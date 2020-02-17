Other than a win, what do you want to see this Sunday

from this team?
I want to see us be aggressive offensively. Come out swinging. Take shots down the field. Do some creative play calling. and if we get a lead keep our foot on the gas. This means I want DJ to let it rip.
Does this open us up to more chances for ints? Sure, but let's trust our wrs will fight for the ball. And if they don't, they can be let go or traded.
you?
Yea I know when pigs fly but you did ask.
In terms of moral victories - I'd like to see an improvement in OL play from the past few seasons and a more efficient offense.
OL plays well and looks NFL-ish.......
The Eagles used to use Brian Westbrook in routes down the field. We've only occasionally seen SB in that role with great success.
Given our lack of great WR corps, I'd like to see SB used in the passing game a ton more.
I want to see the O & D dictate to the Titans.
This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.
A pass rush would be nice too.
So you what 30 points week 1 vs a titans defense or it’s going to be a long season. Holy shit
This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.
This ^
This would indicate we have an actual professional level football operation.
This ^
Defense, will be interested to see how they look to contain Henry and get after Tannehill, who is not a mobile QB.
* Tannehill with all day to throw, even in obvious passing downs.
* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.
* DJ running for his life on passing downs.
* Mike Glennon at QB.
* Justin Pugh jumping off-sides...wait, flashback
* Wide open Titan receivers.
* QB sneaks from inside the 10.
Four touchdowns and a tackle for a safety?
* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.
Of all the Giants staples of poor play over the past few seasons, this is among the more underrated. It's so damn irritating!
Quote:
* Attempts to run the ball out on kick-offs where the returner gets hit at the 15.
Of all the Giants staples of poor play over the past few seasons, this is among the more underrated. It's so damn irritating!
In fact, if that happens on the opening kickoff return it will be difficult for me to suppress the sentiment that nothing has changed.
On Defense: Being able to pressure the QB and stop the run.
WRs be productive. I want to see Toney, KG, Robinson, Shep et al. make some plays and score some points. Get open, contest the ball, make some YAC.
Efficient run game. I don't need SB to have 150 yards. But lets get steady 3-4 with a few big plays. Avoid the negative yard plays. This rests on the OL, TEs, and RBs.
I'm anxious to see our actual offense. I've heard about all the shifting, but not seen it yet. I'd like to see that we're doing things to find advantages.
On D, pressure, and our DBs hold up ok. And if it's not too much to ask, maybe some good play from the LB position.
Run Barkley behind Thomas & Neal, set up play action and maybe pop a few big plays and steal a win.
I liked how Kafka was working play action in preseason. Had no idea what was coming, when.
the OL has looked functional and Ten just lost their best pass rusher.
just look like a modern offense that puts a little fear into the opponent even if it's a shootout and they lose.
Quote:
reaching here, but I'd like to our QB be directly responsible for scoring at least 26 points.
Four touchdowns and a tackle for a safety?
Well, scoring 4 TDS, 4 PATs, and a safety gets you to 30. ;)
For clarity, I picked 26 because that was essentially the minimum PPG teams needed last year to get into the playoffs.
Feed (or pass it to) Barkley the ball and make us remember why anyone on this planet believed it was a sane idea he should be taken #2 overall.
If you expect the Giants to beat the Titans it's gotta be something like 12-10. Defense will have to win this game.
If I had any say in it, Jones would be long long gone. but there's nothing I can do about that.
Also ... I don't want to sound too absurd but maybe a Kenny G TD or Two?
I want to see Barkley’s explosiveness 100% back
I want to see a consistent pass rush.
I want to see receivers getting separation
I want to see good tight end play
I want to see solid special teams play
I want to see excellent secondary play
I want to see strong linebacking
I want to see smart coaching decisions being made
I want to see Florence Pugh pop out of my surprise birthday cake in a red, silk teddy and a gold “Happy Birthday!” tiara, hand me a 100k in cash and give me a birthday lap dance.
Which do I have the best shots of seeing and which one is least likely? I say, the linebacking is least likely.
Watch how Tom Brady plays.....gets rid of the ball quick....check downs, RBs in the flat, TEs, etc....he keeps the ball moving forward. That's called offense.
Which do I have the best shots of seeing and which one is least likely?
If it's Justin Pugh popping out of the cake is that close enough?
I need to hear that from Bob Papa on the radio broadcast; the network wouldn't feel it right.
No Injuries
Play well on both lines
Just create touchdowns and be relevant within the game...
Just create touchdowns and be relevant within the game...
The generally occur in the end zone :)