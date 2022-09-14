for display only
Mike Lombardi on the Giants win re: Barkley & Jones

Sean : 9/14/2022 9:22 am
Quote:
Saquon Barkley looks like he is back to his old form after overcoming all the injuries. He singlehandedly won the game for the Giants with his playmaking talent. And Giants fans rejoice that you won the game, but don’t believe the Daniel Jones stat sheet. Yes, he only had four incompletions, but he still processes too slowly and cannot protect the ball, fumbling once again on Sunday. When Jones plays against a fast, active moving third-down team, he will struggle badly. Against the Titans, he was 2-for-10 on third down.

I think he nails it here. Saquon was such a force on Sunday.
An idiot is always an idiot.....  
George from PA : 9/14/2022 9:24 am : link
Horrible Take On The Fumble  
HMunster : 9/14/2022 9:25 am : link
Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.
My guess  
Fat Wally : 9/14/2022 9:29 am : link
he just read the stat line and didn't actually watch the game tape. If Jones actually fumbled without getting hit, it would be more of a story. Instead, it's a footnote.
RE: An idiot is always an idiot.....  
Essex : 9/14/2022 9:29 am : link
In comment 15816209 George from PA said:
Quote:
I agree he is an idiot, but the grain of truth here is the field processing issues and the example I give from that game isn’t the sack obviously, but the INT. I just don’t get how he threw that ball
I am not a Jones Fan  
BigBlueJ : 9/14/2022 9:30 am : link
but in no way was that fumble on him. That was one of the most fearsome manchild beatings by Simmons on Ezudu on his way to removing DJ's arm out of his socket. What a beast.
Mike Lombardi loves him some Mike Lombardi.  
Capt. Don : 9/14/2022 9:31 am : link
Every NFL QB would have fumbled on that play  
M.S. : 9/14/2022 9:34 am : link

When a QB is in his wind-up; is about to throw the ball; and a blind-side defender comes screaming off the edge and claws at the QBs throwing hand...

...well, that ball is going to hit the ground.

Over and out.
Maybe if he had some receivers  
Lowell : 9/14/2022 9:37 am : link
who get open, he'd process quicker.
He’s saying the same  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:39 am : link
Things a lot of people in the media and on here have said. People hate on Lombardi but he’s been dead right about the Giants the last five years.
RE: He’s saying the same  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 9:41 am : link
In comment 15816240 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Things a lot of people in the media and on here have said. People hate on Lombardi but he’s been dead right about the Giants the last five years.


Well if anyone knows what an incompetent GM and FO would look like - it would be Mike himself.

He's also a sleeze ball and should have been suspended for what happened with the Randy Moss trade. Guy is no good and proved to be a horrible GM as well.
RE: He’s saying the same  
Racer : 9/14/2022 9:43 am : link
In comment 15816240 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Things a lot of people in the media and on here have said. People hate on Lombardi but he’s been dead right about the Giants the last five years.


Classic bias. He says 49 things that are spot on and if the 50th like the fumble comment was sloppy, and it was, everything is garbage.
RE: RE: He’s saying the same  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:43 am : link
In comment 15816241 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816240 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Things a lot of people in the media and on here have said. People hate on Lombardi but he’s been dead right about the Giants the last five years.



Well if anyone knows what an incompetent GM and FO would look like - it would be Mike himself.

He's also a sleeze ball and should have been suspended for what happened with the Randy Moss trade. Guy is no good and proved to be a horrible GM as well.


That doesn’t mean he’s wrong.
here's my perspective.....  
BillKo : 9/14/2022 9:44 am : link
...Lombardi is somewhat right.

However, this was DJ's first full regular season game in this new offense. Against one of the better run teams in the league, IMO.

And....it appeared overall somewhat promising, sans the INT in the endzone.

One can hope that Jones performs better as he gets more comfortable in Daboll's offense.

The flip side is he won't always have Barkley running like that and will have to rely on others to help him out - which might not work out for NYG.
But he was doing the same things  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:45 am : link
He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.
The 'processing'  
Ron Johnson : 9/14/2022 9:45 am : link
knock comes up all the time. Has anyone come across any all 22 videos or other evidence to display this?

There was one stat yesterday that he was under pressure on 52 percent of his non blitz drop backs. With regard to processing speed that stat tells me that he probably had to 'process' faster than every other qb. That's at least part of the issue, no?

Im hoping that the 52% was due more to Tenn pass rush being really good rather than our pass pro being really bad. Stringing wins together with a number like that seems a tall order.
Thank God  
mako J : 9/14/2022 9:45 am : link
This talking head is here to tell us what to believe.

We’re simply not capable of watching the Titan interior pass rush and secondary outperform the Giants interior OL and WRs, leading to a bunch of check downs(taking what the Defense gives) and failed 3rd down conversions.

Glad this talking head summed it all up with…..the QB sux.

oh bullshit  
djm : 9/14/2022 9:47 am : link
let the over analysis begin! Didn't take long.

Jones was ok on Sunday. We don't need a fucking referendum on this guy every single week, especially a week that saw the Giants offense play well enough to win.

HE was fine. Not great. Not bad. He kept his job and allowed himself more time time to shine or fail.
I don’t think the fumble is in Jones.  
Section331 : 9/14/2022 9:47 am : link
His arm was in a throwing motion, any QB in the league is going to lose the ball there. The rest he is right about, Barkley was spectacular and Jones made some plays (the TD throw to Shep was a great read), but he often held the ball too long. It is a new scheme, so hopefully that will improve as he gets more comfortable, but it has been an issue for him.
RE: oh bullshit  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:48 am : link
In comment 15816254 djm said:
Quote:
let the over analysis begin! Didn't take long.

Jones was ok on Sunday. We don't need a fucking referendum on this guy every single week, especially a week that saw the Giants offense play well enough to win.

HE was fine. Not great. Not bad. He kept his job and allowed himself more time time to shine or fail.


It’s a prove it year, every week is a referendum because very week matters in the Giants decision on whether to keep him or not.
Also  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:49 am : link
Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.
He processed the play to Shep pretty quick  
Eman11 : 9/14/2022 9:49 am : link
I don’t think that was even his first or second read there but he saw it and made the deep throw while not being able to step up or follow through.

Obviously not thrilled with the End Zone pick but I’ll take the play to Shep and the rest of his day, no problem.
RE: But he was doing the same things  
djm : 9/14/2022 9:52 am : link
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.


No one needs to make an excuse! IF the Giants scored 14 pts and lost? Ok fine.

HE held serve. ANYONE can see that if they just shut up for five minutes and watch the game with NO MEMORY of the last 3 seasons. But no, we cannot do that. Every pass, stumble and mumble needs to be dissected and picked apart and I need to scream from the hilltops that Daniel Jones will always suck. No you don't. And why? Because it's week fucking one and if Jones goes 300 and 3 TDs in week 2 we're going to pull the crank starter yet again and go bananas that Jones has finally arrived--and that too would be shortsighted and completely unnecessary.

There's no rush. There's no urgency to formulate a bedrock opinion on this guy unless you're looking to be Mr Right and say I told you so. It's too fucking soon. You waited this long...wait another few months.
....  
Micko : 9/14/2022 9:54 am : link
If that was Aaron Rogers back there taking that beating w/ no time in the first half and then he helps right the ship in the 2nd half the analysis would be very different. Not saying Jones did anything super special here and the INT was horrible; however, he almost never had a clean pocket. I don't know why NFL analysts don't acknowledge this. Until we see Jones w/ good protection - I'm not ready to throw in the towel. I think he processes things a tad too slow but I also know that the man probably can't remember his last clean pocket.
RE: RE: oh bullshit  
djm : 9/14/2022 9:57 am : link
In comment 15816257 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816254 djm said:


Quote:


let the over analysis begin! Didn't take long.

Jones was ok on Sunday. We don't need a fucking referendum on this guy every single week, especially a week that saw the Giants offense play well enough to win.

HE was fine. Not great. Not bad. He kept his job and allowed himself more time time to shine or fail.



It’s a prove it year, every week is a referendum because very week matters in the Giants decision on whether to keep him or not.


No it won't. One week? Cmon. Week 1 won't be the determining factor and you know it. Week 1-18 (and more, hopefully) will be the determining factor.


It's called a compilation. Jones just had one of the better games in his career, team wise, and this place still cannot wait to formulate the hot takes. And it would be just as dumb if someone said he's the goods, lock him up.

You cannot find a more impossible game to use as final judgement than game 1. And i'd bet the coaching staff feels the same way. They are happy with the win and know work needs to be done. But BBI knows it's time to move on. Yea right.
RE: RE: But he was doing the same things  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:58 am : link
In comment 15816268 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.



No one needs to make an excuse! IF the Giants scored 14 pts and lost? Ok fine.

HE held serve. ANYONE can see that if they just shut up for five minutes and watch the game with NO MEMORY of the last 3 seasons. But no, we cannot do that. Every pass, stumble and mumble needs to be dissected and picked apart and I need to scream from the hilltops that Daniel Jones will always suck. No you don't. And why? Because it's week fucking one and if Jones goes 300 and 3 TDs in week 2 we're going to pull the crank starter yet again and go bananas that Jones has finally arrived--and that too would be shortsighted and completely unnecessary.

There's no rush. There's no urgency to formulate a bedrock opinion on this guy unless you're looking to be Mr Right and say I told you so. It's too fucking soon. You waited this long...wait another few months.


Or people can do whatever they want on a message board. Don’t get your panties in a bunch.

The previous three years absolutely relevant when the same flaws from those seasons still pop up in year 4. Not sure why it’s such an egregious thing to point out the flaws in what was an average QB performance. It’s year 4 with a large financial decision looming, Jones can’t just “hold serve”, and until he puts some lights out performances on record this year there’s going to be criticism that he’d not the guy.
Are we  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:59 am : link
Giving Golladay or Holmes 18 weeks without criticism, or is it only the guy who is easy to root for?
RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
eli4life : 9/14/2022 10:00 am : link
In comment 15816210 HMunster said:
Quote:
Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.


Forget the fumble I was just happy he got up after that hit he got destroyed
please for the love of everything holy  
djm : 9/14/2022 10:00 am : link
forget the 6th overall butt hurt nonsense. Forget who drafted him even though that guy drafted studs throughout his career and forget what happened 20-21. IT doesn't matter anymore. Watch the guy objectively and see what happens the next few months.


NOTHING was settled on Sunday other than we saw Jones play a decent game while making mistakes, on the road against a good but not great team. 28 or so QBs do this shit every week with some variances. We need to see more.
RE: But he was doing the same things  
BillKo : 9/14/2022 10:01 am : link
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.


I would not compare camp and preseason to the regular season.

That is just completely unfair.

No player in a first year system doesn't get more comfortable as the regular season progresses? LOL
RE: He’s saying the same  
BillT : 9/14/2022 10:02 am : link
In comment 15816240 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Things a lot of people in the media and on here have said. People hate on Lombardi but he’s been dead right about the Giants the last five years.

We’ve all been dead right about the Giants. They’ve been the most obviously bad team in the league for that time period. Lombardi is nothing special with that take.
Danial Jones and Josh Allen  
WillieYoung : 9/14/2022 10:03 am : link
Were the only two quarterbacks in the NFL without 1 inaccurate throw in week 1 (whoever compiles that stat must think Jones was trying to get intercepted at the goal line).
It’s basically what most people think  
UConn4523 : 9/14/2022 10:03 am : link
not exactly going out on a limb. Don’t agree with the fumble comment but the rest is what we’ve all been watching the last couple of years.
RE: please for the love of everything holy  
BillT : 9/14/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15816288 djm said:
Quote:
forget the 6th overall butt hurt nonsense. Forget who drafted him even though that guy drafted studs throughout his career and forget what happened 20-21. IT doesn't matter anymore. Watch the guy objectively and see what happens the next few months.


NOTHING was settled on Sunday other than we saw Jones play a decent game while making mistakes, on the road against a good but not great team. 28 or so QBs do this shit every week with some variances. We need to see more.

Come on djm. This kind of reason take will not be tolerated here and you know that. Go stand in the corner.
I mean cmon  
Justlurking : 9/14/2022 10:06 am : link
Now the titans don’t have a fast mean defense? Where do these takes even come from? Simmons is a fucking beast. I think we may look really good the next few weeks.

GNewGiants  
arniefez : 9/14/2022 10:08 am : link
What happened with Lombardi and a Moss trade? I'm not aware of that. I don't pay attention to or listen to Lombardi but when I read the criticism of him on BBI it seems personal not about his content. IMO everything he has said about the Giants the past 5 years has been 95% or more accurate.

As far as Jones goes I saw nothing new. He played like he always has. Below average. Not as bad as the worst starting QBs but not good enough. Not in the top 20 IMO.
RE: An idiot is always an idiot.....  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/14/2022 10:09 am : link
In comment 15816209 George from PA said:
Quote:
.

Profound.
RE: Danial Jones and Josh Allen  
Straw Hat : 9/14/2022 10:09 am : link
In comment 15816292 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
Were the only two quarterbacks in the NFL without 1 inaccurate throw in week 1 (whoever compiles that stat must think Jones was trying to get intercepted at the goal line).


Josh allen threw 2 picks
RE: Every NFL QB would have fumbled on that play  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/14/2022 10:10 am : link
In comment 15816235 M.S. said:
Quote:

When a QB is in his wind-up; is about to throw the ball; and a blind-side defender comes screaming off the edge and claws at the QBs throwing hand...

...well, that ball is going to hit the ground.

Over and out.

Not every QB is as slow to get to his wind-up.
I’m the first guy to knock Jones  
cjac : 9/14/2022 10:11 am : link
And I don’t think he’s all that good, I agree with the slow processing

But you have to give credit where credit is due, he drove the team down the field and took the lead late in the 4th Q. We haven’t seen much of that from him since his first start
RE: Also  
Everyone Relax : 9/14/2022 10:12 am : link
In comment 15816258 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.


They won the game. We've always said that's the only stat that really matters is W-L so fuck everything else. He played mediocre against a team that was in the AFC Championship game 6 months ago. Sheesh
I don't know about the fumble  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 10:13 am : link


Just throw it to Bellinger for the love of god.
In all seriousness  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 10:17 am : link
I understand what Jones was doing. He looked at Bellinger, then looked at Sills for the deep route, then back to Bellinger before getting sacked. It may have been the progression for all I know.

From a situational awareness point, it bothers me a little bit. It's 2nd and 8 at the Titans 42 - 4 down territory. A throw to Bellinger would probably net about 4-5 yards and a manageable 3rd down where you would have options because you're likely going for it on 4th. There's really not urgency to take a deep shot there, but then again it could what the play is calling for.
RE: RE: Also  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:19 am : link
In comment 15816312 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15816258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.



They won the game. We've always said that's the only stat that really matters is W-L so fuck everything else. He played mediocre against a team that was in the AFC Championship game 6 months ago. Sheesh


Last year doesn’t matter, except when last years results put the Giants in a positive light. Maybe the Titans aren’t the same Titans as last year? They did trade away their second best offensive weapon. We don’t know. What we do know is week 1 showed the same flaws in Jones that were evident for the last three years. Let’s see how often they pop up over the next 17 weeks.
only one man could have avoided that fumble  
Heisenberg : 9/14/2022 10:28 am : link
He held the ball too long on the fumble  
Producer : 9/14/2022 10:31 am : link
It's on him.
RE: RE: RE: Also  
k2tampa : 9/14/2022 10:37 am : link
In comment 15816321 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816312 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


In comment 15816258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.



