Dave Gettleman: Somewhere he's smiling....

Think about it:

-Saquon Barkley was the star of the show this week.

-Daniel Jones is always going to have his critics, but he completed 80% of his passes against a strong defense, and made enough good plays to win.

-Andrew Thomas is starting to emerge as a star OT.

-Kadarius Toney barely saw the field, but when he DID see action he looked like great.

-Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Xavier McKinney all played well on a defense that managed to keep the Titans from running away with the game.

-Evan Neal looked solid (Gettleman's trade resulted in the Giants having the pick for him).



Don't get me wrong - I think Gettleman was/is an ass and he did as much harm as good (Golladay was still invisible, Judge/Shumer/Garrett were a bad hires, the Giants cap situation is directly his fault, etc.).



But somehow you can just see his smug face taking credit for a job well done.



This thought makes me enjoy the win just a little less; because apparently I'm a petty man.