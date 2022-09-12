for display only
Jones has the 4th best QBR this week among starters

PatersonPlank : 9:04 am
Even though he was the most pressured QB on the day according to Next Gen stats:

"Daniel Jones has been pressured on 73.3% of his dropbacks in the first half (11 QBP on 15 dropbacks), the 2nd-highest rate in a single half over the last three seasons among quarterbacks with 10+ dropbacks."

Even though he played at Tenn, his QBR was only bested by Mahomes, Herbert, and Cousins. Its important to give Jones credit when its due, because we all know he gets the opposite even when its not
NextGenStats - ( New Window )
Shhhhhh  
It's a New Day : 9:06 am : link
Don't let the haters see this.
He had some good moments  
JonC : 9:07 am : link
and some really ugly ones, not unlike his NFL career on average. Hopefully the former will become more than the latter, and on a regular basis. They key is make plays and don't make the ugly ones that get you beat.

Jones had a lot of help too, that was even better to see.
.....  
Micko : 9:07 am : link
My son and I watched the highlight so I could show him what a "clean" pocket looks like for Tannehill and just how bad the pass blocking was for Jones where the inside was a mess constantly giving up pressure. What will Jones look like when he actually has a clean pocket 50% of the time? That's what we need to see. He really was under a lot of stress yesterday.
He also had  
HMunster : 9:08 am : link
- The 2nd highest completion %
- The 6th highest TD %
- The 6th highest AY/A

All while having the highest Sack %

The INT was boneheaded, but DJ did his job yesterday.
I feel like Jones did not have a good game.  
Dinger : 9:09 am : link
I am not a basher either. The interception in the redzone made me feel like he is not the answer. Everybody playing and watching the game knew he was going to throw it to Barkley. That was a 1st year mistake. Right there, that could have cost us the game if there kicker finds the space between the goalposts. 4th year in the league he shouldn't be making that mistake. I can forgive underthrowing SS. I can look past scrambling and coming up short on a couple of 3rd downs. That INT was ALL on him.
Looked a little uncomfortable...  
bluewave : 9:10 am : link
First time facing starters, a monster D line which really took it to the interior OL, new offensive system, etc...

I think it's going to be much like his rookie year. Going to be a little rough around the edges first 4 games or so and then it will open up.
QBR is not the be all and end all  
Mike in NY : 9:11 am : link
If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.

(1) Too many turnovers
(2) Missed open WR's
(3) In trying to not lock onto one target I think there were times when he got off someone too quick and went to the check down, but a bigger play was there to be made if he trusted his WR
This thread has  
Ron Johnson : 9:11 am : link
'23 pages' written all over it.
RE: This thread has  
Jimmy Googs : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15813016 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
'23 pages' written all over it.


oh, yeah...
RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
JonC : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.

(1) Too many turnovers
(2) Missed open WR's
(3) In trying to not lock onto one target I think there were times when he got off someone too quick and went to the check down, but a bigger play was there to be made if he trusted his WR


Yep, there were many examples of lost plays if you chart out the game, which Daboll certainly will.
The INT was inexcusable  
Everyone Relax : 9:15 am : link
but other than that he played well. Titans have a very good defense and our pass blocking has a lot of work to do. The bottom line is HE FREAKIN WON A GAME!
I'm a Jones guy  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:17 am : link
and I hope he turns the corner. I just think he's got to get out of his own head after 3 terrible coaches in a row. Its tough when you second guess yourself out there.
RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
HMunster : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.


If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.


Passer rating  
jeff57 : 9:17 am : link
QBR was 25th.
Link - ( New Window )
Jones  
Br00klyn : 9:18 am : link
Made some questionable decisions on his designed runs and had that awful INT, other than that he was solid considering he had no time to throw all day long
What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 9:26 am : link
In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.
ajr  
JonC : 9:27 am : link
correcto.
Since his first professional appearance  
George : 9:29 am : link
it's been clear that, when given a clean pocket and the ability to step into his throws, Daniel Jones can get the job done. It's also been clear that he's not terribly effective when he's running for his life.

Given the fact that pass protection was abysmal throughout the first half and for a significant portion of the second, DJ held up remarkably well. His QBR is low (not 4th best) thanks to the sacks, but his Passer Rating is quite high.

I'm not sold on him being the answer in 2023 and beyond, but yesterday was a good day for Daniel Jones.
i'm just not seeing it.  
islander1 : 9:33 am : link
he was pretty terrible yesterday, and i'll stand by it.

Checkdown Charlie.

One big play, one hideous turnover in the end zone. Irrelevant with his feet. Once again, put the ball on the ground for another ugly turnover.

He's not good enough.
RE: Since his first professional appearance  
PatersonPlank : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15813074 George said:
Quote:
it's been clear that, when given a clean pocket and the ability to step into his throws, Daniel Jones can get the job done. It's also been clear that he's not terribly effective when he's running for his life.

Given the fact that pass protection was abysmal throughout the first half and for a significant portion of the second, DJ held up remarkably well. His QBR is low (not 4th best) thanks to the sacks, but his Passer Rating is quite high.

I'm not sold on him being the answer in 2023 and beyond, but yesterday was a good day for Daniel Jones.


Yes, sorry, should have wrote passer rating. Still a good stat line for him.
RE: What doesn’t show up  
Ron Johnson : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.
missed receivers? The ball only hit the ground 4 times. .... while under constant pressure.
RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15813082 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.

missed receivers? The ball only hit the ground 4 times. .... while under constant pressure.


That doesn’t mean there weren’t open receivers elsewhere where he checked it down. There were. You guys keep box score scouting with Jones and it’s maddening.
RE: What doesn’t show up  
Snablats : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.

He also came back from that awful 1st half and bad INT and led a GW TD drive in the final minutes

Lets see if the PTSD from the previous coaching regimes wears off during the season
As mentioned above…  
Jarvis : 9:38 am : link
QBR and QB rating are different. QBR is a representative of overall play and QB rating is purely a mathematical equation based on stats.

His QB rating was 4th….

His QBR was 25th

While there is no perfect formula for defining QB play, QBR is significantly for indicative than QB rating.

Either way, it is clear that this wasn’t a “terrible game” nor a “great game” by Jones. Some good, some bad. One great play (arguable the throw to Shep) and one horrific play. There was nothing Jones did to say “we don’t need to look for an upgrade at the position.”

I thought he was OK  
armstead98 : 9:40 am : link
The interception was horrendous and can't be overlooked but other than that I thought he took care of the ball in spite of constant pressure and made a few big plays.

The defense was playing lights out and Jones kept the team in the game and made a few big throws.

Still far from where he needs to be but against one of the best defenses we'll face all year I'll take.

Looking forward to seeing him when he gets some time to throw. I think we might stomp on Carolina this week.
The one play the epitomized Jones's Career  
GNewGiants : 9:41 am : link
I believe it was in the third quarter down at our end. It was 3rd and 5. He did a nice job stepping up in the pocket and rolling to his right. He had room to run and a WR streaking across the middle wide open.

He could have either ran it or just threw it to the wide open WR for an easy first down. Instead, he hesitated and didnt know what to do and eventually got sacked.

Those are the missed plays people are talking about. It goes down as a sack and the OL gets blamed, but there was a play to have there. This happens way, way too much when he is QBing.
until he is replaced  
LG in NYC : 9:41 am : link
I will root for him to play as well as he can. I will celebrate the good plays and wins, and yell when he messes up (which I am confident he will continue to do).

he isn't and never will be elite or worthy of his draft slot.
i think everyone needs to stop thinking of him in those terms and watch him for what he is - a middling QB (not the worst as several here would like for you to believe) who when given time and assistance, can win you some games... but who will also mess up plenty week to week.

RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15813088 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.


He also came back from that awful 1st half and bad INT and led a GW TD drive in the final minutes

Lets see if the PTSD from the previous coaching regimes wears off during the season


I’d say Saqoun led the game winning drive. Jones had three passing attempts for 11 yards. Until the play on the 1 they ran the ball 8 straight times. They clearly didn’t want to put the ball in his hands until they could minimize the risk.
RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
HMunster : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15813087 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813082 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.

missed receivers? The ball only hit the ground 4 times. .... while under constant pressure.



That doesn’t mean there weren’t open receivers elsewhere where he checked it down. There were. You guys keep box score scouting with Jones and it’s maddening.

