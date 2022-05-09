Leo Williams Restructured

Up negotiating with this player from the word go. I agree with Eric, this had to be done but that does not make it a good move. It does show how incompetent Gettleman was. I never liked trading for him in the first place. Making a move for a player to improve a team that was going to finish last with or without Williams was a fireable offense, I Saud it back then and I am justified to say it again. Gettleman trying to save his job screwed us for years, and Nara stood there and watched. I still get mad. He botched the Saquon draft, he should have either gone with a QB or traded back to aquire pieces. Then he followed it up by moving up to draft Jones. Unreal incompetence.
Up negotiating with this player from the word go. I agree with Eric, this had to be done but that does not make it a good move. It does show how incompetent Gettleman was. I never liked trading for him in the first place. Making a move for a player to improve a team that was going to finish last with or without Williams was a fireable offense, I Saud it back then and I am justified to say it again. Gettleman trying to save his job screwed us for years, and Nara stood there and watched. I still get mad. He botched the Saquon draft, he should have either gone with a QB or traded back to aquire pieces. Then he followed it up by moving up to draft Jones. Unreal incompetence.
Keep flogging that mule and beating that horse.....
as others have mentioned. If you do his bonus gets accelerated back to this year which is the problem. I think the Giants view him as part of the solution and I do as well. He is a good solid player that plays hard. e is the type of player you build around. He may be getting older, but hes git a few good years left.
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
This is a bad restructure for the Giants but they had no choice
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
You cant trade or cut LW this season, the cap cost is too high with the accelerated bonus. e is going to be here this year and most likely next year at least.
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
Good points. I do think he did about as much as he could with the scalpel this year. There became a point of diminishing returns with cutting players vs the money they would save(or eat). He will get rid of more after 2022.
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
Five of the six division games are late Nov/into Dec.
Besides Leonard Williams who else on the Giants could you
LW is a plus player. But he’s never been a difference maker and almost certainly never will be.
I can think of a handful of IDLs from four decades of watching the NFL that were legit difference makers. Even Aaron Donald couldn’t win the Super Bowl without a ton of talent around him. One would have to be extremely optimistic to think that LW will ever be a part of a Giants championship.
From the beginning the trade for LW was among the very worst in the history of the NFL and it’s still fucking up this roster. If this restructure means it’s easier to trade the Big Cat then I’m all for it. If Schoen thinks LW is some kind of keystone to the Giants rebuild then we’re probably all in for another decade of living in the basement of the NFL. Time will will tell.
The Giants can easily trade LW this year. As post-June 1 trade, no bonus money from future years would accelerate to 2022. The Giants would save 1.1M in salary.
The bonus money from the 2024 void year would accelerate to next year. The Giants would save 18M in salary, and have a little over 20M in dead money (net -2M).
The plus side would be saving 18M overall, getting him off the books next year, and getting compensation.
The downside would be taking their lumps next year with a net -2M cost.
There's definitely more downside than just next years cost. If the season as up for grabs as many think in the NFCE you are getting rid of arguably your best player an punting your desire to win the division. Not a good look any way you slice it.
If we are out of it again early, sure, the cultural risk is probably mitigated. But making every move solely for the cap benefits is a dangerous game to play.
^ They would have needed to trade Williams to move on from him, his 2022 salary was guaranteed. So they would have needed a trade partner realistically.
maybe. if they went scorched earth i think the penalty to cut him designated post june 1 would have been around $10m - and if they did it ahead of UFA he probably goes for a multi-year deal and offsets some of the guaranteed salary paid back to cancel out the june 1 money moved into next year. bad but doable.
trade is always the much more preferable path even if they may have had to front some cash to facilitate the 18m cap hit (or more likely the acquiring team would have needed to negotiate an extension).
either way you know i think the way they went made the most sense. the net impacts are $20m less cap space next year, 20m of cap space saved this year by not cutting, and they retained probably the best player on the team for 2 years instead of 0. trade door still open.
BW after the draft, it was pretty clear this would be necessary.
this or galloday. they likely evaluated the roster and took somewhat of a calculated gamble back in february that they'd like 1 of them enough to not hate doing this (around the same time they made their evaluations on jackson/bradberry).
Cutting Williams this year would have provided no cap relief.
