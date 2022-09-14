for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NFC East - Philly's for the taking?

rnargi : 9/14/2022 7:55 am
We're in the beginning of a rebuild, Dallas is in decline, and despite the fans here in DC claiming it's their year, they're going to be an also ran. Which leaves Philly. I watched their game this week and Hurts, if he can stay healthy, should lead them to the division title. I see him as a game manager who can run. I can't see any way possible he stays healthy given the amount of and the ferocity of some of the hits he took on Sunday. He's a magician at slipping the pocket. The Giants will have a tough time containing him. He's also terrific at getting the ball to his backs in space. Not so much a downhill passer.

Their vaunted defense looked like crap on Sunday. Arguably the best corners in the league. The Lions ran all over them, and had Goff played well they could have won the game. That said, I expect them to play much better as the season wears on. Even if the don't, they have the ability on offense to consistently score 30 points a game.

It's all about Hurts and hos health, IMHO, but to me it seems they are the division favorite right now.

And fuck them and their dirty city.😁


 
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9/14/2022 7:57 am : link
They look most talented

But stranger things have happened..
Hurts is another in the long line of mobile Philly QBs  
BillT : 9/14/2022 8:07 am : link
Cunningham, McNabb, Vick and now Hurtz. Even Wentz. It’s pretty interesting they have gone to this type over and over. All very average passers but all “playmakers” for lack of a better term. None have delivered them to the promised land. Instead it was Nick Foles. Amazing.
Yeah, Philly should easily win the east  
ZogZerg : 9/14/2022 8:11 am : link
Dallas could finish last.
As usual, they were way overrated in the off season.
Eagles are loaded  
M.S. : 9/14/2022 8:14 am : link

First place is theirs (unless proven otherwise.)
On paper.....but they don't play on paper  
George from PA : 9/14/2022 8:18 am : link
.
It does appear that way..  
Producer : 9/14/2022 8:18 am : link
There's a strong chance Dallas can hang on til Dak gets back and keep it interesting, but it's starting to look like Philly's year.
They easily have the best offense  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 8:19 am : link
if they get a moderate output from their D they should win the division comfortably.
They do look to have a clear pat to the title  
Rudy5757 : 9/14/2022 8:21 am : link
but thats why they play the games. They were the best on paper coming into the season so nothings really changed. Hurts is not a good QB and even if they lose him there wont be a Glennon type of drop off.

The healthiest team will win this division in my opinion. Dallas just took a big hit that I dont think they can recover from. I think its a 3 horse race and the Eagles have the inside track. If the Giants can get a pass rush we have a shot but thats a big IF. I dont have a handle on Washington, I havent followed them this offseason but my expectations are low with Wentz.
That’s what everyone’s been saying  
mattlawson : 9/14/2022 8:30 am : link
Which means it’s between us and Washington ;)
They're the favorite, but nothing about the Lions game  
Ben in Tampa : 9/14/2022 8:31 am : link
would tell you they are going to be the runaway winners

The defense got gashed and the much hyped Jordan Davis spent most of the day on the bench. Its a long season.
Agree that it's really all on Hurts. I watched a lot of that game  
chick310 : 9/14/2022 8:33 am : link
on Sunday versus Detroit and the Eagle defense did not look good vs run or pass. Goff wasn't sharp and threw a pick 6 to our old friend James Bradberry which really hurt. WR Brown with a big game and a ton of targets.

Hurts though came out running immediately and put up a ton of yards in the first quarter alone (think I read 50 yds). Detroit's defense and ILBs weren't fast enough to make it to the edges to stop him. Hurts gains many yards without taking hits as he is excellent at taking angles out of bounds. Detroit brought a lot of pressure early but Hurts was able to side-step often when they came in fast and somewhat out of control.

Did read the Eagle coaches still don't want him running that many times every game. Hurts looks more in command of his game this year and will be a problem.
Alright Margi, take a step back and BREATH.  
Dinger : 9/14/2022 8:35 am : link
I understand and somewhat emmulate your sentiment about the Eagles. Cant stand them and the fact that they were actually able to stumble through some coaching changes and not fall into the abyss we seem to be crawling out of. But there OL looks very good once again and their DL is going to be good. They understand that and have built from their. I felt Hertz was suspect, but when you help a player by not asking them to play outside their ability a QB can seem better than he is. I would think against better DC's he will struggle. I think they have to be the favorite in the East right now, but its week 2. I don't see us anywhere near the top until sometime next year and thats ok. Just keep getting better each week.
best corners in the league?  
BillKo : 9/14/2022 8:38 am : link
I seriously doubt that..............
40 years of watching the NFCE  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 8:42 am : link
It all starts with winning the physical battle on the OL/front 7. The Giants showed they can compete here Sunday.

