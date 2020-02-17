for display only
Toney added to injury report

GF1080 : 3:38 pm
Has a hammy issue? Per Mike G Twitter.
RE: no word yet if he's keeping receipts  
Jimmy Googs : 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15817966 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone


Haha...he's just great.

We need 52 more, just like him on this roster...
RE: no word yet if he's keeping receipts  
bluefin : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15817966 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone

and there it is
...  
broadbandz : 5:07 pm : link
I know it sounds dumb, but this guy is a 100 percent faker. He doesnt like practicing and fakes injuries. He did it last yr as well.
RE: RE: no word yet if he's keeping receipts  
SteelGiant : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15817970 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15817966 Eric on Li said:
[quote] Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone [/quote

these guys need to be coached to just keep off social media in seasom


Morissette Irony. Mr.Toney - you have neva been N da field at practice.
….  
ryanmkeane : 5:09 pm : link
Time to release him
RE: ...  
SteelGiant : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15817980 broadbandz said:
Quote:
I know it sounds dumb, but this guy is a 100 percent faker. He doesnt like practicing and fakes injuries. He did it last yr as well.


Exactly - that is only conclusion I have as well. Its a shame.
robbieballs2003  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:13 pm : link
We don't know if anyone offered anything.

Why dump him for shit?

Well if the rumors are true (big if), then he undercuts what Daboll is trying to do.

Good to know  
RicFlair : 5:14 pm : link
All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.
Pathetic  
SuperRonJohnson : 5:15 pm : link
loser of a pick. Thanks Dave G!
You can’t analyze the Toney pick..  
Sean : 5:15 pm : link
without also accounting for the trade down which ultimately netted Evan Neal. But, damn, what a disappointment he’s been.

If Judge did pound the table for Toney, what an awful error by him.
RE: the other thing  
jvm52106 : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15817927 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is the Giants need a player who plays most of the games.

If he goes out and puts up 150 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns in one game, that does not make up for missing 8 games.

He's got to be available... i.e. dependable.

He is Odessa Turner that way, one big game a year (usually against Washington, then hurt and non existent. Turner though was not a 1st rd pick.
RE: Good to know  
bluefin : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15817990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.

RE: Good to know  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15817990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.


Oh please... what did have last? Seven different injuries? It's the same story now. The guy never practices and he rarely plays. There is a .pattern developing here.

I hope he makes the naysayers eat their words, but damn, get on the field.
Some players  
RicFlair : 5:20 pm : link
Are hurt a lot. Happens all over the league. Happens often with this team. Usually they are called mr glass or something like that.

But with Toney everybody is so sure he’s faking it. If he’s faking being hurt, then our medical staff and coaching staff are dumb as hell.
RE: RE: I'll get flamed here  
MartyNJ1969 : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15817872 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15817866 crackerjack465 said:


Quote:


but I feel bad for him. He's doing everything right, loved his interview this week, but he can't shake the injury bug.

People hate on this kid like he is trying to get injured.

But then weirdly turn the other way when Shep misses 8 games a season.



How many snaps did Toney have on Sunday?


Toney had 7 snaps on Sunday.
RE: Good to know  
Jimmy Googs : 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15817990 RicFlair said:
Quote:
All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.



Well he's either a phony or made of glass  
widmerseyebrow : 5:22 pm : link
We'll see if Daboll is going to regret giving him the benefit of a doubt this offseason. That stunt about avoiding reps in practice seems poisonous from the outside looking in. Can't let that go on while the rest of the guys are working.
RE: You can’t analyze the Toney pick..  
BigBlue7 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15817992 Sean said:
Quote:
without also accounting for the trade down which ultimately netted Evan Neal. But, damn, what a disappointment he’s been.

If Judge did pound the table for Toney, what an awful error by him.


We were taking an RT without the trade. So the real trade is

Parsons
For
Thibs
Toney
Ben Bredeson (used the Bears 4th Rounder to trade for him)
Practice  
SteelGiant : 5:25 pm : link
Best bet is probably to work to get him out there  
UberAlias : 5:25 pm : link
and showcase what he can do, then trade him. Reason I say is, does anyone see this reaching the point of a 2nd contract with him? I don't. So best move is to trade him, but he is a talented player --let's at least try to get to a point where we can get something in return.

I'm rooting for him to work out, so don't get me wrong. I just don't see it working out here --we're living through our second year of this.
.  
widmerseyebrow : 5:26 pm : link
This is actually pretty interesting  
widmerseyebrow : 5:30 pm : link
Going back to college:


Link - ( New Window )
Such a shame  
mattlawson : 5:35 pm : link
Guy is on another level
 
ryanmkeane : 5:37 pm : link
Everyone laughed it off at the time (and still might) but the guy spent his entire first practice as a NFL player fixing his shoes - which meant he basically wasn’t on the field. He’s constantly “checking” things to make sure he doesn’t play. They wanted him to play in the preseason finale and he refused. He’s constantly on Twitter and doing other things.

