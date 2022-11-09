for display only
Barkley looked like a different RB today

Rico : 9/11/2022 11:22 pm
I know there is already a thread on Barkley, but this point is buried pretty deep in the comments.

Barkley looked like a different player today. As a rookie, the first defender could never tackle him. Today he often ran right into and through the first defender. He used to jump cut before going forward. Today he went forward first. He still made some nice jump cuts, but they all happened while moving forward.

It seemed almost like we were using him on quick hitters the way the Giants of the 80's used Joe Morris. Barkley used to run a lot like Barry Sanders, but today he reminded me more of Little Joe.

It's amazing that our coaching staff was able to totally remake his running style, and the results speak for themselves. Kudos to the coaches, the run blocking, and Barkley!
RE: Besides the other points mentioned  
BSIMatt : 9/11/2022 11:59 pm : link
In comment 15812692 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
He looks like he lost some weight. I wonder if he focused more on speed/agility than size/power in his training this off-season.

He looked so damn nimble out there. On both his TD and 2pt conversion, his quick cuts were just so explosive and effortless that it reminded you of his rookie year.

Very promising start.


I thought that too, he looked leaner all around,lighter/quicker.
RE: RE: Besides the other points mentioned  
penkap75 : 12:06 am : link
In comment 15812706 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 15812692 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


He looks like he lost some weight. I wonder if he focused more on speed/agility than size/power in his training this off-season.

He looked so damn nimble out there. On both his TD and 2pt conversion, his quick cuts were just so explosive and effortless that it reminded you of his rookie year.

Very promising start.



Yeah. But at the same time he lowered the shoulder on that 2 pt conversion and drove the defender back into the endzone. I don't ever recall Saquon being that physical.


Old Saquon would have tried to hurdle the defender and avoid contact. He is not afarid on initiating contact anymore. Good job DaBALLS.
I agree the one difference is running through defenders with power  
Snablats : 12:09 am : link
I think that is Saquon believing in this coaching staff and seeing that he has holes to run through for the first time in his career, so he is all in and finishing runs with power
RE: He looked great  
Ivan15 : 12:11 am : link
In comment 15812669 David B. said:
Quote:
But until today, I don't remember him getting caught from behind on long runs. I could be wrong, but I seem to remember that once he broke loose, he was usually gone.

And Saquon, high and tight, please. High and tight.

____________________________________
High and tight is not the problem as much as he never carries the ball in his left hand so the ball is exposed when he runs to the left.
______________________________________
RE: RE: Besides the other points mentioned  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:13 am : link
In comment 15812706 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
In comment 15812692 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


He looks like he lost some weight. I wonder if he focused more on speed/agility than size/power in his training this off-season.

He looked so damn nimble out there. On both his TD and 2pt conversion, his quick cuts were just so explosive and effortless that it reminded you of his rookie year.

Very promising start.



Yeah. But at the same time he lowered the shoulder on that 2 pt conversion and drove the defender back into the endzone. I don't ever recall Saquon being that physical.


I agree with the general premise of this thread that Saquon played a more “sustainable/mature” style. He definitely looked different today from his rookie year stylistically. Him finishing that run with physicality was definitely nice to see, since he started it with a nasty cut reminiscent of his rookie year.
RE:  
David B. : 12:22 am : link
Quote:
High and tight is not the problem as much as he never carries the ball in his left hand so the ball is exposed when he runs to the left.


That may be true as well, but the fumble today would NOT have happened if he was carrying it high and tight. He was carrying it that old-school way that causes too many fumbles. If Tiki could learn it, so can Barkley.
RE: Can't overlook, too, that...  
Thegratefulhead : 1:34 am : link
In comment 15812681 bw in dc said:
Quote:
he's playing for a new contract.

That is a great motivator...
Barkley always gave 100%. His motivation has never been question. He wasn't running for money. He ran angry. I like it...

I like it a lot.
RE: That might be the best he's ever looked running the ball  
Payasdaddy : 2:21 am : link
In comment 15812655 Matt M. said:
Quote:
as a Giant



I totally agree Running hard and had an intensity to him i havent scene
.  
Banks : 2:23 am : link
I feel like the last 2 years have made people forget just how good Barkley was his first 2 years (save for a couple games recovering from his ankle). He looked great today, but I don't think he's as good of a player as he was the first two years. He was truly something to behold. That play when he had open space and just decided to go head first was great, but younger Barkley breaks that tackle for a big gain. Younger Barkley may not have bowled people over, but he made contact and broke a lot of tackles.
The ankle and knee injuries have affected him. I don't think he will ever be what he was, but I'll take this version of him. I just pray he stays healthy.
He was the best player on the field  
NoGainDayne : 2:34 am : link
If he can put together a season of that we can go to the playoffs
That 2-point conversion  
montanagiant : 3:05 am : link
Was all SB. That would never have happen with any other back. He single handedly was the monster that won this game
RE: RE: He looked like he is on a mission  
bradshaw44 : 3:45 am : link
In comment 15812664 prdave73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15812642 montanagiant said:


Quote:


And I like it!



