NGT - Russell Wilson's availability; Giants made a call...

Quote: The Seahawks received calls from the Broncos and several other teams, including the Saints, New York Giants and Washington Commanders. They knew Wilson wanted Denver, according to a front-office source, but kept New Orleans involved in the bidding so the Broncos would have to compete against another offer.

This is a very good article from ESPN how the relationship between Wilson and the Seattle FO deteriorated, and how he ultimately ended-up in Denver.I was surprised to read how much winning the MVP was important to Wilson. Assuming that is true, there is a real selfishness about Wilson I didn't expect.But I thought this was the most interesting nugget:I recall reading that we should be in the Wilson sweepstakes, but nothing that is this concrete and specific in the media.Would absolutely love to know more details. Because if we actually made a call to inquire, my guess is Schoen did the math and was willing to figure out how to make it work with Wilson.Maybe we really wanted to make it happen, but Wilson looked at the team and thought a championship caliber opportunity was too far away. So, he cut the Giants out...? Wilson-Seattle relationship - ( New Window