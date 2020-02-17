Dave Gettleman: Somewhere he's smiling....

Think about it:
-Saquon Barkley was the star of the show this week.
-Daniel Jones is always going to have his critics, but he completed 80% of his passes against a strong defense, and made enough good plays to win.
-Andrew Thomas is starting to emerge as a star OT.
-Kadarius Toney barely saw the field, but when he DID see action he looked like great.
-Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, and Xavier McKinney all played well on a defense that managed to keep the Titans from running away with the game.
-Evan Neal looked solid (Gettleman's trade resulted in the Giants having the pick for him).
Don't get me wrong - I think Gettleman was/is an ass and he did as much harm as good (Golladay was still invisible, Judge/Shumer/Garrett were a bad hires, the Giants cap situation is directly his fault, etc.).
But somehow you can just see his smug face taking credit for a job well done.
This thought makes me enjoy the win just a little less; because apparently I'm a petty man.
That is an awfully generous way to remember things.
Your take is far more mature and well thought out than mine.
;-)
But I absolutely refuse to believe he is/was the befuddled fool many of you make him out to be. You aren’t part of football as long as he has been and be a complete clueless idiot.
But on balance, the harm DG did to the cap and whiffing on free agents and most of his picks set the org back at least a couple years
Coaching selection especially among assistants was poor
Coaching selection especially among assistants was poor
The 2019 draft was horrific with three 1st rounders.
Additionally, it's early, but Schoen looks like he put together a better coaching staff than Gettleman ever did.
We made a huge mistake of getting rid of Gettleman.
Damn.
Quote:
FA signing was atrocious.
Coaching selection especially among assistants was poor
The 2019 draft was horrific with three 1st rounders.
He would have drafted Justin Hebert had he not decided to return to school for his senior season
Quote:
In comment 15814841 George from PA said:
Quote:
FA signing was atrocious.
Coaching selection especially among assistants was poor
The 2019 draft was horrific with three 1st rounders.
He would have drafted Justin Hebert had he not decided to return to school for his senior season
He doesn’t get credit for that. Instead he reached and forced the Jones pick in a QB weak class.
I'm not sure I would go as far to say that he wasn't a complete idiot.
He's pretty stupid.
Andrew Thomas looks like a fine pick, but it's important to note that Jason Garrett and some scouts were pushing that pick hard and apparently Gettleman was equally enamored with Wirfs (which would have been a fine pick likely as well), so that context matters.
Have you seen the Giants cap situation?
Any fool can look good on first round pick performance. How about the other 90% of the roster he built here?
Quote:
he had a plan - it just didn't work.
Have you seen the Giants cap situation?
I'm a 100% sure he expected DJ and Barkley to be stud players that would be extended at this point.
Then, when it didn't pan out, he made panic moves to save his job....
It's not hard to figure out AND I can't say I wouldn't have done the same if I were in his shoes.
Shoen has spent a lot of effort unravelling some of the bone-headed moves (or lack of moves) - but the team remains handicapped by the total confluence of bone-headedness - some of which strayed into even desperation and over-reaching arrogance.
Ultimately there is no defense for the shape the team is in - even after a ton of house-cleaning -- with more to come.
So if you want to say that Barkley, Thomas and Jones were ultimately good moves made by Gettleman --
I raise you Nate Solder, Kenny Golladay, any and all Right Tackles he hired, Joe Judge, Lorenzo Carter, keeping Evan Engram, Jake Fromm, Jabril Peppers, Billy Price, Kyle Rudolph, Danny Shelton, cutting Tomlinson, Riley Dixon, Mike Glennon, Pat Shurmur and the salary cap hell we are in.
BUT, it's not like he was out there throwing stuff against the wall and hoping for the best.
There were plenty of people on this site lauding the signings of Nate Solder, Kenny G and the like...
There was a thought process and plan behind what he was doing (some of it was forced on him - that's my opinion, no I don't have any inside info or anything like that) like I said...it just didn't work.
