DJ conversation kelsto811 : 11:12 am

Not looking to kill the guy, but rather talk about what plays he needed to do better at.



According to PFF, the highest Pressure rate allowed on non-blitzes in WK1...



NYG - 52.6%

JAX - 43.3%

MIA - 42.9%

CHI - 41.2%

ARI - 38.9%

LAR - 38.8%

MIN - 38.5%

SF - 38.2%

LAC - 37.0%

CAR - 36.4%



That said, it still seemed like some of these sacks or busted plays were DJs fault. He stepped up or ran out of the pocket too early at times and also took the sack or missed a few throws due to pressure on one's he should have made. Hoping he can fix the jittery feet.



To the interception, I immediately thought he was going for the back shoulder to Saquon and he was very late on the throw. I don't know if he thought Saquon would slow down and work his way back a bit, but Saquon clearly was looking for that ball over the top if anything. Ignoring that he had the middle crossing route if he waited an extra second, was that throw by DJ late? Or just the wrong read in general?