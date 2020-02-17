DJ conversation

for display only
kelsto811 : 11:12 am
Not looking to kill the guy, but rather talk about what plays he needed to do better at.

According to PFF, the highest Pressure rate allowed on non-blitzes in WK1...

NYG - 52.6%
JAX - 43.3%
MIA - 42.9%
CHI - 41.2%
ARI - 38.9%
LAR - 38.8%
MIN - 38.5%
SF - 38.2%
LAC - 37.0%
CAR - 36.4%

That said, it still seemed like some of these sacks or busted plays were DJs fault. He stepped up or ran out of the pocket too early at times and also took the sack or missed a few throws due to pressure on one's he should have made. Hoping he can fix the jittery feet.

To the interception, I immediately thought he was going for the back shoulder to Saquon and he was very late on the throw. I don't know if he thought Saquon would slow down and work his way back a bit, but Saquon clearly was looking for that ball over the top if anything. Ignoring that he had the middle crossing route if he waited an extra second, was that throw by DJ late? Or just the wrong read in general?
See here is the big problem with DJ  
NoGainDayne : 12:21 pm : link
he holds the ball too long and seems completely unaware of the rush and the flow of players often.

Now, you'd think that years of bad OL play would have him get the ball out faster but he is still holding it for too long.

Even though he is first in pressures he's close middle of the pack on time in pocket tied for 10-17, linked below.

As a QB you are the field general. If you are getting pressure consistently you have to adjust, you have to figure out how to get the ball out faster or to use your athleticism to evade the rush and buy yourself more time. Fans just want to sit here and keep complaining about protection but he's got a #4 and #7 pick on the OL. Eventually as a QB you have to adjust your game to work with what you have not just be a victim of circumstances.
About league average pocket time - ( New Window )
RE: Quite obviously,  
section125 : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15815090 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
Carolina is going to put 8 in the box against Barkley and force Jones to win the game this week.

This is the first week we'll see if Jones has made any improvement under this coaching staff.


Good luck with that. This oline is better than any since 2010. If they stick 8 in the box with this line, Barkley will have several long runs and a couple TDs. 8 in the box was easy with that crap they rolled out the last 4 years. That was a pretty good D that Tennessee had on the field and it did not help them.
Also, this staff will know what to do with 8 in the box, unlike previous few staffs.
RE: See here is the big problem with DJ  
section125 : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15815130 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
he holds the ball too long and seems completely unaware of the rush and the flow of players often.

N( New Window )


Sy'56 disagreed with this as per last game...
RE: Take the one int back  
ajr2456 : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn’t.


If we’re going to take away the INT, let’s also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It’s easy to look flawless when you’re checking down every play.
.  
MOOPS : 12:33 pm : link


Just enjoy the friggin win, why don't ya?
if they stack the box  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:34 pm : link
you still need to be able to get some yards. That is what good teams do. Then you PA. Our OL, QB and skill guys need to make them pay. Essentially create a dilemma for the D.
RE: .  
montanagiant : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15815139 MOOPS said:
Quote:


Just enjoy the friggin win, why don't ya?

LOL...Exactly.
Holy crap, we go into the house of the #1 seed in the AFC minus our two best pass rushers and down by 13 at the half. We then proceed to outscore them 21-7 in the second half and win the game. This was a game where less than 10% of us on this board thought we had any real shot.

We saw halftime adjustments, excellent clock usage, a reenergized Barkley, and a QB who came back from a boneheaded play like we have seen Eli do it a bunch of times.

We played a bunch of rookies and physically wore them down. When has that happened last?
RE: RE: Take the one int back  
section125 : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15815133 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn’t.



If we’re going to take away the INT, let’s also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It’s easy to look flawless when you’re checking down every play.


Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
Blah  
Thegratefulhead : 12:46 pm : link
Jones was neither the reason we won or the reason we lost.

I have seen a lot of that.
RE: Tannehill is his ceiling, not his baseline  
cosmicj : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15815087 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
.


I thought Tannehill by a pretty good margin was the best QB on the field and I’m not a Tannehill fan. At this point, it’s very much open to debate whether Jones can approach that level. Seems like a stretch at this point.
RE: RE: RE: Take the one int back  
ajr2456 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15815160 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15815133 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn’t.



If we’re going to take away the INT, let’s also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It’s easy to look flawless when you’re checking down every play.



Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.


It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.
INT was Jones fault, not saying it wasn't  
Andy in Halifax : 12:48 pm : link
But with all the WR option routes I think we'll see these types of things early in the year. Just hope they are smoothed out as the season goes along.
Some of the gifs posted here showing Jones with multiple  
cosmicj : 12:51 pm : link
Open WRs were damning. I don’t want to hear about completion %. The Titans coverage packages were completely screwed up and our HB had to win the game for us.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Take the one int back  
Scooter185 : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15815164 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15815160 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15815133 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:


Quote:


And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn’t.



