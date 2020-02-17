for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Other than a win, what do you want to see this Sunday

superspynyg : 12:30 pm
from this team?

I want to see us be aggressive offensively. Come out swinging. Take shots down the field. Do some creative play calling. and if we get a lead keep our foot on the gas. This means I want DJ to let it rip.

Does this open us up to more chances for ints? Sure, but let's trust our wrs will fight for the ball. And if they don't, they can be let go or traded.


you?
30 points scored  
BH28 : 12:31 pm : link
If not, could be another long season
An offensive line that plays well  
johnnyb : 12:32 pm : link
and opens holes for Barkley as well as providing DJ some time to throw. Just an adequate performance.
Competitive game  
section125 : 12:34 pm : link
and injury free.
A big win  
Giant John : 12:34 pm : link
DJ, Saquon and our receivers have a huge day, same with defense and ST’s. Win by 30 points and no injuries to either team.
Yea I know when pigs fly but you did ask.
I think it's fair to expect a win  
AcesUp : 12:37 pm : link
This Titans team is beatable and the Giants have an advantage with the new system and playcaller. Giants have tape on the Titans, Vrabel does not have that luxury on the Giants, especially our offense. So I think it's fair to set the bar higher this week and expect a win. That doesn't mean this team will be world-beaters but I think it's a good spot for an upset.

In terms of moral victories - I'd like to see an improvement in OL play from the past few seasons and a more efficient offense.
A pass rush and some pass protection. Haven’t had either in a long…  
Crispino : 12:37 pm : link
time. DJ playing turnover free football. Saquon looking like first year Saquon.
competitive, organized.....  
BillKo : 12:38 pm : link
....score more than 17 points.

OL plays well and looks NFL-ish.......
also would like to see SB...  
BillKo : 12:41 pm : link
..utilized more in the pass game, not just as a screen/release value role.

The Eagles used to use Brian Westbrook in routes down the field. We've only occasionally seen SB in that role with great success.

Given our lack of great WR corps, I'd like to see SB used in the passing game a ton more.
OL stability  
UConn4523 : 12:43 pm : link
and if that happens, what Jones does with it. I expect to let up points with our injuries and lack of depth at CB so I'm hoping Daboll/Kafka open the playbook and play aggressive.
Efficiency...  
Brown_Hornet : 12:44 pm : link
...

I want to see the O & D dictate to the Titans.
pressure on the QB  
NoPeanutz : 12:47 pm : link
I'd love to see a pass rush. It's been too long.
Any signs of progress  
JonC : 12:48 pm : link
Crisp, prepared, alert, focused, sound fundamental football on both sides of the ball, for sixty minutes.

This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.
I want to see  
PaulN : 12:49 pm : link
Our young cornerback Robinson play well, it is a huge key for this defense. I want to see Thibs and AO play, and play well. I want to see the defense play stout against the run. I want to see Jones play great. I want to see Barkley play great, and I want the offense to score at least 24 points this week.
A disciplined team  
Greg from LI : 12:54 pm : link
Limit the stupid mental errors that have been common for years.

A pass rush would be nice too.
RE: 30 points scored  
Tuckrule : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15804730 BH28 said:
Quote:
If not, could be another long season


So you what 30 points week 1 vs a titans defense or it’s going to be a long season. Holy shit
Slayton 10 catches for 200 yards and 2 TD's  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:55 pm : link
Leads the NFL in receiving for week 1
20 personnel  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:55 pm : link
get away from using our shitty TEs and WRs, Barkley lined up at WR often. Toney in the backfield if he can find his shoes. Then we will know Daboll and Kafka aren't worthless Josh Allen and Mahomes coffee boys, respectively.
RE: Any signs of progress  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15804751 JonC said:
Quote:
Crisp, prepared, alert, focused, sound fundamental football on both sides of the ball, for sixty minutes.

This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.


This ^
RE: Any signs of progress  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15804751 JonC said:
Quote:
Crisp, prepared, alert, focused, sound fundamental football on both sides of the ball, for sixty minutes.

This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.


This ^
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:58 pm : link
Competence.
Just  
Spider43 : 12:59 pm : link
Some fight. I'm not expecting a win. But I don't want to see the dogshit we saw last season.
Id like to see DJ play well  
Rudy5757 : 1:00 pm : link
Im tired of hearing all the bad on him. He played well in preseason and he is the guy this year. Its funny how people are saying how he checked down most of preseason. Go look at the Bills play from last season, for the most part it is a short passing O. They rely on receivers making plays with the ball in their hands. Barkley is going to get a ton of throws split at WR/slot. Toney, Robinson and Shep will catch a ton of short passes. Golladay will take up space and look disinterested.
A pulse on offense  
Costy16 : 1:00 pm : link
The last two years of offense have been downright putrid. Interested to see how they utilize Barkley, Toney, Robinson. If something is working, STICK WITH IT! See too many times these OC's outsmart themselves.