If they continue on Sunday's path they will be right in the mix of things imv. Jones and the skill guys will have to be the difference. Good thing is Wink has a lot of experience dealing with the dual threat QB.
How many point did that  
HewlettGiant : 9/14/2022 8:49 am : link
Half-Assed Lions teem put up vs. Philly?
Hurts looks like someone ready to take a shot and see stars.

We beat the Titans  
Essex : 9/14/2022 8:49 am : link
Their offense was our scored by the Lions 35-31 (there was a weird deflect that the Eagles got a pick six on Bradberry got it btw). They beat a shitty team by the skin of their teeth; we beat the number one seed in the AFC last year on the road. The Eagles Oline was getting blown up all game and Hurts had to run 17 times (not sustainable). Do I think there overall roster is better than ours? Yes, I do. Do I think they are shoe-ins to win the East, absolutely not. I think it is anyone’s division including WFT. In short, our roster isn’t good but neither is anyone else’s in this division.
Eagles are always  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2022 8:53 am : link
bad when I think they'll be good and good when I think they'll be bad, so I really don't know with them.

With that being said, not a good division and Dak missing time makes it a lot easier for them. Either us or the Commanders will have to be a "surprise team" for them to be challenged.
The Giants OL this year will Training Day the Eagles D-Line and  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/14/2022 9:02 am : link
push their Sh*t in. Giants will beat the Eagles this year.
I disagree that Washington is an also ran  
KDavies : 9/14/2022 9:06 am : link
they have very good WRs. Gibson is a good back. They have an excellent front 7. Their biggest issue was QB. If Wentz plays well, they could be competitive
Eagles have a solid roster  
cjac : 9/14/2022 9:13 am : link
The one point I def agree with is Hurts staying healthy. He is taking a lot of hits.

They Suffered a Big Loss  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9/14/2022 9:26 am : link
with Derek Barnett going down for the season. Their pass rush is going to suffer
Didn't look so hot against the Lions - the NFCE is ours!  
PatersonPlank : 9/14/2022 9:28 am : link
Until further notice
Week 1 overreaction  
fanatic II : 9/14/2022 9:34 am : link
Week to week league.
How many points does Hurts and that offense  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 9:49 am : link
need to generate before you move the discussion from Hurts sucks to Hurts is limited throwing which may effect how good he is in the playoffs but is 100% helping them in the regular season?

I don’t think Hurts can win a SB. But the NFCE? He already did that and has a very good shot of doing it again.
RE: How many points does Hurts and that offense  
Essex : 9/14/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15816262 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
need to generate before you move the discussion from Hurts sucks to Hurts is limited throwing which may effect how good he is in the playoffs but is 100% helping them in the regular season?

I don’t think Hurts can win a SB. But the NFCE? He already did that and has a very good shot of doing it again.

When did he do that?
Against top offenses, it was noted  
Racer : 9/14/2022 9:54 am : link
by a hated (on this site anyway, see today's threads) member of the media that they allowed an incredibly low number of passes to hit the ground in 2021 vs. better offenses. Lets see what Daboll and Kafka scheme up. They have their work cut out for them with this QB and a healthy Graham is important for PHI.

If Martindale can fight Steichen and Siriani to a draw or better on top of that, anything is possible.
I think  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:54 am : link
Some are underrating the Lions offense.
RE: I think  
Essex : 9/14/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15816275 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Some are underrating the Lions offense.

I don't think anyone is underrating anything other than the offense last year was terrible (I think it ranked 29th), the Eagles supposedly upgraded all over on defense etc etc. But, if your point is that it is week one and we don't know really how all of these units will pan out this season, I agree with that.
My bad  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 10:00 am : link
Meant make the playoffs last year
We don't play the Eagles  
George : 9/14/2022 10:01 am : link
until Dec. 11. Given their dependence on a run-heavy QB, I doubt Jalen Hurts will be playing by then.
There is no other team I am rooting harder for this season  
Jay on the Island : 9/14/2022 10:03 am : link
Than the Saints. If the Eagles landed a true franchise QB then that team would be incredible.