The guy doesn’t want to play football. He wants to have money and be somewhat of a famous person but would basically rather do anything else than get hit by a defensive player. End of story. Release him.
The guy sucks  
WeekendLife56 : 5:40 pm : link
Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough
RE: The guy sucks  
section125 : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 15818013 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough


Do you proof read? Maybe you should be gone
This fucking  
BigBlueJ : 5:48 pm : link
last regime just continues to haunt us at every fucking turn.
RE: RE: The guy sucks  
Dave in Hoboken : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15818016 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15818013 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough



Do you proof read? Maybe you should be gone


Bizarre..
RE: no word yet if he's keeping receipts  
bw in dc : 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15817966 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone


It's ironic hearing someone who struggles to get on the field complain about critics who have never been on the field...
If he doesn't realize that his music career is  
Bill in UT : 5:49 pm : link
directly related to the success of his football career, he's in for a rude awakening
RE: If he doesn't realize that his music career is  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15818025 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
directly related to the success of his football career, he's in for a rude awakening


And doesn't he realize that his music career could be stillborn if he becomes known as the 1st-round bust who played for the Giants?

I'm a Toney fan  
Dave : 5:53 pm : link
hated the pick at the time (still do, effin gadget player in rd1 when they really needed linemen badly, and i feel the same about wandale) but

I hope the rumors are just rumors because he has talent

and I hope his injury history clears up. he wouldn't be the first player to have a slo start to his career

and fwiw, I love the way he doesn't take shyte from the ahole ny reporters

It's  
AcidTest : 5:53 pm : link
concerning that someone of his talent only played seven snaps last week, especially since we are lacking at WR. His talent was also again immediately apparent in the few snaps he did play. But let's see what happens in the next few games before condemning him and saying he should be off the team.
RE: It's  
Dave : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15818028 AcidTest said:
Quote:
concerning that someone of his talent only played seven snaps last week, especially since we are lacking at WR. His talent was also again immediately apparent in the few snaps he did play. But let's see what happens in the next few games before condemning him and saying he should be off the team.

+1
RE: RE: Good to know  
bluefin : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15817994 bluefin said:
Quote:
In comment 15817990 RicFlair said:


Quote:


All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.



I just noticed that Daniel Jones sort of resembles a non-deranged Jim Carrey.
Being a former first round pick  
ghost718 : 5:55 pm : link
and a pick that was questioned by a lot of people.

He'll be around for awhile

Just as long as he doesn't stick up any dice games
We have Galloday  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:56 pm : link
to make a impact if he can't go.
RE: RE: If he doesn't realize that his music career is  
FStubbs : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15818026 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15818025 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


directly related to the success of his football career, he's in for a rude awakening



And doesn't he realize that his music career could be stillborn if he becomes known as the 1st-round bust who played for the Giants?


Who would know he played for the Giants? He hasn't actually played much for the Giants.
 
ryanmkeane : 5:59 pm : link
They aren’t rumors. It is true.
This guy is not a football player.  
Silver Spoon : 6:01 pm : link
He’s just another gift from Gettleman.
RE: …  
Mike from SI : 6:06 pm : link
In comment 15818034 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
They aren’t rumors. It is true.


Which ones?
China Doll II  
David B. : 6:10 pm : link
The thing about Ferraris and Lamborghinis is that they're in the shop more often than not.

At this point, I'm just going to assume he's like <your deity of choice>. I'll believe he's there when I see him.
RE: …  
Dave : 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15818034 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
They aren’t rumors. It is true.


well then I hayte the pick even more

but I thought the 7 touches was gonna motivate him to have a monster week and now this, so maybe I need a better shade of rose colored glasses...
RE: China Doll II  
morrison40 : 6:19 pm : link
So are Yugos ! 😂
RE: RE: The guy sucks  
WeekendLife56 : 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15818016 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15818013 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough



Do you proof read? Maybe you should be gone


Do I proof read....Jesus christ your such a little hoe. The pussy ass keyboard police at it agian. Do you sit in section 125?
RE: RE: no word yet if he's keeping receipts  
Ivan15 : 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15817970 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
In comment 15817966 Eric on Li said:
[quote] Kadarius Toney
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone [/quote

these guys need to be coached to just keep off social media in seasom

_________________________________________________________
You mean C-som.
RE: RE: RE: The guy sucks  
jvm52106 : 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15818079 WeekendLife56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15818016 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15818013 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough



Do you proof read? Maybe you should be gone



Do I proof read....Jesus christ your such a little hoe. The pussy ass keyboard police at it agian. Do you sit in section 125?


you're.

:)
RE: I'm a Toney fan  
Spiciest Memelord : 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15818027 Dave said:
Quote:
hated the pick at the time (still do, effin gadget player in rd1 when they really needed linemen badly, and i feel the same about wandale) but

I hope the rumors are just rumors because he has talent

and I hope his injury history clears up. he wouldn't be the first player to have a slo start to his career

and fwiw, I love the way he doesn't take shyte from the ahole ny reporters


It's like Yojimbo, often times you come across a conflict where both sides are a-holes. Its naivety and youthful thinking to think one side is right.
It wasn't too long ago we were giving him kudos on BBI  
NYGgolfer : 6:43 pm : link
.


Kudos to Kadarius Toney - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: The guy sucks  
bluefin : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15818087 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15818079 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15818016 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15818013 WeekendLife56 said:


Quote:


Guy is a clout chaser in a football uniform. O started a thread weeks ago about this and you guys killed it in 20 min. This guy can't be off thus team fast enough



Do you proof read? Maybe you should be gone



Do I proof read....Jesus christ your such a little hoe. The pussy ass keyboard police at it agian. Do you sit in section 125?



you're.

:)

