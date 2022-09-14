for display only
Aaron Robinson out sunday

KevinBBWC : 9/14/2022 11:58 am
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
Giants will be without CB Aaron Robinson this week. He underwent an appendectomy
LOL  
Jints in Carolina : 9/14/2022 11:59 am : link
.
lol  
GNewGiants : 9/14/2022 11:59 am : link
you cant make this shit up.
Flott up next?  
Anakim : 9/14/2022 12:00 pm : link
I assume Wink won't throw McCloud or Layne into the fire that quickly?
That’s upto 4 weeks  
big_blue : 9/14/2022 12:00 pm : link
At least two
Sucks but better than an injury  
eli4life : 9/14/2022 12:01 pm : link
.
RE: That’s upto 4 weeks  
jeff57 : 9/14/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15816499 big_blue said:
Quote:
At least two


Yeah, would think that's true.
My guess is that Julian Love starts at corner  
Ira : 9/14/2022 12:03 pm : link
.
Hockey player  
pjcas18 : 9/14/2022 12:04 pm : link
misses at most one shift with this, pussy.
Geesh...  
bw in dc : 9/14/2022 12:04 pm : link
And Robinson played a terrific game in Nashville. He's one of the keys to the season...IMV.

Well, next guy up, right?
Anyone know  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 12:04 pm : link
Rodarius Williams status? PUP?
Wow  
Ben in Tampa : 9/14/2022 12:06 pm : link
would be great to get Thibs and/or Azeez back. Generating a rush helps the secondary hold up (duh)
trauma and football  
fish3321 : 9/14/2022 12:07 pm : link
can cause your pre-exisiting appendicitis to rupture, which can be very very serious, if not treated quickly.

Appendicitits and football don't mix This is no joke... I'm very glad the team docs (or Robinson himself) caught this.

- med student

Adoree, Darnay, Flott  
90.Cal : 9/14/2022 12:09 pm : link
Love, Mckinney and Belton (assuming he's back?)... we should be fine for 1 week vs Baker.
God dammit  
Jay on the Island : 9/14/2022 12:10 pm : link
He actually played very well Sunday and of course now this.
Rodarius Williams  
OlyWABigBlue : 9/14/2022 12:11 pm : link
is on IR, don't know if we'll see him this year at all (not sure if its season ending IR). Next man up.....
RE: Anyone know  
MOOPS : 9/14/2022 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15816513 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Rodarius Williams status? PUP?


Short term IR. Eligible to come back after week 4, but no guarantees as to when. Fingers crossed.
Fabien Monroe is on the practice squad  
Ben in Tampa : 9/14/2022 12:12 pm : link
He may get called up

RE: Rodarius Williams  
Jay on the Island : 9/14/2022 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15816529 OlyWABigBlue said:
Quote:
is on IR, don't know if we'll see him this year at all (not sure if its season ending IR). Next man up.....

No he can't come back, When you are placed on short term IR you must remain there for at least 4 weeks.
Tape it up  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 12:14 pm : link
and send him back in like LT.

I still have my unshakeable faith in Mcadoo handing us a win.
Seems like  
ajr2456 : 9/14/2022 12:18 pm : link
We still can’t have nice things. Robinson was solid on Sunday
RE: RE: Anyone know  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/14/2022 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15816530 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15816513 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Rodarius Williams status? PUP?



Short term IR. Eligible to come back after week 4, but no guarantees as to when. Fingers crossed.


Thanks MOOPS! I liked him last year and think he can be pretty good.
let me add though  
fish3321 : 9/14/2022 12:19 pm : link
that recovery is very simple after appendix removal is just rest, antibiotics and hydrate. 2 weeks he should be good to go. That would be my best guess.
This doesn’t have to be treated with surgery  
BillT : 9/14/2022 12:20 pm : link
Though it may have been the fastest way back on the field.
Woildnt be surprised if they went Fabian Moreau  
nygiants16 : 9/14/2022 12:20 pm : link
veteran who has started a lot of games..Not sure if Flott is ready especially since he eas considered a slot corner coming out
I was going to guess Fabian Moreau  
FranknWeezer : 9/14/2022 12:26 pm : link
as well.

Also, here's a link to a list of available UFA CB's.
Available UFA CB's - ( New Window )
Moreau will certainly be elevated....  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/14/2022 12:31 pm : link
... and might be added to the 53 outright. No idea whether he will start. Wouldn't surprise me, considering the alternatives.

As was mentioned in other threads, Moreau's DC in Atlanta last year was Dean Pees, Martindale's boss for six years in Baltimore. The systems may not be identical, but they certainly rhyme.
Football aside,  
smshmth8690 : 9/14/2022 12:33 pm : link
Here's to a quick recovery Aaron, football will be here after you've healed.
Ugh  
NYGgolfer : 9/14/2022 12:35 pm : link
What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.

What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.

Keep saying it.

Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
Pork Chop : 9/14/2022 12:46 pm : link
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??
Fuck  
mattlawson : 9/14/2022 12:47 pm : link
.
not a great team to be so thin at corner against  
Stu11 : 9/14/2022 12:49 pm : link
they have a sneaky good WR corp with Robbie Anderson and DJ Moore
Flott?  
armstead98 : 9/14/2022 12:50 pm : link
I lost track of his progress, is he next man up?
If It Was Laproscopic  
Costy16 : 9/14/2022 12:55 pm : link
That will help with the recovery time.
While not a great bit of news  
jvm52106 : 9/14/2022 12:55 pm : link
I am once again going to say this weeks game is all about our offense.

I think you can help a defense a lot by putting pressure on the opponent with your offense. Keep the defense off the field or at least let them know anything given up will be taken back by our offense.

Now, AO or KT being back would also help a lot.
No to Flott  
5BowlsSoon : 9/14/2022 1:01 pm : link
Love is a possibility which could allow for Jefferson to move up to take his place at safety.

McLeod hurt his hammy so I doubt he is able to play.

Don’t know anything about Layne because he hasn’t played much in his career.

Moreau makes the most sense.
RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
SJGiant : 9/14/2022 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??


May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?
Just perfect, and after he makes it through a decent game 1 too.  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 1:25 pm : link
Anytime between Jan and August for appendicitis is no big deal. But of course it hits now as soon as the season starts.

next man up...
RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
KDavies : 9/14/2022 1:25 pm : link
In comment 15816617 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?


lol, right?
We’re good with  
M.S. : 9/14/2022 1:26 pm : link

Darnay Holmes at CB.

Perfect in iso on an island.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9/14/2022 1:27 pm : link
well that sucks
RE: No to Flott  
Breeze_94 : 9/14/2022 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15816604 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Love is a possibility which could allow for Jefferson to move up to take his place at safety.

McLeod hurt his hammy so I doubt he is able to play.

Don’t know anything about Layne because he hasn’t played much in his career.

Moreau makes the most sense.


Moreau would be my guess. He is not good, but he does have a higher floor as a solid vet who has started a ton of games. Played and started last year for the Falcons (who had zero pass rush) and gave up less yards and TD’s than Bradberry. Think we can throw him out there and feel confident that he won’t give up 160 yards and 2 TD’s to Anderson.
RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
Klaatu : 9/14/2022 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15816617 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?


"If you have to ask, you’ll never know. If you know, you need only ask.” - J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows.
Good news is we're facing McAdoo and Mayfield  
Heisenberg : 9/14/2022 1:34 pm : link
..
RE: Wow  
Jack Stroud : 9/14/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15816518 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
would be great to get Thibs and/or Azeez back. Generating a rush helps the secondary hold up (duh)
Don't look for those guys before week 4!
Next man up  
Biteymax22 : 9/14/2022 1:42 pm : link
My bigger concern is who covers CMC out of the backfield this week...
RE: Next man up  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15816649 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
My bigger concern is who covers CMC out of the backfield this week...


The same as who covered Hilliard. Nobody...
RE: RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
JoeSchoens11 : 9/14/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15816629 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15816617 SJGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



May I ask what on earth does the athletic trainer have to do with an appendectomy?



lol, right?


Pork chop - I, for one, thought it was funny


Dan Belton "full go"  
EJNNJ : 9/14/2022 1:45 pm : link
per the presser. A rookie obv but could factor in nicely allowing some flexibility with Love and others in Nickel packages and can play in the "box" a bit.. get Crowder or Calitro outta there on passing downs please god...
MetLife stadium turf strikes again  
Metnut : 9/14/2022 1:47 pm : link
Get a clue Mara.
RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
bcinsd : 9/14/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



Gotta presume this is a joke, I hope?
Had  
Toth029 : 9/14/2022 1:53 pm : link
My appendix removed a few months ago. Nothing the Giants or Aaron could do about that. It's a painful and necessary process. Hope he gets better soon.
It's an opportunity to evaluate the younger CBs in a real game.  
Marty in Albany : 9/14/2022 1:59 pm : link
That's what rebuilding is all about. Rebuilding continues through the whole season. That's why we have 6 -count 'em- corners.

When you are rebuilding, you can't afford to keep mystery players on the roster. IMO, it's better to let them try and fail, so that you can replace them as soon as possible. You may lose that game, but you have a better shot at winning later games.
Tannehill was targeting Holmes on that last drive......  
GiantBlue : 9/14/2022 2:00 pm : link
He really worries me.....

If we weren't f'd by Gettleman, we could have had Bradbury and Jackson.......GD!
never trusted Robinson anyway....  
BCD : 9/14/2022 2:01 pm : link
runs around in the secondary like chicken with his head cut off....next man up may be the one!!!!!
RE: Tannehill was targeting Holmes on that last drive......  
Metnut : 9/14/2022 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15816677 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
He really worries me.....

If we weren't f'd by Gettleman, we could have had Bradbury and Jackson.......GD!


