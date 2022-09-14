Mike Lombardi on the Giants win re: Barkley & Jones

Saquon Barkley looks like he is back to his old form after overcoming all the injuries. He singlehandedly won the game for the Giants with his playmaking talent. And Giants fans rejoice that you won the game, but don’t believe the Daniel Jones stat sheet. Yes, he only had four incompletions, but he still processes too slowly and cannot protect the ball, fumbling once again on Sunday. When Jones plays against a fast, active moving third-down team, he will struggle badly. Against the Titans, he was 2-for-10 on third down.