They won the game. We've always said that's the only stat that really matters is W-L so fuck everything else. He played mediocre against a team that was in the AFC Championship game 6 months ago. Sheesh



Last year doesn’t matter, except when last years results put the Giants in a positive light. Maybe the Titans aren’t the same Titans as last year? They did trade away their second best offensive weapon. We don’t know. What we do know is week 1 showed the same flaws in Jones that were evident for the last three years. Let’s see how often they pop up over the next 17 weeks.


First, the weren't in the AFC championship game, they were the no. 1 seed. And they didn't have their top offensive weapon for the last nine games of the 2021 season when they earned that No. 1 seed. He was back Sunday.
I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 10:40 am : link
the offensive line and tight ends had something to do with the offensive performance too. Same with Sterling Shepard and Richie James.
RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 10:40 am : link
In comment 15816336 Producer said:
Quote:
It's on him.


Now you just sound stupid.
LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/14/2022 10:42 am : link
so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say
RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
jvm52106 : 9/14/2022 10:45 am : link
In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.


Thank you ERic. What I think is pretty funny, by this assessment anyone who fumbled when LT hit them from behind wasn't because LT was a great pass rusher it was becuase the QB held the ball too long. PERIOD. if your assessment on the Jones fumble is this idiotic stance (its on him) where he gets blasted by Simmons on a short drop, quick to the right throw just as he starts to throw then you are saying any QB who gets hit like that it is their fault.

If Jones stood in the pocket, waited for one guy to get one for 3 /4 seconds then gets hit that is on him. When the play is a fairly quick play to the right and the DT is drilling the QB in the back as he is throwing, that is on the Oline..
RE: An idiot is always an idiot.....  
mattlawson : 9/14/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15816209 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


This. Jones did not have a great game and the INT was a very bad decision. But they did enough to win and cleaning up mistakes and knocking th rust off after this week I expect him to settle in
RE: GNewGiants  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15816304 arniefez said:
Quote:
What happened with Lombardi and a Moss trade? I'm not aware of that. I don't pay attention to or listen to Lombardi but when I read the criticism of him on BBI it seems personal not about his content. IMO everything he has said about the Giants the past 5 years has been 95% or more accurate.

As far as Jones goes I saw nothing new. He played like he always has. Below average. Not as bad as the worst starting QBs but not good enough. Not in the top 20 IMO.


Its a he said-she said type argument. But if you read between the lines is when Oakland was trying to trade Moss, Lombardi told teams he couldnt run anymore and that he was washed up, but went to Belichick since he was friends with him and told him the real truth about him when he worked for Oakland. Then went back to Davis and told him NE was willing to trade and got pennies on the dollar for him.

He was fired immediately when word went down. But he claims that isnt true, but other sources as I recall have backed up this information.
jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 10:49 am : link
No one can objectively say the fumble was on Jones. He didn't hold the ball too long. He got clobbered immediately and he was blindsided by a 300 pound plus all-star DT who hit him full speed. Ezeudu didn't even slow him up a tenth of a second.

If your whole schtick on this site is to blast Jones 24/7, then come up with better ammo. Because that's just pathetic.
RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
mattlawson : 9/14/2022 10:49 am : link
In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.



Howard cross agrees. Listen to BBKOL yesterday. All the hall of fame QBs that fumbled from LT coming on a free rush have bad pocket awareness too
RE: jvm52106  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15816362 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No one can objectively say the fumble was on Jones. He didn't hold the ball too long. He got clobbered immediately and he was blindsided by a 300 pound plus all-star DT who hit him full speed. Ezeudu didn't even slow him up a tenth of a second.

If your whole schtick on this site is to blast Jones 24/7, then come up with better ammo. Because that's just pathetic.


Immediately is taking some liberty. He made two reads on the play and had a guy wide open
RE: RE: RE: Also  
Everyone Relax : 9/14/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15816321 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816312 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


In comment 15816258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.



They won the game. We've always said that's the only stat that really matters is W-L so fuck everything else. He played mediocre against a team that was in the AFC Championship game 6 months ago. Sheesh



Last year doesn’t matter, except when last years results put the Giants in a positive light. Maybe the Titans aren’t the same Titans as last year? They did trade away their second best offensive weapon. We don’t know. What we do know is week 1 showed the same flaws in Jones that were evident for the last three years. Let’s see how often they pop up over the next 17 weeks.


Now making excuses for the Titans to paint DJ in a bad light. Things are getting weird around here.
The same people blaming Jones for the fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 10:53 am : link
are the same ones who would blame him for not looking downfield and instead checking it down.

You cant win with some people.
RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
5BowlsSoon : 9/14/2022 10:55 am : link
In comment 15816336 Producer said:
Quote:
It's on him.


Wow Producer…..just when I thought you couldn’t possibly go any lower in your diatribes against Dimes, you proved me wrong.
Jones  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:56 am : link
Had 3 seconds from a shotgun snap. That’s enough time to hit the recover coming cross the middle
RE: RE: RE: RE: Also  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15816366 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
In comment 15816321 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816312 Everyone Relax said:


Quote:


In comment 15816258 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Love how “no excuses” this year has been abandoned after 1 week.



They won the game. We've always said that's the only stat that really matters is W-L so fuck everything else. He played mediocre against a team that was in the AFC Championship game 6 months ago. Sheesh



Last year doesn’t matter, except when last years results put the Giants in a positive light. Maybe the Titans aren’t the same Titans as last year? They did trade away their second best offensive weapon. We don’t know. What we do know is week 1 showed the same flaws in Jones that were evident for the last three years. Let’s see how often they pop up over the next 17 weeks.



Now making excuses for the Titans to paint DJ in a bad light. Things are getting weird around here.


Saying maybe the Titans aren’t as good as the #1 seed Titans from last year is making excuses? It’s a year to year league.
RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
Producer : 9/14/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.


That's completely unnecessary, Eric, and unbecoming of a site owner/admin. You shouldn't engage in base insults. It's beneath you. And you sound like somebody who can't be objective when it comes to the Giants. He has 3 seconds and the pocket is collapsing around him. And he has space to move. The fumble is on Jones. He can move up and to his right or he can unload the ball. Instead Jones decides he needs 5 seconds. He's the 5 second pocket quarterback. That doesn't fly in today's NFL. Sure other QBs might have muffed that particular play, it's a tough play, but you see this from Jones every week, sometimes 2 and 3 times a week. Great Q s are supposed to make tough plays, no? The only difference this week is Barkley was stellar and we won.

Mahomes, Rodgers, Herbert, Allen, they fumble on a play like that one out of 10 times, maybe. Jones, it's 9 out of 10.
Lombardi comments on Jones would have had more  
NYGgolfer : 9/14/2022 10:58 am : link
credibility had he used the interception in the end zone versus the fumble to make his point.

Jones was simply "attacked" on the play he fumbled, not showing some type of carelessness.

How that bad interception occurred and where on the field is what the GM and Daboll have to assess in concluding on Jones this season.
RE: The same people blaming Jones for the fumble  
Eman11 : 9/14/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15816367 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
are the same ones who would blame him for not looking downfield and instead checking it down.

You cant win with some people.


Agreed.

I read an article this morning from a Charlotte beat talking about some parallels with the two teams and then about their games this past Sunday.

It was interesting to me to read an outsiders perspective on Jones who said he played a solid game Sunday. From a lot of the posts here that would seem like too high of praise, with the Giants winning in spite of DJ.

I think there may be merit to the processing comment  
Andy in Halifax : 9/14/2022 10:58 am : link
but that fumble is not on him at all. Wish people would be capable of reasonable evaluations on him. Seems everyone made their opinion and have dug their heels in no matter what.

Some good, some not good. More good than bad week one.
The fumble could be on the line  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:59 am : link
And also Jones. Multiple things are allowed to be true
RE: jvm52106  
BigBlueJ : 9/14/2022 10:59 am : link
In comment 15816362 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
No one can objectively say the fumble was on Jones. He didn't hold the ball too long. He got clobbered immediately and he was blindsided by a 300 pound plus all-star DT who hit him full speed. Ezeudu didn't even slow him up a tenth of a second.

If your whole schtick on this site is to blast Jones 24/7, then come up with better ammo. Because that's just pathetic.


Yeah again, not a Jones fan, but putting that fumble on him just exposes these folks as complete fakes and trolls.
RE: RE: jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 11:01 am : link
In comment 15816365 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816362 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


No one can objectively say the fumble was on Jones. He didn't hold the ball too long. He got clobbered immediately and he was blindsided by a 300 pound plus all-star DT who hit him full speed. Ezeudu didn't even slow him up a tenth of a second.

If your whole schtick on this site is to blast Jones 24/7, then come up with better ammo. Because that's just pathetic.



Immediately is taking some liberty. He made two reads on the play and had a guy wide open


I have no idea what you are talking about. Ezeudu didn't even slow him down.
https://youtu.be/TrqkDFVyW-0?t=144 - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15816374 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.



That's completely unnecessary, Eric, and unbecoming of a site owner/admin. You shouldn't engage in base insults. It's beneath you. And you sound like somebody who can't be objective when it comes to the Giants. He has 3 seconds and the pocket is collapsing around him. And he has space to move. The fumble is on Jones. He can move up and to his right or he can unload the ball. Instead Jones decides he needs 5 seconds. He's the 5 second pocket quarterback. That doesn't fly in today's NFL. Sure other QBs might have muffed that particular play, it's a tough play, but you see this from Jones every week, sometimes 2 and 3 times a week. Great Q s are supposed to make tough plays, no? The only difference this week is Barkley was stellar and we won.

Mahomes, Rodgers, Herbert, Allen, they fumble on a play like that one out of 10 times, maybe. Jones, it's 9 out of 10.



The beauty of owning this site is I can call a turd a turd and get away with it.
Now that was funny.  
NYGgolfer : 9/14/2022 11:04 am : link
And whoever  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:05 am : link
said to throw it to the WR crossing over the middle? Are you kidding me - there are two LBs right there, who would have shifted even more if Jones was looking at James. He in no shape or form is open or has a chance of getting the ball from Jones.... lol
RE: RE: RE: jvm52106  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15816382 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816365 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816362 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


No one can objectively say the fumble was on Jones. He didn't hold the ball too long. He got clobbered immediately and he was blindsided by a 300 pound plus all-star DT who hit him full speed. Ezeudu didn't even slow him up a tenth of a second.

If your whole schtick on this site is to blast Jones 24/7, then come up with better ammo. Because that's just pathetic.



Immediately is taking some liberty. He made two reads on the play and had a guy wide open



I have no idea what you are talking about. Ezeudu didn't even slow him down. https://youtu.be/TrqkDFVyW-0?t=144 - ( New Window )


Jones is in the shotgun and doesn’t get hit until 3 seconds in. That’s enough time to notice the tight end who was open from the start of the play. There was also room to step up to the right. Jones absolutely has some blame on the play.
He had Bellinger Wide Open  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 11:07 am : link
And was look at him with time to throw. He chose to go to his second read to Sills. It could be what the play called for, but it was not impossible for him to have gotten the ball out on that play had he thrown to Bellinger.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
Producer : 9/14/2022 11:09 am : link
In comment 15816384 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816374 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.



That's completely unnecessary, Eric, and unbecoming of a site owner/admin. You shouldn't engage in base insults. It's beneath you. And you sound like somebody who can't be objective when it comes to the Giants. He has 3 seconds and the pocket is collapsing around him. And he has space to move. The fumble is on Jones. He can move up and to his right or he can unload the ball. Instead Jones decides he needs 5 seconds. He's the 5 second pocket quarterback. That doesn't fly in today's NFL. Sure other QBs might have muffed that particular play, it's a tough play, but you see this from Jones every week, sometimes 2 and 3 times a week. Great Q s are supposed to make tough plays, no? The only difference this week is Barkley was stellar and we won.

Mahomes, Rodgers, Herbert, Allen, they fumble on a play like that one out of 10 times, maybe. Jones, it's 9 out of 10.




The beauty of owning this site is I can call a turd a turd and get away with it.


Good for you. Jones is in mid wind up when he's hit. Sloooow wind up. Other QBs that ball is out. You want a slow, dumb QB for the Giants, good for you. We're a 5 billion dollar organization, we can do better. Your defense dreck says more about you, than me.
I'm going to cut Jones a break...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 11:09 am : link
on the fumble.

The more egregious act was the INT.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:11 am : link
In comment 15816392 Producer said:
Quote:

Good for you. Jones is in mid wind up when he's hit. Sloooow wind up. Other QBs that ball is out. You want a slow, dumb QB for the Giants, good for you. We're a 5 billion dollar organization, we can do better. Your defense dreck says more about you, than me.


You tell the site owner how to act and not insult people yet call a person you never met slow and dumb?

Pot meet kettle.
You get 3 seconds in the NFL  
Producer : 9/14/2022 11:11 am : link
not 5 seconds every play. Do you guys even watch other teams?
RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 11:12 am : link
In comment 15816389 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
And was look at him with time to throw. He chose to go to his second read to Sills. It could be what the play called for, but it was not impossible for him to have gotten the ball out on that play had he thrown to Bellinger.


He would have been hit in his throwing motion.

I can't even believe we are arguing about this.

The Giants just beat the Titans. No one gave them a chance. Jones was 17-of-21 for two touchdowns, an interception and a 116 QBR.

Yet this is the thing we're focused on?

DJ was not alone Sunday  
Alamo : 9/14/2022 11:13 am : link
QB's who did not look very good..And lost !!
DAK...RODGERS...BURROW....MURRAY...BRADY,but at least he won like DJ..
And lets get some information straight  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:14 am : link
from the time Jones got the ball til the time Simmons hit him. I clocked it 5 times. It ranged from 1.83 to 1.91.

It wasnt even close to 3 seconds... lol.
RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:15 am : link
In comment 15816399 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816389 Lambuth_Special said:


Quote:


And was look at him with time to throw. He chose to go to his second read to Sills. It could be what the play called for, but it was not impossible for him to have gotten the ball out on that play had he thrown to Bellinger.



He would have been hit in his throwing motion.

I can't even believe we are arguing about this.

The Giants just beat the Titans. No one gave them a chance. Jones was 17-of-21 for two touchdowns, an interception and a 116 QBR.

Yet this is the thing we're focused on?


He would not have been hit in his throwing motion if he threw it when he first looked at Bellinger. It’s not all on Jones but owns some of the responsibility. 3 seconds from shotgun is plenty of time to hit a wide open receiver in the flat
No Producer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 11:16 am : link
You're a one-trick pony on this site, and everyone knows it.

I have been very critical of Jones. I still think the odds are that he won't be here next year.

It's impossible to take you seriously because you sound unhinged when it comes to Jones.
ajr2456  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 11:16 am : link
You and I are not going to agree on this.
RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:17 am : link
In comment 15816403 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
I
He would not have been hit in his throwing motion if he threw it when he first looked at Bellinger. It’s not all on Jones but owns some of the responsibility. 3 seconds from shotgun is plenty of time to hit a wide open receiver in the flat


It was not even close to 3 seconds. You have to time it from when he got the ball from when Simmons hit him. Like I said from the time he got the ball til he got hit it was 1.90 estimate.
When Jones looks at Bellinger initially  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:18 am : link
The defender is a full two yards away. He could have made that throw. The good QBs do.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15816408 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816403 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I
He would not have been hit in his throwing motion if he threw it when he first looked at Bellinger. It’s not all on Jones but owns some of the responsibility. 3 seconds from shotgun is plenty of time to hit a wide open receiver in the flat



It was not even close to 3 seconds. You have to time it from when he got the ball from when Simmons hit him. Like I said from the time he got the ball til he got hit it was 1.90 estimate.