Or if we hadn’t spend a first rounder on Baker.
What type of surgery did he have? How widespread was the inflammation,  
plato : 9/14/2022 2:25 pm : link
outside appendix or not? These are just two of the more important questions the determine recovery time.
Coachspeak  
Trainmaster : 9/14/2022 2:39 pm : link
“Why’s Robinson not out there, is he injured?”

“He’s got a gut”

these comments are so fucking lame, adenectomy surgery sucks  
Rory : 9/14/2022 2:47 pm : link
and is panful.

If this was half of you you would be bed ridden for 3 weeks.

Hope he gets well soon. Next man up
RE: Coachspeak  
cjac : 9/14/2022 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15816720 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
“Why’s Robinson not out there, is he injured?”

“He’s got a gut”


Well he can’t say “he has an appendix”
RE: Holmes  
5BowlsSoon : 9/14/2022 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15816630 M.S. said:
Quote:

Darnay Holmes at CB.

Perfect in iso on an island.


Wait….wasn’t Holmes the preseason “King” this year who everyone was showering him with unbridled adoration? How many pics did he have? Something like 4….
My son just had this done last week  
Sec 103 : 9/14/2022 3:05 pm : link
Not good for a while, he just got out of hospital and needs a month recovery. Then again he isn't getting the professional treatment a player would get.
Who in the world  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/14/2022 3:06 pm : link
would bring Metlife turf to Nashville and rub it against Robinson's appendix? Why???
There are things we don't know and won't know unless/until we're told:  
81_Great_Dane : 9/14/2022 3:29 pm : link
Did his appendix rupture? (probably not or he'd already by on IR)

How long between onset of symptoms and surgery? How sick did he get?

My brother once got VERY sick with appendicitis and didn't immediately seek treatment because he didn't realize what he had. He was quite depleted afterward, much weakened for a while.

If AR got fast treatment, his appendix didn't rupture, he had laparoscopic surgery and there were no complications, he should be able to return in a few weeks. If treatment was delayed, or his appendix burst, or they had to do conventional surgery (cutting into the abdomen), or there were complications, could be significantly longer.
Barnes said my appendix grew back  
ghost718 : 9/14/2022 3:47 pm : link
But I had it taken out years ago

We will lose him for more than a week  
Giant John : 9/14/2022 4:24 pm : link
I would think.
RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
section125 : 9/14/2022 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??


Is this sarcasm?
The offense is going to have to show up because Robbie Anderson  
Returning Video Tapes : 9/14/2022 4:36 pm : link
and CMC are going to torch us in pass game.
Time for Duck Tape!  
OntheRoad : 9/14/2022 4:43 pm : link

Meaning Julian Love, not duck-taping the inujury.
RE: The offense is going to have to show up because Robbie Anderson  
Jimmy Googs : 9/14/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15816836 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
and CMC are going to torch us in pass game.


Let's wait and see...
RE: let me add though  
Ivan15 : 9/14/2022 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15816546 fish3321 said:
[quote] that recovery is very simple after appendix removal is just rest, antibiotics and hydrate. 2 weeks he should be good to go. That would be my best guess. [/quote
Assuming laproscopic
RE: Moreau will certainly be elevated....  
Ivan15 : 9/14/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15816566 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
... and might be added to the 53 outright. No idea whether he will start. Wouldn't surprise me, considering the alternatives.

As was mentioned in other threads, Moreau's DC in Atlanta last year was Dean Pees, Martindale's boss for six years in Baltimore. The systems may not be identical, but they certainly rhyme.

Logical
RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
SJGiant : 9/14/2022 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15816827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



Is this sarcasm?


My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.
RE: The offense is going to have to show up because Robbie Anderson  
Toth029 : 9/14/2022 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15816836 Returning Video Tapes said:
Quote:
and CMC are going to torch us in pass game.


Panthers don't have the Titans line.
RE: RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
Pork Chop : 9/14/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15816923 SJGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15816827 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



Is this sarcasm?



My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.


RE: RE: RE: RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
SJGiant : 9/14/2022 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15816938 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
In comment 15816923 SJGiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15816827 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:


Quote:


why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??



Is this sarcasm?



My opinion is this is not sarcasm. If someone blames this injury on the athletic training staff, I could accept the sarcasm. The attack of Barnes being in the Ring of Honor did not sound like sarcasm to me.





I am glad you said it was a joke. Enough said..
RE: My son just had this done last week  
CT Charlie : 9/14/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15816743 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
Not good for a while, he just got out of hospital and needs a month recovery. Then again he isn't getting the professional treatment a player would get.


Your son, though, won't be facing mammoth men trying to do run over him for money!

I hope things go well for him and for Aaron Robinson.
RE: MetLife stadium turf strikes again  
FranknWeezer : 9/14/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15816657 Metnut said:
Quote:
Get a clue Mara.


Bwahhhaahhaa!
RE: Thanks Ronnie Barnes  
FranknWeezer : 9/14/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15816585 Pork Chop said:
Quote:
why on earth is this guy in the Ring of Honor??


Seriously!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
