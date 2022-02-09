Why do we have to suck ? Nonfootballexpert : 9/2/2022 10:52 pm

I have read alot of threads recently claiming this is a lost season or were going to suck so lets hope for a great draft pick. Why so negative, when JS was hired along with BD it seemed nothing but positives, but come time for the rubber to hit the road and it's just another lost season around here. Does a (allegedly) good GM and HC not change things? At some point doesnt the losing seasons have to stop? Does the stench of Gettleman(my opion is his free agent acquisitions not so much drafting)just stick around for a few years ? I'm not suggesting were SB contenders but it's not a lost season. My question to all the negatives is if were going to suck so bad what is your number one reason why,when do you think we'll see improvement, and what has to happen for you to be positive at the start of the season ?