrant any kind of benefit of the doubt. Of course Giants fans want him to stay healthy. He’s proven he can’t. The only proven he’s shown thus far as a player. But, those facts get in the way of you being fucking obtuse.
Stay healthy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/2/2022 1:10 pm : link
be on the field and produce. I like his talent. If he can't then all the other stuff gets magnified.
We have no idea how hard he works, none. We only see that  
CT Charlie : 9/2/2022 1:51 pm : link
he is often injured and we speculate that it's because he doesn't work hard.

Interestingly, we're told that Saquon has always worked incredibly hard, yet we see he has struggled with injuries, too.

I wish both of them continued health and success. We need 'em.

Of the smart, tough and dependable boxes…  
STLGiant : 9/2/2022 2:44 pm : link
which does KT check again? I thought the first since he was a QB, but Joe keeps mentioning “learn the plays (playbook?)” so I’m not sure
RE: I really want this dude to succeed  
joeinpa : 9/2/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15801447 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
we need him.


I want this team to succeed, would be nice to erase the negative vibes we get here on a daily basis.

RE: RE: RE: Not being 'in the know' for what Toney's character is really like  
aGiantGuy : 9/2/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15801604 Dinger said:
Quote:
In comment 15801499 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


In comment 15801481 Dinger said:


Quote:


I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.



You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.

It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious



What I think is HILARIOUS is you comparing Toney to Tyreek Hill. Toney of the 4 games started 10 games play 39 receptions, 420 yards, ZERO touchdowns but a LONG play of 38 yards.....hil-FUCKING-larious....Tyreek Hill. HA!


And again Wan’dale Robinson is 2 inches shorter, .11 seconds slower in the 40, and gives up 5 inches in wingspan in comparison to Mecole Hardman. Toney isn’t as athletic as Hill but he’s more athletic than Robinson.

My point is the backup is a drop-off in talent, what exactly is your point?

Your premise of selling high on a player on his rookie contract is in contradiction, no matter what his mindset is, because you’re never going to get equivalent value in a trade than you would get by him playing. I’m trying to understand what the value-add play is here with the outcome you’ve proposed.

In other words, how does trading Toney after he has a “good season” help the New York Football Giants?

RE: Did he say this  
It's a New Day : 9/2/2022 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15801461 averagejoe said:
Quote:
while riding stationary bike ? It's all meaningless until he proves he can stay on the field for an entire game .


Would you rather he wasn't excited to prove himself?
Gotta Be Good  
Samiam : 9/2/2022 5:15 pm : link
For a club that has the injury records the Giants behave had over the past few years to draft a guy who was supposedly injured a lot in college, one would hope that they did their homework and Toney has exceptional talent. When you add in what looks like a weird attitude, it makes you wonder that if he gets his head on straight, this may be a seriously good football player. Maybe the new coaching staff has the magic touch.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2022 6:42 pm : link
I don't talent is the issue. It's health & what's going on between the ears.

I'm hoping for the best.
My 2 cents  
It's a New Day : 9/2/2022 9:30 pm : link
If Toney was more eloquent in front of cameras, if he wasn't a rapper, if he didn't have an alter ego (Yung Joka) people would gave him much more slack. The fact is, he's different and most 50, 60 year old's don't connect with him.

He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.

How about we just support the kid?!?!?
RE: My 2 cents  
Maryland Blows : 9/2/2022 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15802106 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
If Toney was more eloquent in front of cameras, if he wasn't a rapper, if he didn't have an alter ego (Yung Joka) people would gave him much more slack. The fact is, he's different and most 50, 60 year old's don't connect with him.

He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.

How about we just support the kid?!?!?


It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.
RE: RE: My 2 cents  
It's a New Day : 9/2/2022 10:24 pm : link
In comment 15802166 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15802106 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


If Toney was more eloquent in front of cameras, if he wasn't a rapper, if he didn't have an alter ego (Yung Joka) people would gave him much more slack. The fact is, he's different and most 50, 60 year old's don't connect with him.

He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.

How about we just support the kid?!?!?



It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.


Point missed.... he get WAY less grace than MANY other Giants past and present.
RE: RE: RE: My 2 cents  
dabru : 9/2/2022 10:47 pm : link
In comment 15802171 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15802166 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15802106 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


If Toney was more eloquent in front of cameras, if he wasn't a rapper, if he didn't have an alter ego (Yung Joka) people would gave him much more slack. The fact is, he's different and most 50, 60 year old's don't connect with him.

He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.

How about we just support the kid?!?!?



It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.



Point missed.... he get WAY less grace than MANY other Giants past and present.


That is bullshit, the guy was our first round pick last year and it has been one thing after another since the shoes didn’t fit. First round picks get more scrutiny and rightfully so. It would be easier to overlook some things if the guy had produced, hopefully he can stay healthy and EARN some slack.
So....  
It's a New Day : 9/2/2022 11:00 pm : link
Your defensive posture tells me I am right...

Odell missed half a season in his rookie year and no one complained for even a second while he sat the bench injured.

That's one of 1000 examples I can give you.
RE: So....  
dabru : 9/2/2022 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15802209 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
Your defensive posture tells me I am right...

Odell missed half a season in his rookie year and no one complained for even a second while he sat the bench injured.

That's one of 1000 examples I can give you.


So you are comparing Odell’s rookie season to Toney’s as proof? I think that proves my point. Odell played in 12 games vs Toney’s 10 he had 1300 yards 12 TD vs Toney 420 yards 0 TD. Like I said, production earns slack.
Who said “talk is cheap, play the game”. ?  
Ivan15 : 9/2/2022 11:26 pm : link
To quote the great Bill Parcells……  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2022 11:50 pm : link
Gotta hope she stays healthy!
I have no doubt he'll be great. All he needs is the right shoes.  
Marty in Albany : 2:05 pm : link
I agree that theres’s a generation gap with a lot older fans and  
gersh : 2:33 pm : link
players.

I’m in my 50s and I don’t have much tolerance for todays players who seem to care more about themselves and their brand than the team.
It made me misjudge Thibs. I’m more comfortable with an old school guy like Neal.

But I’ve tried to adjust my expectations. I actually like Toney and am trying to see past the things that I’m not comfortable with. I do think Toney wants to be a great football player. If he can stay healthy and/or deal with the pain that comes with professional football, I think he will be a great player
gersh : 2:36 pm : link
Also, certain positions seem to come with more drama. Unfortunately, WRs are at the top of that list.
