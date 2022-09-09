for display only
Giants-Titans predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/9/2022 8:57 pm
Let's go.

I'm a few deep, but fuck it. Week 1 is unpredictable.

Giants 23, Titans 20.
I think we keep it close  
Giantophile : 9/9/2022 9:41 pm : link
But ultimately falter.

20-16 titans, unfortunately.
Finally  
It's a New Day : 9/9/2022 9:49 pm : link
We win an opener...

23-17 G-Men
G-Men get smoked  
big_blue : 9/9/2022 9:51 pm : link
Henry gunna beat our asses. DJ 1td 0 int
You dont score until you score  
Dankbeerman : 9/9/2022 10:04 pm : link
38 - 17 Good guys.
Tie  
Route 9 : 9/9/2022 10:18 pm : link
Titans 19, Giants 19
31-19 Titans  
averagejoe : 9/9/2022 10:28 pm : link
Giants score garbage time TD. No ER's = no pass rush = Ryan Tannehill looks like HOF'er. I just wanted to see if Azeez and Thibs could provide pressure and give us some hope. Of course both will not play. There is no joy in Giantville. There never is .
.  
arcarsenal : 9/9/2022 10:35 pm : link
It's week 1, it's really not a terrible matchup for NYG. I think this is a winnable game. I don't see the Titans scoring a whole lot.. but I don't see the Giants doing that either.

I'm going to say 20-17 in favor of Tennessee, because in spite of a new season, and the optimism that typically comes along with that, it's been a long decade and I think I've fooled myself into picking the Giants in their openers recently–which hasn't panned out. I feel like I'm being more "honest" here.

I think we can easily find ourselves @ 2-2 through the first 4 weeks, though. And I'd probably take that.
31-27 Titans  
90.Cal : 9/9/2022 10:39 pm : link
Close game throughout but our defense cant stop them late & Daniel can't do it late...

Giants 34 - Titans 17  
PatersonPlank : 9/9/2022 10:40 pm : link
Barkley - 120 yds rushing, 50 yds receiving, 2 TDs
Jones - 65% completions, 275 yds passing, 2 TDs, 1 Int
Golladay - 1 catch 8 yds
Titans 24-17  
eric2425ny : 9/9/2022 11:13 pm : link
Henry has a solid, but not great game. Austin Hooper catches 2 TD’s against our weak inside linebackers.
23-13  
bluepepper : 9/9/2022 11:14 pm : link
Titans
It’ll be a boring sort of game, like how Tennessee likes it  
The_Boss : 9/9/2022 11:15 pm : link
Titans 24
NYG 13

Can’t see this O doing much while Derrick Henry on the ground and some solid game managing by Tannehill eventually wear out the NYG D.
Giants 32 - Titans 13!  
Jack Stroud : 9/9/2022 11:41 pm : link
Why not?
Titans 17 Giants 9  
Ron from Ninerland : 12:05 am : link
The Titans won't do much, but they won't have to. Maybe the Giants offence starts to click later on in the season. But not this game.
Giants have no pass rushers  
bradshaw44 : 12:07 am : link
Titans roll 24-7.

Willis will be in late third round.
Tenn 26 NYG 13  
NBGblue : 12:08 am : link
Sorry, but I have no confidence in our LBs or CBs and I don't see any great improvement on our offense yet. I can see Henry making enough running plays to beat NYG comfortably. Hope I'm wrong.
Titans 24  
M.S. : 4:33 am : link

Giants 13
Giants 20-17  
OburgBob : 5:11 am : link
If we can slow down Henry and control the D-line we have a chance. I look for a smart offense using short passing and taking a shot or two downfield, using Barkley in the passing game more and setting up the run with the pass. Barkley breaks one and has 12-15 carries and 8 receptions. Even a close loss against a good team like this will not discourage me. Good things are coming! A 9-8 season (or better) is very possible.
Go Big Blue
I haven't a clue except  
section125 : 5:15 am : link
that Tennessee is a playoff team and the Giants aren't close.

Titans 27
Giants 24

I would not be surprised if the Giants' offense is pesky and entertaining. And the Giants defense makes just enough mistakes(from inexperience) in Winks defense to give up a few plays.

Specials looked horrible in preseason and I suspect that was caused by not having a set coverage team and it will still lead to a longish punt return as McGaughey is weeding out willing players.
Titans 24, Giants 17  
OBJRoyal : 5:32 am : link
gotta love all the Giants scoring 30+ predictions
Titans 27, Giants 13.  
Klaatu : 6:54 am : link
The Giants won't be able to stop Henry, and when he isn't running through them like a hot knife through butter, they won't be able to adequately pressure Tannehill. The Giants will have neither the time nor the talent to keep pace with Tennessee. They'll fall behind early and the Titans will tee off on Jones with impunity. It's going to be ugly.
RE: Titans 27, Giants 13.  
section125 : 7:18 am : link
In comment 15808168 Klaatu said:
Quote:
The Giants won't be able to stop Henry, and when he isn't running through them like a hot knife through butter, they won't be able to adequately pressure Tannehill. The Giants will have neither the time nor the talent to keep pace with Tennessee. They'll fall behind early and the Titans will tee off on Jones with impunity. It's going to be ugly.


