New York Giants at Tennessee Titans Post-Game Discussion

But try to be objective. The pick was absolutely indefensible and a terrible decision. On the other hand the fumble is completely on the O line and not him. Blindside hit where 75 whiffed. That is not on QB.
Jones isn’t a riddle. He’s not a franchise qb worth a big contract or some dog shit qb holding you back. He’s ok. I don’t understand all the debate at all.
There isn't one, except for people hoping for the best.
The GM is already out scouting at big college QB matchups. If it wasn't obvious when they declined the option, or when they signed a backup with recent starting experience who still wants to be a starter and paid him very decent money, it should be obvious now. They don't expect that he's the guy, and they'll let him dictate the outcome with his play.
RE: I am sick of people on both sides of the jones debate
That is all it is. He is slightly better than he has shown for 3 years. He is not the future, but he is the present.
RE: RE: I am sick of people on both sides of the jones debate
That is all it is. He is slightly better than he has shown for 3 years. He is not the future, but he is the present.
That is very accurate but the detractors can't even admit that.
surprised more fans are not talking about today's defense against Henry.
Agreed. For whatever reason people are always ready to jump into 1000+ thread with Jones arguments... lol. People can't even enjoy a f**king win. And really a great and satisfying win at that. I'm happy. We got plenty of work to do but I have a HUGE grin on my face right now.
He’s on pace for 34 tds, lol. I’m kinda kidding but also kinda serious when I say that if jones plays like this every week, and the offense maybe gets some
slightly easier sledding week to week, keep in mind this was one of the tougher games they will play, this team is going to score 21+ every week. And if they do, Jones will be along for the ride. He’s very accurate. He’s not the most agile qbs but he can steal some rushing yards as Daboll isn’t afraid to let jones run, yea he’s gonna make mistakes, most qbs do, but they look like they can move the ball and score pts.
Jones wasn’t exactly BAD today, not by a long shot, and he could probably play better. He might have some numbers this season. What then? Who the fuck cares, right now just enjoy it and take it one week at a time.
The offense looks kind of exciting.
RE: Ximines played very well.
I agree, the D did a great job stopping Henry. Now, if I am a Titans fan I am pissed at their offensive play calling:
1- Henry in wildcat when there really wasn't a need to.
2- Calling a TE end around when you could be using Henry.
Giants defense planned to keep Henry contained and make them beat you in other ways. It worked perfectly.
I’m not as bullish on the Wink defense as you but they were great. I thought we matched up decently today though so I’m curious how we match up against better and deeper passing attacks. The end game strategy was breath of fresh air though. They still moved but we didnt even need to get home on the aggression to see the downside risk of a big play. They still needed to take small chunks and we had the upside gamble of ending the game with a sack or turnover.
RE: Wink is going to have to teach his linebackers
he was also lucky to not get penalized on one of his signature drive extending penalties when he hit tannehill in the first half.
great win, hard to say anything other than that.
amazing to see a team get better as a game goes on instead of worse. the first few drives felt very familiar but wink pulled it together even without much pass rush. they hit and played physical. and the OL got it together in a hostile situation.
honestly still having a hard time believing they won. im a daniel jones fan and that int was the worst ball i can remember him throwing. i think he played a bunch of better games last year with worse stats so the fact that they pulled this one out speaks to the offensive philosophy now. it's modern football and that provides more margin for error. i think what we saw today is the floor on him, which is ironically pretty Tannehill-ish. Hopefully we see a higher ceiling the rest of the way.
We’ll struggle against better passing teams due to a lack of talent in the secondary but If we get Wink some more pieces we could be really good on that side of the ball next year
This is the Saquon that makes a difference for a team.
The OL started very slow, pass protection needs work but they were opening holes for the running game. When you open those holes for Barkley good things happen.
Jones was not horrible not great. The interception was horrible, the fumble you can not blame him. He had a few plays where he held the ball too long but he did what he need to win the game. This could be a very good building block for him and this team.
the Special Teams had a couple of bad coverage plays on Titans punt and KR. Set up Adams for a few nice returns, we have a legit punter but our LS needs more work. The muffed punt fumble recovery was a very nice play by our waiver wire pick up from the Jets.
