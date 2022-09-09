for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

2022 Daniel Jones predictions

Route 9 : 9/9/2022 7:59 pm
"Another Daniel Jones thread? Are you obsessed with him?"

On a Giants message board of all things talking about the Giants starting QB? What's next? Getting into a pool to swim?

Now is the time to get your predictions in. What will be Jones fate for the 2022 season? YOUR valuable BBI reputation is on the line.

I'm going to say benched before week 9 for Taylor. Maybe 7 TD throws and 5 interceptions by that point.

You? No time for chickens either. Get em in. Hot night.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
All I really care about  
djm : 9/9/2022 8:57 pm : link
Is points scored. At some point we’re gonna need to score around 400 points again. Qb stats can be misleading. Points scored usually isn’t.
I have a lunch bet at work  
cjac : 9/9/2022 9:00 pm : link
That Tyrod Taylor is the starting QB by game 6

That’s my prediction
Will go with  
Payasdaddy : 9/9/2022 9:03 pm : link
23 tds 13 picks. 3812 yards
RE: My DJ predictions  
NYGiants19 : 9/9/2022 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15807944 NYGiants19 said:
Quote:
3895 passing yards 29TD 12int and the Giants win 9 games

Will also rush for 400 yards and 5TD
Not predicting stats, but  
Bill in UT : 9/9/2022 9:34 pm : link
I think as long as Jones is healthy, he's the starter. I don't see any upside to replacing him with Taylor. And I think as long as Jones is healthy, he's better than Taylor, but that doesn't necessarily mean he's good enough to be the starter in '23. Time will tell. However Jones plays, Taylor is not the future of this franchise.
Broken leg  
igotyourbackman : 9/9/2022 9:37 pm : link
Week 2
I'll bite  
It's a New Day : 9/9/2022 9:42 pm : link
2650 yards
28 passing TDs, 15 Ints
475 rushing yards
3 Rushing TDs

8 wins
RE: I have a lunch bet at work  
It's a New Day : 9/9/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15808011 cjac said:
Quote:
That Tyrod Taylor is the starting QB by game 6

That’s my prediction


Will you take a $100 bet on this?
Stop! There seems to be a lot of psychiatric illness on the site. So  
plato : 9/9/2022 9:44 pm : link
just take your meds and relax. DJ will do what he will do.mHe’ll be better than many here think he will be. But stop this insane focus of everything he does.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/9/2022 9:51 pm : link
I agree with Eric in the sense I think it'll look more similar to his rookie year numbers-wise. I think he'll finally eclipse 25 TD this year.

My prediction for his line (if he plays a full slate...)

27 TD, 10 INT, ~3500 yards, 65% cmp%

I don't think Jones sucks. I think he's capable of solid play if he's getting decent protection and has a bit of a run game with Barkley to support him. I just don't think he's a championship-caliber QB.

Regardless, I'm rooting for him and hope he has a great year.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/9/2022 9:54 pm : link
I should probably add rushing numbers, since I just talked about how important I believe that component of his game is in another thread...

I'm going to say he'll accumulate 60 rush attempts for ~450 yards and 3 TD.

5 fumbles.
33 td passes  
Ron Johnson : 9/9/2022 10:08 pm : link
9 ints
8 rush td
68% completions
10 wins
3 year contract extension
RE: 33 td passes  
Route 9 : 9/9/2022 10:16 pm : link
In comment 15808092 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
9 ints
8 rush td
68% completions
10 wins
3 year contract extension


This is solely on the 2022 season. Not if you add up his numbers for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Not sure of his stats. but my guess  
stoneman : 9/9/2022 10:21 pm : link
is he has a great year, not a good one, dismissing any doubts about his ability to win with, and is signed long term. That and 15 or so new BBI IDs to replace their old ones.
Jones  
Maryland Blows : 9/9/2022 10:21 pm : link
28 Passing TD's
3750 Passing YDS
12 Int's
500 rushing yds
7 rushing TD's
9 wins

4 yr deal

BBI blows up!
RE: Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15808102 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
28 Passing TD's
3750 Passing YDS
12 Int's
500 rushing yds
7 rushing TD's
9 wins

4 yr deal

BBI blows up!


