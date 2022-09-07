for display only
David Carr, “Giants win NFC East”

joeinpa : 8:00 am
Says, improved O line, strong up front on defense, Daniel Jones completing about 90% in preseason…………

I understand these shows with their predictions are just entertainment, I ve also learn many of these talking heads don’t know as much about the teams they speak of as do serious fans………but not going to lie, it’s been a long time since the Giants have garnered any positive attention from the media and I enjoyed it.

I share for those who like myself enter the season hoping for a competitive fun season

For those who feel the need to crush any positive vibes expressed on this site, have at it.

It won’t be hard to dismiss this take from Carr, although I must confess, while I understand why so many have no confidence this season will be any different from the past few, I don’t understand why positive takes are so unpopular here.
Are we strong up front on D?  
robbieballs2003 : 8:04 am : link
The thing has has plagued us, among other things, is our ina inability to set an edge on D.
RE: Are we strong up front on D?  
BillT : 8:13 am : link
In comment 15805355 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
The thing has has plagued us, among other things, is our ina inability to set an edge on D.

And it doesn’t matter that the players that couldn’t do that in the past are not the players we are counting on (once healthy) to do that this year. Think we could let the new defense, defensive coordinator and defensive players get on the field before we decide nothing has changed.
If I remember right  
The_Boss : 8:21 am : link
A few “experts” picked the NYG last year to win the East.

For a 3 man front....Yes. very strong.  
George from PA : 8:22 am : link
The question is....do they have stout enough LBers to compliment the DL.

It's not unreasonable...  
bw in dc : 8:35 am : link
The NFCE is not impressive. Every game we play against the three other teams is winnable because every team has serious issues just like the NYG. This isn't to say we're good; it's saying there is widespread mediocrity. So, why not the mediocre NYG?
Well, I will say this  
jvm52106 : 8:37 am : link
if our offense can actually generate points, it makes a Wink style defense that much better. When the other team has to go after points, vs just running their offense, keeping your best defensive plays (schemed blitzes) at bay, then we can attack them from any and all angles and formations. That is when turnovers happen.

The key to how well our defense plays this year is in many ways tied to our own offense. Make the other team HAVE to score, make them feel threatened and our defense can come alive.

I stopped watching all of the NFL off-season shows  
ZogZerg : 8:37 am : link
Just a bunch of hot takes to try to get attention.

I wish there was a show that strictly discussed NFL news. but, I guess that's not entertaining enough for the masses.
Oh come on.  
Essex : 9:06 am : link
Maybe Daniel Jones becomes Phil Simms2.0, maybe Saquon becomes 70 % of Tiki, maybe Kenny Golladay returns to form, maybe the fact that we have no linebackers and week corners will not effect us and maybe I will become the King of England. That is an absurd prediction based on almost nothing credible or tangible yet.
I like David Carr, he seems like a good dude...  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:28 am : link
...and it's good that he's in our corner!
Enjoy the good vibes...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:30 am : link
...joe.

Crazier things have happened  
Jay on the Island : 9:38 am : link
but I would be very surprised if the Giants win the division. It will still come down to Philadelphia and Dallas although I could see Philly winning now due to the injury to Tyron Smith. The Cowboys now have a new LT, RT, and LG. Their new starting LT Tyler Smith lost the battle for the starting LG spot but now he is forced to start at LT.

I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:41 am : link
NFC East likely to be garbage again this year but i think that's a massive stretch
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:42 am : link
the schedule is pretty favorable though. i could see them still in the picture for the division at the start of December
I hope he is right  
KDavies : 9:43 am : link
but my instincts tell me David Carr got hit too much with awful OLs and isn't thinking straight
RE: ...  
KDavies : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15805467 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
the schedule is pretty favorable though. i could see them still in the picture for the division at the start of December


This is the major thing the Giants have going for them. An easy schedule. If they play sound, mediocre football, they could be 4-4 or 5-3 by the bye, with the Texans and Lions up next. Could easily be 6-4 by then just due to the bad teams they are playing.
.  
arcarsenal : 9:56 am : link
The division is definitely not what it was in its heyday, but I don't think the Giants are better than PHI or DAL.
RE: Enjoy the good vibes...  
joeinpa : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15805447 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...joe.


Thanks Hornet
Says more about the NFCE than the Giants  
PatersonPlank : 9:57 am : link
Its a division easily winnable by whoever gets hot, so why not us. Its not like he's picking the Jets to beat out the bills
RE: RE: ...  
Essex : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15805472 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15805467 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


the schedule is pretty favorable though. i could see them still in the picture for the division at the start of December



This is the major thing the Giants have going for them. An easy schedule. If they play sound, mediocre football, they could be 4-4 or 5-3 by the bye, with the Texans and Lions up next. Could easily be 6-4 by then just due to the bad teams they are playing.

