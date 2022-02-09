We’re there any late bloomer QBs before playing same team

Having looked more in depth at the 2023 QB class ; needless to say I’m not impressed; and was wondering has there ever been a starter with a slow start like DJones where it just clicked for him this late in their career?
Phil simms I guess. Although he showed much more promise and was benched not once but twice when teams pretty much owned you. So it has to be In the free agent era. I know there’s tannehill but he was different team.
Or someone like Alex Smith comes to mind.
Yea in the old days QBs we’re expected to do more than one read and then take off running or throw some dink and dunk pass over the middle where linebacker would smash the the shit out of the receiver
Carson Palmer was a pro bowler his 2nd yr.
How about Kurt Warner?
He did not finally claim the starting job for good until the middle of his fifth season, after being benched at various times for Terry Hanratty and Joe Gilliam.
He went on to win four Super Bowls in six seasons, en route to the Hall of Fame.
Different era, of course, and irrelevant to Daniel Jones. Still quite a story.
Chris Chandler was also mentioned above. He played for about eight teams. I think he reached the Super Bowl with his sixth.
OP said “same team” to make it look worse for Daniel Jones. Drew Brees had a Pro Bowl 4th Year with San Diego but regressed in his 5th year which is why they let him move on to New Orleans.
Not sure why that matters, but the OP did say “same team”.
Drew Brees did not play well in 2002 and 2003, he did not play his rookie year (2001). This prompted San Diego to draft Philip Rivers in 2004. Drew Brees was named the starter because Rivers held out. Brees had his best season to that point and went to the pro bowl. He started in 2005 and had the shoulder injury, which made it easy for the chargers to move on from him to Rivers.
The Jets STREVELER !
Why not try to poach him half way through the season if Jones is t working out and give him a chance. He seems to have the moxy and determination you need in a qb. I mean what he did this preseason was amazing. He looks like he can throw and he can run. He actually looks calmer than our Jones as he goes through his reads.
I know this is a small sample size of my evaluation of him, but he is not a 22 year old and does have some experience.
Any thoughts? Do you think there is no chance this kid could be special….or could he be that Diamond in the rough?
If you can figure this out you can figure out how this QB thing works. Some will need more help than others but they all will need a lot of help to reach their potential.
I can't think of a QB who has been seen as great or very good that did not have a lot of support around him.
Whether it with its drafted team or later on another team the links are always the same.
Ooug Willians is a interesting case(he did it with his drafted team and then another). He was a 1st round QB who was very good on a very good Bucs team early and then injuries and the team falling off he was seen as not so good. Then Gibbs comes calling. The interesting link is Gibbs was the OC of the Bucs when DW was willing. Gibbs (a great HC) puts him on much better team than the Bucs and this time DW is SB MVP.
Brees lost the starting job to Rivers. New town, coaching, support, etc. Now he's a SB MVP, 13x pro bowler, 2x Offensive Player of the Year, and a slam dunk chance to make the HoF.
Maybe it took him a while to put it all together....or.... Maybe he was put in the right system and provided the right supporting cast. You be the judge.
We have not improved one iota with Jones, and I don't see us headed to the Super Bowl this year. Time to look elsewhere.
Not exactly. Brees was really good his last last year with the Chargers but messed up his shoulder I think in the last game. AJ Smith (now GM) drafted Rivers (already on team) as he was not sold on him but then Brees made big advances.
Brees than continued to get better but was really good already. Saban actually pushed for him when he was at Miami but the GM was scarred off by that shoulder injury.
I also think he is a good comp for DJ
Drafted 2001. Marty Shottenheimer hired 2002. More talent added. Brees thrives in 2004. Always interesting how it works.
Brees was also good in his first three years overall. He struggled at times and I believe request a trade because he got sick of being benched for Doug Flutie / sick of the power struggle between coach and GM one of which never wanted him.
Comparing stats of that era in the NFL to d jones now is getting absurd already.
Eli was also a good QB as well or at least as good as he ever was. He took a team that was .500 and even worse record before that and went 11-5. He was top 6 in TDS and yyards. At minimum he was top 10 qb and maybe even top 7 or even better.
Do you think that it happens when the QB finds a system and coach he is more comfortable with? If that is the case, then changing a coaching staff may be a big factor in creating improvement.
What are you even talking about? Brees was not good his first 3 years.