Agree. His burst was back, and you felt like he wanted to prove himself to all the doubters out there. So funny how many here thought he was done? He is a special back.


It’s just too bad he didn’t get to show it until game one of his last cost controlled year. After this he’s going to Hit FA and get big money from someone else. Unless we trade him before the dead line. I can’t see us resigning him for a ton. Unfortunately we have to trade him most likely due to needs and constraints.
he looked like he was  
Allen in CNJ : 5:08 am : link
touched by the hand of god
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:10 am : link
He was terrific.
RE: That 2-point conversion  
M.S. : 5:49 am : link
In comment 15812773 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Was all SB. That would never have happen with any other back. He single handedly was the monster that won this game

Absolutely. He was dead to rights on that two-point conversion, and he made a fantastic sharp cut to his right. And then a dive into the endzone.
There was a swing pass  
section125 : 6:32 am : link
that he took with a DB in front of him, he tried a deke but when the DB didn't bite, he dropped his shoulder and ran through him for 4 yards instead of zero. As we have all wanted, Barkley was taking the hard yards yesterday. 2nd and 6 is better than 2nd and 10.

And I agree he looks leaner. He never looked big at 232 anyway, always looked solid. But he does look a bit lighter - like 220/225.

And he picked up a blitz in the A Gap....

I also agree this was a better version of Barkley, even over his rookie year.

He has now tied Henry with the most (7) 50+ yard gains in the last 4 years.
It's amazing how a RB can look if he has a decent OL  
ZogZerg : 6:40 am : link
Last year he would literally have guys at his feet when he got the ball.

He is also very motivated to prove everyone wrong.

RE: he looked like he was  
TommyWiseau : 6:42 am : link
In comment 15812786 Allen in CNJ said:
Quote:
touched by the hand of god


Touche
Barkley  
ChrisRick : 6:54 am : link
Looks pretty much the same to me as before his acl. A couple of things are different: he has more experience and good blocking yesterday as opposed to the blocking he was getting where he was putting too much pressure on himself to make a play every play
All true. Said it on the other thread, Derrick Henry  
mfsd : 6:56 am : link
was the 2nd best RB on the field today. Which was amazing

I thought Kafka adapted well when he realized it was a game to feed Saquon, not dick around too much with gimmicks
RE: He played the last few seasons  
VinegarPeppers : 6:58 am : link
No, he played the last few seasons HURT or recovering from being hurt. This was no decision he made. He’s just healthy and the OL can run block.

In comment 15812657 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
like he was trying not to get hurt. Today he played like the best RB in the game. He played a physical game that we have not seen from him. I loved it. If he plays like that most of the season he may carry this team to the playoffs by himself. Our WR situation is fairly bleak so this team will probably only go as far as Barkley will take them.
RE: Can't overlook, too, that...  
VinegarPeppers : 7:01 am : link
Not a factor with Saquon Barkley. He had no OL and played either recovering from injury or while injured.

In comment 15812681 bw in dc said:
Quote:
he's playing for a new contract.

That is a great motivator...
RE: Helps when you have an offensive line that can block  
Maryland Blows : 7:02 am : link
In comment 15812643 JohnF said:
Quote:
and you're almost 100%. There were actual holes for him to run through. I was sick to death of seeing Barkley facing 3 defenders through the line as he was getting the ball.


Come this is BBI he is supposed to be able to break all 3 guys in the backfield. He was taken number 2 in the draft ahead of a QB.

It is amazing what a player with incredible talent can do when you give him a little space. This though is also based on scheme. DJ being mobile means teams have to honor and commit to him running the ball. That allows more space for Barkley. The better this OL gels the better we will get needle pointing in the right direction
RE: That might be the best he's ever looked running the ball  
Blue21 : 7:10 am : link
In comment 15812655 Matt M. said:
Quote:
as a Giant
This
Also  
ChrisRick : 7:12 am : link
Yesterday was the exact type of game where Saquon would carry the team in his rookie year only to have the defense let them down in the end -- which would spawn fans to say Saquon is not a difference maker (they would point to wins and losses for one player). That did not make sense to me then.
A contract...  
Brown_Hornet : 7:15 am : link
...is a great off-season motivator.
It's a great weight room motivator.

