Darius Slayton takes a pay cut

Tom Rock
@TomRock_Newsday
·
4m
Giants & WR Darius Slayton agreed to paycut that will keep him on team source says. Drops his salary from $2.54m to league min ($965k). Saves Giants about $1.6 against cap. Slayton has a chance to earn some back with playtime incentives. He’ll be on the field for practice today.
Slayton could not remain on this team with his previous cap number. It was either trade, get released, or take a pay cut. The two players they needed to create room under the cap from are these Leo Williams and Slayton. I could also see them approaching Nick Gates at some point going forward with regards to an extension. It all depends on his health. He's a FA after the season. Giants are going to now be around $6.7 M under the cap.
No trade interest/market for him
He would get Vet Min for any team that may pick him up.
He may have to wait to get picked up.
He knows that Shep, Golladay, and Toney are Brittle, so he has a good chance at playing time.
Plus he's got a guaranteed contract for the rest of the year. Had he been cut now, he wouldn't be signed until after Week 1, meaning his contract would no longer be guaranteed---he'd get paid week to week. That's why we'll see some signings on Tuesday of next week around the league, so as to save money against the cap. He's got a shot to get incentives here too, and make that money back, which is plenty fair and better than going anywere else.
while I think DEAD money gets overblown (all that matters is how much cap space do you have), look at how much the Eagles have for 2023. They are pushing $30 mil.
So the concept of dead money is overblown but available cap space is what matters?
uh huh...
Maybe fans can show him some respect now, and get behind him and root for him to have a big year. If for nothing else but to raise his value for a comp pick...go get that big contract Slay.
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have been excused from practice today.
(I kid)
Nick Gates - Center - NYG - OverTheCap.com - ( New Window )
Correct. This should put them 12th now, between the Bears and Packers.
Salary Cap Space rankings for all 32 NFL teams (unofficially as of 9-7-22) - OverTheCap.com - ( New Window )
Quote:
an excused absence midweek with Schoen and Daboll, you either disappear or take a pay cut....
Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley have been excused from practice today.
(I kid)
LOL You got me!
Paulie? Won’t see him no more
So the concept of dead money is overblown but available cap space is what matters?
uh huh...