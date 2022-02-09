for display only
We’re there any late bloomer QBs before playing same team

Debaser : 9/2/2022 10:53 pm
Having looked more in depth at the 2023 QB class ; needless to say I’m not impressed; and was wondering has there ever been a starter with a slow start like DJones where it just clicked for him this late in their career?

Phil simms I guess. Although he showed much more promise and was benched not once but twice when teams pretty much owned you. So it has to be In the free agent era. I know there’s tannehill but he was different team.
HOSS!  
thrunthrublue : 9/2/2022 11:14 pm : link
Filled in pretty nice for injured Simms……played well enough to put a Lombardi in the case!
In the old days, a QB with 3 years of experience was still learning to  
Ivan15 : 9/2/2022 11:14 pm : link
Play the position. Expectations were not high.
Rich Gannon  
Mike in NY : 9/2/2022 11:22 pm : link
.
Aaron Rodgers  
Rudy5757 : 9/2/2022 11:47 pm : link
He sat for a few seasons behind a HOFr. But he did nothing for 3 years
Simms started well but was hurt a lot.  
81_Great_Dane : 9/2/2022 11:51 pm : link
Not really the same thing.
Steve Young...  
bw in dc : 9/2/2022 11:51 pm : link
...
...  
Toth029 : 9/2/2022 11:56 pm : link
Would Brett Favre count?

Or someone like Alex Smith comes to mind.
Not buying the Aaron Rodgers comp  
Producer : 9/3/2022 12:14 am : link
He never played as poorly as Jones. Just never in his career. His second full year as a starter he was a pro bowler.
RE: In the old days, a QB with 3 years of experience was still learning to  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 1:03 am : link
In comment 15802217 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Play the position. Expectations were not high.


Yea in the old days QBs we’re expected to do more than one read and then take off running or throw some dink and dunk pass over the middle where linebacker would smash the the shit out of the receiver
Randall Cunningham  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 9/3/2022 1:06 am : link
I kinda remember him being terrible early on, then playing much better later, especially for the Vikings. Or am I thinking of someone else?
Carson Palmer, Jim Plunkett, Doug Williams  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 9/3/2022 1:07 am : link
Come to mind.
RE: Carson Palmer, Jim Plunkett, Doug Williams  
Producer : 9/3/2022 2:29 am : link
In comment 15802246 HopePhil and Optimistic said:
Quote:
Come to mind.


Carson Palmer was a pro bowler his 2nd yr.
Chris Chandler comes to mind  
santacruzom : 9/3/2022 4:12 am : link
Though his bloom was fairly brief.

How about Kurt Warner?
Terry Bradshaw might be the best example.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 4:27 am : link
The Immaculate Reception tends to obscure how poorly he played his first three years, with 31 TDS and 58 INTs. Then, in his fourth season (1973), Bradshaw threw 15 interceptions in just 180 attempts and added three more in the first round of the playoffs, including a pick-six that effectively ended the Steelers’ season.

He did not finally claim the starting job for good until the middle of his fifth season, after being benched at various times for Terry Hanratty and Joe Gilliam.

He went on to win four Super Bowls in six seasons, en route to the Hall of Fame.

Different era, of course, and irrelevant to Daniel Jones. Still quite a story.
Or how about  
santacruzom : 9/3/2022 4:27 am : link
Vinny Testaverde?
Plunkett, Williams, Young and Gannon all switched teams.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 4:37 am : link
Not sure why that matters, but the OP did say “same team”.

Chris Chandler was also mentioned above. He played for about eight teams. I think he reached the Super Bowl with his sixth.
RE: Plunkett, Williams, Young and Gannon all switched teams.  
Mike in NY : 9/3/2022 4:54 am : link
In comment 15802257 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Not sure why that matters, but the OP did say “same team”.

Chris Chandler was also mentioned above. He played for about eight teams. I think he reached the Super Bowl with his sixth.


OP said “same team” to make it look worse for Daniel Jones. Drew Brees had a Pro Bowl 4th Year with San Diego but regressed in his 5th year which is why they let him move on to New Orleans.
Earl Morrall  
No Where Man : 9/3/2022 4:58 am : link
.
None in recent history  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 5:28 am : link
.
RE: RE: Plunkett, Williams, Young and Gannon all switched teams.  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 6:59 am : link
In comment 15802258 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15802257 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


Not sure why that matters, but the OP did say “same team”.

Chris Chandler was also mentioned above. He played for about eight teams. I think he reached the Super Bowl with his sixth.



OP said “same team” to make it look worse for Daniel Jones. Drew Brees had a Pro Bowl 4th Year with San Diego but regressed in his 5th year which is why they let him move on to New Orleans.


