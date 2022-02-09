Why do we have to suck ?

I have read alot of threads recently claiming this is a lost season or were going to suck so lets hope for a great draft pick. Why so negative, when JS was hired along with BD it seemed nothing but positives, but come time for the rubber to hit the road and it's just another lost season around here. Does a (allegedly) good GM and HC not change things? At some point doesnt the losing seasons have to stop? Does the stench of Gettleman(my opion is his free agent acquisitions not so much drafting)just stick around for a few years ? I'm not suggesting were SB contenders but it's not a lost season. My question to all the negatives is if were going to suck so bad what is your number one reason why,when do you think we'll see improvement, and what has to happen for you to be positive at the start of the season ?
Maybe the Giants do have a franchise QB who has been playing with a team of JAG’s the last couple of years. The receivers have sucked, the TE made horrible negative plays at the most in opportune times, the “generational talent”ed RB suffered what amounts to a 2 season injury all while playing with what maybe one of the worst o-lines I have seen.
The defense was giving up scores at the end of every half while the GM and coaching was a total disaster. Once Jones was injured, and that includes when he played hurt, the team went from horrible, to an unwatchable joke.
I don’t think this is a lost season. I think certainly anything theoretically could happen. I will enjoy watching players develop, new schemes being introduced and so on. But the odds are the team will not be good. Thats ok. I think if we are at least competitive this year, we could be on to something. Maybe in the next two or three seasons, if we can get a difference maker at QB, we can start talking about contending.
Positions is more important than who starts.
Just because the team was an unwatchable joke once DJ was hurt, doesn’t mean he is a franchise QB. The one doesn’t necessarily correlate with the other. Many things can be true at once: The Giants have had a shitty roster. The Giants have had subpar coaching. The Giants have been injury plagued. The Giants backup QB’s were awful. The Giants have had an all time bad GM. The Giants current starting QB has not shown he can win… All of these are true. One truth doesn’t validate another statement which has no evidence of being true yet.
(Yeah this team is going to suck and I'm kind of in denial but trying to stay mentally grounded at the same time)
Hence the perennial powerhouse status of the Jaguars, Texans, and Dolphins.
The Rams just won a Super Bowl after moving from Missouri to California. The Bills have somehow built a contender in New York.
But sure - the Giants are Phil Murphy’s fault, not Dave Gettleman’s.
Along with your posts...the Giants won't suck just because Jones is mediocre. They will suck because they have a mediocre roster.
The oline will be better, but may have a hole still at LG, while Neal needs to refine his technique
WR corps is meh
No TE
LBs are in flux and transition
CBs are Adoree Jackson and a bunch of who's?
They will be better than the last two years because the oline, even with warts, is far better than they have had for almost ten years. The RBs look much better and Barkley returning to Barkley will be fun.
I'm not saying they'll do magical things, but if a few bounces go their way we might be looking at 8 or 9 wins and compared to the last few years it doesn't suck.
I'm not saying they'll do magical things, but if a few bounces go their way we might be looking at 8 or 9 wins and compared to the last few years it doesn't suck.
In the grand scope of things and considering the future… does anyone want to win 8 games? To me that’s the worst outcome. It’s likely not enough wins to make the postseason and too many wins to get a shot at a high profile QB or Will Anderson. It’s also not enough wind for Jones to keep his job anyway. 8 wins, in my opinion, is a nightmare scenario.
I will never, ever root for them to lose. NEVER. I don't care about who they can draft. What have top 10 picks done for their teams lately - Rosen, Tua, Darnold, Mayfield, et al.
I will never, ever root for them to lose. NEVER. I don't care about who they can draft. What have top 10 picks done for their teams lately - Rosen, Tua, Darnold, Mayfield, et al.
I don’t think anyone roots for losses. I think everyone would be on board for 17-0 every season. I’m literally just saying an 8 win outcome would be bad scenario. Thats all.
Are they up there with the top contenders? No. But they can win the division, and that would be a great start.
in Ryan Tannehill's play in Miami and Tennessee? He has a running game in Tennessee. If the Giants offensive line can run block it will change things a lot. They won't need an All-Pro QB to compete.