Blows like Maryland?
RE: that's a good question  
Jimmy Googs : 9/9/2022 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15807963 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
i'll say similar to his rookie year numbers but a slightly higher completion% because he's continued to improve that over time and this offense seems likely to scheme a lot of short completions (with a more normal amount of fumbles).

as a rookie jones threw for 233 yards per game with 5.2% td rate and 2.6% int. both have since gone backwards but i think both rounded down slightly are reasonable expectations in daboll's offense and with better weapons than rookie slayton and golden tate. his preseason this year was very reminiscent of his first preseason with Shurmur where he completed 80%+.

in the last 2 years buffalo averaged 600 passing attempts and KC was even higher than that, both discounted by the 2020 season being 16 games, so plugging in 600 passing attempts you'd get:

30 tds, 15 ints, 4k yards, 6.6 y/a (which is also his career average).

will he play all 17 games? will they win more? will it be good enough to get another year? not sure but i think that's a fairly reasonable baseline to hope for. it's basically what Carson Wentz and kirk cousins did last year.


So franchise tag Jones, Barkley or LW again?
So lessee  
Debaser : 9/9/2022 10:53 pm : link
In the limited time Daboll and Schoen have been here...

They tried to get Mitch Trubisky to play here. They called the Seahawks about Russ Wilson despite having no money but, we're actually turned down because they wanted Drew Lock from the Broncos; which goes to show what other GMs feel about him that they would rather have a Drew Lock than Daniel Jones. Shoen also went to see Ohio State game in person. To top it off, Jones 5th year option has been declined...but that still doesn't stop a dozen or so of BBIers still doubling down/ tripling down on their take that Jones had this great rookie year and it was x, ,y , z fault that this guy can't play.
I could see  
nygiants16 : 9/9/2022 10:59 pm : link
3500 yards 30 tds 12ints and a good completion percentage..

I think he will have a good year but achoen and Daboll still go and get their own guy..

I think for Jones to stay he is going to habe to have an incredible year not just good
RE: So lessee  
Maryland Blows : 9/9/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15808121 Debaser said:
Quote:
In the limited time Daboll and Schoen have been here...

They tried to get Mitch Trubisky to play here. They called the Seahawks about Russ Wilson despite having no money but, we're actually turned down because they wanted Drew Lock from the Broncos; which goes to show what other GMs feel about him that they would rather have a Drew Lock than Daniel Jones. Shoen also went to see Ohio State game in person. To top it off, Jones 5th year option has been declined...but that still doesn't stop a dozen or so of BBIers still doubling down/ tripling down on their take that Jones had this great rookie year and it was x, ,y , z fault that this guy can't play.


The proof will be in the numbers this year. No more excuses, he has an offense now that he and Barkley should succeed in. If it does not happen they will be looking for a new QB next year. If we are looking for a new QB it will mean another awful season. As a fan hope springs eternal before the start of each season.
The question I have is if he can stay healthy…  
trueblueinpw : 9/9/2022 11:11 pm : link
As others have said, if he’s healthy he’s starting. Nothing else makes any sense. If he starts all 17 games?

3,500 passing yards, 800 rushing, 20 TDs, 17 ints, 17 fumbles 6 wins 11 losses
All of these numbers do not mean a damn thing any more  
Debaser : 9/9/2022 11:18 pm : link
Given the rule changes Gardner Minshew if he played 17 games for Jacksonville Jaguars would put up 4000 yards passing and have 30 TDs.

He is by pretty much every coach in the NFL assessment -- including Jacksonville's who benched him -- not starting caliber QB in the NFL.... Even appearing behind Joe Flacco on the Eagles depth chart.
If he’s not benched before thanksgiving  
The_Boss : 9/9/2022 11:19 pm : link
He starts all 17 games and puts up pedestrian numbers in that time.

