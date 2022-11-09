for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Super excited they won, imagine if the 2-pt failed

eric2425ny : 9/11/2022 9:17 pm
All these articles “Daboll’s a genius”, etc. He took a big gamble. Realized we were the underdog and went for it. I give him credit, but can only imagine BBI and the media if it failed.
Even if it failed  
ajr2456 : 9/11/2022 9:19 pm : link
I’d be encouraged we had the right coaching staff
I was pretty happy when he decided to go for it.  
an_idol_mind : 9/11/2022 9:19 pm : link
It was a big risk, but I liked seeing the aggressiveness, whether it was successful or not.
 
ryanmkeane : 9/11/2022 9:19 pm : link
Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.
RE: …  
FStubbs : 9/11/2022 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15812309 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.


+1.

This team has played not to lose for years, having them go for it was huge, regardless of the outcome.
….  
Micko : 9/11/2022 9:21 pm : link
Maybe I’m too old school but I had a heart attack when they went for it and then of course went crazy when Barkley got it. Still don’t agree with it but happy it worked! We would be killing him right now if it failed of course.
If they didn’t make it  
RCPhoenix : 9/11/2022 9:22 pm : link
We would have had a meltdown on BBI about Daboll being an idiot for not going for the tie
I was all for the 2 point play, win or lose  
JohnB : 9/11/2022 9:24 pm : link
No second guessing from me
Titans in OT would be favored  
George from PA : 9/11/2022 9:25 pm : link
.
Why torture yourself  
adamg : 9/11/2022 9:25 pm : link
It didn't fail. We won. DaBALLS showed up.
Think  
darren in pdx : 9/11/2022 9:25 pm : link
it was the right decision whether or not they got it. At least it was refreshing after the last two years of playing not to lose with Judge. All heart and effort by Barkley to get in for the score.
Honestly, I thought he was crazy going for 2  
Rick in Dallas : 9/11/2022 9:27 pm : link
But went absolutely crazy when Barkley reached the end zone
BBI would be totally pissed at Daboll if we didn’t convert
I said it before we went for it  
Essex : 9/11/2022 9:29 pm : link
because I believed it was the right call. The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team. It was the right call.
Loved it in real time.  
bceagle05 : 9/11/2022 9:29 pm : link
There was 1:05 on the clock and the Giants had all three timeouts, so even if it failed they still had a chance to get a stop.
RE: Loved it in real time.  
ajr2456 : 9/11/2022 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15812347 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
There was 1:05 on the clock and the Giants had all three timeouts, so even if it failed they still had a chance to get a stop.


That and it’s week 1. If you lose so what? But you gain a ton of respect from your players putting the game in their hands
I was okay with going for 2  
US1 Giants : 9/11/2022 9:32 pm : link
Liked the aggressiveness even if it failed. Would be interesting to know what the analytics said for that situation.

RE: Honestly, I thought he was crazy going for 2  
Essex : 9/11/2022 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15812336 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
But went absolutely crazy when Barkley reached the end zone
BBI would be totally pissed at Daboll if we didn’t convert


This is true, but at the same time the most frustrating thing about sports. Making the 2 point conversion is not a 100% guarantee. You want each decision made to give the giants a better chance to win the game—that did and whether he made it or not is almost irrelevant (assuming they called a good play) in deciding if it was the right choice.
Even if it failed  
montanagiant : 9/11/2022 9:36 pm : link
That was still a hell of an effort by a very young team missing their two best pass rushers losing by double digits at the half and playing at the home of the #1 2021 seed in the AFC last season
RE: RE: …  
GiantGrit : 9/11/2022 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15812315 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15812309 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.



+1.

This team has played not to lose for years, having them go for it was huge, regardless of the outcome.


+2.

You show the team we’re here to win games and you just told a consistently mediocre offense the last few years “we’re putting this game on you”.
Locker room’s respect for him just skyrocketed.
Honestly felt at first  
big_blue : 9/11/2022 9:39 pm : link
Let’s try to win - we have seen nothing so the idea of trying to win felt right! Then I was like this is crazy no they should try to tie the game - I think because the last few years I have gotten used to playing to stay close 1then when they went for it I was like fuck yea let’s win this game!!! Rather try to win then try to stay close
RE: If they didn’t make it  
section125 : 9/11/2022 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15812323 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
We would have had a meltdown on BBI about Daboll being an idiot for not going for the tie


I think less than you would believe. I wanted him to do it and it sounds like many others did too.

