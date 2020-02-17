for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NGT - Russell Wilson's availability; Giants made a call...

bw in dc : 2:56 pm
This is a very good article from ESPN how the relationship between Wilson and the Seattle FO deteriorated, and how he ultimately ended-up in Denver.

I was surprised to read how much winning the MVP was important to Wilson. Assuming that is true, there is a real selfishness about Wilson I didn't expect.

But I thought this was the most interesting nugget:

Quote:
The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They knew Wilson wanted Denver, according to a front-office source, but kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer.


I recall reading that we should be in the Wilson sweepstakes, but nothing that is this concrete and specific in the media.

Would absolutely love to know more details. Because if we actually made a call to inquire, my guess is Schoen did the math and was willing to figure out how to make it work with Wilson.

Maybe we really wanted to make it happen, but Wilson looked at the team and thought a championship caliber opportunity was too far away. So, he cut the Giants out...?


Wilson-Seattle relationship - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Meh  
Spider43 : 3:17 pm : link
I think Wilson is cooked.
Wilson still has plenty of game in my view. Not hard to realize  
Jimmy Googs : 3:20 pm : link
though looking at our Offensive roster (not a pun) that the very picks that Schoen would have to use to get Wilson couldn't go to essential OL and WR/TE help.

Obtaining an elite QB is not that difficult.  
NoPeanutz : 3:21 pm : link
All it takes is multiple first round picks. Rebuilding a shitty team without draft picks and cap space is much, much more difficult.
RE: RE: 34 year old quarterback .  
RCPhoenix : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15805886 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805881 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Would he have made Giants contenders in next two seasons?

Not sure how I feel about the idea of him having been a Giant



Brady is 45. Rodgers is 38. Wilson is a better athlete than both of them.


This is a weird take, QB isn't about who is the best athlete.
RE: Meh  
UConn4523 : 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15805907 Spider43 said:
Quote:
I think Wilson is cooked.


Based on what, a broken throwing hand messing up his season? He was really really good before that freak injury.
it's a call they had to make - he's an MVP level QB  
Eric on Li : 3:23 pm : link
he probably has 3-5 years left at that level. the price tag may not have made sense but it was a call they had to make in case it did.
RE: You think we have cap problems now?  
BillyM : 3:24 pm : link
In comment 15805873 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
Glad we didn't follow through...


Yeah, we also have winning problems now. You realize we either pay Jones next year sizable money or we start all the way over.
RE: RE: The Giants are in rebuild mode  
monstercoo : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15805891 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805887 Archer said:


Quote:


Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.



A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.


You can’t compare what happened with Burrow/Bengals to this. Wilson comes with a huge contract.
And Burrow only  
NoPeanutz : 3:30 pm : link
cost them one pick.
Why not  
Payasdaddy : 3:34 pm : link
Do your dd on everything
Glad we didnt make move though
RE: interesting for sure  
bw in dc : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15805874 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
our roster certainly didn't help us but i'm pretty certain the money works if you want it to. My guess is this wasn't a one way road though, Schoen likely did his due diligence and removed the Giants from consideration at that trade package.


The heart of the package Seattle received from Denver was: two first round picks (2022 and 2023), two second rounders and Fant, Shelby and Lock. IMV, the most interesting part of those players was Fant/TE. I have always liked Lock's talent, but he's a real roll of the dice.

I have to imagine we could have gotten there with something similar with the picks and offer up a combination of players like Jones (similar to Lock) and/or SB (Carroll loves running the ball) and/or LW and/or Toney.

Yes, it didn't happen. I'm being rhetorical here, but I wonder if it was the ask by Seattle (comp), the hope of DJ working out, the 2023 QB class potential, etc.

Because if I'm Schoen, I'm thinking about all of those variables if I decide to pull out of further talks.

RE: Obtaining an elite QB is not that difficult.  
Producer : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15805911 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
All it takes is multiple first round picks. Rebuilding a shitty team without draft picks and cap space is much, much more difficult.


You have it backwards.
The issue with Wilson  
Skittlebish : 3:45 pm : link
is he is going to play one way. This is part of the reason Seattle was willing to move on. His refusal to adjust his style as he ages makes him very risky, and it was a bet the Seahawks were not willing to make. Denver was, and having a first time HC makes it easier; Russ is going to dictate and run that offense, and there is no one with the stature to say otherwise. I would expect another fast start from him, and the altitude isn't going to hurt his already amazing deep throws. But when he starts getting hit and cannot move as well he will start to regress again IMO, and they will struggle towards the latter half of the season.
RE: RE: Obtaining an elite QB is not that difficult.  
bw in dc : 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15805941 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805911 NoPeanutz said:


Quote:


All it takes is multiple first round picks. Rebuilding a shitty team without draft picks and cap space is much, much more difficult.



