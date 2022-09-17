Flott to start?  

According to Duggan
Excited to see what he’s got. Also promising for the 3rd rounder that they feel confident enough to throw him in there- Especially considering that they have Moreau who is a solid vet and was serviceable for the Falcons last year.
Hope this floats?
Jack Stroud, I'm old enough to have a smile on my face when I see your handle!
Figure all of them are gonna play.
I have the same question.
That's not what Jerome Henderson suggested.
Holmes' holding penalties almost cost the Giants the game last week. I'm not even sure the receivers he held were being targeted.
Agreed - it’s his tackling skills that concern me.
+1 This year all about development. Let 'em play.
Let’s see who holds up...
Quote:
and then to the waiver wire
iirc some of of those clearly Vrabel bribed the refs. I do believe it was Holmes that clotheslined a receiver on one penalty though.
Wait, wait….wasn’t Holmes the preseason star of the team? How many interceptions did he get ? 3 or 4…..
Flott is a STIFF! He can't tackle. Maybe it is a balance issue and he can improve, but what we saw in preseason was terrifying. He is not ready to play. He can't play at this level yet. We are in BIG trouble if we are counting on Flott to tackle anyone next week.
I wonder if Flott will bring his red matador cape along with him Sunday?
You really need to tackle to play inside.
Quote:
Flott on the outside scares me….I’d rather him replace Holmes. I hope all these CBs we picked up are worthy so Flott can move inside.
You really need to tackle to play inside.
Actually, you need to be able to tackle every where
I've liked Holmes forever for the same reasons. Love the fact that he earned his degree from UCLA in 6 semesters. I just wish he would play defense only with his feet until he's going for the ball. Seems simple for me, watching from my couch...
Probably why they went heavier for game 1