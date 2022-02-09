We’re there any late bloomer QBs before playing same team Debaser : 9/2/2022 10:53 pm

Having looked more in depth at the 2023 QB class ; needless to say I’m not impressed; and was wondering has there ever been a starter with a slow start like DJones where it just clicked for him this late in their career?



Phil simms I guess. Although he showed much more promise and was benched not once but twice when teams pretty much owned you. So it has to be In the free agent era. I know there’s tannehill but he was different team.