You have it backwards.


It's easy to find an elite QB. They are like finding RBs.

Just put a quarter in the machine, turn the handle, and, presto, an elite QB!
knowing NYG called  
djm : 3:54 pm : link
makes me feel better.
RE: RE: You think we have cap problems now?  
djm : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15805877 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805873 Tom from LI said:


Quote:


Glad we didn't follow through...



The cap is not a good reason to not inquire about an elite QB. The cap can be manipulated. Obtaining an elite QB is a lot more difficult.



thank you.

Not sure I would have been willing to part with Neal and Thibs, but i'd sure think about it. IN the end, we are where we are. Now let's build this thing.
It's called do diligence  
ZogZerg : 3:59 pm : link
Glad the call was made.

But, never a series contender with the Roster we have.
RE: knowing NYG called  
bw in dc : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15805956 djm said:
Quote:
makes me feel better.


Same. It also says how the new administration feels about Jones.
Due diligence  
Giants : 4:08 pm : link
Is what Schoen was doing. This information has been out there for some time as far as Schoen calling.
..  
Sean : 4:13 pm : link
Quote:
Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn’t pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.
RE: ..  
Jimmy Googs : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15805985 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn’t pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.


Yep. Who is?
Thanks, Sean...  
bw in dc : 4:18 pm : link
I don't recall that.
He’s  
Les in TO : 4:21 pm : link
A winner and still probably has another good five years but given the price I understand why Schoen did not engage in a competitive bid. Would have been a huge gamble in his first offseason.

Nevertheless, between this and the Giants not picking up Jones’ option, the direction of travel seems highly likely that there will be a new starter in 23.
RE: ..  
DanMetroMan : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15805985 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn’t pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.


Huh? He thinks ones will be back in 2024 if he doesn't "prove it" this year?
Think of the logic  
k2tampa : 4:25 pm : link
Of people saying Wilson would have made the Giants better and a contender. How well did he do that for Seattle? Tell me again, which Giant receiver matches Metcalf. Or Lockett. Or Everett.
No  
PakistanPete : 4:26 pm : link
he thinks Jones is gone regardless.
RE: RE: ..  
DanMetroMan : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15806003 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15805985 Sean said:


Quote:




Quote:


Dan Schneier
@DanSchneierNFL
The #Giants were reportedly one of the teams to call about trading for Russell Wilson. They didn’t pick up Daniel Jones 5th yr rookie option shortly after. They signed Tyrod to a two-year backup $ deal.
Tbh, I’m not sold on the fan narrative that this is a prove it year for DJ.





Huh? He thinks ones will be back in 2024 if he doesn't "prove it" this year?


Meaning next season. That seems absurd to me. Daboll/Schoen are going to hitch their wagons to Daniel Jones if he doesn't "prove it" this year, his 4th NFL season?
RE: No  
DanMetroMan : 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15806005 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
he thinks Jones is gone regardless.


If he somehow has a huge season of course they will bring him back. What kind of opinion is that? It's unlikely that happens (a big breakout) but if he did, he'd be back, no questions asked.
RE: RE: No  
PakistanPete : 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15806009 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
If he somehow has a huge season of course they will bring him back. What kind of opinion is that? It's unlikely that happens (a big breakout) but if he did, he'd be back, no questions asked.


Yes. I agree with you. Not my opinion.
To  
DanMetroMan : 4:34 pm : link
be clear I'm not a Daniel Jones believer but if he has a "breakout" season they would be nuts not to bring him back. Nobody will remember the first 3, and losing your QB while trying to build something is a major step backwards.
DMM..  
Sean : 4:35 pm : link
I interpret that as him saying the decision has already been made that Jones is gone barring anything outrageous from a production standpoint.
Schneier is suggesting that Schoen has already  
Jimmy Googs : 4:39 pm : link
made up his mind that Jones will not be coming back.

That it doesn't really matter what he proves/doesn't prove in 2022, despite what some fans are saying...


Denver gave up 2 first round picks,  
MOOPS : 4:41 pm : link
two second round picks, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, +, and in addition took on a boatload of salary for Wilson.
How would we possibly rebuild given our cap situation at the time plus the state of the team?

Sorry, I gotta throw the phone call into the due diligence file.
RE: DMM..  
DanMetroMan : 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15806019 Sean said:
Quote:
I interpret that as him saying the decision has already been made that Jones is gone barring anything outrageous from a production standpoint.


