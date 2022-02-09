Quickest path to contending: 8-9 OR 3-14?

I don't know about that, especially if we have a new QB. Remember-from all reports-how hesitant Mara was to axe JJ after he made a national fool out of himself the final few weeks last year? I think Schoen & Daboll get a longer leash.
Schoen indicated yesterday that Mara knows this isn't a quick fix. Then again, Mara was spouting off to Serby (I believe?) a couple of month ago how the '22 Giants should be much better than the '21 Giants. John needs to learn to STFU, but that's a convo for another day.
An owner saying this team will be better is a pretty innocuous statement
Because that probably means Schoen has already done a good job as he begins rebuilding the roster.
Win football games.
This is the point so many miss. If the Giants go 3-14 everyone is in quick sand. 8-9 would at least establish Schoen & Daboll as a strong partnership going forward. This franchise desperately needs stability.
year. I stand by that. The team will be much better and competitive unless they get racked with injuries. The roster is thin, but they have better backups then in previous years at many positions.
CB will be the biggest issue, followed by WR - unless Toney stays healthy and Wan'Dale picks it up.
Unless you have a top 3 pick, there will be no QB. 8-9 gets you about #15. I think the classic drop back QB is just about dead. A mobile QB, ala Lamar Jackson, is the future. Josh Allen will be the prototype, but unobtainable because there just aren't that many people like him. Perhaps Patrick Mahomes is an example of what you need to succeed, although the last two playoffs he was contained.
I'd much rather have 8-9 than 3-14. I believe Schoen and his staff can identify talent through the draft in order to give Daboll what he needs to build a winning team.
is the only answer. Why the hell do you want your team to bottom out at 3-14 and get a high draft pick? QB of the future? Another defensive stud? I'd rather pick mid round and not leverage everything on the table for UNKNOWNS and crapshoots in the draft!!!!!!!!!!!!!
if the team is 3-14 bad so be it/. pick a qb by all means.
i would agree with your general points.
but i see plenty of opportunity to get a qb by other means than tanking - and i’d rather see the team improve and have a plan to do what it takes to also improve at qb.
i will ackowledge-there is a low probability jones continues his play to date and the team is in 8-9 territory. he has to improve-along with the rest-and even then the giants have to consider moving on from him.
some of the better round 1 picks. all went between 6-30 in draft .
if giants go 8-9 and are picking 15th. trade up. better to burn a future first and draft picks to get a qb you like than to continually suck. better to know core team is improving.
be a great sign the team can burn an extra first to trade up because they have talent and just need to get a plus player at qb.
also may be they go 6-11 to 9-8 with three years of mediocre to average qb play. keep drafting qb every two years in slot you are in. they have to try to upgrade qb without a guaranteed top five pick.
it’s not basketball, and it’s not a lebron james situation where it’s feast or famine by not getting the puck.
this is exactly right. the reason a lot of 1st overall picks fail is crappy coaching and good head coaches teams don't pick 1st overall. look no further than Lawrence last year - who ended up having a worse year than 15th OA pick Mac Jones even though Lawrence was basically the most hyped 1OA QB since probably Andrew Luck.
step 1 to being a good team is Dabs being a good coach. if that's the case then they should be 8-9 or close with this year's schedule. Judge average 5 wins per year and Shurmur averaged 4.5. Improving over those insanely low baselines and not regressing is table stakes.
step 2 is locking in the qb that fits. dabs/schoen were part of that in buffalo, identifying a guy they liked and moving up in the draft. next year's draft looks good for that type of scenario and if they play their cards smart they could have some extra draft capital to do it.
people are reductive thinkers. how did gb acquire their last two hall of fame
qbs-traded for favre a second round pick and drafted rogers in the 20s.
pitt-another great franchise-drafted roeth in teens and drafted pickett at 20.
dallas-very steady-obviously no bowls-but got romo then prescott without big spend.
tanking in fb is generally not worth it. and how quickly we forget giants had to move up to get manning anyway.
Ok first of all Roethlisberger was drafted 11th overall in a historically QB-rich draft, particularly high-level talent.
