SI predicts every game this season and projects final W/L

Producer : 9/2/2022 10:25 am
They have us going 5-11 with the following wins:

wk3 Dallas
wk8 @ Seattle
wk11 Detroit
wk14 Philly
wk16 @ Minny
Fair.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/2/2022 10:27 am : link
Probably a little better if Jones takes a step forward.

Hope they're underestimating the team, but I doubt they are.
Its fair  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9/2/2022 10:28 am : link
.
Its impossible to go 5-11  
Rudy5757 : 9/2/2022 10:29 am : link
Its a 17 game season so its either 5-12 or 6-11.
Nah  
dannyman3131 : 9/2/2022 10:31 am : link
Getting swept by Washington is not likely. Also, they have a very good chance of beating the Bears and Jags. But this is all conjecture at this point so let’s see how it goes.
5 wins is fair  
Biteymax22 : 9/2/2022 10:32 am : link
But if you told me that we're going 2-4 in the division I wouldn't think it would come via splitting with Dal/Phi and getting swept by Was
That's the number I came up with....  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/2/2022 10:36 am : link
....If things break right, then 7-10.

But this team has too many injury-prone players to have good fortune. 5-12.
RE: That's the number I came up with....  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/2/2022 10:38 am : link
In comment 15801528 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
....If things break right, then 7-10.

But this team has too many injury-prone players to have good fortune. 5-12.


Meanwhile, I don't see the breakdown happening like that. I was thinking they'd start 2-2. If it's 1-3 including a loss to Chicago, I think Jones gets the hook.

If not then, then definitely if they lose to Jacksonville.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/2/2022 10:39 am : link
Didn't SI have us winning 10 games last year? Whew.
Why even play the season?  
Gman11 : 9/2/2022 10:41 am : link
SI has it all figured out. They should play the Super Bowl Labor Day weekend and be done with it.
I am sticking with  
jvm52106 : 9/2/2022 10:47 am : link
8 because everyone here is very myopic in vision and doesn't look at the challenges of others. The Boys could easily have an epic downturn (their Oline will be suspect for most of the season), the Commanders are a train wreck internally and publicly with a QB who has melted down in key spots consistently over the last few years.

Elsewhere Carolina is not exactly a beast, Chicago beatable, Jags and Texans beatable so it isn't like we are bottom feeders without equals.

I really like how our Oline could give us more plays, more TOP and hopefully more points- which takes some pressure off our defense. I don't expect world beaters but, you can't keep putting off improvement or that is always what you are doing.

I do think anywhere from 6-8 wins has to be seen as a success.
predicting every game before the season starts  
ZogZerg : 9/2/2022 10:51 am : link
is like doing mock drafts before the college football season starts - a colossal waste of time.
So why risk injuries  
Adirondack GMen : 9/2/2022 10:51 am : link
Take the 6-11 and call it a year!
I always thought you play the game on the field not on paper.
I feel they go 11-6 Barkley over 1100 total yards, Toney 8 TDs, Golloday 5 game winning contested catches- 800 total receiving yards.
Jones ends season with fourth highest QB rating in NFL.
Defense ranked #3 in NFL
WD43 ( W Robinson) makes pro bowl with Toney and Barkley.
Pro Bowl 2nd team Neal, Thomas, AzO.
Anyone want a hit….. 🚬

My Hope Is  
Trainmaster : 9/2/2022 10:54 am : link
With a much better defensive coordinator, much better offensive line personnel and coaching, this team will out perform expectations.

The Daboll Kafka offense and obviously Jones’ performance are key unknowns.

I’ve been wondering about Wink’s possible influence on the offensive scheme. He obviously saw a run first offense do very well at Baltimore. Jones isn’t Lamar Jackson, but this OL should run block very well. A healthy Barkley plus “run gimmick plays” with Toney and Robinson might be quite effective.

Jones may do very well in a run first / play action pass - RPO offense.

This team isn’t going to make the playoffs, but I think they sniff closer to 0.500 than many expect.

🤞
RE: Nah  
Section331 : 9/2/2022 10:54 am : link
In comment 15801521 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
Getting swept by Washington is not likely. Also, they have a very good chance of beating the Bears and Jags. But this is all conjecture at this point so let’s see how it goes.