They would have incurred dead money of 27.3M in 2022 with no cap savings (19M salary, 8.3M bonus) on a post-June 1 cut.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M, with dead money of 8.3M.
On a pre-June 1 cut they would have incurred 35.6M in dead money with net a -8.3M cap hit.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M with no dead money.
There was literally no reason to do either. You would just cut him next year.
there was no reason to cut logan ryan as a non-june 1 either - except to move on from the player at the point of least cost.
if they wanted to "cut bait at the first chance they had" (the quote i was responding to from another poster) that was ahead of the new league year when they could have gotten out from under any future money beyond this year (as opposed to having him on the books for $32m next year) at basically even up to where they are right now (just without LW instead of with him).
Had nothing to do with this season, and everything to do with saving $18 million next year
That makes more sense. I wouldn't have been against trading him this offseason. 19M in 2022, 18M in 2023 is a contract that would have attracted a good offer. I think the Giants could have traded him for 2 top 50 picks.
somewhere above, can we categorize this move by Schoen as his "in case of cap emergency, break glass" move? A classic last resort.
Or was this possibly part of the plan all along?
I'd love to know those dynamics. If it was the last resort, was Schoen looking for trade partners beyond Slayton? Maybe Barkley? Others?
My guess is a little of both.
Schoen knew he always had the white-whale contract of LW's to mess with when needed, but probably wanted to see how some things shook out in camp from some others players and/or trade offers, watched how rehabs and injuries went and became more clear on the cap cushion he is comfortable with going into season. Now that he size up his Total Financial Aid Package, it was just reaching into LW's deal to make it happen.
maybe we can....add more great players around WIlliams. That would be lovely. I'd venture that more great players like Williams would be a good thing.
Setting aside the question of whether Williams is a great player -- what the Giants did today isn't about paying Williams. It's about not being able to account for what they paid Williams and field a team.
Something to think about for everyone clutching their pearls over those of us who still want to kick Getty in his bawls. A breath taking achievement of moronic management, we have one of the worst teams in the NFL, we’re capped out and we have a first round QB1 still playing on his rookie contract. Almost impossibly horrible.
But okay - yes - at some point we need to move on. I hope this new guy knows what the fuck he’s doing.
Something to think about for everyone clutching their pearls over those of us who still want to kick Getty in his bawls. A breath taking achievement of moronic management, we have one of the worst teams in the NFL, we’re capped out and we have a first round QB1 still playing on his rookie contract. Almost impossibly horrible.
But okay - yes - at some point we need to move on. I hope this new guy knows what the fuck he’s doing.
And that is the kick in the groin - we are in this cap perdition with a 6th pick QB still on his rookie contract and in his 4th year of his audition.
Yes, I think LW was overpaid - but not by much. He stays on the field, has proven to be a disruptor. Just because last year was off, doesn't mean it was on him. It was the style of defense that Graham employed. Look what happened to Bradberry and his drop off.
Does a rebuilding team need these big salaries - no. But of the players getting that, LW is the one that can actually play up to it(well almost).
Last year was off?
Take a look at LW's career stats and tell me which of the past two seasons looks more out of place (HINT: it isn't 2021).
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Keep flogging that mule and beating that horse.....
Quote:
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
well, i hate to break it to you but they chose not to and actually did the opposite by making it more painful to cut him in the future.
so some combination of schoen, daboll, and wink disagree with your assessment.
Because they had no choice but to. This has no evidence on what they plan to do with Williams in the future
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
Quote:
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
You cant trade or cut LW this season, the cap cost is too high with the accelerated bonus. e is going to be here this year and most likely next year at least.
He doesn't want to see good players get jettisoned. It sends the fans a message of giving up perhaps.
Quote:
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
Good points. I do think he did about as much as he could with the scalpel this year. There became a point of diminishing returns with cutting players vs the money they would save(or eat). He will get rid of more after 2022.
He doesn't want to see good players get jettisoned. It sends the fans a message of giving up perhaps.
Quote:
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
The next key date on the NFL calendar is November 1st. If we are out of it once again, it's going to be very interesting to see if Schoen looks for opportunities to shed Barkley and/or LW.
Schoen's other dilemma is playing in the NFCE. Why? Because it's such a rancid division, we have more than a puncher's chance to compete and win it. So, I can see why he's trying to balance fielding a competitive team and removing Gettleman's errors more carefully.
