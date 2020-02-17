for display only
Giants-Panthers predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:29 am
Giants 24, Panthers 20.

What say you?
Hope I’m wrong  
ajr2456 : 10:18 am : link
24-21 Panthers. Saqoun does the heavy lifting again
.  
arcarsenal : 10:21 am : link
This game is tough to read, but...

NYG 27, CAR 21

I think the home crowd is going to be pretty energized on Sunday and expect a good effort from this team. I don't think Carolina is particularly good.

Name of the game is obviously slowing down McCaffrey, If we can do that, I love our chances. I trust Wink.

2-0.
Baker won’t let Daniel jones  
big_blue : 10:21 am : link
Beat him. It would crush him. Decisive win for the Panthers our secondary gets rocked.
27-10
Forgot to add my pick  
Eman11 : 10:22 am : link
I think coaching comes up big again this week with Daboll and staff coming through with another stellar job, and winning their battle.

Giants 27-13
Giants 35  
Gmen703 : 10:27 am : link
Panthers 17


SaQuad another 150+ yards rushing, 2 TDs
M.Brieda with an additional 65 yards
DJ with a rushing TD

Golladay with his first rec TD as a Giant
Toney or Slayton gets a rec TD
Eman11  
Toth029 : 10:27 am : link
I agree. Wink didn't blitz as much last week compared to what he's done largely in his career. I feel with Dane Belton back from injury, and with Tony Jefferson possibly coming in too, we will see one of them being the spy for McCaffrey and they utilize more pass rush situations.

Food for thought: McCaffrey had three carries in the first half last week. McAdoo, the same genius some here feel was a semi decent coach.
RE: Baker won’t let Daniel jones  
arcarsenal : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15818542 big_blue said:
Quote:
Beat him. It would crush him. Decisive win for the Panthers our secondary gets rocked.
27-10


Lol. Mayfield isn't good enough to simply decide he's not going to let Daniel Jones beat him. Get real.
Hate this matchup  
George : 10:33 am : link
Carolina 26
Giants 16
24-23  
noro9 : 10:34 am : link
Giants
Giants win going away... 24 -7  
KingBlue : 10:35 am : link
Giants #1 rush offense vs the Panthers #30 run defense. Don't overthink this one.

Imagine the Giants having a trap game  
Rick in Dallas : 10:37 am : link
Haven’t said that in years.
I hope Wink can control CM in the passing game with safeties
Another heavy dose of Saquon
Giants 24
Panthers 23
we see a fake FG as Daboll continues...  
BillKo : 10:40 am : link
...to make it fun for the players and build their trust:

Giants 23, Panthers 22.
So many unbelievers here  
5BowlsSoon : 10:41 am : link
That is because you don’t know how to win seeing you haven’t won much in 10 years.

Many of you are worried about our weaknesses yet omitting to discuss THEIR weaknesses. Thus, you have lost perspective.

Their weaknesses >> our weaknesses, plus we should be playing in front of a rowdy blood seeking crowd……thus, WE WIN!
Feels like  
Jerry in_DC : 10:49 am : link
We'll lose a close one. 2 bad teams playing a toss up game - we will see a lot of that this year with our schedule.

The results will probably even out over time. I'd guess 20-16 Panthers
Just don’t get the “letdown”/“recent history” thing  
BillT : 10:50 am : link
We have new people in charge. Has everyone forgotten that? How is anything in the past relevant to this team. Maybe we could wait and see if this regime can deal with the burden of a one game winning streak before we assume the past is still an issue. The Panthers are a very average team, if that, at best. I think we we can deal with that level of team.
Feels like the Giants are starting to point in the right direction  
JonC : 10:51 am : link
and the Panthers are a mess. Giants stunk for one half versus the Titans, but found a way to overcome themselves and their opponent. Let's build on that in the home opener, make me believe : Giants 27, Panthers 23
27-20 Giants  
WillVAB : 10:57 am : link
Giants force a few TO’s they capitalize off of. Offense does enough.
Panthers are bad  
ChicagoMarty : 10:58 am : link
Giants are in the not good category until proven otherwise

Not good is better than bad therefore Jints win!
31 - 13 NYG  
No Where Man : 11:01 am : link
.
Could absolutely see the NYG losing this one  
The_Boss : 11:13 am : link
After the surprise win in Tennessee last week. Would be typical Giants.