Drew Brees did not play well in 2002 and 2003, he did not play his rookie year (2001). This prompted San Diego to draft Philip Rivers in 2004. Drew Brees was named the starter because Rivers held out. Brees had his best season to that point and went to the pro bowl. He started in 2005 and had the shoulder injury, which made it easy for the chargers to move on from him to Rivers.
We must be living in some alternate universe  
giantBCP : 9/3/2022 7:18 am : link
where Eli Manning lit it up his first three seasons in the league. Eli was also a five year college player.
In the last 20 years  
mfjmfj : 9/3/2022 7:31 am : link
Alex Smith is the only one I can think of. And I think he is a pretty good barometer of DJ's top end. I do agree with the Brees point as well, but since he had one good year at SD and a great career elsewhere, it is not what we are looking for.
Crazy thought  
5BowlsSoon : 9/3/2022 7:35 am : link
I wonder, has anyone else had this thought besides me….

The Jets STREVELER !

Why not try to poach him half way through the season if Jones is t working out and give him a chance. He seems to have the moxy and determination you need in a qb. I mean what he did this preseason was amazing. He looks like he can throw and he can run. He actually looks calmer than our Jones as he goes through his reads.

I know this is a small sample size of my evaluation of him, but he is not a 22 year old and does have some experience.

Any thoughts? Do you think there is no chance this kid could be special….or could he be that Diamond in the rough?
Terry Bradshaw  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/3/2022 7:35 am : link
has talked about his early struggles often. He said he became a great QB when the players and coaching around him also became great.

If you can figure this out you can figure out how this QB thing works. Some will need more help than others but they all will need a lot of help to reach their potential.

I can't think of a QB who has been seen as great or very good that did not have a lot of support around him.

Whether it with its drafted team or later on another team the links are always the same.

Ooug Willians is a interesting case(he did it with his drafted team and then another). He was a 1st round QB who was very good on a very good Bucs team early and then injuries and the team falling off he was seen as not so good. Then Gibbs comes calling. The interesting link is Gibbs was the OC of the Bucs when DW was willing. Gibbs (a great HC) puts him on much better team than the Bucs and this time DW is SB MVP.
Some excellent examples given on this post. Bradshaw played  
Blue21 : 9/3/2022 7:39 am : link
For the Steelers who were excellent especially their defense. They had great players on both sides of the ball.
Not the same team but Drew Brees comes to mind  
USAF NYG Fan : 9/3/2022 8:09 am : link
Think about it.

Brees lost the starting job to Rivers. New town, coaching, support, etc. Now he's a SB MVP, 13x pro bowler, 2x Offensive Player of the Year, and a slam dunk chance to make the HoF.

Maybe it took him a while to put it all together....or.... Maybe he was put in the right system and provided the right supporting cast. You be the judge.
RE: Some excellent examples given on this post. Bradshaw played  
HomerJones45 : 9/3/2022 8:30 am : link
In comment 15802281 Blue21 said:
Quote:
For the Steelers who were excellent especially their defense. They had great players on both sides of the ball.
Bradshaw had more athletic ability in his big toe than Daniel Jones has in his whole body. Bradshaw was a small school product (his predecessor in college was the Duck Dynasty guy) who received no pro coaching until he got to the NFL. Third, the Steelers record improved 3 straight years under Bradshaw and they made the playoffs in year 4 for the first time in 25 years. Bradshaw was hurt for a few games which opened the door for Noll's brief flirtation with Joe Gilliam the following year. The benching occurred in the year after that and after Gilliam crashed and burned, Bradshaw took the Steelers to the Super Bowl.

We have not improved one iota with Jones, and I don't see us headed to the Super Bowl this year. Time to look elsewhere.
RE: Not the same team but Drew Brees comes to mind  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/3/2022 8:33 am : link
In comment 15802289 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
Think about it.

Brees lost the starting job to Rivers. New town, coaching, support, etc. Now he's a SB MVP, 13x pro bowler, 2x Offensive Player of the Year, and a slam dunk chance to make the HoF.

Maybe it took him a while to put it all together....or.... Maybe he was put in the right system and provided the right supporting cast. You be the judge.


Not exactly. Brees was really good his last last year with the Chargers but messed up his shoulder I think in the last game. AJ Smith (now GM) drafted Rivers (already on team) as he was not sold on him but then Brees made big advances.

Brees than continued to get better but was really good already. Saban actually pushed for him when he was at Miami but the GM was scarred off by that shoulder injury.
Drew Brees stats  
giantBCP : 9/3/2022 8:37 am : link
after his first three years in the league are worse than Jones by just about every metric.
Doubt in the this age of QB contracts  
US1 Giants : 9/3/2022 8:44 am : link
Cannot see how the Giants can sign Jones to a huge contract unless he wins the Super Bowl this season.
Y A Tittle didn’t become a star  
yalebowl : 9/3/2022 8:49 am : link
Until he came to the Giants. Billy Kilmer bloomed in Washington.
How about Tannehill  
Archer : 9/3/2022 8:51 am : link
Would Ryan Tannehill fit the description?
I also think he is a good comp for DJ
RE: Drew Brees stats  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/3/2022 8:51 am : link
In comment 15802301 giantBCP said:
Quote:
after his first three years in the league are worse than Jones by just about every metric.