If you look at their roster the strength of their team is along both lines.
RE: RE: I think  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15816284 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15816275 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Some are underrating the Lions offense.


I don't think anyone is underrating anything other than the offense last year was terrible (I think it ranked 29th), the Eagles supposedly upgraded all over on defense etc etc. But, if your point is that it is week one and we don't know really how all of these units will pan out this season, I agree with that.


They were 18th in passing yards per game, 19th in rushing. They have a fully healthy Swift and Hockensen and St Brown in his second year in the offense.

It’s wild how people are talking about the Giants after one week but Phillys defense sucks and the Lions offense can’t be good.
RE: How many points does Hurts and that offense  
cjac : 9/14/2022 10:06 am : link
In comment 15816262 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
need to generate before you move the discussion from Hurts sucks to Hurts is limited throwing which may effect how good he is in the playoffs but is 100% helping them in the regular season?

I don’t think Hurts can win a SB. But the NFCE? He already did that and has a very good shot of doing it again.


They were 9-8 last year. The 7th seed in the NFC. Cowboys were NFC east champs last season
Yes I corrected myself above  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 10:07 am : link
.
RE: RE: RE: I think  
Essex : 9/14/2022 10:08 am : link
In comment 15816296 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816284 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15816275 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Some are underrating the Lions offense.


I don't think anyone is underrating anything other than the offense last year was terrible (I think it ranked 29th), the Eagles supposedly upgraded all over on defense etc etc. But, if your point is that it is week one and we don't know really how all of these units will pan out this season, I agree with that.



They were 18th in passing yards per game, 19th in rushing. They have a fully healthy Swift and Hockensen and St Brown in his second year in the offense.

It’s wild how people are talking about the Giants after one week but Phillys defense sucks and the Lions offense can’t be good.

They were 29th in DVOA, but that really isn't the point. The point is that nobody knows anything at this time about this year, so all we have to go on is last season. When the Lions offense does this week in and week out (which is certainly possible) then we can reassess as everyone should be willing to do based on new evidence.
I mean all I said is “I think  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:15 am : link
Some are underrating the lions”. Not the lions offense is definitely good.

Just like some are possibly underrating the Vikings and possibly overrating the Titans.
RE: I mean all I said is “I think  
Essex : 9/14/2022 10:18 am : link
In comment 15816317 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Some are underrating the lions”. Not the lions offense is definitely good.

Just like some are possibly underrating the Vikings and possibly overrating the Titans.

Then we are in agreement. If the point is week one doesn't tell us anything that significant I am in full agreement and that is why I do not necessarily think the division is Philly's for the taking. I think that is probably the most likely outcome, but we really just don't know yet. One possibility that nobody around here wants to consider is that maybe Gettleman's drafting was not as bad as his coaching hire and that that will help what we think is a poor roster. We just have to wait and see as things progress and obtain more evidence to make better assessments.
Question with Hurts will be  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2022 10:20 am : link
can he sit in the pocket and bring his team back or can he do it in the playoffs, its the same question people have with Lamar..

Can they do it from the pocket when the defense has theor eyes on you and are going to take away your ability to scramble..

They have the weapons, they have the RB, their defense i think will be good even though they gave up 35 points and couodnt stop the run at all on sunday..
I know you’re a respected poster but  
Mayo2JZ : 9/14/2022 10:21 am : link
this is your analysis of Washington?….“and despite the fans here in DC claiming it's their year, they're going to be an also ran” And you really think Dallas is in decline? Come on man. I am excited that we won on Sunday and this franchise is definitely pointing in the right direction it I wouldn’t poo poo any team in our division after one game
Maybe  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:24 am : link
The more likely scenario is this is a poor roster and the better coaching gets an extra win or two out of it, which is an indictment to Gettlemans hiring.

I see the Giants as Walmart version of the Titans of the past couple of years. They always exceeded their likely outcome, with an average QB and a weapon at RB. Their defense and WRs have been better than ours the past couple of years, and they’ve had really good coaching. If Garrett was coaching the Titans last year they’re probably a wild card team.