2001 - rookie year. Doug Flutie was the starter
2002 - 3284 yards passing, 17 TD's and 16 INT's
2003 - 11 games played 2108 yards passing, 11 TD's and 15 INT's. He got benched for Flutie due to his poor play and was the reason the chargers drafted Rivers.
The chargers were giving up on Brees and if it wasn't for Rivers holding out that off season, who knows what would have happened.
WRT Eli, we’ll never know whether the Giants’ 2007 playoff run prevented a purge. I personally suspect that if the Giants had lost to Buffalo and mailed it in against New England, Coughlin was done. Then Reese and a new staff would have made the fateful decision about Eli, who had been maddeningly inconsistent to that point, and downright awful in some of his biggest games. In hindsight, moving on from Eli would have been a huge mistake (especially considering the QBs available on the market and in the draft), but it would have been defensible at the time.
Chuck Noll’s Steelers are an odd case. By 1972, their defense and running game were good enough to carry the team. Noll also tried, at least twice, to replace Bradshaw. But Gilliam was such a train wreck that Bradshaw reclaimed the job. And because the Steelers kept winning through it all, they weren’t in position to compete for Bert Jones, the only “can’t miss” QB to enter the league during those few years when replacing Bradshaw might have been in the cards.
I'm not counting his rookie year, which is why I said he didn't play that year. You said his first 3 years overall. He did not play well his 1st two years as a starter. His play improved his 3rd year (2004) to earn him a pro bowl selection.
1982 misses whole year and 1983 barely plays and gets injured and lost for the season when he does.
Simms and Jones are VERY comparable career wise in that they were both high first rd picks who struggled to stay healthy and we're surrounded by average to below average talent.
Don't forget, Giants flirted with signing Warren Moon prior to the 84 season..
The Alex Smith example is likely the best one from the current era. He had two genuinely good seasons in total and his teams were always treating him as a placeholder.
Every other very good QB in the current era produced excellent results within 2 1/2 seasons of becoming the starter.
It just won’t happen with Jones. Give it up.
I believe at that time Tampa Bay was a dump of a team. Interestingly I think Ray Perkins took over and he got rid of Young. Tampa stayed a dump I think till Dungy came in.
And no, the days of taking four plus years to develop at the position into anything resembling a franchise qb went out long ago. With the college game installing more NFL concepts, and the NFL utilizing more spread offense concepts, the qbs are more league ready.
Bullshit. Manning led his outmanned team to an absolutely brilliant victory early in his second season in Denver. Show me anything comparable Jones has done at any point in his career.
That same season (2005), he had 4 games which were terrific efforts: high YPA (>8) zero INT performances. And there were multiple other outings with statistical results that were far better than almost any games Jones has ever played.
And Eli was playing in a difficult Coughlin offense with much looser pass coverage rules. So don’t give me the “Jones was in a bad system” excuse.
Those analogizing Jones with Eli’s early career really need to go through the game logs in 2005 and 2006 to realize just how different the statistical results were.
Or someone like Alex Smith comes to mind.
Favre is a good one, although it wasn’t with his original team, he was drafted by ATL. Still, he would be the one who defied expectations. Not sure about Smith, he was always what he was, a decent QB who was efficient and didn’t make mistakes, but didn’t have the arm to deliver downfield throws into tight windows. Reid definitely got m ore out of him than SF did, but even Reid was looking for an upgrade.
And let’s not bring up QB’s from 40+ years ago. Phil Simms’ trajectory has ZERO relevance to today’s situation.
Alex smith
Drew Brees threw for 27 TD’s and 7 INT’s in his 3rd year as a starter. Yes, SD didn’t think he had the arm strength to take them to the next level, but he was very good at the end of his tenure there.
The offense and Daniel Jones took a nosedive when judge came in with Jason Garrett.
I think if he can stay healthy, Daniel Jones will have a very good year under daboll and kafka. There is a much different feel to how this coaching staff will run this offense. Also consider that our offensive line coaches have left a lot to be desired. Hal hunter, Marc Columbo and Rob Sale. We have seen Bobby Johnson show more ability in getting the offensive line to handle basic fundamentals in blocking in 3 preseason games, then those 3 offensive line coaches were able to coach combined in 6 years.
We will see what happens, but I really think this offense and Daniel Jones will see a dramatic change from previous years.
I don’t see anything to extrapolate from those 2019 successes. Players have ups and downs. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ true level. They just look like anomalies at this point.
