The Complicated Case of Saquon Barkley

To get the uncomplicated bits out of the way; Barkley had a fabulous game, looks great, was the reason the Giants won, and the best thing he can do for the Giants, no matter what the future holds, is more of that this year.



I think it's undeniable for some set of fans, Barkley has become synonymous with the losing Gettleman era. And somehow even when the Giants did something seemingly right (acquired a great talent) -- bad outcomes followed. This week is the first week Barkley has been on a winning team, he's missed a bunch of games, and it's pretty hard to hear the Giants didn't field calls to see if there was a big haul out there for a draft day trade.



But if Barkley stays healthy and looks like he did Sunday, that connection will fade, and Barkley will take his place as a really fantastic player on the Giants .



The complicated bit is what to do with him. Now, some fans and maybe GMs will say worry about that in the offseason. I don't think the Giants have that luxury. The Giants find themselves with two of their most important offensive players in walk years.



In the best case both Jones and Barkley do really well, and get strong consideration for the franchise tag. Only one obviously can get it.



The Giants have their bye on week 9, meaning the Giants will have the full 8 games before the trade deadline on 11/1. That's a key date to keep in mind.



The Giants could certainly sign either Barkley or Jones to a longterm extension, and that may happen for one or both of them during the year.



I'd hate for the Giants to not maximize the value of Barkley if it's going to be difficult to keep him.



I know this isn't a topic many are interested in thinking about in week 2, but it's really fascinating to me to see how Schoen approaches building the team.