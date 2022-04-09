What's your take on the rest of the NFC East?

Dallas is the 2nd best team in the division imo. They have the best QB but also an ego maniac for a HC that thinks his shit don't stink. They should compete with Philly for the division but I can also see them collapse if things get tough.
I am not impressed with Washington.
We are a wildcard. It isn't like our division is littered with great QBs that will hurt our secondary when we blitz a ton. But I think every Giants fan knows we have work to do. We beat Philly last year because we made Hurts look like the QB we all expect him to be. With that said, it's a new coaching staff and players.
It's terribly weak. Philadelphia and Dallas both may very well make the playoffs, but barring any catastrophic injuries, they're beneath Rams, Packers and Bucs, until further notice. Hurts has tons of talent around him especially on the line, and Dallas always gets the hype and falls flat on its face. I don't see either one changing, fortunately.
Eagles are the class of the division this year. It all starts in the trenches and they have potentially dominant lines on both sides of the ball. Top 5 in the NFL on paper. I’m not a Hurts fan, and don’t think he can beat the elite teams come
playoff from the pocket but with their OL, running game and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith at WR, I see them as a 10 or 11 win team and winning the East.
On the flip side, I see the Cowboys taking a big step back this year. Just a couple years ago, they looked to be setup for the foreseeable future at OL but how quickly things have changed. Tyron Smith is out, Collins is gone and Zeke is another year older. Losing Cooper at WR hurts even with CeeDee Lamb taking over WR1. Parsons is going to be a nightmare to contend with but I don’t see Diggs replicating his season from last year. Also McCarthy is still the head coach, and I just have a feeling things go poorly this year and Sean Payton is coaching that team next year. 8 or 9 wins for the Boys this year.
The WFT is the wildcard in the division. Which Carson Wentz shows up? If it’s the good Wentz, there’s enough talent on their roster to contend for a wildcard. If it’s the bad Wentz or he gets injured they’re a 5 or 6 win team. I’m going with the latter and they finish last in the division this year.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
And they’ve become imbalanced despite the infusion of talent it doesn’t match their strengths on either side of the ball and the way they want to play. I expect they’ll go hard for a new QB next year but as for this year I don’t see it. Despite adding big money and ticket guys they still have holes on defense and need to retool the OL a bit.
Cowboys line play has been horrendous. I’m not sure if they can count on a run game. I also expect they will have a regression on defense and yeah Mike McCarthy is their HC.
I easily envision a scenario where Washington will take the division at 10 wins.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
It s been a long while since anyone has repeated as NFC Champs…….just saying.
they will go as far as siriani and hurts take them, and last year they were a 1 dimensional team who relied on running the ball down the throats of a bunch of bad teams. they have a pretty easy schedule for the first 4 weeks ahead of arizona, dallas, and their bye. post bye they have pitt, indy, gb, ten, no, dallas. all winning teams. so if they go 6-7 from week 5 on that would be impressive even if you give them all 5 wins vs chi, nyg, nyg, wash, hous. if they don't get out to a hot start and hurts has a stinker where they unexpectedly get picked off by detroit or washington or even jax (dougie p), that situation could get rocky fast.
so i'd still take Dallas as the class of the division, though Tyron Smith's injury is concerning. Dak's numbers without him are dramatically different.
washington should be similar to how they've been under rivera. not a push over but not a threat. they will win 7 or 8 and probably split their season series with the division teams because they are the definition of a .500 team.
and will have an inflated 12+ W/L record because of a soft NFCe schedule but no one is going far in the playoffs with Jalen Hurts.
And you'll never get into the Super Bowl wth Trent Dilfer or Rex Grossman.
Eagles got a defense resembling the 2006 Bears or 2000 Ravens? Ravens are well known but the Bears defense with Urlacher, Briggs, Tillman, and others finished top 5 points, yards and 1st in turnovers. Philly ain't doing that.
compete for the Super Bowl. Eagles probably have the best roster, but have a big ? at QB. Washington is the worst IMO, worse than us. Really the division is there for the taking by any team that gets it together.
