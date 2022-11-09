for display only
New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/11/2022 4:07 pm
...
RE: Wow!  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15811504 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?


I did..I will admit..glad i was wrong!!!!
We're above .500 for the first time in  
Bill in UT : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
40 years? Something like that, lol
DJ Bitches  
Carl in CT : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
And fuck you doubters!!!!!
RE: Wow!  
uther99 : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15811504 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?


Guilty as charged , what a game
Well, this sure feels different.  
Gruber : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
New regime in town.
RE: Best/worst  
AcidTest : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15811509 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
game thread ever.


True.
Ayoooooooo!!!!  
allstarjim : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
!!!!!
Good for them  
GiantGrit : 9/11/2022 7:29 pm : link
Really shut me the fuck up. Ballsy 2nd Half !!!!!!
Sign Daboll to a lifetime extension  
Br00klyn : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
Put Barkley in the ring of honor right now.
RE: Best/worst  
UberAlias : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15811509 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
game thread ever.
Lol.
Missed It  
Percy : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
Can't believe it, but he missed it. Virtue of going for 2 vindicated. Quite an opener for the Gians.
RE: Wow!  
montanagiant : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15811504 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?
Go back to the start of the game. There were people quitting on our first drive
BRIAN DABOLL WIN  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
JOE JUDGE WOULD NEVER
RE: RE: Where are those pussies now?  
Giantology : 9/11/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15811115 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 15811099 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


.



Still here 😂


Hope you made it to bed nice and early, little bitch
RE: RE: Wow!  
Giantology : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15811518 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
In comment 15811504 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?



I did..I will admit..glad i was wrong!!!!


Yes you were you stupid motherfucker
What a fucking game!  
Gmen703 : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
Against a quality opponent too. W, mitches!
Thankfully the team has a lot more fight  
joeinpa : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
Than some of you
This team has balls  
Rjanyg : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
!
Love  
NYPanos : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
The coach.
Eric called it  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
we stole this one
RE: Best/worst  
montanagiant : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15811509 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
game thread ever.

Please put this in a special archive
RE: RE: RE: Great  
AcidTest : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15811443 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15811427 Azul Grande said:


Quote:


In comment 15811374 AcidTest said:


Quote:


play by Barkley but a dumb decision. You go for the tie on the road.



opposite of this



Yeah the road is where you get less chances typically, and we are basically all Barkley. You kinda have to go for it, right call.


No, don't agree. Play for the tie on the road, especially since teams now get the ball at least once unless the first team to get it scores a TD.
RE: WOW!  
weaverpsu : 9/11/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15811365 FStubbs said:
Quote:
This is literally the best game I've ever seen Barkley play.


Huh? You missed quite a few game then
Hell Yeah!!!!!!  
bigblue18 : 9/11/2022 7:32 pm : link
!!!!!!!
RE: Love  
NJLCO : 9/11/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15811563 NYPanos said:
Quote:
The coach.

Yes…amen
Acid  
UConn4523 : 9/11/2022 7:33 pm : link
Ok. Not sure many will agree with you. We had all the momentum and as you saw right there, a defense that couldn’t hold up. We likely lose in OT.
RE: RE: RE: Wow!  
Rory : 9/11/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15811553 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 15811518 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


In comment 15811504 US1 Giants said:


Quote:


How many on BBI quit in the 1st half?



I did..I will admit..glad i was wrong!!!!



Yes you were you stupid motherfucker


next time dont be so impulsive, go grill your crow
Congrats boys!!!  
mfsd : 9/11/2022 7:34 pm : link
What an emotional ride. Daboll with HUGE nuts going for 2. And Saquon was a god warrior today
Love Barkley!  
DonnieD89 : 9/11/2022 7:36 pm : link
Looks like he’s back! On another note, whoever said his yards were garbage should really question their own intelligence. Barkley was used as a weapon during this game. He did more than our receivers.
My prayers were answered.  
Alamo : 9/11/2022 7:37 pm : link
I prayed that we go 4 & 0 the 1st 4 games..After that whatever happens,happens..I know we have a long way to go before we can be 4 & 0..
But isn't it great to pull the rug out on the Titans today??????????
If we lost this game  
Joe Beckwith : 9/11/2022 7:37 pm : link
I was headed to NY/ NJ and create a roster opening for Holmes’ position.
RE: RE: RE: Where are those pussies now?  
DonnieD89 : 9/11/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15811547 Giantology said:
Quote:
In comment 15811115 Giantology said:


Quote:


In comment 15811099 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


.