As maddening as the 8,000th thread saying DJ sucks? Okay.
The pass blocking was concerning  
OBJ_AllDay : 9:47 am : link
It looked as bad as ever in that first half. The fact he was being crucified as the problem in the game thread at that time was laughable. With that said, the red zone into was about as bad as it gets. Horrible throw.
He plays exactly like a backup QB  
Jerry in_DC : 9:47 am : link
Conservative check downs. An occasional big play. Some back breaking mistakes. Needs a lot of opportunities to generate points.

If he is surrounded by a very good running game and a defense that gets him the ball back when he screws up, then he can be OK as a caretaker. As an actual starting QB who drives prodctive offense, he falls way short
RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
PatersonPlank : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15813087 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813082 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.

missed receivers? The ball only hit the ground 4 times. .... while under constant pressure.



That doesn’t mean there weren’t open receivers elsewhere where he checked it down. There were. You guys keep box score scouting with Jones and it’s maddening.


This line of argument I don't like. Its basically set up to say that DJ stinks no matter what his stats/results are, because he missed some mythical bigger plays. We don't know this at all for certain. We don't know what his progression was, we don't know what Daboll is asking him to do on a play, we don't know what kind of risks Daboll wants him to take, hell we don't really know if the other WR's are open because all we are doing is watching a tape in slo-motion. Thing are different in a real game.

All QBs make decisions based on reads and assignments, and frankly we don't know enough to make a statement on what was the right one, especially when he completed the one he chose.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 9:50 am : link
Jones has good physical abilities but he looks so unnatural playing the position.
I mean  
ajr2456 : 9:52 am : link
For starters there was the sack where he scrambled and could have either ran or thrown it to an open receiver and didn’t. Or was that the play call?
RE: .....  
Dnew15 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15813133 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jones has good physical abilities but he looks so unnatural playing the position.


I feel this way too.
Even when he falls - it looks awkward and weird.

It's like watching Engram trying to catch a football - it just doesn't look natural.
Jerry  
JonC : 9:52 am : link
Agreed. I'd be interested to see what his chart looks like after they watch the game film, there was a lot of vintage Jones yesterday.
If you watched that game being happy with Jones..  
Sean : 9:52 am : link
we just disagree. I still have all the same concerns: game is too fast for him, misses plays which are there, gives up on plays too soon & turns the ball over.

Yesterday was a great win and I’m not going to dwell on Jones, but for this team to be a legit NFC contender, the QB position needs to be much better.
RE: I mean  
GNewGiants : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15813139 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For starters there was the sack where he scrambled and could have either ran or thrown it to an open receiver and didn’t. Or was that the play call?


Come on man!! I just posted this situation!

Stealing my thunder I see... haha
Jones looked like he always does…  
wma31 : 9:57 am : link
Meaning his legs help us and he found a nice deep connection with Shep for the big play. They also kept his throws fairly safe. His talent has never been the issue.

The issue is he turned the ball over twice, including a pick in the end zone of a one score game in the 4th quarter. Two turnovers is too many, especially when the game plan was riding Saquon.

We can nitpick at stats all day, and trust me, I’ve been a huge supporter of wanting Jones to be more than he’s been. But this is who he is, and we’ll have to live with it for the rest of this season before the new regime can find the next QB.
I think yesterday Jones was average  
nygiants16 : 9:57 am : link
he was good enough to win but also bad enough where if they lost you could say damn Jones missed some plays..

To me what is maddening with Jones is he doesnt trust himself to take chances, thats what drives me nuts..

There is a difference between throwing the Int he did yesterday and throwing an int when your trying to take a chance, give me the QB thats going to trust his arm because more times than not you are going to succeed..
What  
Toth029 : 9:59 am : link
Was being protected? Daniel passing or the line pass blocking? Neal and Thomas were good in pass pro but the interior was not. Jeffrey Simmons looked like Clyde Simmons.

The run blocking was smooth though and that's what was working even when Brieda was in.
He was OK  
Lambuth_Special : 10:01 am : link
Outside of the Barkley INT, I thought the times where he actually got passes off, the placement and accuracy was good even if most were short passes. I have no problem with the Shepard underthrow as it was only a slight underthrow, and it's much better to underthrow than overthrow in those wide open scenarios (see the Slayton miss last year at Washington).

The problems were: he seemed awkward and slow on running plays, and he struggled a lot with any kind of dirty pocket. It's the throws he didn't attempt in those plays that stand out. In particular, on one 3rd and short in the 2nd half - after the Titans had gone up 20-13 - he missed about three open guys at the sticks in the middle of the field and took off toward the sideline. He was sacked from behind.

With this version of Daniel Jones and the Giants O, it's not hard to imagine 8 or 9 wins with the schedule. You get one Saquan TD drive, another Jones bomb TD, and another TD from Jones dink-and-dunks and runs and that adds up to 21-24 points and some tight victories. That's the ceiling, however, because there needs to more playmaking in the intermediate part of the field from Jones. Maybe if the protection improves, we'll see it, but I'm still skeptical.
RE: i'm just not seeing it.  
Capt. Don : 10:01 am : link
In comment 15813078 islander1 said:
Quote:
he was pretty terrible yesterday, and i'll stand by it.

Checkdown Charlie.

One big play, one hideous turnover in the end zone. Irrelevant with his feet. Once again, put the ball on the ground for another ugly turnover.

He's not good enough.


Jones did not play great yesterday but the fumble was not ugly. There is not a QB in the league that holds on to that ball.

The interception, now that was ugly.
RE: .....  
Eric on Li : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15813133 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
Jones has good physical abilities but he looks so unnatural playing the position.


it was his first game with his 4th OC and 3rd HC so im hoping he looks a little more natural as time goes on. Making the slide / don't slide decision has always been awkward for him.

i agree that the word robotic fits his game but there's both good and bad in that - and the good side of it is that he robotically puts almost every pass where it's supposed to go. combined with his ability to get a few first downs with his legs that's a really solid tannehilly floor to start from and i think we saw that yesterday. hopefully there's upside as he gets more comfortable in the system and with the receivers.

i actually didn't think he played particularly great yesterday, i think his washington, carolina, and new orleans games were all better last year, but for the life of me i dont know how anyone could look at that as a negative thing since he was able to put up solid numbers and lead a game winning drive on the road against last year's top seed in the AFC despite not playing his best (and making perhaps his single worst decision as a pro on the int). what we saw yesterday is with a more modern offense there's more margin for error because you aren't wasting so many first downs.
RE: The one play the epitomized Jones's Career  
Lambuth_Special : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15813106 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
I believe it was in the third quarter down at our end. It was 3rd and 5. He did a nice job stepping up in the pocket and rolling to his right. He had room to run and a WR streaking across the middle wide open.

He could have either ran it or just threw it to the wide open WR for an easy first down. Instead, he hesitated and didnt know what to do and eventually got sacked.

Those are the missed plays people are talking about. It goes down as a sack and the OL gets blamed, but there was a play to have there. This happens way, way too much when he is QBing.


If this is the play I'm thinking off (the series after the Titans made it 20-13), that was maddening. There were three players open at the sticks the moment he took off toward the sideline.
It happened a few times  
JonC : 10:07 am : link
it was like Jones didn't see any receivers 10+ yards downfield because he was staring at defenders, and they were wide open for easy first downs.
Two of the TD drives  
ajr2456 : 10:10 am : link
Had a total of 3 passing attempts. Some of that was definitely because of the line, but some it was also they don’t trust Jones to make sound decisions of the pocket does break down.
RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
rsjem1979 : 10:11 am : link
In comment 15813109 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


I’d say Saqoun led the game winning drive. Jones had three passing attempts for 11 yards. Until the play on the 1 they ran the ball 8 straight times. They clearly didn’t want to put the ball in his hands until they could minimize the risk.


It was VERY obvious that Daboll/Kafka were not going to let Jones screw up that drive. Christ, they were more willing to let Toney throw a pass down there than Jones.
He's quite a bit like Eli, as we all see.  
Beezer : 10:12 am : link
Some really good, some really bad, and a little ugly.

The thing that worries me the most about yesterday's game ... and my son and I said it several times ... Daniel Jones is going to get killed (eventually) having QB run plays called for him that much.

I get it if he tuck and goes. But that number of running plays ... oy. Makes me very nervous.

My son even said, do you think they're maybe trying to get him hurt? Then go with Taylor and HAVE to draft a QB?