Drafted 2001. Marty Shottenheimer hired 2002. More talent added. Brees thrives in 2004. Always interesting how it works.
Damn I created a monster  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 8:54 am : link
First off I said same team because Steve young went to the niners and sat on a bench for years before getting another shot . What good would a scenario like that do for us?

Brees was also good in his first three years overall. He struggled at times and I believe request a trade because he got sick of being benched for Doug Flutie / sick of the power struggle between coach and GM one of which never wanted him.

Comparing stats of that era in the NFL to d jones now is getting absurd already.

Eli was also a good QB as well or at least as good as he ever was. He took a team that was .500 and even worse record before that and went 11-5. He was top 6 in TDS and yyards. At minimum he was top 10 qb and maybe even top 7 or even better.
Interesting discussion. It appears that it is much easier for a QB  
Ivan15 : 9/3/2022 9:01 am : link
To switch teams and improve to become a championship caliber (I didn’t say franchise) QB than it is for a QB to improve to that level when staying with the same team he started with.

Do you think that it happens when the QB finds a system and coach he is more comfortable with? If that is the case, then changing a coaching staff may be a big factor in creating improvement.
RE: Damn I created a monster  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 9:25 am : link
In comment 15802312 Debaser said:
Quote:
First off I said same team because Steve young went to the niners and sat on a bench for years before getting another shot . What good would a scenario like that do for us?

Brees was also good in his first three years overall. He struggled at times and I believe request a trade because he got sick of being benched for Doug Flutie / sick of the power struggle between coach and GM one of which never wanted him.

Comparing stats of that era in the NFL to d jones now is getting absurd already.

Eli was also a good QB as well or at least as good as he ever was. He took a team that was .500 and even worse record before that and went 11-5. He was top 6 in TDS and yyards. At minimum he was top 10 qb and maybe even top 7 or even better.


What are you even talking about? Brees was not good his first 3 years.

2001 - rookie year. Doug Flutie was the starter
2002 - 3284 yards passing, 17 TD's and 16 INT's
2003 - 11 games played 2108 yards passing, 11 TD's and 15 INT's. He got benched for Flutie due to his poor play and was the reason the chargers drafted Rivers.

The chargers were giving up on Brees and if it wasn't for Rivers holding out that off season, who knows what would have happened.
I don’t see how it’s possible  
tyrik13 : 9/3/2022 9:37 am : link
To not be impressed with the depth and talent of this next class smdh. Do you even watch college football or do you just read what others write about draft prospects? This class has way more potential than last years class and will rival or possibly be better than that 2018 class. Just sit back and watch, you’ll see
You’re counting his rookie year ?  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 9:40 am : link
He didn’t play. I’m counting 2002-2004 which show noticeable improvements; pro bowl 3159 yards ; 27 TD etc
Ivan15: I’m not sure it’s exactly ‘easier’…  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 9:45 am : link
… for a QB to shake off a slow start by switching teams. You’re right that it’s somewhat more common, but that might be correlation rather than causation. A QB who fails with his first team usually gets shown the door - often, along with the coaching staff and sometimes even the GM that brought him in. So if he gets a second chance, it’s usually with a different team. In any case, retreads usually fail with their second/third/fourth teams too. The exceptions we’ve listed here are fairly rare.

WRT Eli, we’ll never know whether the Giants’ 2007 playoff run prevented a purge. I personally suspect that if the Giants had lost to Buffalo and mailed it in against New England, Coughlin was done. Then Reese and a new staff would have made the fateful decision about Eli, who had been maddeningly inconsistent to that point, and downright awful in some of his biggest games. In hindsight, moving on from Eli would have been a huge mistake (especially considering the QBs available on the market and in the draft), but it would have been defensible at the time.

