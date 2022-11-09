Super excited they won, imagine if the 2-pt failed

Maybe I’m too old school but I had a heart attack when they went for it and then of course went crazy when Barkley got it. Still don’t agree with it but happy it worked! We would be killing him right now if it failed of course.
because I believed it was the right call. The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team. It was the right call.
But went absolutely crazy when Barkley reached the end zone
BBI would be totally pissed at Daboll if we didn’t convert
This is true, but at the same time the most frustrating thing about sports. Making the 2 point conversion is not a 100% guarantee. You want each decision made to give the giants a better chance to win the game—that did and whether he made it or not is almost irrelevant (assuming they called a good play) in deciding if it was the right choice.
Let’s try to win - we have seen nothing so the idea of trying to win felt right! Then I was like this is crazy no they should try to tie the game - I think because the last few years I have gotten used to playing to stay close 1then when they went for it I was like fuck yea let’s win this game!!! Rather try to win then try to stay close
- on the road
- more talented team
- we had them on their heels after that drive
- running it well
- 2 yards from a lead with 1 min left
- seems like a good gamble, tie game there seems to favor the home team
with Tennessee motivated in that situation, like they were bc the nyg were ahead, the chances of them kicking a FG under 60 yards were what 80-90%?
they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.
but if they missed the 2 point conversion, the odds of a TEN 3 and out are probably 50/50. the NYG had 3 timeouts so they'd have gotten the ball back needing a FG with probably 40-45 seconds left.
there was probably a higher likelihood of the nyg getting a FG with 45 seconds and no timeouts than stopping ten from getting the FG attempt they got with 1:15 and 1 timeout.
so Daboll was kind of playing with house money. win or lose, he went for it and showed his team they are playing to win. whether they actually made it or not tenessee was going to have a good chance to win the game.
Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.
________________________________________
If the Giants got only the extra point, Titans can drive down the field and kick a winning field goal with little pressure on the kicker because a miss would have meant overtime. 8 of 10 times, Bullock makes that kick. Getting even a 1 point lead meant more pressure on Bullock. MIght as well go for two points there.
_______________________________________
with Tennessee motivated in that situation, like they were bc the nyg were ahead, the chances of them kicking a FG under 60 yards were what 80-90%?
they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.
Not true, if the score is tied, with only one time out and 1:09 left on the clock, the Titans would be throwing on 1st down, but if the pass was incomplete, they would run the ball on 2nd down (or a short and safe pass) because they wouldn't want to risk giving the Giants the ball back with three timeouts, so would instead milk the clock. And surely they wouldn't do anything downfield on third and long or go for it on 4th down (all things they would need to do if they were behind in the score). So it's a very different scenario and mindset for the Titans if the score is tied vs being behind. It's the difference between taking a chance on first down (and maybe second down) and taking a chance on all four downs.
Quote:
If they missed the 2 point conversion, the odds of a TEN 3 and out are probably 50/50. the NYG had 3 timeouts so they'd have gotten the ball back needing a FG with probably 40-45 seconds left.
There is some truth to this, but I don't think it moves the needle all that much in terms of probability.
Quote:
Daboll was kind of playing with house money.
How is he playing with the house money? If it doesn't work out, they lose the game, that's not playing with the house money.
Quote:
win or lose, he went for it and showed his team they are playing to win.
Or it shows the team he doesn't have confidence in them going on to win if the score is tied, so they need to take their shot while they have a chance. If you believe you have the better team, you don't want to risk all the marbles on one play. If it works, it looks ballsy and aggressive; if it doesn't work, it looks like the desperation of a coach that didn't have confidence his team could win a tie game.
