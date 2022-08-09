Interesting tidbit on Andrew Thomas

|
|Quote:
|Jordan Schultz
@Schultz_Report
Asked an AFC GM to identify a young OL with bona fide star potential. His answer? #Giants’ third-year man Andrew Thomas: “He’s matured a lot and become a more consistent player. He’s a pretty rare athlete; tons of power, good feet, heavy-handed guy. Really like him.”
I stand by what I said....a tribute thread for Thomas turns into....pick was a mistake.....on BBI.
Maybe, I am tired of "fans" constantly taking shots.
Not a thread about a BBIer, or a QB.
It was a GREAT pick. The Giants had just drafted a QB that they liked.
FFS, enjoy the guys that are on the team...the season is just starting.
Louis Riddick on Andrew Thomas - ( New Window )
Some here wanted him for GM.
And he wanted Dwayne Haskins.
You can replace Go Terps there with "Everybody but JoeyBigBlue"
Quote:
It should of been Justin Herbert……. Go Terps
I'm glad Thomas is working out well, but there's not a GM in the NFL who would take Thomas over Herbert.
And there is not a GM who wouldn't take Tom Brady No. 1 overall, yet 160 or more players were picked before him. You make decisions based on the facts available at the time, not two or three years down the road, unless you have a time machine.
It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.
It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.
Maybe Terps wasn't the issue after all
It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.
I was just coming here to say this. As I, and others, have said on this thread, it could have just been a celebration that we might have a franchise left tackle.
And I agree with others who say you need to judge decisions at the time they're made. But that's not what Joey was doing. He was saying that right now Terps is wrong about Herbert over Thomas, which is asinine. At this moment, Terps was completely right.
If you want to talk about decisions at the time, you can certainly be ok with what they did. I'm happy we have Andrew Thomas.
It not only turned out to be a fantastic self-own, but it distracted from the intended discussion of the OP.
I just pointed this out because it seems some Giants fans actively root against Thomas, because he was A) picked by Gettleman B) Justin Herbert should of been pick. It really irks me when we got exactly what he needed in the Thomas draft pick. It’s not his fault that Daniel Jones hasn’t worked out.
But continue down this silly path if you want.
Quote:
No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.
Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!
Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.
Quote:
In comment 15807017 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.
Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!
Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.
It appears some here were high enough on Herbert (or low enough on Jones) during that draft to suggest it then, not 3 years later.
Surprising you don't seem to want to give Terps or those others some credit. Is it a Maryland thing?
Not to toot my own horn, I was also high on Tua and Milf Hunter, so yeah.
Not to toot my own horn, I was also high on Tua and Milf Hunter, so yeah.
how do you know nobody on bbi was screaming for Herbert?
Now that's not to say AT is a bad player or that he was a bad pick, just that the team would be better off had it played out different
All of that can be and is true, and no one was or is actively rooting against Thomas. Grow up and keep the facts straight, or shut up.
All of that can be and is true, and no one was or is actively rooting against Thomas. Grow up and keep the facts straight, or shut up.
Go back in the archives and post a thread showing you wanted Herbert. I recall everyone either wanted either a Lineman (any of the 4), Isaiah Simmons, or some very few Jeff Okudah. I don’t remember anyone pounding the table for Justin Herbert.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.
I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.
Now that's not to say AT is a bad player or that he was a bad pick, just that the team would be better off had it played out different
Yes, they would have been better if they pulled an Arizona. But... 1) Rosen was FAR worse in his rookie season than Jones, who "flashed" a fair bit; 2) Murray was such a perfect scheme fit for Arizona's new coach; 3) There were a lot of question marks around Herbert, who has exceeded almost everyone's expectations. Sy' graded him an 82 a year after grading Jones an 80.
Credit to people who saw the red flags for what they were but I don't think it was a reasonable expectation to expect even a competent front office to pivot like that.
Gettleman's error was drafting Jones instead of punting it one more year. But that's a separate conversation IMO. Thomas was a good pick.
I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.
I honestly could not give a fuck less. All I’m saying back up your claims. Good day to you as well.
It’s tough to nail, obviously Mayfield, Darnold, Rosen, Haskins & Tua in addition to Jones have been disappointing. But, it’s depressing knowing the Giants had a chance to draft both Allen & Herbert but passed.
Quote:
I wrote it and I know it.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.
Tell you what, since this seems to have began with you saying fans are rooting for Thomas to fail, why don't you produce one or two of those posts.
And then we'll deal with the herbert thing next...
Quote:
It should of been Justin Herbert……. Go Terps
Definitely should have been Herbert, so you’re correct
But with the Giants system and players he might have been very mediocre
Quote:
In comment 15807576 JonC said:
Quote:
I wrote it and I know it.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
Cause it that thread doesn’t exist. You’re full of shit.
Tell you what, since this seems to have began with you saying fans are rooting for Thomas to fail, why don't you produce one or two of those posts.
And then we'll deal with the herbert thing next...
Tell you what, when you produce an invoice for being Jon’s lawyer then I’ll go back and search the threads.
And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.
And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.
What's the answer to my question to you?
And since you have been around for probably a decade anyway, you would know that BBI doesn't move around in concert on any topic, particularly who to draft. Yes, there are plenty of sheep here but also folks that probably liked what they saw in both Allen and Herbert and said so.
And blasting the AT pick when he struggled during year 1 isn't wishing him to openly fail. It's being a frustrated NYG fan.
sucking ass is having to read the logic in some of your all's posts...
Quote:
In comment 15807018 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15807017 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
No DG defender, but come on...DJ had an impressive rookie season. If we took in April 2020, BBI would have exploded. Obviously hindsight is 20-20 & is Herbert Herbert if he's a Giant? I have serious doubts.
