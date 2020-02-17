Giants-Panthers predictions.

I agree. Wink didn't blitz as much last week compared to what he's done largely in his career. I feel with Dane Belton back from injury, and with Tony Jefferson possibly coming in too, we will see one of them being the spy for McCaffrey and they utilize more pass rush situations.
Food for thought: McCaffrey had three carries in the first half last week. McAdoo, the same genius some here feel was a semi decent coach.
We have new people in charge. Has everyone forgotten that? How is anything in the past relevant to this team. Maybe we could wait and see if this regime can deal with the burden of a one game winning streak before we assume the past is still an issue. The Panthers are a very average team, if that, at best. I think we we can deal with that level of team.
Feels like the Giants are starting to point in the right direction
and the Panthers are a mess. Giants stunk for one half versus the Titans, but found a way to overcome themselves and their opponent. Let's build on that in the home opener, make me believe : Giants 27, Panthers 23
The 12th man comes up big for Wink. Daniel Jones comes out firing on a picture perfect sunny Sunday and throws for over 300 yards and 3 TD's Barkley has another big game as the giants OL Training Day's the Panthers Defense by pushing there Sh*t in all over the field.
Are 1,000% healthy,I do not want them playing in this game..We can beat their crackpot QB,with good defense..Stop CMAC and limit him to about 60/75 yds..
Make them one dimensional,and keep pressure on numb nuts.We will win this game..Dabs will not let his
players play soft,or be lacking in emotion to play well for themselves or the fans.
GIANTS 26....Karolina 16...
Misspelled you know who on purpose..I don't think
they can beat us in NEW JERSEY !!!!
Lets face it, without him the giants may have the worst wr group in the league. Saquon will continue right where he left off but the giants can't get off to the same slow start they did this past Sunday.
The Black Cats offense will strive to protect the Duke with heavy pawed felines of integrity but Winks D is confusing and confounding as cat nip. Saquon runs wild, like a mad dog touched by hand of God. Somewhere on the Cape, an old man whimpers, “I told that darling girl that Rome wasn’t built in a day”.
The DaBalls coaching the Giants vs Little NumNuts Rhule coaching the Baylor Panthers..
I raise my points for the Giants from 26 to 32..
And lower the Panthers to 13...I will be going to church to let my Boss Man know my request..He will not let me down..I hope !!
in OT - 3 overtime FGs with Carolina winning late after Daboll goes for it on 4th down in Giants territory in the last minute of OT. Carolina holds and get a last second FG. Daboll says punting would have meant we were happy with the tie.
I was pretty confident Barkley could get more total yardage than Henry, although I didn’t think he would outrush him. Barkley and McC is a matchup of RBs with nearly equal skill sets. If Barkley wants to be recognized as the best RB in the league, and at full strength he may be, he needs to beat McC in rushing, receiving and total yards.
The defense needs to help Barkley accomplish that. Mayfield is a negative factor if Wink can dial up the pass rush. Another close game. Maybe a tossup won by a field goal again. 27-24 pick ‘em.
NYG 27, CAR 21
I think the home crowd is going to be pretty energized on Sunday and expect a good effort from this team. I don't think Carolina is particularly good.
Name of the game is obviously slowing down McCaffrey, If we can do that, I love our chances. I trust Wink.
2-0.
27-10
Giants 27-13
SaQuad another 150+ yards rushing, 2 TDs
M.Brieda with an additional 65 yards
DJ with a rushing TD
Golladay with his first rec TD as a Giant
Toney or Slayton gets a rec TD
27-10
Lol. Mayfield isn't good enough to simply decide he's not going to let Daniel Jones beat him. Get real.
Giants 16
I hope Wink can control CM in the passing game with safeties
Another heavy dose of Saquon
Giants 24
Panthers 23
Giants 23, Panthers 22.
Many of you are worried about our weaknesses yet omitting to discuss THEIR weaknesses. Thus, you have lost perspective.
Their weaknesses >> our weaknesses, plus we should be playing in front of a rowdy blood seeking crowd……thus, WE WIN!
The results will probably even out over time. I'd guess 20-16 Panthers
Not good is better than bad therefore Jints win!
That being said, I think they get to 2-0.
NYG 23
Panthers 20
Barkley continues to strengthen his trade value with another monster game. Defense scores on a Mayfield pick 6. I’m gonna say Thibodeaux off a deflected pass at the LOS.
Carolina 24
Giants. 17
But another opportunity to build confidence moving forward and continue learning how to win.
1) don't want to jinx
2) maybe overreacting to a week 1 game
And payback for the 85-yarder they hit at the buzzer a few years back in Charlotte...
If i end up being wrong, it’ll likely be because Wink found a way to generate pressure and turnovers without two of our best pass rushers.
Big Blue 26
Black Cats 20
One of the tests we'll need to pass on the road back to respectability is having a week of optimism, and then show up on Sunday ready to live up to expectations.
Coaches seem to see their own weaknesses and the other teams strengths…….fans definitely do.
I could easily see a letdown from the Titans game. But I'm going to trust Daboll get the troops focused and parlay last week's vibes into momentum.
24-17, NYG.
The one position I’d give Carolina a definite edge is at WR
lol. Good one Googs.
The defense needs to help Barkley accomplish that. Mayfield is a negative factor if Wink can dial up the pass rush. Another close game. Maybe a tossup won by a field goal again. 27-24 pick ‘em.
Big Blue 26
Black Cats 20
I thoroughly enjoyed this!
Giants will come into the game with momentum. If they can use that, game over.
Panthers 17
Saquan 145 yds and 6 recpts for 80 yds 2 TDs
DJ 22/27 210 yards 2 TD
McCaffery does some damage between the 20s but in the RZ is throttled.