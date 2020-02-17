for display only
Darius Slayton takes a pay cut

Jolly Blue Giant : 8:17 am
Save 1.5M.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:17 am : link
Tom Rock
Giants & WR Darius Slayton agreed to paycut that will keep him on team source says. Drops his salary from $2.54m to league min ($965k). Saves Giants about $1.6 against cap. Slayton has a chance to earn some back with playtime incentives. He’ll be on the field for practice today.
Actually saves 1.6M  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8:18 am : link
But can earn back some with incentives. Nice job all around.
Wow!  
rasbutant : 8:22 am : link
This is a great outcome for the Giants.

Maybe fans can show him some respect now, and get behind him and root for him to have a big year. If for nothing else but to raise his value for a comp pick...go get that big contract Slay.
Hmm, when you have  
section125 : 8:23 am : link
an excused absence midweek with Schoen and Daboll, you either disappear or take a pay cut....
I wouldn’t mind making $965k this year  
armstead98 : 8:23 am : link
RE: Hmm, when you have  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:25 am : link
In comment 15805373 section125 said:
Quote:
an excused absence midweek with Schoen and Daboll, you either disappear or take a pay cut....


Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have been excused from practice today.

(I kid)
Gives us about $6.7m in cap space  
BillT : 8:27 am : link
Top half of the league.
This was inevitable as well.  
Optimus-NY : 8:30 am : link
Slayton could not remain on this team with his previous cap number. It was either trade, get released, or take a pay cut. The two players they needed to create room under the cap from are these Leo Williams and Slayton. I could also see them approaching Nick Gates at some point going forward with regards to an extension. It all depends on his health. He's a FA after the season. Giants are going to now be around $6.7 M under the cap.


Nick Gates - Center - NYG - OverTheCap.com - ( New Window )
Smart move by him  
ZogZerg : 8:31 am : link
No trade interest/market for him
He would get Vet Min for any team that may pick him up.

He may have to wait to get picked up.

He knows that Shep, Golladay, and Toney are Brittle, so he has a good chance at playing time.
Another good move by Schoen  
Rick in Dallas : 8:34 am : link
no brainer on pay cut to Slayton at vet minimum
christian : 8:35 am : link
Easy decision for him -- get cut and hope you get to picked up or stay on the Giants. In both scenarios he makes the vet minimum. There's a role for Slayton in a 4 WR set.
RE: Gives us about $6.7m in cap space  
Optimus-NY : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15805378 BillT said:
Quote:
Top half of the league.


Correct. This should put them 12th now, between the Bears and Packers.


Salary Cap Space rankings for all 32 NFL teams (unofficially as of 9-7-22) - OverTheCap.com - ( New Window )
Good. Anybody else that needs to be at the vet minimum  
Jimmy Googs : 8:39 am : link
on this roster?
Speaking of Cap  
jvm52106 : 8:39 am : link
while I think DEAD money gets overblown (all that matters is how much cap space do you have), look at how much the Eagles have for 2023. They are pushing $30 mil.
RE: Smart move by him  
Optimus-NY : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15805380 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
No trade interest/market for him
He would get Vet Min for any team that may pick him up.

He may have to wait to get picked up.

He knows that Shep, Golladay, and Toney are Brittle, so he has a good chance at playing time.


Plus he's got a guaranteed contract for the rest of the year. Had he been cut now, he wouldn't be signed until after Week 1, meaning his contract would no longer be guaranteed---he'd get paid week to week. That's why we'll see some signings on Tuesday of next week around the league, so as to save money against the cap. He's got a shot to get incentives here too, and make that money back, which is plenty fair and better than going anywere else.
RE: RE: Hmm, when you have  
TJ : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15805375 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15805373 section125 said:


Quote:


an excused absence midweek with Schoen and Daboll, you either disappear or take a pay cut....



Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have been excused from practice today.

(I kid)

LOL You got me!
RE: Hmm, when you have  
mfsd : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15805373 section125 said:
Quote:
an excused absence midweek with Schoen and Daboll, you either disappear or take a pay cut....


Paulie? Won’t see him no more
RE: Speaking of Cap  
Jimmy Googs : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15805392 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
while I think DEAD money gets overblown (all that matters is how much cap space do you have), look at how much the Eagles have for 2023. They are pushing $30 mil.



So the concept of dead money is overblown but available cap space is what matters?

uh huh...