Five of the six division games are late Nov/into Dec.
I can think of a handful of IDLs from four decades of watching the NFL that were legit difference makers. Even Aaron Donald couldn’t win the Super Bowl without a ton of talent around him. One would have to be extremely optimistic to think that LW will ever be a part of a Giants championship.
From the beginning the trade for LW was among the very worst in the history of the NFL and it’s still fucking up this roster. If this restructure means it’s easier to trade the Big Cat then I’m all for it. If Schoen thinks LW is some kind of keystone to the Giants rebuild then we’re probably all in for another decade of living in the basement of the NFL. Time will will tell.
The bonus money from the 2024 void year would accelerate to next year. The Giants would save 18M in salary, and have a little over 20M in dead money (net -2M).
The plus side would be saving 18M overall, getting him off the books next year, and getting compensation.
The downside would be taking their lumps next year with a net -2M cost.
William's current contract is a dream for an acquiring team.
If a team traded for him it would cost them:
2022 - 1.12M guaranteed
2023 - 18M not guaranteed
No matter what you think of Williams, 2 years for 19.1M, with only 1.12M guaranteed total is a bargain.
The bonus money from the 2024 void year would accelerate to next year. The Giants would save 18M in salary, and have a little over 20M in dead money (net -2M).
The plus side would be saving 18M overall, getting him off the books next year, and getting compensation.
The downside would be taking their lumps next year with a net -2M cost.
There's definitely more downside than just next years cost. If the season as up for grabs as many think in the NFCE you are getting rid of arguably your best player an punting your desire to win the division. Not a good look any way you slice it.
If we are out of it again early, sure, the cultural risk is probably mitigated. But making every move solely for the cap benefits is a dangerous game to play.
Got it, misunderstood your post
Quote:
Because he’s good?
That could not possibly be the case BW knows more than all of us.
And you think that blows, right chopper?
Quote:
that LW's style and build does not diminish quickly with age. The way he plays is solid and is likely to age well.
Sure but Gettleman also said that Jonathan Stewart hadn't lost a single step whatsoever so... Buyer beware.
Straw man sighting.
Quote:
In comment 15804720 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
How pushing the money further down the line is fine because we should extend him anyway.
It makes the previous moves relevant because you’re not going to get Williams at a discount. They should cut bait the first chance they get.
well, i hate to break it to you but they chose not to and actually did the opposite by making it more painful to cut him in the future.
so some combination of schoen, daboll, and wink disagree with your assessment.
Because they had no choice but to. This has no evidence on what they plan to do with Williams in the future
that's just not accurate. they 100% could have moved on from williams, jackson, and shepard this year if they wanted to at less pain now than the future option they gave themselves.
golladay was the only contract on the books that was basically impossible to get out of this offseason.
Or was this possibly part of the plan all along?
I'd love to know those dynamics. If it was the last resort, was Schoen looking for trade partners beyond Slayton? Maybe Barkley? Others?
maybe. if they went scorched earth i think the penalty to cut him designated post june 1 would have been around $10m - and if they did it ahead of UFA he probably goes for a multi-year deal and offsets some of the guaranteed salary paid back to cancel out the june 1 money moved into next year. bad but doable.
trade is always the much more preferable path even if they may have had to front some cash to facilitate the 18m cap hit (or more likely the acquiring team would have needed to negotiate an extension).
either way you know i think the way they went made the most sense. the net impacts are $20m less cap space next year, 20m of cap space saved this year by not cutting, and they retained probably the best player on the team for 2 years instead of 0. trade door still open.
this or galloday. they likely evaluated the roster and took somewhat of a calculated gamble back in february that they'd like 1 of them enough to not hate doing this (around the same time they made their evaluations on jackson/bradberry).
They would have incurred dead money of 27.3M in 2022 with no cap savings (19M salary, 8.3M bonus) on a post-June 1 cut.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M, with dead money of 8.3M.
On a pre-June 1 cut they would have incurred 35.6M in dead money with net a -8.3M cap hit.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M with no dead money.
There was literally no reason to do either. You would just cut him next year.
