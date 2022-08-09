for display only
Interesting tidbit on Andrew Thomas

Sean : 9/8/2022 7:33 pm
Quote:
Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report
Asked an AFC GM to identify a young OL with bona fide star potential. His answer? #Giants’ third-year man Andrew Thomas: “He’s matured a lot and become a more consistent player. He’s a pretty rare athlete; tons of power, good feet, heavy-handed guy. Really like him.”
He was never as bad as a rookie as reported  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/9/2022 8:31 am : link
…and anyone that knows OL play knew it. His technique and footwork were rock solid. He was just guessing wrong, probably from lousy coaching but also not having experience against NFL pass rushers.
RE: Section 125  
Brown_Hornet : 9/9/2022 8:36 am : link
In comment 15807255 George from PA said:
Quote:
You are the only one with a reasonable response.

I stand by what I said....a tribute thread for Thomas turns into....pick was a mistake.....on BBI.

Maybe, I am tired of "fans" constantly taking shots.
100%

Not a thread about a BBIer, or a QB.

It was a GREAT pick. The Giants had just drafted a QB that they liked.

FFS, enjoy the guys that are on the team...the season is just starting.
But he was the absolute worse Tackle taken in the draft  
Giants73 : 9/9/2022 8:36 am : link
Per Louis Riddick
Louis Riddick on Andrew Thomas - ( New Window )
RE: But he was the absolute worse Tackle taken in the draft  
Toth029 : 9/9/2022 8:37 am : link
In comment 15807266 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Per Louis Riddick Louis Riddick on Andrew Thomas - ( New Window )


Some here wanted him for GM.

And he wanted Dwayne Haskins.
RE: Andrew Thomas was the WRONG pick  
chick310 : 9/9/2022 8:39 am : link
In comment 15806989 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
It should of been Justin Herbert……. Go Terps


You can replace Go Terps there with "Everybody but JoeyBigBlue"
RE: RE: Andrew Thomas was the WRONG pick  
k2tampa : 9/9/2022 8:52 am : link
In comment 15806998 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15806989 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


It should of been Justin Herbert……. Go Terps


I'm glad Thomas is working out well, but there's not a GM in the NFL who would take Thomas over Herbert.


And there is not a GM who wouldn't take Tom Brady No. 1 overall, yet 160 or more players were picked before him. You make decisions based on the facts available at the time, not two or three years down the road, unless you have a time machine.
nobody came here to actually say anything about Justin Herbert  
bigbluehoya : 9/9/2022 9:05 am : link
someone actually spent their time replying to the thread to take an unprovoked potshot at a poster who hasn't even participated in this discussion.

It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.
RE: nobody came here to actually say anything about Justin Herbert  
Scooter185 : 9/9/2022 9:13 am : link
In comment 15807281 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
someone actually spent their time replying to the thread to take an unprovoked potshot at a poster who hasn't even participated in this discussion.

It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.


Maybe Terps wasn't the issue after all
RE: nobody came here to actually say anything about Justin Herbert  
Mike from SI : 9/9/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15807281 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
someone actually spent their time replying to the thread to take an unprovoked potshot at a poster who hasn't even participated in this discussion.

It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.


I was just coming here to say this. As I, and others, have said on this thread, it could have just been a celebration that we might have a franchise left tackle.

And I agree with others who say you need to judge decisions at the time they're made. But that's not what Joey was doing. He was saying that right now Terps is wrong about Herbert over Thomas, which is asinine. At this moment, Terps was completely right.

If you want to talk about decisions at the time, you can certainly be ok with what they did. I'm happy we have Andrew Thomas.
RE: nobody came here to actually say anything about Justin Herbert  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/9/2022 11:40 am : link
In comment 15807281 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
someone actually spent their time replying to the thread to take an unprovoked potshot at a poster who hasn't even participated in this discussion.

It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.



I just pointed this out because it seems some Giants fans actively root against Thomas, because he was A) picked by Gettleman B) Justin Herbert should of been pick. It really irks me when we got exactly what he needed in the Thomas draft pick. It’s not his fault that Daniel Jones hasn’t worked out.
I have never seen one post since Andrew Thomas was drafted  
chick310 : 9/9/2022 12:02 pm : link
that suggested they are hoping he fails.

But continue down this silly path if you want.
RE: RE: ...  
Maryland Blows : 9/9/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15807018 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15807017 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.



Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!


Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.
You see the teeth gnashing here  
cosmicj : 9/9/2022 12:19 pm : link
Imagine what it must be like for Dolphins fans.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15807488 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15807018 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


In comment 15807017 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.



Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!



Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.


It appears some here were high enough on Herbert (or low enough on Jones) during that draft to suggest it then, not 3 years later.

Surprising you don't seem to want to give Terps or those others some credit. Is it a Maryland thing?
Nobody on bbi was screaming for Herbert  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/9/2022 12:42 pm : link
I found it strange that the draft "community" and NFL was not super high on him, he was my favorite QB prospect since Luck. So I was a bit dissapointed (1) Nobody traded up with us for a Hershel Walker haul of picks for Herbert (2) We drafted Thomas over Wirfs.

Not to toot my own horn, I was also high on Tua and Milf Hunter, so yeah.
I was also fuming  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/9/2022 12:52 pm : link
at the nightmarish thought of the Giants gifting weasel Snyder with Chase Young.
RE: Nobody on bbi was screaming for Herbert  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 12:54 pm : link
In comment 15807527 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
I found it strange that the draft "community" and NFL was not super high on him, he was my favorite QB prospect since Luck. So I was a bit dissapointed (1) Nobody traded up with us for a Hershel Walker haul of picks for Herbert (2) We drafted Thomas over Wirfs.

Not to toot my own horn, I was also high on Tua and Milf Hunter, so yeah.


how do you know nobody on bbi was screaming for Herbert?
Terps was initially  
Scooter185 : 9/9/2022 12:55 pm : link
Fine with drafting Jones. He saw red flags that rookie year (which some are still ignoring despite their continued existence) and thought it best to immediately pivot to JH. Gettleman was supposedly high on JH as well but he stayed in school. This team is likely miles ahead of they pulled an Arizona and drafted JH despite taking DJ the draft prior. Although the best play would have been to not draft DJ and play Eli all of 2019 and draft his replacement in 20.

Now that's not to say AT is a bad player or that he was a bad pick, just that the team would be better off had it played out different
Weak sauce vs Terps  
JonC : 9/9/2022 1:15 pm : link
Terps (and I) were absolutely correct about Herbert. I talked him up for 18 months before the draft. It's a shame DG forced Jones a year earlier, but here we are.

All of that can be and is true, and no one was or is actively rooting against Thomas. Grow up and keep the facts straight, or shut up.
RE: Weak sauce vs Terps  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/9/2022 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15807558 JonC said:
Quote:
Terps (and I) were absolutely correct about Herbert. I talked him up for 18 months before the draft. It's a shame DG forced Jones a year earlier, but here we are.

All of that can be and is true, and no one was or is actively rooting against Thomas. Grow up and keep the facts straight, or shut up.



Go back in the archives and post a thread showing you wanted Herbert. I recall everyone either wanted either a Lineman (any of the 4), Isaiah Simmons, or some very few Jeff Okudah. I don’t remember anyone pounding the table for Justin Herbert.
You go back and find it  
JonC : 9/9/2022 1:28 pm : link
I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.
RE: You go back and find it  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/9/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15807576 JonC said:
Quote:
I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.


Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.
Some day, someone will start a thread on the janitorial service at  
Ira : 9/9/2022 1:37 pm : link
MetLife stadium and it will turn into a discussion on Daniel Jones.
I'm no liar, son  
JonC : 9/9/2022 1:38 pm : link
You want to see it, you can find it.

I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.
RE: Terps was initially  
RHPeel : 9/9/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15807541 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Fine with drafting Jones. He saw red flags that rookie year (which some are still ignoring despite their continued existence) and thought it best to immediately pivot to JH. Gettleman was supposedly high on JH as well but he stayed in school. This team is likely miles ahead of they pulled an Arizona and drafted JH despite taking DJ the draft prior. Although the best play would have been to not draft DJ and play Eli all of 2019 and draft his replacement in 20.

Now that's not to say AT is a bad player or that he was a bad pick, just that the team would be better off had it played out different


Yes, they would have been better if they pulled an Arizona. But... 1) Rosen was FAR worse in his rookie season than Jones, who "flashed" a fair bit; 2) Murray was such a perfect scheme fit for Arizona's new coach; 3) There were a lot of question marks around Herbert, who has exceeded almost everyone's expectations. Sy' graded him an 82 a year after grading Jones an 80.

Credit to people who saw the red flags for what they were but I don't think it was a reasonable expectation to expect even a competent front office to pivot like that.

Gettleman's error was drafting Jones instead of punting it one more year. But that's a separate conversation IMO. Thomas was a good pick.
RE: I'm no liar, son  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/9/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15807585 JonC said:
Quote:
You want to see it, you can find it.

