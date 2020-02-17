DJ conversation

Not looking to kill the guy, but rather talk about what plays he needed to do better at.
According to PFF, the highest Pressure rate allowed on non-blitzes in WK1...
NYG - 52.6%
JAX - 43.3%
MIA - 42.9%
CHI - 41.2%
ARI - 38.9%
LAR - 38.8%
MIN - 38.5%
SF - 38.2%
LAC - 37.0%
CAR - 36.4%
That said, it still seemed like some of these sacks or busted plays were DJs fault. He stepped up or ran out of the pocket too early at times and also took the sack or missed a few throws due to pressure on one's he should have made. Hoping he can fix the jittery feet.
To the interception, I immediately thought he was going for the back shoulder to Saquon and he was very late on the throw. I don't know if he thought Saquon would slow down and work his way back a bit, but Saquon clearly was looking for that ball over the top if anything. Ignoring that he had the middle crossing route if he waited an extra second, was that throw by DJ late? Or just the wrong read in general?
Now, you'd think that years of bad OL play would have him get the ball out faster but he is still holding it for too long.
Even though he is first in pressures he's close middle of the pack on time in pocket tied for 10-17, linked below.
As a QB you are the field general. If you are getting pressure consistently you have to adjust, you have to figure out how to get the ball out faster or to use your athleticism to evade the rush and buy yourself more time. Fans just want to sit here and keep complaining about protection but he's got a #4 and #7 pick on the OL. Eventually as a QB you have to adjust your game to work with what you have not just be a victim of circumstances.
About league average pocket time - ( New Window )
This is the first week we'll see if Jones has made any improvement under this coaching staff.
Good luck with that. This oline is better than any since 2010. If they stick 8 in the box with this line, Barkley will have several long runs and a couple TDs. 8 in the box was easy with that crap they rolled out the last 4 years. That was a pretty good D that Tennessee had on the field and it did not help them.
Also, this staff will know what to do with 8 in the box, unlike previous few staffs.
N( New Window )
Sy'56 disagreed with this as per last game...
If we’re going to take away the INT, let’s also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It’s easy to look flawless when you’re checking down every play.
LOL...Exactly.
Holy crap, we go into the house of the #1 seed in the AFC minus our two best pass rushers and down by 13 at the half. We then proceed to outscore them 21-7 in the second half and win the game. This was a game where less than 10% of us on this board thought we had any real shot.
We saw halftime adjustments, excellent clock usage, a reenergized Barkley, and a QB who came back from a boneheaded play like we have seen Eli do it a bunch of times.
We played a bunch of rookies and physically wore them down. When has that happened last?
And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn't.
If we're going to take away the INT, let's also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It's easy to look flawless when you're checking down every play.
Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
I have seen a lot of that.
I thought Tannehill by a pretty good margin was the best QB on the field and I’m not a Tannehill fan. At this point, it’s very much open to debate whether Jones can approach that level. Seems like a stretch at this point.
In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:
And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn't.
If we're going to take away the INT, let's also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It's easy to look flawless when you're checking down every play.
Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.
In comment 15815133 ajr2456 said:
In comment 15815126 Carl in CT said:
And he was almost flawless with that pressure. To say missing receivers who were open that happens with every QB. 80% completion rates doesn't.
If we're going to take away the INT, let's also take away the one big pass which means he has a whopping 123 yards on 16 completions. It's easy to look flawless when you're checking down every play.
Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.
I agree with this. Sy mentioned it was his 2nd lowest amount of passing attempts.
Obviously it's just week 1, but if they continue to limit how many times Jones is throwing going forward I think we'll have our answer on how BD et al feel
Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.
I thought the first two series were pretty indicative of what the staff likely sees in Jones. A lot of designed runs and bootlegs/rollouts. Contrast that with Dorsey having Allen come out in 4-and-5 wide hitting quick passes.
Of course you can win with a motion/misdirection offense but the ceiling is pretty limited.
Then things improved on all levels
This is Jones first season in this offense with these coaches. Lets see if he improves game to game while Kafka and Daboll get a better idea of what works and what doesnt
Ah ha, so moving the chains is bad? You take what the defense gives you and what the pressure dictates. And I will guarantee that if you RBs have over 200 yards on the ground you will win.
It’s clear they don’t trust Jones, if they did where were the play action shots off the running game that was doing whatever it wanted.
I thought the first two series were pretty indicative of what the staff likely sees in Jones. A lot of designed runs and bootlegs/rollouts. Contrast that with Dorsey having Allen come out in 4-and-5 wide hitting quick passes.