Chuck Noll’s Steelers are an odd case. By 1972, their defense and running game were good enough to carry the team. Noll also tried, at least twice, to replace Bradshaw. But Gilliam was such a train wreck that Bradshaw reclaimed the job. And because the Steelers kept winning through it all, they weren’t in position to compete for Bert Jones, the only “can’t miss” QB to enter the league during those few years when replacing Bradshaw might have been in the cards.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/3/2022 9:45 am : link
Young is the dude who comes to mind to me. He wasn't setting the world on fire in Tampa, though-to be fair-the Bucs were a clownshow.
RE: You’re counting his rookie year ?  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 9:59 am : link
In comment 15802325 Debaser said:
Quote:
He didn’t play. I’m counting 2002-2004 which show noticeable improvements; pro bowl 3159 yards ; 27 TD etc


I'm not counting his rookie year, which is why I said he didn't play that year. You said his first 3 years overall. He did not play well his 1st two years as a starter. His play improved his 3rd year (2004) to earn him a pro bowl selection.
Not sure why Simms is getting  
jvm52106 : 9/3/2022 10:05 am : link
A pass as having started well vs Jones start. Different eras yes but Simms had a negative turnover ratio, bad com % and like Jones got injured. In 1980 his com % was worse ( different eras but still less than 50% is pretty bad for year 2. 1981 better com %, positive td to int ratio but still negative TD to turnover by a good amount- plus injured again.

1982 misses whole year and 1983 barely plays and gets injured and lost for the season when he does.

Simms and Jones are VERY comparable career wise in that they were both high first rd picks who struggled to stay healthy and we're surrounded by average to below average talent.

Don't forget, Giants flirted with signing Warren Moon prior to the 84 season..
Compare Eli Manning’s early career to DJ  
mattlawson : 9/3/2022 10:15 am : link
I think what you’ll see is DJ has every bit the opportunity to change peoples minds as Eli did after a very rocky start. DJ has actually looked better than Eli did in the early days. And I’m a huge Eli guy
Carr?  
rasbutant : 9/3/2022 10:48 am : link
Storyline when Gruden look over was he would be cut or traded. Then they change tune and signed him to big contract.
You can’t ignore the rules changes since that  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 11:00 am : link
Fateful Patriots Colts playoff game. Even in 2005, playing QB was much harder than it is today. Examples before that date are just not applicable.

The Alex Smith example is likely the best one from the current era. He had two genuinely good seasons in total and his teams were always treating him as a placeholder.

Every other very good QB in the current era produced excellent results within 2 1/2 seasons of becoming the starter.

It just won’t happen with Jones. Give it up.
Mike Glennon  
PatersonPlank : 9/3/2022 11:01 am : link
.
RE: ...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/3/2022 11:08 am : link
In comment 15802328 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Young is the dude who comes to mind to me. He wasn't setting the world on fire in Tampa, though-to be fair-the Bucs were a clownshow.


I believe at that time Tampa Bay was a dump of a team. Interestingly I think Ray Perkins took over and he got rid of Young. Tampa stayed a dump I think till Dungy came in.
It can't always be said...  
lax counsel : 9/3/2022 11:10 am : link
That we "aren't impressed" with every single qb class that comes out to justify what is at the position now. It's the same recurring theme year after year on BBI - "this class isn't impressive", on for at least one if not more quality qbs to emerge. This years class may have some real Josh Allen/Justin Herbert type skill sets in it with Levis and Van Dyke (amongst others)- real tangible first round skill sets.

And no, the days of taking four plus years to develop at the position into anything resembling a franchise qb went out long ago. With the college game installing more NFL concepts, and the NFL utilizing more spread offense concepts, the qbs are more league ready.
RE: Compare Eli Manning’s early career to DJ  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 11:10 am : link
In comment 15802347 mattlawson said:
Quote:
I think what you’ll see is DJ has every bit the opportunity to change peoples minds as Eli did after a very rocky start. DJ has actually looked better than Eli did in the early days. And I’m a huge Eli guy


Bullshit. Manning led his outmanned team to an absolutely brilliant victory early in his second season in Denver. Show me anything comparable Jones has done at any point in his career.

That same season (2005), he had 4 games which were terrific efforts: high YPA (>8) zero INT performances. And there were multiple other outings with statistical results that were far better than almost any games Jones has ever played.

And Eli was playing in a difficult Coughlin offense with much looser pass coverage rules. So don’t give me the “Jones was in a bad system” excuse.

Those analogizing Jones with Eli’s early career really need to go through the game logs in 2005 and 2006 to realize just how different the statistical results were.
RE: ...  
Section331 : 9/3/2022 11:16 am : link
In comment 15802236 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Would Brett Favre count?

Or someone like Alex Smith comes to mind.


Favre is a good one, although it wasn’t with his original team, he was drafted by ATL. Still, he would be the one who defied expectations. Not sure about Smith, he was always what he was, a decent QB who was efficient and didn’t make mistakes, but didn’t have the arm to deliver downfield throws into tight windows. Reid definitely got m ore out of him than SF did, but even Reid was looking for an upgrade.

And let’s not bring up QB’s from 40+ years ago. Phil Simms’ trajectory has ZERO relevance to today’s situation.
RE: None in recent history  
djm : 9/3/2022 11:19 am : link
In comment 15802260 cosmicj said:
Quote:
.