If we’re going to take away the INT, let’s also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It’s easy to look flawless when you’re checking down every play.



Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.



It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.


I agree with this. Sy mentioned it was his 2nd lowest amount of passing attempts.

Obviously it's just week 1, but if they continue to limit how many times Jones is throwing going forward I think we'll have our answer on how BD et al feel
RE: RE: RE: RE: Take the one int back  
Lambuth_Special : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15815164 ajr2456 said:
Quote:


Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.



It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.


I thought the first two series were pretty indicative of what the staff likely sees in Jones. A lot of designed runs and bootlegs/rollouts. Contrast that with Dorsey having Allen come out in 4-and-5 wide hitting quick passes.

Of course you can win with a motion/misdirection offense but the ceiling is pretty limited.
The first quarter was a mess for everyone  
Snablats : 1:03 pm : link
Kafka's 1st real game calling plays against a real defense and he was calling too many passes. Oline wasnt good, Jones wasnt good

Then things improved on all levels

This is Jones first season in this offense with these coaches. Lets see if he improves game to game while Kafka and Daboll get a better idea of what works and what doesnt
I dont give a flying flip how pressured DJ is  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1:07 pm : link
The guy is a bone head who makes bone headed mistakes that cost this team every season. I would take an athletic game manager type at this point ala a Hurts over DJ. Is Fitzmagic doing anything? What about Gardner Minshew? Being serious here.
The guy should have a negative  
ArcadeSlumlord : 1:07 pm : link
pocket awareness stat in Madden. He is clueless out there. Low football IQ and awareness.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Take the one int back  
Tom in NY : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15815178 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
In comment 15815164 ajr2456 said:


Quote:




Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.



It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.



I thought the first two series were pretty indicative of what the staff likely sees in Jones. A lot of designed runs and bootlegs/rollouts. Contrast that with Dorsey having Allen come out in 4-and-5 wide hitting quick passes.

Of course you can win with a motion/misdirection offense but the ceiling is pretty limited.


Comparing what the Bills' staff did vs. what the Giants' staff did on opening day seems to be somewhat irrelevant. Josh Allen has been in the same offensive system since 2018, with a veteran Oline, and a full array of weapons to work with. Contrast that to what the Giants put on the field on Sunday....1st game in a new system, rookie Olinemen, and trying to figure out what can work with these players.
Jones' evaluation by this staff started Sunday. He played OK, with one big mistake. Could he have made some other throws? Debatable based upon the pressure.
They are going to put Jones in a variety of positions as the weeks start coming and will determine if he is capable. I would imagine they would prefer to give him the full playbook and see if he sinks or swims vs. playing a conservative style that will leave them with questions.
That interception moved me out of the 'DJ could be the answer' corner  
Dinger : 1:18 pm : link
I still feel he has the tools but I don't know that he has the head. I want him to succeed but given up expecting a consistent team/game leader who knows how to score/win.
I'll say it again; I and 95% of Giants fans KNEW DJ was going to Barkley as soon as Barkley motioned in the backfield. Its almost as if Jones physically turned to watch barkley go in motion and stared at him the ENTIRE presnap and post snap time. The ONLY thing I can think of to possibly give him a break is that he's in his 3rd system in 4 years. But that wasn't a result of scheme or system. That was' "I'm throwing it to Saquan and no one is going to stop m......uh oh".
OK BBI we know DJ is not the answer at QB.  
Maijay : 1:21 pm : link
but be prepared to wait a substantial amount of time for the new savior at QB. The current crop of college draft eligible QB's are no sure fired picks to be "THE QB "of the future.
Please enough of the DJ bashing and accept the fact we will be wanting for somebody anybody to be the guy that will bring us to another championship. Pick somebody new and hope for the best. I don't see any Allens, Mahomes or Herberts in this draft class. I'll accept this administration's decision regarding a new QB because I think they are the real deal. Maybe we can win a a Super Bowl with a fair to middling OB. One can only hope.
Tom in NY  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:43 pm : link
In addition to Jones I think this staff has a lot of questions with the WR's (combo youth, skill, injury). Bill in 2019 averaged 330y/g. After adding Diggs it shot up to 400y/g in 2020. I'm sure other parts were added as well.

The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.

Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
I thought it would be a quiet week  
Spiciest Memelord : 1:45 pm : link
from the Jones haters after he threw 2 TDs, 80% completion rate, and engineered yet another game winning drive against a better team, in fact the best in the AFC in their house throwing to unstoppable receiving corp lead by James Richie ffs.