Not true, if the score is tied, with only one time out and 1:09 left on the clock, the Titans would be throwing on 1st down, but if the pass was incomplete, they would run the ball on 2nd down (or a short and safe pass) because they wouldn't want to risk giving the Giants the ball back with three timeouts, so would instead milk the clock. And surely they wouldn't do anything downfield on third and long or go for it on 4th down (all things they would need to do if they were behind in the score). So it's a very different scenario and mindset for the Titans if the score is tied vs being behind. It's the difference between taking a chance on first down (and maybe second down) and taking a chance on all four downs.
disagree here. if TEN went conservative the nyg they are going to use their timeouts, meanwhile all they need is 1 first down and the NYG aren't getting the ball back. downfield plays take more time off the clock too. i think they would throw 3x on that possession knowing the chances of 3 incompletitions are very low, and they probably scheme a few quick/short passes to start the drive (just like they did) except they probably stay in bounds and keep clock running until they get that first down so that way if the nyg get the ball back after a punt it would be under 30 seconds because the nyg wouldn't use their timeouts as long as TEN is in aggressive mode.
Quote:
There is some truth to this, but I don't think it moves the needle all that much in terms of probability.
if there's any chance of it happening it influences the decision.
Quote:
Daboll was kind of playing with house money.
How is he playing with the house money? If it doesn't work out, they lose the game, that's not playing with the house money.
he was playing with house money because even getting the 2 point conversion - like they did - they probably still weren't favored to win the game. TEN had plenty of time and only needed to get into FG range, which they did quite easily without even hitting a 4th down. Do you think TEN's odds of getting a FG attempt under 60 yards were worse than 50/50? I don't.
which is why i think the upside of the downside was a bigger factor than people think. missing the 2 point conversion was the easiest path to possibly having the ball back in the offense's hands with a chance to win.
The league is trending in a more aggressive direction in these situations.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
+1.
This team has played not to lose for years, having them go for it was huge, regardless of the outcome.
BBI would be totally pissed at Daboll if we didn’t convert
That and it’s week 1. If you lose so what? But you gain a ton of respect from your players putting the game in their hands
BBI would be totally pissed at Daboll if we didn’t convert
This is true, but at the same time the most frustrating thing about sports. Making the 2 point conversion is not a 100% guarantee. You want each decision made to give the giants a better chance to win the game—that did and whether he made it or not is almost irrelevant (assuming they called a good play) in deciding if it was the right choice.
Quote:
Nope. Even if they didn’t get the 2 point, it was the right move and every writer likely would have said he had nothing to lose. Why not.
+1.
This team has played not to lose for years, having them go for it was huge, regardless of the outcome.
+2.
You show the team we’re here to win games and you just told a consistently mediocre offense the last few years “we’re putting this game on you”.
Locker room’s respect for him just skyrocketed.
I think less than you would believe. I wanted him to do it and it sounds like many others did too.
If it failed, I would still be happy that they drove the field in the last 5 minutes which they have not done in forever.
I really think Id have still felt that way if we didnt.
Either way, youre likely facing a kick that beats you in the very near future.
In today's NFL, teams can easily go 35 and kick a 55 yard FG in about a minute.
Just go for the lead right there and roll the dice. Plus, there was extra pressure on the TN kicker to make it because we had the lead.
Had they kicked the extra point and TN went down to kick the GW FG, it would have been so predictable and blahhhh.
Today....it was unpredictable.
Balls to the wall call. They’re not that good and had a chance to win in the road against a good team.
I would have been fine with the call if it didn’t work. But it did.
This decision clearly has already fired up this team and will bring this team together.
You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.
Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.
LETS GO GIANTS.
You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.
Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.
Yup, it’s exactly what Judge would have done.
Quote:
....punting from a little before midfield on fourth and 1 with 22 seconds left in OT.
You're a young team not going anywhere for the most part - GO FOR IT. That had a great chance to win the game.
Think Lovie Smith is looked at with disappointment by his team? I can guarantee it.
Yup, it’s exactly what Judge would have done.
Right, Judge played to stay close and hope and pray the Giants could pull it out.
Daboll would be smart to go against the grain with play calling and decisions because most likely the Giants aren't going to the playoffs.
But what it will do - is make the team tough going forward being put in those situations.
It's a process.
Quote:
The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team.
If the Titans are the better team, how come the Giants beat them in their own stadium? How come the Giants outscored them 21-7 in the second half?
Because if they played 10 times we don’t win 5+ of them. We stole one today, it’s ok to say that. Doesn’t take anything away from what they did, games get stolen all the time in this league.