Alex smith
RE: Not the same team but Drew Brees comes to mind  
Section331 : 9/3/2022 11:21 am : link
In comment 15802289 USAF NYG Fan said:
Quote:
Think about it.


Drew Brees threw for 27 TD’s and 7 INT’s in his 3rd year as a starter. Yes, SD didn’t think he had the arm strength to take them to the next level, but he was very good at the end of his tenure there.
What some fail to see  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 11:30 am : link
Is that in his rookie year, Daniel Jones threw for over 3000 yards in 12 games and had 24 TD's. His turnovers were an issue, but the numbers he put up weren't.

The offense and Daniel Jones took a nosedive when judge came in with Jason Garrett.

I think if he can stay healthy, Daniel Jones will have a very good year under daboll and kafka. There is a much different feel to how this coaching staff will run this offense. Also consider that our offensive line coaches have left a lot to be desired. Hal hunter, Marc Columbo and Rob Sale. We have seen Bobby Johnson show more ability in getting the offensive line to handle basic fundamentals in blocking in 3 preseason games, then those 3 offensive line coaches were able to coach combined in 6 years.

We will see what happens, but I really think this offense and Daniel Jones will see a dramatic change from previous years.
Ah the Jones 2019 legend continues  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 11:36 am : link
Jones had 4 above average games in 2019. There was also a decent outing in the first Washington contest. The rest of the time, his results were lousy. In those 4 strong games, 3 of them came against craptacular losing teams, the dregs of the league.

I don’t see anything to extrapolate from those 2019 successes. Players have ups and downs. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ true level. They just look like anomalies at this point.
Cool  
djm : 9/3/2022 11:42 am : link
Guess what? The coaching staff thinks jones is worth the time and trouble, at least one more go of it. And here’s another slam dunk fact, despite the mental gymnastics or attempt here, some qbs did in fact need more than 2-3 years before they peaked or found their way. Every time someone throws a name pit there it either gets ignored or explained away.

Alex smith did it. This century. That means it has happened.

“But jones only has 4 big time games in year 1” - ok and wtf does that mean?

The coaching staff believes jones is worth the squeeze even if they are cautioned or not convinced. He’s playing. He’s getting Another shot!

Ah Alex Smith!  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 11:44 am : link
Gee, I wish he had played for the Giants!
RE: Ah the Jones 2019 legend continues  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15802406 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Jones had 4 above average games in 2019. There was also a decent outing in the first Washington contest. The rest of the time, his results were lousy. In those 4 strong games, 3 of them came against craptacular losing teams, the dregs of the league.

I don’t see anything to extrapolate from those 2019 successes. Players have ups and downs. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ true level. They just look like anomalies at this point.


I don't care who he played against or how you want to disect his good games. His numbers were his numbers. Is he facing murderers row of teams this year? How many bad quarterbacks have put up the numbers he did his rookie year? Sam Darnold has never thrown for more yards in any season than Daniel Jones in 2019 or thrown more TD's in any season than Daniel Jones did in 2019. Why is that? I'm sure darnold played some bad teams in his years as a starter. Hell, when he was with the Jets he played the dolphins and Bills (before they were good) twice a year.

Check out Drew Bledsoe's first three years...  
bw in dc : 9/3/2022 12:06 pm : link
While he made the PB his second year, he led the league with 27 INTs while throwing 25TDs. His first and third years are not good at all.

But then in his fourth year his game and the team's record really came together...
Jones is a considerably better player than Darnold,  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 12:11 pm : link
Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).

Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.
Eli in 2005 and 2006 had a much better offensive line and  
fredgbrown : 9/3/2022 12:17 pm : link
running game. He also was throwing the ball to Plax, Shockey, Tiki and Toomer. The defense also had Osi, Strahan and Tuck so I can see why they where winning games. I think they were playing below during their talent level especially during the 2006 and 2007 regular seasons. Eli actually led the NFL in ints during the 2007 season.
Bw  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 12:25 pm : link
Thanks for bringing up Bledsoe. Good career to think of. Even though he mostly played before the pass rule liberalization.

Looking at Bledsoe’s career, if I told you Jones would have his career, maybe with slightly better stats to reflect the modern game, would you sign up to have DJ as the team’s long term starter? I think Bledsoe was an uninspiring player with a disappointing career. I think I’d pass if that was his future trajectory and let Jones move on after this season. Do you agree?
For all practical purposes,  
River Mike : 9/3/2022 12:35 pm : link
DJ is not playing for the same team that he spent the first part of his career with.
RE: Jones is a considerably better player than Darnold,  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15802437 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).

Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.


D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.
RE: RE: Jones is a considerably better player than Darnold,  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15802494 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15802437 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).

Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.



D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.