Dallas OL could be suspect now - big disappointment brewing there.
Eagles have done a good job building a solid team. They are way ahead of us in that regard.
Washington could have some firepower and Defense could surprise. Ultimately I think Wentz will fuck it up.
The giants …. How can you realistically expect anything other than year 1 of a new regime growing pains. However I am very impressed with the concepts working on both sides of the ball. I like the aggressive nature of the philosophy. I think the Giants could be a big surprise this year and win more games than people think. The health of key players as always remains our issue. So we’ll see
to me. The division continues to the worst in the NFL. And it's tethered to the starting QBs and the HCs.
Hurts is a football player more than a QB. But I don't like him as a QB to hitch my wagon to. Very mediocre arm talent. And who the hell knows how to judge Sirianni yet
Wentz has HoF physical skills but all too often he's the best friend to the defense. Just too reckless. Rivera is a decent coach, but not rational person is putting him in the top 10-12 HCs in the league.
Dak is clearly the best QB in the NFCE and McCarthy, while a coach with many warts, he's won a SB and deserves credit for their record last year.
With NYG, Daboll is a TBD/unknown and thus far Jones is a bust.
So, the only thing you can count on and trust in the division is Dak. Dallas should therefore be the favorite. But it's a division where repeating is nearly impossible and anything could happen...
Struggle IMO. Oline is a mess, weapons on the outside are reduced greatly, and defense (the secondary, specifically) was a bit fluky last year.
Philly- they’ll win the division by 2-3 games but I do not think they make it far in playoffs with Hurts at QB. The alternate reality is this is dream team 2.0 and they flop- and the NFC East is a wide open mess.
Commanders- I think they are the sleeper- surprisingly solid Oline, a ton of speed and playmaking ability at WR, a good RB duo, and Wentz is a lot better than people give him credit. Defensively, the line can be dominant if/when Chase Young returns to form. Secondary and LB’s are both okay.
Prescott is overrated. McCarthy is a second rate coach without Rodgers. They are competitive because they draft well.
Hurts is a bottom tier QB. I think Sirianni (sp) will be exposed as a 2nd tier HC. Again, they’re competitive because they draft really, really well.
Wentz is too inconsistent to take Washington very far. Riviera is a better coach than McCarty, but their roster is suspect.
The Giants are stuck with the worst roster. I think Wink’s defense and some of the better players on the defense (LWilliams, Dex, McKinney, Thibs) will keep the Giants in the game in divisional games. The wildcard is Jones and the offense. The Giants offense will be better because it’s not Garrett’s archaic scheme and the offensive is much better coached and is more talented.
I think the Giants will still be in the NFC East race at Thanksgiving, but will end up 3rd.
Prescott is overrated. McCarthy is a second rate coach without Rodgers. They are competitive because they draft well.
Hurts is a bottom tier QB. I think Sirianni (sp) will be exposed as a 2nd tier HC. Again, they’re competitive because they draft really, really well.
Wentz is too inconsistent to take Washington very far. Riviera is a better coach than McCarty, but their roster is suspect.
The Giants are stuck with the worst roster. I think Wink’s defense and some of the better players on the defense (LWilliams, Dex, McKinney, Thibs) will keep the Giants in the game in divisional games. The wildcard is Jones and the offense. The Giants offense will be better because it’s not Garrett’s archaic scheme and the offensive is much better coached and is more talented.
I think the Giants will still be in the NFC East race at Thanksgiving, but will end up 3rd.
Thanks for the chuckle, I needed that. I would seriously doubt if anyone in the Wentz household holds him in such high regard. He is a journeyman who will more than likely give way to a rookie QB at some point during the season.
As for the East as a whole, the majority are correct here, its a 2 team battle, both teams having warts. Whichever team manages those shortcomings will be the winner. I would bet on the Eagles myself.
Philly's D should be better having drafted immoveable nose tackle Jordan Davis and smallish, but fast and powerful MLB Nakobe Dean from Georgia.
