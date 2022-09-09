2022 Daniel Jones predictions

"Another Daniel Jones thread? Are you obsessed with him?"
On a Giants message board of all things talking about the Giants starting QB? What's next? Getting into a pool to swim?
Now is the time to get your predictions in. What will be Jones fate for the 2022 season? YOUR valuable BBI reputation is on the line.
I'm going to say benched before week 9 for Taylor. Maybe 7 TD throws and 5 interceptions by that point.
You? No time for chickens either. Get em in. Hot night.
Will you take a $100 bet on this?
My prediction for his line (if he plays a full slate...)
27 TD, 10 INT, ~3500 yards, 65% cmp%
I don't think Jones sucks. I think he's capable of solid play if he's getting decent protection and has a bit of a run game with Barkley to support him. I just don't think he's a championship-caliber QB.
Regardless, I'm rooting for him and hope he has a great year.
I'm going to say he'll accumulate 60 rush attempts for ~450 yards and 3 TD.
5 fumbles.
8 rush td
68% completions
10 wins
3 year contract extension
This is solely on the 2022 season. Not if you add up his numbers for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
3750 Passing YDS
12 Int's
500 rushing yds
7 rushing TD's
9 wins
4 yr deal
BBI blows up!
Blows like Maryland?
as a rookie jones threw for 233 yards per game with 5.2% td rate and 2.6% int. both have since gone backwards but i think both rounded down slightly are reasonable expectations in daboll's offense and with better weapons than rookie slayton and golden tate. his preseason this year was very reminiscent of his first preseason with Shurmur where he completed 80%+.
in the last 2 years buffalo averaged 600 passing attempts and KC was even higher than that, both discounted by the 2020 season being 16 games, so plugging in 600 passing attempts you'd get:
30 tds, 15 ints, 4k yards, 6.6 y/a (which is also his career average).
will he play all 17 games? will they win more? will it be good enough to get another year? not sure but i think that's a fairly reasonable baseline to hope for. it's basically what Carson Wentz and kirk cousins did last year.
So franchise tag Jones, Barkley or LW again?
They tried to get Mitch Trubisky to play here. They called the Seahawks about Russ Wilson despite having no money but, we're actually turned down because they wanted Drew Lock from the Broncos; which goes to show what other GMs feel about him that they would rather have a Drew Lock than Daniel Jones. Shoen also went to see Ohio State game in person. To top it off, Jones 5th year option has been declined...but that still doesn't stop a dozen or so of BBIers still doubling down/ tripling down on their take that Jones had this great rookie year and it was x, ,y , z fault that this guy can't play.
I think he will have a good year but achoen and Daboll still go and get their own guy..
I think for Jones to stay he is going to habe to have an incredible year not just good
They tried to get Mitch Trubisky to play here. They called the Seahawks about Russ Wilson despite having no money but, we're actually turned down because they wanted Drew Lock from the Broncos; which goes to show what other GMs feel about him that they would rather have a Drew Lock than Daniel Jones. Shoen also went to see Ohio State game in person. To top it off, Jones 5th year option has been declined...but that still doesn't stop a dozen or so of BBIers still doubling down/ tripling down on their take that Jones had this great rookie year and it was x, ,y , z fault that this guy can't play.
The proof will be in the numbers this year. No more excuses, he has an offense now that he and Barkley should succeed in. If it does not happen they will be looking for a new QB next year. If we are looking for a new QB it will mean another awful season. As a fan hope springs eternal before the start of each season.
3,500 passing yards, 800 rushing, 20 TDs, 17 ints, 17 fumbles 6 wins 11 losses
He is by pretty much every coach in the NFL assessment -- including Jacksonville's who benched him -- not starting caliber QB in the NFL.... Even appearing behind Joe Flacco on the Eagles depth chart.
Something along the line of:
3700 yards
24 tds
13 ints
Poor ypa
400 yards rushing
4 tds
In a 17-game season, I really don’t believe that these numbers will get 8 wins UNLESS Barkley reaches his rookie year stats and basically carries the team, kind of like how Henry carries the Titans. With those combined stats, the team could be looking at 10 wins.
15TDs / 12 Ints 3200 yards
If he does open it up it's:
24TDs 21Ints a bunch of fumbles 4000 yards.
But chances are he misses 4 games, so all lower.
And next year we are drafting a QB.
Let the games begin!
Have to love the enthusiasm here.