Not surprised by this take. Tell me what makes darnold the better quarterback? Darnold has started 12 more games than Jones (he was drafted a year earlier). Darnold has 54 career TD's to Jones' 45. Darnold has 10,624 passing yards to Jones' 8,398. Passing yards per game over their career so far...darnold 212.5 to Jones' 221.0. Darnold has 52 INT's to Jones's 29. Oh, you want to include all turnovers. Darnold has 81 total turnovers to Jones' 65. For those doing the math that's 16 more turnovers for Darnold. Tell me what season did darnold have better than jones' best?

Considerably better? Right
Darnold played on the Jets  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 1:18 pm : link
enough said. He is a legit top 10 prospect in college who has elite arm talent and is mobile. Let's see what Baker can do in a 5 win season NC panthers team. Do not be the least bit surprised if Darnold gets the start over Baker at some point who himself is a average to mediocre starter in the NFL. Who is D Jones going to start over in this league.
RE: Ah Alex Smith!  
djm : 9/3/2022 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15802414 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Gee, I wish he had played for the Giants!


Same tired response. You’re merely dismissing a player or example doesn’t make your point or make you right. Alex smith crafted a highly respected and legit nfl career whether you think so or not. He WON playoff games and made big plays while winning playoff games.

Thx for trying.
Darnold has completed under 60% of his passes  
cosmicj : 9/3/2022 1:25 pm : link
3 of his 4 seasons and the last two has had more INTs than TDs. In 2019, it looked like he was making progress but things fell apart in 2020. I’m no fan of Jones but he’s never had a season like Darnold’s 2020 and 2021. He legitimately looks like one of the biggest busts of the last decade. Jones is merely a disappointment for his draft spot.
and if smith doesn’t nuke his leg  
djm : 9/3/2022 1:28 pm : link
He’s likely still playing. He was a solid pro. Not great by any means but solid. And he was pretty bad early on.

Are we really trying to win a debate about whether some qbs needed more than 1-2 years??? If it never ever happened before we’d all be in agreement and Daboll and Schoen would have looked for a starting qb. It has happened before whether some of you want to believe it or not. Odds say jones is never gonna be good or great, but it’s just the odds. There’s always a chance he figures it out but the clock is certainly ticking and closing in on midnight. No one agues that!
RE: Darnold played on the Jets  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15802519 Debaser said:
Quote:
enough said. He is a legit top 10 prospect in college who has elite arm talent and is mobile. Let's see what Baker can do in a 5 win season NC panthers team. Do not be the least bit surprised if Darnold gets the start over Baker at some point who himself is a average to mediocre starter in the NFL. Who is D Jones going to start over in this league.


Really? That's what you got? He played on the Jets? For years he played against the inept dolphins and Bills (before they found their way). Jones played against a tougher NFC East and tougher schedules. Darnold isn't even the starter in Carolina, tell me who is he starting over? He's not even the starter over Mayfield.

Straight up between darnold and jones, it's an easy Daniel Jones. Oh, and mobility...darnold has been sacked 133 times to jones' 105. Rushing yards, darnold has 639 yards and 10 TD's. Daniel Jones has 1000 yards rushing and 5 TD's.
RE: RE: In the old days, a QB with 3 years of experience was still learning to  
BMCBikes : 9/3/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15802244 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15802217 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Play the position. Expectations were not high.



Yea in the old days QBs we’re expected to do more than one read and then take off running or throw some dink and dunk pass over the middle where linebacker would smash the the shit out of the receiver


and yet Jones can't even manage to do THAT
RE: RE: Darnold played on the Jets  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 1:57 pm : link
Quote:
Jones played against a tougher NFC East and tougher schedules.


The tougher NFC East ???? LOL! OK we're clearly living in some alternate universe now. I mean why do we have to even watch QBs and players actually play just look at their stats and pick the winners and losers.
RE: RE: RE: Darnold played on the Jets  
TrueBlue56 : 9/3/2022 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15802545 Debaser said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jones played against a tougher NFC East and tougher schedules.



The tougher NFC East ???? LOL! OK we're clearly living in some alternate universe now. I mean why do we have to even watch QBs and players actually play just look at their stats and pick the winners and losers.


You want to dismiss stats because they disprove everything you stated. Mr. Mobility has 133 sacks. Please tell me how is darnold more mobile than Jones. Just because you say so, doesn't make it so.