That being said, I think they get to 2-0.

NYG 23
Panthers 20

Barkley continues to strengthen his trade value with another monster game. Defense scores on a Mayfield pick 6. I’m gonna say Thibodeaux off a deflected pass at the LOS.
Giants 35- Panthers 10  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:14 am : link
The 12th man comes up big for Wink. Daniel Jones comes out firing on a picture perfect sunny Sunday and throws for over 300 yards and 3 TD's Barkley has another big game as the giants OL Training Day's the Panthers Defense by pushing there Sh*t in all over the field.
Leaning to  
Big Al : 11:18 am : link
a bring us back to reality game but maybe not. I am not confident in making any prediction.
Close  
Devour the Day : 11:21 am : link
But at the final gun
Carolina 24
Giants. 17
I think the defense you saw last week  
mattlawson : 11:22 am : link
Is not what will be on display this week. I think we win. 31-20
Unless KT & AO  
Alamo : 11:38 am : link
Are 1,000% healthy,I do not want them playing in this game..We can beat their crackpot QB,with good defense..Stop CMAC and limit him to about 60/75 yds..
Make them one dimensional,and keep pressure on numb nuts.We will win this game..Dabs will not let his
players play soft,or be lacking in emotion to play well for themselves or the fans.
GIANTS 26....Karolina 16...
Misspelled you know who on purpose..I don't think
they can beat us in NEW JERSEY !!!!


...  
ryanmkeane : 11:49 am : link
going with some reverse psychology here. I predicted Titans by 10 or so. I'll go Panthers 26 Giants 23.
20-16 Giants  
10thAve : 12:35 pm : link
Barkley leading the charge again, more of the same from Jones.

But another opportunity to build confidence moving forward and continue learning how to win.
My spider-senses are tingling  
Spiciest Memelord : 12:41 pm : link
Giants will pwn Carolina, so I'll shut up.

1) don't want to jinx
2) maybe overreacting to a week 1 game
Carolina misses a FG at the end to give Giants the win.  
Jimmy Googs : 12:41 pm : link

And payback for the 85-yarder they hit at the buzzer a few years back in Charlotte...
Caro 38 Giants 20  
John In CO : 12:59 pm : link
CMC vs our LB's and Baker vs whoever is playing CB2 with Robinson out adds up to a painful afternoon of football when the Giants Defense is on the field. Hope im wrong, but...

Would love a 2-0 start but I think Carolina  
Metnut : 1:00 pm : link
is better built to exploit our defense. CAR wins 31-27. Barkley looks good again and Jones doesn’t look bad.

If i end up being wrong, it’ll likely be because Wink found a way to generate pressure and turnovers without two of our best pass rushers.
I'd feel a lot better if Toney was playing 50%+ of the snaps  
OBJ_AllDay : 1:03 pm : link
Lets face it, without him the giants may have the worst wr group in the league. Saquon will continue right where he left off but the giants can't get off to the same slow start they did this past Sunday.
Where's the Mr. T  
Dnew15 : 1:11 pm : link
"pain" meme????
Giants 23 Panthers 13  
CV36 : 1:37 pm : link
If Jones plays well it could be a wider margin.
Slick’s O meets Winks D  
trueblueinpw : 1:43 pm : link
The Black Cats offense will strive to protect the Duke with heavy pawed felines of integrity but Winks D is confusing and confounding as cat nip. Saquon runs wild, like a mad dog touched by hand of God. Somewhere on the Cape, an old man whimpers, “I told that darling girl that Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

Big Blue 26
Black Cats 20
Depends  
RicFlair : 1:50 pm : link
If Macadoos hair is slicked back we win, and if it’s the weird 2nd grader haircut he had previously then we lose.
Giants losing this one would be the most predictable thing ever  
BlackLight : 1:50 pm : link
If they manage to win, it'll likely say more good things about the team's future than beating Tennessee did.