Ha!
Jones feels like Trubisky was in Chicago  
Sean : 10:14 am : link
Just a placeholder until the next guy. You think that performance is earning him a franchise tag at $30M plus?

Again, great win though.
RE: He's quite a bit like Eli, as we all see.  
Essex : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15813211 Beezer said:
Quote:
Some really good, some really bad, and a little ugly.

The thing that worries me the most about yesterday's game ... and my son and I said it several times ... Daniel Jones is going to get killed (eventually) having QB run plays called for him that much.

I get it if he tuck and goes. But that number of running plays ... oy. Makes me very nervous.

My son even said, do you think they're maybe trying to get him hurt? Then go with Taylor and HAVE to draft a QB?

Ha!

He goes head first way, way too much.
If you’re going to go head first  
ajr2456 : 10:15 am : link
At least make sure you’re picking up the first doing it.
RE: Shhhhhh  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15812995 It's a New Day said:
Quote:
Don't let the haters see this.

This obsession with the "haters" is absurd.

The "haters" are just Giants fans who see DJ as an impediment to consistent, sustained success. They're rooting for the same thing (presumably) that you are: for the Giants to be championship contenders. They just don't see DJ being the QB that brings the team to that level.

So are they actually "haters"? Or are the DJFC the ones who put a single player above the success of the team? Because we all know the team has sucked for the past several years, and has never been good at all during DJ's career. The DJFC will openly advocate for replacing any number of players who surround DJ without giving any responsibility for the team's shortcomings to DJ himself. Where's your loyalty to those other players? Where's the curiosity about whether DJ is holding THEM back instead of the other way around?

The "haters" don't hate DJ. They just care about the Giants more than any individual player. It's the DJFC that actually has their priorities out of whack.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:16 am : link
He had some good moments, some bad moments, & some WTF? moments.

In short...a usual DJ performance.
This is the play I'm talking about  
Lambuth_Special : 10:20 am : link


There weren't three guys at the sticks, but nevertheless he had a couple of good options here and space to move in the pocket. He's gotta keep his head up.
The Jones fans  
AnnapolisMike : 10:20 am : link
Will take what they want from the performance. The haters will point to what they want to trumpet.

Bottom line it is a team game and the Giants won. The QB played well enough to allow the Giants to win the game against what we think is a superior opponent on the road.
RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
Dr. D : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15813038 HMunster said:
Quote:
In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.




If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.

And he's not going to be playing against a defense as tough as the Titans D in their loud home stadium every week.
The interception sucked but  
widmerseyebrow : 10:25 am : link
the killer is not seeing the wide open receivers.
After this week  
ajr2456 : 10:27 am : link
Teams are going to focus on Saqoun and allow Jones to try to beat them. We’ll see if he’s up for the challenge.
RE: This is the play I'm talking about  
Lambuth_Special : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15813231 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:


There weren't three guys at the sticks, but nevertheless he had a couple of good options here and space to move in the pocket. He's gotta keep his head up.


As an aside, what a nicely designed play. There's a couple of Titan DBs stuck in no-mans-land trying to play either the middle or the flat.
RE: The interception sucked but  
AnnapolisMike : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15813247 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
the killer is not seeing the wide open receivers.


Jones was getting killed and had happy feet on this play. The Giants are starting two rookies on the OL. We are probably going to see this happen quite a bit. This is the biggest issues in Jones' game.
RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15813038 HMunster said:
Quote:
In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.




If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.

This is where it becomes clear that many fans don't pay enough attention to the rest of the league, so they lack context.

If DJ's final 2022 stats look like that, it will be a remarkable step forward for him (especially since you're extrapolating over a full 17 game season and he's never played a full season), but it wouldn't be an especially great season for an NFL QB in 2022.

3400 passing yards would have been good for 20th in the league in 2021, behind Taylor Heinicke.

34 passing TDs would have been good for 9th.

450 rushing yards would have been good for 6th or 7th among QBs (if we're giving DJ 17 games, we should do the same for all other QBs in this exercise, so Jackson, Murray, Wilson would all leap ahead of DJ).

Total yards from scrimmage for DJ would be under 4,000. That would still land firmly in the bottom third of the league.

If we're extrapolating the good, let's also keep the bad - it would also include 17 INTs and 17 fumbles lost. 34 turnovers would be terrible - it would be 50% higher than the most turnover-prone QB performance in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence led the league with 22 turnovers last year).

It would be a huge step forward. Enormous progress. Probably not a Pro Bowl season, barring injury attrition among NFC QBs. But it does point out just how far down DJ's play has been, that such a gigantic leap forward in his level of play would still only get him to the middle of the pack.
RE: This is the play I'm talking about  
Essex : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15813231 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:


There weren't three guys at the sticks, but nevertheless he had a couple of good options here and space to move in the pocket. He's gotta keep his head up.


That was a terrible play, a winning QB makes that play 95% of the time. Jones just did not think fast enough on that one.
Dunk  
JonC : 10:34 am : link
nice post.
RE: RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
Eric on Li : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15813271 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813038 HMunster said:


Quote:


In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.




If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.




This is where it becomes clear that many fans don't pay enough attention to the rest of the league, so they lack context.

If DJ's final 2022 stats look like that, it will be a remarkable step forward for him (especially since you're extrapolating over a full 17 game season and he's never played a full season), but it wouldn't be an especially great season for an NFL QB in 2022.

3400 passing yards would have been good for 20th in the league in 2021, behind Taylor Heinicke.

34 passing TDs would have been good for 9th.

450 rushing yards would have been good for 6th or 7th among QBs (if we're giving DJ 17 games, we should do the same for all other QBs in this exercise, so Jackson, Murray, Wilson would all leap ahead of DJ).

Total yards from scrimmage for DJ would be under 4,000. That would still land firmly in the bottom third of the league.

If we're extrapolating the good, let's also keep the bad - it would also include 17 INTs and 17 fumbles lost. 34 turnovers would be terrible - it would be 50% higher than the most turnover-prone QB performance in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence led the league with 22 turnovers last year).

It would be a huge step forward. Enormous progress. Probably not a Pro Bowl season, barring injury attrition among NFC QBs. But it does point out just how far down DJ's play has been, that such a gigantic leap forward in his level of play would still only get him to the middle of the pack.


come on, it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season. in 2 of his last 4 seasons he's averaged only 220 yards per game.

imo the takeaway from yesterday's game is that jones played pretty middle of the road even for him, and yet he still won a game in the 4th Q on the road against a solid opponent and the offense was more functional so he was able to do so while putting up stats that prorated out would be a season all of us would sign for in blood right now.

i dont think anyone has made the argument that yesterday's play deserves an extension (even if it continues for a full year) but it was a step in the right direction and if he continues playing like that he will probably get tagged. it was a very Tannehill-esque performance which isn't a bad floor. hopefully there's more ceiling to come.
RE: RE: i'm just not seeing it.  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15813170 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
In comment 15813078 islander1 said:


Quote:


he was pretty terrible yesterday, and i'll stand by it.

Checkdown Charlie.

One big play, one hideous turnover in the end zone. Irrelevant with his feet. Once again, put the ball on the ground for another ugly turnover.

He's not good enough.



Jones did not play great yesterday but the fumble was not ugly. There is not a QB in the league that holds on to that ball.

The interception, now that was ugly.

There are several QBs in the league that are not still in their windup when the defender gets to them on that fumble. DJ takes too long to process and doesn't seem to have the sort of instincts that allow him to react to the game without having to process it in the first place.

I'll keep beating this drum - DJ gets pressured a lot, but not all of it is because of the OL. Many of the elite QBs have average pocket time of around 2.3-2.4 seconds, and then they get the ball out. In 2021, DJ's average pocket time was 2.5 seconds. So if he's getting more time in the pocket than it takes Brady, Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, etc. to get the ball out, is it really the OL's fault? Or are they being asked to block a split second longer than other OLs are because DJ takes longer to throw than other QBs take?
RE: RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
widmerseyebrow : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15813271 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813038 HMunster said:


Quote:


In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.




If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.




This is where it becomes clear that many fans don't pay enough attention to the rest of the league, so they lack context.

If DJ's final 2022 stats look like that, it will be a remarkable step forward for him (especially since you're extrapolating over a full 17 game season and he's never played a full season), but it wouldn't be an especially great season for an NFL QB in 2022.

