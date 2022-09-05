September 5, 2022
This 1,200+ word pragmatic essay makes a fairly convincing argument that the Giants could well perform above the 6-to-7 win ceiling that many fans are projecting. Among the reasons:
(1) Giants have one of the easiest schedules
(2) More of their skilled players are relatively healthy
(3) And that includes Daniel Jones who is better than many fans believe
(4) Giants have significantly upgraded their offensive line
(5) They have the pieces in place for a "decent" pass rush
(6) Better overall coaching staff
It's hard to argue with GBN's logic/conclusion, but I'll give it a try just for the heck of it:
(1) This is an entirely new coaching staff and a significantly re-made roster and it will take a good part of the season for the team to gel.
(2) Until I actually see it in real games, who the hell knows whether or not the Giants can actually stop opposing running backs?
(3) Aaron Robinson is not James Bradberry and every single offensive coordinator will have a bull's eye on his back as they game-plan against Wink Martindale's helter-skelter blitz game.
(4) On the one hand, I am excited about the Giant's new passing scheme; on the other hand, the Giants have one of the NFL's worst WR units. As for the TE unit, it is the very worst.
Why we’re a little more bullish on the Giants’ 2022 prospects than most! Or just do the math!!
Can't wait until kick off
Think of you as a good poster, but don’t get the need to throw cold water on a positive spin
And the offense features an OL that is like 1000% better than last year’s line and that may not be an exaggeration. Our top backup RBs are better than our top RB from last year and SB seems to be back to very near top form. That’s an improvement that’s significant enough to be hard to quantify.
As far as Jones, this, I believe, tells more about him than the subjective opinions voiced here. “the final 11 games of 2020 and the first 11 games of the 2021 season prior to Daniel Jones’ injury – a 22 game stretch – the Giants were 10-12”. That with maybe the worst surrounding cast I’ve ever seen.
I get it, we’ve been terrible for a long time. I don’t think we’re still (3-4-5 wins) terrible.
It's combination of having an easy schedule and more unified and realistic management/coaching that makes me feel good about this team. I no longer feel like we have a front office structure that overrates their own players, sets unrealistic expectations, and is overly defensive/sensitive at taking criticism from the media and fans.
Maybe Schoen and Daboll will fail and this will be a pipe dream, but I do feel a part of success at the NFL level is simply having a sustained, unified organizational strategy. You'd be surprised at how many teams don't and how it sinks them. And I'm not just talking about the Bears or Jets; look at the 49ers who are potentially on the verge of blowing up a successful run because (if the rumors are true) Shanahan wanted Mac Jones and the front office forced Lance on them.
Think of you as a good poster, but don’t get the need to throw cold water on a positive spin
You're asking a legitimate question for which I do not have a fully developed/rational answer. I guess maybe it comes down to my holding opposing thoughts about a team I've been passionately attached to for six decades.
I believe the team is in good hands with Joe Schoen & Brian Daboll at the helm, but they are being asked to captain a ship that they just salvaged from the muck 7 months ago. So, I don't see a lot of wins here in Year One, but I believe we'll see better overall play that can set the stage for Year Two and beyond.
If that makes any sense.
(2) the TE corps is a shambles - and yes they are loading up on receivers -- but let's face it -- not only were we looking at two scrub backups that were pathetic -- but they were throwing to the 4,5,6 receivers and Engram -- this group of WR may still be the 4,5,6,7 receivers mostly -- unless Robinson can be an impact player -- but you still skill need weapons for one of your weapons to work. I have absolutely no faith right now that you can manufacture having a 1 WR on the field every game between Golladay, Toney and Shepard
(3) Barkley also has not proven he can stay on the field all season.
(4) So in my mind it really comes down to - Do you really think the Back up QBs and the bottom end of the skill players can have this team at .500 if they have to play more than half the games? That's what I'm looking at
(5) so lets say Jones plays 8 games - and now you have a porous backfield that even a back up QB can throw against -- can he win 4 of the 8 games if he has to sling it to 1 of Golladay, Shepard, and Toney; a Robinson and a third of the games with Barkley, and one of the current TEs - especially a rookie in the first six games.
I'd love it if he could -- and I'll be rooting for it -- but a group that keeps getting injured like this group -- and wasn't able to stay on the field, including this year, is a recipe for disaster in my mind --
1.) Jones health - I think the neck thing will give him pause. Never, ever has anyone disputed Jones' IQ. Also his Oline is much better. He may not stay on the field for all 17, but I think he will not be as "reckless" as you think. Pretty certain Daboll will use him judiciously and be in his ear on protecting himself - as he said he would do.