Washington's offense will be better, having added Carson Wentz and drafting Jahon Dotson, a smallish but effective receiver from Penn State, Brian Robinson, a running back from Alabama, and Cole Turner, a receiving TE from Nevada.
Dallas will be good again, but possibly not better. They recently lost LT Tyron Smith to a torn hamstring, but fortunately drafted Tyler Smith, 6'5" 324 lbs LT out of Tulsa on the 1st round.
How do the Giants stack up? The Giants first loss to Washington last year was a winnable game and the subsequent losses to Washington and Philly may have been wins if Jones had been playing, but the issue this year is, have the Giants improved enough to match Philly and Washinton's improvement. I don't know at this point, but I'm anxious to find out. As for Dallas, I think it may come down to the Giants' improved pass rush vs. the Dallas O line.
As has become the determinant in the NFL, injuries will play a major
role in who finishes where. The injury “problem” as to who, how severe, how many, and at what positions is an issue which is a huge determinant in outcome for all teams. The NFL really need to make this a major issue for them to address and solve.
My understanding of the makeup of NFL rosters is based almost entirely from what I read and hear from people covering the NFL, I watch a bunch of football but have very little understanding of offensive line play which as Phil Simms has said more than once is almost impossible to overcome bad play.
For that reason it seems Philly is consensus best team.
Also I keep reading the Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. But with all the turnover in personnel and coaching I m not assuming that is correct.
The Giants are a young team with some possible exciting talent. If they can somehow get off to a good start, gain some confidence, they might contend for the division, it s happened before.
A lifetime spent in sports as a average athlete, a somewhat successful coach, a big fan, I ve learned what appears obvious before a game or a season begins sometimes turns out not to have been so obvious once the games are played
Thanks for the chuckle, I needed that. I would seriously doubt if anyone in the Wentz household holds him in such high regard. He is a journeyman who will more than likely give way to a rookie QB at some point during the season.
As for the East as a whole, the majority are correct here, its a 2 team battle, both teams having warts. Whichever team manages those shortcomings will be the winner. I would bet on the Eagles myself.
I think that was hyperbole, I think he meant:
Wentz has by far the most talent of any QB in the division, from the neck down. It's the other part that would concern anyone in Washington and why he's on his third team now.
If they get that other part straight somehow, Washington wins the division.
Assuming Wentz does what Wentz has done, he'll give way to Howell before too long and Washington will be third.
I think the Giants already leading the league in injuries and the waiver wire madness tells you where this team will end up. We'll have another top 5 pick.
I'd say the Eagles will likely win the division, but this is a big test for Prescott. It'll be the first time in his career he'll be playing behind an average - possibly below average OL instead of a good to great one.
what the Eagles did this offseason to become regarded as top in the NFC East, and Chris Simms pick for #1 seed in the NFC??
Maybe they did some work last offseason too, but from my memory, it seems like they were strong in the trenches last year.
Dallas is the 2nd best team in the division imo. They have the best QB but also an ego maniac for a HC that thinks his shit don't stink. They should compete with Philly for the division but I can also see them collapse if things get tough.
I am not impressed with Washington.
We are a wildcard. It isn't like our division is littered with great QBs that will hurt our secondary when we blitz a ton. But I think every Giants fan knows we have work to do. We beat Philly last year because we made Hurts look like the QB we all expect him to be. With that said, it's a new coaching staff and players.
playoff from the pocket but with their OL, running game and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith at WR, I see them as a 10 or 11 win team and winning the East.
On the flip side, I see the Cowboys taking a big step back this year. Just a couple years ago, they looked to be setup for the foreseeable future at OL but how quickly things have changed. Tyron Smith is out, Collins is gone and Zeke is another year older. Losing Cooper at WR hurts even with CeeDee Lamb taking over WR1. Parsons is going to be a nightmare to contend with but I don’t see Diggs replicating his season from last year. Also McCarthy is still the head coach, and I just have a feeling things go poorly this year and Sean Payton is coaching that team next year. 8 or 9 wins for the Boys this year.
