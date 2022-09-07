David Carr, “Giants win NFC East” joeinpa : 8:00 am

Says, improved O line, strong up front on defense, Daniel Jones completing about 90% in preseason…………



I understand these shows with their predictions are just entertainment, I ve also learn many of these talking heads don’t know as much about the teams they speak of as do serious fans………but not going to lie, it’s been a long time since the Giants have garnered any positive attention from the media and I enjoyed it.



I share for those who like myself enter the season hoping for a competitive fun season



For those who feel the need to crush any positive vibes expressed on this site, have at it.



It won’t be hard to dismiss this take from Carr, although I must confess, while I understand why so many have no confidence this season will be any different from the past few, I don’t understand why positive takes are so unpopular here.