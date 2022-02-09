“I’m just hungry right now,” Toney said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’ve got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don’t really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say.”
I get the comment about goals if they are statistic driven- ie I want 10 TDs, blah blah. But, I would hope your goal is to be available for most if not all games this season and to be a large portion of the offense. Better than last year for Toney shouldn't take much if he is even just available for most games that goal would be achieved. Link
You quote what is in the transcript then make a comment about the goals quote.
Are you criticizing the goals comment. Because I’m not sure why you started the conversation if you’re not.
If you are, that’s some pretty weak sauce right there.
Me too. Feel like he’s in the perfect offense to use him
It's just impossible to be confident in his availability until he gives us a reason to feel differently.
I don't want to be "right" about him. I want him to have a great season.
I find it strange that so many Giants fans would rather badmouth him than pull for him.
The only more talented football player on the Giants at 100% health is Saquon from 3 years ago.
I don't think there are many that actually aren't rooting for him. People are just frustrated and many don't think he'll get it together. I don't know if he will, but it would be great if he did.
Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.
Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
The nature of fandom. Develop your list of 'ignores' right below your (smaller) list of posters to follow.
If he doesn't stay healthy physically, it will deprive us of a case study for a quirky WR turning it around mentally, and whether or not Daboll and staff can help assist in those cases. Hoping we get to see it play out, never mind the impact on winning football games.
You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.
It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious
Let's hope he's made of iron in 2022.
I personally think he will have a big year.
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.
Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
Does it blow as much as Maryland blows?
I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.
You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.
It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious
What I think is HILARIOUS is you comparing Toney to Tyreek Hill. Toney of the 4 games started 10 games play 39 receptions, 420 yards, ZERO touchdowns but a LONG play of 38 yards.....hil-FUCKING-larious....Tyreek Hill. HA!
Lol. Which DAL CB was better than Diggs last year? He was a 1st team all-pro. He's nothing like Stevie Brown and doesn't even play the same position.
Another overrated player fluffed up by the media and bandwagoning Dallas fans. He was chased off social media he's so bad.
he's going to produce at a very high level. I think most would agree with that.
Welcome to BBI, where hoping that Toney, Jones and Barkley all suck so athe so called arm chair GM's can sit behind their keyboards and be right instead of the Giants being better.
This is such bullshit. The guy has done nothing in his career to warrant any kind of benefit of the doubt. Of course Giants fans want him to stay healthy. He’s proven he can’t. The only proven he’s shown thus far as a player. But, those facts get in the way of you being fucking obtuse.
Interestingly, we're told that Saquon has always worked incredibly hard, yet we see he has struggled with injuries, too.
I wish both of them continued health and success. We need 'em.
I want this team to succeed, would be nice to erase the negative vibes we get here on a daily basis.
I'm going with his public perception and insinuations, which he hasnt seemed to make an effort to change. I hope he has a great season for us, but I would then be inclined to sell high and get rid of him before he becomes a headache. I believe we have another version of him in Wan'dale. Dont need an oft injured 3rd year 1st round draft pick with a preference to entertain musically rather than on the football field taking up cap space.
You mean we’re gonna replace him with a shorter, slower, worse version? We’re already one of the least talented teams in the NFL.
It reminds me of when the Chiefs overdrafted Mecole Hardman to replace Tyreek Hill. Hilarious
What I think is HILARIOUS is you comparing Toney to Tyreek Hill. Toney of the 4 games started 10 games play 39 receptions, 420 yards, ZERO touchdowns but a LONG play of 38 yards.....hil-FUCKING-larious....Tyreek Hill. HA!
And again Wan’dale Robinson is 2 inches shorter, .11 seconds slower in the 40, and gives up 5 inches in wingspan in comparison to Mecole Hardman. Toney isn’t as athletic as Hill but he’s more athletic than Robinson.
My point is the backup is a drop-off in talent, what exactly is your point?
Your premise of selling high on a player on his rookie contract is in contradiction, no matter what his mindset is, because you’re never going to get equivalent value in a trade than you would get by him playing. I’m trying to understand what the value-add play is here with the outcome you’ve proposed.
In other words, how does trading Toney after he has a “good season” help the New York Football Giants?
Would you rather he wasn't excited to prove himself?
I'm hoping for the best.
He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.
How about we just support the kid?!?!?
He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.
How about we just support the kid?!?!?
It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.
If Toney was more eloquent in front of cameras, if he wasn't a rapper, if he didn't have an alter ego (Yung Joka) people would gave him much more slack. The fact is, he's different and most 50, 60 year old's don't connect with him.
He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.
How about we just support the kid?!?!?
It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.
Point missed.... he get WAY less grace than MANY other Giants past and present.
He's had one lost season. We've give players MUCH more grace than we do Toney.
How about we just support the kid?!?!?
It is not about me being in my 50's or his rapping. Just get on the field shut up and play. That is all I want him to do. I will root for him as soon as he plays. It is that simple.
Point missed.... he get WAY less grace than MANY other Giants past and present.
That is bullshit, the guy was our first round pick last year and it has been one thing after another since the shoes didn’t fit. First round picks get more scrutiny and rightfully so. It would be easier to overlook some things if the guy had produced, hopefully he can stay healthy and EARN some slack.
Odell missed half a season in his rookie year and no one complained for even a second while he sat the bench injured.
That's one of 1000 examples I can give you.
Odell missed half a season in his rookie year and no one complained for even a second while he sat the bench injured.
That's one of 1000 examples I can give you.
So you are comparing Odell’s rookie season to Toney’s as proof? I think that proves my point. Odell played in 12 games vs Toney’s 10 he had 1300 yards 12 TD vs Toney 420 yards 0 TD. Like I said, production earns slack.
I’m in my 50s and I don’t have much tolerance for todays players who seem to care more about themselves and their brand than the team.
It made me misjudge Thibs. I’m more comfortable with an old school guy like Neal.
But I’ve tried to adjust my expectations. I actually like Toney and am trying to see past the things that I’m not comfortable with. I do think Toney wants to be a great football player. If he can stay healthy and/or deal with the pain that comes with professional football, I think he will be a great player