I think we have the better coaching staff but they have the better QB and defense. If we hit on a rookie QB and add pieces on defense I think we are in store for a better trajectory than the Titans
Hmmmm  
Mayo2JZ : 9/14/2022 10:29 am : link
and why do you think we have the better coaching staff? Just being a contrarian
RE: Hmmmm  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:32 am : link
In comment 15816334 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
and why do you think we have the better coaching staff? Just being a contrarian


I think Dabolls offense is a better scheme and is better at covering up for weaknesses.
As for Dallas  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 10:35 am : link
they could be in decline. They haven’t hit yet when they had a peak roster all these years years. Now that the expensive OL is breaking down and Dak is experiencing an injury on top of not being a truly elite passer making elite money, they aren’t nearly as dangerous as they once were. Washington is a bit of a wildcard for me, if Wentz has a solid year they can be sneaky good.
But you said better coaching staff not scheme  
Mayo2JZ : 9/14/2022 10:37 am : link
Perhaps I misunderstood your post but you were comparing us to the Titans right? Like you, I am very happy we won on Sunday but we did not “beat” the Titans. We won because of a missed FG and that in no way diminishes our performance against a very good team on the road
RE: But you said better coaching staff not scheme  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:39 am : link
In comment 15816341 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
Perhaps I misunderstood your post but you were comparing us to the Titans right? Like you, I am very happy we won on Sunday but we did not “beat” the Titans. We won because of a missed FG and that in no way diminishes our performance against a very good team on the road


I said we’re a Walmart version of the Titans in regards to a team that despite a below average QB probably outplays their projections because of good coaching. We’re still a bad team, but maybe a 6 win bad team instead of a 4
The NFCE is still garbage  
Greg from LI : 9/14/2022 10:42 am : link
Cowboys got smoked by Tampa and lost their QB.

Philly almost lost to the putrid Lions.

Washington almost lost to the putrid Jags.

I can't believe I'm about to say this, but the Giants easily had the best opening day in the division.
RE: RE: But you said better coaching staff not scheme  
Mayo2JZ : 9/14/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15816348 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816341 Mayo2JZ said:


Quote:


Perhaps I misunderstood your post but you were comparing us to the Titans right? Like you, I am very happy we won on Sunday but we did not “beat” the Titans. We won because of a missed FG and that in no way diminishes our performance against a very good team on the road




I said we’re a Walmart version of the Titans in regards to a team that despite a below average QB probably outplays their projections because of good coaching. We’re still a bad team, but maybe a 6 win bad team instead of a 4


I get it and I agree. I have no expectations of NYG this season. I am sure we will surprise a few teams and lose some winnable games too. Just looking for continuous improvement
We won 1 game  
PaulN : 9/14/2022 11:36 am : link
And now we are getting the chest pounders, the division is ours. We do not have a lot of talent. We are rebuilding. We have holes all over. We don't have any recievers worth mentioning. We have a great running back who has been hurt all the time. A mediocre at best QB who gets hurt all the time. Our two pass rushers have not played. Let's try to enjoy what we have, a team rebuilding that could have found thier GM and head coach, a good coaching staff, and a few promising young players. It's possible we have our bookend Tackles, hopefully a pair of pass rushers if they can get on the field. A good defensive line, and some good pieces in the secondary. Let's hope we won this week, think what a home loss against the Panthers would do, and we know that is not impossible.
It's pretty embarassing  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 11:42 am : link
to almost get beat by Detroit and Jax.
Reading comprehension is hard...  
rnargi : 9/14/2022 11:49 am : link
...

The media fluffing for Philly  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 11:54 am : link
is almost as bad as Dallas.
RE: Eagles are loaded  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15816133 M.S. said:
Quote:

First place is theirs (unless proven otherwise.)


They are loaded on defense?

Every team in this putrid division has significant holes/question marks.

And Philly has a significant question mark at QB. Until I see consistent play from Hurts, I think all of us should be skeptical of Philly's chances.
RE: It's pretty embarassing  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15816454 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
to almost get beat by Detroit and Jax.


We do play them so this might not age well
I also think that Washington is very under-rated  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/14/2022 12:44 pm : link
they are a better team than they are being given credit for
RE: I also think that Washington is very under-rated  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15816582 gidiefor said:
Quote:
they are a better team than they are being given credit for


Wentz is the wildcard. He has the unusual ability - consistently - to create points for his team and the other team.
RE: The NFCE is still garbage  
cosmicj : 9/14/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15816352 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Cowboys got smoked by Tampa and lost their QB.