The D, we did not get to Tannehill and still made some good plays. Crowder was hit or mis, he made some good plays but blew the TD to Hilliard. Dexter Lawrence had a very good game his play on the Titans 2nd to last drive on 3rd down got the football back to give us a chance. Ximines play well, he got caught in between on the 1st drive of the game where he was not sure to drop or go after the QB. Overall he played well. Our reserves played very well, Davidson made a few solid plays. Our D played very well against the run.
Our secondary still a little too much grabbing for my liking. Holmes was close enough to make some plays but did not. He did make a few but he needs to trust his instincts more, you can see his talent he just has to refine his game.
Our LB's were active got caught out of position a few times but what I really noticed the most was very few missed tackles. When we hit them they went down, like that alot.
No gloating about Barkley or even Jones. We won and that is really what all of us Giants fans want. That brings me to my last and most important points, we finally have the right coaches and GM. We have a team that does not have the best talent but competes for 60 minutes. They pass the eye test as a team. They like each other. I said the same thing after the preseason games and had a few say it was just exhibition. Well, this was opening day against a very good football team on the road. Where we were getting our heads handed to us. The adjustments started in the 2nd quarter and more were made at halftime. All the so called pundits and the BBI GM's who told us all that this team stinks learned something about our coaching staff today. They can coach, can you imagine how we will look when we have even more talent. We had lots of mistakes but it is always easier to fix your mistakes after a win instead of a loss.
Great win today. Felt so good to finish a close game with a victory instead of a loss. Bring on the Panthers!!
Daboll, I absolutely loved him getting in DJ's face telling him you can not make that throw. We have heard he is a players coach. Well, he like us also gets pissed at dumb mistakes. I believe when Daboll did that it showed the rest of the team no one is untouchable. DJ then comes back and leads them to the go ahead score. Great stuff.
We’ll struggle against better passing teams due to a lack of talent in the secondary but If we get Wink some more pieces we could be really good on that side of the ball next year
I agree. I think it’s a boom bust style that is very personnel dependent. It’s a defense that is hard to exploit in the front 7 but easy to exploit in the back 7. A potential problem I see is that the rest of the league is prioritizing coverage, ie. Gardner going before Thibs. So it might be hard to build the personnel he needs and I think we’ll see some ugly games this year. There’s a lot of upside if we get the right pieces though.
Jones was not horrible not great. The interception was horrible, the fumble you can not blame him. !
I agree Jones was not horrible not great. The interception though was horrible. You can't fumble there. HE has to have a feel. He doesn't Please let's stop making excuses. Nor should we try to rip him today either.
RE: RE: I stayed away from threads on here all day
WTF are you talking about, can't fumble there? Simmons is a beast and was abusing our interioe all game (especially in the 1st half). He went completely around Ezeudu there, blindsiding the QB.
I watch the games on tape delay late into the second quarter.
Daboll, I absolutely loved him getting in DJ's face telling him you can not make that throw. We have heard he is a players coach. Well, he like us also gets pissed at dumb mistakes. I believe when Daboll did that it showed the rest of the team no one is untouchable. DJ then comes back and leads them to the go ahead score. Great stuff.
Preach! That and going for 2 showed this team who the fuck he is!
Your kidding me right? Our rookie Guard wiffed on him on the blindside. What exactly was he supposed to feel? Take your hate of DJ out of any analysis please.
... good question. It was a late stunt with Dupree, so it very well may have been Thomas with the miss, but Ezeudu didn't engage Simmons at all to even slow him down so it looks to me like it was on Ezeudu.
Your kidding me right? Our rookie Guard wiffed on him on the blindside. What exactly was he supposed to feel? Take your hate of DJ out of any analysis please.
MY "HATE" on DJ? I'm slamming other posters on another thread that say Jones didn't win the game and then some guy Mike From Ohio is bringing up last year - I'm slammign him too along with others.
And I guess you missed my comment that I agreed with the psoter that said Jones was not horrible not great."
SO because I don't agree with you about everything regarding Jones that makes me "a hater????"
To further that, I have been active on here slamming the posters Producer, BW, Go Terps, Debaser, and Mike from Ohio to name a few for moronic comments they conitnually make blasting Jones. Yet I'm a hater????
As far as Exeudu missing- why is that relevant? You mean the QB can't "feel pressure?" Or secondly, anytime an OL misses his block and comes ta teh QB, teh QB has ZERO obligation to retain the football?
Why should you automatically assume he SHOULD fumble the ball? That is complete nonsense if you do. He HAS to be better.
