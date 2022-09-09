2022 Daniel Jones predictions Route 9 : 9/9/2022 7:59 pm

"Another Daniel Jones thread? Are you obsessed with him?"



On a Giants message board of all things talking about the Giants starting QB? What's next? Getting into a pool to swim?



Now is the time to get your predictions in. What will be Jones fate for the 2022 season? YOUR valuable BBI reputation is on the line.



I'm going to say benched before week 9 for Taylor. Maybe 7 TD throws and 5 interceptions by that point.



You? No time for chickens either. Get em in. Hot night.