In game, I don't see it.
...  
ryanmkeane : 7:22 am : link
that was 2018 Barkley with probably less speed and more power
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 7:34 am : link
In comment 15812847 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that was 2018 Barkley with probably less speed and more power
It was much better than 2018 Barkley. He was more patient in waiting for his blockers, following the designed plays, and not dancing or bouncing everything outside. I think the OL is also better, which helped on the runs inside. I believe no negative runs yesterday. But, the other difference was the physicality. He ran harder and dropped the shoulder a few times where he would have tried to make a cut or crazy move before. He looked like a more complete back yesterday.
This is way premature, but next year...  
Matt M. : 7:37 am : link
If Barkley has a season of running like this, it might make it an interesting decision in the offseason. I think I am still in the camp of not re-signing him. But, I also came to that conclusion not expecting to see what we saw yesterday. If he can play a whole season and run like this, it would be tough to let him walk.
Yes - when healthy he’s clearly in the discussion  
gersh : 7:39 am : link
As the best RB in football
All those who have posted here multiple times how he was a horrible pick should feel free to mock him now.
Well shut my mouth  
averagejoe : 7:43 am : link
Who was this guy ? Easily his best game as a NY Giant. He was hitting the hole hard and lowering his shoulder for extra yards. He was reading blocks. He got the two point conversion on his own. Nobody was fooled at all so he took it outside, got facemasked, and dove across for the win.
I think playing this way will actually reduce his chance for injury. This is the kind of production we have all been waiting to see . He was a force yesterday .
RE: RE: That 2-point conversion  
bluefin : 7:43 am : link
In comment 15812793 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15812773 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Was all SB. That would never have happen with any other back. He single handedly was the monster that won this game


Absolutely. He was dead to rights on that two-point conversion, and he made a fantastic sharp cut to his right. And then a dive into the endzone.

he was amazingly low on that dive, in an instant he knew exactly how to attack to cross the goal line
I was rushing here this morning  
mittenedman : 7:43 am : link
to start a thread on how proud I am of this guy.

He gets in his own head and it was tough to watch such an elite athlete play at such a low level the last couple years. You almost forgot how good he was.

Yesterday was the kind of RB you expect at #2 overall. He went "head to head" with Derrick Henry, outperformed him, and took over the game in the 4th quarter. He had that killer instinct.

The Titans knew exactly what play the Giants were running on the 2 point conversion and stuffed it cold. Barkley scored anyway. It's as good an offensive play as we've seen around here in a long time.
I think a few things are in play  
nygiants16 : 7:51 am : link
1. He trusts the offensive line to open up holes for him and he knows when he gets the ball the hole is going to be there. He doesnt have to stitter or dance and then hit the hole. The play design worked and he hit the hole.

2. He trusts his own body as well. Last year coming off ACL surgery and then hurting the ankle there was never any trust in his body to hold up. When you have onjury after injury that gets into your head.

3. He knows he has a lot to prove not only to the coaches and fans but to himself, he was once considered the best player in his draft class and now people want to just get rid of him. That is going to have an effect on a plauer to run harder and more agressive. He is out to prove something.

It really is the perfect storm of  
mittenedman : 7:58 am : link
*improved scheme

*improved offensive line

*improved health

*experience

*contract year

It's gonna be fun to watch. I'd imagine the early part of this season is Daboll finding out what they do well. This is something you can build around.
Should Barkley have a monster season...  
Dnew15 : 8:06 am : link
he is going to put the NYG in an interesting spot.
They've got the franchise tag option, but it's going to be fascinating to watch.
RE: He played the last few seasons  
PatersonPlank : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15812657 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
like he was trying not to get hurt. Today he played like the best RB in the game. He played a physical game that we have not seen from him. I loved it. If he plays like that most of the season he may carry this team to the playoffs by himself. Our WR situation is fairly bleak so this team will probably only go as far as Barkley will take them.


Last season he was just trying not to get hurt. He was still recovering from an ACL/MCL/collateral (physically and mentally), and was basically out there to get reps. He still had a 100 yd game, but he wasn't the same. 9.1 yds per carry against a tough Tenn D is unbelievable
He ran really tough yesterday  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8:13 am : link
Everything forward. The staff went into this game thinking it would be hard to run on Tenn. I did not like the first half. DJ on the options? I think it was the second play and it looked like the same play he hurt his neck on. It's just not natural for him. Then the shorter passing game and the OL was struggling in PP. Use your backs. Toney/Wandale (when he returns) in the run game. This will open things up big downfield when they show the same looks and PA.