One of the tests we'll need to pass on the road back to respectability is having a week of optimism, and then show up on Sunday ready to live up to expectations.
Giants 13 -12, they win on a last second FG.  
Jack Stroud : 1:54 pm : link
.
Can't wait..  
Alamo : 2:02 pm : link
The DaBalls coaching the Giants vs Little NumNuts Rhule coaching the Baylor Panthers..
I raise my points for the Giants from 26 to 32..
And lower the Panthers to 13...I will be going to church to let my Boss Man know my request..He will not let me down..I hope !!
Panteras 27 G'Men 24  
The Turk : 2:25 pm : link
in OT - 3 overtime FGs with Carolina winning late after Daboll goes for it on 4th down in Giants territory in the last minute of OT. Carolina holds and get a last second FG. Daboll says punting would have meant we were happy with the tie.
RE: So many unbelievers here  
joeinpa : 2:30 pm : link
In comment 15818566 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
That is because you don’t know how to win seeing you haven’t won much in 10 years.

Many of you are worried about our weaknesses yet omitting to discuss THEIR weaknesses. Thus, you have lost perspective.

Their weaknesses >> our weaknesses, plus we should be playing in front of a rowdy blood seeking crowd……thus, WE WIN!


Coaches seem to see their own weaknesses and the other teams strengths…….fans definitely do.
A good case can be made either way here...  
bw in dc : 3:49 pm : link
Mayfield is a better QB, but the game is at Met and the many of the other matchups are in the toss-up category.

I could easily see a letdown from the Titans game. But I'm going to trust Daboll get the troops focused and parlay last week's vibes into momentum.

24-17, NYG.
RE: A good case can be made either way here...  
ajr2456 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15818971 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Mayfield is a better QB, but the game is at Met and the many of the other matchups are in the toss-up category.

I could easily see a letdown from the Titans game. But I'm going to trust Daboll get the troops focused and parlay last week's vibes into momentum.

24-17, NYG.


The one position I’d give Carolina a definite edge is at WR
RE: The Battle of the Dave Gettleman Running Backs  
Optimus-NY : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15818528 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Who gets more touches from God?


lol. Good one Googs.
Like last week, this will be a head-to-head between the RBs.  
Ivan15 : 4:33 pm : link
I was pretty confident Barkley could get more total yardage than Henry, although I didn’t think he would outrush him. Barkley and McC is a matchup of RBs with nearly equal skill sets. If Barkley wants to be recognized as the best RB in the league, and at full strength he may be, he needs to beat McC in rushing, receiving and total yards.

The defense needs to help Barkley accomplish that. Mayfield is a negative factor if Wink can dial up the pass rush. Another close game. Maybe a tossup won by a field goal again. 27-24 pick ‘em.
RE: Slick’s O meets Winks D  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15818826 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
The Black Cats offense will strive to protect the Duke with heavy pawed felines of integrity but Winks D is confusing and confounding as cat nip. Saquon runs wild, like a mad dog touched by hand of God. Somewhere on the Cape, an old man whimpers, “I told that darling girl that Rome wasn’t built in a day”.

Big Blue 26
Black Cats 20


I thoroughly enjoyed this!
Duggan predicted a win  
US1 Giants : 4:51 pm : link
Giants 23, Panthers 20
Giants 24, KittyCats 20  
mikeinbloomfield : 4:59 pm : link
Wink gets his fired-up crowd, his defense keeps Baker from doing too much damage, Daniel Jones hits a couple long ones, and Saquon remains a weapon.

Giants will come into the game with momentum. If they can use that, game over.
Where is T-Bone?  
section125 : 5:06 pm : link
Giants 31
Panthers 17

Saquan 145 yds and 6 recpts for 80 yds 2 TDs
DJ 22/27 210 yards 2 TD

McCaffery does some damage between the 20s but in the RZ is throttled.
31-24...  
Brown_Hornet : 7:19 pm : link
...Giants!