So his INTs were never really a problem(and even then Engram probably was the reason for 1/3 of them), but 1st season fumbles certainly were. Since then, the fumbles are down. And since he won't be getting a DT in his face 1.5 secs every play after the snap and not likely a DE/ER gets to him on his blind side(courtesy of Mr Thomas) I think the fumbles drop further.
I have not a clue was to what he will do because I simply do not and I have no clue as to what Kafka/Daboll will have him do, either.
But he will play out the year and likely be allowed to go FA. If he has a really good season, they can reclaim him at a reduced price from FA as I doubt he gets more than backup offers from other teams.
I thought last year was the no more excuses year?
I agree totally DJ. Jones can turn the corner this year, especially with a 21st century offensive scheme (finally). We now have YAC receivers and a HC and OC who know how to move the ball with a diverse attack.
4000 yards 24 TDs 8 picks
The past two years cannot be erased, but if he has a good year we’re looking at something like seven wins. That means drafting outside of the top ten. Not good enough for a top QB. Especially when Houston and Seattle will probably be drafting ahead of us, and both have more ammunition to trade up if needed. As for FAs, the only QB with an expiring contract who’s better than DJ (or at least more upside) is Lamar Jackson. And while we have the cap space to compete, Baltimore is in a comparable position, and would likely franchise him if they can’t agree on a new deal.
Ergo, if Jones has a solid year, he’s still the best option.
I think the run/pass ratio will be better than some expect. The OL (after game 4) is better than Buffalo so this allows for more PA and downfield throws.
4100 yards 30/14 TD/Int. YPA at 7.0 Who knew a better team makes for a better QB.
Solid year but Giants see shortcomings in his game and with his expense make a bold move for a QB they like in the draft
Mara tells JS you better be right or you will see what all that meddling chatter was about.
25 TD's
11 INt.
3750 yds
450 yds rushing
2 rushing TD's
Picks are a problem for Jones. Over the last 2 seasons he has thrown almost as many picks as TDs in a conservative scheme. What do you think happens when he opens things up?
Oof. The franchise tag next year is reported to be around $32 million. Jones better lead this team to double digit wins and a playoff run under this scenario.
Franchising Daniel next season,
Oof. The franchise tag next year is reported to be around $32 million. Jones better lead this team to double digit wins and a playoff run under this scenario.
If Lamar does it the market, Lamar at $50 mill is way better than Jones at $32
My honest prediction is that I expect him to look better with some good performances but also too many avg/bad ones mixed in there as well.
I also don't see him getting through 17 games as eventually he will take off running and get his bell rung (or maybe even worse) since he hasn't shown consistent awareness to slide or get out of bounds prudently...
He isn't going to carry the team, but he will do his part.
how successful the numbers look depends on the rest of the team.
Can the offensive unit stay healthy enough? History is not on their side. This is NOT a 'can't judge DJ unless the rest of the team is good' argument. It's a numbers will look a lot better if the rest of the O does their part argument.
How the Defense plays affects numbers, too. If the D gives up lots of points, playing from behind pushes an O into desperation and not playing effectively, OR allows for padding of stats.
I think Daboll gives DJ plentiful opportunity to keep the starting job. DJ won't look horrible, so he keeps the job well into the season. The only reason TT takes the reins is injury, or DJ looking bad. If DJ looks so-so, and not trending positively, TT may take over late season. My prediction is that DJ looks so-so to decently good and keeps his job til the end. IF we are out of reach of drafting a top QB, he may get re-signed to a deal which doesn't break the bank.
I don't buy into the notion that he doesn't stand a chance because the current regime didn't pick him. IF he does what they ask, they'll evaluate him fairly. IF he can't do what they want (can't run the system they want), they'll consider their options.
Cannot make a prediction?
What's wrong? Chicken? - ( New Window )
He will be QB #2 on the depth behind whoever the hell the Giants take in the first round of next year's draft.
He will be QB #2 on the depth behind whoever the hell the Giants take in the first round of next year's draft.
That’s the one possibility that I think can categorically be ruled out.
When is the last time a high drafted QB came to the end of their contract and resigned at a backup level contract? If anyone can think of an example from the last 50 years, I’m really curious to see it.
3895 passing yards 29TD 12int and the Giants win 9 games
I agree totally DJ. Jones can turn the corner this year, especially with a 21st century offensive scheme (finally). We now have YAC receivers and a HC and OC who know how to move the ball with a diverse attack.
We have YAC receivers?
We have YAC receivers?
It's pretty clear thats what Toney is. Robinson appears to be that as well.