September 5, 2022This 1,200+ word pragmatic essay makes a fairly convincing argument that the Giants could well perform above the 6-to-7 win ceiling that many fans are projecting. Among the reasons:(1) Giants have one of the easiest schedules(2) More of their skilled players are relatively healthy(3) And that includes Daniel Jones who is better than many fans believe(4) Giants have significantly upgraded their offensive line(5) They have the pieces in place for a "decent" pass rush(6) Better overall coaching staffIt's hard to argue with GBN's logic/conclusion, but I'll give it a try just for the heck of it:(1) This is an entirely new coaching staff and a significantly re-made roster and it will take a good part of the season for the team to gel.(2) Until I actually see it in real games, who the hell knows whether or not the Giants can actually stop opposing running backs?(3) Aaron Robinson is not James Bradberry and every single offensive coordinator will have a bull's eye on his back as they game-plan against Wink Martindale's helter-skelter blitz game.(4) On the one hand, I am excited about the Giant's new passing scheme; on the other hand, the Giants have one of the NFL's worst WR units. As for the TE unit, it is the very worst. Why we’re a little more bullish on the Giants’ 2022 prospects than most! Or just do the math!! - ( New Window