Alex smith did it. This century. That means it has happened.
“But jones only has 4 big time games in year 1” - ok and wtf does that mean?
The coaching staff believes jones is worth the squeeze even if they are cautioned or not convinced. He’s playing. He’s getting Another shot!
I don't care who he played against or how you want to disect his good games. His numbers were his numbers. Is he facing murderers row of teams this year? How many bad quarterbacks have put up the numbers he did his rookie year? Sam Darnold has never thrown for more yards in any season than Daniel Jones in 2019 or thrown more TD's in any season than Daniel Jones did in 2019. Why is that? I'm sure darnold played some bad teams in his years as a starter. Hell, when he was with the Jets he played the dolphins and Bills (before they were good) twice a year.
But then in his fourth year his game and the team's record really came together...
Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.
Looking at Bledsoe’s career, if I told you Jones would have his career, maybe with slightly better stats to reflect the modern game, would you sign up to have DJ as the team’s long term starter? I think Bledsoe was an uninspiring player with a disappointing career. I think I’d pass if that was his future trajectory and let Jones move on after this season. Do you agree?
D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.
Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).
D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.
Not surprised by this take. Tell me what makes darnold the better quarterback? Darnold has started 12 more games than Jones (he was drafted a year earlier). Darnold has 54 career TD's to Jones' 45. Darnold has 10,624 passing yards to Jones' 8,398. Passing yards per game over their career so far...darnold 212.5 to Jones' 221.0. Darnold has 52 INT's to Jones's 29. Oh, you want to include all turnovers. Darnold has 81 total turnovers to Jones' 65. For those doing the math that's 16 more turnovers for Darnold. Tell me what season did darnold have better than jones' best?
Considerably better? Right
Same tired response. You’re merely dismissing a player or example doesn’t make your point or make you right. Alex smith crafted a highly respected and legit nfl career whether you think so or not. He WON playoff games and made big plays while winning playoff games.
Thx for trying.
Are we really trying to win a debate about whether some qbs needed more than 1-2 years??? If it never ever happened before we’d all be in agreement and Daboll and Schoen would have looked for a starting qb. It has happened before whether some of you want to believe it or not. Odds say jones is never gonna be good or great, but it’s just the odds. There’s always a chance he figures it out but the clock is certainly ticking and closing in on midnight. No one agues that!
Really? That's what you got? He played on the Jets? For years he played against the inept dolphins and Bills (before they found their way). Jones played against a tougher NFC East and tougher schedules. Darnold isn't even the starter in Carolina, tell me who is he starting over? He's not even the starter over Mayfield.
Straight up between darnold and jones, it's an easy Daniel Jones. Oh, and mobility...darnold has been sacked 133 times to jones' 105. Rushing yards, darnold has 639 yards and 10 TD's. Daniel Jones has 1000 yards rushing and 5 TD's.
Play the position. Expectations were not high.
Yea in the old days QBs we’re expected to do more than one read and then take off running or throw some dink and dunk pass over the middle where linebacker would smash the the shit out of the receiver
and yet Jones can't even manage to do THAT
The tougher NFC East ???? LOL! OK we're clearly living in some alternate universe now. I mean why do we have to even watch QBs and players actually play just look at their stats and pick the winners and losers.
You want to dismiss stats because they disprove everything you stated. Mr. Mobility has 133 sacks. Please tell me how is darnold more mobile than Jones. Just because you say so, doesn't make it so.
For the record, I stand corrected on the AFC East. Buffalo started turning around in 2019 (without looking I thought it was later than that). It doesn't invalidate my point that Daniel jones' best season is better than darnolds' best season.
Not diminishing what Eli became, but he had WAY more help than Jones, plus the offense had a great run of injury luck. That was a big part of the frustration with him: when he was good, he could elevate the team; but he was often bad when an efficient game-manager might have been enough.
Looking at Bledsoe’s career, if I told you Jones would have his career, maybe with slightly better stats to reflect the modern game, would you sign up to have DJ as the team’s long term starter? I think Bledsoe was an uninspiring player with a disappointing career. I think I’d pass if that was his future trajectory and let Jones move on after this season. Do you agree?
Pretty good question. I'm not sure I would call Bledsoe's career disappointing. He played 14 seasons and did some good things. There is a bit of a Testeverde feel to his career. Top selection, but not the Hall of Fame career you would want from the first pick in the draft.