That's fair, but I'd argue that it's at least as equally unlikely that we beat Philly and Minny.
4 or 5 wins is where I'm at  
widmerseyebrow : 9/2/2022 11:01 am : link
If the line stays healthy and isn't catastrophic in too many spots (left guard and/or Neal struggling), then maybe we win a couple more.
I’m convinced of 8-9 or 9-8.  
Mike in Long Beach : 9/2/2022 11:04 am : link
I think there’s a lot more positive upside on offense than most do.
RE: I am sticking with  
Scooter185 : 9/2/2022 11:04 am : link
In comment 15801543 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
8 because everyone here is very myopic in vision and doesn't look at the challenges of others. The Boys could easily have an epic downturn (their Oline will be suspect for most of the season), the Commanders are a train wreck internally and publicly with a QB who has melted down in key spots consistently over the last few years.

Elsewhere Carolina is not exactly a beast, Chicago beatable, Jags and Texans beatable so it isn't like we are bottom feeders without equals.

I really like how our Oline could give us more plays, more TOP and hopefully more points- which takes some pressure off our defense. I don't expect world beaters but, you can't keep putting off improvement or that is always what you are doing.

I do think anywhere from 6-8 wins has to be seen as a success.


The same was said last year. Plenty of "why not us?!" Posts before the season because of supposed deficiencies in the rest of the NFCE. "We're better than WAS, PHI, and equal to DAL!"
Don't see this  
Bruner4329 : 9/2/2022 11:05 am : link
There is now way we are losing all 4 games to Carolina, Houston, Jags and Bears. They are no better than we are.
RE: Don't see this  
Brown_Hornet : 9/2/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15801568 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
There is now way we are losing all 4 games to Carolina, Houston, Jags and Bears. They are no better than we are.
So, we get all 4 of those and one game vs. Washington...10-6 baby!
I think somebody has too much time on their hands. This is  
carpoon : 9/2/2022 11:12 am : link
a monumental waste of time and effort.
The record will be worse than 5-11. I see 3-14 +- 1  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/2/2022 11:14 am : link
Book it!!
Yep, somewhere in the range of 4-6 wins  
Jimmy Googs : 9/2/2022 11:24 am : link
right in our sweet-spot...
7-10 Is Reasonable  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9/2/2022 11:26 am : link
with the team taking major strides this season. Big question is, will Daniel Jones be the guy after this year or will the Giants be looking to draft his replacement QB next April?
That makes the next draft  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2022 11:32 am : link
With great positioning……
For draft position, they had 5 teams worse than 5-12  
Snablats : 9/2/2022 11:37 am : link
3 teams at 5-12, so 6th, 7th, or 8th pick
Too many variables to predict wins and loses, so many things  
Jack Stroud : 9/2/2022 11:50 am : link
have changed from last season, there are new players no one knows how they will perform, you have veteran players who no one knows if the have slowed or have some nagging injury, there are bad calls that change games, there are just way too many variables to predict outcomes. I think most of those projections are from the heat and not from the head!
I thought we might be a little better than that until I saw all these  
Blue21 : 9/2/2022 11:55 am : link
sweeping changes at the bottom of the depth chart. It's obvious this team isn't deep. Any injuries will hurt this team big time. And I'm worried about our corners and inside backers. On offense the in general? Who knows.
RE: For draft position, they had 5 teams worse than 5-12  
Producer : 9/2/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15801603 Snablats said:
Quote:
3 teams at 5-12, so 6th, 7th, or 8th pick


Good observation and that sounds about right, which should set us up pretty well if we need to draft a QB.
We are not a good team yet...  
bw in dc : 9/2/2022 12:20 pm : link
BUT...the NFCE is still poor, and we have six non-division games that we could very easily win.

So, with some good health for a change, the schedule is setting up for 7-9 wins.

If we can't get into that range with this team than Jones has been the starter for too many games.
RE: I’m convinced of 8-9 or 9-8.  
Optimus-NY : 9/2/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15801565 Mike in Long Beach said:
Quote:
I think there’s a lot more positive upside on offense than most do.


They were 4-7 when Jones got hurt last year  
arniefez : 9/2/2022 12:39 pm : link
I think the OL will be so what better. I think the pass rush will be somewhat better if the injuries slow down I think 7/8/9 is possible with this schedule
With the new coaching and regime, this team could win 5 games  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/2/2022 12:50 pm : link
or they could win 10. Maybe Daboll is the second coming of Vince Lombardi. Who knows.

Obviously, 5 wins is more likely then 10. But I really don't see us losing to both Jacksonville and Chicago. Have some respect.
We’re going 12-5  
mattlawson : 9/2/2022 12:50 pm : link
And playoffs. Book it
It's the NFL  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/2/2022 12:51 pm : link
I can see scenarios of anywhere between 3-10 wins. Injuries (and other teams injuries), HC bump, few lucky breaks, etc. can all have a huge say in things.