Defense, will be interested to see how they look to contain Henry and get after Tannehill, who is not a mobile QB.
Competitive, Disciplined. Organized football  
Rick in Dallas : 1:01 pm : link
Coaches able to make game plan changes as the game progresses and injury free.
Well, I'm probably...  
bw in dc : 1:05 pm : link
reaching here, but I'd like to our QB be directly responsible for scoring at least 26 points.
Almost easier to mention what I don't want to see...  
dannysection 313 : 1:06 pm : link
* Running back getting hit the minute they get the ball.

* Tannehill with all day to throw, even in obvious passing downs.

* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.

* DJ running for his life on passing downs.

* Mike Glennon at QB.

* Justin Pugh jumping off-sides...wait, flashback

* Wide open Titan receivers.

* QB sneaks from inside the 10.



RE: Well, I'm probably...  
santacruzom : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15804783 bw in dc said:
Quote:
reaching here, but I'd like to our QB be directly responsible for scoring at least 26 points.


Four touchdowns and a tackle for a safety?
RE: Almost easier to mention what I don't want to see...  
santacruzom : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15804784 dannysection 313 said:
Quote:

* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.


Of all the Giants staples of poor play over the past few seasons, this is among the more underrated. It's so damn irritating!
...  
ryanmkeane : 1:24 pm : link
Jones take command of this team
RE: RE: Almost easier to mention what I don't want to see...  
santacruzom : 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15804804 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15804784 dannysection 313 said:


Quote:



* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.





Of all the Giants staples of poor play over the past few seasons, this is among the more underrated. It's so damn irritating!


In fact, if that happens on the opening kickoff return it will be difficult for me to suppress the sentiment that nothing has changed.
The biggest positive for the team would be Jones playing a great game  
steve in ky : 1:50 pm : link
.
Most of all no injuries  
beatrixkiddo : 1:58 pm : link
On Offense: move the ball and get into the red zone.

On Defense: Being able to pressure the QB and stop the run.
A few of mine  
Daniel in MI : 1:58 pm : link
Jones play efficiently, work the O, make the plays and avoid bad mistakes/turnovers (I'm ok with a turnover of aggression sometimes, taking a shot, but no bad fumbles, etc.)

WRs be productive. I want to see Toney, KG, Robinson, Shep et al. make some plays and score some points. Get open, contest the ball, make some YAC.

Efficient run game. I don't need SB to have 150 yards. But lets get steady 3-4 with a few big plays. Avoid the negative yard plays. This rests on the OL, TEs, and RBs.

I'm anxious to see our actual offense. I've heard about all the shifting, but not seen it yet. I'd like to see that we're doing things to find advantages.

On D, pressure, and our DBs hold up ok. And if it's not too much to ask, maybe some good play from the LB position.
Many things - one of which is Evan Neal have a good day in pass  
Ira : 2:30 pm : link
protection.
That the head coach  
moespree : 2:31 pm : link
Knows how to manage the clock and his timeouts. And that the offense has some semblance of organization and an identity.
I want to see a modern nfl offense  
Aaroninma : 2:38 pm : link
that is able to get it's playmakers the ball in space as a result of scheme.

what JonC said  
Dave on the UWS : 2:44 pm : link
I want to see a team that doesn't beat itself. If the other team wins because they have more talent, fine! That will eventually be fixed. But, I'm tired of this team beating itself.
The Offensive Line  
mittenedman : 3:06 pm : link
being a catalyst to victory.

Run Barkley behind Thomas & Neal, set up play action and maybe pop a few big plays and steal a win.

I liked how Kafka was working play action in preseason. Had no idea what was coming, when.
it's time to change the mindset of this franchise  
Jints in Carolina : 3:10 pm : link
Olinemen  
Spiciest Memelord : 3:17 pm : link
knowing what a stunt is. No more hybrid TE/volleyball players. Scoring at the end of the half.
Like others have said,  
Mad Mike : 3:18 pm : link
protection up front, and Barkley and DJ being able to take advantage of it.
id like to see an aggressive offense that rips off some chunk plays  
Eric on Li : 3:20 pm : link
golladay, shepard, toney, robinson, barkley are all healthy. that's 2 first round picks, 2 second round picks, 1 former all pro, 1 former pro bowler.

the OL has looked functional and Ten just lost their best pass rusher.

just look like a modern offense that puts a little fear into the opponent even if it's a shootout and they lose.
I don't care how it happens, I just want a win.  
an_idol_mind : 3:22 pm : link
The Giants haven't been above .500 in half a decade. If they start 1-0 with a ton of flaws, I'll still take that as a step in the right direction.
RE: RE: Well, I'm probably...  
bw in dc : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15804801 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15804783 bw in dc said:


Quote:


reaching here, but I'd like to our QB be directly responsible for scoring at least 26 points.