The WFT is the wildcard in the division. Which Carson Wentz shows up? If it’s the good Wentz, there’s enough talent on their roster to contend for a wildcard. If it’s the bad Wentz or he gets injured they’re a 5 or 6 win team. I’m going with the latter and they finish last in the division this year.
But we shall see, anything can happen.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
WFT is mediocre with no ceiling
Giants are bad
Cowboys line play has been horrendous. I’m not sure if they can count on a run game. I also expect they will have a regression on defense and yeah Mike McCarthy is their HC.
I easily envision a scenario where Washington will take the division at 10 wins.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
Same order of finish from last year.
The reason is the quarterbacks. Dallas has the best one in the division. Since Prescott entered the NFL he is 7-2 vs Philadelphia.
Philadelphia has done the most in the offseason to improve but that all hinges on Hurts. If Hurts doesn't improve all the moves made will not be enough to overtake Dallas.
A lot has been made of the Dallas offensive line. But last year Steele replaced Collins at RT and proved enough that Dallas didn't want to continue their strained relationship with Collins. Dallas losing Tyron Smith hurts for sure, but on Monday Dallas will sign Jason Peters to mitigate the loss. Tyler Smith will have to hold down the fort for week 1 and then he will return to LG when Peters is ready to play week 2. The Dallas OL will be good enough where the offense can operate to win enough games to win the division.
Washington will improve because of their QB play. Their defense will not be as bad as it was last year. I believe their DL will return to being dominate. This should keep them in games and will be a tough out for any team they face. They should be a .500 team.
New York will bring up the rear because they have the worst QB in the division. The only way that I see NY taking a major step forward is if Jones takes a major step forward and has a career year.
It s been a long while since anyone has repeated as NFC Champs…….just saying.
And you'll never get into the Super Bowl wth Trent Dilfer or Rex Grossman.
The Comic-dors pick up All the turds...
The Boys eat All the turds...
The Giants eat the Birds for Thanksgiving...
Neither the Giants not Washington can afford to lose anyone to injuries, which makes them longshot.....but both could exceed expectations.
The best teams are in the AFC, so NFC is not insurmountable but Green Bay, SF, Tampa are probably all better than anyone on NFC East
so i'd still take Dallas as the class of the division, though Tyron Smith's injury is concerning. Dak's numbers without him are dramatically different.
washington should be similar to how they've been under rivera. not a push over but not a threat. they will win 7 or 8 and probably split their season series with the division teams because they are the definition of a .500 team.
and will have an inflated 12+ W/L record because of a soft NFCe schedule but no one is going far in the playoffs with Jalen Hurts.
And you'll never get into the Super Bowl wth Trent Dilfer or Rex Grossman.
Eagles got a defense resembling the 2006 Bears or 2000 Ravens? Ravens are well known but the Bears defense with Urlacher, Briggs, Tillman, and others finished top 5 points, yards and 1st in turnovers. Philly ain't doing that.
Washington could have some firepower and Defense could surprise. Ultimately I think Wentz will fuck it up.
The giants …. How can you realistically expect anything other than year 1 of a new regime growing pains. However I am very impressed with the concepts working on both sides of the ball. I like the aggressive nature of the philosophy. I think the Giants could be a big surprise this year and win more games than people think. The health of key players as always remains our issue. So we’ll see
Hurts is a football player more than a QB. But I don't like him as a QB to hitch my wagon to. Very mediocre arm talent. And who the hell knows how to judge Sirianni yet
Wentz has HoF physical skills but all too often he's the best friend to the defense. Just too reckless. Rivera is a decent coach, but not rational person is putting him in the top 10-12 HCs in the league.
Dak is clearly the best QB in the NFCE and McCarthy, while a coach with many warts, he's won a SB and deserves credit for their record last year.
With NYG, Daboll is a TBD/unknown and thus far Jones is a bust.
So, the only thing you can count on and trust in the division is Dak. Dallas should therefore be the favorite. But it's a division where repeating is nearly impossible and anything could happen...
Philly- they’ll win the division by 2-3 games but I do not think they make it far in playoffs with Hurts at QB. The alternate reality is this is dream team 2.0 and they flop- and the NFC East is a wide open mess.