Still here 😂



Hope you made it to bed nice and early, little bitch


They’re in their bedroom crying because their panties are too far up their crotches.
Kudos to Jones ....  
Manny in CA : 9/11/2022 7:39 pm : link
Smashed all day long, while Tannehill could have sat down and smoked a cigar, all the time he had !
RE: Acid  
GiantGrit : 9/11/2022 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15811604 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
Ok. Not sure many will agree with you. We had all the momentum and as you saw right there, a defense that couldn’t hold up. We likely lose in OT.


This org has blown for so long how could anyone could not appreciate that decision baffles me.

You see the way Shep & Saquon embraced Daboll? We seized victory today. Instead of playing the smart hypothetical he said “nah we’re taking this right now”.

Daboll won big time respect from that locker room today.
Dabs showed the entire team…  
STLGiant : 9/11/2022 7:42 pm : link
He believed in their progress and the process by going for 2.

Not sure Darnay is ready for Primetime…we’ll see who starts next week.

The game was indeed competitive.
RE: Love Barkley!  
Joe Beckwith : 9/11/2022 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15811632 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
Looks like he’s back! On another note, whoever said his yards were garbage should really question their own intelligence. Barkley was used as a weapon during this game. He did more than our receivers.


What you can do with a decent OL!
Even Breida did well.
If we can get a C and G, our run game would be great.
Ballsy play call  
oghwga : 9/11/2022 7:42 pm : link
And we now have a team that believes in each other and their coach.

What a debut.
I'm still not understanding  
moze1021 : 9/11/2022 7:43 pm : link
Why Toney didn't play
Yessssssssssss!!  
Ralph.C : 9/11/2022 7:45 pm : link
Yesssssssssssssssssss!

“47 yards WIDE LEFT!!!!!”


“YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

Also …

“Yesssssssssssssssssssssssss!
RE: I'm still not understanding  
section125 : 9/11/2022 7:46 pm : link
In comment 15811713 moze1021 said:
Quote:
Why Toney didn't play


he did. had a big jet sweep run. was set up to through an option and saved it with a great run to get positive yards when trapped behind the line....
RE: RE: Acid  
mfsd : 9/11/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15811679 GiantGrit said:
Quote:
In comment 15811604 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


Ok. Not sure many will agree with you. We had all the momentum and as you saw right there, a defense that couldn’t hold up. We likely lose in OT.



This org has blown for so long how could anyone could not appreciate that decision baffles me.

You see the way Shep & Saquon embraced Daboll? We seized victory today. Instead of playing the smart hypothetical he said “nah we’re taking this right now”.

Daboll won big time respect from that locker room today.


100%

Daboll basically pulled a Fassell “chips all in” moment in one play call
RE: Dabs showed the entire team…  
speedywheels : 9/11/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15811697 STLGiant said:
Quote:
He believed in their progress and the process by going for 2.

Not sure Darnay is ready for Primetime…we’ll see who starts next week.

The game was indeed competitive.


Oh, come the fuck on - Jones is unquestionably the starter next week.

It feels so good  
Ralph.C : 9/11/2022 7:52 pm : link
To have this thrilling feeling again after what seems like forever.

We definitely have hope.

We beat the Panthers at home?

We’re 2-0 going into the Cowboy game.

What a win.
Speedy  
STLGiant : 9/11/2022 8:52 pm : link
Darnay Holmes #30, not Danny Jones
RE: Speedy  
speedywheels : 9/11/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15812202 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Darnay Holmes #30, not Danny Jones


Oh! My bad...
RE: Speedy  
speedywheels : 9/11/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15812202 STLGiant said:
Quote:
Darnay Holmes #30, not Danny Jones


Clearly I need new glasses - I saw Danny, not Darnay....
RE: Best/worst  
djm : 9/11/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15811509 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
game thread ever.


lol. Like a dickens novel. I almost posted a few times there—- full disclosure I’m glad I didn’t!
seriously link it  
Rory : 9/11/2022 10:03 pm : link
to every game thread here on out.

Name the link "remember this"
......  
Route 9 : 12:16 am : link
Hands down, this has to be in my top five Giants games that I ever attended
RE: It feels so good  
speedywheels : 12:18 am : link
In comment 15811805 Ralph.C said:
Quote:
To have this thrilling feeling again after what seems like forever.

We definitely have hope.

We beat the Panthers at home?

We’re 2-0 going into the Cowboy game.

What a win.


And now Dak is out “for a while”. Hmmmmm….