Two big top OT's. Interior better at run blocking. I hope they adjust the offense going forward. Really impressive effort from him today. I think it had a huge carryover to the teams confidence with his physicality.
He Is a Man On a Mission  
Bernie : 8:21 am : link
And played like the running back that was selected #2 overall. If he can stay healthy, he is going I have a huge year.
If he kept this up it would be a historical season  
PatersonPlank : 8:34 am : link
something like 4,000+ total yds, 2750 or so yards rushing. At 160 yds per game that would put him well ahead of OJ's 2000 in only 14 games, actually 2,200 in a 14 game season. Not sure if that is realistic, especially considering we aren't exactly a juggernaut.
Barkley responded publicly  
George : 9:00 am : link
To the published criticisms leveled against him in August by an anonymous NFL coach who said he ‘didn’t know how to play the RB position,’ and that both his dancing and poor pass protection were glaring problems in his game.

That clearly got under his skin. He looked like a Pro Bowler out there against Tennessee.

Let’s hope he makes Carolina look bad on Sunday.
Best by far I've ever seen Barkley.  
FStubbs : 9:50 am : link
I've said that he was a gadget player that you want to get out into open space, and Daboll did that, but more importantly, he took the tough yards, moved forward, and got the consistent yardage you want out of a RB *and* still broke the big plays.

If he plays like this, I wouldn't mind keeping him for the right price. The results of his effective play showed up in the W column. You win with the Barkley I saw yesterday.
I might be in the minority here, but  
Simms11 : 10:07 am : link
I would definitely consider resigning him, if he continues with games like that all season. The team can’t keep losing valuable players and I think he’s a foundational piece. I’d consider resigning him for a 4 year deal.
RE: RE: He looked great  
ron mexico : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15812730 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15812669 David B. said:


Quote:


But until today, I don't remember him getting caught from behind on long runs. I could be wrong, but I seem to remember that once he broke loose, he was usually gone.

And Saquon, high and tight, please. High and tight.



____________________________________
High and tight is not the problem as much as he never carries the ball in his left hand so the ball is exposed when he runs to the left.
______________________________________


Yeah, bit of a nitpick but on both long runs he should have shifted the ball to outside arm.

But overall a fantastic performance
RE: This is way premature, but next year...  
BSIMatt : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15812869 Matt M. said:
Quote:
If Barkley has a season of running like this, it might make it an interesting decision in the offseason. I think I am still in the camp of not re-signing him. But, I also came to that conclusion not expecting to see what we saw yesterday. If he can play a whole season and run like this, it would be tough to let him walk.


I don't know if they'd franchise tag Barkely but I remmeber maybe Duggan suggesting that in one of his articles about Giants possibly parting ways with Jones/Golladay/Barkley post 2022. I think he said the franchise tag was 13 mill for RB.
The nice thing about the way Barkley was running yesterday  
JohnF : 12:52 pm : link
was the way he was punishing defensive players with his runs. You tend to get less injuries when you're the hammer and the other guy is the nail.

The Titans were VERY good against the run last year, so I'm really excited to see how good SB will be with the new offensive line against weaker defenses. The more this line gets seasoned, the more we're going to see the real Sequon!
The franchise tag is $9.6mm this year.  
cosmicj : 12:54 pm : link
$10mm for something close to Barkley in yesterdays’s game? Sign me up.

The important thing is that the numbers top HBs get don’t make for the sort of crippling decisions signing players like Golladay or Solder do. Ezekiel Elliott’s contract averages a~$10mm cap hit in its first 4 seasons through 2022. Derrick Henry’s averages about $11mm in the first 4 years, through 2023.

Keep that level in mind.
He had 7 rushing 1st downs yesterday  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 12:58 pm : link
He had 27 of them in 13 games last year (ewwww).

What a difference.
RE: RE: Can't overlook, too, that...  
djm : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15812759 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15812681 bw in dc said:


Quote:


he's playing for a new contract.

That is a great motivator...

Barkley always gave 100%. His motivation has never been question. He wasn't running for money. He ran angry. I like it...

I like it a lot.


While everything BW says is true he still cannot help himself.

BArkley was always a field tilting talent. SOme of you get lost in your own exhaust at times. Example being me literally being mocked off some threads by merely suggesting that Barkley is in a franchise talent who wasn't as bad as the eye test would indicate in 2021.

IT's ok to admit you're wrong. Barkley is great when healthy. He isn't "bad at football" unless he's at 50% yet still the best player on an awful team. Sure, then just about anyone would be "bad at football."

He's always worked harder than most and came to camp in the best possible shape. HE's always been insanely NFL ready talented. He's also been brutally injured the last 2 seasons. Now he's back. And he's got halfway decent run blocking (hopefully it lasts)
What I really enjoyed about Barkley aside from his gamebreaking  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:44 pm : link
performance.. was watching the opposing players get up slowly after contact with him. He was abusing defenders out there with his size and power.