I 100% disagree with you on this. I want our team to win every game possible. While it’s true 8-9 will not give us a higher draft pick than 4-13, there are many good teams who draft in the bottom every year and still pick up many solid players. You have to have smart people who understand what it takes to be successful in the NFL. Look at Dallas, Ravens, Steelers just to name 3.
In addition, we will have a lot more money next year to pick up key players to fill needs. We can easily improve dramatically after one season and go from 8-9 to competing with the big boys. Or so I believe.
To conclude….I would be ecstatic with an improvement to 8-9 and think about what that will do to our players, coaches, and most fans? Excited about the next season…excited about being a part of something special. If Schoen, Daboll, wink, and Kafka and others can take us to 8-9 this year, imagine what they can do next year when we have some money to spend?
There is no guarantee a kid picked #5 has to be better than a kid picked at #15.
We'll lose for sure. But this year we should keep the games more manageable. Hopefully, it won't be apparent from the kick off that we have no chance of winning the game.
Giants emulate that they will compete. They probably don't have the QB, skill guys or defense to overcome what has been a decade flaw.
Now if the line is still a little light they can be competitive. This will require Jones, the skill guys and coaching all to be a combo of Upper-tier/elite. Oh and a damn good defense.
I think the defense will be good, i think Barkley is going to have a big year, i think the oline will be good..
The negativity is based as much in emotion as any thing else. When you have posters ignoring the incredible amount of turn over in personnel on and off the field, relating this team to the last two year’s rendition, that is an opinion formed void of a fact that this is a much much different version of the Giants
They may or may not stink again, but to post constantly with certainty that this is a 3 to 6 win team is based in defeatism.
That s fine for them, I m of the mind set of, “let s go “ excited about the coming season, mostly dismissing the negative views, plenty of time for that later if the season plays out the way doomsayers are certain it will.
Just my opinion, but until we see these young guys on the field, in a brand new system, it s silly to know with certainty that this is once again the worse team in the NFL.
Saquon Barkley - If used like Ladanian Tomlinson in his prime, discounting possible lingering effects of his injury, but once upon a time seemed like a HOF weapon.
Kadarius Toney - Can he develop into a legitimate true WR, meaning that he uses his undisputed physical gifts to be uncoverable by a single db.
Wandale Robinson - Can his use keep opposition in a constant state of chaos and confusion.
Odds strongly favor failure on above, but stranger things have happened.
I am one who says this is a 4-5 win team- and it has nothing to do with the bitterness argument. It has to do with being a realist about this roster and what DG left.
This team had NO cap space and had to cut and restructure numerous players just to get in a position to bring in a VERY small handful of helpful but not difference making players. That was problem one- because you can’t bring in new guys to replace the ones you let go, depth suffers.
The roster itself was almost completely bereft of talent when the new regime took over. If you put yourself in the shoes of any other GM in the league, how many players on the pre-draft roster would you have been willing to give a premium pick or trade for? Williams, Barkley, Thomas and - well, that’s it really. No impact players means low talent and performance.
Now, the draft did add several important building blocks- Thibs and Neal for sure, and several good looking players who may fill roles down the road. However, that is not enough to compete in the NFL.
Think about it honestly for a moment. If you were Dallas, Philly or Washington- would you take ANY of the Giants starters to replace your own? Outside of the 5 names above, probably not. That alone tells you what this team is facing.
Another big problem is the youth of this team. That sounds counter-intuitive, as it is generally a young man’s game. However, as we saw with Thomas and others- it takes a while and a lot of experience to learn how to not only play, but thrive in the NFL. If you’re honest with yourselves, you will remember how most of this site firmly believed that Thomas was a bust after his first season. He wasn’t of course, but rookies are NOT plug and play. The Giants are going to be relying on a highly concerning number of rookies and other first year starters to not only be their starters, but key depth.
Finally- and this is the real kicker- injuries. This is the NFL. Players get hurt- fact of life. Happens even to Tom Brady. Many teams attempt to plan for this (though in realty, there is no replacing a star or franchise player) by building depth of guys who can come in and at least perform at a replacement or adequate level.
The Giants don’t have that kind of depth. None of their roster cuts even got s sniff on the waiver wire. The Giants are now even cutting vets like Martinez- forcing depth players into being a starter- and reducing key depth even more.