3400 passing yards would have been good for 20th in the league in 2021, behind Taylor Heinicke.

34 passing TDs would have been good for 9th.

450 rushing yards would have been good for 6th or 7th among QBs (if we're giving DJ 17 games, we should do the same for all other QBs in this exercise, so Jackson, Murray, Wilson would all leap ahead of DJ).

Total yards from scrimmage for DJ would be under 4,000. That would still land firmly in the bottom third of the league.

If we're extrapolating the good, let's also keep the bad - it would also include 17 INTs and 17 fumbles lost. 34 turnovers would be terrible - it would be 50% higher than the most turnover-prone QB performance in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence led the league with 22 turnovers last year).

It would be a huge step forward. Enormous progress. Probably not a Pro Bowl season, barring injury attrition among NFC QBs. But it does point out just how far down DJ's play has been, that such a gigantic leap forward in his level of play would still only get him to the middle of the pack.


Good post. I've made this point before on one of the "guess Jones stats" posts to the people who optimistically guess 3500 yards. In today's NFL, in a 17 game season that is not going to cut it for a guy you want to lead you to a Super Bowl someday and we have to make that decision at the end of this season.
I think this was a hard game to judge him either way.  
Mike in Long Beach : 10:40 am : link
For a few reasons:

1. He was pretty limited in terms of the game plan. Wasn't really in a position to light the field on fire or embarrass himself. This is evident in both his lack of incompletions and lack of total yards.

2. The running game took over, so there was no reason to move away from it.

3. Game 1 in a new offense (again). There's going to be a feeling-out process and he'll likely be on the reserved side for another week or two.

The INT is pretty concerning to me. Another poster made a good point on another thread. You only throw a back-shoulder pass when the DB isn't facing you. You're not going to trick anyone when the defender can see what you're doing. That's not just a poor decision, i.e., trying to force a ball into double coverage. That's a football IQ thing and I worry it still hasn't developed... and relatively speaking to most, I'm a pretty big Jones defender.

But like I said, it was a tough game to get a read on him. Some troubling throws. Some positive signs. I do think the team will improve as a whole as everyone gets more comfortable. For me, I'm just so focused and happy with our defensive performance without our two best pass rushers. Did NOT see that coming.
ill keep saying it  
djm : 10:41 am : link
i can live with the mistakes (really only one brutal one) as long as the guy ios hanging pts on the board, especially when needed.

Rodgers and Brady and a few others that were and are so efficient are rare. Eli made a ton of mistakes but would win the game, in his prime, more often than not. That's really all that matters.

Jones can play better and needs to. But he was good enough yesterday in tough conditions.
RE: RE: Shhhhhh  
Sean : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15813221 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15812995 It's a New Day said:


Quote:


Don't let the haters see this.


This obsession with the "haters" is absurd.

The "haters" are just Giants fans who see DJ as an impediment to consistent, sustained success. They're rooting for the same thing (presumably) that you are: for the Giants to be championship contenders. They just don't see DJ being the QB that brings the team to that level.

So are they actually "haters"? Or are the DJFC the ones who put a single player above the success of the team? Because we all know the team has sucked for the past several years, and has never been good at all during DJ's career. The DJFC will openly advocate for replacing any number of players who surround DJ without giving any responsibility for the team's shortcomings to DJ himself. Where's your loyalty to those other players? Where's the curiosity about whether DJ is holding THEM back instead of the other way around?

The "haters" don't hate DJ. They just care about the Giants more than any individual player. It's the DJFC that actually has their priorities out of whack.

This is such a great post and so well said. Exactly how I feel.
RE: ill keep saying it  
ajr2456 : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15813296 djm said:
Quote:
i can live with the mistakes (really only one brutal one) as long as the guy ios hanging pts on the board, especially when needed.

Rodgers and Brady and a few others that were and are so efficient are rare. Eli made a ton of mistakes but would win the game, in his prime, more often than not. That's really all that matters.

Jones can play better and needs to. But he was good enough yesterday in tough conditions.


Scoring 21 points took Saqoun putting him college football type numbers though. Can he put up 21 points if Saqoun doesn’t have multiple 30+ yard runs, while limiting the back breaking mistakes? Previous history says no.
RE: RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
PatersonPlank : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15813271 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813038 HMunster said:


Quote:


In comment 15813015 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


If he has more games like yesterday, I hope we would move on after the season.




If he has a repeat performance for the remainder of the season, you're looking at

- 3,400 yards passing
- 450 yards rushing
- 34 TDs
- 81% completion percentage
- NFL Comeback Player of the Year and possible Pro Bowl.




This is where it becomes clear that many fans don't pay enough attention to the rest of the league, so they lack context.

If DJ's final 2022 stats look like that, it will be a remarkable step forward for him (especially since you're extrapolating over a full 17 game season and he's never played a full season), but it wouldn't be an especially great season for an NFL QB in 2022.

3400 passing yards would have been good for 20th in the league in 2021, behind Taylor Heinicke.

34 passing TDs would have been good for 9th.

450 rushing yards would have been good for 6th or 7th among QBs (if we're giving DJ 17 games, we should do the same for all other QBs in this exercise, so Jackson, Murray, Wilson would all leap ahead of DJ).

Total yards from scrimmage for DJ would be under 4,000. That would still land firmly in the bottom third of the league.

If we're extrapolating the good, let's also keep the bad - it would also include 17 INTs and 17 fumbles lost. 34 turnovers would be terrible - it would be 50% higher than the most turnover-prone QB performance in 2021 (Trevor Lawrence led the league with 22 turnovers last year).

It would be a huge step forward. Enormous progress. Probably not a Pro Bowl season, barring injury attrition among NFC QBs. But it does point out just how far down DJ's play has been, that such a gigantic leap forward in his level of play would still only get him to the middle of the pack.


I think this is fair and is perfectly logical. Its also what I think Jones is, a middle of the pack QB. I equate him with Tanneyhill, swap them and I think you get the same results. Not a top QB but not the worst, solidly 15th/16th or so, definitely over drafted.

So the question becomes what do you do? Can you realistically drop him and go with a long time backup like Tyrod, who is probably more like a 30th qb or so, in hopes of landing a top 10 guy in the draft? Or do you do what the Titans have done to date, and build around him?
RE: ill keep saying it  
AnnapolisMike : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15813296 djm said:
Quote:
i can live with the mistakes (really only one brutal one) as long as the guy ios hanging pts on the board, especially when needed.

Rodgers and Brady and a few others that were and are so efficient are rare. Eli made a ton of mistakes but would win the game, in his prime, more often than not. That's really all that matters.

Agreed. The Giants will likely be placed in a situation having a good QB who can win games, but is not a top 10 guy. What they decide to do will be interesting. Moving on is a risk and sets the team back.

Jones can play better and needs to. But he was good enough yesterday in tough conditions.
i'm not putting this game in a vacuum either  
djm : 10:49 am : link
i'm waiting for the full year as you're better off adding the entire season up. YEsterday didn't answer any questions but it is a good start to the NYG season --so far so good with the caveat of we need to see more. DId yesterday convince anyone Jones is the goods? Of course not, but it shouldn't convince anyone that he hasn't been fixed by Daboll either. Fully aware he may not be fixed, but yesterday didn't exactly scare me either.
Not comparing careers just week 1  
Giants73 : 11:03 am : link
What would be the thoughts of the performance of Burrow, Brady and Dak. All 4 have similar o line problems. The other teams all have true #1 WRs and Functioning pro TEs.

I know some douchebags won’t read week 1 and have to give career info on the others.
Geezus  
Johnny5 : 11:10 am : link
Can't you MF'ers stay away from these G*d*mn Jones 57,000 post threads for even one G*D*MN day??

Just ONE??

Even after a huge G*D*MN win????????

HOLY PHUCQUE!!!!!!!
RE: Not comparing careers just week 1  
ajr2456 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 15813351 Giants73 said:
Quote:
What would be the thoughts of the performance of Burrow, Brady and Dak. All 4 have similar o line problems. The other teams all have true #1 WRs and Functioning pro TEs.

I know some douchebags won’t read week 1 and have to give career info on the others.


This post actually doesn’t make the point you think it makes.
PatersonPlank  
Sean : 11:11 am : link
I think the most likely outcome is the Giants finishing around 7-10 and trading a 2024 first rounder to move up and get the QB they covet in April.
RE: Not comparing careers just week 1  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15813351 Giants73 said:
Quote:
What would be the thoughts of the performance of Burrow, Brady and Dak. All 4 have similar o line problems. The other teams all have true #1 WRs and Functioning pro TEs.

