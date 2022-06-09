Giants Release Week One Depth Chart

I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
By both I'm referring to Slayton and Martinez who was also "excused" the day before being released last week.
That certainly seems possible. Cutting Slayton initially saves $2.5M, but it's really about $1.5M because he has to be replaced. But after the LW restructure, the Giants are still only about $4M under the cap IIRC. An additional $1.5M provides more much needed space to be able to operate this season.
I assume they would have traded him by now if they could.
Not only is he the primary backup at LG and LT, but according to this depth chart, he would also enter the game at LG if Feliciano or Glowinski went down, with Bredeson filling the vacancy. Quite a rise for a rookie few of us knew much about a few months ago.
RE: I'm willing to wait and see what Wink comes up with
beat out douglas and garcia not only for the 53 but also held off ezeudu. He and Phillips are 2 interesting adds since Baltimore has had a lot of success with the resources they've pumped into OL and both were pretty recent mid-round picks.
RE: Bredeson seems to be a reasonably positive development
beat out douglas and garcia not only for the 53 but also held off ezeudu. He and Phillips are 2 interesting adds since Baltimore has had a lot of success with the resources they've pumped into OL and both were pretty recent mid-round picks.
Bredeson also seems to have beaten out Hamilton who finished strong leading up to roster cuts. So with Bredeson starting the OL looks 7 deep with Hamilton and Ezuedu. Plus the 2 recent waiver pickups.
I wonder if we will see another tweak after game 1 to avoid guaranteeing the full season salary? Maybe Phillips or Anderson to the PS for Wyatt Davis or Max Garcia?
Ximenes making the team, and now the primary backup edge
this team stinks. There is no kind way of saying it. This team without our edges, that linebacking core, and those CBs, on Sunday will probably lose by three tds.
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.
Comments: I’m not sure what the difference between DE and RUSH is
Maybe the DE is expected to play with his hand in the dirt more often and set the edge. If the Giants want to make that distinction, that’s okay. Hopefully, Fox will surprise from that group.
If they aren’t going to designate a FB, Myarick is closer to a TE than he is to a RB.
Even if there are no injuries, Flott is going to be a very busy guy.
I still haven’t resolved why Garcia is on the practice squad and not on the 53. He is the only player who has starting experience at all 3 interior line positions and probably more total starting experience than all the rest of the backups put together.
I don't trust Ojulari to set the edge, he got washed out a lot while lined up there.
RE: RE: Comments: I’m not sure what the difference between DE and RUSH is
agreed I see him more on passing downs think he is wasted setting the edge I guess it depends how much of this D is really 2 DL
Ojulari had an excellent rookie year and really improved setting the
Hopefully he is improved but definitely looks like the weak spot on the OL. He is supposed to be the backup to Lemieux, but he was also supposed to be a backup last year. The line again seems like a work in progress. Hopefully it works out well.
Bredeson, at C no less, was solid in the 2nd pre-season game. Ezeudu was moving quickly to claim the LG spot, was injured, and Bredeson has impressed enough apparently to start in week one, and Dabs may want a bit more experience in the interior.
Wondering if we have a handshake deal to trade Slayton after Week 1
winning and losing in the NFL, and coaching is huge. If the coaching is better, there's enough talent on this team to compete. OL looks to be improved, SB at full strength. There is talent on D, let's see what Tibs and company can bring to the table.
RE: Imagine Robinson and Bredeson will be the first two that
It s quite fascinating how some feel the need to be sardonic about anything that even hints of positivity for this team.
I know...I'm a fan because my dad was a fan and because it's something I've always enjoyed. Once they're on the team, I want every NY Giant player do well...once a Giant and all. If they don't do, steps will be taken (I certainly have no personal impact over that), and I'll end up supporting whoever is next in line. But I'm always hoping for the best outcome. I don't understand hoping for the worst.
Ximines has done nothing in his three seasons. The guy stinks. Seeing him still hanging around is annoying because I’d like to see guys who can actually play on the roster. Unfortunately, the rot Gettleman left behind will take more than a season to fix, and so we still have a lot of dreck like Ximines on the team.
this team stinks. There is no kind way of saying it. This team without our edges, that linebacking core, and those CBs, on Sunday will probably lose by three tds.
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.
Interesting takes. Too get to 7 wins we need 3 more than last season. I don't think anyone would argue that our offensive line is better, Barkley is MUCH healthier, our receiver's crew is improved, our linebackers are better and our coaching is better. That's not worth 3 wins with a MUCH easier schedule?
Cilitro the starter at ILB
Flott backing up everyone that's a CB
Slayton BURIED
what is slayton's role on this team...he doesn't play specials either...seems like he isn't going to suit oup on Sunday.
Slayton and Martinez are having a beer some place, pissed.
we have seen that story before...probably saw the depth chart and was like peace...good riddance.
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
Quote:
Slayton was excused from practice today
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
By both I'm referring to Slayton and Martinez who was also "excused" the day before being released last week.
Same thought, 2 DL?
Now, on D we have "Rush" and the defensive line is divided into: NT, DT and DE. Dexter listed as NT rather than as DE like last year. Ojulari listed as DE (at 240 lbs with a rock in his pocket)
Good Observation.
Yeah, that certainly smells like something.
I am sure we play a bit different against Titans offense come game time.
Quote:
In comment 15804808 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Slayton was excused from practice today
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
By both I'm referring to Slayton and Martinez who was also "excused" the day before being released last week.