That kind of draft you hope comes around once a generation.
Not sure why Pickett keeps getting mentioned. He has proven nothing yet in terms of his ability to win in the NFL.
All the data supports the hit rate on QBs is much higher at the top of the draft. For every Aaron Rodgers I can give you 10 JP Losman's or EJ Manuels or Christian Ponders. Paxton Lynch, or Jake Locker or on and on.
There are plenty of singular data points that support both sides of the debate, for certain. But undeniably, your best chance of success on hitting on a franchise QB comes with a top 5 draft pick selection.
can you show me that most rebuilds are driven by a set of high round picks? i think that’s the more pertinent question. seems like pitt new england gb and dallas baltimore -perennial contenders -have at times used a top pick at qb and many times did not. they often did not pick early and stayed successful.
you can cherry pick either way, and include all nfl history. there seems to be plenty of data that the recent history of qbs picked outside of first five picks have fared better than those in first. 2017 onward. mahomes, jackson,herbert, allen. compare that to mayfield wentz wilson murray and trubisky.
so, your assertion that a top five pick is good for qb-agree it applies over past five decades, but there is less certainty about that in last 10-15 years.
Wins and losses this year are meaningless. We are not contending, we're not even really trying to win at the organizational level.
3-14 puts all the QBs on the table. If we end up with the 15th pick, it will likely require at least 1 1st round pick plus other picks to move up into QB range. That's the price of 6 meaningless wins. Or maybe we won't even have the ammo to move uo and we'll have to endure another year of hopelessness at the QB position
Of last years playoff teams, it’s fair to say the Bengals, Bills, 49ers and Cardinals all improved on the back of high draft picks. I think it’s the consensus that the 49ers and Bills combined their draft position with installing leading management and coaching. Jury is out on Bengals and Cardinals, two traditionally lousy organizations, but there are positive signs.
So draft position isn’t worthwhile with lousy management (Hi Dave!) but in the right hands, it’s very valuable.
Ok first of all Roethlisberger was drafted 11th overall in a historically QB-rich draft, particularly high-level talent. That kind of draft you hope comes around once a generation.
big ben = 11th OA / qb3
aaron rodgers = 24th OA / qb2
pat mahomes = 10th OA / qb2
deshaun watson = 12th OA / qb3
josh allen = 7th OA / qb3
lamar jackson = 32 OA / qb5
justin herbert = 6th OA / qb3
mac jones = 15th OA / qb5
almost all 8 were considered very good QBs in their first year's as full time starters even if they took a little development to hit their peaks (jury is still out on mac but he made the pro bowl and the playoffs last year).
and those are just the first round picks without considering the long shot non-first rounders like Brady / Brees / Russ / Dak / etc.
so net-net using the list below there appear to be 3 viable paths to get a top 10 QB:
20% first overall picks (burrow, stafford)
60% first rounders selected between qb2-qb5 in their draft year (rodgers, mahomes, allen, herbert, watson)
20% non first round picks (brady, dak)
if you want to swap kyler and dak or go to a top 11 that's arguable but doesn't meaningfully change the buckets. if you expanded to the top 10 qbs of the decade, i also dont think there's a meaningful change because at least 3 of the guys in the middle bucket are still in there, plus possibly big ben and rivers. brees, brady, wilson fill the non-first group. 1oa group is maybe the mannings plus luck?
so considering how bad this org has been for so long without being bad enough to realistically be in contention for the 1OA pick, it seems an almost impossible thought to imagine it being bad enough to think the 1OA path is realistic.
I want to feel good about the coaching staff and enjoy winning again.
If this team goes 3-14 Mara is looking for another HC again after 2023. Daboll is a lousy coach if this team goes 3-14.
Really. I think there are 5 future NFL QBs in this class
Stroud
Levis
Richardson
Young
Leary
Dammit. I was laughing at Tomlinson.
Quote:
A week away from the start of the season and you re thinking draft position is the goal 🙁
Joe, he's just getting an early jump on the draft position threads. We usually start seeing those the first day of fall.