Something along the line of:
3700 yards
24 tds
13 ints
Poor ypa
400 yards rushing
4 tds
RE: I'll bite  
Ivan15 : 9/9/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15808070 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
2650 yards
28 passing TDs, 15 Ints
475 rushing yards
3 Rushing TDs

8 wins

In a 17-game season, I really don’t believe that these numbers will get 8 wins UNLESS Barkley reaches his rookie year stats and basically carries the team, kind of like how Henry carries the Titans. With those combined stats, the team could be looking at 10 wins.
4,100 yards passing, 26 td's, 9 int's, 6 td's rushing.  
Jack Stroud : 9/9/2022 11:44 pm : link
Why not?
Sorry, even though many of you are down on him  
Producer : 9/9/2022 11:44 pm : link
you are still in denial over how bad he is. He is incapable of opening it up without making killer mistakes. He is like Trubisky, only worse. If he doesn't open it up it's:

15TDs / 12 Ints 3200 yards

If he does open it up it's:

24TDs 21Ints a bunch of fumbles 4000 yards.

But chances are he misses 4 games, so all lower.

And next year we are drafting a QB.
4200 yards, 31 TDs, 13 Interceptions, 10-7 record.  
MOOPS : 2:20 am : link
Still not good enough for Joe Schoen, so Daniel beats feet to Tampa Bay in FA, leads the Bucs to a Super Bowl win and rides off into the sunset with Giselle.

All Pro year  
Gman11 : 6:56 am : link
5000 yards, 40 TDs, 10 INTs, 350 rushing yards with 3 TDs.

Let the games begin!
RE: Sorry, even though many of you are down on him  
section125 : 7:14 am : link
In comment 15808141 Producer said:
Quote:
you are still in denial over how bad he is. He is incapable of opening it up without making killer mistakes. He is like Trubisky, only worse. If he doesn't open it up it's:

15TDs / 12 Ints 3200 yards

If he does open it up it's:

24TDs 21Ints a bunch of fumbles 4000 yards.

But chances are he misses 4 games, so all lower.

And next year we are drafting a QB.


Have to love the enthusiasm here.

So his INTs were never really a problem(and even then Engram probably was the reason for 1/3 of them), but 1st season fumbles certainly were. Since then, the fumbles are down. And since he won't be getting a DT in his face 1.5 secs every play after the snap and not likely a DE/ER gets to him on his blind side(courtesy of Mr Thomas) I think the fumbles drop further.

I have not a clue was to what he will do because I simply do not and I have no clue as to what Kafka/Daboll will have him do, either.

But he will play out the year and likely be allowed to go FA. If he has a really good season, they can reclaim him at a reduced price from FA as I doubt he gets more than backup offers from other teams.
RE: RE: So lessee  
ajr2456 : 7:26 am : link
In comment 15808124 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15808121 Debaser said:


Quote:


In the limited time Daboll and Schoen have been here...

They tried to get Mitch Trubisky to play here. They called the Seahawks about Russ Wilson despite having no money but, we're actually turned down because they wanted Drew Lock from the Broncos; which goes to show what other GMs feel about him that they would rather have a Drew Lock than Daniel Jones. Shoen also went to see Ohio State game in person. To top it off, Jones 5th year option has been declined...but that still doesn't stop a dozen or so of BBIers still doubling down/ tripling down on their take that Jones had this great rookie year and it was x, ,y , z fault that this guy can't play.



The proof will be in the numbers this year. No more excuses, he has an offense now that he and Barkley should succeed in. If it does not happen they will be looking for a new QB next year. If we are looking for a new QB it will mean another awful season. As a fan hope springs eternal before the start of each season.


I thought last year was the no more excuses year?
RE: My DJ predictions  
OburgBob : 7:37 am : link
In comment 15807944 NYGiants19 said:
Quote:
3895 passing yards 29TD 12int and the Giants win 9 games


I agree totally DJ. Jones can turn the corner this year, especially with a 21st century offensive scheme (finally). We now have YAC receivers and a HC and OC who know how to move the ball with a diverse attack.
Can't make a prediction.  
mittenedman : 7:43 am : link
I'm perfectly on the fence with this guy. I wouldn't be surprised if he stunk again, and I wouldn't be surprised if he had a Pro Bowl-type year.

whats just  
Dankbeerman : 7:57 am : link
good enough stats to be tempting to sign but not good enough to deserve a giant contract?