I agree.
And I hope it continues.
Shoen has spent a lot of effort unravelling some of the bone-headed moves (or lack of moves) - but the team remains handicapped by the total confluence of bone-headedness - some of which strayed into even desperation and over-reaching arrogance.
Ultimately there is no defense for the shape the team is in - even after a ton of house-cleaning -- with more to come.
So if you want to say that Barkley, Thomas and Jones were ultimately good moves made by Gettleman --
I raise you Nate Solder, Kenny Golladay, any and all Right Tackles he hired, Joe Judge, Lorenzo Carter, keeping Evan Engram, Jake Fromm, Jabril Peppers, Billy Price, Kyle Rudolph, Danny Shelton, cutting Tomlinson, Riley Dixon, Mike Glennon, Pat Shurmur and the salary cap hell we are in.
And thats not all:
Trading up to select De'Andre Baker (who had red flags all over himself). swapping their second-round pick at No. 37, a fourth-rounder (No. 132) and a fifth-round pick (No. 142)
Will Hernandez who was a bum drafted in the 2nd round
Wasting a pick on Kyle Lauletta in the 4th round
Paying Golden Tate a ton of money
patrick omameh and never fixing the o-line and never getting a pass rusher.
And that doesn't even include good players that were still the wrong move. Trading for Leonard Williams knowing you would give his agent all the leverage to rob you. Leonard Williams will never even be worth close his contract.
Saquan...as much as I love the player and person. No way the Giants were in a position to draft a RB 2nd overall...even after the great 1 game he had does anyone feel good about paying him a ton of money...RB have such a short shelf life. And the rumors of him not even picking up the phone for potential trade down offers.
And then I am going to come back later this morning and take a big dump on it...
We made a huge mistake of getting rid of Gettleman.
Damn.
The interesting thing is, I don't ACTUALLY think Gettleman was a total disaster. Sure, on balance it didn't work out and he had to go, but as some of the other posters noted in the thread, he's been a part of a lot of (winning) teams, and he certainly had some correct decisions, even some super controversial ones (as this post points out).
The amazing thing is that his personality was so toxic that he became almost impossible to root for; and it's so very easy imagining him sitting at home, chortling to himself about how he was right all along. (Contrast: Jerry Reese's end-of-tenure stretch with the Giants was awful too. But I hold no ill will towards the man.)
Again: I'm sorry I'm a petty jerk Mr. Gettleman.
But, you started it.
BUT, it's not like he was out there throwing stuff against the wall and hoping for the best.
There were plenty of people on this site lauding the signings of Nate Solder, Kenny G and the like...
There was a thought process and plan behind what he was doing (some of it was forced on him - that's my opinion, no I don't have any inside info or anything like that) like I said...it just didn't work.
He was basically throwing shit up against a wall and hoping it would stick. That was his entire tenure.
He tried to plug holes in FA because he did not land quality players in the draft. That is exactly why we are in the shitty cap situation and low talent mess we are in.
Quote:
You're right.
We made a huge mistake of getting rid of Gettleman.
Damn.
The interesting thing is, I don't ACTUALLY think Gettleman was a total disaster. Sure, on balance it didn't work out and he had to go, but as some of the other posters noted in the thread, he's been a part of a lot of (winning) teams, and he certainly had some correct decisions, even some super controversial ones (as this post points out).
The amazing thing is that his personality was so toxic that he became almost impossible to root for; and it's so very easy imagining him sitting at home, chortling to himself about how he was right all along. (Contrast: Jerry Reese's end-of-tenure stretch with the Giants was awful too. But I hold no ill will towards the man.)
Again: I'm sorry I'm a petty jerk Mr. Gettleman.
But, you started it.
woah doubling down...good luck
Lulz.....his drafts ranged from mediocre to terrible
Quote:
was always a good drafter
Lulz.....his drafts ranged from mediocre to terrible
yeah a good drafting isn't just being generous to Gentleman its downright insanity... he was constantly picking in the top 10 and has little to nothing to show for it.
