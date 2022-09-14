NFC East - Philly's for the taking?

We're in the beginning of a rebuild, Dallas is in decline, and despite the fans here in DC claiming it's their year, they're going to be an also ran. Which leaves Philly. I watched their game this week and Hurts, if he can stay healthy, should lead them to the division title. I see him as a game manager who can run. I can't see any way possible he stays healthy given the amount of and the ferocity of some of the hits he took on Sunday. He's a magician at slipping the pocket. The Giants will have a tough time containing him. He's also terrific at getting the ball to his backs in space. Not so much a downhill passer.
Their vaunted defense looked like crap on Sunday. Arguably the best corners in the league. The Lions ran all over them, and had Goff played well they could have won the game. That said, I expect them to play much better as the season wears on. Even if the don't, they have the ability on offense to consistently score 30 points a game.
It's all about Hurts and hos health, IMHO, but to me it seems they are the division favorite right now.
And fuck them and their dirty city.😁
But stranger things have happened..
As usual, they were way overrated in the off season.
First place is theirs (unless proven otherwise.)
The healthiest team will win this division in my opinion. Dallas just took a big hit that I dont think they can recover from. I think its a 3 horse race and the Eagles have the inside track. If the Giants can get a pass rush we have a shot but thats a big IF. I dont have a handle on Washington, I havent followed them this offseason but my expectations are low with Wentz.
The defense got gashed and the much hyped Jordan Davis spent most of the day on the bench. Its a long season.
Hurts though came out running immediately and put up a ton of yards in the first quarter alone (think I read 50 yds). Detroit's defense and ILBs weren't fast enough to make it to the edges to stop him. Hurts gains many yards without taking hits as he is excellent at taking angles out of bounds. Detroit brought a lot of pressure early but Hurts was able to side-step often when they came in fast and somewhat out of control.
Did read the Eagle coaches still don't want him running that many times every game. Hurts looks more in command of his game this year and will be a problem.
If they continue on Sunday's path they will be right in the mix of things imv. Jones and the skill guys will have to be the difference. Good thing is Wink has a lot of experience dealing with the dual threat QB.
Hurts looks like someone ready to take a shot and see stars.
With that being said, not a good division and Dak missing time makes it a lot easier for them. Either us or the Commanders will have to be a "surprise team" for them to be challenged.
I don’t think Hurts can win a SB. But the NFCE? He already did that and has a very good shot of doing it again.
When did he do that?
If Martindale can fight Steichen and Siriani to a draw or better on top of that, anything is possible.
I don't think anyone is underrating anything other than the offense last year was terrible (I think it ranked 29th), the Eagles supposedly upgraded all over on defense etc etc. But, if your point is that it is week one and we don't know really how all of these units will pan out this season, I agree with that.
If you look at their roster the strength of their team is along both lines.
Some are underrating the Lions offense.
They were 18th in passing yards per game, 19th in rushing. They have a fully healthy Swift and Hockensen and St Brown in his second year in the offense.
It’s wild how people are talking about the Giants after one week but Phillys defense sucks and the Lions offense can’t be good.
They were 9-8 last year. The 7th seed in the NFC. Cowboys were NFC east champs last season
Some are underrating the Lions offense.
They were 29th in DVOA, but that really isn't the point. The point is that nobody knows anything at this time about this year, so all we have to go on is last season. When the Lions offense does this week in and week out (which is certainly possible) then we can reassess as everyone should be willing to do based on new evidence.
Just like some are possibly underrating the Vikings and possibly overrating the Titans.
Then we are in agreement. If the point is week one doesn't tell us anything that significant I am in full agreement and that is why I do not necessarily think the division is Philly's for the taking. I think that is probably the most likely outcome, but we really just don't know yet. One possibility that nobody around here wants to consider is that maybe Gettleman's drafting was not as bad as his coaching hire and that that will help what we think is a poor roster. We just have to wait and see as things progress and obtain more evidence to make better assessments.
Can they do it from the pocket when the defense has theor eyes on you and are going to take away your ability to scramble..
They have the weapons, they have the RB, their defense i think will be good even though they gave up 35 points and couodnt stop the run at all on sunday..
I see the Giants as Walmart version of the Titans of the past couple of years. They always exceeded their likely outcome, with an average QB and a weapon at RB. Their defense and WRs have been better than ours the past couple of years, and they’ve had really good coaching. If Garrett was coaching the Titans last year they’re probably a wild card team.
I think we have the better coaching staff but they have the better QB and defense. If we hit on a rookie QB and add pieces on defense I think we are in store for a better trajectory than the Titans
I think Dabolls offense is a better scheme and is better at covering up for weaknesses.
I said we’re a Walmart version of the Titans in regards to a team that despite a below average QB probably outplays their projections because of good coaching. We’re still a bad team, but maybe a 6 win bad team instead of a 4
Philly almost lost to the putrid Lions.
Washington almost lost to the putrid Jags.
I can't believe I'm about to say this, but the Giants easily had the best opening day in the division.
Perhaps I misunderstood your post but you were comparing us to the Titans right? Like you, I am very happy we won on Sunday but we did not “beat” the Titans. We won because of a missed FG and that in no way diminishes our performance against a very good team on the road
I said we’re a Walmart version of the Titans in regards to a team that despite a below average QB probably outplays their projections because of good coaching. We’re still a bad team, but maybe a 6 win bad team instead of a 4
I get it and I agree. I have no expectations of NYG this season. I am sure we will surprise a few teams and lose some winnable games too. Just looking for continuous improvement
They are loaded on defense?
Every team in this putrid division has significant holes/question marks.
And Philly has a significant question mark at QB. Until I see consistent play from Hurts, I think all of us should be skeptical of Philly's chances.
We do play them so this might not age well
Wentz is the wildcard. He has the unusual ability - consistently - to create points for his team and the other team.
I’m looking forward to an exciting divisional race. Hope the giants can be in it. None of these teams are winning the Super Bowl so a nice second tier title battle would be super entertaining.
I’m getting more and more 1997 vibes.
There were rumors swirling yesterday about the Cowboys pursuing a trade for Minshew. Could be an interesting decision for Philly if the Joneses are as desperate as they look.
BBB - good point on the QB depth topic.
I would be shocked on the second topic being agreed to. Desperation has a price tag though I guess. I wanted the Gmen to go after Minshew late last summer...
So they won't be derailed completely by an injury to Hurts. For all the division's shortcomings, one area where the NFC East is relatively strong is QB depth... except Dallas, so naturally they lost their starter.
You just liked his mustache. Admit it.
I can't imagine Philly doing that - for obvious reasons.
But I get why Dallas would be interested, although I thought Rush was excellent last year when he stepped in for Dak against Minnesota. I think he's earned the right to start some of these games.
Not impressed with Hurts and they barely beat a team that went 3-13-1 last year. Campbell's got the Lions motivated, but they're not challenging for their division.
Eagles are supposed to be better on defense than offense and gave up 35.
First game for everyone, and they were in Detroit. Let's see how they do against the Vikes.
At full strength I think the Giants match up competitively.
I'm not wishing anyone gets hurt, but I think Minshew is a better QB than Hurts.
The flipside, Titans fans are probably saying "we lost to the putrid Giants".
We have a long way to go to not be in the same class as the Lions and Jags, though this past week was a good start.