4000 yards 24 TDs 8 picks
I suspect he will have  
Pepe LePugh : 8:16 am : link
A good enough year to earn a prove it year. Tag or short term deal.
The past two years cannot be erased, but if he has a good year we’re looking at something like seven wins. That means drafting outside of the top ten. Not good enough for a top QB. Especially when Houston and Seattle will probably be drafting ahead of us, and both have more ammunition to trade up if needed. As for FAs, the only QB with an expiring contract who’s better than DJ (or at least more upside) is Lamar Jackson. And while we have the cap space to compete, Baltimore is in a comparable position, and would likely franchise him if they can’t agree on a new deal.
Ergo, if Jones has a solid year, he’s still the best option.
Everybody pretty much stays healthy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:19 am : link
Offense gets in the 355-375 total yards area. This puts the O in the upper third in the league.

I think the run/pass ratio will be better than some expect. The OL (after game 4) is better than Buffalo so this allows for more PA and downfield throws.

4100 yards 30/14 TD/Int. YPA at 7.0 Who knew a better team makes for a better QB.

Solid year but Giants see shortcomings in his game and with his expense make a bold move for a QB they like in the draft

Mara tells JS you better be right or you will see what all that meddling chatter was about.
3100 yards  
TommyWiseau : 8:19 am : link
12 TDs, 14 Interceptions and 2 rushing TDs
Better But Not Good Enough  
Jeffrey : 8:32 am : link
Never wanted Jones in the first place , but the QBs I liked (Darnold and Rosen) did not exactly set the world on fire so what do I know. I feel for this guy because he was drafted by an idiot who mismanaged the rebuild with incredible blunders in the draft and free agency. That said, even with more creative offensive minds and a better OL, it just does not seem realistic for Jones to play at a high enough level to warrant the contract the Giants will have to give him to bring him back. If he had two years left on the rookie contract it would be a much easier path.
Last season as NY Giant  
Rick in Dallas : 8:50 am : link
Plays 14 games
25 TD's
11 INt.
3750 yds
450 yds rushing
2 rushing TD's
RE: RE: Sorry, even though many of you are down on him  
Producer : 8:51 am : link
In comment 15808170 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15808141 Producer said:


Quote:


you are still in denial over how bad he is. He is incapable of opening it up without making killer mistakes. He is like Trubisky, only worse. If he doesn't open it up it's:

15TDs / 12 Ints 3200 yards

If he does open it up it's:

24TDs 21Ints a bunch of fumbles 4000 yards.

But chances are he misses 4 games, so all lower.

And next year we are drafting a QB.



Have to love the enthusiasm here.

So his INTs were never really a problem(and even then Engram probably was the reason for 1/3 of them), but 1st season fumbles certainly were. Since then, the fumbles are down. And since he won't be getting a DT in his face 1.5 secs every play after the snap and not likely a DE/ER gets to him on his blind side(courtesy of Mr Thomas) I think the fumbles drop further.

I have not a clue was to what he will do because I simply do not and I have no clue as to what Kafka/Daboll will have him do, either.

But he will play out the year and likely be allowed to go FA. If he has a really good season, they can reclaim him at a reduced price from FA as I doubt he gets more than backup offers from other teams.


Picks are a problem for Jones. Over the last 2 seasons he has thrown almost as many picks as TDs in a conservative scheme. What do you think happens when he opens things up?
RE: Giants will be  
Sean : 9:03 am : link
In comment 15807975 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Franchising Daniel next season,

Oof. The franchise tag next year is reported to be around $32 million. Jones better lead this team to double digit wins and a playoff run under this scenario.
RE: RE: Giants will be  
ajr2456 : 9:11 am : link
In comment 15808207 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15807975 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Franchising Daniel next season,


Oof. The franchise tag next year is reported to be around $32 million. Jones better lead this team to double digit wins and a playoff run under this scenario.


