Giants Release Week One Depth Chart

gidiefor : Mod : 9/6/2022 1:05 pm
...
Link - ( New Window )
Interesting  
Gap92 : 9/6/2022 1:14 pm : link
Shep's a backup and Slayton is as buried as you can be.
Sills is immediate backup to KG  
mattlawson : 9/6/2022 1:19 pm : link
really interesting
Some interesting between the lines stuff  
Dnew15 : 9/6/2022 1:20 pm : link
Bredeson the starter at LG
Cilitro the starter at ILB
Flott backing up everyone that's a CB
Slayton BURIED
RE: Interesting  
mphbullet36 : 9/6/2022 1:20 pm : link
what is slayton's role on this team...he doesn't play specials either...seems like he isn't going to suit oup on Sunday.
Did not expect Austin Calitro starting  
Greg from LI : 9/6/2022 1:21 pm : link
.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9/6/2022 1:26 pm : link
Slayton was excused from practice today
RE: ...  
christian : 9/6/2022 1:27 pm : link
Slayton and Martinez are having a beer some place, pissed.
I'm willing to wait and see what Wink comes up with  
Ron Johnson : 9/6/2022 1:32 pm : link
but it's hard to believe that base D will be able to stop the run, especially this week.
RE: ...  
mphbullet36 : 9/6/2022 1:36 pm : link
we have seen that story before...probably saw the depth chart and was like peace...good riddance.
RE: ...  
Biteymax22 : 9/6/2022 1:37 pm : link
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".
RE: RE: ...  
Biteymax22 : 9/6/2022 1:37 pm : link
By both I'm referring to Slayton and Martinez who was also "excused" the day before being released last week.
RE: I'm willing to wait and see what Wink comes up with  
uther99 : 9/6/2022 1:46 pm : link
Same thought, 2 DL?
The categories are the most interesting twist  
Vanzetti : 9/6/2022 1:49 pm : link
Seems like the Giants positions on the depth chart had not changed in 40 years.

Now, on D we have "Rush" and the defensive line is divided into: NT, DT and DE. Dexter listed as NT rather than as DE like last year. Ojulari listed as DE (at 240 lbs with a rock in his pocket)
RE: ...  
ZogZerg : 9/6/2022 1:49 pm : link
Good Observation.
Yeah, that certainly smells like something.
I suspect that is a depth chart for  
jvm52106 : 9/6/2022 1:50 pm : link
General base and not Titans specific.

I am sure we play a bit different against Titans offense come game time.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
AcidTest : 9/6/2022 1:56 pm : link
That certainly seems possible. Cutting Slayton initially saves $2.5M, but it's really about $1.5M because he has to be replaced. But after the LW restructure, the Giants are still only about $4M under the cap IIRC. An additional $1.5M provides more much needed space to be able to operate this season.

I assume they would have traded him by now if they could.
Ezeudu is already the sixth man.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/6/2022 1:56 pm : link
Not only is he the primary backup at LG and LT, but according to this depth chart, he would also enter the game at LG if Feliciano or Glowinski went down, with Bredeson filling the vacancy. Quite a rise for a rookie few of us knew much about a few months ago.
RE: I'm willing to wait and see what Wink comes up with  
uther99 : 9/6/2022 2:03 pm : link
Same thought, 2 DL?
Bredeson seems to be a reasonably positive development  
Eric on Li : 9/6/2022 2:20 pm : link
beat out douglas and garcia not only for the 53 but also held off ezeudu. He and Phillips are 2 interesting adds since Baltimore has had a lot of success with the resources they've pumped into OL and both were pretty recent mid-round picks.
RE: Bredeson seems to be a reasonably positive development  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 9/6/2022 2:32 pm : link
Bredeson also seems to have beaten out Hamilton who finished strong leading up to roster cuts. So with Bredeson starting the OL looks 7 deep with Hamilton and Ezuedu. Plus the 2 recent waiver pickups.

I wonder if we will see another tweak after game 1 to avoid guaranteeing the full season salary? Maybe Phillips or Anderson to the PS for Wyatt Davis or Max Garcia?
Ximenes making the team, and now the primary backup edge  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/6/2022 2:45 pm : link
...has got to be the story of the summer, really.
Looking at the depth chart  
Essex : 9/6/2022 2:47 pm : link
this team stinks. There is no kind way of saying it. This team without our edges, that linebacking core, and those CBs, on Sunday will probably lose by three tds.
RE: Looking at the depth chart  
mphbullet36 : 9/6/2022 2:57 pm : link
I think its arguably the least talented roster in all of Football.
RE: Ximenes making the team, and now the primary backup edge  
Greg from LI : 9/6/2022 2:59 pm : link
A horror story
RE: Looking at the depth chart  
Costy16 : 9/6/2022 3:02 pm : link
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.
Comments: I’m not sure what the difference between DE and RUSH is  
Ivan15 : 9/6/2022 3:11 pm : link
Maybe the DE is expected to play with his hand in the dirt more often and set the edge. If the Giants want to make that distinction, that’s okay. Hopefully, Fox will surprise from that group.