I know some douchebags won’t read week 1 and have to give career info on the others.

Can we agree that great QBs can have mediocre games sometimes? Can we also agree that mediocre QBs can have great games sometimes? Can we also agree that one regular season game doesn't give us enough information to change the overall perception of any QB, regardless of whether they're considered great or mediocre, or anywhere in between?

Cool. So with that in mind, let's see DJ continue to progress before we use a single game to place him in the company of some of the league's better QBs. Is that fair? Or does that count as giving career info on the others?
Jones's QBR...  
bw in dc : 11:14 am : link
was actually a 25, which is far below average. Just FYI on that distinction.

I was a little surprised it was that low, but the INT in the end zone was a killer taking guaranteed points off the board.

Jones's YPA was very solid. So that was a positive as that stat more often than not ties directly to wins/losses.
RE: RE: Not comparing careers just week 1  
Giants73 : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15813371 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813351 Giants73 said:


Quote:


What would be the thoughts of the performance of Burrow, Brady and Dak. All 4 have similar o line problems. The other teams all have true #1 WRs and Functioning pro TEs.

I know some douchebags won’t read week 1 and have to give career info on the others.



This post actually doesn’t make the point you think it makes.


Explain
RE: Geezus  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:14 am : link
In comment 15813370 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Can't you MF'ers stay away from these G*d*mn Jones 57,000 post threads for even one G*D*MN day??

Just ONE??

Even after a huge G*D*MN win????????

HOLY PHUCQUE!!!!!!!

Can't you?
he had a few good moments  
Producer : 11:16 am : link
and the stats turned out good. But his play, overall, was unconvincing. Nevertheless, glad we got the win.
RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
Snablats : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15813109 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813088 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.


He also came back from that awful 1st half and bad INT and led a GW TD drive in the final minutes

Lets see if the PTSD from the previous coaching regimes wears off during the season



I’d say Saqoun led the game winning drive. Jones had three passing attempts for 11 yards. Until the play on the 1 they ran the ball 8 straight times. They clearly didn’t want to put the ball in his hands until they could minimize the risk.

If the Giants drive had failed, Jones would have gotten the blame. So since the drive succeeded, he gets the credit

Fact is he made the plays he had to make in that final drive to win the game

We get it - you are a "Jones sucks" guy. He won the game with a last minute TD, lets see what happens vs Carolina
RE: RE: Geezus  
Johnny5 : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15813385 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813370 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


Can't you MF'ers stay away from these G*d*mn Jones 57,000 post threads for even one G*D*MN day??

Just ONE??

Even after a huge G*D*MN win????????

HOLY PHUCQUE!!!!!!!


Can't you?

Piss off dickhead.
RE: RE: RE: Not comparing careers just week 1  
ajr2456 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15813384 Giants73 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813371 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15813351 Giants73 said:


Quote:


What would be the thoughts of the performance of Burrow, Brady and Dak. All 4 have similar o line problems. The other teams all have true #1 WRs and Functioning pro TEs.

I know some douchebags won’t read week 1 and have to give career info on the others.



This post actually doesn’t make the point you think it makes.



Explain


It makes the point that let’s not react to 1 game of 1 played in the season. I’d wager all three QBs end up with better numbers than Jones this year even if their oline issues persist
RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15813390 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15813109 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15813088 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.


He also came back from that awful 1st half and bad INT and led a GW TD drive in the final minutes

Lets see if the PTSD from the previous coaching regimes wears off during the season



I’d say Saqoun led the game winning drive. Jones had three passing attempts for 11 yards. Until the play on the 1 they ran the ball 8 straight times. They clearly didn’t want to put the ball in his hands until they could minimize the risk.


If the Giants drive had failed, Jones would have gotten the blame. So since the drive succeeded, he gets the credit

Fact is he made the plays he had to make in that final drive to win the game

We get it - you are a "Jones sucks" guy. He won the game with a last minute TD, lets see what happens vs Carolina


So nobody else gets credit? Not even the guy who accounted for 90% of the yards on the drive? We get it, you’re a Jones over the Giants guy.
RE: Jones's QBR...  
bw in dc : 11:26 am : link
In comment 15813382 bw in dc said:
Quote:
was actually a 25, which is far below average. Just FYI on that distinction.

I was a little surprised it was that low, but the INT in the end zone was a killer taking guaranteed points off the board.

Jones's YPA was very solid. So that was a positive as that stat more often than not ties directly to wins/losses.


Let me add as well, the fact that NextGen grades Jones 7th despite a critical turnover in the endzone tells me there is a flaw in the analysis.

Tons of games in the NFL are of the one score variety, so when you make a mistake with a turnover going in for a score, it's usually a killer.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15813390 Snablats said:
Quote:
If the Giants drive had failed, Jones would have gotten the blame. So since the drive succeeded, he gets the credit

That makes no sense.

If the Giants' drive had failed and Jones was the reason, he'd get the blame.

But he doesn't get the credit for the drive succeeding if he had little to do with its success. What if the drive succeeded in spite of DJ? He still gets credit?

If I try to repair my car myself and can't figure it out, but my brother who used to be an auto mechanic comes over and finishes the job for me, who gets credit for its completion? And who would have gotten the blame if my brother didn't come over to help me out?
Jones gets credit for the car  
Jerry in_DC : 11:37 am : link
..
it's safe to say Daboll and Schoen aren't convinced  
djm : 11:38 am : link
about Jones long term. They are probably more convinced he's more a placeholder than a solution. Every piece of evidence supports that. For all we know, behind closed doors, Daboll feels he cannot even open up the playbook as much as he wants due to DJ's shortcomings. OR maybe there's hope and DJ is getting closer. We don't know. But I think Jones still has time left on the doomsday (staying as a starting QB) clock before it strikes midnight.
This happened last year too  
Jerry in_DC : 11:41 am : link
After the Washington game, Jones was like #8 in passer rating and there was a big post about it. Then he finished 25th in every stat like he always does.

And he was way better in that WFT game than he was yesterday
RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
Ron Johnson : 11:41 am : link
In comment 15813390 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15813109 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15813088 Snablats said:


Quote:


In comment 15813067 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In QBR is sliding a yard short of the first down twice, missed receivers, poor keeps on read option.

Every QB will have some good moments, but what we saw was the same Jones we’ve seen for 3 years. The football IQ just isn’t there.


He also came back from that awful 1st half and bad INT and led a GW TD drive in the final minutes

Lets see if the PTSD from the previous coaching regimes wears off during the season



I’d say Saqoun led the game winning drive. Jones had three passing attempts for 11 yards. Until the play on the 1 they ran the ball 8 straight times. They clearly didn’t want to put the ball in his hands until they could minimize the risk.


If the Giants drive had failed, Jones would have gotten the blame. So since the drive succeeded, he gets the credit

Fact is he made the plays he had to make in that final drive to win the game

We get it - you are a "Jones sucks" guy. He won the game with a last minute TD, lets see what happens vs Carolina


They called his number on 4th and one on the final drive. They quite literally put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.
Strip Sack Play  
Lambuth_Special : 11:46 am : link


Interesting that he didn't throw to Bellinger here. Instead, he looks off Bellinger toward Sills downfield (who has safety help) and then checks back to Bellinger (then winds up) before getting sacked.

I'm not blaming Jones necessarily. He wanted the big play with Sills and thought he had time. If he hits Bellinger he gets pegged as being a check-down artist.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15813479 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15813390 Snablats said:


They called his number on 4th and one on the final drive. They quite literally put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.


It was second down. They ran an extremely safe play call where if the tight end wasn’t open the ball was going out of bounds or Jones was running with it. If that play was incomplete you could put money on it they’re pounding it up the middle the next two plays.
He has got to get the ball out and hit the open guys. That's  
Jimmy Googs : 12:00 pm : link
what guys who get/want franchise tag money do.

GD with plenty of good posts above.

Jones isn't moving his head around quick enough, even on play action, he lets the ball drift below his waist, he has a longer wind-up and not a very quick release. Yesterday he got too much pressure in first half, but he isn't doing anybody favors in not speeding things up with his own game.

RE: RE: Jones's QBR...  
speedywheels : 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15813425 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15813382 bw in dc said:


Quote:


was actually a 25, which is far below average. Just FYI on that distinction.