RE: That's what a Giants win will look like this year
“He’ll never amount to much after a throw like that.”
- Anti-Jones BBI Crowd
Oh come on with that. Brady was up big. Jones INT could and should have lost the Giants the game if not for a muffed punt and/or a hero play by Barkley on a 2 point conversion.
Jones had a mediocre at best game displayed terrible pocket awareness, didn’t see open receivers and checked down or held the ball too long. One play he had an open receiver and a clean pocket and took off into a defender.
It was a great win but Jones almost blew great efforts by a number of other Giants and a heroic effort by Barkley against a great run D. You Jones people are insane with all your Brady comparisons among others. Jones doesn’t read the field at an NFL level. If the rest of the team can play like this it’s a shame because this team isn’t going anywhere we want it to with him at QB.
Who is the new dude with the red dred s
I agree with you, also this shows that he can actually make adjustments at halftime.
Yeah, kind of odd. I don’t think they even mentioned Daboll when they talked about new head coache’s first win
How many blocked passes did he have on their last drive?
Agreed. For whatever reason people are always ready to jump into 1000+ thread with Jones arguments... lol. People can't even enjoy a f**king win. And really a great and satisfying win at that. I'm happy. We got plenty of work to do but I have a HUGE grin on my face right now.
slightly easier sledding week to week, keep in mind this was one of the tougher games they will play, this team is going to score 21+ every week. And if they do, Jones will be along for the ride. He’s very accurate. He’s not the most agile qbs but he can steal some rushing yards as Daboll isn’t afraid to let jones run, yea he’s gonna make mistakes, most qbs do, but they look like they can move the ball and score pts.
Jones wasn’t exactly BAD today, not by a long shot, and he could probably play better. He might have some numbers this season. What then? Who the fuck cares, right now just enjoy it and take it one week at a time.
The offense looks kind of exciting.
One of the few games I've even noticed he was out there. Today was what they've been expecting out of him.
I saw that, I mean c'mon........the Giants win should be BIG news. It was an upset and was the gutsy call of the day.
Maybe they didn't want to embarrass Garret?? ;)
I agree, the D did a great job stopping Henry. Now, if I am a Titans fan I am pissed at their offensive play calling:
1- Henry in wildcat when there really wasn't a need to.
2- Calling a TE end around when you could be using Henry.
Giants defense planned to keep Henry contained and make them beat you in other ways. It worked perfectly.
I’m not as bullish on the Wink defense as you but they were great. I thought we matched up decently today though so I’m curious how we match up against better and deeper passing attacks. The end game strategy was breath of fresh air though. They still moved but we didnt even need to get home on the aggression to see the downside risk of a big play. They still needed to take small chunks and we had the upside gamble of ending the game with a sack or turnover.
Make sure to include Holmes in those classes as well. *grin*
great win, hard to say anything other than that.
amazing to see a team get better as a game goes on instead of worse. the first few drives felt very familiar but wink pulled it together even without much pass rush. they hit and played physical. and the OL got it together in a hostile situation.
honestly still having a hard time believing they won. im a daniel jones fan and that int was the worst ball i can remember him throwing. i think he played a bunch of better games last year with worse stats so the fact that they pulled this one out speaks to the offensive philosophy now. it's modern football and that provides more margin for error. i think what we saw today is the floor on him, which is ironically pretty Tannehill-ish. Hopefully we see a higher ceiling the rest of the way.
This is the Saquon that makes a difference for a team.
The OL started very slow, pass protection needs work but they were opening holes for the running game. When you open those holes for Barkley good things happen.
Jones was not horrible not great. The interception was horrible, the fumble you can not blame him. He had a few plays where he held the ball too long but he did what he need to win the game. This could be a very good building block for him and this team.
the Special Teams had a couple of bad coverage plays on Titans punt and KR. Set up Adams for a few nice returns, we have a legit punter but our LS needs more work. The muffed punt fumble recovery was a very nice play by our waiver wire pick up from the Jets.
The D, we did not get to Tannehill and still made some good plays. Crowder was hit or mis, he made some good plays but blew the TD to Hilliard. Dexter Lawrence had a very good game his play on the Titans 2nd to last drive on 3rd down got the football back to give us a chance. Ximines play well, he got caught in between on the 1st drive of the game where he was not sure to drop or go after the QB. Overall he played well. Our reserves played very well, Davidson made a few solid plays. Our D played very well against the run.