Quote:
He took a big gamble. Realized we were the underdog and went for it.
At what point do you think he realized we were the underdog?
Probably the day they released the schedule lol.
- more talented team
- we had them on their heels after that drive
- running it well
- 2 yards from a lead with 1 min left
- seems like a good gamble, tie game there seems to favor the home team
Even if we lost, I’d have respected the choice.
I will take that even if it failed.
Wink might be the perfect coach for Deboll
they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.
but if they missed the 2 point conversion, the odds of a TEN 3 and out are probably 50/50. the NYG had 3 timeouts so they'd have gotten the ball back needing a FG with probably 40-45 seconds left.
there was probably a higher likelihood of the nyg getting a FG with 45 seconds and no timeouts than stopping ten from getting the FG attempt they got with 1:15 and 1 timeout.
so Daboll was kind of playing with house money. win or lose, he went for it and showed his team they are playing to win. whether they actually made it or not tenessee was going to have a good chance to win the game.
Quote:
The Giants going for 2 probably had a higher win % for the Giants than tying the game and giving the Titans 1:09 to score in regulation plus a 50/50 OT where they are the better team.
If the Titans are the better team, how come the Giants beat them in their own stadium? How come the Giants outscored them 21-7 in the second half?
Because nobody in the NFL goes undefeated?
________________________________________
If the Giants got only the extra point, Titans can drive down the field and kick a winning field goal with little pressure on the kicker because a miss would have meant overtime. 8 of 10 times, Bullock makes that kick. Getting even a 1 point lead meant more pressure on Bullock. MIght as well go for two points there.
_______________________________________
If they didn't convert I would have blamed it on Gettleman.
Plus - as others said, Giants still had three TO's and would have had time to mount a drive (assuming 3/out)
Daboll - ( New Window )
if it failed they still would have had a shot too.
TEN gets the ball with 1:05 left, but NYG have 3 TOs. Does TEN risk an incompletion?
imo the odds of getting a 3 and out in that situation are much higher than stopping TEN from getting into FG range if tied/trailing.
with the 3 and out the NYG have the ball with 40 seconds driving for game winning fg. not impossible.
may have been the new long snapper, and the fact that one extra point had already failed.
they would have needed the same fortunate luck of a missed kick if the game was tied.
Not true, if the score is tied, with only one time out and 1:09 left on the clock, the Titans would be throwing on 1st down, but if the pass was incomplete, they would run the ball on 2nd down (or a short and safe pass) because they wouldn't want to risk giving the Giants the ball back with three timeouts, so would instead milk the clock. And surely they wouldn't do anything downfield on third and long or go for it on 4th down (all things they would need to do if they were behind in the score). So it's a very different scenario and mindset for the Titans if the score is tied vs being behind. It's the difference between taking a chance on first down (and maybe second down) and taking a chance on all four downs.
disagree here. if TEN went conservative the nyg they are going to use their timeouts, meanwhile all they need is 1 first down and the NYG aren't getting the ball back. downfield plays take more time off the clock too. i think they would throw 3x on that possession knowing the chances of 3 incompletitions are very low, and they probably scheme a few quick/short passes to start the drive (just like they did) except they probably stay in bounds and keep clock running until they get that first down so that way if the nyg get the ball back after a punt it would be under 30 seconds because the nyg wouldn't use their timeouts as long as TEN is in aggressive mode.
There is some truth to this, but I don't think it moves the needle all that much in terms of probability.
if there's any chance of it happening it influences the decision.
Daboll was kind of playing with house money.
How is he playing with the house money? If it doesn't work out, they lose the game, that's not playing with the house money.
he was playing with house money because even getting the 2 point conversion - like they did - they probably still weren't favored to win the game. TEN had plenty of time and only needed to get into FG range, which they did quite easily without even hitting a 4th down. Do you think TEN's odds of getting a FG attempt under 60 yards were worse than 50/50? I don't.
which is why i think the upside of the downside was a bigger factor than people think. missing the 2 point conversion was the easiest path to possibly having the ball back in the offense's hands with a chance to win.
And he should have gone on 4th in the first Q.
The league is trending in a more aggressive direction in these situations.