The reality is that this is a bad team- but one moving in the right direction. For the first time in years, they are actually stockpiling higher level talent faster than they lose it. The coaches have successful offensive and defensive schemes. The coach and GM appear to be on the same page about talent and player acquisition. All of that is true and undeniable. At the same time, none of the above equates to wins in the NFL immediately. All of the above requires time to build.
Without money to spend in FA to supplement successful drafts, there is no depth and just a series of rotation doors. I am optimistic that the Giants have the right coach, right GM and are accumulating building blocks to fit the scheme and will eventually be a good team again. But that won’t be this season. The pieces just aren’t there.
On the other hand. I am cautiously optimistic about the next FO and coaching staff.
Even so you need players to be on the field and not only show up but play for you. If somehow that happens then we’ll have a surprisingly good season. It’s just hard to believe that this current cast of skill players can rise above their past. There’s a chance, but not one I would bet on.
I want to see players develop their skills. I want to see us get better in each game.
I want a growth mindset in this organization and the players to believe in their coaches for once. Let's see if this present group of coaches can develop a culture of belief and accountability or if they are just another group transients.
Positions is more important than who starts.
Just because the team was an unwatchable joke once DJ was hurt, doesn’t mean he is a franchise QB. The one doesn’t necessarily correlate with the other. Many things can be true at once: The Giants have had a shitty roster. The Giants have had subpar coaching. The Giants have been injury plagued. The Giants backup QB’s were awful. The Giants have had an all time bad GM. The Giants current starting QB has not shown he can win… All of these are true. One truth doesn’t validate another statement which has no evidence of being true yet.
Certainly true, hence the reason the first word of my post was “Maybe”.
Why so bitter?……..I think that is the easiest answer to your question. A decade of futility has led to bitterness which equates to negativity.
You make some great points but if the new GM and coaching is way better than last year and the roster has been improved, even if slightly and especially at QB depth it is crazy to say this teams wins, at most, 1 more game than last year. We can look at all the negatives that haven’t been fixed and they are certainly true but we can’t, at the same time, ignore the positives.
Well it’s only fair that you take a break from the spooging at some point…
So does that mean everyone who said they'd compete for the division last year has egg on their face?
Rich, well thought out response. But I think there are some here just pissed off, thus the negativity. I m not saying that’s it not justified, but I was answering the OP, and I think there s validity in my opinion
Who on our roster does anyone have to game plan to stop?
Who does a visiting team fear on our squad?
Who is a threat to turn the game around in our favor?
We are bottom dwellers, and until we prove otherwise it will continue to be the same ole story. I recall when you scheduled your life around attending games, etc. Its been so weary they offer free Pepsi, NFL streaming, Free Madden downloads etc.
Tickets once hard to come by are now available for an extreme discount. So you get more opposing fans in our house, now a bland Tuna Can of a stadium proving less avenues for energy and opportunities for better cloud coverage with the majority of our fan base out of range ....
The front office had squandered players, personnel, while making bad choices .. they all add up. When you do not have young players of worth signed to second contacts ....
We have gaps in the front office, roster, facilities, and in portions of our fan base who does not want to spent $$$ for a product not worthy of a straw to go with the Pepsi. Unlike in seasons past the Giants could be on the cusp of losing a generation of fans.
We do play a lot of other terrible and mediocre teams. Could we beat some of them? Sure. But we are miles and miles away from the actual good teams.
And I'm optimistic about the direction of the team. But this team is not good now.
Lmao. The fans who are pissed off the Giants have sucked for 10 years are ‘awful’ and it’s ‘karma’? One of the dumbest fucking statements I’ve read here, and that’s saying something.
Get a fucking clue Pollyanna. Take off the rose colored glasses and actually see what’s been put on the field for a decade.
Another moron. Par for the course with you though.
You make some great points but if the new GM and coaching is way better than last year and the roster has been improved, even if slightly and especially at QB depth it is crazy to say this teams wins, at most, 1 more game than last year. We can look at all the negatives that haven’t been fixed and they are certainly true but we can’t, at the same time, ignore the positives.
It is not crazy at all to say that the team wins only 1-2 games more than last year despite the changes and positives. Front office and head coaches changes can produce positive results that don’t necessarily convert to immediate wins on the field, but are moreso longer term improvements in how they will function. Team still required higher quality roster and some impact players on both sides of ball to drive overall winning.