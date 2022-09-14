Aaron Robinson out sunday

I am once again going to say this weeks game is all about our offense.
I think you can help a defense a lot by putting pressure on the opponent with your offense. Keep the defense off the field or at least let them know anything given up will be taken back by our offense.
Love is a possibility which could allow for Jefferson to move up to take his place at safety.
McLeod hurt his hammy so I doubt he is able to play.
Don’t know anything about Layne because he hasn’t played much in his career.
Moreau makes the most sense.
Moreau would be my guess. He is not good, but he does have a higher floor as a solid vet who has started a ton of games. Played and started last year for the Falcons (who had zero pass rush) and gave up less yards and TD’s than Bradberry. Think we can throw him out there and feel confident that he won’t give up 160 yards and 2 TD’s to Anderson.
per the presser. A rookie obv but could factor in nicely allowing some flexibility with Love and others in Nickel packages and can play in the "box" a bit.. get Crowder or Calitro outta there on passing downs please god...
That's what rebuilding is all about. Rebuilding continues through the whole season. That's why we have 6 -count 'em- corners.
When you are rebuilding, you can't afford to keep mystery players on the roster. IMO, it's better to let them try and fail, so that you can replace them as soon as possible. You may lose that game, but you have a better shot at winning later games.
Tannehill was targeting Holmes on that last drive......
Did his appendix rupture? (probably not or he'd already by on IR)
How long between onset of symptoms and surgery? How sick did he get?
My brother once got VERY sick with appendicitis and didn't immediately seek treatment because he didn't realize what he had. He was quite depleted afterward, much weakened for a while.
If AR got fast treatment, his appendix didn't rupture, he had laparoscopic surgery and there were no complications, he should be able to return in a few weeks. If treatment was delayed, or his appendix burst, or they had to do conventional surgery (cutting into the abdomen), or there were complications, could be significantly longer.
In comment 15816546 fish3321 said:
[quote] that recovery is very simple after appendix removal is just rest, antibiotics and hydrate. 2 weeks he should be good to go. That would be my best guess. [/quote
Assuming laproscopic
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
RE: The offense is going to have to show up because Robbie Anderson
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Yeah, would think that's true.
Well, next guy up, right?
Appendicitits and football don't mix This is no joke... I'm very glad the team docs (or Robinson himself) caught this.
- med student
Short term IR. Eligible to come back after week 4, but no guarantees as to when. Fingers crossed.
No he can't come back, When you are placed on short term IR you must remain there for at least 4 weeks.
I still have my unshakeable faith in Mcadoo handing us a win.
Quote:
Rodarius Williams status? PUP?
Short term IR. Eligible to come back after week 4, but no guarantees as to when. Fingers crossed.
Thanks MOOPS! I liked him last year and think he can be pretty good.
Also, here's a link to a list of available UFA CB's.
Available UFA CB's - ( New Window )
As was mentioned in other threads, Moreau's DC in Atlanta last year was Dean Pees, Martindale's boss for six years in Baltimore. The systems may not be identical, but they certainly rhyme.
What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.
Keep saying it.
I think you can help a defense a lot by putting pressure on the opponent with your offense. Keep the defense off the field or at least let them know anything given up will be taken back by our offense.
Now, AO or KT being back would also help a lot.
McLeod hurt his hammy so I doubt he is able to play.
Don’t know anything about Layne because he hasn’t played much in his career.
Moreau makes the most sense.
May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?
next man up...
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?
lol, right?
Darnay Holmes at CB.
Perfect in iso on an island.
McLeod hurt his hammy so I doubt he is able to play.
Don’t know anything about Layne because he hasn’t played much in his career.
Moreau makes the most sense.
Moreau would be my guess. He is not good, but he does have a higher floor as a solid vet who has started a ton of games. Played and started last year for the Falcons (who had zero pass rush) and gave up less yards and TD’s than Bradberry. Think we can throw him out there and feel confident that he won’t give up 160 yards and 2 TD’s to Anderson.
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?
"If you have to ask, you’ll never know. If you know, you need only ask.” - J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows.
The same as who covered Hilliard. Nobody...
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?
lol, right?
Pork chop - I, for one, thought it was funny
Gotta presume this is a joke, I hope?
When you are rebuilding, you can't afford to keep mystery players on the roster. IMO, it's better to let them try and fail, so that you can replace them as soon as possible. You may lose that game, but you have a better shot at winning later games.
If we weren't f'd by Gettleman, we could have had Bradbury and Jackson.......GD!
If we weren't f'd by Gettleman, we could have had Bradbury and Jackson.......GD!
Or if we hadn’t spend a first rounder on Baker.
“He’s got a gut”
If this was half of you you would be bed ridden for 3 weeks.
Hope he gets well soon. Next man up
“He’s got a gut”
Well he can’t say “he has an appendix”
Darnay Holmes at CB.
Perfect in iso on an island.
Wait….wasn’t Holmes the preseason “King” this year who everyone was showering him with unbridled adoration? How many pics did he have? Something like 4….
How long between onset of symptoms and surgery? How sick did he get?
My brother once got VERY sick with appendicitis and didn't immediately seek treatment because he didn't realize what he had. He was quite depleted afterward, much weakened for a while.
If AR got fast treatment, his appendix didn't rupture, he had laparoscopic surgery and there were no complications, he should be able to return in a few weeks. If treatment was delayed, or his appendix burst, or they had to do conventional surgery (cutting into the abdomen), or there were complications, could be significantly longer.
Is this sarcasm?
Meaning Julian Love, not duck-taping the inujury.
Let's wait and see...
[quote] that recovery is very simple after appendix removal is just rest, antibiotics and hydrate. 2 weeks he should be good to go. That would be my best guess. [/quote
Assuming laproscopic
As was mentioned in other threads, Moreau's DC in Atlanta last year was Dean Pees, Martindale's boss for six years in Baltimore. The systems may not be identical, but they certainly rhyme.
Logical
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
Is this sarcasm?
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
Panthers don't have the Titans line.
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
Is this sarcasm?
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
Quote:
In comment 15816827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
Is this sarcasm?
My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
I am glad you said it was a joke. Enough said..
Your son, though, won't be facing mammoth men trying to do run over him for money!
I hope things go well for him and for Aaron Robinson.
Bwahhhaahhaa!
Seriously!!!!!!!!!!!!!!