I was a little surprised it was that low, but the INT in the end zone was a killer taking guaranteed points off the board.

Jones's YPA was very solid. So that was a positive as that stat more often than not ties directly to wins/losses.



Let me add as well, the fact that NextGen grades Jones 7th despite a critical turnover in the endzone tells me there is a flaw in the analysis.

Tons of games in the NFL are of the one score variety, so when you make a mistake with a turnover going in for a score, it's usually a killer.


Maybe - just maybe - the ESPN QBR rating is also equally flawed? You yourself said "I was surprised it was that low".

Yes, it was a horrific INT. But he also let them to a game winning drive with a minute left, including a crucial bootleg on 4th down. Seems that ESPN's analysis puts too much emphasis on ONE result, and appears to not give enough credit for all the good things he did yesterday

One of the (many) critiques of Jones is that he's not a winner; well, he won yesterday, and was a big part of it. He showed a ton of resiliency to lead that GW drive after the pick.

Yet, we still have people on this thread complaining he didn't look good doing it. Well, they were playing the #1 team in the AFC last season. On the road no less. You assholes take away from the success that Jones had in his rookie season by saying "well, the competition sucked". Well guess what? He beat a really fucking good team, and there are still complaints.

The level that some people go to twist themselves up and shit on a guy just because they don't like him is quite hilarious.

I'm 100% sure that if Jones had thrown for a TD instead of he INT and that ended up being the winning score, several people on this thread - including you - would try to take away from Jones by saying "he didn't really do much, ST gave him such a short field." Can't you assholes stop being so miserable for a second and celebrate the win?? They haven't been over 500 for SIX FUCKING YEARS!!

Jones did a great thing yesterday - he not only won a game, but beat a really good team on the road. Did he have help? Yep, sure did. Imagine that - a QB got help from skill position players(SB and Shepard), and that QB performed much better; I mean what are the odds? As I've been saying all along - it's hard to win when you've got shit all around you. If SB is really back - and Shepard can stay on the field - and the OL can start pass blocking as well as they run blocked yesterday, then maybe they can actually win more than the 3-4 games people have predicted...

JFC...
So do we have to say everyone on the team is great  
Jerry in_DC : 12:07 pm : link
Every time we win a game? Or just the Easy to Root For guy?
Speedy has got a bad potty mouth and  
Jimmy Googs : 12:12 pm : link
doesn't seem very happy in posts after a win...
RE: RE: RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15813288 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
come on, it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season. in 2 of his last 4 seasons he's averaged only 220 yards per game.

So we're going to just act like "a few hundred yards" is inconsequential? On top of the 200 yards that the OP already gifted DJ? DJ's actual extrapolated passing yards over a full season based on yesterday's game is 3200, not 3400. So a few hundred yards plus a couple hundred more yards, and all of a sudden, you're 500 yards behind a typical RW season.

Is 500 passing yards over the course of a full season just a rounding error? Here's Russell Wilson's extrapolated numbers for each of the past four seasons, adjusted for 17 games:

2018: 3664 yards passing
2019: 4367 yards passing
2020: 4476 yards passing
2021: 3781 yards passing

Here's DJ's actual extrapolated passing yards for 2022, based on yesterday: 3196 yards passing.

Just so we're on the same page, even taking the lowest of RW's extrapolated passing yard totals above, is 468 yards (28 per game (+15% vs. DJ's current extrapolated total) really just "a few hundred yards"?

Even when you cherry pick two relatively weak RW seasons (and ignore the two in between where RW would be more than a full thousand yards ahead of DJ's extrapolated 2022), RW is still 15% ahead of DJ in passing yards, to say nothing of the turnovers.
I think it's OK  
Dnew15 : 12:20 pm : link
to be happy about a Giants win

AND AT THE VERY SAME TIME

acknowledge that the QB struggled throughout the game at times and may not be the long term solution.

First time out  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:22 pm : link
for the whole team (game and system).

QBR rarely tells the story and does not account for the situation of the game. Reality is his skill guys are lacking. His PP is very leaky. He made make some critical mistakes. He made some important plays.

Coaching staff also needs to adjust. The team has some strengths and they need to game plan and call the game accordingly. Not sure trying to move the ball via a quick passing attack is the best option at this point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
Ron Johnson : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15813543 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813479 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813390 Snablats said:


They called his number on 4th and one on the final drive. They quite literally put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.



It was second down. They ran an extremely safe play call where if the tight end wasn’t open the ball was going out of bounds or Jones was running with it. If that play was incomplete you could put money on it they’re pounding it up the middle the next two plays.


First play following the 2 minute warning was a 4th and 1 bootleg.
RE: RE: RE: Jones's QBR...  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15813565 speedywheels said:
Quote:
The level that some people go to twist themselves up and shit on a guy just because they don't like him is quite hilarious.

If you think that's bad, you should see the level of contortion that we have to tolerate from the DJFC or else be called bad fans.

You're not Giants fans. You're DJ fans. Just fucking own it already.
RE: I think it's OK  
ajr2456 : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 15813616 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to be happy about a Giants win

AND AT THE VERY SAME TIME

acknowledge that the QB struggled throughout the game at times and may not be the long term solution.


The fact that people can’t comprehend this blows my mind. Apparently nobody is allowed to hold two thoughts at the same time
RE: First time out  
cosmicj : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15813620 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
for the whole team (game and system).

QBR rarely tells the story and does not account for the situation of the game. Reality is his skill guys are lacking. .


His skill guys are lacking? Saquon drove the offense. Think how much better Barkley could do with a dangerous passing game.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
ajr2456 : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15813630 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
In comment 15813543 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15813479 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813390 Snablats said:


They called his number on 4th and one on the final drive. They quite literally put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.



It was second down. They ran an extremely safe play call where if the tight end wasn’t open the ball was going out of bounds or Jones was running with it. If that play was incomplete you could put money on it they’re pounding it up the middle the next two plays.



First play following the 2 minute warning was a 4th and 1 bootleg.


So they didn’t trust him throwing the ball, thanks for making my point
RE: I think it's OK  
cosmicj : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15813616 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to be happy about a Giants win

AND AT THE VERY SAME TIME

acknowledge that the QB struggled throughout the game at times and may not be the long term solution.


+1
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: QBR is not the be all and end all  
Eric on Li : 12:35 pm : link
In comment 15813594 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813288 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


come on, it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season. in 2 of his last 4 seasons he's averaged only 220 yards per game.


So we're going to just act like "a few hundred yards" is inconsequential? On top of the 200 yards that the OP already gifted DJ? DJ's actual extrapolated passing yards over a full season based on yesterday's game is 3200, not 3400. So a few hundred yards plus a couple hundred more yards, and all of a sudden, you're 500 yards behind a typical RW season.

Is 500 passing yards over the course of a full season just a rounding error? Here's Russell Wilson's extrapolated numbers for each of the past four seasons, adjusted for 17 games:

2018: 3664 yards passing
2019: 4367 yards passing
2020: 4476 yards passing
2021: 3781 yards passing

Here's DJ's actual extrapolated passing yards for 2022, based on yesterday: 3196 yards passing.

Just so we're on the same page, even taking the lowest of RW's extrapolated passing yard totals above, is 468 yards (28 per game (+15% vs. DJ's current extrapolated total) really just "a few hundred yards"?

Even when you cherry pick two relatively weak RW seasons (and ignore the two in between where RW would be more than a full thousand yards ahead of DJ's extrapolated 2022), RW is still 15% ahead of DJ in passing yards, to say nothing of the turnovers.


you are extrapolating 1 stat from 1 game without the context that he only had 21 passing attempts (9 yards per attempt for all the super fans of that stat) and acting like it's a disqualifier when the whole exercise is an act of small sample size futility even taking everything together.

for his career he has averaged 220 yards per game, at a far less efficient 6.7 yards per attempt, which is +30 from yesterday. so in an offense that looked 100x more functional than the one we saw the last couple years regression in passing yardage is pretty far down the list of concerns. if richie james hangs on to that 1 first down he dropped jones would have had 20 more right there (and been 18/21).
I don’t care if a QB has a high completion %  
NoGainDayne : 12:40 pm : link
if he’s missing open receivers and running into lineman or checking down when he has better options.

Anyone that doesn’t understand his pressure rate is very much a part of his poor awareness and the consistently slow speed he reads the field and at moves through his progressions is bare minimum being willfully ignorant about the way the game is played.