This is nonsense. If Jones had any pre snap awareness he would have realized that the flat was left open and Bellinger would be wide open. All he needed was that first look at Bellinger and to throw it. The fumble is mostly on the oline, but Jones didn’t do himself any favors
RE: When Jones looks at Bellinger initially  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:22 am : link
In comment 15816410 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
The defender is a full two yards away. He could have made that throw. The good QBs do.


And jones is constantly berated here for checking down early and not looking downfield.

Like I said, he will never win with some here.
RE: RE: When Jones looks at Bellinger initially  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15816417 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816410 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


The defender is a full two yards away. He could have made that throw. The good QBs do.



And jones is constantly berated here for checking down early and not looking downfield.

Like I said, he will never win with some here.


There’s a difference between checking down early, and identifying a potential advantage pre snap and looking to exploit it. Bellinger probably gains 5-8 yards on that play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:24 am : link
In comment 15816416 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

This is nonsense. If Jones had any pre snap awareness he would have realized that the flat was left open and Bellinger would be wide open. All he needed was that first look at Bellinger and to throw it. The fumble is mostly on the oline, but Jones didn’t do himself any favors


Actually its not nonsense. Nonsense is saying he had 3 seconds to make a throw, which is utterly ridiculous. And lets face it, you, producer, and a few others berate and shit on Jones for every little thing. If he had checked it down to Jones - you would have shit on him for not looking down field to make a big play and called him check down Jones.

He will never win with some of you and thats fine and all. But it doesnt make you and a few others objective whatsoever.
Jones processes too slow  
PaulN : 9/14/2022 11:25 am : link
Is there anyone who doubts this? He will never be a good QB, never. He can be a decent, or serviceable QB with the right team surrounding him. But some of the people who won't admit the guy's faults are really fooling themselves. The interception in the end zone was another example of Jones being slow, if he throws that ball right away it's an easy TD. The guy will never overcome this, hus mind just can't move fast enough. That is why you can never pay this guy franchise type money. He is worth at best 20 mil per year. Even that may be too much. He is a bottom third QB.
RE: You get 3 seconds in the NFL  
jhibb : 9/14/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15816397 Producer said:
Quote:
not 5 seconds every play. Do you guys even watch other teams?


Well, he got hit at 2 on that play.
RE: RE: RE: When Jones looks at Bellinger initially  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:25 am : link
In comment 15816418 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

There’s a difference between checking down early, and identifying a potential advantage pre snap and looking to exploit it. Bellinger probably gains 5-8 yards on that play.


And are you going to explain what the reads were? Maybe he thought another WR had a chance to get open for a big play. You guys assume everything the guy does is wrong.

Guess what, you guys are often more wrong than not.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15816419 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816416 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



This is nonsense. If Jones had any pre snap awareness he would have realized that the flat was left open and Bellinger would be wide open. All he needed was that first look at Bellinger and to throw it. The fumble is mostly on the oline, but Jones didn’t do himself any favors



Actually its not nonsense. Nonsense is saying he had 3 seconds to make a throw, which is utterly ridiculous. And lets face it, you, producer, and a few others berate and shit on Jones for every little thing. If he had checked it down to Jones - you would have shit on him for not looking down field to make a big play and called him check down Jones.

He will never win with some of you and thats fine and all. But it doesnt make you and a few others objective whatsoever.


I would not have because unlike you I can look at the context of the play. There’s no debate he stated at an open receiver who had a good five yards ahead of him with plenty of time to make a throw. Nobody’s complaining if he checks that down and they get a first down
Producer and ajr  
bigblue5611 : 9/14/2022 11:27 am : link
He had 3 seconds, huh? Just re-watched and timed the play multiple times. It was 2.3 seconds from the snap to the hit and 2 seconds from when Jones received the snap to when he's getting hit. A full second more and that ball is already out and at the receiver pretty much...
RE: No Producer  
Producer : 9/14/2022 11:27 am : link
In comment 15816404 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
You're a one-trick pony on this site, and everyone knows it.

I have been very critical of Jones. I still think the odds are that he won't be here next year.

It's impossible to take you seriously because you sound unhinged when it comes to Jones.


You're tripping and must be reading selectively. I've commented on plenty of other Giant, football and non football threads. But yes, I do think Daniel Jones is a huge problem, even if we win, he limits us. If the QB stinks there isn't much more to talk about.

I didn't expect you to parrot bullies and trolls on the site. I choose to patronize the site you created. I deserve a little better than to be insulted over a disagreement about ANOTHER botched Jones play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:30 am : link
In comment 15816425 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

I would not have because unlike you I can look at the context of the play. There’s no debate he stated at an open receiver who had a good five yards ahead of him with plenty of time to make a throw. Nobody’s complaining if he checks that down and they get a first down


You look at the context of the play? LOL. I just asked you what the reads were and your first thought is to go probably to what is his last read.

Again, you have no idea of the play design or what Jones wanted to look for. But you will pretend that you do and dismiss others who disagree with you. But hey - he had those 3 seconds right? ( which is factually incorrect...haha)
RE: RE: RE: RE: When Jones looks at Bellinger initially  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:31 am : link
In comment 15816423 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816418 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



There’s a difference between checking down early, and identifying a potential advantage pre snap and looking to exploit it. Bellinger probably gains 5-8 yards on that play.



And are you going to explain what the reads were? Maybe he thought another WR had a chance to get open for a big play. You guys assume everything the guy does is wrong.

Guess what, you guys are often more wrong than not.


“Maybe he thought another WR had a chance” is exactly the issue. If his football IQ was where it needed to be for him to be a top 10 QB he would have noticed pre snap that the flat potentially would be wide open and his tight end would be running a route right to the open zone. QBs make those type of plays week in and week out.

And I’ve been right more often than not the past five years if we’re keeping score.

There’s multiple people to blame for the fumble, not sure why that’s such a hard concept when it comes to Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
Eman11 : 9/14/2022 11:31 am : link
In comment 15816416 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816408 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


In comment 15816403 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


I
He would not have been hit in his throwing motion if he threw it when he first looked at Bellinger. It’s not all on Jones but owns some of the responsibility. 3 seconds from shotgun is plenty of time to hit a wide open receiver in the flat



It was not even close to 3 seconds. You have to time it from when he got the ball from when Simmons hit him. Like I said from the time he got the ball til he got hit it was 1.90 estimate.



This is nonsense. If Jones had any pre snap awareness he would have realized that the flat was left open and Bellinger would be wide open. All he needed was that first look at Bellinger and to throw it. The fumble is mostly on the oline, but Jones didn’t do himself any favors


So which one is it? He had three seconds and was too slow or he should’ve read it pre snap?

Maybe just maybe Bellinger wasn’t the first or second option on the play and why he didn’t dump it off to him and maybe if he actually had time he would’ve.
RE: Jones  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15816371 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Had 3 seconds from a shotgun snap. That’s enough time to hit the recover coming cross the middle


Here's your contect of a play. Throw it to the guy who is bracketed by two LBs. Thanks for breaking down the entire context of a play....lol


First its the WR in the middle now its the TE on the sideline. Whos the next person he could throw it too? lol
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He had Bellinger Wide Open  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15816431 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816425 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



I would not have because unlike you I can look at the context of the play. There’s no debate he stated at an open receiver who had a good five yards ahead of him with plenty of time to make a throw. Nobody’s complaining if he checks that down and they get a first down



You look at the context of the play? LOL. I just asked you what the reads were and your first thought is to go probably to what is his last read.

Again, you have no idea of the play design or what Jones wanted to look for. But you will pretend that you do and dismiss others who disagree with you. But hey - he had those 3 seconds right? ( which is factually incorrect...haha)


How is it his last read if he looks at him first?
RE: RE: Jones  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15816436 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816371 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Had 3 seconds from a shotgun snap. That’s enough time to hit the recover coming cross the middle



Here's your contect of a play. Throw it to the guy who is bracketed by two LBs. Thanks for breaking down the entire context of a play....lol


First its the WR in the middle now its the TE on the sideline. Whos the next person he could throw it too? lol


I misspoke, I’m sure you never do that.
There was a drill early in camp  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 11:32 am : link
that Jones and the offense really struggled in. When BD was asked why he said they were only doing something like 3rd and 9 or worse. He acknowledged its about a 10% chance to win that down but you have to practice it.

So with these type of stats like pretty much most you have to consider the big picture. The fundamentals. Lazy analysis imv. I would be interested in seeing what the distance was on each of those downs and where on the field (which also factors).

What did the Giants struggle in? Pass Protection. Where are they light in talent? WR's for now. Not a great combo to handle third downs imv. I'm sure Jones was part of the equation as well.
RE: LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15816353 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say


Many bbi'ers pretty dumb too with the so called "slow processing" narrative. Solder, Hernandez and Engram will make you look like Joe Burrows.
RE: Producer and ajr  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:33 am : link
In comment 15816426 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
He had 3 seconds, huh? Just re-watched and timed the play multiple times. It was 2.3 seconds from the snap to the hit and 2 seconds from when Jones received the snap to when he's getting hit. A full second more and that ball is already out and at the receiver pretty much...


You guys keep getting hung up on this. He gets hit when the clock hits three on Twitter video. Sorry I didn’t use a stop watch and go frame by frame.
RE: RE: Producer and ajr  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:35 am : link
In comment 15816441 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816426 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


He had 3 seconds, huh? Just re-watched and timed the play multiple times. It was 2.3 seconds from the snap to the hit and 2 seconds from when Jones received the snap to when he's getting hit. A full second more and that ball is already out and at the receiver pretty much...



You guys keep getting hung up on this. He gets hit when the clock hits three on Twitter video. Sorry I didn’t use a stop watch and go frame by frame.


Maybe you should because than the context would be more accurate. Theres a big difference netween 1.9 seconds and 3 seconds in football.
RE: RE: LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:37 am : link
In comment 15816440 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15816353 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say



Many bbi'ers pretty dumb too with the so called "slow processing" narrative. Solder, Hernandez and Engram will make you look like Joe Burrows.


Lombardi, Boomer and Steve Young must be in on the BBI narrative
Bellinger was his first read  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 11:43 am : link
If you look at the screenshot I shared up thread, Jones is looking right at Bellinger with time to throw before getting sacked.

He looked off Bellinger to check Sills. Again, that could be what the progression and play call asked for, so I'm not necessarily blaming Jones on this play, just debating that he had no hope.

I also wouldn't criticize him for a checkdown in that situation, 2nd and 8 from the Titans 42. Gaining 5-6 yards in that situation is a good outcome. Every QB checks down, it only becomes a problem when you aren't generating chunk plays and/or are losing with limited time left, or the down and distance is bad.
RE: Bellinger was his first read  
Producer : 9/14/2022 11:47 am : link
In comment 15816456 Lambuth_Special said:
Quote:
If you look at the screenshot I shared up thread, Jones is looking right at Bellinger with time to throw before getting sacked.

He looked off Bellinger to check Sills. Again, that could be what the progression and play call asked for, so I'm not necessarily blaming Jones on this play, just debating that he had no hope.

I also wouldn't criticize him for a checkdown in that situation, 2nd and 8 from the Titans 42. Gaining 5-6 yards in that situation is a good outcome. Every QB checks down, it only becomes a problem when you aren't generating chunk plays and/or are losing with limited time left, or the down and distance is bad.


They don't want to give an inch. They want us to come to each game with Jones like it's a clean slate. But it's not. We see thia over and over with Jones. He'll have 18 fumbles and 20 picks and this crowd will say only 5 are his fault. His nickname should be Teflon Danny Jones.
RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
santacruzom : 9/14/2022 11:48 am : link
In comment 15816210 HMunster said:
Quote:
Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.


Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.
RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:50 am : link
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.


QBs instinctively protect the ball when they dont see a blind side hit coming. Thats pretty interesting....
Should we cut Ezudu since the  
RollBlue : 9/14/2022 11:51 am : link
block he made on Simmons was about as effective as what anyone on this thread could have done?

Only fools think that fumble is on Jones. Hit from the back side. Is he supposed to assume his lineman on the left side are going to whiff on every passing play???????
RE: RE: Producer and ajr  
bigblue5611 : 9/14/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15816441 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816426 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


He had 3 seconds, huh? Just re-watched and timed the play multiple times. It was 2.3 seconds from the snap to the hit and 2 seconds from when Jones received the snap to when he's getting hit. A full second more and that ball is already out and at the receiver pretty much...



You guys keep getting hung up on this. He gets hit when the clock hits three on Twitter video. Sorry I didn’t use a stop watch and go frame by frame.


As someone else said, maybe you should, because that's what the coaches will do and not the armchair GM's. From snap to hit it's 2.3 seconds, from receiving snap to hit, it's 2 seconds. The remaining .7 seconds or full 1 second is adding a lot of time when it comes to the context of knowing how much time he actually had... But carry on with narrative....
RE: The 'processing'  
Payasdaddy : 9/14/2022 11:53 am : link
In comment 15816251 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
knock comes up all the time. Has anyone come across any all 22 videos or other evidence to display this?

There was one stat yesterday that he was under pressure on 52 percent of his non blitz drop backs. With regard to processing speed that stat tells me that he probably had to 'process' faster than every other qb. That's at least part of the issue, no?

Im hoping that the 52% was due more to Tenn pass rush being really good rather than our pass pro being really bad. Stringing wins together with a number like that seems a tall order.


The processing part is pretty true. When things break down it starts looking sloppy. He isn’t horrible but the intangible isn’t there
My wife sits on the coach reading her book watching in and out. She notices it right away. Call it freezing. Call it pressing. Call it just being 3/10 of a second slower than he needs to be. It’s the reason we will need to upgrade at some point. He is good sometimes. But not enough times
RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
rnargi : 9/14/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.


Lol he was in a throwing motion. Wow.
RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:54 am : link
In comment 15816469 RollBlue said:
Quote:
block he made on Simmons was about as effective as what anyone on this thread could have done?

Only fools think that fumble is on Jones. Hit from the back side. Is he supposed to assume his lineman on the left side are going to whiff on every passing play???????


You guys continue to make arguments that nobody else is making
RE: RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15816474 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.



Lol he was in a throwing motion. Wow.


Come on, we know that Jones didnt use the eyes in the back of his head. What good are they - if he doesnt use them?
If we re keeping score on whether  
joeinpa : 9/14/2022 11:55 am : link
Daniel stays or goes even the most ardent of his supporters, of which I am one, has to recognize that last week s performance is not one that goes in the column of paying him like a franchise guy.

Saqoun carried this team to victory, Lombardi is correct about that.

He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.

He made a few plays with his arm and legs that helped lead the team to victory. With every good play and victory his confidence will grow and we might see yet a guy who is much better than many believe.

I expect he will continue to grow in being more decisive and if he remains healthy just might perform to a level surprises his critics

That s still to be determined as is his status going forward

This was a JAILBREAK  
KingBlue : 9/14/2022 11:55 am : link
Regardless of your opinion on Jones. He is not expecting Simmons be on him so quickly. Nor should he be expecting to be hit so quickly. Give it a fucking rest already. The fumble is not his fault. PERIOD.
RE: RE: RE: Producer and ajr  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15816472 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816441 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816426 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


He had 3 seconds, huh? Just re-watched and timed the play multiple times. It was 2.3 seconds from the snap to the hit and 2 seconds from when Jones received the snap to when he's getting hit. A full second more and that ball is already out and at the receiver pretty much...