For the record, I stand corrected on the AFC East. Buffalo started turning around in 2019 (without looking I thought it was later than that). It doesn't invalidate my point that Daniel jones' best season is better than darnolds' best season.
RE: Drew Brees stats  
Joey in VA : 9/3/2022 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15802301 giantBCP said:
Quote:
after his first three years in the league are worse than Jones by just about every metric.
Throw that out the window. The CBA in 2011 changed the game as we know it. Any pre 2011 comparison stat wise isn't relevant. Different league Different rules, much more passing.
Another factor invalidating the Eli comp…  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 2:54 pm : link
… is the talent they each had around them. In those difficult early years, Eli had three years of peak Barber (followed by a year of Earth, Wind & Fire), three years of peak Burress, three+ years of still-young Shockey, four years of still-productive Toomer, and a steadily-improving offensive line achored by O’Hara, Snee, Diehl, and, from 2005 on, McKenzie. Jones had Nate Solder, Evan Engram, and a mostly-injured Saquon Barkley. The 2004 team that he inherited in November was a mess, but the 2005-2007 teams had a lot of healthy talent on offense.

Not diminishing what Eli became, but he had WAY more help than Jones, plus the offense had a great run of injury luck. That was a big part of the frustration with him: when he was good, he could elevate the team; but he was often bad when an efficient game-manager might have been enough.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 9/3/2022 2:58 pm : link
In comment 15802453 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Thanks for bringing up Bledsoe. Good career to think of. Even though he mostly played before the pass rule liberalization.

Looking at Bledsoe’s career, if I told you Jones would have his career, maybe with slightly better stats to reflect the modern game, would you sign up to have DJ as the team’s long term starter? I think Bledsoe was an uninspiring player with a disappointing career. I think I’d pass if that was his future trajectory and let Jones move on after this season. Do you agree?


Pretty good question. I'm not sure I would call Bledsoe's career disappointing. He played 14 seasons and did some good things. There is a bit of a Testeverde feel to his career. Top selection, but not the Hall of Fame career you would want from the first pick in the draft.

Bledsoe was a much better thrower of the ball than Jones. Plus-throwing ability for sure. As I'm sure you know, I put a lot of value on that. So, that would keep Bledsoe in the discussion for me.

Jones, on the other hand, is mobile (good vertical ability), but I don't trust his football acumen outside the pocket.

But the lack of mobility would bother me with Bledsoe in today's game. It's so, so hard to build a quality OL right now that a mobile QB is almost a prerequisite because you need off-script capability.

With that said, I would likely pass on Bledsoe if I needed a QB for today's game...
RE: Another factor invalidating the Eli comp…  
Debaser : 9/3/2022 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15802579 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
… is the talent they each had around them. In those difficult early years, Eli had three years of peak Barber (followed by a year of Earth, Wind & Fire), three years of peak Burress, three+ years of still-young Shockey, four years of still-productive Toomer, and a steadily-improving offensive line achored by O’Hara, Snee, Diehl, and, from 2005 on, McKenzie. Jones had Nate Solder, Evan Engram, and a mostly-injured Saquon Barkley. The 2004 team that he inherited in November was a mess, but the 2005-2007 teams had a lot of healthy talent on offense.

Not diminishing what Eli became, but he had WAY more help than Jones, plus the offense had a great run of injury luck. That was a big part of the frustration with him: when he was good, he could elevate the team; but he was often bad when an efficient game-manager might have been enough.


This bullshit again. Eli won a Super Bowl with no tiki and his replacement was Brandon jacobs his back up. His tight end was not shockey but a rookie Boss. He made Larry donnel an nfl tight end. His replacement was Evan engram. So please spare me the shit. Eli made people better
Debaser: Which part of “Before the SB XLII run” do you not understand?  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 3:41 pm : link
Nobody is equating Jones with Eli. You posed a question. Manning’s career pre-12/29/07 is a reasonable answer to that question.

If you had asked, “Has a quarterback ever played as badly as Daniel Jones for three years, then gone on to huge success with the same team?” you might have gotten the answers you wanted.
DJ isn't a "slow starter" because of DJ  
VinegarPeppers : 9/3/2022 3:51 pm : link
DJ is a "slow starter", like Eli was a "slow finisher" in the last years of his career...they gave him NOTHING to work with. OL has sucked for 10 years. WRs hurt all the time...OBJ too...now they're a gimp-room for God's sake.

He never had a chance. Plus his own injuries. I hope they've given him enough to evaluate him this season but the jury hasn't seen the evidence yet.
It’s bizarre that anyone claiming to be a Giants fan…  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/3/2022 4:25 pm : link
… would disparage the 2007 Giants’ rushing attack, on the basis that Brandon Jacobs had backed up Tiki Barber for two years. The 2007 team was fourth in the NFL, in yards and yards-per-carry, and would have been higher if their immobile QB had contributed more than 69 yards. The only team that ran the ball better that year was Minnesota, with Adrian Peterson and Chester Taylor running behind Steve Hutchinson, Matt Birk, and Tony Richardson.