QB rating is dated and that’s why QBR was even made. It might have shortcomings but it’s better than the DJFC and the acrobatics of saying Jones is part of the solution.

They want to toss out years of data showing he can’t win and act like he can be a QB on a winning team when winning required a heroic effort from Barkley, a muffed ping, a missed field goal and a puzzling use of a timeout by the Titans.

We won in spite of Jones yesterday. Calling him inconsistent is the most generous term you can use. How anyone could watch Jones yesterday and think that player could do anything in the playoffs is beyond me. And isn’t that the goal? Barkley actually should not be relied on as much as he would need to be for us to even make the playoffs based on his durability issues and that would be a truly sad outcome for this year. Seeing him run into the ground because Jones is a backup level QB drafted 6 that is still playing because the owner fell in love with him.
Let's see if the low number of passing attempts  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:40 pm : link
Are a side note or if they are the actual story. That's going to require a much bigger sample size, as you note.

But I wouldn't puff my chest out about a HC and OC who both come from pass-happy offenses keeping the reins on the volume of their own passing attack. It could be match-up driven, or it could be personnel-driven. I don't think we'll be able to make any determination on that for weeks.
QB rating  
GNewGiants : 12:42 pm : link
is as flawed if not more flawed than QBR. I mean why isnt Jones penalized for a lost fumble?
Page 4... Page 4  
ChrisRick : 12:42 pm : link
You are cleared for landing...
RE: Let's see if the low number of passing attempts  
Eric on Li : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15813678 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Are a side note or if they are the actual story. That's going to require a much bigger sample size, as you note.

But I wouldn't puff my chest out about a HC and OC who both come from pass-happy offenses keeping the reins on the volume of their own passing attack. It could be match-up driven, or it could be personnel-driven. I don't think we'll be able to make any determination on that for weeks.


another swing and miss - he got sacked 5x which were obviously called passing plays, ran it himself another 6x (some RPOs, some scrambles, 1 designed boot), and at least 2 or 3 swing passes went backwards making them runs (at least 1 each to toney/barkley).

So out of 58 plays they called something like 30 passes, 25 designed runs and 3 RPOs that turned into QB runs.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: What doesn’t show up  
Ron Johnson : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15813659 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813630 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813543 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15813479 Ron Johnson said:


Quote:


In comment 15813390 Snablats said:


They called his number on 4th and one on the final drive. They quite literally put the ball in his hands with the game on the line.



It was second down. They ran an extremely safe play call where if the tight end wasn’t open the ball was going out of bounds or Jones was running with it. If that play was incomplete you could put money on it they’re pounding it up the middle the next two plays.



First play following the 2 minute warning was a 4th and 1 bootleg.



So they didn’t trust him throwing the ball, thanks for making my point


???

the drive ended with a touchdown pass
You’re being willfully obtuse  
ajr2456 : 1:02 pm : link
Like I said earlier, the touchdown pass was a safe call on 2nd down with two options from the 1 yard line: throw it to the open tight end or throw it out of bounds.

You can’t run the ball every down. It isn’t college. They had zero faith in him throwing the ball on that drive. It’s obvious to anyone
RE: RE: Let's see if the low number of passing attempts  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15813706 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15813678 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Are a side note or if they are the actual story. That's going to require a much bigger sample size, as you note.

But I wouldn't puff my chest out about a HC and OC who both come from pass-happy offenses keeping the reins on the volume of their own passing attack. It could be match-up driven, or it could be personnel-driven. I don't think we'll be able to make any determination on that for weeks.



another swing and miss - he got sacked 5x which were obviously called passing plays, ran it himself another 6x (some RPOs, some scrambles, 1 designed boot), and at least 2 or 3 swing passes went backwards making them runs (at least 1 each to toney/barkley).

So out of 58 plays they called something like 30 passes, 25 designed runs and 3 RPOs that turned into QB runs.

"Another swing and miss" from the guy who tried to claim that Russell Wilson is only a few hundred yards better than DJ over the course of a full season.

That's cute.
Jones had the one big play the TD to Shepherd  
Greg from LI : 1:06 pm : link
Aside from that he completed 16 passes for a whopping 123 yards. Captain Checkdown, indeed.
We're doing this again?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1:08 pm : link
We did this last year.

"Jones has a top 10 passer rating" in the early part of last season.
these ridiculous referendum threads  
djm : 1:17 pm : link
are much easier on the eyes after a win.

One game folks. One game under this new regime and he wasn't half bad.

If he keeps on looking like a guy who is merely along for the ride, the Giants will do the right thing this off-season because the money and timing of things will force their hand.

He didn't lose his job yesterday. HE didn't earn a long term deal either. More work needed. More answers are needed. All Jones did was help win a game. He needs to play better but he's getting more time to prove he can. As long as he wins he will buy time.
RE: RE: RE: Let's see if the low number of passing attempts  
Eric on Li : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15813726 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813706 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15813678 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Are a side note or if they are the actual story. That's going to require a much bigger sample size, as you note.

But I wouldn't puff my chest out about a HC and OC who both come from pass-happy offenses keeping the reins on the volume of their own passing attack. It could be match-up driven, or it could be personnel-driven. I don't think we'll be able to make any determination on that for weeks.



another swing and miss - he got sacked 5x which were obviously called passing plays, ran it himself another 6x (some RPOs, some scrambles, 1 designed boot), and at least 2 or 3 swing passes went backwards making them runs (at least 1 each to toney/barkley).

So out of 58 plays they called something like 30 passes, 25 designed runs and 3 RPOs that turned into QB runs.


"Another swing and miss" from the guy who tried to claim that Russell Wilson is only a few hundred yards better than DJ over the course of a full season.

That's cute.


ah another swing and miss from the guy who chose to gloss over his previous swing and miss. probably a good decision.

In comment 15813288 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
come on, it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season. in 2 of his last 4 seasons he's averaged only 220 yards per game.


but sure, why worry about the fact that the 2 of them actually averaged the same 220 YPG last year (and are within 10 yards for their careers) when we can instead cherry pick 1 negative stat from a low volume game.

the obvious point stands from the poster who extrapolated Jones' stats yesterday to a full season - in totality it would be a success no matter how hard you try to cherry pick an individual stat where it wouldn't be.

is anyone even arguing that jones was especially good yesterday? the anti-jones crowd is seeing ghosts.
We live on different planets, clearly  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:39 pm : link
Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.
RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
Eric on Li : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15813784 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.


we do live on different planets, yours apparently has no concept of the limitation of extrapolating small sample sizes without context.
RE: RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
Gatorade Dunk : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15813800 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15813784 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.



we do live on different planets, yours apparently has no concept of the limitation of extrapolating small sample sizes without context.

I'm not the one who tried to extrapolate the data in the first place, so spare me. And I'm certainly not the one who tried to pass off a crazy misrepresentation like "it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season" so maybe a mirror might be in order? Or just stick to recommending that the Giants use the franchise tag on every player that reaches free agency as you seem wont to do.
RE: RE: RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
Eric on Li : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15813808 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15813800 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15813784 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.



we do live on different planets, yours apparently has no concept of the limitation of extrapolating small sample sizes without context.


I'm not the one who tried to extrapolate the data in the first place, so spare me. And I'm certainly not the one who tried to pass off a crazy misrepresentation like "it would be a few hundred yards off a typical Russell Wilson season" so maybe a mirror might be in order? Or just stick to recommending that the Giants use the franchise tag on every player that reaches free agency as you seem wont to do.


i think we have an understanding! I'll continue suggesting they use cap space to try to keep good players who help them win games, you can continue enjoying your nyg fandom by finding ways to explain why yesterday wasn't a good day because of 1 extrapolated stat as you seem wont to do.
RE: RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
ajr2456 : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15813800 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15813784 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.



we do live on different planets, yours apparently has no concept of the limitation of extrapolating small sample sizes without context.


Didn’t you extrapolate a small sample size?

Wilson and Jones aren’t in the same galaxy in terms of playing the QB position
The extrapolation is really dumb  
Jerry in_DC : 2:17 pm : link
Jones is not going to end the year with 34 TDs, 34 turnovers por 81% completion.

He had a decent game manager game where he managed to complete a high percentage of his check downs. Completed 1 long pass and had 1 devastatingly bad interception. Its a game where the staff was obviously very careful with him and spoon fed him like the backup QB that he is.