You guys keep getting hung up on this. He gets hit when the clock hits three on Twitter video. Sorry I didn’t use a stop watch and go frame by frame.



As someone else said, maybe you should, because that's what the coaches will do and not the armchair GM's. From snap to hit it's 2.3 seconds, from receiving snap to hit, it's 2 seconds. The remaining .7 seconds or full 1 second is adding a lot of time when it comes to the context of knowing how much time he actually had... But carry on with narrative....


What narrative? That the oline is a majority responsible for the sack but that Jones also deserves some blame? Why is this such an outrageous take?
RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
Payasdaddy : 9/14/2022 11:56 am : link
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.


No way the fumble is on him. Simmons got there quick from IOL. U aren’t avoiding that.
RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:56 am : link
In comment 15816476 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816469 RollBlue said:


Quote:


block he made on Simmons was about as effective as what anyone on this thread could have done?

Only fools think that fumble is on Jones. Hit from the back side. Is he supposed to assume his lineman on the left side are going to whiff on every passing play???????



You guys continue to make arguments that nobody else is making


Actually Santa, just made this argument that Jones should instinctively held the ball. And you and a few others are placing at least some of the blame on Jones.

You're wrong. It's ok. Sometimes the defense makes a great play. Ezudu had a rough play, he will get better.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Producer and ajr  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15816482 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

What narrative? That the oline is a majority responsible for the sack but that Jones also deserves some blame? Why is this such an outrageous take?


Because he doesnt deserve any of the blame.
RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 11:57 am : link
In comment 15816469 RollBlue said:
Quote:
block he made on Simmons was about as effective as what anyone on this thread could have done?

Only fools think that fumble is on Jones. Hit from the back side. Is he supposed to assume his lineman on the left side are going to whiff on every passing play???????


Jones and Neal also have to work on their teamwork, Neal tends to get "beat" inside, and when Jones starts scrambling to his side that becomes an issue.
RE: If we re keeping score on whether  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15816478 joeinpa said:
Quote:
He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.


Did the QB guru Cutcliffe coach him not to lose at Duke too? Why’d he have the same issues coming out of college then?
RE: RE: LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
Scooter185 : 9/14/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15816440 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15816353 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say



Many bbi'ers pretty dumb too with the so called "slow processing" narrative. Solder, Hernandez and Engram will make you look like Joe Burrows.


The slow processing narrative that comes -directly- from multiple scouting reports on him?
RE: RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 11:59 am : link
In comment 15816484 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816476 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816469 RollBlue said:


Quote:


block he made on Simmons was about as effective as what anyone on this thread could have done?

Only fools think that fumble is on Jones. Hit from the back side. Is he supposed to assume his lineman on the left side are going to whiff on every passing play???????



You guys continue to make arguments that nobody else is making



Actually Santa, just made this argument that Jones should instinctively held the ball. And you and a few others are placing at least some of the blame on Jones.

You're wrong. It's ok. Sometimes the defense makes a great play. Ezudu had a rough play, he will get better.


And sometimes there is a play to be made before the defense makes a great play. Two things are allowed to be true at the same time.
RE: RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
santacruzom : 9/14/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15816466 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.



QBs instinctively protect the ball when they dont see a blind side hit coming. Thats pretty interesting....


Surely no one really thinks that if you replace Jones with any QB on that play from pre-snap to fumble, the outcome is inevitably going to be the same right?

I wonder what percentage of Jones' sacks result in a fumble. I have to imagine it's much higher than your average QB.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15816494 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

And sometimes there is a play to be made before the defense makes a great play. Two things are allowed to be true at the same time.


but not in this case...lol

But maybe Jones should have went off script and just ran a QB draw and gotten at least a few yards - that would have been a play to be made.
It's always going to be the same old crap  
AnnapolisMike : 9/14/2022 12:02 pm : link
regarding Jones. The only thing I really care about with Jones is how he looks moving forward in this system. Can he stay healthy, run the system and help the Giants be successful. The Giants may well decide to move in a different direction next year. But anyone think the Giants will just draft the next Josh Allen and move on are playing a risky game. And one the Giants will most likely lose if they play it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15816501 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816494 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



And sometimes there is a play to be made before the defense makes a great play. Two things are allowed to be true at the same time.



but not in this case...lol

But maybe Jones should have went off script and just ran a QB draw and gotten at least a few yards - that would have been a play to be made.


Or he could have thrown it to the wide open tight end he looked at first and had nobody within five yards of him. You know QBs are allowed to use their brains and not go through all the reads the play designs right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15816500 santacruzom said:
Quote:

Surely no one really thinks that if you replace Jones with any QB on that play from pre-snap to fumble, the outcome is inevitably going to be the same right?

I wonder what percentage of Jones' sacks result in a fumble. I have to imagine it's much higher than your average QB.


And not every fumble is the same. Many are Jones' fault. I saw Joe Burrow fumble on basically the same exact play this weekend. Blind sits are a bitch. Even the best like Brady and Rodgers fumble on them.

Wait a sec. I remember in a playoff off game Rodgers didnt see a blind side hit from Osi. And he fumbled the ball. And we recovered. See - it happens to the best of them too.

Wait in 2007, didnt Brady also fumble in the SB on a strip sack from Osi? Man - their instincts were lacking there.
RE: RE: RE: LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15816491 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816440 Spiciest Memelord said:


Quote:


In comment 15816353 MartyNJ1969 said:


Quote:


so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say



Many bbi'ers pretty dumb too with the so called "slow processing" narrative. Solder, Hernandez and Engram will make you look like Joe Burrows.



The slow processing narrative that comes -directly- from multiple scouting reports on him?


lol at college scouting reports of slow processing. Herbert dropped because he had the same "concerns". It's borderline impossible to tell on tape. Even seems like NFL teams do a terrible job even with interviewing QBs at the blackboard.

Not sure what people want out of a James Richie led aerial assault.
RE: It's always going to be the same old crap  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15816505 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
regarding Jones. The only thing I really care about with Jones is how he looks moving forward in this system. Can he stay healthy, run the system and help the Giants be successful. The Giants may well decide to move in a different direction next year. But anyone think the Giants will just draft the next Josh Allen and move on are playing a risky game. And one the Giants will most likely lose if they play it.


Every draft pick is risky. You can’t lose if you don’t play it. Sticking with sub par QB play because you’re scared of missing is not the way to run a franchise
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15816506 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

Or he could have thrown it to the wide open tight end he looked at first and had nobody within five yards of him. You know QBs are allowed to use their brains and not go through all the reads the play designs right?


And like I said - you dont know what else was going on in that play and maybe he was looking for a biugger play. Because people heere never complain about him taking the checkdown route, right?

I am happy to know now for the rest of the year you will NEVER complain about him checking it down, even if he has time.
The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:05 pm : link
Take a shot!
The argument we're making  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 12:06 pm : link
Is that Jones had time to make a thrown to a wide open Bellinger, because he had time to look at Bellinger, switch to Sills, and then back to Bellinger before winding up. He had enough time to get the ball out first time to Bellinger.

The fumble isn't 100 percent on him, or even 50 percent, but he had a throw he could've made.
RE: RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
santacruzom : 9/14/2022 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15816474 rnargi said:
Quote:
In comment 15816462 santacruzom said:


Quote:


In comment 15816210 HMunster said:


Quote:


Every single QB in the NFL would have fumbled that.



Every single QB would have fumbled if they were holding the ball the way Jones does when contact is about to occur. But not every QB does that! Some instinctively protect it.



Lol he was in a throwing motion. Wow.


Right, and that's my point... not every QB would still be in a throwing motion at that stage, and some may not have entered it at all and taken the sack.

I'm not saying he's a bad QB because of that fumble, but I' also can't project that same play outcome to every single QB in the league either.
RE: The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15816517 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Take a shot!


Actually I use game situations that Santa brought up (he mnetioned strip sacks and top QBs) and compared the situations. Never compared them as players, so please dont put words in my mouth.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Should we cut Ezudu since the  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15816515 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816506 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Or he could have thrown it to the wide open tight end he looked at first and had nobody within five yards of him. You know QBs are allowed to use their brains and not go through all the reads the play designs right?



And like I said - you dont know what else was going on in that play and maybe he was looking for a biugger play. Because people heere never complain about him taking the checkdown route, right?

I am happy to know now for the rest of the year you will NEVER complain about him checking it down, even if he has time.


And like I said, looking for a bigger play is part of his issues. A good QB realizes pre snap that the defense is leaving the flat open unless someone comes up at the snap, once he looks at Bellinger and sees the defender never came up any idea of looking down field should go out the window on 2nd and 8. That’s not a check down, it’s taking the smart play.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Horrible Take On The Fumble  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15816520 santacruzom said:
Quote:


Right, and that's my point... not every QB would still be in a throwing motion at that stage, and some may not have entered it at all and taken the sack.


He should have known his LG completely whiffed on a block and should have assumed that he was going to get blasted? LOL

Oh goodness, this is getting good.
RE: RE: The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15816522 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816517 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Take a shot!



Actually I use game situations that Santa brought up (he mnetioned strip sacks and top QBs) and compared the situations. Never compared them as players, so please dont put words in my mouth.


Not all strip sacks have a wide open tight end in the flat.
RE: RE: RE: The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:09 pm : link
In comment 15816525 ajr2456 said:
Quote:

Not all strip sacks have a wide open tight end in the flat.


Or guys bracketed in the middle of the field. But Rodgers had a guy wide open for a TD in my example too. God damn Rodgers. Am I right?
if supporters are just going to say  
santacruzom : 9/14/2022 12:12 pm : link
that good QBs would certainly have committed the exact outcome as Jones did, that none of them are often capable of having two hands on the ball for a longer period because their release is so much faster or that none of them have that intangible pockent "feel" that helps them realize the clock is shorter than they thought on that play, then there's really not much you can do. It can't be disproven. Jones is once again simply a victim of circumstance that would thwart all QBs. The dog ate his left guard.

RE: RE: RE: RE: The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
RicFlair : 9/14/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15816527 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816525 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Not all strip sacks have a wide open tight end in the flat.



Or guys bracketed in the middle of the field. But Rodgers had a guy wide open for a TD in my example too. God damn Rodgers. Am I right?




You can make an example like this any time any player makes a bad play.


Most of the time it will be disingenuous.
RE: RE: RE: RE: The Rodgers and brady comparisons make an appearance  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15816527 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15816525 ajr2456 said:


Quote:



Not all strip sacks have a wide open tight end in the flat.



Or guys bracketed in the middle of the field. But Rodgers had a guy wide open for a TD in my example too. God damn Rodgers. Am I right?


Why do you keep ignoring the fact that he stared right at the tight end with nobody near him and keep bringing up me thinking of the routes on a different play?

You are a clown.
Going to insults now  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:20 pm : link
Lol. That’s the usual cop out for a handful of posters here.

Well done.
Jones  
ambr0se201 : 9/14/2022 12:22 pm : link
Let's be real he managed the game. The one play with his legs on 4th for the game is why I still have a glimmer of hope he can be the guy. But I DO NOT want a game manager as my franchise QB. He's got the rest of the season to go above and beyond. I'd say theres a 15% chance he is our QB next year.
RE: Jones  
ambr0se201 : 9/14/2022 12:23 pm : link
And PS - the fumble was clearly not his fault, he didnt even have time to take a breath back there. Anyone who watched football knows this. You are just getting trolled.

In comment 15816552 ambr0se201 said:
Quote:
Let's be real he managed the game. The one play with his legs on 4th for the game is why I still have a glimmer of hope he can be the guy. But I DO NOT want a game manager as my franchise QB. He's got the rest of the season to go above and beyond. I'd say theres a 15% chance he is our QB next year.
can't take a writer seriously  
TJ : 9/14/2022 12:24 pm : link
if he clearly did not watch the game - or even the highlights
RE: If we re keeping score on whether  
ambr0se201 : 9/14/2022 12:25 pm : link
BINGO

In comment 15816478 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Daniel stays or goes even the most ardent of his supporters, of which I am one, has to recognize that last week s performance is not one that goes in the column of paying him like a franchise guy.

Saqoun carried this team to victory, Lombardi is correct about that.

He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.

He made a few plays with his arm and legs that helped lead the team to victory. With every good play and victory his confidence will grow and we might see yet a guy who is much better than many believe.

I expect he will continue to grow in being more decisive and if he remains healthy just might perform to a level surprises his critics

That s still to be determined as is his status going forward
RE: if supporters are just going to say  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15816533 santacruzom said:
Quote:
that good QBs would certainly have committed the exact outcome as Jones did, that none of them are often capable of having two hands on the ball for a longer period because their release is so much faster or that none of them have that intangible pockent "feel" that helps them realize the clock is shorter than they thought on that play, then there's really not much you can do. It can't be disproven. Jones is once again simply a victim of circumstance that would thwart all QBs. The dog ate his left guard.


I'm clearly one of Jones's biggest critics, but it's not out of the ordinary for any QB to fumble in that situation.

You might be able to argue Jones doesn't have enough intuition for the position to feel that pressure - which is a different argument and fair - but it's a blind side hit and those lead to fumbles.

Further, I think Jones was looking for the bigger play there by looking off Bellinger and probably going to Still on the fly pattern. But the sack is coming even if Jones goes to Bellinger.
The sack doesn’t come if he goes to Bellinger when he first looks at  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:29 pm : link
Him. The argument made by many when it’s pointed out Jones has the same amount of time to throw as Brady and others, is that their WRs are wide open and then can throw it right away. Here he had a guy wide open he could have thrown it to right away.
If Randy Bullock had made that FG  
cosmicj : 9/14/2022 12:33 pm : link
- and the guy is 80%+ from that range - all the plays Jones left on the field would be an issue.

The Titans coverage was a mess. There were blown assignments all over the place. They keep playing like this and their DC Shane Bowen is a goner. And Jones repeatedly failed to exploit the mistakes. The missed coverage on Sheperd’s TD was fortunately so bad that Jones’ poor pass ended up being caught anyway.
RE: The sack doesn’t come if he goes to Bellinger when he first looks at  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15816564 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Him. The argument made by many when it’s pointed out Jones has the same amount of time to throw as Brady and others, is that their WRs are wide open and then can throw it right away. Here he had a guy wide open he could have thrown it to right away.


I don't know. It's very close because Jones does not have a quick release. That's just not in his game. So, IMV, expecting Jones to execute something that is not in his skill set is a stretch to me.
The fumble isn’t the issue  
cosmicj : 9/14/2022 12:34 pm : link
Focusing on it is a distraction.
RE: RE: The sack doesn’t come if he goes to Bellinger when he first looks at  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15816572 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15816564 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Him. The argument made by many when it’s pointed out Jones has the same amount of time to throw as Brady and others, is that their WRs are wide open and then can throw it right away. Here he had a guy wide open he could have thrown it to right away.



I don't know. It's very close because Jones does not have a quick release. That's just not in his game. So, IMV, expecting Jones to execute something that is not in his skill set is a stretch to me.


That’s fair.
RE: RE: if supporters are just going to say  
santacruzom : 9/14/2022 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15816558 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15816533 santacruzom said:


Quote:


that good QBs would certainly have committed the exact outcome as Jones did, that none of them are often capable of having two hands on the ball for a longer period because their release is so much faster or that none of them have that intangible pockent "feel" that helps them realize the clock is shorter than they thought on that play, then there's really not much you can do. It can't be disproven. Jones is once again simply a victim of circumstance that would thwart all QBs. The dog ate his left guard.




