David Carr, “Giants win NFC East”

Says, improved O line, strong up front on defense, Daniel Jones completing about 90% in preseason…………
I understand these shows with their predictions are just entertainment, I ve also learn many of these talking heads don’t know as much about the teams they speak of as do serious fans………but not going to lie, it’s been a long time since the Giants have garnered any positive attention from the media and I enjoyed it.
I share for those who like myself enter the season hoping for a competitive fun season
For those who feel the need to crush any positive vibes expressed on this site, have at it.
It won’t be hard to dismiss this take from Carr, although I must confess, while I understand why so many have no confidence this season will be any different from the past few, I don’t understand why positive takes are so unpopular here.
And it doesn’t matter that the players that couldn’t do that in the past are not the players we are counting on (once healthy) to do that this year. Think we could let the new defense, defensive coordinator and defensive players get on the field before we decide nothing has changed.
The key to how well our defense plays this year is in many ways tied to our own offense. Make the other team HAVE to score, make them feel threatened and our defense can come alive.
I wish there was a show that strictly discussed NFL news. but, I guess that's not entertaining enough for the masses.
I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.
This is the major thing the Giants have going for them. An easy schedule. If they play sound, mediocre football, they could be 4-4 or 5-3 by the bye, with the Texans and Lions up next. Could easily be 6-4 by then just due to the bad teams they are playing.
Thanks Hornet
Quote:
the schedule is pretty favorable though. i could see them still in the picture for the division at the start of December
This is the major thing the Giants have going for them. An easy schedule. If they play sound, mediocre football, they could be 4-4 or 5-3 by the bye, with the Texans and Lions up next. Could easily be 6-4 by then just due to the bad teams they are playing.
The rest of the division has basically the same schedule with the exception of three games.
Who knew he was a drinker
I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.
I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.
I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.
I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.
Your info is faulty.
Terrence Steele played RT last year and did such a good job that Dallas decided it had enough with their bad relationship with Collins that they ended it.
Tyler Smith was the starting LG, he was not the backup. Tyron Smith's injury forced him over to LT earlier than expected. Dallas drafted Tyler to be the future LT.
Tyler is expected to hold down the fort for a couple of weeks till Jason Peters gets into playing shape. Once Peters is ready Tyler Smith will return to the LG spot.
The Dallas OL will not be as highly regarded as in the past, but they should be good enough to have a good offense. There were problems last year and Dallas finished 1st in the NFL in yards gained and points scored.
Quote:
but I would be very surprised if the Giants win the division. It will still come down to Philadelphia and Dallas although I could see Philly winning now due to the injury to Tyron Smith. The Cowboys now have a new LT, RT, and LG. Their new starting LT Tyler Smith lost the battle for the starting LG spot but now he is forced to start at LT.
I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.
Your info is faulty.
Terrence Steele played RT last year and did such a good job that Dallas decided it had enough with their bad relationship with Collins that they ended it.
Tyler Smith was the starting LG, he was not the backup. Tyron Smith's injury forced him over to LT earlier than expected. Dallas drafted Tyler to be the future LT.
Tyler is expected to hold down the fort for a couple of weeks till Jason Peters gets into playing shape. Once Peters is ready Tyler Smith will return to the LG spot.
The Dallas OL will not be as highly regarded as in the past, but they should be good enough to have a good offense. There were problems last year and Dallas finished 1st in the NFL in yards gained and points scored.
Faulty? Steele only played because of an injury to Collins. Steele did play well enough allowing Dallas to get rid of Collins and his cap hit.
Also my "faulty" comments came right from McCarth. McGovern won the LG spot. "If we started today, Connor [McGovern] would start [at left guard]. Obviously, Tyler is coming on strong and has done some good things. Tyler is just like the rest of our rookies, he needs reps to get better." _ McCarthy on Aug 24th.
I dont see how even the biggest homer sees a path to 10 wins for NYG this year and that probably isnt good enough to take the division.
My Point is that our roster is by far 4th in the division. Injuries, Coaching, locker room etc etc all will have an effect on the outcome--I just don't like where we are starting from.
Link - ( New Window )
Once a Giant, etc. etc.
If the rosters were reversed between the Giants and the Eagles, many on this board would be calling us SB contenders. I think the hype here on the Eagles, contender for the NFCE, is about right
Quote:
I don't see them as a shoe in to compete for the division.
If the rosters were reversed between the Giants and the Eagles, many on this board would be calling us SB contenders. I think the hype here on the Eagles, contender for the NFCE, is about right
The Eagles are a very well run organization at the moment. They deserve to be touted as a heavy favorite in the East and a threat to get to the NFC Championship game
I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.
I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.
I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.
I like Dak more than most on this board, but I do think he has benefitted from playing behind a quality OL. But now that's a huge question mark. Losing their excellent bookend Ts (Collins to the Bengals, Smith to IR) is a big, big blow. They are starting a rookie a LT and undrafted free agent at RT. Until I see how effective that unit is, I'm not giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt.
My doubts on Philly start and end with Hurts. He was brutally bad in the playoff game against Tampa. They exposed him for mediocre passing skills that he has. Can he improve? Sure. But until I see it on a consistent basis, I'm betting Philly will also be in the hunt for a QB in the 2023 draft.
Quote:
I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.
I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.
I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.
I like Dak more than most on this board, but I do think he has benefitted from playing behind a quality OL. But now that's a huge question mark. Losing their excellent bookend Ts (Collins to the Bengals, Smith to IR) is a big, big blow. They are starting a rookie a LT and undrafted free agent at RT. Until I see how effective that unit is, I'm not giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt.
My doubts on Philly start and end with Hurts. He was brutally bad in the playoff game against Tampa. They exposed him for mediocre passing skills that he has. Can he improve? Sure. But until I see it on a consistent basis, I'm betting Philly will also be in the hunt for a QB in the 2023 draft.
yep fair...Dak seems to be getting better or more adept at carrying the team vs being carried. He was ok or good enough earlier on and the offensive team did more of the heavy lifting. Now I think Dak will be more adept at carrying the offense. BUt I sure hope I am wrong and he falls flat.