If it failed, I would still be happy that they drove the field in the last 5 minutes which they have not done in forever.
I liked the call  
Scuzzlebutt : 9/11/2022 9:40 pm : link
Thought we had a better chance to score there than win in OT. Let’s be honest - the Titans are a better team and would likely win it in OT… So fuck it - take a shot.
I think I liked going for 2  
US1 Giants : 9/11/2022 9:42 pm : link
because I did not like the Giants chances in an extended game in OT. The Titans are a better team. I wanted to end it before OT.
It would have been ugly if it failed  
Sean : 9/11/2022 9:44 pm : link
I liked the move, but whenever a move like that fails it generally gets a lot of negative feedback. Judge got killed on here after those failed 4th down conversions in the 2020 Cleveland game.
________  
I am Ninja : 9/11/2022 9:47 pm : link
I said as they lined up, "Im ok with this. This is right. Even if we dont get it, this is the move."

I really think Id have still felt that way if we didnt.

Either way, youre likely facing a kick that beats you in the very near future.
I think it's an easy call...  
BillKo : 9/11/2022 9:47 pm : link
...for a young team not expected to win the game.

In today's NFL, teams can easily go 35 and kick a 55 yard FG in about a minute.

Just go for the lead right there and roll the dice. Plus, there was extra pressure on the TN kicker to make it because we had the lead.

Had they kicked the extra point and TN went down to kick the GW FG, it would have been so predictable and blahhhh.

Today....it was unpredictable.
RE: I said it before we went for it  
Milton : 9/11/2022 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15812345 Essex said:
Quote:
The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team.
If the Titans are the better team, how come the Giants beat them in their own stadium? How come the Giants outscored them 21-7 in the second half?
________  
I am Ninja : 9/11/2022 9:48 pm : link
Either way (PAT or 2PC)
They don’t win this game last year.  
Steve L : 9/11/2022 9:49 pm : link
Or the previous five years.

Balls to the wall call. They’re not that good and had a chance to win in the road against a good team.

I would have been fine with the call if it didn’t work. But it did.
eric2425ny  
Milton : 9/11/2022 9:50 pm : link
Quote:
He took a big gamble. Realized we were the underdog and went for it.
At what point do you think he realized we were the underdog?
I was amazed and impressed that he decided to go for 2  
Jay on the Island : 9/11/2022 9:51 pm : link
This is not a playoff team so it made more sense to roll the dice this early in the season than it this team was a contender.

This decision clearly has already fired up this team and will bring this team together.
Look at the Texans today....  
BillKo : 9/11/2022 9:52 pm : link
....punting from a little before midfield on fourth and 1 with 22 seconds left in OT.

You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.

Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.
My thoughts on this win?  
bLiTz 2k : 9/11/2022 9:52 pm : link
There's more than a handful of posters on this board that I can hope can go royally fuck themselves. They (and you know who you are) dont deserve to enjoy this win.

LETS GO GIANTS.
RE: Look at the Texans today....  
UConn4523 : 9/11/2022 9:54 pm : link
In comment 15812431 BillKo said:
Quote:
....punting from a little before midfield on fourth and 1 with 22 seconds left in OT.

You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.

Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.


Yup, it’s exactly what Judge would have done.
It was the right call  
cokeduplt : 9/11/2022 9:55 pm : link
Even if they didn’t get it. Tying would’ve lost likely lead to a loss anyway.
RE: RE: Look at the Texans today....  
BillKo : 9/11/2022 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15812447 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15812431 BillKo said:


Quote:


....punting from a little before midfield on fourth and 1 with 22 seconds left in OT.

You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.

Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.



Yup, it’s exactly what Judge would have done.


Right, Judge played to stay close and hope and pray the Giants could pull it out.

Daboll would be smart to go against the grain with play calling and decisions because most likely the Giants aren't going to the playoffs.

But what it will do - is make the team tough going forward being put in those situations.

It's a process.
RE: RE: I said it before we went for it  
UConn4523 : 9/11/2022 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15812420 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15812345 Essex said:


Quote:


The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team.

If the Titans are the better team, how come the Giants beat them in their own stadium? How come the Giants outscored them 21-7 in the second half?