If they aren’t going to designate a FB, Myarick is closer to a TE than he is to a RB.

Even if there are no injuries, Flott is going to be a very busy guy.

I still haven’t resolved why Garcia is on the practice squad and not on the 53. He is the only player who has starting experience at all 3 interior line positions and probably more total starting experience than all the rest of the backups put together.
RE: The categories are the most interesting twist  
tyrik13 : 9/6/2022 3:13 pm : link
I thought they said Azeez bulked up to like 250 or something??
RE: Comments: I’m not sure what the difference between DE and RUSH is  
Angel Eyes : 9/6/2022 3:14 pm : link
I don't trust Ojulari to set the edge, he got washed out a lot while lined up there.
RE: RE: Comments: I’m not sure what the difference between DE and RUSH is  
Payasdaddy : 9/6/2022 3:17 pm : link
agreed I see him more on passing downs think he is wasted setting the edge I guess it depends how much of this D is really 2 DL
Ojulari had an excellent rookie year and really improved setting the  
Rjanyg : 9/6/2022 3:26 pm : link
edge as the season went on.

The D Line is the strength of the this defense without a doubt.
Bredeson was  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/6/2022 3:32 pm : link
hot garbage last year -- now he's a primary back up to start the season -- what a difference a year makes?
RE: Bredeson was  
jvm52106 : 9/6/2022 3:39 pm : link
Perhaps helps to not be surrounded by garbage.
RE: Bredeson was  
mako J : 9/6/2022 3:42 pm : link
Gasp! A young hardworking professional honing their craft?
RE: I'm willing to wait and see what Wink comes up with  
section125 : 9/6/2022 3:43 pm : link
Why?
Yeah, apparently players can't improve in the NFL?  
ZogZerg : 9/6/2022 3:44 pm : link
Especially when they get better coaching....
Holy cow  
Spider43 : 9/6/2022 3:45 pm : link
Our starting WILL wasn't even claimed by any of the 31 other teams in the league... SMH...
I would say Bredeson is a disappointment  
Rudy5757 : 9/6/2022 3:52 pm : link
Hopefully he is improved but definitely looks like the weak spot on the OL. He is supposed to be the backup to Lemieux, but he was also supposed to be a backup last year. The line again seems like a work in progress. Hopefully it works out well.
??  
ColHowPepper : 9/6/2022 3:56 pm : link
Bredeson, at C no less, was solid in the 2nd pre-season game. Ezeudu was moving quickly to claim the LG spot, was injured, and Bredeson has impressed enough apparently to start in week one, and Dabs may want a bit more experience in the interior.
Wondering if we have a handshake deal to trade Slayton after Week 1  
FranknWeezer : 9/6/2022 3:57 pm : link
so the team to which he's going doesn't have to guarantee him a contract. Would make sense with him sitting out of practice (and not suiting up for the game, if that's where this is headed). Thoughts?
RE: Wondering if we have a handshake deal to trade Slayton after Week 1  
jvm52106 : 9/6/2022 4:02 pm : link
My assumption is then the guarantee is in place because he is on the Gmen's roster.
RE: Holy cow  
shyster : 9/6/2022 4:03 pm : link
Calitro is a vested vet with four years of accrued service. He was not subject to being claimed on waivers for the brief period that he was not a Giant.
Imagine Robinson and Bredeson will be the first two that  
Jimmy Googs : 9/6/2022 4:23 pm : link
lose their starting jobs, via a non-injury.

And of course the Golladay Watch starts around 4:30pm Sunday and may very well trump both of guys above for a quick exit to bench...

There's a very fine line between  
RollBlue : 9/6/2022 4:47 pm : link
winning and losing in the NFL, and coaching is huge. If the coaching is better, there's enough talent on this team to compete. OL looks to be improved, SB at full strength. There is talent on D, let's see what Tibs and company can bring to the table.
RE: Imagine Robinson and Bredeson will be the first two that  
jvm52106 : 9/6/2022 4:51 pm : link
Robinson is going to play and play a lot. He is this groups selection and is part of the future.

Bredeson most likely has the job due to experience vs JE who is a rookie and was injured and missed time. As soon as he is fully healthy and settled in he will get that job.
RE: RE: Ximenes making the team, and now the primary backup edge  
joeinpa : 9/6/2022 4:53 pm : link
It s quite fascinating how some feel the need to be sardonic about anything that even hints of positivity for this team.
RE: RE: ...  
DavidinBMNY : 9/6/2022 5:49 pm : link
Good Observation.
Yeah, that certainly smells like something.
You simply can't pay a #7 WR on the depth chart who doesn't play ST $3mm. Something more to come here almost for certain.
RE: RE: Looking at the depth chart  
ArcadeSlumlord : 9/6/2022 5:51 pm : link
I think its arguably the least talented roster in all of Football.