Of course you can win with a motion/misdirection offense but the ceiling is pretty limited.
Of course you can win with a motion/misdirection offense but the ceiling is pretty limited.
Comparing what the Bills' staff did vs. what the Giants' staff did on opening day seems to be somewhat irrelevant. Josh Allen has been in the same offensive system since 2018, with a veteran Oline, and a full array of weapons to work with. Contrast that to what the Giants put on the field on Sunday....1st game in a new system, rookie Olinemen, and trying to figure out what can work with these players.
Jones' evaluation by this staff started Sunday. He played OK, with one big mistake. Could he have made some other throws? Debatable based upon the pressure.
They are going to put Jones in a variety of positions as the weeks start coming and will determine if he is capable. I would imagine they would prefer to give him the full playbook and see if he sinks or swims vs. playing a conservative style that will leave them with questions.
I'll say it again; I and 95% of Giants fans KNEW DJ was going to Barkley as soon as Barkley motioned in the backfield. Its almost as if Jones physically turned to watch barkley go in motion and stared at him the ENTIRE presnap and post snap time. The ONLY thing I can think of to possibly give him a break is that he's in his 3rd system in 4 years. But that wasn't a result of scheme or system. That was' "I'm throwing it to Saquan and no one is going to stop m......uh oh".
Please enough of the DJ bashing and accept the fact we will be wanting for somebody anybody to be the guy that will bring us to another championship. Pick somebody new and hope for the best. I don't see any Allens, Mahomes or Herberts in this draft class. I'll accept this administration's decision regarding a new QB because I think they are the real deal. Maybe we can win a a Super Bowl with a fair to middling OB. One can only hope.
Then things improved on all levels
This is Jones first season in this offense with these coaches. Lets see if he improves game to game while Kafka and Daboll get a better idea of what works and what doesnt
The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.
Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.
The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.
Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.
Just enjoy the friggin win, why don't ya?
Holy crap, we go into the house of the #1 seed in the AFC minus our two best pass rushers and down by 13 at the half. We then proceed to outscore them 21-7 in the second half and win the game. This was a game where less than 10% of us on this board thought we had any real shot.
We saw halftime adjustments, excellent clock usage, a reenergized Barkley, and a QB who came back from a boneheaded play like we have seen Eli do it a bunch of times.
We played a bunch of rookies and physically wore them down. When has that happened last?
When a narrative goes array, Giants will win 3 games, Giants will not be Titans, you either continue to spin by ignoring any facts to the contrary, or admit your narrative might be wrong. If it s tough for you to acknowledge you might have been wrong, it s difficult to enjoy the win.
But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.
Engineered a game winning drive is taking a lot of creative liberty.
Unless you plan on us tanking this year, we have eight teams with two 1st round draft picks lined up. To trade up next year, you are looking at a MINIMUM of three 1st round picks!
Ahh, ……no we don’t.
Ahh, ……no we don’t. [/quote]
We do though. He’s never going to be a top 10 QB.
In addition to Jones I think this staff has a lot of questions with the WR's (combo youth, skill, injury). Bill in 2019 averaged 330y/g. After adding Diggs it shot up to 400y/g in 2020. I'm sure other parts were added as well.
The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.
Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.
The college game is producing so many WR's and it has been over a decade both colleges and lower levels are throwing it all over the field. Plenty in the rounds you suggest. Those first rounders need to be used for impact D guys. I am okay with a elite WR round 1 but they have to be really special; Jefferson, Chase, etc. Those types can make special impacts.
In comment 15815239 Lines of Scrimmage said:
The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.

Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
The good news is our OL may be better than the OL as the year progresses and can actually run between the tackles.
Somebody needs to step up on the outside imv. Maybe this is Toney. This will give better options to the staff and help Jones.
Outside of getting the next QB, something that will be interesting to see in Schoen is if he can replicate the Gabe Davis/Isaiah McKenzie picks here. Getting young WRs to produce without having to use a high pick will help a lot for turning this team around.
The college game is producing so many WR's and it has been over a decade both colleges and lower levels are throwing it all over the field. Plenty in the rounds you suggest. Those first rounders need to be used for impact D guys. I am okay with a elite WR round 1 but they have to be really special; Jefferson, Chase, etc. Those types can make special impacts.
Agreed on all points.
Then things improved on all levels
This is Jones first season in this offense with these coaches. Lets see if he improves game to game while Kafka and Daboll get a better idea of what works and what doesnt
What I liked about Kafka is that he stuck with the run consistently in the second half. Too many times the last few years the Giants will start to rip off a few good runs here and there and then totally abandon it.
He did hold the ball too long many times, and that has plagued his career. Sorry if that is inconvenient to what you want to believe but he'd have more success if he could get the ball out faster. Who is 1 and 2 on the list that I shared for time to get the ball out? Josh Allen and Tom Brady.
The most pressured QB should be getting the ball out faster to adjust but he was middle of the road. That's the problem with DJ.
Ahh, ……no we don’t. [/quote]
How come you don’t factor in the economics of the situation?
Have Brady and Rodgers played this way for 3 years?
Anbody know why?
Anbody know why?
It’s a mystery
But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.
"Engineered" .....yeah he really engineered the hell outta those handoffs.
Daboll went for the win by choosing not to put the drive in Jones' hands.
from the Jones haters after he threw 2 TDs, 80% completion rate, and engineered yet another game winning drive against a better team, in fact the best in the AFC in their house throwing to unstoppable receiving corp lead by James Richie ffs.
But the cognitive dissonance is permanent with the Jones h8ers.
"Engineered" .....yeah he really engineered the hell outta those handoffs.
Daboll went for the win by choosing not to put the drive in Jones' hands.
But Greg he threw the 1 yard TD pass!
Who needs the playoffs when you can have 8 wins and the hardest working QB in the NFL?
- John Mara
Have to be able to win with an average QB. It is a team sport after all.
Eagles won Superbowl with Nick Foles at QB.
I have seen a lot of that.
You think they win without the TD to Shep? If I’m not mistaken, DJ is the guy who spotted him and threw the pass.
I’m no DJ apologist but man, give the guy his due when he earns it.
I would rather win a Super Bowl and dump him anyway like Eagles and Nick Foles than go 1-16.
So either way he gets ripped? If he completes it it’s because of a blown coverage but if he misses Shep, it’s a terrible miss to a wide open WR on a blown coverage?
Can’t the guy get credit where it’s deserved? He’s still the one who saw the coverage, and got the ball to Shep.