Because if they played 10 times we don’t win 5+ of them. We stole one today, it’s ok to say that. Doesn’t take anything away from what they did, games get stolen all the time in this league.
RE: eric2425ny  
eric2425ny : 9/11/2022 9:57 pm : link
In comment 15812426 Milton said:
Quote:


Quote:


He took a big gamble. Realized we were the underdog and went for it.

At what point do you think he realized we were the underdog?


Probably the day they released the schedule lol.
Also the game wasn’t lost if we didn’t get it  
Essex : 9/11/2022 9:58 pm : link
Didn’t we have all three timeouts? It would be a long shot but we would have gotten the ball back with about 45 seconds left if we stopped them
I liked the call  
Daniel in MI : 9/11/2022 10:07 pm : link
- on the road
- more talented team
- we had them on their heels after that drive
- running it well
- 2 yards from a lead with 1 min left
- seems like a good gamble, tie game there seems to favor the home team

Even if we lost, I’d have respected the choice.

Went from taking a knee 3 down and 9  
larryflower37 : 9/11/2022 10:10 pm : link
To a 2pt conversion for the win.
I will take that even if it failed.

Wink might be the perfect coach for Deboll
best reason to go was if it failed (yes you read that right)  
Eric on Li : 9/11/2022 10:12 pm : link
with Tennessee motivated in that situation, like they were bc the nyg were ahead, the chances of them kicking a FG under 60 yards were what 80-90%?

they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.

but if they missed the 2 point conversion, the odds of a TEN 3 and out are probably 50/50. the NYG had 3 timeouts so they'd have gotten the ball back needing a FG with probably 40-45 seconds left.

there was probably a higher likelihood of the nyg getting a FG with 45 seconds and no timeouts than stopping ten from getting the FG attempt they got with 1:15 and 1 timeout.

so Daboll was kind of playing with house money. win or lose, he went for it and showed his team they are playing to win. whether they actually made it or not tenessee was going to have a good chance to win the game.
RE: RE: I said it before we went for it  
ajr2456 : 9/11/2022 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15812420 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 15812345 Essex said:


Quote:


The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team.

If the Titans are the better team, how come the Giants beat them in their own stadium? How come the Giants outscored them 21-7 in the second half?


Because nobody in the NFL goes undefeated?
RE: …  
Ivan15 : 9/11/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15812309 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.

________________________________________
If the Giants got only the extra point, Titans can drive down the field and kick a winning field goal with little pressure on the kicker because a miss would have meant overtime. 8 of 10 times, Bullock makes that kick. Getting even a 1 point lead meant more pressure on Bullock. MIght as well go for two points there.
_______________________________________
It worked.  
trueblueinpw : 9/11/2022 10:17 pm : link
Gotta say, I wasn’t sure of the call. But it worked. I’ll take it. LFG Giants!
Also,  
an_idol_mind : 9/11/2022 10:43 pm : link
if Daboll preached all summer about letting things rip and taking chances, that moment was a chance for him to put his money where his mouth is.
All I could think of was  
Y.A. : 9/11/2022 10:45 pm : link
They must have a play that they’re confident would work.
Loved the call at the time.  
Giantgator : 9/11/2022 11:02 pm : link
Loved it more after it succeeded.
I was laughing when  
St. Jimmy : 9/11/2022 11:18 pm : link
I figured out they were going for it. But I have had low expectations. Based on that it was the right call.

If they didn't convert I would have blamed it on Gettleman.
Absolutely the right call  
speedywheels : 9/11/2022 11:32 pm : link
Week one on the road vs an AFC team (ie, not a division game), vs a team that was the #1 seed last year? No brainer. Anyone who says otherwise is an idiot.

Plus - as others said, Giants still had three TO's and would have had time to mount a drive (assuming 3/out)
Great sound byte  
UConn4523 : 9/11/2022 11:40 pm : link
from Daboll
Daboll - ( New Window )
Honestly, if it failed  
Matt M. : 9/11/2022 11:44 pm : link
I would be happy he tried.
RE: Honestly, if it failed  
Eric on Li : 9/11/2022 11:53 pm : link
In comment 15812688 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I would be happy he tried.


if it failed they still would have had a shot too.