Just about everything would have to go right for the high end and everything wrong for the low end. Probably 6-7 seems most likely.
Wait....We are going into Minnesota, Week 16...with their playoffs  
GiantBlue : 9/2/2022 1:14 pm : link
probably on the line and we will beat them???????

Who is covering those WR's???? Who is stopping Dalvin Cook?

Who will our QB be? And they will be able to score enough points to beat them in their home stadium.

I was going to buy the Football Preview issue because I always do, but I will skip it this year.

They are clearly all on drugs!
Philly and Vikes are wins?  
ColHowPepper : 9/2/2022 1:18 pm : link
I don't see that at all. Iggles prolly give Dallas a run for the Division and not a few have the Vikings as a surprise team on the upside in '22
RE: Its impossible to go 5-11  
Mike from Ohio : 9/2/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15801520 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Its a 17 game season so its either 5-12 or 6-11.


The article predicts 5-12 for the Giants, not 5-11.
What do you want?  
allstarjim : 9/2/2022 3:21 pm : link
For an acceleration of this team's franchise turnaround to playoff relevancy, I think this regime needs to be able to pick a franchise QB.

Will Levis, CJ Stroud, or Bryce Young?

I won't be upset with the losses if it leads to a top QB pick.
RE: We’re going 12-5  
Gman11 : 9/2/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15801661 mattlawson said:
Quote:
And playoffs. Book it


ummmm  
It's a New Day : 9/2/2022 4:19 pm : link
I'll say 8-9 and at least my number adds up to 17 lol
Did SI predict our draft position ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 9/2/2022 4:27 pm : link
Instead of waiting until the first week of October to talk draft we can start now.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/2/2022 6:45 pm : link
It's a fool errand to pick games in advance without knowing injuries, etc.

The schedule isn't too tough. The coaching staff has to be an upgrade. Some dudes-DJ, Saquon, etc.-are playing for coin so should be extra motivated.

We'll see. I think they'll flirt with 7 wins.
SI should stick to swimsuits.  
MOOPS : 9/2/2022 7:34 pm : link
.
The Athletic had Team Execs who also rated the Giants 13th in the NFC  
US1 Giants : 9/2/2022 7:44 pm : link
and the Eagles and Cowboys 5 & 6.

Link - ( New Window )
I see 8-9 or 9-8  
dabru : 9/2/2022 8:10 pm : link
With Jones playing well but they don’t tag or resign him. Then they pay a kings ransom to move up to get “their guy”. “Their guy” ends up not being”the guy” but they are committed to him and decide he needs high priced free agents to make him succeed but most of those and up as total failures which puts the next gn/coaching pair in the same position we are today. This is our destiny!
RE: They were 4-7 when Jones got hurt last year  
BillKo : 9/2/2022 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15801651 arniefez said:
Quote:
I think the OL will be so what better. I think the pass rush will be somewhat better if the injuries slow down I think 7/8/9 is possible with this schedule


That's a pretty fair point.

And the coaching SHOULD be better....
RE: SI should stick to swimsuits.  
allstarjim : 3:06 am : link
In comment 15801992 MOOPS said:
Quote:
.


They're even screwing that up in recent years.

I mean, how do you screw up hot girls in bikinis?
Predicting this shit  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:54 am : link
is a pointless and futile exercise. Way too many variables and moving parts.

Discussing the predictions of others is even more pointless.
RE: Predicting this shit  
Eric on Li : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15802419 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
is a pointless and futile exercise. Way too many variables and moving parts.

Discussing the predictions of others is even more pointless.


agreed - that said Shurmur/Judge were 5 win coaches so if Dabs isn't better than that i'll be disappointed. Siriani won 9 last year as a rookie and that was even with an L against Judge.

so without doing a projection i think in the big picture 6-9 wins is reasonable expectation for any half way decent head coach almost regardless of roster. flores won 7 his first year with a garbage team and an owner literally pushing him to tank. without looking it up i would guess that if you took all the winning coaches in the last 20 years they'd have very few years with 5 wins or less on their resumes, even in their earliest years taking over bad rosters.
5-12 or6-11  
3rdnlong : 12:38 pm : link
is no man's land. I hate losing, but I'm so de sensitized as a fan right now. If we want to take the next step to be great, we need to go 3-14 and get a top 3 pick. We have been so much pain the last 5 season's with terrible coaching and GM that this group needs to be terrible this year to get the right pieces.
