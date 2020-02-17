Toney added to injury report

We'll see if Daboll is going to regret giving him the benefit of a doubt this offseason. That stunt about avoiding reps in practice seems poisonous from the outside looking in. Can't let that go on while the rest of the guys are working.
and showcase what he can do, then trade him. Reason I say is, does anyone see this reaching the point of a 2nd contract with him? I don't. So best move is to trade him, but he is a talented player --let's at least try to get to a point where we can get something in return.
I'm rooting for him to work out, so don't get me wrong. I just don't see it working out here --we're living through our second year of this.
Everyone laughed it off at the time (and still might) but the guy spent his entire first practice as a NFL player fixing his shoes - which meant he basically wasn’t on the field. He’s constantly “checking” things to make sure he doesn’t play. They wanted him to play in the preseason finale and he refused. He’s constantly on Twitter and doing other things.
The guy doesn’t want to play football. He wants to have money and be somewhat of a famous person but would basically rather do anything else than get hit by a defensive player. End of story. Release him.
concerning that someone of his talent only played seven snaps last week, especially since we are lacking at WR. His talent was also again immediately apparent in the few snaps he did play. But let's see what happens in the next few games before condemning him and saying he should be off the team.
concerning that someone of his talent only played seven snaps last week, especially since we are lacking at WR. His talent was also again immediately apparent in the few snaps he did play. But let's see what happens in the next few games before condemning him and saying he should be off the team.
@0fficialC2N
Hear a lot mfs talkin but neva been N da field
1:55 PM · Sep 15, 2022
·Twitter for iPhone
Haha...he's just great.
We need 52 more, just like him on this roster...
and there it is
these guys need to be coached to just keep off social media in seasom
Morissette Irony. Mr.Toney - you have neva been N da field at practice.
Exactly - that is only conclusion I have as well. Its a shame.
Why dump him for shit?
Well if the rumors are true (big if), then he undercuts what Daboll is trying to do.
If Judge did pound the table for Toney, what an awful error by him.
If he goes out and puts up 150 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns in one game, that does not make up for missing 8 games.
He's got to be available... i.e. dependable.
He is Odessa Turner that way, one big game a year (usually against Washington, then hurt and non existent. Turner though was not a 1st rd pick.
Oh please... what did have last? Seven different injuries? It's the same story now. The guy never practices and he rarely plays. There is a .pattern developing here.
I hope he makes the naysayers eat their words, but damn, get on the field.
But with Toney everybody is so sure he’s faking it. If he’s faking being hurt, then our medical staff and coaching staff are dumb as hell.
Quote:
but I feel bad for him. He's doing everything right, loved his interview this week, but he can't shake the injury bug.
People hate on this kid like he is trying to get injured.
But then weirdly turn the other way when Shep misses 8 games a season.
How many snaps did Toney have on Sunday?
Toney had 7 snaps on Sunday.
If Judge did pound the table for Toney, what an awful error by him.
We were taking an RT without the trade. So the real trade is
Parsons
For
Thibs
Toney
Ben Bredeson (used the Bears 4th Rounder to trade for him)
Bizarre..
It's ironic hearing someone who struggles to get on the field complain about critics who have never been on the field...
And doesn't he realize that his music career could be stillborn if he becomes known as the 1st-round bust who played for the Giants?
I hope the rumors are just rumors because he has talent
and I hope his injury history clears up. he wouldn't be the first player to have a slo start to his career
and fwiw, I love the way he doesn't take shyte from the ahole ny reporters
+1
Quote:
All the posters here have given Toney a medical checkup.
I just noticed that Daniel Jones sort of resembles a non-deranged Jim Carrey.
He'll be around for awhile
Just as long as he doesn't stick up any dice games
Quote:
directly related to the success of his football career, he's in for a rude awakening
And doesn't he realize that his music career could be stillborn if he becomes known as the 1st-round bust who played for the Giants?
Who would know he played for the Giants? He hasn't actually played much for the Giants.
Which ones?
At this point, I'm just going to assume he's like <your deity of choice>. I'll believe he's there when I see him.
well then I hayte the pick even more
but I thought the 7 touches was gonna motivate him to have a monster week and now this, so maybe I need a better shade of rose colored glasses...
I hope the rumors are just rumors because he has talent
and I hope his injury history clears up. he wouldn't be the first player to have a slo start to his career
and fwiw, I love the way he doesn't take shyte from the ahole ny reporters
It's like Yojimbo, often times you come across a conflict where both sides are a-holes. Its naivety and youthful thinking to think one side is right.