2.) TE - been pondering this. Frankly, there just aren't that many good two way TE's any more and therefore I'd almost rather have a WR then a catch only TE. Sills, for example, is faster than a TE, and will give LBs more trouble than a TE - even though he is slow for a WR. And as Colin says on short yardage, put an OT out there if they feel they need more blocking on the edge. I do think, like FBs, TEs can be substituted for.
3.) Barkley - any RB can get hurt. They often do and that is why the lifespan of an RB is under 4 years. The difference is there are not many RBs in Barkley's class when he is on the field. One of the better receiving RBs, one of the fastest RBs (he may be the best as far as receiving and speed). Plus, the backups this year appear to be much better than last few seasons.
4.) Name one team where backup QBs and players can sustain a team for 6-8 games. It is believed that Tyrod Taylor is one of the top 3 backup QBs in the NFL. So yeah, playing Taylor(if necessary) does not hurt as much as other teams would be with a backup. Yes perhaps the Giants backups at other positions are weaker, but that is analogous with rebuilding teams.
5.) Well, yeah worst case scenario that no team survives, especially a very young one. But it will provide valuable playing experience, plus give the staff insight as to the quality of the backups, going forward.
That said, I stand by my 6-11 prediction.
Ok, they aren’t SB contenders. But I don’t see them as the 3-4-5 win team that seems to be the consensus here. As an example, the “Aaron Robinson is going to be the downfall of the entire defense” lament. This is, fully heathy, a pretty talented unit with a very good coordinator. No one player is that big a problem. Now, if you have a whole unit that is below par then you’ve got a problem but that’s not the case here. This is going to be a really competitive unit.
the Giants might win more than 7 games.
When you react to a reasonable post in a incredulous manner, you succeed in having reasonable posters disregard your. POV
You read my mind.
But I agree that the overall record should be better. Weakest (projected) schedule in the league will help the most, but I am all-in on the people who running and designing this offense. I think Wink's D will get up to speed by the first half of the year.
In comment 15804539 George said:
the Giants might win more than 7 games.
Jesus lol
When you react to a reasonable post in a incredulous manner, you succeed in having reasonable posters disregard your. POV
How is Bellinger and Robinson being the catalyst for winning more than 7 games a reasonable post? This team doesn’t have the roster to sniff 7 wins.
2) Sure, every team has to deal with injuries, but our lack of depth makes injuries more problematic.
3) Yes, other teams will target Robinson on almost every pass play, and it will be a challenge for Wink: How to prevent an average NFL team from moving the chains on 3rd down. Again.
4) Our O-line is better all over, but I think pressure straight up the middle will still be tough for us to stop. In his fourth year, will Jones EVER experience having a pocket to step INTO ?
I'd say 7-10, 3rd in the weak NFCE. 8-9 at best.
Dallas is also worse off IMO. Giants are much deeper.
AZ, IND, Cle, Carolina, Detroit are all a toss up with the Giants,
One of the worst groups? no, especially if Toney has a year 2 breakout. Middling? Sure
He struggles to read defenses pre snap and set protections. How will a better OL help that?
Post snap he locks onto his primary receiver and doesn't see the field well. A better OL might help?
He doesn't "feel" pressure and struggles to slide and move in the pocket. How will a better OL help that?
He struggles to improvise and throw on the move, a must for elite NFL QBs. How will a better OL help that?
He has average at best arm strength. How will a better OL help that?
I guess a better OL could help him be more confident and maybe with more time and confidence he will see the field better and not allow DBs and LBs to read his eyes so easily. But his other weaknesses? If Daboll, Kafka and Tierney can coach him out of all those other issues (except arm strength) that would be amazing. But I doubt it.
Dallas is also worse off IMO. Giants are much deeper.
AZ, IND, Cle, Carolina, Detroit are all a toss up with the Giants,
One of the worst groups? no, especially if Toney has a year 2 breakout. Middling? Sure
The cowboys WR corp is worse? Lamb and Gallup are better than anything the Giants have. Houston’s is better with Cooks and Tyler Johnson, and if Collins and Metchie are good as rookies it’s even better.
I will help with how the line helps:
He struggles to read defenses pre snap and set protections. How will a better OL help that?
***Does he really struggle with these as much as people say or was it just a bad line failing to pick up stunts and blitzes?
Post snap he locks onto his primary receiver and doesn't see the field well. A better OL might help?