That certainly seems possible. Cutting Slayton initially saves $2.5M, but it's really about $1.5M because he has to be replaced. But after the LW restructure, the Giants are still only about $4M under the cap IIRC. An additional $1.5M provides more much needed space to be able to operate this season.
I assume they would have traded him by now if they could.
Same thought, 2 DL?
Bredeson also seems to have beaten out Hamilton who finished strong leading up to roster cuts. So with Bredeson starting the OL looks 7 deep with Hamilton and Ezuedu. Plus the 2 recent waiver pickups.
I wonder if we will see another tweak after game 1 to avoid guaranteeing the full season salary? Maybe Phillips or Anderson to the PS for Wyatt Davis or Max Garcia?
I think its arguably the least talented roster in all of Football.
A horror story
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.
Now, on D we have "Rush" and the defensive line is divided into: NT, DT and DE. Dexter listed as NT rather than as DE like last year. Ojulari listed as DE (at 240 lbs with a rock in his pocket)
I thought they said Azeez bulked up to like 250 or something??
Quote:
Maybe the DE is expected to play with his hand in the dirt more often and set the edge. If the Giants want to make that distinction, that’s okay. Hopefully, Fox will surprise from that group.
agreed I see him more on passing downs think he is wasted setting the edge I guess it depends how much of this D is really 2 DL
The D Line is the strength of the this defense without a doubt.
Perhaps helps to not be surrounded by garbage.
Gasp! A young hardworking professional honing their craft?
Why?
My assumption is then the guarantee is in place because he is on the Gmen's roster.
Calitro is a vested vet with four years of accrued service. He was not subject to being claimed on waivers for the brief period that he was not a Giant.
And of course the Golladay Watch starts around 4:30pm Sunday and may very well trump both of guys above for a quick exit to bench...
And of course the Golladay Watch starts around 4:30pm Sunday and may very well trump both of guys above for a quick exit to bench...
Robinson is going to play and play a lot. He is this groups selection and is part of the future.
Bredeson most likely has the job due to experience vs JE who is a rookie and was injured and missed time. As soon as he is fully healthy and settled in he will get that job.
Quote:
...has got to be the story of the summer, really.
A horror story
It s quite fascinating how some feel the need to be sardonic about anything that even hints of positivity for this team.
Quote:
Slayton was excused from practice today
Good Observation.
Yeah, that certainly smells like something.
Quote:
this team stinks. There is no kind way of saying it. This team without our edges, that linebacking core, and those CBs, on Sunday will probably lose by three tds.
I think its arguably the least talented roster in all of Football.
Bullshit.
Quote:
In comment 15804895 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...has got to be the story of the summer, really.
A horror story
It s quite fascinating how some feel the need to be sardonic about anything that even hints of positivity for this team.
I know...I'm a fan because my dad was a fan and because it's something I've always enjoyed. Once they're on the team, I want every NY Giant player do well...once a Giant and all. If they don't do, steps will be taken (I certainly have no personal impact over that), and I'll end up supporting whoever is next in line. But I'm always hoping for the best outcome. I don't understand hoping for the worst.
Judging from the depth chart, Ojulari with KT in a two-point stance.
Yes. The Giants insiders on BBKOL went over this scenario the other day
Quote:
Slayton was excused from practice today
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
I don't think Slayton is eligible for a pay cut since his salary is the result of performance adjustments.
Am I reading the depth chart wrong? Because the one I'm looking at has Bredeson as a starter, not a primary backup.
Quote:
hot garbage last year -- now he's a primary back up to start the season -- what a difference a year makes?
Am I reading the depth chart wrong? Because the one I'm looking at has Bredeson as a starter, not a primary backup.
I think Gidies point was backup to SL who is injured thus making him the starter now. IE priority backup.
Quote:
In comment 15804939 gidiefor said:
Quote:
hot garbage last year -- now he's a primary back up to start the season -- what a difference a year makes?
Am I reading the depth chart wrong? Because the one I'm looking at has Bredeson as a starter, not a primary backup.
I think Gidies point was backup to SL who is injured thus making him the starter now. IE priority backup.
It's not necessarily a given that Lemieux would have been the starter over Bredeson, is it? I do see Gidie's point now, so maybe I'm still just a Lemieux skeptic.
I am sure we play a bit different against Titans offense come game time.
Agree, this is basically the what we had a month ago and unofficial at this point....
WR:
Golladay
Toney*
Shep*
Wandale
Sills
James
Slayton will be around......but he won't be here much longer with his "excused" from practice title : )
Why? Just because he had been waived from ten other teams?
And yep, Xman hanging around when he has sucked for years and, more importantly, has been the same player this offseason isn't a great sign.
There are some interesting developments, one of which is Wan'Dale ahead of Shep.
I was critical of the pick but am excited to see Wan'Dale get some real reps.
The YAC potential of he and Toney can really help DJ.
This is not a power offense. You're not going to see many 15 play drives. This is a big play offense. Chunk yardage, all or nothing.
If anything it will offer some exciting plays if not a lot of wins.
To answer an earlier comment, yes, the Lions, Bears, Panthers, probably the Commanders, and maybe the Jaguars and Seahawks have better teams than the Giants.
Quote:
this team stinks. There is no kind way of saying it. This team without our edges, that linebacking core, and those CBs, on Sunday will probably lose by three tds.
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.
Interesting takes. Too get to 7 wins we need 3 more than last season. I don't think anyone would argue that our offensive line is better, Barkley is MUCH healthier, our receiver's crew is improved, our linebackers are better and our coaching is better. That's not worth 3 wins with a MUCH easier schedule?