The rest of the division has basically the same schedule with the exception of three games.
He's just indirectly saying  
giantBCP : 10:00 am : link
that he's a huge Jones fan. He might not really believe that we win the division, but by saying this, he's vouching for DJ.
RE: I like David Carr, he seems like a good dude...  
eli4life : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15805445 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and it's good that he's in our corner!


Who knew he was a drinker
No one knows what i sgoing to happen, as of right now the  
Jack Stroud : 10:54 am : link
Giants have as good a chance of winning their division as anyone other team.
RE: It's not unreasonable...  
djm : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15805384 bw in dc said:
Quote:
The NFCE is not impressive. Every game we play against the three other teams is winnable because every team has serious issues just like the NYG. This isn't to say we're good; it's saying there is widespread mediocrity. So, why not the mediocre NYG?


I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.

I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.

I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.


David Carr isn't a very serious analyst  
Producer : 11:12 am : link
and this take won't elevate his stature any. Sad to say, until further notice, Philly and Dallas are much better than we are.
RE: Crazier things have happened  
fanatic II : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15805461 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
but I would be very surprised if the Giants win the division. It will still come down to Philadelphia and Dallas although I could see Philly winning now due to the injury to Tyron Smith. The Cowboys now have a new LT, RT, and LG. Their new starting LT Tyler Smith lost the battle for the starting LG spot but now he is forced to start at LT.

I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.


Your info is faulty.

Terrence Steele played RT last year and did such a good job that Dallas decided it had enough with their bad relationship with Collins that they ended it.

Tyler Smith was the starting LG, he was not the backup. Tyron Smith's injury forced him over to LT earlier than expected. Dallas drafted Tyler to be the future LT.

Tyler is expected to hold down the fort for a couple of weeks till Jason Peters gets into playing shape. Once Peters is ready Tyler Smith will return to the LG spot.

The Dallas OL will not be as highly regarded as in the past, but they should be good enough to have a good offense. There were problems last year and Dallas finished 1st in the NFL in yards gained and points scored.
I’ll have what he’s having.  
Y.A. : 11:27 am : link
Happy regular season everyone. 😃
RE: RE: Crazier things have happened  
Jay on the Island : 11:58 am : link
In comment 15805614 fanatic II said:
Quote:
In comment 15805461 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


but I would be very surprised if the Giants win the division. It will still come down to Philadelphia and Dallas although I could see Philly winning now due to the injury to Tyron Smith. The Cowboys now have a new LT, RT, and LG. Their new starting LT Tyler Smith lost the battle for the starting LG spot but now he is forced to start at LT.

I loved Smith in the draft but he is very raw. He needed a year on the bench or inside so he will surely struggle mightily at times at LT. The Dallas offensive line depth is awful.



Your info is faulty.

Terrence Steele played RT last year and did such a good job that Dallas decided it had enough with their bad relationship with Collins that they ended it.

Tyler Smith was the starting LG, he was not the backup. Tyron Smith's injury forced him over to LT earlier than expected. Dallas drafted Tyler to be the future LT.

Tyler is expected to hold down the fort for a couple of weeks till Jason Peters gets into playing shape. Once Peters is ready Tyler Smith will return to the LG spot.

The Dallas OL will not be as highly regarded as in the past, but they should be good enough to have a good offense. There were problems last year and Dallas finished 1st in the NFL in yards gained and points scored.

Faulty? Steele only played because of an injury to Collins. Steele did play well enough allowing Dallas to get rid of Collins and his cap hit.

Also my "faulty" comments came right from McCarth. McGovern won the LG spot. "If we started today, Connor [McGovern] would start [at left guard]. Obviously, Tyler is coming on strong and has done some good things. Tyler is just like the rest of our rookies, he needs reps to get better." _ McCarthy on Aug 24th.
I can see each of  
Dankbeerman : 12:05 pm : link
Dallas, Philly and Washinton blowing up this year just no chance they all do.

I dont see how even the biggest homer sees a path to 10 wins for NYG this year and that probably isnt good enough to take the division.

I like the cut of your jib, David!  
mfsd : 12:26 pm : link
Now, if we can just play against backups like we did in the preseason, I see Jones continuing his 90% completion percentage pace all season...
Many of these guys at PFT  
Essex : 12:26 pm : link
see the Eagles as Super Bowl Contenders. I think that might be a stretch because last year's success was built on shaky ground as they played some of the worst QBs in the NFL (almost like our 2016 season), but they did have some nice upgrades in the off season.

