Barkley looked like a different RB today

I know there is already a thread on Barkley, but this point is buried pretty deep in the comments.
Barkley looked like a different player today. As a rookie, the first defender could never tackle him. Today he often ran right into and through the first defender. He used to jump cut before going forward. Today he went forward first. He still made some nice jump cuts, but they all happened while moving forward.
It seemed almost like we were using him on quick hitters the way the Giants of the 80's used Joe Morris. Barkley used to run a lot like Barry Sanders, but today he reminded me more of Little Joe.
It's amazing that our coaching staff was able to totally remake his running style, and the results speak for themselves. Kudos to the coaches, the run blocking, and Barkley!
He looked so damn nimble out there. On both his TD and 2pt conversion, his quick cuts were just so explosive and effortless that it reminded you of his rookie year.
Very promising start.
I thought that too, he looked leaner all around,lighter/quicker.
He looks like he lost some weight. I wonder if he focused more on speed/agility than size/power in his training this off-season.
Yeah. But at the same time he lowered the shoulder on that 2 pt conversion and drove the defender back into the endzone. I don't ever recall Saquon being that physical.
Old Saquon would have tried to hurdle the defender and avoid contact. He is not afarid on initiating contact anymore. Good job DaBALLS.
And Saquon, high and tight, please. High and tight.
High and tight is not the problem as much as he never carries the ball in his left hand so the ball is exposed when he runs to the left.
I agree with the general premise of this thread that Saquon played a more “sustainable/mature” style. He definitely looked different today from his rookie year stylistically. Him finishing that run with physicality was definitely nice to see, since he started it with a nasty cut reminiscent of his rookie year.
That may be true as well, but the fumble today would NOT have happened if he was carrying it high and tight. He was carrying it that old-school way that causes too many fumbles. If Tiki could learn it, so can Barkley.
That is a great motivator...
I like it a lot.
I totally agree Running hard and had an intensity to him i havent scene
The ankle and knee injuries have affected him. I don't think he will ever be what he was, but I'll take this version of him. I just pray he stays healthy.
And I like it!
Agree. His burst was back, and you felt like he wanted to prove himself to all the doubters out there. So funny how many here thought he was done? He is a special back.
It’s just too bad he didn’t get to show it until game one of his last cost controlled year. After this he’s going to Hit FA and get big money from someone else. Unless we trade him before the dead line. I can’t see us resigning him for a ton. Unfortunately we have to trade him most likely due to needs and constraints.
Absolutely. He was dead to rights on that two-point conversion, and he made a fantastic sharp cut to his right. And then a dive into the endzone.
And I agree he looks leaner. He never looked big at 232 anyway, always looked solid. But he does look a bit lighter - like 220/225.
And he picked up a blitz in the A Gap....
I also agree this was a better version of Barkley, even over his rookie year.
He has now tied Henry with the most (7) 50+ yard gains in the last 4 years.
He is also very motivated to prove everyone wrong.
Touche
I thought Kafka adapted well when he realized it was a game to feed Saquon, not dick around too much with gimmicks
That is a great motivator...
Come this is BBI he is supposed to be able to break all 3 guys in the backfield. He was taken number 2 in the draft ahead of a QB.
It is amazing what a player with incredible talent can do when you give him a little space. This though is also based on scheme. DJ being mobile means teams have to honor and commit to him running the ball. That allows more space for Barkley. The better this OL gels the better we will get needle pointing in the right direction
It's a great weight room motivator.
In game, I don't see it.
All those who have posted here multiple times how he was a horrible pick should feel free to mock him now.
I think playing this way will actually reduce his chance for injury. This is the kind of production we have all been waiting to see . He was a force yesterday .
Was all SB. That would never have happen with any other back. He single handedly was the monster that won this game
Absolutely. He was dead to rights on that two-point conversion, and he made a fantastic sharp cut to his right. And then a dive into the endzone.
he was amazingly low on that dive, in an instant he knew exactly how to attack to cross the goal line
He gets in his own head and it was tough to watch such an elite athlete play at such a low level the last couple years. You almost forgot how good he was.
Yesterday was the kind of RB you expect at #2 overall. He went "head to head" with Derrick Henry, outperformed him, and took over the game in the 4th quarter. He had that killer instinct.
The Titans knew exactly what play the Giants were running on the 2 point conversion and stuffed it cold. Barkley scored anyway. It's as good an offensive play as we've seen around here in a long time.
2. He trusts his own body as well. Last year coming off ACL surgery and then hurting the ankle there was never any trust in his body to hold up. When you have onjury after injury that gets into your head.
3. He knows he has a lot to prove not only to the coaches and fans but to himself, he was once considered the best player in his draft class and now people want to just get rid of him. That is going to have an effect on a plauer to run harder and more agressive. He is out to prove something.
*improved offensive line
*improved health
*experience
*contract year
It's gonna be fun to watch. I'd imagine the early part of this season is Daboll finding out what they do well. This is something you can build around.
They've got the franchise tag option, but it's going to be fascinating to watch.
Last season he was just trying not to get hurt. He was still recovering from an ACL/MCL/collateral (physically and mentally), and was basically out there to get reps. He still had a 100 yd game, but he wasn't the same. 9.1 yds per carry against a tough Tenn D is unbelievable
Two big top OT's. Interior better at run blocking. I hope they adjust the offense going forward. Really impressive effort from him today. I think it had a huge carryover to the teams confidence with his physicality.
That clearly got under his skin. He looked like a Pro Bowler out there against Tennessee.
Let’s hope he makes Carolina look bad on Sunday.
If he plays like this, I wouldn't mind keeping him for the right price. The results of his effective play showed up in the W column. You win with the Barkley I saw yesterday.
But until today, I don't remember him getting caught from behind on long runs. I could be wrong, but I seem to remember that once he broke loose, he was usually gone.
And Saquon, high and tight, please. High and tight.
High and tight is not the problem as much as he never carries the ball in his left hand so the ball is exposed when he runs to the left.
Yeah, bit of a nitpick but on both long runs he should have shifted the ball to outside arm.
But overall a fantastic performance
I don't know if they'd franchise tag Barkely but I remmeber maybe Duggan suggesting that in one of his articles about Giants possibly parting ways with Jones/Golladay/Barkley post 2022. I think he said the franchise tag was 13 mill for RB.
The Titans were VERY good against the run last year, so I'm really excited to see how good SB will be with the new offensive line against weaker defenses. The more this line gets seasoned, the more we're going to see the real Sequon!
The important thing is that the numbers top HBs get don’t make for the sort of crippling decisions signing players like Golladay or Solder do. Ezekiel Elliott’s contract averages a~$10mm cap hit in its first 4 seasons through 2022. Derrick Henry’s averages about $11mm in the first 4 years, through 2023.
Keep that level in mind.
What a difference.
he's playing for a new contract.
That is a great motivator...
Barkley always gave 100%. His motivation has never been question. He wasn't running for money. He ran angry. I like it...
I like it a lot.
While everything BW says is true he still cannot help himself.
BArkley was always a field tilting talent. SOme of you get lost in your own exhaust at times. Example being me literally being mocked off some threads by merely suggesting that Barkley is in a franchise talent who wasn't as bad as the eye test would indicate in 2021.
IT's ok to admit you're wrong. Barkley is great when healthy. He isn't "bad at football" unless he's at 50% yet still the best player on an awful team. Sure, then just about anyone would be "bad at football."
He's always worked harder than most and came to camp in the best possible shape. HE's always been insanely NFL ready talented. He's also been brutally injured the last 2 seasons. Now he's back. And he's got halfway decent run blocking (hopefully it lasts)