****Well if you have 1.5 secs to throw or be crushed you are certainly going to quickly decide who to throw too.
He doesn't "feel" pressure and struggles to slide and move in the pocket. How will a better OL help that?
***** Well, if there is less pressure - he does not need to slide too often and there won't be nearly the same pressure- especially if AT is locking down his blind side
He struggles to improvise and throw on the move, a must for elite NFL QBs. How will a better OL help that?
**** Nobody said he was elite and he can improvise just fine, but of course if you are getting less pressure you likely need to improvise less.
He has average at best arm strength. How will a better OL help that?
***** His arm is plenty strong enough, Everyone has said there is nothing wrong with his arm strength. He is not Allen or Rodgers - but nobody else is either.
Our division has major questions from 2 of our 3 rivals (Dal and Was), Panthers, Bears, Jags, Texans and Lions all have major questions and that accounts for 9 of our 17 games. We play Philly twice and I feel like the tide is turning on that rivalry (even during our crappy years we have won a few and been close in others) and that brings us to 11 games.
Injuries change everything (not just for the Giants). I don't think we will make the playoffs but I am sticking with my 8 win prediction. To me that would be a major accomplishment and a real sign the direction for this team has changed.
NE, Baltimore, GB, Ten, Hou, Jax, Chicago
Dallas is also worse off IMO. Giants are much deeper.
AZ, IND, Cle, Carolina, Detroit are all a toss up with the Giants,
One of the worst groups? no, especially if Toney has a year 2 breakout. Middling? Sure
The cowboys WR corp is worse? Lamb and Gallup are better than anything the Giants have. Houston’s is better with Cooks and Tyler Johnson, and if Collins and Metchie are good as rookies it’s even better.
Think you maybe stretching with the Texans and Tyler Johnson haha. He has a bad case of the dropsies. Cooks I agree with though.
In comment 15804619 Breeze_94 said:
NE, Baltimore, GB, Ten, Hou, Jax, Chicago
Dallas is also worse off IMO. Giants are much deeper.
AZ, IND, Cle, Carolina, Detroit are all a toss up with the Giants,
One of the worst groups? no, especially if Toney has a year 2 breakout. Middling? Sure
The cowboys WR corp is worse? Lamb and Gallup are better than anything the Giants have. Houston’s is better with Cooks and Tyler Johnson, and if Collins and Metchie are good as rookies it’s even better.
Think you maybe stretching with the Texans and Tyler Johnson haha. He has a bad case of the dropsies. Cooks I agree with though.
Possibly, I’d take Johnson over Toney though, maybe not Sheppard
How good was the line last year? There is a difference between sitting in a nice pocket for 2.8 secs and dodging bullets for 2.8 seconds. I'd say it was to his credit that he created that much time and more to his discredit that he took that much to throw, although his WRs rarely got separation.
If he had <3sec to throw AND the WR group, even when healthy is VERY subpar (your assertion), where is he to go with the ball? (remember, last season the best parts of this poor WR group were on the sideline)
I'd rather bring back small pox and scurvy.
Good for middle of the pack. Can we stop with the blatantly false narrative that he had to get rid of the ball in a second?
How good was the line last year? There is a difference between sitting in a nice pocket for 2.8 secs and dodging bullets for 2.8 seconds. I'd say it was to his credit that he created that much time and more to his discredit that he took that much to throw, although his WRs rarely got separation.
Separation was a huge problem, also exacerbated by Garretts offense. His "all curls" route tree made it very easy. All the defense would do is play the short passes, knowing the offensive line couldn't run or protect long enough to get downfield. It made it very easy on the D.
Also that 2.8 stat doesn't mean that the OL's couldn't hold for longer, but most offenses today are geared towards the quick passing scheme. So scheme plays into the 2.8 seconds also. As stated above a 2.8 second clean pocket, that could extend to 4 seconds or more if necessary, is much different than a pocket that begins collapsing at 1 second
So the big question marks are QB and WR? This team has holes everywhere.
So the big question marks are QB and WR? This team has holes everywhere.
Why do you need TEs?
Sans any major injuries sidelining key starters (although I think the Giants are better with Slayton at WR over Golliday) this season, I’m pulling for 9-8. I think TE isn’t needed as other OL can be brought in to block, and Andrew Thomas can catch the ball. Also we have a rapster WR who was once a QB and can throw it. Kafka has all the pieces and I believe he and Dabs have a great idea how to use all of the pieces.
I am worried about run defense with Martinez’s departure, but believe Wink really hasn’t showed anything but vanilla during the pre-season. Perhaps todays NFL needs more of a cover LB/Box SS vs. the typical Mike?