My Point is that our roster is by far 4th in the division. Injuries, Coaching, locker room etc etc all will have an effect on the outcome--I just don't like where we are starting from.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I like David Carr, he seems like a good dude...  
Ivan15 : 1:00 pm : link
In comment 15805445 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...and it's good that he's in our corner!


Once a Giant, etc. etc.
The Eagles are very overrated on this board.  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2:10 pm : link
I don't see them as a shoe in to compete for the division.
RE: The Eagles are very overrated on this board.  
Producer : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15805822 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
I don't see them as a shoe in to compete for the division.


If the rosters were reversed between the Giants and the Eagles, many on this board would be calling us SB contenders. I think the hype here on the Eagles, contender for the NFCE, is about right
RE: RE: The Eagles are very overrated on this board.  
joeinpa : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15805826 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805822 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


I don't see them as a shoe in to compete for the division.



If the rosters were reversed between the Giants and the Eagles, many on this board would be calling us SB contenders. I think the hype here on the Eagles, contender for the NFCE, is about right


The Eagles are a very well run organization at the moment. They deserve to be touted as a heavy favorite in the East and a threat to get to the NFC Championship game
RE: RE: It's not unreasonable...  
bw in dc : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15805588 djm said:
Quote:


I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.

I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.

I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.


I like Dak more than most on this board, but I do think he has benefitted from playing behind a quality OL. But now that's a huge question mark. Losing their excellent bookend Ts (Collins to the Bengals, Smith to IR) is a big, big blow. They are starting a rookie a LT and undrafted free agent at RT. Until I see how effective that unit is, I'm not giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt.

My doubts on Philly start and end with Hurts. He was brutally bad in the playoff game against Tampa. They exposed him for mediocre passing skills that he has. Can he improve? Sure. But until I see it on a consistent basis, I'm betting Philly will also be in the hunt for a QB in the 2023 draft.
the problem with Philly last year was that  
Essex : 3:57 pm : link
they did not beat any good qbs; in fact, in most games they played decent QBs they lost. They played two practice squad QBs against WSH and the NYG. They played against a third string QB against NO. They beat Goff and Bridgewater etc. There offense will be fine in the sense that Jalen Hurts will be able to move it somewhat because of that Oline and his creativity, but the defense is more of a question mark in my mind. In addition, there Oline looked good last year, but they played a ton of tired defenses because their opponents offenses were so bad with the three and outs. We saw that in our game against them in Philly. Our defense stopped them cold for the whole first half, but with Jake From State Farm as our QB our defense just wore out and they blew us out. They definitely have question marks, but the key is whether there defense has improved enough with getting Graham back and the additions of Bradberry, Jordan Davis, and the CB from NO to give that offense a chance to win football games.
RE: RE: RE: It's not unreasonable...  
djm : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15805947 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15805588 djm said:


Quote:




I like the way you think, but to me Dallas is not mediocre or not without a few things going wrong are they mediocre. On paper they are good. Not great but good. Now maybe the WRs take a step back thanks to Cooper's departure, but Lamb could also take a step forward and GAllup isn't done for the year--they also have a decent looking rookie WR but who knows about him. The TEs are good. The running backs are too. The OL is the key and so is the D. If the OL can still maintain some solid levels of play despite losing Smith, maybe go from a B+ to a C+ level they should still score a lot of pts. The D had a LOT go right last season, but they do possess talent. Maybe they don't catch so much turnover luck? Or maybe they are that good.

I have no idea about Philly. Everyone seems to love their overall talent bases save for the QB, but I didn't think their D and OL were THAT good. Hurts can play win games in the regular season...how good is he though.

I think Dak is better than people want to admit and Dallas wins 10 again. And 10 wins the east.





I like Dak more than most on this board, but I do think he has benefitted from playing behind a quality OL. But now that's a huge question mark. Losing their excellent bookend Ts (Collins to the Bengals, Smith to IR) is a big, big blow. They are starting a rookie a LT and undrafted free agent at RT. Until I see how effective that unit is, I'm not giving Dallas the benefit of the doubt.

My doubts on Philly start and end with Hurts. He was brutally bad in the playoff game against Tampa. They exposed him for mediocre passing skills that he has. Can he improve? Sure. But until I see it on a consistent basis, I'm betting Philly will also be in the hunt for a QB in the 2023 draft.


yep fair...Dak seems to be getting better or more adept at carrying the team vs being carried. He was ok or good enough earlier on and the offensive team did more of the heavy lifting. Now I think Dak will be more adept at carrying the offense. BUt I sure hope I am wrong and he falls flat.
