Other than a win, what do you want to see this Sunday superspynyg : 12:30 pm

from this team?



I want to see us be aggressive offensively. Come out swinging. Take shots down the field. Do some creative play calling. and if we get a lead keep our foot on the gas. This means I want DJ to let it rip.



Does this open us up to more chances for ints? Sure, but let's trust our wrs will fight for the ball. And if they don't, they can be let go or traded.





you?