Commanders- I think they are the sleeper- surprisingly solid Oline, a ton of speed and playmaking ability at WR, a good RB duo, and Wentz is a lot better than people give him credit. Defensively, the line can be dominant if/when Chase Young returns to form. Secondary and LB’s are both okay.
Dallas is the same every year,they think their team is loaded,and that never proves to be the case.
Hurts is a bottom tier QB. I think Sirianni (sp) will be exposed as a 2nd tier HC. Again, they’re competitive because they draft really, really well.
Wentz is too inconsistent to take Washington very far. Riviera is a better coach than McCarty, but their roster is suspect.
The Giants are stuck with the worst roster. I think Wink’s defense and some of the better players on the defense (LWilliams, Dex, McKinney, Thibs) will keep the Giants in the game in divisional games. The wildcard is Jones and the offense. The Giants offense will be better because it’s not Garrett’s archaic scheme and the offensive is much better coached and is more talented.
I think the Giants will still be in the NFC East race at Thanksgiving, but will end up 3rd.
Hurts is a bottom tier QB. I think Sirianni (sp) will be exposed as a 2nd tier HC. Again, they’re competitive because they draft really, really well.
Wentz is too inconsistent to take Washington very far. Riviera is a better coach than McCarty, but their roster is suspect.
The Giants are stuck with the worst roster. I think Wink’s defense and some of the better players on the defense (LWilliams, Dex, McKinney, Thibs) will keep the Giants in the game in divisional games. The wildcard is Jones and the offense. The Giants offense will be better because it’s not Garrett’s archaic scheme and the offensive is much better coached and is more talented.
I think the Giants will still be in the NFC East race at Thanksgiving, but will end up 3rd.
As for the East as a whole, the majority are correct here, its a 2 team battle, both teams having warts. Whichever team manages those shortcomings will be the winner. I would bet on the Eagles myself.
Why not the Giants?
Washington's offense will be better, having added Carson Wentz and drafting Jahon Dotson, a smallish but effective receiver from Penn State, Brian Robinson, a running back from Alabama, and Cole Turner, a receiving TE from Nevada.
Dallas will be good again, but possibly not better. They recently lost LT Tyron Smith to a torn hamstring, but fortunately drafted Tyler Smith, 6'5" 324 lbs LT out of Tulsa on the 1st round.
How do the Giants stack up? The Giants first loss to Washington last year was a winnable game and the subsequent losses to Washington and Philly may have been wins if Jones had been playing, but the issue this year is, have the Giants improved enough to match Philly and Washinton's improvement. I don't know at this point, but I'm anxious to find out. As for Dallas, I think it may come down to the Giants' improved pass rush vs. the Dallas O line.
For that reason it seems Philly is consensus best team.
Also I keep reading the Giants have one of the worst rosters in the NFL. But with all the turnover in personnel and coaching I m not assuming that is correct.
The Giants are a young team with some possible exciting talent. If they can somehow get off to a good start, gain some confidence, they might contend for the division, it s happened before.
A lifetime spent in sports as a average athlete, a somewhat successful coach, a big fan, I ve learned what appears obvious before a game or a season begins sometimes turns out not to have been so obvious once the games are played
As for the East as a whole, the majority are correct here, its a 2 team battle, both teams having warts. Whichever team manages those shortcomings will be the winner. I would bet on the Eagles myself.
I think that was hyperbole, I think he meant:
Wentz has by far the most talent of any QB in the division, from the neck down. It's the other part that would concern anyone in Washington and why he's on his third team now.
If they get that other part straight somehow, Washington wins the division.
Assuming Wentz does what Wentz has done, he'll give way to Howell before too long and Washington will be third.
I think the Giants already leading the league in injuries and the waiver wire madness tells you where this team will end up. We'll have another top 5 pick.
I'd say the Eagles will likely win the division, but this is a big test for Prescott. It'll be the first time in his career he'll be playing behind an average - possibly below average OL instead of a good to great one.
Maybe they did some work last offseason too, but from my memory, it seems like they were strong in the trenches last year.