Our secondary still a little too much grabbing for my liking. Holmes was close enough to make some plays but did not. He did make a few but he needs to trust his instincts more, you can see his talent he just has to refine his game.
Our LB's were active got caught out of position a few times but what I really noticed the most was very few missed tackles. When we hit them they went down, like that alot.
No gloating about Barkley or even Jones. We won and that is really what all of us Giants fans want. That brings me to my last and most important points, we finally have the right coaches and GM. We have a team that does not have the best talent but competes for 60 minutes. They pass the eye test as a team. They like each other. I said the same thing after the preseason games and had a few say it was just exhibition. Well, this was opening day against a very good football team on the road. Where we were getting our heads handed to us. The adjustments started in the 2nd quarter and more were made at halftime. All the so called pundits and the BBI GM's who told us all that this team stinks learned something about our coaching staff today. They can coach, can you imagine how we will look when we have even more talent. We had lots of mistakes but it is always easier to fix your mistakes after a win instead of a loss.
Great win today. Felt so good to finish a close game with a victory instead of a loss. Bring on the Panthers!!
Jones was not horrible not great. The interception was horrible, the fumble you can not blame him. !
I agree Jones was not horrible not great. The interception though was horrible. You can't fumble there. HE has to have a feel. He doesn't Please let's stop making excuses. Nor should we try to rip him today either.
What a coaching job in the second half. They actually looked like an NFL Football team. Good Saquon. Shut my ass up today.
Preach! That and going for 2 showed this team who the fuck he is!
I wonder what that looks like with Kayvon and Azeez back in there.
Also we need to find a cheap vet corner to help the young guys.
2) Great second half adjustments
3) This game might be the best Barkley has looked running. He was more confident, physical, and was not looking to just bounce everything. What a great game.
4) Was the sack/fumble on Ezeudu or Thomas? Hard to tell.
5) The only negative I have is worry about Gillan. He has a great leg, but not enough air under most kicks, which allows big returns like the one on the first half.
6) I think the 2 pt. conversion was the absolute right call in that spot for this team.
4) Was the sack/fumble on Ezeudu or Thomas? Hard to tell.
https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1569072312783085570?s=20&t=GHSldvF0QDweANqCNmFFtg
There's a video.
It's on Ezeudu. It was a line stunt, but his assignment just flew by him.
It was on Ezeudo AND Jones.
MY "HATE" on DJ? I'm slamming other posters on another thread that say Jones didn't win the game and then some guy Mike From Ohio is bringing up last year - I'm slammign him too along with others.
And I guess you missed my comment that I agreed with the psoter that said Jones was not horrible not great."
SO because I don't agree with you about everything regarding Jones that makes me "a hater????"
To further that, I have been active on here slamming the posters Producer, BW, Go Terps, Debaser, and Mike from Ohio to name a few for moronic comments they conitnually make blasting Jones. Yet I'm a hater????
As far as Exeudu missing- why is that relevant? You mean the QB can't "feel pressure?" Or secondly, anytime an OL misses his block and comes ta teh QB, teh QB has ZERO obligation to retain the football?
Why should you automatically assume he SHOULD fumble the ball? That is complete nonsense if you do. He HAS to be better.
Uglyball is best ball.
Oh come on with that. Brady was up big. Jones INT could and should have lost the Giants the game if not for a muffed punt and/or a hero play by Barkley on a 2 point conversion.
Jones had a mediocre at best game displayed terrible pocket awareness, didn’t see open receivers and checked down or held the ball too long. One play he had an open receiver and a clean pocket and took off into a defender.
It was a great win but Jones almost blew great efforts by a number of other Giants and a heroic effort by Barkley against a great run D. You Jones people are insane with all your Brady comparisons among others. Jones doesn’t read the field at an NFL level. If the rest of the team can play like this it’s a shame because this team isn’t going anywhere we want it to with him at QB.
This is a 10 win team considering the schedule.
Let’s take it a week at a time compadre.
No, and you can't make us.
good playcalls late, including the 2 point conversion
Please get Thibs and Azeez back - absolutely zero pass rush, even with the blitzes
Where are all the "Barkley must go" people now??? He won this game
Its one game dude.
A running game makes all the difference in the world.
Flashing? Try Parading.