I'm clearly one of Jones's biggest critics, but it's not out of the ordinary for any QB to fumble in that situation.


Sure, I mean I'm not arguing that a better QB would DEFINITELY have produced a more successful outcome there than a fumble. I'm not the one making a definitive argument out of something that can never be proven. Those saying "all QBs would fumble on that play" are.
RE: If Randy Bullock had made that FG  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15816570 cosmicj said:
Quote:

The Titans coverage was a mess. There were blown assignments all over the place. They keep playing like this and their DC Shane Bowen is a goner. And Jones repeatedly failed to exploit the mistakes. The missed coverage on Sheperd’s TD was fortunately so bad that Jones’ poor pass ended up being caught anyway.


I have watched that Shep TD play closely. To Jones's credit, he does complete the throw despite not being able to get totally set because Ezeudu had been pummeled and thrown near Jones's feat like a ragdoll by Simmons.

RE: RE: RE: if supporters are just going to say  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15816577 santacruzom said:
Quote:

Sure, I mean I'm not arguing that a better QB would DEFINITELY have produced a more successful outcome there than a fumble. I'm not the one making a definitive argument out of something that can never be proven. Those saying "all QBs would fumble on that play" are.


I get it. I'm just trying to stay within the reasonability zone. And to me it's not unreasonable for Jones to fumble that ball based on the where the rush is coming from and Jones's average release.
Ok I accept that  
cosmicj : 9/14/2022 12:42 pm : link
But the Giants win was razor thin. If a couple of routine things happen, we are 0-1 and Jones deficiencies can’t be waved away by the DJFC.
Don't have an issue with the Shepard throw  
Lambuth_Special : 9/14/2022 12:48 pm : link
He underthrew Shep but I'm much better with an underthrow in that situation than an overthrow, provided it's not underthrown so much that a defender can break it up.

But yes, there were players running wide open all day against the Titans secondary, which bodes well for the Kafka offense. Sometimes Jones made the play, sometimes pressure got to him, and sometimes he missed good plays (the 3rd and 5 sack in the 3rd quarter being the most egregious). Overall, he had an OK game but the overall concerns remain the same.
They win one game  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/14/2022 12:49 pm : link
and now I keep hearing about this BBI conspiracy of Jones haters that have apparrently now been proven wrong by one pedestrian game by Jones

Get it through your skulls: Nobody hates this motherfucker, nobody wants him to fail, but he hasn't shown a goddamn thing in three years, he deserves criticism and lots of it.

Oh wait, I forgot, we aren't supposed to criticize him until he has an all-pro line and elite weapons right?

I hope he turns a corner this year, so enough with this "boo hoo everybody is mean to Jones" nonsense. He needs to perform, and if he needs a pro-bowl squad to perform then he isn't the guy.
It’s not being a “Jones hater”  
Sean : 9/14/2022 12:52 pm : link
It’s being of the view that Jones is not good enough at the QB position to be a serious NFC contender.

Nothing about week 1 changed that.
Too harsh to give blame here to Jones on the fumble  
NYGgolfer : 9/14/2022 12:52 pm : link
and him just not simply executing something earlier and/or quicker.

Though not too harsh to suggest that Jones doesn’t process and execute things quickly enough in his overall game. There are plenty of examples and this one isn’t really needed to support that claim as true.

Might want to be careful trying so hard to win the debate on this play either way because it’s not really needed.

RE: Ok I accept that  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15816581 cosmicj said:
Quote:
But the Giants win was razor thin. If a couple of routine things happen, we are 0-1 and Jones deficiencies can’t be waved away by the DJFC.


Games usually come down to four or five plays and we were on the right side of most of those plays.

The unsung hero of the game was the defense in the second quarter. Holding Tennessee to those two FGs instead of TDs kept the game within reach.

The hole is obviously much deeper at 17-0 or 21-0.
See there’s a scenario not brought up  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 12:58 pm : link
Since the titans were in Zone. Jones May have actually did a smart thing.

By looking at Bellinger initially, he may have wanted the corner to jump the route and by doing that we could have sneaked a WR behind him for a big game. One of the things Daboll told Jones all summer was to make big time throws. However, since the corner sat - Jones make the right read by trying to getting it out to Bellinger. Unfortunately though Simmons blows the play up in less than 2 seconds, not 3 seconds by some people here. If Jones actually has 3 seconds, he completes it. Is that what happened? Maybe maybe not. But it definitely could have.

It was a great play design, it was the right read by Jones but a better play by Simmons. Blaming Jones for this is just the same people who blame him for every thing.
I don't think Jones...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 1:04 pm : link
was going to Bellinger. I think his eyes were on the bigger prize - Sills on the fly.

If you watch that play closely, Jones does see Bellinger in the flat. But then he subtly turns his head and looks at Sills running the fly.
I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 1:13 pm : link
as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...




RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Producer : 9/14/2022 1:24 pm : link
In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...


Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.
I was an Eli  
Dnew15 : 9/14/2022 1:24 pm : link
apologist for a long time.

I'll admit it.

RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15816623 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...







Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.


Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...
This is NFL football guys  
Rod in St Cloud : 9/14/2022 1:36 pm : link
We won by a slim margin. We could have lost by a slim margin. Whether we won or lost, isn't it a big improvement for the team that we didn't get roasted playing a very good team? You can find numerous cases in this game where a better outcome could have been achieved. That's true! But here's the takeaway from this game for me.

We looked awful in the first half. Unlike previous years, the coaching staff adjusted. That's huge! My confidence in this new regime is that the staff will make attempts to correct the deficiencies they observed during the film review as well as during the game. If the pass blocking wasn't acceptable, you can be sure efforts will be made in practices to improve.
RE: RE: If we re keeping score on whether  
joeinpa : 9/14/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15816489 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816478 joeinpa said:


Quote:


He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.




Did the QB guru Cutcliffe coach him not to lose at Duke too? Why’d he have the same issues coming out of college then?


Probably for the same reasons Phil Simms had coming out of Moorhead St
RE: Lombardi comments on Jones would have had more  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15816375 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
credibility had he used the interception in the end zone versus the fumble to make his point.

Jones was simply "attacked" on the play he fumbled, not showing some type of carelessness.

How that bad interception occurred and where on the field is what the GM and Daboll have to assess in concluding on Jones this season.


100% correct
RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
joeinpa : 9/14/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15816370 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Wow Producer…..just when I thought you couldn’t possibly go any lower in your diatribes against Dimes, you proved me wrong.


Fans spin what they see to fit their narrative, pro Jones, critics of Jones

But blaming that fumble in n him is just totally lacking any objectivity
RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Producer : 9/14/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15816634 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15816623 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...







Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.



Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...


I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.
Saquon won the game for us  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2022 1:53 pm : link
I'll agree with Lombardo on that. I'll also agree that Jones's stat line may have been a touch misleading in relation to his play, but the fumble... no, can't put that on him.

I touched on this in the comments in my Next Day Thoughts on Monday. When I look at the plays Jones makes this year I ask myself "how many other starters in the NFL would have done that".

I think a lot of NFL starters would have made a the throw to Shepard, but not all, 15-20...

I don't think many would have thrown the INT in the End Zone, maybe 5???

With that being said, I think almost every QB in the league would have fumbled on that hit from Simmons. This isn't some 3rd string scrub that came firing through the line, he's a pro bowl caliber DT who got a running start and little resistance from the LG blocking him. Not fumbling in that situation would almost be luck.

I get trying to call things down the middle, but putting that fumble on Jones tells me you read a stat line and didn't actually watch the play.
RE: I was an Eli  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15816625 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
apologist for a long time.

I'll admit it.


You should have been. Give Eli 2/3 components and you win a lot of games with a quality defense.

1. Running game
2. Adequate PB Oline. More important as he was a PP.
3. Upper tier or solid WR's

Last time he had 2/3 was 2011. He had number 2 and 3 (upper tier WR's).

Find a season where he had 2/3 again post 2011. You can't imv unless you want to say OBJ (by himself) is upper tier.

Only people who didn't understand Eli or those not understanding offensive football would take the shots at Eli.
RE: Saquon won the game for us  
BlackLight : 9/14/2022 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15816668 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:

I get trying to call things down the middle, but putting that fumble on Jones tells me you read a stat line and didn't actually watch the play.


Or more likely that they simply have an agenda when it comes to Jones.
The throw to Shepard  
ChrisRick : 9/14/2022 2:23 pm : link
Was not anything particularly special. It was the read that made it a very good play.

Also, the third down miss right before the muffed punt return was a very nice read and throw by Jones, James just dropped it
RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/14/2022 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15816664 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15816634 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15816623 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...







Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.



Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.


There is no way this is a real comment
RE: RE: Saquon won the game for us  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15816694 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15816668 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:



I get trying to call things down the middle, but putting that fumble on Jones tells me you read a stat line and didn't actually watch the play.



Or more likely that they simply have an agenda when it comes to Jones.


I thin this is part of it. He has been very critical of the Giants and I believe he hated DG. Probably pained him to have to compliment SB so he had to go a little extreme on Jones to balance it out.
RE: RE: Saquon won the game for us  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15816694 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15816668 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:



I get trying to call things down the middle, but putting that fumble on Jones tells me you read a stat line and didn't actually watch the play.



Or more likely that they simply have an agenda when it comes to Jones.


Also a likely option
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15816698 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15816664 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816634 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15816623 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...







Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.



Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.



There is no way this is a real comment


Just like you really aren't the #1 Giants Fan in MD...
RE: RE: RE: If we re keeping score on whether  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15816656 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15816489 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816478 joeinpa said:


Quote:


He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.




Did the QB guru Cutcliffe coach him not to lose at Duke too? Why’d he have the same issues coming out of college then?



Probably for the same reasons Phil Simms had coming out of Moorhead St


It’s 2022
RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15816664 Producer said:
Quote:


Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.


And I will contend still likely fumble even with better QBs.

Because I miss being a contrarian to obvious facts :-)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/14/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15816711 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15816698 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In comment 15816664 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816634 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15816623 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816613 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


as well for years and the never-ending blame game debates. Particularly when he started his decline and there were many here that couldn't and didn't want to believe it.

Some of the posters here sound just like those guys :-)

And not for nothing, Jones didn't have a chance here. Unless of course part of his pre-snap read should have included Simmons destroying our OL even moreso than he was up to that point in the game...







Sure. No QB ever had a faster windup. No QB ever took a step to evade pressure. How many times have we seen this from Jones? It's going to happen over and over again and we'll get more excuses. Apparently in the most important position in football, Jones has no control over anything.



Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.



There is no way this is a real comment



Just like you really aren't the #1 Giants Fan in MD...


How would you know cupcake?
RE: oh bullshit  
JCin332 : 9/14/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15816254 djm said:
Quote:
let the over analysis begin! Didn't take long.

Jones was ok on Sunday. We don't need a fucking referendum on this guy every single week, especially a week that saw the Giants offense play well enough to win.

HE was fine. Not great. Not bad. He kept his job and allowed himself more time time to shine or fail.


This right here..and if SB plays like this he doesn't have to be great...
RE: RE: RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 9/14/2022 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15816384 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816374 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.



That's completely unnecessary, Eric, and unbecoming of a site owner/admin. You shouldn't engage in base insults. It's beneath you. And you sound like somebody who can't be objective when it comes to the Giants. He has 3 seconds and the pocket is collapsing around him. And he has space to move. The fumble is on Jones. He can move up and to his right or he can unload the ball. Instead Jones decides he needs 5 seconds. He's the 5 second pocket quarterback. That doesn't fly in today's NFL. Sure other QBs might have muffed that particular play, it's a tough play, but you see this from Jones every week, sometimes 2 and 3 times a week. Great Q s are supposed to make tough plays, no? The only difference this week is Barkley was stellar and we won.

Mahomes, Rodgers, Herbert, Allen, they fumble on a play like that one out of 10 times, maybe. Jones, it's 9 out of 10.




The beauty of owning this site is I can call a turd a turd and get away with it.


Haha +1
Sure if Saqoun plays like this Jones doesn’t have to be great  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 3:04 pm : link
But Saqoun isn’t going to put up college numbers every week. And even then your ceiling as a team is capped, see last seasons Titans.

Can Jones go on Foles type run in the playoffs? Past history says it’s unlikely
RE: RE: Saquon won the game for us  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15816694 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15816668 Biteymax22 said:


Quote:



I get trying to call things down the middle, but putting that fumble on Jones tells me you read a stat line and didn't actually watch the play.



Or more likely that they simply have an agenda when it comes to Jones.


Its pretty pathetic and sad but that's the internets for you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15816726 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:

Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.



There is no way this is a real comment



Just like you really aren't the #1 Giants Fan in MD...



How would you know cupcake?


your reply back...
RE: The throw to Shepard  
Greg from LI : 9/14/2022 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15816697 ChrisRick said:
Quote:
Was not anything particularly special.


It was actually well underthrown. Shepherd had to slow way down to catch it, then made a nice move to make the corner miss, that's what made it a TD.
RE: RE: oh bullshit  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15816732 JCin332 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816254 djm said:


Quote:


let the over analysis begin! Didn't take long.

Jones was ok on Sunday. We don't need a fucking referendum on this guy every single week, especially a week that saw the Giants offense play well enough to win.

HE was fine. Not great. Not bad. He kept his job and allowed himself more time time to shine or fail.



This right here..and if SB plays like this he doesn't have to be great...


Haha, cool. A built-in ceiling for desired NYG QB play. Just be ok and let's rely on Saquon and the other team missing a FG at the end...
You can't go trying to lay blame for turnovers  
Thegratefulhead : 9/14/2022 3:25 pm : link
Look at the totals after 4 games . 8 games 12 games, 17 games

better yet,

career.

Some QBs turn the ball over a whole lot than less than others and still throw 2 or more touchdowns a game.

I like those QBs.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I recall many threads on BBI dissecting Eli's turnovers  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/14/2022 3:32 pm : link
In comment 15816745 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15816726 No1MDGiantsFan said:


Quote:



Of course he has control over things. And I agree he's not talented enough to expect too many clean games which is why we saw that bad interception in the end zone.

But pushing on this fumble play is a bridge too far...



I would contend it's because we have grown to accept Jones the pocket statue with no rush awareness. But better QB, most likely no fumble.



There is no way this is a real comment



Just like you really aren't the #1 Giants Fan in MD...



How would you know cupcake?



your reply back...


The one that wasn’t to you? 🤡
You replied to my post  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 3:38 pm : link
clueless...
RE: RE: RE: RE: If we re keeping score on whether  
joeinpa : 9/14/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15816718 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816656 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15816489 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816478 joeinpa said:


Quote:


He has been the unsuccessful quarterback of the worse team in football for the past 4 years. I don’t care how mentality tough someone is, failure creates doubt which creates a tentativeness. Keep hearing he s slow to process, maybe he s just been too cautious and coached to play not to lose.




Did the QB guru Cutcliffe coach him not to lose at Duke too? Why’d he have the same issues coming out of college then?



Probably for the same reasons Phil Simms had coming out of Moorhead St



It’s 2022


Thanks. Don’t know what that has to do with anything, but it seems to be the go to whenever it s pointed out the best Giants quarterback ever took 5 years to get there.