Eli was mostly mediocre-to-terrible that year between week 1 and week 17 (bookend losses to Dallas and New England where he put up nice numbers). The game logs for the intervening three months speak for themselves. He was especially bad in weeks 12-16, playing exactly two quarters of decent football (one against Chicago, one against Philly) over the course of five games. The last two, against Washington and Buffalo, called into question Manning’s ability to function in adverse weather conditions. Any fan who harbored no doubts about his future at that point had either a crystal ball or rose-tinted glasses.
RE: DJ isn't a  
Producer : 9/3/2022 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15802621 VinegarPeppers said:
Quote:
DJ is a "slow starter", like Eli was a "slow finisher" in the last years of his career...they gave him NOTHING to work with. OL has sucked for 10 years. WRs hurt all the time...OBJ too...now they're a gimp-room for God's sake.

He never had a chance. Plus his own injuries. I hope they've given him enough to evaluate him this season but the jury hasn't seen the evidence yet.


Eli faded the last few years and wasn't anywhere near the baller he was up until 2016. And Jones is just bad.
Jones early career  
Dave on the UWS : 8:28 am : link
Is very difficult to find a comp fit. He’s had 3 different HC, OC and systems to work with. QBs tend to improve with familiarity. He’s had none. The last two years were essentially throw away years because of Judge and Garrett. He DID show promise as a rookie.
It’s certainly not impossible (just highly improbable), that he makes a leap with good coaching, better players around him and a system that suits him .
The old standard in the league was that star QBs were made and developed. Now you have to luck into them and if you do you’re all set for 5 years
RE: Debaser: Which part of “Before the SB XLII run” do you not understand?  
Debaser : 9:25 am : link
In comment 15802617 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Nobody is equating Jones with Eli. You posed a question. Manning’s career pre-12/29/07 is a reasonable answer to that question.

If you had asked, “Has a quarterback ever played as badly as Daniel Jones for three years, then gone on to huge success with the same team?” you might have gotten the answers you wanted.


Eli was a 5 star recruit and the consensus #1 pick in the draft. There was reason to believe his ceiling was higher. He had amazing come from behind wins even back then.

The point I was making is he didn't have Tiki Barber --arguably the best running back in Giants history. And he didn't have a pro bowl TE by his 3rd year

For all we know its Golladay and K TOney being held back by Jones not the other way around. Which I suspect it is.

The bar was also much higher for Eli. The Giants were expecting playoffs then. Nowadays it seems like the standard is just playing well against the Washington DC area dock workers as WFT regular secondary were all injured and getting the ball out or throwing it away.
Sure, there were excellent reasons to stand by Eli.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:03 am : link
There were also excellent reasons to doubt that he would ever fulfill the lofty expectations that accompanied the #1 pick who bore the Manning name.

From week 2 to week 16 in 2007, Eli put up above-average numbers exactly once: in a 16-10 win over the Lions. (As it happens, Detroit had just embarked on an unprecedented run of futility in which they would lose 47 of 52 games from November 2007 to December 2010.) There were excuses for some of Manning’s worst games: the field in London; the wind and a stupid game plan against Washington; untenable conditions in Buffalo. Maybe there was an excuse for the pick-sixes against Minnesota. Nonetheless, by Christmas, Eli was running out of excuses and a lot of us were running out of patience.

Again, no equivalence is intended here. Jones is his own unique case. But if you think Eli was secure in late 2007, go back and read the contemporaneous coverage of the team.
RE: RE: Jones is a considerably better player than Darnold,  
FStubbs : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15802494 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15802437 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Who I think is one of the biggest busts in recent draft history (Jones doesn’t even rate in that area).

Strength of opposition and consistency certainly matter. There’s no reason to think those 4 games represent Jones’ natural level of performance.



D Jones is not a better QB than Darnold let alone "considerably" better.


I think whichever side of the argument you're on, I think Jones proved himself better than Darnold when he beat Darnold 25-3 last year with a worse team.
RE: Darnold played on the Jets  
xtian : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15802519 Debaser said:
Quote:
enough said. He is a legit top 10 prospect in college who has elite arm talent and is mobile. Let's see what Baker can do in a 5 win season NC panthers team. Do not be the least bit surprised if Darnold gets the start over Baker at some point who himself is a average to mediocre starter in the NFL. Who is D Jones going to start over in this league.


And Jones played on the Giants who also sucked. Darnold was high rated talent that has been a complete disappointment. Jones's rookie season was decent and promising because he actually had a good HC/OC coach in Shurmur. Judge and Garrett/Kitchens were horrible. I have watched both Jones and Darnold and could easily see a team picking Jones over Darnold and quite a few starting QBs--half of them are either on the downswing, have never been great, or young trying to establish themselves. But this year the truth will be revealed on what Jones can do and if he is in the Giants future plans. I will be glad when BBI will have a different focus.