Time will tell
Personally IDC what the W-L record is this year, so long as the games are competitive from start to finish. After all, isn’t this a rebuild year?
Here the ONE thing I want to see this year when we get down to inside the five/goal line this year.
I don't want to have to scratch and claw for EVERY single yard, including the last one.
Every year I see teams running schemes/plays where a guy gets WIDE open and I could toss the football for a TD. In fact, there are occasions where the QB has multiple wide open options to choose from, including walking in himself untouched.
Meanwhile we are either fitting it into the tightest window or as I said clawing for every single yard.
I mean, even out tackle-eligible play is completely covered!!! LOL
Some of you guys really crack me up
with a motley crew of injured receivers who don't get separation and an outdated coaching staff and scheme.
Yeah like Brady's easy fake WR screen TD against us that was wide open playing our D like a drum, why do the Giants get so fooled easily but not vice versa? I guess if you have Judge and Garrett as coaches...
with a motley crew of injured receivers who don't get separation and an outdated coaching staff and scheme.
I do think:
1.) This line can open holes
2.) Daboll will be spreading out the WRs inside th 5 vs the bunch with extra OT and two TEs. Why compress 53 1/3 yds down to 10 yds?
But 1B is the hideous NFCE. JFC, a rational case can be made that all four of NFCE teams can win it. It's a division with suspect QB play, suspect coaching, and huge unpredictability.
In comment 15804643 ajr2456 said:
Good for middle of the pack. Can we stop with the blatantly false narrative that he had to get rid of the ball in a second?
How good was the line last year? There is a difference between sitting in a nice pocket for 2.8 secs and dodging bullets for 2.8 seconds. I'd say it was to his credit that he created that much time and more to his discredit that he took that much to throw, although his WRs rarely got separation.
Separation was a huge problem, also exacerbated by Garretts offense. His "all curls" route tree made it very easy. All the defense would do is play the short passes, knowing the offensive line couldn't run or protect long enough to get downfield. It made it very easy on the D.
Also that 2.8 stat doesn't mean that the OL's couldn't hold for longer, but most offenses today are geared towards the quick passing scheme. So scheme plays into the 2.8 seconds also. As stated above a 2.8 second clean pocket, that could extend to 4 seconds or more if necessary, is much different than a pocket that begins collapsing at 1 second
It is important when evaluating DJ the OL, the system and motion pre-snap ... does previous performance mean DJ sucks at reading a D maybe or locks on a WR maybe but let's just wait and see what he does in a new offense ... He is going to have a high low read in this offense and its going to be on him to make the right read, be accurate and the WR to get YAC
We will know in a few weeks what Jones is for sure
In comment 15804541 ajr2456 said:
In comment 15804539 George said:
the Giants might win more than 7 games.
Jesus lol
When you react to a reasonable post in a incredulous manner, you succeed in having reasonable posters disregard your. POV
How is Bellinger and Robinson being the catalyst for winning more than 7 games a reasonable post? This team doesn’t have the roster to sniff 7 wins.
7 wins is not a high bench mark. It s not unreasonable to think there is a Chance this team can win 7 games.
I wouldn't bet on it, though.
He's faced some adversity now - if he can return to his rookie form (maybe battle-hardened...?) he's the kind of guy who can carry a team. With Thomas and Neal at T this is an exciting run blocking OLine that can enforce their will.
In comment 15804654 section125 said:
In comment 15804643 ajr2456 said:
Good for middle of the pack. Can we stop with the blatantly false narrative that he had to get rid of the ball in a second?
How good was the line last year? There is a difference between sitting in a nice pocket for 2.8 secs and dodging bullets for 2.8 seconds. I'd say it was to his credit that he created that much time and more to his discredit that he took that much to throw, although his WRs rarely got separation.
Separation was a huge problem, also exacerbated by Garretts offense. His "all curls" route tree made it very easy. All the defense would do is play the short passes, knowing the offensive line couldn't run or protect long enough to get downfield. It made it very easy on the D.
Also that 2.8 stat doesn't mean that the OL's couldn't hold for longer, but most offenses today are geared towards the quick passing scheme. So scheme plays into the 2.8 seconds also. As stated above a 2.8 second clean pocket, that could extend to 4 seconds or more if necessary, is much different than a pocket that begins collapsing at 1 second
It is important when evaluating DJ the OL, the system and motion pre-snap ... does previous performance mean DJ sucks at reading a D maybe or locks on a WR maybe but let's just wait and see what he does in a new offense ... He is going to have a high low read in this offense and its going to be on him to make the right read, be accurate and the WR to get YAC
We will know in a few weeks what Jones is for sure
When his problems in the NFL are the same as in CFB, maybe it's Jones and not everyone around him. Unless you think Cutcliffe and Garrett both were holding him back. Most complaints about how Jones plays QB today can be found in the scouting report below.
