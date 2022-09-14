NFC East - Philly's for the taking? rnargi : 9/14/2022 7:55 am

We're in the beginning of a rebuild, Dallas is in decline, and despite the fans here in DC claiming it's their year, they're going to be an also ran. Which leaves Philly. I watched their game this week and Hurts, if he can stay healthy, should lead them to the division title. I see him as a game manager who can run. I can't see any way possible he stays healthy given the amount of and the ferocity of some of the hits he took on Sunday. He's a magician at slipping the pocket. The Giants will have a tough time containing him. He's also terrific at getting the ball to his backs in space. Not so much a downhill passer.



Their vaunted defense looked like crap on Sunday. Arguably the best corners in the league. The Lions ran all over them, and had Goff played well they could have won the game. That said, I expect them to play much better as the season wears on. Even if the don't, they have the ability on offense to consistently score 30 points a game.



It's all about Hurts and hos health, IMHO, but to me it seems they are the division favorite right now.



And fuck them and their dirty city.😁