Lol , guess he s been beaten down, a decade of losing will do that. Suckers like me keep thinking it will get better.
Or maybe being in sports my entire life, it s always about the next play, pitch, at bat or shot.
He won’t get fired, but he’ll be on the hot seat in 2023 and would get fired if he followed it up with another shitty year.
It is staggering how people believe every draft has franchise QBs and having a top 5-7 pick ensures selecting one.
Quote:
You also don’t have a slam dunk 2023 class and the best one is 5’10” in heels.
Really. I think there are 5 future NFL QBs in this class
Stroud
Levis
Richardson
Young
Leary
How many of them will become a middle of the road starter, at best, assuming all have seasons to get them drafted?
It’s official. Mike Glennon’s #1 fan is behind Jones this year. With the ? pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the NY Giants select QB ???? ?????? (hopefully not from Duke).
You don’t think Slayton is John Taylor and Toney is comparable to Jerry Rice lol.
I’ll take going 8-9 and have a legit coaching staff going forward. The Giants are 22-59 since the beginning of 2017, and what has that gotten them? The same shitty teams always draft at the top.
I think a drunk coulda done better drafting wise.
This is the point so many miss. If the Giants go 3-14 everyone is in quick sand. 8-9 would at least establish Schoen & Daboll as a strong partnership going forward. This franchise desperately needs stability.
CB will be the biggest issue, followed by WR - unless Toney stays healthy and Wan'Dale picks it up.
Unless you have a top 3 pick, there will be no QB. 8-9 gets you about #15. I think the classic drop back QB is just about dead. A mobile QB, ala Lamar Jackson, is the future. Josh Allen will be the prototype, but unobtainable because there just aren't that many people like him. Perhaps Patrick Mahomes is an example of what you need to succeed, although the last two playoffs he was contained.
I'd much rather have 8-9 than 3-14. I believe Schoen and his staff can identify talent through the draft in order to give Daboll what he needs to build a winning team.
Such a great post. Yet so many don’t understand.
QB-driven league. Look at the playoff teams and who the QBs are.
And talk about the same teams finishing poorly every year with high draft picks...
Well, the Bengals sucked hard enough to get Joe Burrow at #1 overall and we're just in the Supe.
Allen and Herbert were taken #6 overall and look at them now.
I don't care really how it happens, but the Giants need a great field general. DJ has shown too many weaknesses that are unlikely to significantly improve.
I'm not rooting for losses but if the team craters, it's undeniably an opportunity to get a franchise QB to get the ship turned in the right direction.
3-14 means everything was a disaster...including coaching. I suppose the path to 3-14 means something. 3-14 with an average loss inside of 7 points is better than blowouts.
you can cherry pick either way, and include all nfl history. there seems to be plenty of data that the recent history of qbs picked outside of first five picks have fared better than those in first. 2017 onward. mahomes, jackson,herbert, allen. compare that to mayfield wentz wilson murray and trubisky.
so, your assertion that a top five pick is good for qb-agree it applies over past five decades, but there is less certainty about that in last 10-15 years.
multiple ways to handle the qb situation. if top five is required a trade up may be needed-heck giants needed to trade and swap in 04 after they picked a qb.
3-14 puts all the QBs on the table. If we end up with the 15th pick, it will likely require at least 1 1st round pick plus other picks to move up into QB range. That's the price of 6 meaningless wins. Or maybe we won't even have the ammo to move uo and we'll have to endure another year of hopelessness at the QB position
So draft position isn’t worthwhile with lousy management (Hi Dave!) but in the right hands, it’s very valuable.
Reasonable?
so for a lot of reasons path 2 seems most viable.
https://www.nfl.com/news/top-10-quarterbacks-in-2022-back-to-back-mvp-aaron-rodgers-leads-talented-pool-o - ( New Window )
kc (reid) for mahomes.
houston (bob) for watson.
buffalo (beane/mcd/schoen/daboll) for allen.
baltimore (newsome/decosta/harbough) for lamar.
smart teams can find QBs by either moving up or picking best available even if it's not their plan A (like big ben/rodgers).