Bullshit.
RE: RE: RE: Ximenes making the team, and now the primary backup edge  
Southern Man : 9/6/2022 6:04 pm : link
It s quite fascinating how some feel the need to be sardonic about anything that even hints of positivity for this team.


I know...I'm a fan because my dad was a fan and because it's something I've always enjoyed. Once they're on the team, I want every NY Giant player do well...once a Giant and all. If they don't do, steps will be taken (I certainly have no personal impact over that), and I'll end up supporting whoever is next in line. But I'm always hoping for the best outcome. I don't understand hoping for the worst.
Who has their hand in the dirt?  
bw in dc : 9/6/2022 6:13 pm : link
Ojulari or KT?

Giants  
stretch234 : 9/6/2022 6:30 pm : link
Are the Lions, Bears, Jags, Texans, Seahawks, Panthers, Commanders, Falcons really better than the Giants.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/6/2022 6:40 pm : link
Puzzled why Darius is still on this team. Am I missing something?
RE: Who has their hand in the dirt?  
Angel Eyes : 9/6/2022 6:47 pm : link
Judging from the depth chart, Ojulari with KT in a two-point stance.
RE: Wondering if we have a handshake deal to trade Slayton after Week 1  
mattlawson : 9/6/2022 6:49 pm : link
Yes. The Giants insiders on BBKOL went over this scenario the other day
RE: RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/6/2022 7:06 pm : link
I'm wondering if both were told "you're X on the depth chart, we're giving you the option of a pay cut or a release, take 24 hours and let us know".

I don't think Slayton is eligible for a pay cut since his salary is the result of performance adjustments.
RE: Bredeson was  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/6/2022 7:09 pm : link
Am I reading the depth chart wrong? Because the one I'm looking at has Bredeson as a starter, not a primary backup.
RE: RE: Bredeson was  
jvm52106 : 9/6/2022 7:39 pm : link
Am I reading the depth chart wrong? Because the one I'm looking at has Bredeson as a starter, not a primary backup.


I think Gidies point was backup to SL who is injured thus making him the starter now. IE priority backup.
These are the releases  
NYGgolfer : 9/6/2022 8:36 pm : link
or the depth chart?
RE: RE: RE: Bredeson was  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/6/2022 9:10 pm : link
I think Gidies point was backup to SL who is injured thus making him the starter now. IE priority backup.

It's not necessarily a given that Lemieux would have been the starter over Bredeson, is it? I do see Gidie's point now, so maybe I'm still just a Lemieux skeptic.
RE: I suspect that is a depth chart for  
Kev in Cali : 9/6/2022 9:12 pm : link
Agree, this is basically the what we had a month ago and unofficial at this point....

WR:
Golladay
Toney*
Shep*
Wandale
Sills
James

Slayton will be around......but he won't be here much longer with his "excused" from practice title : )
RE: Did not expect Austin Calitro starting  
Vanzetti : 9/6/2022 10:36 pm : link
Why? Just because he had been waived from ten other teams?
What’s hope got to with anything?  
Greg from LI : 9/6/2022 11:46 pm : link
Ximines has done nothing in his three seasons. The guy stinks. Seeing him still hanging around is annoying because I’d like to see guys who can actually play on the roster. Unfortunately, the rot Gettleman left behind will take more than a season to fix, and so we still have a lot of dreck like Ximines on the team.
I have to think they want Bredeson and Calitro  
widmerseyebrow : 12:20 am : link
to be overtaken at some point. Maybe not so keen on handing the job to a rookie right away.

And yep, Xman hanging around when he has sucked for years and, more importantly, has been the same player this offseason isn't a great sign.
It's obvious  
allstarjim : 2:30 am : link
This year is the tear down.

There are some interesting developments, one of which is Wan'Dale ahead of Shep.

I was critical of the pick but am excited to see Wan'Dale get some real reps.

The YAC potential of he and Toney can really help DJ.

This is not a power offense. You're not going to see many 15 play drives. This is a big play offense. Chunk yardage, all or nothing.

If anything it will offer some exciting plays if not a lot of wins.

To answer an earlier comment, yes, the Lions, Bears, Panthers, probably the Commanders, and maybe the Jaguars and Seahawks have better teams than the Giants.

RE: RE: Looking at the depth chart  
It's a New Day : 7:43 am : link
I don't see how people say they will win 7-9 games. This is just being realistic. Schoen was left with a disastrous salary cap and still has awful contracts on the books that they cannot do anything with this year. As a result, the roster will be what it is. It's pretty thin across the board.


Interesting takes. Too get to 7 wins we need 3 more than last season. I don't think anyone would argue that our offensive line is better, Barkley is MUCH healthier, our receiver's crew is improved, our linebackers are better and our coaching is better. That's not worth 3 wins with a MUCH easier schedule?
Who in the world is Austin Calitro?  
Jimmy Googs : 8:37 am : link
Did they pick him up after Martinez was released?