Bledsoe was a much better thrower of the ball than Jones. Plus-throwing ability for sure. As I'm sure you know, I put a lot of value on that. So, that would keep Bledsoe in the discussion for me.
Jones, on the other hand, is mobile (good vertical ability), but I don't trust his football acumen outside the pocket.
But the lack of mobility would bother me with Bledsoe in today's game. It's so, so hard to build a quality OL right now that a mobile QB is almost a prerequisite because you need off-script capability.
With that said, I would likely pass on Bledsoe if I needed a QB for today's game...
Not diminishing what Eli became, but he had WAY more help than Jones, plus the offense had a great run of injury luck. That was a big part of the frustration with him: when he was good, he could elevate the team; but he was often bad when an efficient game-manager might have been enough.
This bullshit again. Eli won a Super Bowl with no tiki and his replacement was Brandon jacobs his back up. His tight end was not shockey but a rookie Boss. He made Larry donnel an nfl tight end. His replacement was Evan engram. So please spare me the shit. Eli made people better
If you had asked, “Has a quarterback ever played as badly as Daniel Jones for three years, then gone on to huge success with the same team?” you might have gotten the answers you wanted.
He never had a chance. Plus his own injuries. I hope they've given him enough to evaluate him this season but the jury hasn't seen the evidence yet.
Eli was mostly mediocre-to-terrible that year between week 1 and week 17 (bookend losses to Dallas and New England where he put up nice numbers). The game logs for the intervening three months speak for themselves. He was especially bad in weeks 12-16, playing exactly two quarters of decent football (one against Chicago, one against Philly) over the course of five games. The last two, against Washington and Buffalo, called into question Manning’s ability to function in adverse weather conditions. Any fan who harbored no doubts about his future at that point had either a crystal ball or rose-tinted glasses.
He never had a chance. Plus his own injuries. I hope they've given him enough to evaluate him this season but the jury hasn't seen the evidence yet.
Eli faded the last few years and wasn't anywhere near the baller he was up until 2016. And Jones is just bad.
It’s certainly not impossible (just highly improbable), that he makes a leap with good coaching, better players around him and a system that suits him .
The old standard in the league was that star QBs were made and developed. Now you have to luck into them and if you do you’re all set for 5 years
If you had asked, “Has a quarterback ever played as badly as Daniel Jones for three years, then gone on to huge success with the same team?” you might have gotten the answers you wanted.
Eli was a 5 star recruit and the consensus #1 pick in the draft. There was reason to believe his ceiling was higher. He had amazing come from behind wins even back then.
The point I was making is he didn't have Tiki Barber --arguably the best running back in Giants history. And he didn't have a pro bowl TE by his 3rd year
For all we know its Golladay and K TOney being held back by Jones not the other way around. Which I suspect it is.
The bar was also much higher for Eli. The Giants were expecting playoffs then. Nowadays it seems like the standard is just playing well against the Washington DC area dock workers as WFT regular secondary were all injured and getting the ball out or throwing it away.
From week 2 to week 16 in 2007, Eli put up above-average numbers exactly once: in a 16-10 win over the Lions. (As it happens, Detroit had just embarked on an unprecedented run of futility in which they would lose 47 of 52 games from November 2007 to December 2010.) There were excuses for some of Manning’s worst games: the field in London; the wind and a stupid game plan against Washington; untenable conditions in Buffalo. Maybe there was an excuse for the pick-sixes against Minnesota. Nonetheless, by Christmas, Eli was running out of excuses and a lot of us were running out of patience.
Again, no equivalence is intended here. Jones is his own unique case. But if you think Eli was secure in late 2007, go back and read the contemporaneous coverage of the team.
Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).
Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.
D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.
I think whichever side of the argument you're on, I think Jones proved himself better than Darnold when he beat Darnold 25-3 last year with a worse team.
And Jones played on the Giants who also sucked. Darnold was high rated talent that has been a complete disappointment. Jones's rookie season was decent and promising because he actually had a good HC/OC coach in Shurmur. Judge and Garrett/Kitchens were horrible. I have watched both Jones and Darnold and could easily see a team picking Jones over Darnold and quite a few starting QBs--half of them are either on the downswing, have never been great, or young trying to establish themselves. But this year the truth will be revealed on what Jones can do and if he is in the Giants future plans. I will be glad when BBI will have a different focus.