They would have incurred dead money of 27.3M in 2022 with no cap savings (19M salary, 8.3M bonus) on a post-June 1 cut.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M, with dead money of 8.3M.
On a pre-June 1 cut they would have incurred 35.6M in dead money with net a -8.3M cap hit.
On 2023 they would have saved 18M with no dead money.
There was literally no reason to do either. You would just cut him next year.
there was no reason to cut logan ryan as a non-june 1 either - except to move on from the player at the point of least cost.
if they wanted to "cut bait at the first chance they had" (the quote i was responding to from another poster) that was ahead of the new league year when they could have gotten out from under any future money beyond this year (as opposed to having him on the books for $32m next year) at basically even up to where they are right now (just without LW instead of with him).
That makes more sense. I wouldn't have been against trading him this offseason. 19M in 2022, 18M in 2023 is a contract that would have attracted a good offer. I think the Giants could have traded him for 2 top 50 picks.
Or was this possibly part of the plan all along?
I'd love to know those dynamics. If it was the last resort, was Schoen looking for trade partners beyond Slayton? Maybe Barkley? Others?
My guess is a little of both.
Schoen knew he always had the white-whale contract of LW's to mess with when needed, but probably wanted to see how some things shook out in camp from some others players and/or trade offers, watched how rehabs and injuries went and became more clear on the cap cushion he is comfortable with going into season. Now that he size up his Total Financial Aid Package, it was just reaching into LW's deal to make it happen.
sadly...
Because it's bad to pay a good player really great money.
It's bad to pay an average player really good money.
It's bad to pay a below average player average money.
Stay with me on this...the above is how you run out of cap space while winning 4 games.
Setting aside the question of whether Williams is a great player -- what the Giants did today isn't about paying Williams. It's about not being able to account for what they paid Williams and field a team.
AGREED
if your gonna suck, dont be capped out with your qb on a rookie deal
and the let DG ride off into the sunset
I wouldve canned him with venom mid yr (or previous yr)
Time to move on. Yes, it is irksome. So are the injuries. I believe next year they should be in decent shape.
Still looking forward to Sunday.
But okay - yes - at some point we need to move on. I hope this new guy knows what the fuck he’s doing.
Time to move on. Yes, it is irksome. So are the injuries. I believe next year they should be in decent shape.
Still looking forward to Sunday.
Those mistakes are causing the 2022 Giants to be a worse team. It is unrealistic to expect people to move on. It's not water under the bridge.
Quote:
bemoaning DGs effed up payroll? Finding new ways to say the same thing?
Time to move on. Yes, it is irksome. So are the injuries. I believe next year they should be in decent shape.
Still looking forward to Sunday.
Those mistakes are causing the 2022 Giants to be a worse team. It is unrealistic to expect people to move on. It's not water under the bridge.
And potentially negatively impacting the 2023 cap. All the talk was that we’ll have $100 million in space on 2023. We’ll now that’s down to the mid 50s.
But okay - yes - at some point we need to move on. I hope this new guy knows what the fuck he’s doing.
And that is the kick in the groin - we are in this cap perdition with a 6th pick QB still on his rookie contract and in his 4th year of his audition.
Hard to argue with this.
However, I think Thomas looks like a legitimate building block for a premium position.
X looks like a very good player in the secondary - a real playmaker - but he plays safety.
Otherwise, it's a team of average players and players on the TBD list.
Does a rebuilding team need these big salaries - no. But of the players getting that, LW is the one that can actually play up to it(well almost).
Last year was off?
Take a look at LW's career stats and tell me which of the past two seasons looks more out of place (HINT: it isn't 2021).
Link - ( New Window )
It's just that he shouldn't be a very high paid player amongst the very best NFL players....
He doesn't want to see good players get jettisoned. It sends the fans a message of giving up perhaps.
Seriously? That ha snot been one shred of proof that MARA EVER interfered in any negotiations. This is 100% pure dumb speculation. Where do you people get this garbage?
Quote:
is continuing to influence personnel decisions?...
He doesn't want to see good players get jettisoned. It sends the fans a message of giving up perhaps.
Seriously? That ha snot been one shred of proof that MARA EVER interfered in any negotiations. This is 100% pure dumb speculation. Where do you people get this garbage?
You do realize there's a lot of space in between "influence personnel decisions" and "interfere with negotiations," right?