New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Game Discussion

I prayed that we go 4 & 0 the 1st 4 games..After that whatever happens,happens..I know we have a long way to go before we can be 4 & 0..
But isn't it great to pull the rug out on the Titans today??????????
I did..I will admit..glad i was wrong!!!!
Guilty as charged , what a game
True.
Still here 😂
Hope you made it to bed nice and early, little bitch
How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?
Please put this in a special archive
Huh? You missed quite a few game then
Yes…amen
But isn't it great to pull the rug out on the Titans today??????????
This org has blown for so long how could anyone could not appreciate that decision baffles me.
You see the way Shep & Saquon embraced Daboll? We seized victory today. Instead of playing the smart hypothetical he said “nah we’re taking this right now”.
Daboll won big time respect from that locker room today.
Not sure Darnay is ready for Primetime…we’ll see who starts next week.
The game was indeed competitive.
What you can do with a decent OL!
Even Breida did well.
If we can get a C and G, our run game would be great.
What a debut.
“47 yards WIDE LEFT!!!!!”
“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!
Also …
“Yesssssssssssssssssssssssss!
he did. had a big jet sweep run. was set up to through an option and saved it with a great run to get positive yards when trapped behind the line....
Not sure Darnay is ready for Primetime…we’ll see who starts next week.
The game was indeed competitive.
Oh, come the fuck on - Jones is unquestionably the starter next week.
We definitely have hope.
We beat the Panthers at home?
We’re 2-0 going into the Cowboy game.
What a win.
Oh! My bad...
Clearly I need new glasses - I saw Danny, not Darnay....
lol. Like a dickens novel. I almost posted a few times there—- full disclosure I’m glad I didn’t!
Name the link "remember this"
And now Dak is out “for a while”. Hmmmmm….