But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.
RE: Tom in NY  
ajr2456 : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15815239 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In addition to Jones I think this staff has a lot of questions with the WR's (combo youth, skill, injury). Bill in 2019 averaged 330y/g. After adding Diggs it shot up to 400y/g in 2020. I'm sure other parts were added as well.

The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.

Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.


Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.
RE: RE: .  
joeinpa : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15815151 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15815139 MOOPS said:


Quote:




Just enjoy the friggin win, why don't ya?


LOL...Exactly.
Holy crap, we go into the house of the #1 seed in the AFC minus our two best pass rushers and down by 13 at the half. We then proceed to outscore them 21-7 in the second half and win the game. This was a game where less than 10% of us on this board thought we had any real shot.

We saw halftime adjustments, excellent clock usage, a reenergized Barkley, and a QB who came back from a boneheaded play like we have seen Eli do it a bunch of times.

We played a bunch of rookies and physically wore them down. When has that happened last?


When a narrative goes array, Giants will win 3 games, Giants will not be Titans, you either continue to spin by ignoring any facts to the contrary, or admit your narrative might be wrong. If it s tough for you to acknowledge you might have been wrong, it s difficult to enjoy the win.

RE: I thought it would be a quiet week  
ajr2456 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15815243 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
from the Jones haters after he threw 2 TDs, 80% completion rate, and engineered yet another game winning drive against a better team, in fact the best in the AFC in their house throwing to unstoppable receiving corp lead by James Richie ffs.

But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.


Engineered a game winning drive is taking a lot of creative liberty.
RE: I’d say the game showed that he’s a very average QB.......  
bluewave : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15815068 Simms11 said:
Quote:
I don’t believe he’s any more then that. Is that good enough? I don’t think the Giants brass will think so. I firmly believe we’ll have a new QB under center next year, will that be a vet or draft pick is anyone’s guess.


Unless you plan on us tanking this year, we have eight teams with two 1st round draft picks lined up. To trade up next year, you are looking at a MINIMUM of three 1st round picks!
RE: OK BBI we know DJ is not the answer at QB.  
joeinpa : 1:53 pm : link
[/quote]

Ahh, ……no we don’t.
RE: RE: OK BBI we know DJ is not the answer at QB.  
ajr2456 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15815254 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Ahh, ……no we don’t. [/quote]

We do though. He’s never going to be a top 10 QB.
RE: RE: Tom in NY  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15815248 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15815239 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In addition to Jones I think this staff has a lot of questions with the WR's (combo youth, skill, injury). Bill in 2019 averaged 330y/g. After adding Diggs it shot up to 400y/g in 2020. I'm sure other parts were added as well.

The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.

Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.



Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.


The college game is producing so many WR's and it has been over a decade both colleges and lower levels are throwing it all over the field. Plenty in the rounds you suggest. Those first rounders need to be used for impact D guys. I am okay with a elite WR round 1 but they have to be really special; Jefferson, Chase, etc. Those types can make special impacts.
The garbage  
Giants : 2:04 pm : link
some people post. He held the ball to long, please. Take away that one INT and the fact he was the most pressured QB. He had a good game. It was not great, but he had a good.
RE: RE: RE: Tom in NY  
ajr2456 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15815266 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15815248 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15815239 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In addition to Jones I think this staff has a lot of questions with the WR's (combo youth, skill, injury). Bill in 2019 averaged 330y/g. After adding Diggs it shot up to 400y/g in 2020. I'm sure other parts were added as well.

The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.

Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.



Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.



The college game is producing so many WR's and it has been over a decade both colleges and lower levels are throwing it all over the field. Plenty in the rounds you suggest. Those first rounders need to be used for impact D guys. I am okay with a elite WR round 1 but they have to be really special; Jefferson, Chase, etc. Those types can make special impacts.


Agreed on all points.
RE: The first quarter was a mess for everyone  
Costy16 : 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15815206 Snablats said:
Quote:
Kafka's 1st real game calling plays against a real defense and he was calling too many passes. Oline wasnt good, Jones wasnt good

Then things improved on all levels

This is Jones first season in this offense with these coaches. Lets see if he improves game to game while Kafka and Daboll get a better idea of what works and what doesnt


What I liked about Kafka is that he stuck with the run consistently in the second half. Too many times the last few years the Giants will start to rip off a few good runs here and there and then totally abandon it.
RE: The garbage  
NoGainDayne : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15815271 Giants said:
Quote:
some people post. He held the ball to long, please. Take away that one INT and the fact he was the most pressured QB. He had a good game. It was not great, but he had a good.


He did hold the ball too long many times, and that has plagued his career. Sorry if that is inconvenient to what you want to believe but he'd have more success if he could get the ball out faster. Who is 1 and 2 on the list that I shared for time to get the ball out? Josh Allen and Tom Brady.

