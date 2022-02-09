SI predicts every game this season and projects final W/L

8 because everyone here is very myopic in vision and doesn't look at the challenges of others. The Boys could easily have an epic downturn (their Oline will be suspect for most of the season), the Commanders are a train wreck internally and publicly with a QB who has melted down in key spots consistently over the last few years.
Elsewhere Carolina is not exactly a beast, Chicago beatable, Jags and Texans beatable so it isn't like we are bottom feeders without equals.
I really like how our Oline could give us more plays, more TOP and hopefully more points- which takes some pressure off our defense. I don't expect world beaters but, you can't keep putting off improvement or that is always what you are doing.
I do think anywhere from 6-8 wins has to be seen as a success.
Take the 6-11 and call it a year!
I always thought you play the game on the field not on paper.
I feel they go 11-6 Barkley over 1100 total yards, Toney 8 TDs, Golloday 5 game winning contested catches- 800 total receiving yards.
Jones ends season with fourth highest QB rating in NFL.
Defense ranked #3 in NFL
WD43 ( W Robinson) makes pro bowl with Toney and Barkley.
Pro Bowl 2nd team Neal, Thomas, AzO.
Anyone want a hit….. 🚬
With a much better defensive coordinator, much better offensive line personnel and coaching, this team will out perform expectations.
The Daboll Kafka offense and obviously Jones’ performance are key unknowns.
I’ve been wondering about Wink’s possible influence on the offensive scheme. He obviously saw a run first offense do very well at Baltimore. Jones isn’t Lamar Jackson, but this OL should run block very well. A healthy Barkley plus “run gimmick plays” with Toney and Robinson might be quite effective.
Jones may do very well in a run first / play action pass - RPO offense.
This team isn’t going to make the playoffs, but I think they sniff closer to 0.500 than many expect.
The same was said last year. Plenty of "why not us?!" Posts before the season because of supposed deficiencies in the rest of the NFCE. "We're better than WAS, PHI, and equal to DAL!"
have changed from last season, there are new players no one knows how they will perform, you have veteran players who no one knows if the have slowed or have some nagging injury, there are bad calls that change games, there are just way too many variables to predict outcomes. I think most of those projections are from the heat and not from the head!
I thought we might be a little better than that until I saw all these
sweeping changes at the bottom of the depth chart. It's obvious this team isn't deep. Any injuries will hurt this team big time. And I'm worried about our corners and inside backers. On offense the in general? Who knows.
RE: For draft position, they had 5 teams worse than 5-12
With Jones playing well but they don’t tag or resign him. Then they pay a kings ransom to move up to get “their guy”. “Their guy” ends up not being”the guy” but they are committed to him and decide he needs high priced free agents to make him succeed but most of those and up as total failures which puts the next gn/coaching pair in the same position we are today. This is our destiny!
is a pointless and futile exercise. Way too many variables and moving parts.
Discussing the predictions of others is even more pointless.
agreed - that said Shurmur/Judge were 5 win coaches so if Dabs isn't better than that i'll be disappointed. Siriani won 9 last year as a rookie and that was even with an L against Judge.
so without doing a projection i think in the big picture 6-9 wins is reasonable expectation for any half way decent head coach almost regardless of roster. flores won 7 his first year with a garbage team and an owner literally pushing him to tank. without looking it up i would guess that if you took all the winning coaches in the last 20 years they'd have very few years with 5 wins or less on their resumes, even in their earliest years taking over bad rosters.
is no man's land. I hate losing, but I'm so de sensitized as a fan right now. If we want to take the next step to be great, we need to go 3-14 and get a top 3 pick. We have been so much pain the last 5 season's with terrible coaching and GM that this group needs to be terrible this year to get the right pieces.
Hope they're underestimating the team, but I doubt they are.
But this team has too many injury-prone players to have good fortune. 5-12.
But this team has too many injury-prone players to have good fortune. 5-12.
Meanwhile, I don't see the breakdown happening like that. I was thinking they'd start 2-2. If it's 1-3 including a loss to Chicago, I think Jones gets the hook.
If not then, then definitely if they lose to Jacksonville.
🤞
That's fair, but I'd argue that it's at least as equally unlikely that we beat Philly and Minny.
Good observation and that sounds about right, which should set us up pretty well if we need to draft a QB.
So, with some good health for a change, the schedule is setting up for 7-9 wins.
If we can't get into that range with this team than Jones has been the starter for too many games.
Obviously, 5 wins is more likely then 10. But I really don't see us losing to both Jacksonville and Chicago. Have some respect.
Just about everything would have to go right for the high end and everything wrong for the low end. Probably 6-7 seems most likely.
Who is covering those WR's???? Who is stopping Dalvin Cook?
Who will our QB be? And they will be able to score enough points to beat them in their home stadium.
I was going to buy the Football Preview issue because I always do, but I will skip it this year.
They are clearly all on drugs!
The article predicts 5-12 for the Giants, not 5-11.
Will Levis, CJ Stroud, or Bryce Young?
I won't be upset with the losses if it leads to a top QB pick.
The schedule isn't too tough. The coaching staff has to be an upgrade. Some dudes-DJ, Saquon, etc.-are playing for coin so should be extra motivated.
We'll see. I think they'll flirt with 7 wins.
Link - ( New Window )
That's a pretty fair point.
And the coaching SHOULD be better....
They're even screwing that up in recent years.
I mean, how do you screw up hot girls in bikinis?