I get the rookie contract thing, but that does not preclude that some quarterbacks take longer to develop. Circumstances, of which have not been good for Jones, can have something to do with that, but late developers have happened before
What QB in the last 10  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 3:44 pm : link
Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.
Big Daniel Jones believer, but he looks tight so far  
Returning Video Tapes : 9/14/2022 3:46 pm : link
Key words....so far. Dude is in his 4th offense in as many years and just played a game with a bunch of scrubs essentially for WRs and SS. Oh and arguably some of the worst pass blocking I've ever seen from the LG position in my lifetime (and the interior overall seemed poor) Still went on and did what needed to be done and was okay.

Wait until KT is a full time player (coaches sending the right message to an unreliable second year player - you don't practice you don't play - you haven't earned the Allen Iverson treatment yet) in this offense and DJ gets more reps in the offense. Time will tell, but the people ballyhooing that DJ is a backup QB in this league is nauseating. Is he a guy you resign? Who knows at this point, but we'll have a definitive answer either way by the end of the year.

Seen lots of people put "stats" limits on QBs when if DJ gave us the type of play he did yesterday in Garretts offense we are probably leaving the game with maybe a TD and zero on DJ's stat sheet.
RE: What QB in the last 10  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.


Geno Smith, of course...

:-)
RE: But he was doing the same things  
halfback20 : 9/14/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.

It was week 1 in a new offense, on the road vs last year's #1 ranked AFC team.

He did fine. He will get better in this offense.

Jones has played in 3 different offenses, mostly without his best weapons, weak offensive lines and the last 2 yrs in a terrible offense overall.

Too many Giants fans are so scarred from the last 5 or 6 seasons of torture they can't just enjoy a win

Jones made some big plays.
RE: What QB in the last 10  
halfback20 : 9/14/2022 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.


He's been in multiple offenses mostly without his best players around him.

What QB could have been successful in the same situation? Very few if any IMO
RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15816796 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



He's been in multiple offenses mostly without his best players around him.

What QB could have been successful in the same situation? Very few if any IMO


Justin Herbert has been in a different offense every year going back to his junior year of college.

Excuses, excuses, excuses
RE: What QB in the last 10  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.


Steve Young, Vinny Testaverde, Jim Plunkett and Rich Gannon to name a few. They did it with a different teams.

I think people who are considering Jones moving forward are placing a very high standard to even consider retaining him. Circumstances he has faced don't apply anymore imv and if he becomes a late bloomer story it will be somewhere else imv.
RE: LOL Daniel Jones is rusty in his processing, In his entire career  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/14/2022 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15816353 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
so far he has had no time to process a play over last three years. Now with to stud Tackles he is getting time and the processing has finally started. He will get better as season go along.

What a douche thing to say

Do you really want to dig in on this? I'm happy to show you pocket time metrics that disprove this. DJ actually had more time, on average, than Rodgers, Brady, Herbert, and Mahomes, in 2021. The difference is that their average pocket time is low because they're getting the ball out more quickly, not because they're under pressure more quickly.

But the point still stands that - at least in 2021 - in less time than it took DJ to either throw, get sacked, or take off running, more successful QBs were able to complete their play. So the issue isn't entirely about DJ being under duress at all times. Some of the duress is self-inflicted because he processes the game slowly.

If it were purely about not having enough time to even process the field and go through his progressions, we'd see DJ's average pocket time reflect that. Based simply on the elite QBs who succeed with less average pocket time, is it not fair to state that a QB should be able to successfully read the field and make a play with an average pocket time of 2.3 - 2.4 seconds? That's the range that many of the elite QBs landed within for 2021.

DJ's average pocket time was 2.5 seconds in 2021. He had - on average - more time in the pocket than most of the game's best QBs. So how does he bear no responsibility in the minds of the DJFC?
....  
BrettNYG10 : 9/14/2022 4:25 pm : link
The number of offenses Jones has been in is also a function of how well he's played.

Judge is still here if Jones was throwing for 30 TDs and 8 INTs, imo.
Gatorade  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 4:26 pm : link
Nice you posted pocket times. There is another factor in the equation. Your WR's have to get open. Problem with the QB guru's they always seem to miss certain important and very relevant factors.
RE: RE: The throw to Shepard  
ChrisRick : 9/14/2022 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15816752 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15816697 ChrisRick said:


Quote:


Was not anything particularly special.



It was actually well underthrown. Shepherd had to slow way down to catch it, then made a nice move to make the corner miss, that's what made it a TD.


Yeah. Shepard made a good adjustment and a nice move.

I was talking more about the qb side of the play. The read was the better part of the play for the quarterback rather than the throw.
RE: Gatorade  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15816824 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Nice you posted pocket times. There is another factor in the equation. Your WR's have to get open. Problem with the QB guru's they always seem to miss certain important and very relevant factors.


It’s the NFL, nobody is wide open every single play. You’re going to have complete tight throws or throw guys open.
RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15816804 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



Steve Young, Vinny Testaverde, Jim Plunkett and Rich Gannon to name a few. They did it with a different teams.


Uh, nearly all of those are precap examples and before the current rules were developed to favor QBs to succeed faster.
2 for 10  
Tuckrule : 9/14/2022 4:41 pm : link
2 of those third downs were more than 15 yards. Stats!!! But yea the eye test tells you not only does he process slowly he actually moves much slower and more hesitant than he ever has. He looked like eli running for that first down marker on the naked boot
RE: RE: But he was doing the same things  
Returning Video Tapes : 9/14/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15816795 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.


It was week 1 in a new offense, on the road vs last year's #1 ranked AFC team.

He did fine. He will get better in this offense.

Jones has played in 3 different offenses, mostly without his best weapons, weak offensive lines and the last 2 yrs in a terrible offense overall.

Too many Giants fans are so scarred from the last 5 or 6 seasons of torture they can't just enjoy a win

Jones made some big plays.


Lots were whining about DJ not being perfect on that deep ball (although he put general accuracy on where you want to be there for sure off his back foot). Meanwhile, an ex NFL QB was literally gushing over the read.

The reality is most are rooting against him because of DG. I'm not sure if the right move is to resign him or not unless he really lights it up, but he's clearly a starting NFL QB in this league that put up with a lot of shit of dog shit in this org outside his control and I'll be rooting for him wherever he goes.
RE: RE: Gatorade  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15816838 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816824 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Nice you posted pocket times. There is another factor in the equation. Your WR's have to get open. Problem with the QB guru's they always seem to miss certain important and very relevant factors.



It’s the NFL, nobody is wide open every single play. You’re going to have complete tight throws or throw guys open.


No argument about tight throws. There is a difference between a tight window and simply not being able to make a throw because of coverage and situation.

Collingsworth was talking about Evans the other night and how for Brady the slant is almost automatic. Evans wins his route consistently. I don't thing Jones has this right now but hopefully someone emerges.
RE: You replied to my post  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/14/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15816782 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
clueless...


No I didn’t, I replied to Producer who had replied to you 😂
RE: RE: You replied to my post  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15816858 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15816782 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


clueless...



No I didn’t, I replied to Producer who had replied to you 😂


Good lord...look at your 2:48pm post above and see who you replied that to. Do you have this much difficulty reading?

Not sure who is the bigger chucklehead posting right now, Maryland Blows or No1MDGiantsFan.

Just presume they are one in the same...
RE: RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15816843 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15816804 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



Steve Young, Vinny Testaverde, Jim Plunkett and Rich Gannon to name a few. They did it with a different teams.





Uh, nearly all of those are precap examples and before the current rules were developed to favor QBs to succeed faster.


Yes but QB's can emerge later in the right situation regardless if they enough talent. Case Keenum and Nick Foles are two more recent. Quite a few turned in Pro Bowl seasons that were not thought of highly. The poster said "average".
Heard every year for the last 4 years  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2022 5:14 pm : link
That he will be fine. It's been 37 games waiting for him to be fine.

Truly believe he's headed for a career backup role. And thats okay. It's not some dirty word. Lots of teams miss on QB picks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15816883 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15816843 bw in dc said:

Uh, nearly all of those are precap examples and before the current rules were developed to favor QBs to succeed faster.



Yes but QB's can emerge later in the right situation regardless if they enough talent. Case Keenum and Nick Foles are two more recent. Quite a few turned in Pro Bowl seasons that were not thought of highly. The poster said "average".


I don't feel great using examples like Foles and Keenum, a third rounder and undrafted player, respectively.

A high investment like Jones should be expected to be ahead of the development curve.
RE: Gatorade  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/14/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15816824 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Nice you posted pocket times. There is another factor in the equation. Your WR's have to get open. Problem with the QB guru's they always seem to miss certain important and very relevant factors.

That's true, but at a certain point, Occam's Razor starts to come into play, doesn't it? The DJFC likes to blame the OL, and then as soon as the pocket time is pointed out, they blame the WRs. They never blame DJ.

What's more likely, that the OL and WRs are entirely to blame for DJ's struggles, or that DJ bears some responsibility himself? And if the blame does actually fall on the OL and WRs, what are the chances that the same GM who did such a poor job of building the supporting cast somehow managed to choose the right QB?

I understand the desire to hope for DJ to be the guy - that would result in more Giants victories, which we all can agree is the goal. What I don't understand is the desire to blame all (or any) other Giants players in order to excuse DJ's play, when there is at least a possibility (in some cases, a likelihood) that DJ is part of the problem. Aren't the other guys worthy of your loving devotion just as much as DJ?
RE: RE: But he was doing the same things  
joeinpa : 9/14/2022 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15816795 halfback20 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816250 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


He’s done every other year. The offense being new isn’t an excuse. He had a full camp and preseason.


It was week 1 in a new offense, on the road vs last year's #1 ranked AFC team.

He did fine. He will get better in this offense.

Jones has played in 3 different offenses, mostly without his best weapons, weak offensive lines and the last 2 yrs in a terrible offense overall.

Too many Giants fans are so scarred from the last 5 or 6 seasons of torture they can't just enjoy a win

Jones made some big plays.


Can’t enjoy a win, so true. I ve been on a fan high all week, stupid of me to get drawn back into this old argument and the negativity surrounding it.

Good win Giants, good win Daniel, let s get #2 Sunday !
RE: RE: RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
Gatorade Dunk : 9/14/2022 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15816883 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15816843 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15816804 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



Steve Young, Vinny Testaverde, Jim Plunkett and Rich Gannon to name a few. They did it with a different teams.





Uh, nearly all of those are precap examples and before the current rules were developed to favor QBs to succeed faster.



Yes but QB's can emerge later in the right situation regardless if they enough talent. Case Keenum and Nick Foles are two more recent. Quite a few turned in Pro Bowl seasons that were not thought of highly. The poster said "average".

Did you really just use Case Keenum as an example?

Case Keenum who had a one-hit wonder anomaly season under - wait for it - Pat Shurmur? Is there any possibility that Shurmur made a crappy QB look good working with Keenum? And then Shurmur worked his QB magic again working with DJ his rookie year?

Case Keenum is exactly the example I'd use to suggest that DJ's rookie year is a mirage, and you chose to look at it as proof that a QB can succeed with a longer development curve. That seems to be a really interesting way to show both of our respective biases regarding DJ.

But Keenum is a dogshit QB. If he's your proof, you might not have enough proof.
Dave Gettleman as GM was a spectacular failure  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/14/2022 5:33 pm : link
Yet there are some who cling to the idea that he somehow did get it right at the most difficult position in football to project to pro success on his first try ever drafting a QB.

It's hard to take that credibly. We can recite every excuse known to man. Talent, OL, WR, drops, coaching.

First round QBs all go to bad teams with bad coaches and bad talent because that's how you get to draft high. The ones who are successful survive because of hard work, but also natural ability. You either have it or don't. Rocks don't become gems with some careful cutting and polish. You're either a gem or not. Coaching and supporting cast are there to maximize your talent not plant it inside you.
How can people not understand that you can both  
NoGainDayne : 9/14/2022 5:38 pm : link
very much enjoy the win this week and also be concerned about the terminal value of our season due to DJ's shortcomings?

I'm excited by the win, that excitement has a limit because no matter how we do in the regular season I can't see DJ winning us a playoff game. If anything unlike all the bleeding hearts for DJ, I feel bad for the other players who look like they might be able to do something this year were it not for a below average QB, who really tops out at average.
Also RE: the fumble  
NoGainDayne : 9/14/2022 5:44 pm : link
I kind of think of baseball defensive metrics where they go, what % of players make that play?

Do I blame DJ for that fumble? Do I think it was a bad play by him? No and no.

Do I think 100% of QBs fumble in that situation? No I do not. Especially a QB with athleticism, I've seen plenty feel the rush more, possibly tuck the ball, possibly start rolling and get tackled more from behind than full contact with their throwing arm in the back swing.

It's kind of indicative of the whole DJ victim mentality a lot of people have. QBs control the game, one of the most important positions in sports. I'm kind of taken aback from the idea that they don't always bear tons of responsibility good or bad. And that kind of ties back to the win/loss, he does get credit from this win, even showing his predictable warts. No one is really taking that away from him, but it is worthwhile to project forward and say well he did win but is he going to get the same game from Barkley? Will he get errors from the other team at the end of the game? Probably not something to count on the higher the stakes are for the game...
RE: RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15816799 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816796 halfback20 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



He's been in multiple offenses mostly without his best players around him.

What QB could have been successful in the same situation? Very few if any IMO



Justin Herbert has been in a different offense every year going back to his junior year of college.

Excuses, excuses, excuses


But he throws to Ekeler, Mike Williams, Henry, and Allen.
RE: Dave Gettleman as GM was a spectacular failure  
Sean : 9/14/2022 5:51 pm : link
In comment 15816911 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Yet there are some who cling to the idea that he somehow did get it right at the most difficult position in football to project to pro success on his first try ever drafting a QB.

It's hard to take that credibly. We can recite every excuse known to man. Talent, OL, WR, drops, coaching.

First round QBs all go to bad teams with bad coaches and bad talent because that's how you get to draft high. The ones who are successful survive because of hard work, but also natural ability. You either have it or don't. Rocks don't become gems with some careful cutting and polish. You're either a gem or not. Coaching and supporting cast are there to maximize your talent not plant it inside you.

Not only that, they think Gettleman was on an island in his assertion that Jones was worthy of the 6th pick in the draft. A view that the majority of NFL mocked at the time.
Do you honestly  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 5:58 pm : link
Think if Jones had Ekeler, Williams and Allen he would look as good as Herbert?
Ladies and Gentlemen, I'll be brief...  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 6:21 pm : link
The issue here is not whether Daniel Jones shouldn't have fumbled or played a perfect game on Sunday - he didn't.

But you can't hold our QB responsible for the poor inconsistent play of a few flawed players on the offensive roster. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole NYG franchise including the coaches and front office personnel. And if the whole NY Giant franchise system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of the entire National Football League in general? I put it to you all - isn't this then really an indictment of our entire American society?

Well...you can do whatever you want to Daniel Jones, but I for one am not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!

Good evening...
Should have been briefer  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/14/2022 6:23 pm : link
.
RE: Ladies and Gentlemen, I'll be brief...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15816958 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The issue here is not whether Daniel Jones shouldn't have fumbled or played a perfect game on Sunday - he didn't.

But you can't hold our QB responsible for the poor inconsistent play of a few flawed players on the offensive roster. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole NYG franchise including the coaches and front office personnel. And if the whole NY Giant franchise system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of the entire National Football League in general? I put it to you all - isn't this then really an indictment of our entire American society?

Well...you can do whatever you want to Daniel Jones, but I for one am not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!

Good evening...


Well done, Stratton. Well done.
RE: RE: RE: He held the ball too long on the fumble  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15816356 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816351 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15816336 Producer said:


Quote:


It's on him.