Yes, in this case we are speaking in hindsight. Someone mocked Terps for saying we should have drafted Herbert....but sitting here right now, he was right!
Hey it is easy to look back 3 yrs later and say what we all should have done. We had already drafted a QB the year before. They already invested a high round pick on a QB the year before. This is like goig back 20 years ago and say I told you to invest in Amazon. They had a QB and was trying to build their team around the QB they drafted the previous year. That is what you do. We will get to see this year if Jones should be the QB to build around. Hopefully for all us Giants fans he is.
It appears some here were high enough on Herbert (or low enough on Jones) during that draft to suggest it then, not 3 years later.
Surprising you don't seem to want to give Terps or those others some credit. Is it a Maryland thing?
Jimmy you are a blithering idiot and that has nothing to do with Maryland. 95% of all franchises do not pick a QB in back to back years with top 10 picks. Yet I need to a poster credit because he said Herbert would be good? Many of uss thought he would be good BUT we already drafted a QB the year before. It is that simple. Hopefully Jones proves both you wrong this year. Then we as Giants fans have a chance to enjoy a season. You and Twerp then can root against him so you can run on here Monday to say I told you so.
Now as for the real point here, Daboll and Schoen coming from Buffalo where Daboll built the O and Schoen helped draft the players. If you think the Bills looked really good last night, that should give us all a little confidence that they know what they are doing. Let them make the player decisions instead of arm cahir GM's like Googs and Tweerps and we will be just fine.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
"I would draft Herbert."
Christ, your an attorney, I guess anyone can get a law degree today.
Having 2 bookend T's is a great start for this team. This will help both Jones and Barkley. Glad Thomas is here, he will give Jones more time to make plays. This thread started out as one to show Thomas is progressing and turns out to be we love twerps because Thomas should not be here the Giants should have listened to him. Holy frakin shit!! Is Twerps your only client?
Quote:
You want to see it, you can find it.
I'm positive my word and opinion are worth more here than yours. And, so is Terps'. Stay in your lane. Good day.
I honestly could not give a fuck less. All I’m saying back up your claims. Good day to you as well.
I'm fairly sure Jon was very, very high on Herbert before the 2020 draft.
You are the one doubting his veracity. If you can't take a long-time poster at this word, the burden is on YOU to prove otherwise.
"I have no defense for the facts you just presented so I will attack your character as a fan in rebuttal"
Dipshits.
People that think a player is not good are not rooting for them to fail.
They think they suck.
Salty today.
And I'm sure there were people blasting the AT pick when he was sucking ass.
Uh, for the galactically uninformed, Kiper had Allen his #1 pick in the 2018 draft.
Quote:
and my legal work is pro bono for people I like...
Christ, your an attorney, I guess anyone can get a law degree today.
Having 2 bookend T's is a great start for this team. This will help both Jones and Barkley. Glad Thomas is here, he will give Jones more time to make plays. This thread started out as one to show Thomas is progressing and turns out to be we love twerps because Thomas should not be here the Giants should have listened to him. Holy frakin shit!! Is Twerps your only client?
Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.
Just like chopperhatch was...
Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.
Just like chopperhatch was...
The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.
It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...
Quote:
Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.
Just like chopperhatch was...
The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.
It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...
Yep. We were stuck with a GM thinking it was still 1997...
Quote:
Of course it's great for Thomas to be on the roster, but if you can't see the logic/importance of preferring an elite QB like Herbert you are a chucklehead.
Just like chopperhatch was...
The Cardinals created the template by moving on from Rosen for Kyler Murray. And Keim has proven to be 100% correct.
It would have taken creativity and courage to do that with Jones. Obviously, that eliminated any chance of drafting Herbert...
A template to have a choker and crybaby at QB who doesn't like studying the playbook.
A template to have a choker and crybaby at QB who doesn't like studying the playbook.
The Cardinals are relevant again. And that's because of Murray.
He's got some issues for sure, but he's been very productive and the Cards have improved every year with him at the helm.
That said, I don't think taking Herbert in '20 was really a serious consideration coming off DJ's rookie season, where he really flashed @ times. From all accounts, DG loved Herbert so if Herbert came out in '19, I think he's probably a Giant today. But that's the breaks.
"I have no defense for the facts you just presented so I will attack your character as a fan in rebuttal"
Dipshits.
People that think a player is not good are not rooting for them to fail.
They think they suck.
Salty today.
All the toxic optimists know how to do is name call and harass.
Quote:
I wrote it and I know it.
I also said the Giants weren't going to take the risk to pick Herbert.
Shut up.
Jon DEFINITELY was on Herbert. I wanted Herbert the year before. I wasn't on him the year we drafted AT because was DG incapable of making that play. That said, I remember a thread where someone basically called out Jon basically saying something like, what would you do in DGs place because he had some harsh opinions about DG and Jon replied.
"I would draft Herbert."
Yessir, thanks for reminding.
1) Anyone who spent any time on this site during the 2020 draft period knows JonC was a big Herbert fan. A quick Google search pulls up this thread simply titled Herbert
2) As BW pointed out, it’s not unprecedented for a new coach to dump a 2nd year first round QB. But this would have required the Giants to hire a coach with a perspective on offense, and not a special teams coach with an inferiority complex.
3) There’s not a personnel guy in the league who wouldn’t trade Thomas for Herbert if he was running the Giants.
4) The insecurity and exaggeration around Thomas is so weird. Sky’s the limit for him, but he hasn’t hit it quite yet. Just as the quote in the thread starter says, he’s a great candidate to make that next step.