I'm sure there is a gray area where he can be "better" and they still move on but why does he have to be "outrageous"? Again, I'm not even a believer but if he shows "significant" progress and grasp of the offense it defies reason they would move on.
Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
GeofromNJ : 4:52 pm : link
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.
I  
AcidTest : 4:56 pm : link
think Schoen and Daboll are already 90% certain that this is the last year for Jones. This phone call is just more proof, along with not picking up his fifth year option, and signing Taylor to a two year deal. It's all an example of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts.

Martinez and Bradberry are already gone. Jones, Barkley, Golladay, Shepard, and Slayton likely will be after this season as well.
Because  
AcidTest : 4:58 pm : link
the Giants didn't pick up his fifth year option, he's a FA after this season. That means that Giants will either have to use the FT on him, which will be about $30M for a QB IIRC, or sign him to a long-term deal. He'd have to play unbelievable well to even justify the former, which is extremely unlikely.
RE: RE: DMM..  
Sean : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15806027 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15806019 Sean said:


Quote:


I interpret that as him saying the decision has already been made that Jones is gone barring anything outrageous from a production standpoint.



I'm sure there is a gray area where he can be "better" and they still move on but why does he have to be "outrageous"? Again, I'm not even a believer but if he shows "significant" progress and grasp of the offense it defies reason they would move on.

Economics are a big part in addition to his evaluation versus whoever comes out next year.
RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
Producer : 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.


The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.
I expect we were thinking of trading some of our larger contracts.  
Giant John : 5:17 pm : link
Actually glad it didn’t happen.we have a young team. I want a young QB as part of our core.
RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
bw in dc : 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.


I'm very bullish on the 2023 QB class. I think we can pick in the high teens, low 20s and still grab a QB with terrific physical attributes.

That's the strength of this class - arm talent/physical attributes.

I from the school of thought you can teach a player how to play QB, but you can't teach them how to throw a frozen rope on a dime, twenty yards down the field, while on the run. That's a huge plus in today's game. Hell, I would call it a pre-requisite.
RE: RE: The Giants are in rebuild mode  
speedywheels : 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15805891 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15805887 Archer said:


Quote:


Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.



A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.


LOL - the skill position players on CIN are just slightly better than NYG...
RE: RE: RE: The Giants are in rebuild mode  
Producer : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15806055 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15805891 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15805887 Archer said:


Quote:


Wilson made no sense for the Giants
I hope he has success in Denver it is a much better situation for him.



A QB like Wilson turns a 5 ye rebuild to a 2 yr rebuild. Exhibit A - The Bengals.



LOL - the skill position players on CIN are just slightly better than NYG...


You can laugh in your cereal, pal. They weren't so much better when they earned the Burrow pick. And have you considered that one of the problems our skill players face is our QB?
RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
section125 : 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15806046 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.



The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.


He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.
RE: RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
bw in dc : 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15806060 section125 said:
Quote:


He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.


"Well past his prime"?

You don't think he's still a top 8-10 QB in the NFL?
RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
Mike in NY : 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15806054 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.



I'm very bullish on the 2023 QB class. I think we can pick in the high teens, low 20s and still grab a QB with terrific physical attributes.

That's the strength of this class - arm talent/physical attributes.

I from the school of thought you can teach a player how to play QB, but you can't teach them how to throw a frozen rope on a dime, twenty yards down the field, while on the run. That's a huge plus in today's game. Hell, I would call it a pre-requisite.


I would say they also need to know how to read a defense. If you can't read it in college you aren't going to suddenly get it in the pros. You watch Josh Allen's college tape he was going through progressions, he just needed intensive QB boot camp on mechanics which he didn't get until Daboll.
Glad the Giants  
ChrisRick : 5:36 pm : link
Investigated Wilson. This also goes against the notion that Schoen and Daboll had direct orders to play Jones this year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
UConn4523 : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15806062 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15806060 section125 said:


Quote:




He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.



"Well past his prime"?

You don't think he's still a top 8-10 QB in the NFL?


Lol. It keeps getting ignored but I’m going to keep bringing it up - was he in decline before breaking his hand last year? On pace for 40 TDs (I’ll conservatively say 35) is a decline? I’ll take that.
RE: RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
Jimmy Googs : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15806060 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15806046 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.



The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.



He is a HoF QB on the decline - he is well past his prime. Still a good QB, but not in his prime.


"Well past his prime" seems a bridge too far to me.

I see dynamic running-Wilson a few notches down from his prime. But still the same good arm, touch, savvy QB play as ever...
RE: RE: Giants will most likely be selecting somewhere between 1st and 10th  
djm : 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15806046 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15806038 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


in 2023 and possibly in 2024. Schoen should be able to find an elite QB in one of those years. Makes no sense to trade all your assets for a stopgap QB.



The fallacy is that Wilson is a stopgap QB. He's not. He's a HOF QB still in his prime.


He’s also 34 not 38 as a typo indicated earlier.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 