Now you just sound stupid.



Thank you ERic. What I think is pretty funny, by this assessment anyone who fumbled when LT hit them from behind wasn't because LT was a great pass rusher it was becuase the QB held the ball too long. PERIOD. if your assessment on the Jones fumble is this idiotic stance (its on him) where he gets blasted by Simmons on a short drop, quick to the right throw just as he starts to throw then you are saying any QB who gets hit like that it is their fault.

If Jones stood in the pocket, waited for one guy to get one for 3 /4 seconds then gets hit that is on him. When the play is a fairly quick play to the right and the DT is drilling the QB in the back as he is throwing, that is on the Oline..


It's obvious that it was on Jones too. Lombardi is spot on. He has to feel that the rush is coming and he does a poor job of it and again it showed.

As for LT-- there were many times he chopped and the QB didn't fumble. You can't just count the successes. Some QB's are good at protecting the ball. Jones isn't.
RE: RE: RE: RE: What QB in the last 10  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15816927 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15816799 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816796 halfback20 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816789 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Years took 5 years to get there? That’s what the year has to do with it.

Jones aside, who took 5 years to get to above average QB play? I’ll even give you 15 years if you’d like.



He's been in multiple offenses mostly without his best players around him.

What QB could have been successful in the same situation? Very few if any IMO



Justin Herbert has been in a different offense every year going back to his junior year of college.

Excuses, excuses, excuses



But he throws to Ekeler, Mike Williams, Henry, and Allen.


I'm with you. We hear this a lot from the nutjobs comparing one player at a super level bs another than probably can never approach it, then slam him because he is not super. Dan Marino sucks because he is not Tom Brady.

1--- With that said, we're hearing now that this was all Barkley and what will happen next with Jones if he doesn't get that type of Barkley performance? -- Well now we see what a helluva RB can do, right?

2--- SO what might happen next? The opposing defense is going to go all-in to stop Barkley. SO what might happen? A WR on the Giants might the big time FA, the 1st round pick Toney and/or the 2nd round pick Robinson might actually do something. Then what we'll we hear? Ahh that opposing defense sucked. Wait until they go against a better secondary defense. The Giants can't expect that kind of performance next week form the WR's so who will bail out Jones then?

3-- Then what next? The OL steady improvement and if they win with a balanced attack then the praise will go to the new and improved OL. But then what will the Jones blasters say? OH that teams defense and coach did a poor job, so you can't expecting every game with the OL, so just wait until they face a real defense. Then what happens next?

4--- The Giants may have an actual coach and a smart GM - unlike the last several years when they ran out H/S coaching staff and overwhelmed GM's, now we'll see the Giants make some clever adjustments and when they win that game, Ahh Jones was lucky that our coach is so good. What's going to happen when he goes against one of the top 2 coaches in the NFL? . . .

I’m summary - we haven't seen what an RB can do in this manner in so long because we've been so pathetic. And for those who say it's only about the QB- they look pretty foolish, didn’t they? We haven't seen what a WR or TE can do because we haven’t had one. They’ve been mostly hurt. And we haven't seen how a real OL can perform because we’ve been at the bottom for several years. And we haven’t seen how a real coach can perform because we've had to deal with H/S caliber head coaches that are better as assistants only. And we may actually have a GM which many good teams have too instead of the overwhelmed GM's we've had in the last several years.


there are so many posts  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 7:24 pm : link
in this thread that I just find not based in reality.

Phil Simms, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning would not have "felt" that pressure (because it was immediate) and would have fumbled (because of the way the DT hit him).

I get it. Some of you guys want to slam Daniel Jones for everything.

But you're looking darn corrupt when you pick that play to be your ammo.

Use the interception. The fumble? You're exposing your own agenda.
RE: there are so many posts  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15816998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:

Phil Simms, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning would not have "felt" that pressure (because it was immediate) and would have fumbled (because of the way the DT hit him).


This is patently false. Plenty of QBs feel that pressure in that situation. Do they every time? Of course not. The problem is we rarely see Jones feel the pressure
Go watch how quick the pressure  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 7:35 pm : link
Was on Eli’s pass to Tyree in the Super Bowl. That pocket collapsed from all directions within a second.
RE: there are so many posts  
Producer : 9/14/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15816998 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
in this thread that I just find not based in reality.

Phil Simms, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning would not have "felt" that pressure (because it was immediate) and would have fumbled (because of the way the DT hit him).

I get it. Some of you guys want to slam Daniel Jones for everything.

But you're looking darn corrupt when you pick that play to be your ammo.

Use the interception. The fumble? You're exposing your own agenda.


It's not an agenda. It's an opinion.

It's not just about the hit and the suddenness. granted it's a tough play for DJ. But this is a problem he consistently has. He either can't, or refuses, to acknowledge he won't have a clean pocket. You mean an unheralded rookie couldn't handle a Pro Bowl DT in his first game? Shocking.

He drops back like he has forever. Like he's never seen pressure before. He gets into a slow windup. No consideration for what is happening around him. And we see this over and over. Sure the INT was worse. But every time the ball hits the ground, it's always at least partially the QBs fault. DJ plays a slow, unintelligent game. And it's long past time to stop saying things aren't on him. The whole game is on him.
The thing is with Jones  
BlackLight : 9/14/2022 7:36 pm : link
is that for all the turnovers he's had since he's been here, there's actually surprisingly few that come to mind when you need an example of one that was clearly, unamibiguously his fault, and obviously so from the precise instant it happened.

We had one of those on Sunday. And people want to piss and moan about a blindside hit that caused a fumble.

There'd be more honor in for them to just root for the team to completely implode this season, and force the Giants to replace Jones. Instead, these "fans" would prefer to ostensibly root for the team to succeed, and trust that they're clever enough to successfully gaslight the rest of us about what we're actually watching. While they jerk it to Anthony Richardson highlight reels on Youtube.
RE: Ladies and Gentlemen, I'll be brief...  
Producer : 9/14/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15816958 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
The issue here is not whether Daniel Jones shouldn't have fumbled or played a perfect game on Sunday - he didn't.

But you can't hold our QB responsible for the poor inconsistent play of a few flawed players on the offensive roster. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole NYG franchise including the coaches and front office personnel. And if the whole NY Giant franchise system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of the entire National Football League in general? I put it to you all - isn't this then really an indictment of our entire American society?

Well...you can do whatever you want to Daniel Jones, but I for one am not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!

Good evening...


Here.. here...
Nobody on here roots for the Giants to lose  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 7:38 pm : link
For all the moaning about narratives, that is the most asinine narrative on this board.
RE: The thing is with Jones  
Producer : 9/14/2022 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15817026 BlackLight said:
Quote:
is that for all the turnovers he's had since he's been here, there's actually surprisingly few that come to mind when you need an example of one that was clearly, unamibiguously his fault, and obviously so from the precise instant it happened.

We had one of those on Sunday. And people want to piss and moan about a blindside hit that caused a fumble.

There'd be more honor in for them to just root for the team to completely implode this season, and force the Giants to replace Jones. Instead, these "fans" would prefer to ostensibly root for the team to succeed, and trust that they're clever enough to successfully gaslight the rest of us about what we're actually watching. While they jerk it to Anthony Richardson highlight reels on Youtube.


He lacks awareness. He seems to be in that position a lot, Maybe he can, yknow, do something different, since it keeps happening. Standing back there like he's Bambi, thinking there's no hunters in the forest, ain't helping matters.
Good post Giantstock  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 7:53 pm : link
The QB gurus don't understand the variables of offensive football and how they relate to QB production. OL has been a issue for over a decade. Same as the running game. WR/TE skill had some brief moments (2011 was a upper tier group). OBJ was a huge bump but it was for just a couple years.

Running game, OL PB capability, WR/skill group talent. Need 2/3. Sunday they had 1/3. If they add that second variable Jones will benefit. Will it be enough? TBD and where he is in is contract they need to be high standards imv.

Regardless of whose QB'ing the Giants need to continue to improve all 3.
...  
christian : 9/14/2022 7:58 pm : link
I've never seen a QB get completely, plastered as many times as Jones does. He's either the most unlucky QB I've ever watched, or he's missing some element of pocket presence.

It seems like every other game Jones gets demolished and gives up the ball.

RE: RE: there are so many posts  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15817008 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816998 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Phil Simms, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning would not have "felt" that pressure (because it was immediate) and would have fumbled (because of the way the DT hit him).



This is patently false. Plenty of QBs feel that pressure in that situation. Do they every time? Of course not. The problem is we rarely see Jones feel the pressure


+1.

IMO Giants fans are so used to Jones fumble issues that they expect it. I'm pretty stunned that there is a point to not blame him at some level. No way am I saying he is 100% to blame. But it's on him as well as the blocker.

You mean after he secures the ball in his hands at the snap he has a window of time that he as a professional player that he is - he is not responsible to maintain security of the ball?

To me that is outrageous.
Producer  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 8:06 pm : link
You have an agenda on this site.

You only post about one thing.

It's tedious.
RE: Go watch how quick the pressure  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15817023 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Was on Eli’s pass to Tyree in the Super Bowl. That pocket collapsed from all directions within a second.


You're another one with an agenda.

According to you, Jones has never gotten rid of the ball when under pressure.

His whole career here has been throwing the ball under pressure.

What you are claiming is demonstrably false.

Does he have good pocket awareness? No.

But he your claim that he never throws the ball when under pressure is just a stupid post.
giantstock  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/14/2022 8:10 pm : link
You may want to look at Eli's year-by-year fumbling record and Jones' year-by-year record. You'll be surprised at what you find out.
RE: The thing is with Jones  
christian : 9/14/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15817026 BlackLight said:
Quote:
is that for all the turnovers he's had since he's been here, there's actually surprisingly few that come to mind when you need an example of one that was clearly, unamibiguously his fault, and obviously so from the precise instant it happened.

Heh? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: there are so many posts  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15817008 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816998 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:



Phil Simms, Kerry Collins, Eli Manning would not have "felt" that pressure (because it was immediate) and would have fumbled (because of the way the DT hit him).



This is patently false. Plenty of QBs feel that pressure in that situation. Do they every time? Of course not. The problem is we rarely see Jones feel the pressure


How do quarterbacks feel pressure? Eyes in the back of their head? Like Spiderman?
RE: Good post Giantstock  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15817055 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
The QB gurus don't understand the variables of offensive football and how they relate to QB production. OL has been a issue for over a decade. Same as the running game. WR/TE skill had some brief moments (2011 was a upper tier group). OBJ was a huge bump but it was for just a couple years.

Running game, OL PB capability, WR/skill group talent. Need 2/3. Sunday they had 1/3. If they add that second variable Jones will benefit. Will it be enough? TBD and where he is in is contract they need to be high standards imv.

Regardless of whose QB'ing the Giants need to continue to improve all 3.


No one ever discounts those variables. But it's 2022. Not 2002. Not 1992. Not 1982. Not 1972.

And in 2022 the weight of significance for each of those variables has changed significantly. Now QB is unquestionably the most critical position to success and carries the more weight than any of the other variables by 2x.

That's why so many of us feel giving a QB 4+ years to prove they are - perhaps - the solution is as ancient as AM radio.
All these things about 2.1 seconds  
Jerry in_DC : 9/14/2022 8:32 pm : link
or reads on individual plays or ball placement on individual passes...it doesn't matter.

Every QB has some good plays, bad plays, and some in between. Its about how many of each.

Does anybody actually think Jones is a top 10 QB? That is what you need. Do even his biggest fans try to make the case that he's really good? Even the most blinded, Jones obsessed fan boys don't try to make that case. Because its a completely absurd position.

You want to stake out a position that he's the 18th best QB? Ok, i think he's worse, but I'll listen to that. And I'm happy to let the 18th best QB walk because that's not the way to win. Top 10 QB? Try to make that case.
RE: RE: Go watch how quick the pressure  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15817073 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15817023 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Was on Eli’s pass to Tyree in the Super Bowl. That pocket collapsed from all directions within a second.



You're another one with an agenda.

According to you, Jones has never gotten rid of the ball when under pressure.

His whole career here has been throwing the ball under pressure.

What you are claiming is demonstrably false.

Does he have good pocket awareness? No.

But he your claim that he never throws the ball when under pressure is just a stupid post.


I don’t have an agenda, I’m saying what I see on the field. Please point to where I said he never gets rid of the ball under pressure. I’ve said he doesn’t do it enough. Don’t put words in my mouth
RE: RE: Good post Giantstock  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15817090 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15817055 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


The QB gurus don't understand the variables of offensive football and how they relate to QB production. OL has been a issue for over a decade. Same as the running game. WR/TE skill had some brief moments (2011 was a upper tier group). OBJ was a huge bump but it was for just a couple years.

Running game, OL PB capability, WR/skill group talent. Need 2/3. Sunday they had 1/3. If they add that second variable Jones will benefit. Will it be enough? TBD and where he is in is contract they need to be high standards imv.

Regardless of whose QB'ing the Giants need to continue to improve all 3.



No one ever discounts those variables. But it's 2022. Not 2002. Not 1992. Not 1982. Not 1972.

And in 2022 the weight of significance for each of those variables has changed significantly. Now QB is unquestionably the most critical position to success and carries the more weight than any of the other variables by 2x.

That's why so many of us feel giving a QB 4+ years to prove they are - perhaps - the solution is as ancient as AM radio.


Any of those decades it's still 2/3. What has changed for some teams is the approach in team building and emphasis.

1. Strong running game to achieve favorable down/distance. Less reliance on having a elite skill group but you still need a good one and ideally one upper tier option.

2. Less running game you better have a upper/tier elite level skill guys to compensate. These teams tend to falter to elite fronts.

QB play is a factor always. Pass protection can vary for some QB's but you need a baseline of adequate as a baseline.

Dance all you want with modernization you are not getting far in this game without one or two of the above scenarios.

Ideally you want balance in all three. Playoffs tend to expose a lot of flaws. Strong run team that does not have the QB and enough skill guys gets exposed when that run game gets stomped. Team built pass first often gets sent home with a elite front.

There is a reason "balance" is important.

Mike Lombardi on the Giants and Jones  
johnboyw : 9/14/2022 8:53 pm : link
Like him or not, I think Lombardi has a point about Jones and his ability to process. I have always felt that Jones is just too damn laid back and easygoing to be a really effective QB. You never see any emotion or fire in his eyes. As it relates to Lombardi’s point, those same traits unfortunately seem to carry over to his playing style more than you’d really want. He does things slowly.

He’s a smart young man and a good young man. The kind you’d want to date your daughter. Whether he can overcome the processing issue and become the QB who can take you to the last game is questionable
Time to move on!!  
Colin@gbn : 9/14/2022 8:59 pm : link
Evening: I have been wracking my brain trying to come up with a word than encapsulates this thread. And the word that just keeps bounding around in my head is moronic. Let's see if I have it straight though. The Giants go on the road and stun a contender coming off a 12-win season in a game in which their QB is 17 for 21 with a 116 QB rating and people are bitching because he wasn't, what?, perfect. And yeah that pick was an ugly throw and make too many of those and you will find yourself out of job but I just don't see how 17-21 in any league is 'mediocre' or 'average'. And yeah, Jones didn't 'win' this game - he wasn't asked too! Saquon Barkley did. That would be the same Saquon Barkley presumably, that the same cadre of people has been trying to run out of town because you don't win football games with 68 and 41 yard runs, you win with 4 yard runs! Apparently we don't need no stinkin' big plays when we could get a third round pick for him and fill a hole at slot corner or on the interior offensive line. Fact is Jones played pretty darn well and if that's mediocre the Giants will take it 16 weeks out of 16 the rest of the way.