TEN gets the ball with 1:05 left, but NYG have 3 TOs. Does TEN risk an incompletion?

imo the odds of getting a 3 and out in that situation are much higher than stopping TEN from getting into FG range if tied/trailing.

with the 3 and out the NYG have the ball with 40 seconds driving for game winning fg. not impossible.
One Critical Factor in that Decision  
OntheRoad : 9/11/2022 11:56 pm : link

may have been the new long snapper, and the fact that one extra point had already failed.
RE: best reason to go was if it failed (yes you read that right)  
Milton : 4:08 am : link
In comment 15812495 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
with Tennessee motivated in that situation, like they were bc the nyg were ahead, the chances of them kicking a FG under 60 yards were what 80-90%?

they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.
Not true, if the score is tied, with only one time out and 1:09 left on the clock, the Titans would be throwing on 1st down, but if the pass was incomplete, they would run the ball on 2nd down (or a short and safe pass) because they wouldn't want to risk giving the Giants the ball back with three timeouts, so would instead milk the clock. And surely they wouldn't do anything downfield on third and long or go for it on 4th down (all things they would need to do if they were behind in the score). So it's a very different scenario and mindset for the Titans if the score is tied vs being behind. It's the difference between taking a chance on first down (and maybe second down) and taking a chance on all four downs.

Quote:
If they missed the 2 point conversion, the odds of a TEN 3 and out are probably 50/50. the NYG had 3 timeouts so they'd have gotten the ball back needing a FG with probably 40-45 seconds left.
There is some truth to this, but I don't think it moves the needle all that much in terms of probability.
Quote:
Daboll was kind of playing with house money.
How is he playing with the house money? If it doesn't work out, they lose the game, that's not playing with the house money.
Quote:
win or lose, he went for it and showed his team they are playing to win.
Or it shows the team he doesn't have confidence in them going on to win if the score is tied, so they need to take their shot while they have a chance. If you believe you have the better team, you don't want to risk all the marbles on one play. If it works, it looks ballsy and aggressive; if it doesn't work, it looks like the desperation of a coach that didn't have confidence his team could win a tie game.
Go the game thread.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:50 am : link
I was calling to go for 2 even before the TD. Fuck it.
Win or Lose  
AnnapolisMike : 7:53 am : link
That was an encouraging game. I was happy at the performance the team had against good competition.
Milton  
Eric on Li : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15812778 Milton said:
Quote:

Not true, if the score is tied, with only one time out and 1:09 left on the clock, the Titans would be throwing on 1st down, but if the pass was incomplete, they would run the ball on 2nd down (or a short and safe pass) because they wouldn't want to risk giving the Giants the ball back with three timeouts, so would instead milk the clock. And surely they wouldn't do anything downfield on third and long or go for it on 4th down (all things they would need to do if they were behind in the score). So it's a very different scenario and mindset for the Titans if the score is tied vs being behind. It's the difference between taking a chance on first down (and maybe second down) and taking a chance on all four downs.


disagree here. if TEN went conservative the nyg they are going to use their timeouts, meanwhile all they need is 1 first down and the NYG aren't getting the ball back. downfield plays take more time off the clock too. i think they would throw 3x on that possession knowing the chances of 3 incompletitions are very low, and they probably scheme a few quick/short passes to start the drive (just like they did) except they probably stay in bounds and keep clock running until they get that first down so that way if the nyg get the ball back after a punt it would be under 30 seconds because the nyg wouldn't use their timeouts as long as TEN is in aggressive mode.


Quote:

There is some truth to this, but I don't think it moves the needle all that much in terms of probability.


if there's any chance of it happening it influences the decision.

Quote:


Daboll was kind of playing with house money.

How is he playing with the house money? If it doesn't work out, they lose the game, that's not playing with the house money.


he was playing with house money because even getting the 2 point conversion - like they did - they probably still weren't favored to win the game. TEN had plenty of time and only needed to get into FG range, which they did quite easily without even hitting a 4th down. Do you think TEN's odds of getting a FG attempt under 60 yards were worse than 50/50? I don't.

which is why i think the upside of the downside was a bigger factor than people think. missing the 2 point conversion was the easiest path to possibly having the ball back in the offense's hands with a chance to win.
It's the right call  
Producer : 11:06 am : link
Even if it fails.

And he should have gone on 4th in the first Q.

The league is trending in a more aggressive direction in these situations.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 