If Lamar does it the market, Lamar at $50 mill is way better than Jones at $32
Looking forward to see if Jones has developed his game further  
Jimmy Googs : 9:12 am : link
of course. He has a long way to go though to earn my confidence though.

My honest prediction is that I expect him to look better with some good performances but also too many avg/bad ones mixed in there as well.

I also don't see him getting through 17 games as eventually he will take off running and get his bell rung (or maybe even worse) since he hasn't shown consistent awareness to slide or get out of bounds prudently...
He'll play competently  
fkap : 9:49 am : link
enough to maybe warrant a low end/short term contract extension.

He isn't going to carry the team, but he will do his part.

how successful the numbers look depends on the rest of the team.
Can the offensive unit stay healthy enough? History is not on their side. This is NOT a 'can't judge DJ unless the rest of the team is good' argument. It's a numbers will look a lot better if the rest of the O does their part argument.
How the Defense plays affects numbers, too. If the D gives up lots of points, playing from behind pushes an O into desperation and not playing effectively, OR allows for padding of stats.

I think Daboll gives DJ plentiful opportunity to keep the starting job. DJ won't look horrible, so he keeps the job well into the season. The only reason TT takes the reins is injury, or DJ looking bad. If DJ looks so-so, and not trending positively, TT may take over late season. My prediction is that DJ looks so-so to decently good and keeps his job til the end. IF we are out of reach of drafting a top QB, he may get re-signed to a deal which doesn't break the bank.

I don't buy into the notion that he doesn't stand a chance because the current regime didn't pick him. IF he does what they ask, they'll evaluate him fairly. IF he can't do what they want (can't run the system they want), they'll consider their options.
RE: Can't make a prediction.  
Route 9 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15808177 mittenedman said:
Quote:
I'm perfectly on the fence with this guy. I wouldn't be surprised if he stunk again, and I wouldn't be surprised if he had a Pro Bowl-type year.


Cannot make a prediction?
What's wrong? Chicken? - ( New Window )
......  
Route 9 : 10:04 am : link
I'm still sticking with my opinion on him. I'd say he stays with the Giants ... but as a backup QB. He's still here as a backup QB next year.

He will be QB #2 on the depth behind whoever the hell the Giants take in the first round of next year's draft.
RE: ......  
cosmicj : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15808241 Route 9 said:
Quote:
I'm still sticking with my opinion on him. I'd say he stays with the Giants ... but as a backup QB. He's still here as a backup QB next year.

He will be QB #2 on the depth behind whoever the hell the Giants take in the first round of next year's draft.


That’s the one possibility that I think can categorically be ruled out.

When is the last time a high drafted QB came to the end of their contract and resigned at a backup level contract? If anyone can think of an example from the last 50 years, I’m really curious to see it.
RE: RE: My DJ predictions  
cosmicj : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15808175 OburgBob said:
Quote:
In comment 15807944 NYGiants19 said:


Quote:


3895 passing yards 29TD 12int and the Giants win 9 games



I agree totally DJ. Jones can turn the corner this year, especially with a 21st century offensive scheme (finally). We now have YAC receivers and a HC and OC who know how to move the ball with a diverse attack.


We have YAC receivers?
Jones silences a lot of critics...  
KingBlue : 10:21 am : link
Jones proves to be a better than average QB that thrives in this offense. Better protection, better weapons, better offense = Better Jones.
There’s a lower  
ajr2456 : 10:31 am : link
Chance Jones returns as a backup than Jones returning as the starter. He’s going to want a fresh start where he can compete for the starting job next year if the Giants move on.
RE: RE: RE: My DJ predictions  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15808250 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15808175 OburgBob said:


Quote:


In comment 15807944 NYGiants19 said:


Quote:


3895 passing yards 29TD 12int and the Giants win 9 games



I agree totally DJ. Jones can turn the corner this year, especially with a 21st century offensive scheme (finally). We now have YAC receivers and a HC and OC who know how to move the ball with a diverse attack.



We have YAC receivers?


It's pretty clear thats what Toney is. Robinson appears to be that as well.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 