Four touchdowns and a tackle for a safety?


Well, scoring 4 TDS, 4 PATs, and a safety gets you to 30. ;)

For clarity, I picked 26 because that was essentially the minimum PPG teams needed last year to get into the playoffs.
superspy  
Milton : 3:38 pm : link
I'm not sure what you mean by "take shots down the field." In every NFL game there are shots down the field. I can't think of a single NFL game in which both teams weren't taking occasional shots down the field, and Daboll will surely do it as well; but Daboll's offense is built around getting the ball out of Jones's hand fast. So I don't expect to see a whole lotta long developing plays. Of course there will be some, but rather than looking to see how many shots they take down the field, I'm more curious about how effective will be their short passing game. Is Jones getting the ball to Barkley, Toney, and Wan'Dale in ways that allow them to get chunks of yards after the catch. I think it's from yard after the catch that the big plays are expected and not so much via the long ball. Of course there will be some long ball mixed in to keep the defense honest, but Daboll is more about taking advantage of the width of the field than the length of it. At least that's my understanding. We'll find out more on Sunday.
......  
Route 9 : 3:52 pm : link
The last thing I want to see is Daniel Jones let it rip. He's not that good (Or at all) and the game plan shouldn't revolve around him forcing the ball. Keep him moving and don't put the ball in harms way.

Feed (or pass it to) Barkley the ball and make us remember why anyone on this planet believed it was a sane idea he should be taken #2 overall.

If you expect the Giants to beat the Titans it's gotta be something like 12-10. Defense will have to win this game.

If I had any say in it, Jones would be long long gone. but there's nothing I can do about that.

Also ... I don't want to sound too absurd but maybe a Kenny G TD or Two?
What do I want to see besides a win?  
Ralph.C : 5:11 pm : link
I want to see Jones start off great on his way to a very good season.
I want to see Barkley’s explosiveness 100% back
I want to see a consistent pass rush.
I want to see receivers getting separation
I want to see good tight end play
I want to see solid special teams play
I want to see excellent secondary play
I want to see strong linebacking
I want to see smart coaching decisions being made
I want to see Florence Pugh pop out of my surprise birthday cake in a red, silk teddy and a gold “Happy Birthday!” tiara, hand me a 100k in cash and give me a birthday lap dance.

Which do I have the best shots of seeing and which one is least likely? I say, the linebacking is least likely.




A  
DG_89 : 5:24 pm : link
stable OL that can handle a stunt without falling apart and provide some semblance of a running game. A fair to middling pass rush. Receivers that run the right routes, can catch and most importantly don't get hurt and miss 1/4, 1/2 or all of the season
Ralph- nah  
Dave on the UWS : 5:33 pm : link
Got to be good special teams play. They sucked all pre season.
RE: Id like to see DJ play well  
Simms11 : 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15804778 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Im tired of hearing all the bad on him. He played well in preseason and he is the guy this year. Its funny how people are saying how he checked down most of preseason. Go look at the Bills play from last season, for the most part it is a short passing O. They rely on receivers making plays with the ball in their hands. Barkley is going to get a ton of throws split at WR/slot. Toney, Robinson and Shep will catch a ton of short passes. Golladay will take up space and look disinterested.


Watch how Tom Brady plays.....gets rid of the ball quick....check downs, RBs in the flat, TEs, etc....he keeps the ball moving forward. That's called offense.
RE: What do I want to see besides a win?  
Milton : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15805035 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
I want to see Florence Pugh pop out of my surprise birthday cake in a red, silk teddy and a gold “Happy Birthday!” tiara, hand me a 100k in cash and give me a birthday lap dance.

Which do I have the best shots of seeing and which one is least likely?

If it's Justin Pugh popping out of the cake is that close enough?
TOUCHDOWN!  
tommcd66 : 5:50 pm : link
Golladay!

I need to hear that from Bob Papa on the radio broadcast; the network wouldn't feel it right.
In order  
Mike in Boston : 5:54 pm : link
Win
No Injuries
Play well on both lines
Score touchdowns on Offense. I don't care how they happen  
Jimmy Googs : 6:18 pm : link
where they occur on the field or who all is actually achieving it.

Just create touchdowns and be relevant within the game...
RE: Score touchdowns on Offense. I don't care how they happen  
Mike in Boston : 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15805087 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
where they occur on the field or who all is actually achieving it.

Just create touchdowns and be relevant within the game...


The generally occur in the end zone :)
Evan Neal  
Spiciest Memelord : 7:43 pm : link
lined up at full back.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 