I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.


I honestly could not give a fuck less. All I’m saying back up your claims. Good day to you as well.
In a vacuum, Thomas being a strong LT is a big plus  
Sean : 9/9/2022 1:49 pm : link
However, being as bad as the Giants have been without securing an elite level QB in one of these drafts is so disappointing.

It’s tough to nail, obviously Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Haskins & Tua in addition to Jones have been disappointing. But, it’s depressing knowing the Giants had a chance to draft both Allen & Herbert but passed.
RE: RE: You go back and find it  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15807582 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15807576 JonC said:


Quote:


I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.



Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.


Tell you what, since this seems to have began with you saying fans are rooting for Thomas to fail, why don't you produce one or two of those posts.

And then we'll deal with the herbert thing next...
RE: RE: Andrew Thomas was the WRONG pick  
nochance : 9/9/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15807013 OBJRoyal said:
Quote:
In comment 15806989 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


It should of been Justin Herbert……. Go Terps



Definitely should have been Herbert, so you’re correct


But with the Giants system and players he might have been very mediocre
RE: RE: RE: You go back and find it  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/9/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15807594 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15807582 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


In comment 15807576 JonC said:


Quote:


I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.



Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.



Tell you what, since this seems to have began with you saying fans are rooting for Thomas to fail, why don't you produce one or two of those posts.

And then we'll deal with the herbert thing next...



Tell you what, when you produce an invoice for being Jon’s lawyer then I’ll go back and search the threads.
Just find one post on Thomas  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 2:04 pm : link
and my legal work is pro bono for people I like...
Nobody wanted Herbert  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/9/2022 2:36 pm : link
because bbi just parrots Mel Kiper's mock drafts and scream for Darnold and Rosen - nobody wanted Allen either. Herbert was not a mock draft darling, seems absurd now but people on the internets have faulty memories.

And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.
RE: Nobody wanted Herbert  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15807635 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
because bbi just parrots Mel Kiper's mock drafts and scream for Darnold and Rosen - nobody wanted Allen either. Herbert was not a mock draft darling, seems absurd now but people on the internets have faulty memories.

And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.


What's the answer to my question to you?

And since you have been around for probably a decade anyway, you would know that BBI doesn't move around in concert on any topic, particularly who to draft. Yes, there are plenty of sheep here but also folks that probably liked what they saw in both Allen and Herbert and said so.

And blasting the AT pick when he struggled during year 1 isn't wishing him to openly fail. It's being a frustrated NYG fan.

sucking ass is having to read the logic in some of your all's posts...
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Maryland Blows : 9/9/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15807516 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15807488 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


In comment 15807018 Mike from SI said:


Quote:


In comment 15807017 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.



Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!



Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.



It appears some here were high enough on Herbert (or low enough on Jones) during that draft to suggest it then, not 3 years later.

Surprising you don't seem to want to give Terps or those others some credit. Is it a Maryland thing?


Jimmy you are a blithering idiot and that has nothing to do with Maryland. 95% of all franchises do not pick a QB in back to back years with top 10 picks. Yet I need to a poster credit because he said Herbert would be good? Many of uss thought he would be good BUT we already drafted a QB the year before. It is that simple. Hopefully Jones proves both you wrong this year. Then we as Giants fans have a chance to enjoy a season. You and Twerp then can root against him so you can run on here Monday to say I told you so.

Now as for the real point here, Daboll and Schoen coming from Buffalo where Daboll built the O and Schoen helped draft the players. If you think the Bills looked really good last night, that should give us all a little confidence that they know what they are doing. Let them make the player decisions instead of arm cahir GM's like Googs and Tweerps and we will be just fine.
RE: You go back and find it  
Thegratefulhead : 9/9/2022 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15807576 JonC said:
Quote:
I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.
Jon DEFINITELY was on Herbert. I wanted Herbert the year before. I wasn't on him the year we drafted AT because was DG incapable of making that play. That said, I remember a thread where someone basically called out Jon basically saying something like, what would you do in DGs place because he had some harsh opinions about DG and Jon replied.

"I would draft Herbert."



RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
Maryland Blows : 9/9/2022 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15807609 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and my legal work is pro bono for people I like...


Christ, your an attorney, I guess anyone can get a law degree today.

Having 2 bookend T's is a great start for this team. This will help both Jones and Barkley. Glad Thomas is here, he will give Jones more time to make plays. This thread started out as one to show Thomas is progressing and turns out to be we love twerps because Thomas should not be here the Giants should have listened to him. Holy frakin shit!! Is Twerps your only client?
RE: RE: I'm no liar, son  
bw in dc : 9/9/2022 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15807588 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15807585 JonC said:


Quote:


You want to see it, you can find it.

