Barkley looked like a different RB today Rico : 9/11/2022 11:22 pm

I know there is already a thread on Barkley, but this point is buried pretty deep in the comments.



Barkley looked like a different player today. As a rookie, the first defender could never tackle him. Today he often ran right into and through the first defender. He used to jump cut before going forward. Today he went forward first. He still made some nice jump cuts, but they all happened while moving forward.



It seemed almost like we were using him on quick hitters the way the Giants of the 80's used Joe Morris. Barkley used to run a lot like Barry Sanders, but today he reminded me more of Little Joe.



It's amazing that our coaching staff was able to totally remake his running style, and the results speak for themselves. Kudos to the coaches, the run blocking, and Barkley!