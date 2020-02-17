NGT - Russell Wilson's availability; Giants made a call...

This is a very good article from ESPN how the relationship between Wilson and the Seattle FO deteriorated, and how he ultimately ended-up in Denver.
I was surprised to read how much winning the MVP was important to Wilson. Assuming that is true, there is a real selfishness about Wilson I didn't expect.
But I thought this was the most interesting nugget:
|The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They knew Wilson wanted Denver, according to a front-office source, but kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer.
I recall reading that we should be in the Wilson sweepstakes, but nothing that is this concrete and specific in the media.
Would absolutely love to know more details. Because if we actually made a call to inquire, my guess is Schoen did the math and was willing to figure out how to make it work with Wilson.
Maybe we really wanted to make it happen, but Wilson looked at the team and thought a championship caliber opportunity was too far away. So, he cut the Giants out...?
Wilson-Seattle relationship
Would he have made Giants contenders in next two seasons?
Not sure how I feel about the idea of him having been a Giant
Brady is 45. Rodgers is 38. Wilson is a better athlete than both of them.
This is a weird take, QB isn't about who is the best athlete.
Based on what, a broken throwing hand messing up his season? He was really really good before that freak injury.
Yeah, we also have winning problems now. You realize we either pay Jones next year sizable money or we start all the way over.
Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.
A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.
You can’t compare what happened with Burrow/Bengals to this. Wilson comes with a huge contract.
Glad we didnt make move though
The heart of the package Seattle received from Denver was: two first round picks (2022 and 2023), two second rounders and Fant, Shelby and Lock. IMV, the most interesting part of those players was Fant/TE. I have always liked Lock's talent, but he's a real roll of the dice.
I have to imagine we could have gotten there with something similar with the picks and offer up a combination of players like Jones (similar to Lock) and/or SB (Carroll loves running the ball) and/or LW and/or Toney.
Yes, it didn't happen. I'm being rhetorical here, but I wonder if it was the ask by Seattle (comp), the hope of DJ working out, the 2023 QB class potential, etc.
Because if I'm Schoen, I'm thinking about all of those variables if I decide to pull out of further talks.
You have it backwards.
All it takes is multiple first round picks. Rebuilding a shitty team without draft picks and cap space is much, much more difficult.
You have it backwards.
It's easy to find an elite QB. They are like finding RBs.
Just put a quarter in the machine, turn the handle, and, presto, an elite QB!
Glad we didn't follow through...
The cap is not a good reason to not inquire about an elite QB. The cap can be manipulated. Obtaining an elite QB is a lot more difficult.
thank you.
Not sure I would have been willing to part with Neal and Thibs, but i'd sure think about it. IN the end, we are where we are. Now let's build this thing.
But, never a series contender with the Roster we have.
Same. It also says how the new administration feels about Jones.
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn’t pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn't pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.

Tbh, I'm not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Yep. Who is?
Nevertheless, between this and the Giants not picking up Jones’ option, the direction of travel seems highly likely that there will be a new starter in 23.
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn't pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.

Tbh, I'm not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Huh? He thinks ones will be back in 2024 if he doesn't "prove it" this year?
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn't pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.

Tbh, I'm not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
Huh? He thinks ones will be back in 2024 if he doesn't "prove it" this year?
Meaning next season. That seems absurd to me. Daboll/Schoen are going to hitch their wagons to Daniel Jones if he doesn't "prove it" this year, his 4th NFL season?
If he somehow has a huge season of course they will bring him back. What kind of opinion is that? It's unlikely that happens (a big breakout) but if he did, he'd be back, no questions asked.
Yes. I agree with you. Not my opinion.
That it doesn't really matter what he proves/doesn't prove in 2022, despite what some fans are saying...
How would we possibly rebuild given our cap situation at the time plus the state of the team?
Sorry, I gotta throw the phone call into the due diligence file.
I'm sure there is a gray area where he can be "better" and they still move on but why does he have to be "outrageous"? Again, I'm not even a believer but if he shows "significant" progress and grasp of the offense it defies reason they would move on.
Martinez and Bradberry are already gone. Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Shepard, and Slayton likely will be after this season as well.
I interpret that as him saying the decision has already been made that Jones is gone barring anything outrageous from a production standpoint.
I'm sure there is a gray area where he can be "better" and they still move on but why does he have to be "outrageous"? Again, I'm not even a believer but if he shows "significant" progress and grasp of the offense it defies reason they would move on.
Economics are a big part in addition to his evaluation versus whoever comes out next year.
The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.
I'm very bullish on the 2023 QB class. I think we can pick in the high teens, low 20s and still grab a QB with terrific physical attributes.
That's the strength of this class - arm talent/physical attributes.
I from the school of thought you can teach a player how to play QB, but you can't teach them how to throw a frozen rope on a dime, twenty yards down the field, while on the run. That's a huge plus in today's game. Hell, I would call it a pre-requisite.
Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.
A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.
LOL - the skill position players on CIN are just slightly better than NYG...
Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.
A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.
LOL - the skill position players on CIN are just slightly better than NYG...
You can laugh in your cereal, pal. They weren't so much better when they earned the Burrow pick. And have you considered that one of the problems our skill players face is our QB?
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.
The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.
He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.
He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.
"Well past his prime"?
You don't think he's still a top 8-10 QB in the NFL?
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.
I'm very bullish on the 2023 QB class. I think we can pick in the high teens, low 20s and still grab a QB with terrific physical attributes.
That's the strength of this class - arm talent/physical attributes.
I from the school of thought you can teach a player how to play QB, but you can't teach them how to throw a frozen rope on a dime, twenty yards down the field, while on the run. That's a huge plus in today's game. Hell, I would call it a pre-requisite.
I would say they also need to know how to read a defense. If you can't read it in college you aren't going to suddenly get it in the pros. You watch Josh Allen's college tape he was going through progressions, he just needed intensive QB boot camp on mechanics which he didn't get until Daboll.
He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.
"Well past his prime"?
You don't think he's still a top 8-10 QB in the NFL?
Lol. It keeps getting ignored but I’m going to keep bringing it up - was he in decline before breaking his hand last year? On pace for 40 TDs (I’ll conservatively say 35) is a decline? I’ll take that.
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.
The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.
He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.
"Well past his prime" seems a bridge too far to me.
I see dynamic running-Wilson a few notches down from his prime. But still the same good arm, touch, savvy QB play as ever...
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.
The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.
He’s also 34 not 38 as a typo indicated earlier.