Philly almost lost to the putrid Lions.

Washington almost lost to the putrid Jags.

I can't believe I'm about to say this, but the Giants easily had the best opening day in the division.


I’m looking forward to an exciting divisional race. Hope the giants can be in it. None of these teams are winning the Super Bowl so a nice second tier title battle would be super entertaining.

I’m getting more and more 1997 vibes.
Philly can probably win games with Minshew at QB.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/14/2022 1:34 pm : link
So they won't be derailed completely by an injury to Hurts. For all the division's shortcomings, one area where the NFC East is relatively strong is QB depth... except Dallas, so naturally they lost their starter.

There were rumors swirling yesterday about the Cowboys pursuing a trade for Minshew. Could be an interesting decision for Philly if the Joneses are as desperate as they look.
RE: Philly can probably win games with Minshew at QB.  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15816639 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
So they won't be derailed completely by an injury to Hurts. For all the division's shortcomings, one area where the NFC East is relatively strong is QB depth... except Dallas, so naturally they lost their starter.

There were rumors swirling yesterday about the Cowboys pursuing a trade for Minshew. Could be an interesting decision for Philly if the Joneses are as desperate as they look.


BBB - good point on the QB depth topic.

I would be shocked on the second topic being agreed to. Desperation has a price tag though I guess. I wanted the Gmen to go after Minshew late last summer...
RE: RE: Philly can probably win games with Minshew at QB.  
Klaatu : 9/14/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15816652 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15816639 Big Blue Blogger said:


Quote:


So they won't be derailed completely by an injury to Hurts. For all the division's shortcomings, one area where the NFC East is relatively strong is QB depth... except Dallas, so naturally they lost their starter.

There were rumors swirling yesterday about the Cowboys pursuing a trade for Minshew. Could be an interesting decision for Philly if the Joneses are as desperate as they look.



BBB - good point on the QB depth topic.

I would be shocked on the second topic being agreed to. Desperation has a price tag though I guess. I wanted the Gmen to go after Minshew late last summer...


You just liked his mustache. Admit it.
RE: Philly can probably win games with Minshew at QB.  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15816639 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
So they won't be derailed completely by an injury to Hurts. For all the division's shortcomings, one area where the NFC East is relatively strong is QB depth... except Dallas, so naturally they lost their starter.

There were rumors swirling yesterday about the Cowboys pursuing a trade for Minshew. Could be an interesting decision for Philly if the Joneses are as desperate as they look.


I can't imagine Philly doing that - for obvious reasons.

But I get why Dallas would be interested, although I thought Rush was excellent last year when he stepped in for Dak against Minnesota. I think he's earned the right to start some of these games.
Process of elimination, sure  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/14/2022 2:08 pm : link
But if Dallas is right about Dak only being out 4 games, its still their division to lose.

Not impressed with Hurts and they barely beat a team that went 3-13-1 last year. Campbell's got the Lions motivated, but they're not challenging for their division.

Eagles are supposed to be better on defense than offense and gave up 35.

First game for everyone, and they were in Detroit. Let's see how they do against the Vikes.
I don't really see any of the teams  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 2:41 pm : link
in the division getting over 10 wins. In these situations division record is a bigger factor. Most wins in the division wins it and head to head probably plays a factor.

At full strength I think the Giants match up competitively.
We don't play the Eagles till Week 14. By that time this OL  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/14/2022 3:10 pm : link
will be all world and Eagles won't stand a chance, Giants will Bitchslap them all over the field.
RE: Eagles have a solid roster  
FStubbs : 9/14/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15816203 cjac said:
Quote:
The one point I def agree with is Hurts staying healthy. He is taking a lot of hits.


I'm not wishing anyone gets hurt, but I think Minshew is a better QB than Hurts.
RE: The NFCE is still garbage  
FStubbs : 9/14/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15816352 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Cowboys got smoked by Tampa and lost their QB.

Philly almost lost to the putrid Lions.

Washington almost lost to the putrid Jags.

I can't believe I'm about to say this, but the Giants easily had the best opening day in the division.


The flipside, Titans fans are probably saying "we lost to the putrid Giants".

We have a long way to go to not be in the same class as the Lions and Jags, though this past week was a good start.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 