The Scouting Report
Athletic Ability...Jones has a tall frame with adequate upper body muscle definition, and his lower frame needs to develop better muscle tone. He has adequate thighs and calves, but displays good hand size and arm length that you look for in a pocket passer. His frame certainly has room for further bulk and muscle development.
Jones has good size and arm strength for the quarterback position, but despite average straight-ahead speed, he lacks athletic agility and looks stiff in his change of direction (4.41 20-yard shuttle). He can get some yardage off the bootleg, but seems to lack vision on the move, as he will run into spots or just toss the ball away with dire consequences (see fumbles vs. Army, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and North Carolina in 2018). He operates in a play-action scheme, but when he tries to work under a run-pass option format, he needs to be more conscious of protecting the pigskin.
Jones does have the arm strength that pro teams want him to display, but has had just �pedestrian� numbers in each of his three seasons, never cracking the 3,000 aerial yards or 25 touchdown level. He has adequate quickness dropping back from center, but lacks the feet to avoid the pass rush, as he tends to lose balance when flushed out of the pocket. His arm strength is his best asset, especially on short-to-intermediate tosses, but his long ball game suffers, having hit on just 11-of-45 of those attempts last season. He has enough ability to consistently put the ball where the receiver can catch it in the short areas, but when he attempts to go the distance, perhaps he would be better suited locating second and third option targets instead of just throwing the ball into a crowd (four of his 45 deep passes were intercepted, seven others were deflected).
Football Sense...Jones benefits from having one of the better quarterback coaches in the game of football (David Cutcliffe). The former walk-on is a quick learner who seems to know protections, but you would like to see him improve when it comes to recognizing coverage on the pre-snap and on his pass drops. He is effective at reading hot routes, but must become quicker in attempts to pick up the blitz. He is a three-time Academic All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick and graduated after just three years, so it is obvious that he will not have problems digesting a complicated playbook.
Still, this is a young player who needs to do a better job of reading zone coverage, at times, as he will throw into tight windows (See Virginia and Temple games) and he will force the ball into a crowd every so often. In order to increase his chances for starting at the next level, he must do a better job of looking off his primary targets and go through route progressions.
Set Up...As book smart as he is, Jones still looks like a neophyte when it comes to reading defenses. Having a coach call your plays eliminated much of his thought process, but he is not the type who will stand tall and absorb the sack, making poor choices trying to throw the ball into the crowd (51 pass break-ups included 18 at the line of scrimmage). While not alarming, his fumble issues seem to be the result of poor ball distribution when forced to improvise on the move.
He does not really have heavy feet, but there are times where he looks too methodical in his drops. Once his feet are set, he will stand and deliver, though. He has a decent throwing motion, but has a bit of a wind-up in his release. He has the body control to stand tall and be ready in the pocket, but he seems to lose some velocity on his tosses when throwing on the run. His quickness dropping back from center is good and he does keep his feet under him, playing with good balance in the pocket (does not translate when flushed out though).
Reading Defenses...Jones has to overcome his �love� for his primary target and do a better job of going through route progression to locate secondary targets. When he tries to force the issue too much when under pressure, it results in him firing the ball right into windows. While his interception rate was low (nine in 2018 on 392 attempts), the opponents go to deflect 13% of his passes (51) in 2018. He is prone to making some bad decisions, as he just seems to throw too much into double coverage (see at least eight passes deflected in each of the Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Clemson games). When he is quick to pick up the blitz, he knows where to go with the ball, showing good vision and judgment on his reads, but he tends to force the ball into coverage when his protection breaks down. He does show good timing and touch, but he has to stop forcing his throws into coverage.
He can be smooth driving back from center to his throwing point, but lacks the suddenness to avoid and slip tackles on the move. When he stands tall in the pocket, he is more accurate, but he needs to work on making all his throws from the outside hash (loses accuracy, especially when he doesn�t step into his passes).
Dave Te Scouting Report on Daniel Jones - ( New Window )
People who only watch the Giants seem to think the Giants (and Jones) are good or might be good
People who watch other NFL games tend to recognize that the Giants (and Jones) are bad