Its possible to scrape out 8 or 9 wins with QB performances like that if we get a lot of good breaks. If we want to be an actual good team then we need an actual good QB
He was the same Daniel Jones to me  
arniefez : 2:19 pm : link
except he drove the team down the field to win the game in the last 4 minutes on the road. That's a big deal.

Maybe a little better pass protection and a few more wins and he'll regain his confidence throwing the ball downfield. Yesterday was not good enough for a top half of the league QB. But 1-0 is.
RE: He was the same Daniel Jones to me  
ajr2456 : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15813873 arniefez said:
Quote:
except he drove the team down the field to win the game in the last 4 minutes on the road. That's a big deal.

Maybe a little better pass protection and a few more wins and he'll regain his confidence throwing the ball downfield. Yesterday was not good enough for a top half of the league QB. But 1-0 is.


Did he though? They ran the ball 9 times and accumulated 11 yards in the air on that drive.

I’ve been critical of the Saqoun pick, but he led that drive down the field not Jones. Without Saqoun they might have gotten shut out yesterday. That’s the big deal from yesterday.
...  
sharp315 : 2:27 pm : link
QBR and passer rating are different stats. He was an efficient passer and had a good passer rating. He was not a very good QB and his QBR was 25.8%. The QBR indicates that DJ did more to hurt the team than help it.
RE: RE: RE: Jones's QBR...  
bw in dc : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15813565 speedywheels said:
Quote:

Maybe - just maybe - the ESPN QBR rating is also equally flawed? You yourself said "I was surprised it was that low".

Yes, it was a horrific INT. But he also let them to a game winning drive with a minute left, including a crucial bootleg on 4th down. Seems that ESPN's analysis puts too much emphasis on ONE result, and appears to not give enough credit for all the good things he did yesterday

One of the (many) critiques of Jones is that he's not a winner; well, he won yesterday, and was a big part of it. He showed a ton of resiliency to lead that GW drive after the pick.

Yet, we still have people on this thread complaining he didn't look good doing it. Well, they were playing the #1 team in the AFC last season. On the road no less. You assholes take away from the success that Jones had in his rookie season by saying "well, the competition sucked". Well guess what? He beat a really fucking good team, and there are still complaints.

The level that some people go to twist themselves up and shit on a guy just because they don't like him is quite hilarious.

I'm 100% sure that if Jones had thrown for a TD instead of he INT and that ended up being the winning score, several people on this thread - including you - would try to take away from Jones by saying "he didn't really do much, ST gave him such a short field." Can't you assholes stop being so miserable for a second and celebrate the win?? They haven't been over 500 for SIX FUCKING YEARS!!

Jones did a great thing yesterday - he not only won a game, but beat a really good team on the road. Did he have help? Yep, sure did. Imagine that - a QB got help from skill position players(SB and Shepard), and that QB performed much better; I mean what are the odds? As I've been saying all along - it's hard to win when you've got shit all around you. If SB is really back - and Shepard can stay on the field - and the OL can start pass blocking as well as they run blocked yesterday, then maybe they can actually win more than the 3-4 games people have predicted...

JFC...


I have expressed that QBR is not a flawless stat many times. But because it attempts to capture each moment of the game where a QB had the ball in his hand, and had to make a decision, that distinguishes it from other traditional stats where the total final numbers are simply aggregated and plugged into a formula. In other words, QBR at least attempts to combine science with art, art being the opinion (yes, subjective) of the expert who review each play of a game.

If anything, I came on this thread to clarify what the OP wrote because it was wrong. Too many stats when it comes to QB performance end up being synonymous, but they aren't.

I haven't really given any opinion on Jones's performance other than the INT in the endzone was very bad - I think that is the consensus - and how such an error impacts a stat like QBR. So, your vitriol on Jones's overall performance is with others, not me.


RE: RE: RE: Jones's QBR...  
sharp315 : 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15813565 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15813425 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15813382 bw in dc said:


Quote:


was actually a 25, which is far below average. Just FYI on that distinction.

I was a little surprised it was that low, but the INT in the end zone was a killer taking guaranteed points off the board.

Jones's YPA was very solid. So that was a positive as that stat more often than not ties directly to wins/losses.



Let me add as well, the fact that NextGen grades Jones 7th despite a critical turnover in the endzone tells me there is a flaw in the analysis.

Tons of games in the NFL are of the one score variety, so when you make a mistake with a turnover going in for a score, it's usually a killer.



Maybe - just maybe - the ESPN QBR rating is also equally flawed? You yourself said "I was surprised it was that low".

Yes, it was a horrific INT. But he also let them to a game winning drive with a minute left, including a crucial bootleg on 4th down. Seems that ESPN's analysis puts too much emphasis on ONE result, and appears to not give enough credit for all the good things he did yesterday

One of the (many) critiques of Jones is that he's not a winner; well, he won yesterday, and was a big part of it. He showed a ton of resiliency to lead that GW drive after the pick.

Yet, we still have people on this thread complaining he didn't look good doing it. Well, they were playing the #1 team in the AFC last season. On the road no less. You assholes take away from the success that Jones had in his rookie season by saying "well, the competition sucked". Well guess what? He beat a really fucking good team, and there are still complaints.

The level that some people go to twist themselves up and shit on a guy just because they don't like him is quite hilarious.

I'm 100% sure that if Jones had thrown for a TD instead of he INT and that ended up being the winning score, several people on this thread - including you - would try to take away from Jones by saying "he didn't really do much, ST gave him such a short field." Can't you assholes stop being so miserable for a second and celebrate the win?? They haven't been over 500 for SIX FUCKING YEARS!!

Jones did a great thing yesterday - he not only won a game, but beat a really good team on the road. Did he have help? Yep, sure did. Imagine that - a QB got help from skill position players(SB and Shepard), and that QB performed much better; I mean what are the odds? As I've been saying all along - it's hard to win when you've got shit all around you. If SB is really back - and Shepard can stay on the field - and the OL can start pass blocking as well as they run blocked yesterday, then maybe they can actually win more than the 3-4 games people have predicted...

JFC...

DJ led the game winning drive? Let me check the play by play... SB 4 yards, SB 3 yards, SB 33 yards, SB 5 yards, SB 7 yards, SB 2 yards. Then SB rush for the 2p conversion. So Saquon accounts for 75% of the yards plus trucking 4 defenders on the 2pc but Daniel Jones gets all the credit for the game winning drive? Makes sense to me.
RE: RE: RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
Eric on Li : 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15813859 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15813800 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15813784 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


Because I would never call a 3200 yard passing season in today's NFL a success unless it also included 800+ rushing yards and 40+ total TDs.

You have lower standards - that's fine.



we do live on different planets, yours apparently has no concept of the limitation of extrapolating small sample sizes without context.



Didn’t you extrapolate a small sample size?

Wilson and Jones aren’t in the same galaxy in terms of playing the QB position


i didn't extrapolate anything, someone else did. i responded to GD's response because his argument was flawed in all of the ways ive explained. extrapolating off a 1 game sample size is a questionable at best exercise but if you are to do it at least take it as a whole without cherry picking the parts you like, dismissing the parts you dont, and ignoring all relevant context (game flow, opponent, etc).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Jones's QBR...  
bw in dc : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15813915 sharp315 said:
Quote:

DJ led the game winning drive? Let me check the play by play... SB 4 yards, SB 3 yards, SB 33 yards, SB 5 yards, SB 7 yards, SB 2 yards. Then SB rush for the 2p conversion. So Saquon accounts for 75% of the yards plus trucking 4 defenders on the 2pc but Daniel Jones gets all the credit for the game winning drive? Makes sense to me.


To be fair, Jones did convert the 4th and one. That was a big play. And he did hit Myarick for the TD.

But it was pretty much a Barkley-fest that last drive, especially the two-point conversion.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We live on different planets, clearly  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15813919 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
extrapolating off a 1 game sample size is a questionable at best exercise but if you are to do it at least take it as a whole without cherry picking the parts you like, dismissing the parts you dont, and ignoring all relevant context (game flow, opponent, etc).

You mean like what you did with Russell Wilson only being a few hundred yards better than DJ on a per-season basis? Or HMunster's omission of turnovers in his post that prompted this entire back and forth?

That kind of cherry-picking?
Another decent Jones performance  
ghost718 : 3:58 pm : link
Another study in Group think
