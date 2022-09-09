Giants-Titans predictions.

Giants score garbage time TD. No ER's = no pass rush = Ryan Tannehill looks like HOF'er. I just wanted to see if Azeez and Thibs could provide pressure and give us some hope. Of course both will not play. There is no joy in Giantville. There never is .
It's week 1, it's really not a terrible matchup for NYG. I think this is a winnable game. I don't see the Titans scoring a whole lot.. but I don't see the Giants doing that either.
I'm going to say 20-17 in favor of Tennessee, because in spite of a new season, and the optimism that typically comes along with that, it's been a long decade and I think I've fooled myself into picking the Giants in their openers recently–which hasn't panned out. I feel like I'm being more "honest" here.
I think we can easily find ourselves @ 2-2 through the first 4 weeks, though. And I'd probably take that.
If we can slow down Henry and control the D-line we have a chance. I look for a smart offense using short passing and taking a shot or two downfield, using Barkley in the passing game more and setting up the run with the pass. Barkley breaks one and has 12-15 carries and 8 receptions. Even a close loss against a good team like this will not discourage me. Good things are coming! A 9-8 season (or better) is very possible.
Go Big Blue
The Giants won't be able to stop Henry, and when he isn't running through them like a hot knife through butter, they won't be able to adequately pressure Tannehill. The Giants will have neither the time nor the talent to keep pace with Tennessee. They'll fall behind early and the Titans will tee off on Jones with impunity. It's going to be ugly.
I can see the score. I doubt they tee off on Jones, seriously. I can see concerns about Henry, but I think the DLine is a bit stouter than many believe.
I would say yeah you do... I get we'll probably have not much pass rush and that's not good for Robinson. We'll figure out a way to at least hide him a little. I don't have enough faith in Tanneyhill to believe that will be the difference in the game.
Tend to agree with Googs here. Robinson is a clear weak-link and was getting taken advantage of during the preseason as well by QBs worse than Tannehill.
20-16 titans, unfortunately.
23-17 G-Men
Jones - 65% completions, 275 yds passing, 2 TDs, 1 Int
Golladay - 1 catch 8 yds
NYG 13
Can’t see this O doing much while Derrick Henry on the ground and some solid game managing by Tannehill eventually wear out the NYG D.
Willis will be in late third round.
Giants 13
Go Big Blue
Titans 27
Giants 24
I would not be surprised if the Giants' offense is pesky and entertaining. And the Giants defense makes just enough mistakes(from inexperience) in Winks defense to give up a few plays.
Specials looked horrible in preseason and I suspect that was caused by not having a set coverage team and it will still lead to a longish punt return as McGaughey is weeding out willing players.
Giants and Titans trade leads in the 2nd half but hopefully the Giants get the W by a late score and a turnover to end the game.
I see a surprising win tomorrow followed by an ugly loss next week.
4th year unproven QB under pressure with a history of bad decisions and forced to make decisions quicker due to defensive pressure -- bad combo
maybe all feature skill players available for the same game for once -- possible good thing that may mitigates above
Unproven backfield with known weaknesses - against veteran QB used to piloting a winning team -- bad combo
strong front against a power running team that is without it's #1 run stopper - I give the edge to Tenn
unknown linebacker corps that has a new mantra and a rookie -- with good safety corps to assist in the second layer and assisting up front - unknown impact as of yet
back up edge rushers - push
3 bad combos - one edge Tenn - one edge Giants - and one unknown edge for Giants that possibly mitigates 1 of the 3 bad combos, and one push
2 very good coaching staffs
Still favors Tenn in my book - but we shall see what the new year brings
WHY? You ask?
Although the Titans were 12-5 and we were 4-13, we only gave up 416 points last season while the Titans only scored 419 points. Not much of a difference!
We will probably lose, but there is a good chance that we won't get blown away. The Titans also have the home field advantage which is statistically a 3 point advantage.
Go Giants!
He'll have the bulls-eye on him this season...
Titans 23-20.
Giants 10
Not sure what some of you are smoking, but pass some on over where I be at!
Titans 26
Giants 13
Tend to agree with Googs here. Robinson is a clear weak-link and was getting taken advantage of during the preseason as well by QBs worse than Tannehill.