He basically hit on Andrew Thomas and Mckinney.
Every other pick he made can be questioned in terms of asset value of where they were picked. Remember he was getting praise for Darius Slayton...the meh's WR of all time.
Its no hill...its ridiculous to pick a RB that high ever! If you are drafting that high that means your team stinks and you need help in more important areas.
Even if Barkley didn't go down in multiple seasons do you pay him a 2nd contract a ton of money when most running backs never are productive into there late 20's and early 30's?
I love Barkley the player/person...him as the #2 pick was asinine no matter how you look at it.
Ask me when he wins one. 😉
And if he ever does, it will have exactly nothing to do with Dave Gettleman, who built teams so bad that Barkley contributed in any meaningful way to exactly seven wins in four years.
Coaching selection especially among assistants was poor
Ultimately its the buck stops here kind of deal with the GM and head coach hiring, but you can definitely make a case that Mara and Tisch are deeply involved with that mess.
See...I told you he wasn't a complete idiot :)
We made a huge mistake of getting rid of Gettleman.
Damn.
Dave probably smiling because he passed gas. Sure, some of his picks were good. But how bout the majority of the team he mucked up and the rancid cap situation he left us with an average at best rookie qb salary?
Signed Nate Solder to the biggest contract among OL in NFL history. That was the worst contract in franchise history until…
He signed Kenny Golladay for $18 million a year when he received no better offers than a 1 year $12 million dollar deal from the Bears.
He signed G Patrick Omameh to a 3 year deal. He was so bad that he was released midseason during his first year.
Signed the corpse of Jonathan Stewart for nearly $4 million.
Draft mistakes
Barkley over Josh Allen and Quentin Nelson.
Will Hernandez over Braden Smith
He has 3 1st round picks in 2019
Daniel Jones
Dexter Lawrence
Baker - Traded up for
In 2019 he wanted Justin Herbert but he went back to school and instead of waiting until 2020 to get his guy he panicked and reached for Jones. Then the following year his guy Herbert was on the board but instead of admitting his mistake he passed to try to justify the selection. Sure we landed a stud in Andrew Thomas but there is nobody on the planet that would rather have Thomas over Herbert especially when you consider they could have used the 6th pick in 2019 on another player.
I could keep going but I have stuff to do. Face it Gettleman is right up there with Matt Millen as one of the worst GM’s in league history.
LOL. Good threads aren't built in a day dahlin'
But I absolutely refuse to believe he is/was the befuddled fool many of you make him out to be. You aren’t part of football as long as he has been and be a complete clueless idiot.
He was a clueless idiot
Four years later he left Schoen with a mountain of problem players and contracts, basically no cap space and only a few potential core pieces like Andrew Thomas and Xavier McKinney.
Given a decade or more, I submit Gettleman still would have never fielded a team with a winning season. Never.
His best contribution was simply his pressers, videos and transcripts that accurately portrayed him as a bumbling fool. Because during a very low period of NY Giant football, it felt better to laugh than cry...
He was hired to restore the physicality to the franchise that had been lost for years. (Stop the run, run the ball, get after the passer). He understood the big picture but his execution was poor. What we saw yesterday needed to be accomplished to start 2019 imv.
Perhaps he was a blessing in the long run. It cleaned out a lot of people in the front office that had been poor for years and for the most part I think JS is in charge.
He was hired to restore the physicality to the franchise that had been lost for years. (Stop the run, run the ball, get after the passer). He understood the big picture but his execution was poor. What we saw yesterday needed to be accomplished to start 2019 imv.
Perhaps he was a blessing in the long run. It cleaned out a lot of people in the front office that had been poor for years and for the most part I think JS is in charge.
Agreed 100%
He was hired to restore the physicality to the franchise that had been lost for years. (Stop the run, run the ball, get after the passer). He understood the big picture but his execution was poor. What we saw yesterday needed to be accomplished to start 2019 imv.