The most pressured QB should be getting the ball out faster to adjust but he was middle of the road. That's the problem with DJ.
Boomer and Steve Young  
ajr2456 : 2:48 pm : link
Both said yesterday that Jones doesn’t have the instincts to be a playoff caliber QB, which people on here have said for awhile.
RE: RE: OK BBI we know DJ is not the answer at QB.  
Sean : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15815254 joeinpa said:
Quote:


Ahh, ……no we don’t. [/quote]
How come you don’t factor in the economics of the situation?
Take a deep breath  
Paul326 : 3:01 pm : link
It’s the 1st game of a new season. How name QBs threw boneheaded INTs or just played like crap this weekend in offensive systems they’ve been playing in for years? Brady & Rogers come to mind. It’s going to take the better part of this month for teams to figure out who they are. Enjoy the win. Let’s see what happens with Carolina.
RE: Take a deep breath  
ajr2456 : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15815353 Paul326 said:
Quote:
It’s the 1st game of a new season. How name QBs threw boneheaded INTs or just played like crap this weekend in offensive systems they’ve been playing in for years? Brady & Rogers come to mind. It’s going to take the better part of this month for teams to figure out who they are. Enjoy the win. Let’s see what happens with Carolina.


Have Brady and Rodgers played this way for 3 years?
That stupid Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady...  
Jimmy Googs : 3:43 pm : link
they keep doing such foolish things and yet teams still let them start at QB.

Anbody know why?
RE: That stupid Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady...  
ajr2456 : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15815413 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
they keep doing such foolish things and yet teams still let them start at QB.

Anbody know why?


It’s a mystery
RE: I thought it would be a quiet week  
Greg from LI : 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15815243 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
from the Jones haters after he threw 2 TDs, 80% completion rate, and engineered yet another game winning drive against a better team, in fact the best in the AFC in their house throwing to unstoppable receiving corp lead by James Richie ffs.

But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.


"Engineered" .....yeah he really engineered the hell outta those handoffs.

Daboll went for the win by choosing not to put the drive in Jones' hands.
RE: RE: I thought it would be a quiet week  
ajr2456 : 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15815440 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15815243 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


from the Jones haters after he threw 2 TDs, 80% completion rate, and engineered yet another game winning drive against a better team, in fact the best in the AFC in their house throwing to unstoppable receiving corp lead by James Richie ffs.

But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.



"Engineered" .....yeah he really engineered the hell outta those handoffs.

Daboll went for the win by choosing not to put the drive in Jones' hands.


But Greg he threw the 1 yard TD pass!
.  
MOOPS : 5:12 pm : link
RE: Boomer and Steve Young  
NoGainDayne : 5:38 pm : link
In comment 15815332 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Both said yesterday that Jones doesn’t have the instincts to be a playoff caliber QB, which people on here have said for awhile.


Who needs the playoffs when you can have 8 wins and the hardest working QB in the NFL?

- John Mara
DJ may be an average QB  
kelly : 7:29 pm : link
Not every team can have a stud QB, there aren't enough to go around.

Have to be able to win with an average QB. It is a team sport after all.

Eagles won Superbowl with Nick Foles at QB.

RE: Blah  
Eman11 : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15815162 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Jones was neither the reason we won or the reason we lost.

I have seen a lot of that.


You think they win without the TD to Shep? If I’m not mistaken, DJ is the guy who spotted him and threw the pass.

I’m no DJ apologist but man, give the guy his due when he earns it.
The Shep play was a terribly blown coverage  
Producer : 8:15 pm : link
it's not much to hang your hat on with Jones. He was bad for much of the game. And the game plan is conservative. He's not the guy. Nothing on Sunday changes his trajectory. He's gone after this season.

RE: The Shep play was a terribly blown coverage  
Mike in NY : 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15815776 Producer said:
Quote:
it's not much to hang your hat on with Jones. He was bad for much of the game. And the game plan is conservative. He's not the guy. Nothing on Sunday changes his trajectory. He's gone after this season.


I would rather win a Super Bowl and dump him anyway like Eagles and Nick Foles than go 1-16.
RE: The Shep play was a terribly blown coverage  
Eman11 : 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15815776 Producer said:
Quote:
it's not much to hang your hat on with Jones. He was bad for much of the game. And the game plan is conservative. He's not the guy. Nothing on Sunday changes his trajectory. He's gone after this season.


So either way he gets ripped? If he completes it it’s because of a blown coverage but if he misses Shep, it’s a terrible miss to a wide open WR on a blown coverage?

Can’t the guy get credit where it’s deserved? He’s still the one who saw the coverage, and got the ball to Shep.