What I find frustrating about the whole analysis is that I really don't believe its the way teams, coaches actually think. In the end, whether Jones stays or goes will likely come down to whether Daboll/Kalfka are comfortable with him running the offense. And the question they will be asking themselves what can he do, not so much what he can't do. And if I had to bet right now I would say the odds are that Jones ultimately stays. The other part of that equation is that given that the Giants are 11-12 in Jones' last 23 starts, that in all likelihood given the schedule that, barring an injury or some such the Giants could very well win 9-10 games meaning that they could very well be picking in the late teens. And unless they are willing to trade the house to move up into the top ten the likelihood that they'll be 'getting' their QB ain't that high.

The thing that DOES concern me right now is that it isn't clear that the Giants have any receivers that they can really count on. I mean there's still potential in guys like Toney and Golladay but its only potential. And I know it won't be popular opinion, but if I'm Joe Schoen I'm a buyer not a seller and I'm scouring the league looking for some major upgrade at receiver. I look at the offense and wonder just how good it could be with an elite receiver. I can dream can't I.

Umm  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 9:07 pm : link
Nobody wants to run Barkley out of town because they prefer 4 yard runs to 60 yard runs.

They want to move on because he hasn’t been healthy and hasn’t played like the Saqoun we saw on Sunday.
LoS...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 9:08 pm : link
Balance is nice, but it's overrated. It's a passing league.

Last year, the top ten teams in YPA made the playoffs. Nine of the top ten in passing yards/game made the playoffs (Chargers were the lone team that didn't make it). Of the top ten teams in passing attempts, eight made the playoffs. And of the top ten teams in PPG, seven of them were in the top ten in passing yards per game.

Of the top ten teams in rushing attempts, only half made the playoffs - Philly (from the horrible NFCE), Titans, 9ers, Cards and Pats.



Good post Colin  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 9:09 pm : link
I have to give you a hard time though. You said the Giants would get stomped!

I think the WR is a huge issue. At least right now.

Your point about winning 9/10 games is spot on and how it impacts moving on from Jones if he plays well enough but you still have concerns. The draft offers no guarantees and you still have to win. How JS attacks that will be interesting.

If the Giants and Jones stink bring me Bryce Young.
Rewatch the Shepherd throw  
Giants73 : 9/14/2022 9:20 pm : link
45+ yards in air while Ezudu limited him to a half step on the throw.

Stupid pick but besides the pick he had a solid day.
Time to move on using big dollars in free agency  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 9:23 pm : link
to grab your WRs. They are too often overrated, disgruntled and problem children when put on a different roster.

If potential elite talent is there in Rd 1 then fine drafting a WR early. Just make sure you do your evals and to ensure he doesn't have a 2-cent head (like you know who).

But next year is really about finding a QB first if we can whenever we pick (or moving up if worth it). Adding to or replacing WR & TE talent second, and investing in a CB and hopefully a real Center if able.

imv...
RE: LoS...  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15817139 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Balance is nice, but it's overrated. It's a passing league.

Last year, the top ten teams in YPA made the playoffs. Nine of the top ten in passing yards/game made the playoffs (Chargers were the lone team that didn't make it). Of the top ten teams in passing attempts, eight made the playoffs. And of the top ten teams in PPG, seven of them were in the top ten in passing yards per game.

Of the top ten teams in rushing attempts, only half made the playoffs - Philly (from the horrible NFCE), Titans, 9ers, Cards and Pats.



The problem is you take the word "balance" too literal. And secondly, because you think football is QB only, you're basically a non-existent fan until the Giants get a super QB.

SO when the 49ers in 2019 got to Suer Bowl, and their offense built on the run, you wouldn't give a shit if you were a niner fan. A titans fan losing in AFC Championship, if you were a fan you wouldn't give a shit because they were "21st in passing yard."

I was pumped after watching Giants win this past week. I wonder if you were just miserable because you know it's possibly one win closer for the Giants keeping a mediocre QB so you can't enjoy it.



RE: Should have been briefer  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 9:43 pm : link
In comment 15816959 No1MDGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.


Can you and Maryland Blows be any easier to undress?

You have always been the same, just a chucklehead...
RE: LoS...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15817139 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Balance is nice, but it's overrated. It's a passing league.

Last year, the top ten teams in YPA made the playoffs. Nine of the top ten in passing yards/game made the playoffs (Chargers were the lone team that didn't make it). Of the top ten teams in passing attempts, eight made the playoffs. And of the top ten teams in PPG, seven of them were in the top ten in passing yards per game.

Of the top ten teams in rushing attempts, only half made the playoffs - Philly (from the horrible NFCE), Titans, 9ers, Cards and Pats.


I never said you don't have to pass the ball.

I like teams that win SB's. I like teams that build to win a SB. Good luck getting a lucky draw if your one dimensional or meet a physical team. Cincy sure didn't light it up in the SB in the passing game. Defense did its job.

But you get your tools QB and good luck with the molding of the mind in your air strike offense. I'll take a good enough tools and one already showing strong processing skills who has shown can make decisions under pressure. Give him a running game and I'll like his chances with a strong D.

RE: RE: LoS...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 9:49 pm : link
In comment 15817156 giantstock said:
Quote:

The problem is you take the word "balance" too literal. And secondly, because you think football is QB only, you're basically a non-existent fan until the Giants get a super QB.

SO when the 49ers in 2019 got to Suer Bowl, and their offense built on the run, you wouldn't give a shit if you were a niner fan. A titans fan losing in AFC Championship, if you were a fan you wouldn't give a shit because they were "21st in passing yard."

I was pumped after watching Giants win this past week. I wonder if you were just miserable because you know it's possibly one win closer for the Giants keeping a mediocre QB so you can't enjoy it.




Uh, no. I just understand and accept the progression of the modern game.

I was very young, but I grew up with the Giants in the '80s and early '90s. And they were a power running team. I absolutely loved that approach and wish it was a winning recipe today. In fact, I enjoy watching the Shanahan running approach in San Francisco.

But that's just not a sustainable winning formula/approach today. If it was, don't you think more teams would be trying to build it?

RE: Time to move on!!  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15817133 Colin@gbn said:
Quote:
Evening: I have been wracking my brain trying to come up with a word than encapsulates this thread. And the word that just keeps bounding around in my head is moronic. Let's see if I have it straight though. The Giants go on the road and stun a contender coming off a 12-win season in a game in which their QB is 17 for 21 with a 116 QB rating and people are bitching because he wasn't, what?, perfect. And yeah that pick was an ugly throw and make too many of those and you will find yourself out of job but I just don't see how 17-21 in any league is 'mediocre' or 'average'. And yeah, Jones didn't 'win' this game - he wasn't asked too! Saquon Barkley did. That would be the same Saquon Barkley presumably, that the same cadre of people has been trying to run out of town because you don't win football games with 68 and 41 yard runs, you win with 4 yard runs! Apparently we don't need no stinkin' big plays when we could get a third round pick for him and fill a hole at slot corner or on the interior offensive line. Fact is Jones played pretty darn well and if that's mediocre the Giants will take it 16 weeks out of 16 the rest of the way.

What I find frustrating about the whole analysis is that I really don't believe its the way teams, coaches actually think. In the end, whether Jones stays or goes will likely come down to whether Daboll/Kalfka are comfortable with him running the offense. And the question they will be asking themselves what can he do, not so much what he can't do. And if I had to bet right now I would say the odds are that Jones ultimately stays. The other part of that equation is that given that the Giants are 11-12 in Jones' last 23 starts, that in all likelihood given the schedule that, barring an injury or some such the Giants could very well win 9-10 games meaning that they could very well be picking in the late teens. And unless they are willing to trade the house to move up into the top ten the likelihood that they'll be 'getting' their QB ain't that high.

The thing that DOES concern me right now is that it isn't clear that the Giants have any receivers that they can really count on. I mean there's still potential in guys like Toney and Golladay but its only potential. And I know it won't be popular opinion, but if I'm Joe Schoen I'm a buyer not a seller and I'm scouring the league looking for some major upgrade at receiver. I look at the offense and wonder just how good it could be with an elite receiver. I can dream can't I.


I recently wrote a post on this thread sort of mocking or maybe that’s too harsh but just not agreeing with the slamming of Jones.

But on the flipside he did play a mediocre game. And it's because as you said - he wasn’t relied upon/ planed upon to do a lot. So when that happens and you commit two turnovers that's not good if your offense is that of being conservative.
RE: RE: RE: LoS...  
giantstock : 9/14/2022 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15817167 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15817156 giantstock said:


Quote:



The problem is you take the word "balance" too literal. And secondly, because you think football is QB only, you're basically a non-existent fan until the Giants get a super QB.

SO when the 49ers in 2019 got to Suer Bowl, and their offense built on the run, you wouldn't give a shit if you were a niner fan. A titans fan losing in AFC Championship, if you were a fan you wouldn't give a shit because they were "21st in passing yard."

I was pumped after watching Giants win this past week. I wonder if you were just miserable because you know it's possibly one win closer for the Giants keeping a mediocre QB so you can't enjoy it.






Uh, no. I just understand and accept the progression of the modern game.

I was very young, but I grew up with the Giants in the '80s and early '90s. And they were a power running team. I absolutely loved that approach and wish it was a winning recipe today. In fact, I enjoy watching the Shanahan running approach in San Francisco.

But that's just not a sustainable winning formula/approach today. If it was, don't you think more teams would be trying to build it?


Other than New England which team has sustained Super Bowl winning success?

****And what do you do as a fan if your team doesn't have that super QB? You are just going to bitch and complain all year? And then you see the team win playoff games but there you are watching and waiting for that next loss?

I just have to say - my bark hear gets louder than it actually is so I don’t mean some of the stuff I say if it sounds personal. And I'm sure you are a super guy as is others who I argue a lot with Producer and Go Terps etc. But last year as na example when you asked me what do I see / think when I watch the game and I asked back at you

You were just zoned in on the QB. As a fan of the 80's and 90';s as you are- I'm just still stunned how you could not give one shit about how bad that game Dallas just abused us running the ball down our throats.

SO to follow that thought as I am watching the game on that day - I could be doing other things - but watching and seeing my team get the living shit beat out of it from a physical standpoint - do you really think I should give a shit about sustainment on that given day?

And to follow up on that-- if my team is that shitty on defense, then wouldn't it stand to reason that there is a good chance that my team is going to eventually run into a team like the Niners or Titans?

SO watching my team go down in flames vs a power run strong defensive team, you think I should give a shit knowing that San Fran and Tennessee can’t sustain what they are doing?

Don’t you see? The next year there could be another San Fran or Tennessee in the way for a couple of years?
year.
Well some of you can’t have it both ways.  
Carl in CT : 9/14/2022 10:32 pm : link
The biggest knock on this board about Jones is (no matter what shit he had as a line or players playing) was wins vs losses. How it’s all about wins. Well we won the game. PERIOD. Now Barkley finally shows up so the knocks continue. Some of you must be too young to remember Phil Simms. There were plenty games were he got killed, passed for less than 200 yds. We just ran the ball down the defense throat. Led by Mo Carthon blocking for Joe Morris. But guess what we won. Check out Phil’s career stats and he was a great Giant.
13 teams a year when Simms played  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 10:36 pm : link
Would average 200 yards or less. Please stop bringing him up
Or compare  
Carl in CT : 9/14/2022 10:49 pm : link
55% completion rate to 63%. Compare an interception per pass at 25% higher. It’’s not a knock on Simms cause we controlled the ball and stopped the ball. Football is a team game. It starts up front. Give this kid time and he would pick defenses apart. There just is no time as evidenced even this week being pressured percentage issuing a base defense higher than any other team and still completed 80% of his passes.
you guys are trying to dissect our criticism and when Jones has  
Producer : 9/14/2022 10:50 pm : link
a decent game, or we win, or a series of good plays, and get us to say, he is better, or some subset of plays shows he can be the guy. No. We think overall, he can't do the job. There are plenty of bad QBs who have great games and very good spells of play, but OVERALL, they still suck. Mitch Trubisky once threw 7 TDs in a single game and still got run out of Chicago. So a game where Jones' play is merely adequate in a victory, doesn't impress much. He basically needs to start playing like Mahomes, Rodgers and Herbert to impress us. We didn't see that on Sunday. It's a pretty basic position, and probably the position of most neutral observers in the league. But on this board it's anathema.

And meanwhile, we have some loopy dudes who think we have an agenda. Yea, the agenda is to tell people Daniel Jones is still woeful.
I actually have taken shots at both sides in this silly debated thread  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 10:52 pm : link
because the posts are flawed on both sides.

But please...stop with theories that Jones/Giants would work out fine if we just ran more often like in the days of Phil Simms.

I beg of you...
RE: you guys are trying to dissect our criticism and when Jones has  
giantstock : 12:24 am : link
In comment 15817270 Producer said:
Quote:
He basically needs to start playing like Mahomes, Rodgers and Herbert to impress us.


While I'm on board with the fumble also being on Jones (and the OL) - this post you made here truly shows what kind of nutjob you can be.

Good work. This post certainly sets you apart and puts you on the super elite tier of laughable and hysterical posters.
RE: RE: you guys are trying to dissect our criticism and when Jones has  
Producer : 1:52 am : link
In comment 15817298 giantstock said:
Quote:
In comment 15817270 Producer said:


Quote:


He basically needs to start playing like Mahomes, Rodgers and Herbert to impress us.



While I'm on board with the fumble also being on Jones (and the OL) - this post you made here truly shows what kind of nutjob you can be.

Good work. This post certainly sets you apart and puts you on the super elite tier of laughable and hysterical posters.


Why? Because I have acknowledged that teams with elite QBs are at a significant competitive advantage over the rest of the league? Why wouldn't you want that for the Giants? This is the surest route to long term contention. Andy Reid knows it. Shanahan knows it. Sean McVay knows it. It's simple game theory. Football is a game as well as a sport. Sorry I said something obvious out loud.
RE: RE: RE: you guys are trying to dissect our criticism and when Jones has  
giantstock : 3:03 am : link
In comment 15817302 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15817298 giantstock said:


Quote:


In comment 15817270 Producer said:


Quote:


He basically needs to start playing like Mahomes, Rodgers and Herbert to impress us.



While I'm on board with the fumble also being on Jones (and the OL) - this post you made here truly shows what kind of nutjob you can be.

Good work. This post certainly sets you apart and puts you on the super elite tier of laughable and hysterical posters.



Why? Because I have acknowledged that teams with elite QBs are at a significant competitive advantage over the rest of the league? Why wouldn't you want that for the Giants? This is the surest route to long term contention. Andy Reid knows it. Shanahan knows it. Sean McVay knows it. It's simple game theory. Football is a game as well as a sport. Sorry I said something obvious out loud.


You realize this past year a QB won the Super Bowl that you didn;t mention. Nor did you mention the guy that beat Mahomes twice last year and got to the Super Bowl in Burrow.

Who the hell are you to arbitrarily take three QB's and leave off the rest? DO you have any idea how hard it is to play and succeed winning SUper bowls and getting there?

SO a QB that wins the Super Bowl you're not supposed to be proud because you as an anonymous fan have made up in your silly mind about long-term success and yet you are trying to quote Coaches that would support your mindless idiotic view that winning a SUper Bowl is no big deal to be proud of if you can't be there the following few years?

I mean just WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! nm