Perhaps he was a blessing in the long run. It cleaned out a lot of people in the front office that had been poor for years and for the most part I think JS is in charge.
Except his teams didn’t stop the run, couldn’t run the ball and couldn’t rush the passer
So, Toney doesn't really stand up as a smart pick. We passed on Michah Parsons, Rashawn Slater, Mac Jones, Christian Darrisaw.
Just give me a solid every game contributor.
Missing on the quality at QB & Roster in 2018 was bad but he still had 3 additional offseasons to remedy and improve things.
And he failed, badly...
So, Toney doesn't really stand up as a smart pick. We passed on Michah Parsons, Rashawn Slater, Mac Jones, Christian Darrisaw.
Just give me a solid every game contributor.
Parsons was too emotionally distraught and shook to go on the Skip Bayless show. He's going to regress to the means, quite likely get in a fist fight with McCarthy in the locker room sometime this season.
I must of missed all the Gettleman kin hires during his tenure.
The rot was there...it hired him.
Because a different head coach and GM won with some gettleman players?
Quote:
I do feel better about DG today than I did a week ago.
Because a different head coach and GM won with some gettleman players?
I suppose so…..after all, he has taken a lot of abuse for selecting various players, some who happened to play well Sunday.
He also made a bunch of awful draft choices
He should be smiling. We are the ones who have to suffer for it.
19-46.
His tenure was a disaster, and he's a condescending moron.
New Yorker fans are supposed to be very much of the put up or shut up variety and I never minded that.
The excuse acrobatics made for these losers is ridiculous. I don't care if they go to the playoffs this year as far as DG is concerned. He fielded some of the worst football teams who in addition were consistently outcoached (his hires) and played consistently uninspired football after his big "character" purge.
His job performance is done and a matter of record and there is no overlooking the stench of failure. He was historically bad and that is locked in.
Was one of the more comical lines I recall over the years from the president of his fan club...
Was one of the more comical lines I recall over the years from the president of his fan club...
I'm not sure if it's a pathological allergy to the truth or if he actually believes his own lies or he thought his bullshit was flying outside of his loyal band of followers but it was astounding what he tried to get away with.
I did enjoy when even the fairly neutral posters would be like, dude, seriously? He never defended Gettleman! It was just his job to police the bullshit on the board. Jeez. So misunderstood.
Building the roster is what he was hired for.
We watched the teams he built.
Worst Giants football since the 70's
If a couple of the 1st and second round picks hit, doesn't come close to changing the abject failure his tenure was.
Barkley ran like a new man yesterday, but the pick was a failure, that shit is done.
Gettleman got fired.
Too little, too late.
If all the yipping about his desire lit a fire in Barkley...
GOOD!
Keep up what happened on Sunday and I would be for re-signing him. The first 4 years happened, he can cut the sting with a great year but it won't erase years 2,3 & 4.
He was worth his pick on Sunday.
Let's see more of that.
And the logic on here was “what’s firing him in season do?”. The fact he got to resign is the cherry on top of an embarrassing decade of football. To be a worse hire than Mcadoo really is an accomplishment
Reese inherited both. He had a 31 year old two time SB MVP QB to start the 2012 season. Let that sink in.
I thought Mara was a Weasel in that whole Eli thing and looking to cover his ass but this idea of Reese being some glorified GM is mystifying to me. He should have been out for years already. You cannot stay GM if you cannot protect your franchise QB. End of story.
But his exit compared to DG's...come the fuck on. Reese got fired in December while Dave got to 'resign'.
But his exit compared to DG's...come the fuck on. Reese got fired in December while Dave got to 'resign'.
Check into that but again I think they just let his contract expire. I also said Mara was a Weasel in how he handled Reese but it should have been done years earlier. Of course at the END of one those seasons.
I think Dave finishing his contract was because Mara did not like how that whole Reese thing went and wanted to show the franchise to be above certain behaviors.