I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.



I honestly could not give a fuck less. All I’m saying back up your claims. Good day to you as well.


I'm fairly sure Jon was very, very high on Herbert before the 2020 draft.

You are the one doubting his veracity. If you can't take a long-time poster at this word, the burden is on YOU to prove otherwise.
Sick of "rooting to fail"  
Thegratefulhead : 9/9/2022 4:13 pm : link
The fucking weakest argument possible.


"I have no defense for the facts you just presented so I will attack your character as a fan in rebuttal"

Dipshits.

People that think a player is not good are not rooting for them to fail.

They think they suck.

Salty today.

RE: Nobody wanted Herbert  
bw in dc : 9/9/2022 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15807635 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
because bbi just parrots Mel Kiper's mock drafts and scream for Darnold and Rosen - nobody wanted Allen either. Herbert was not a mock draft darling, seems absurd now but people on the internets have faulty memories.

And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.


Uh, for the galactically uninformed, Kiper had Allen his #1 pick in the 2018 draft.
RE: RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15807752 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15807609 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


and my legal work is pro bono for people I like...



Christ, your an attorney, I guess anyone can get a law degree today.

Having 2 bookend T's is a great start for this team. This will help both Jones and Barkley. Glad Thomas is here, he will give Jones more time to make plays. This thread started out as one to show Thomas is progressing and turns out to be we love twerps because Thomas should not be here the Giants should have listened to him. Holy frakin shit!! Is Twerps your only client?


Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.

Just like chopperhatch was...
RE: RE: RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
bw in dc : 9/9/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15807766 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:

Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.

Just like chopperhatch was...


The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.

It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15807773 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15807766 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.

Just like chopperhatch was...



The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.

It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...


Yep. We were stuck with a GM thinking it was still 1997...
1997 is too recent...  
bw in dc : 9/9/2022 4:27 pm : link
1957.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/9/2022 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15807773 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15807766 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:



Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.

Just like chopperhatch was...



The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.

It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...


A template to have a choker and crybaby at QB who doesn't like studying the playbook.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just find one post on Thomas  
bw in dc : 9/9/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15807818 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:


A template to have a choker and crybaby at QB who doesn't like studying the playbook.


The Cardinals are relevant again. And that's because of Murray.

He's got some issues for sure, but he's been very productive and the Cards have improved every year with him at the helm.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/9/2022 6:40 pm : link
I believe JonC & GT re. their Herbert stances. And as much shit at GT got when he posted here, he was right more than he was wrong.

That said, I don't think taking Herbert in '20 was really a serious consideration coming off DJ's rookie season, where he really flashed @ times. From all accounts, DG loved Herbert so if Herbert came out in '19, I think he's probably a Giant today. But that's the breaks.
RE: Sick of  
Scooter185 : 9/9/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15807759 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
The fucking weakest argument possible.


"I have no defense for the facts you just presented so I will attack your character as a fan in rebuttal"

Dipshits.

People that think a player is not good are not rooting for them to fail.

They think they suck.

Salty today.


All the toxic optimists know how to do is name call and harass.
RE: RE: You go back and find it  
JonC : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15807749 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15807576 JonC said:


Quote:


I wrote it and I know it.

I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.

Shut up.

Jon DEFINITELY was on Herbert. I wanted Herbert the year before. I wasn't on him the year we drafted AT because was DG incapable of making that play. That said, I remember a thread where someone basically called out Jon basically saying something like, what would you do in DGs place because he had some harsh opinions about DG and Jon replied.

"I would draft Herbert."


Yessir, thanks for reminding.
Herbert was the pick of the draft  
Producer : 9:00 am : link
Certainly after Burrow went first.
 
christian : 9:38 am : link
No surprise this thread proved to be a flame for the low sophistication moths.

1) Anyone who spent any time on this site during the 2020 draft period knows JonC was a big Herbert fan. A quick Google search pulls up this thread simply titled Herbert

2) As BW pointed out, it’s not unprecedented for a new coach to dump a 2nd year first round QB. But this would have required the Giants to hire a coach with a perspective on offense, and not a special teams coach with an inferiority complex.

3) There’s not a personnel guy in the league who wouldn’t trade Thomas for Herbert if he was running the Giants.

4) The insecurity and exaggeration around Thomas is so weird. Sky’s the limit for him, but he hasn’t hit it quite yet. Just as the quote in the thread starter says, he’s a great candidate to make that next step.