I can see the score. I doubt they tee off on Jones, seriously. I can see concerns about Henry, but I think the DLine is a bit stouter than many believe.
Hoping Daboll gets his first W  
Drewcon40 : 7:29 am : link
I can see the Giants taking a lead late 1st/early 2nd quarter. Possibly having to settle for a FG on a drive where our anxiety raises.

Giants and Titans trade leads in the 2nd half but hopefully the Giants get the W by a late score and a turnover to end the game.
Giants win 31-16  
Sean : 7:59 am : link
Optimism will be through the roof after this game. It will be the best the offense has looked in years including a defensive TD. Saquon has a big game.

I see a surprising win tomorrow followed by an ugly loss next week.
NYG in a stunner  
Watson : 8:05 am : link
30-13
lets see  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:09 am : link
unproven oline with a rookie tackle, back up guard, and gimpy center against a veteran hard-nosed defense -- bad combo

4th year unproven QB under pressure with a history of bad decisions and forced to make decisions quicker due to defensive pressure -- bad combo

maybe all feature skill players available for the same game for once -- possible good thing that may mitigates above

Unproven backfield with known weaknesses - against veteran QB used to piloting a winning team -- bad combo

strong front against a power running team that is without it's #1 run stopper - I give the edge to Tenn

unknown linebacker corps that has a new mantra and a rookie -- with good safety corps to assist in the second layer and assisting up front - unknown impact as of yet

back up edge rushers - push

3 bad combos - one edge Tenn - one edge Giants - and one unknown edge for Giants that possibly mitigates 1 of the 3 bad combos, and one push

2 very good coaching staffs

Still favors Tenn in my book - but we shall see what the new year brings







I'm not saying that we will win, but I think the Giants  
Marty in Albany : 8:35 am : link
won't look terrible.

WHY? You ask?

Although the Titans were 12-5 and we were 4-13, we only gave up 416 points last season while the Titans only scored 419 points. Not much of a difference!

We will probably lose, but there is a good chance that we won't get blown away. The Titans also have the home field advantage which is statistically a 3 point advantage.

Go Giants!
I'll add  
It's a New Day : 9:18 am : link
The Titans are down their best pass rusher and lost their only real threat at wide receiver... should be close.
Do you need to have actual threats at WR  
Jimmy Googs : 9:20 am : link
to take advantage of Aaron Robinson?

He'll have the bulls-eye on him this season...
I agree with folks who say  
dlauster : 9:37 am : link
This will be close. We could actually squeak a win out. I’d love to see Barkley with 60 yds. on the ground and 60 through the air.
Tenn 34  
Harvest Blend : 9:53 am : link
Giants 10
Gano for the win... 13 - 10  
KingBlue : 9:55 am : link
Low scoring, mistake filled Game 1. Giants pull out victory on last play of game. Go Big Blue!
Rain predicted all day long tomorrow in Nashville....  
No Where Man : 10:05 am : link
NYG 14 - 9
Have to say  
jeff57 : 10:06 am : link
Have no idea. Have no feel for the game. Which is unusual. But,

Titans 23-20.
Blowout  
Optimus-NY : 10:23 am : link
Titans 30
Giants 10

Not sure what some of you are smoking, but pass some on over where I be at!
Giants hang around the hoop for awhile but eventually  
chick310 : 10:26 am : link
get run over by Henry in second half.

Titans 26
Giants 13
24  
noro9 : 10:27 am : link
13 Titans
RE: Do you need to have actual threats at WR  
It's a New Day : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15808213 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
to take advantage of Aaron Robinson?

He'll have the bulls-eye on him this season...


I would say yeah you do... I get we'll probably have not much pass rush and that's not good for Robinson. We'll figure out a way to at least hide him a little. I don't have enough faith in Tanneyhill to believe that will be the difference in the game.
RE: RE: Do you need to have actual threats at WR  
chick310 : 10:41 am : link
In comment 15808270 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
In comment 15808213 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


to take advantage of Aaron Robinson?

He'll have the bulls-eye on him this season...



I would say yeah you do... I get we'll probably have not much pass rush and that's not good for Robinson. We'll figure out a way to at least hide him a little. I don't have enough faith in Tanneyhill to believe that will be the difference in the game.


Tend to agree with Googs here. Robinson is a clear weak-link and was getting taken advantage of during the preseason as well by QBs worse than Tannehill.
