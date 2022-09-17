for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Flott to start

Breeze_94 : 9/17/2022 3:29 pm
According to Duggan

Excited to see what he’s got. Also promising for the 3rd rounder that they feel confident enough to throw him in there- Especially considering that they have Moreau who is a solid vet and was serviceable for the Falcons last year.
Hey, hey  
section125 : 9/17/2022 3:40 pm : link
get the ball rolling. Time to shine young man.
Flott to start?  
M.S. : 9/17/2022 3:40 pm : link

Hope this floats?
I really liked what I saw  
Dave on the UWS : 9/17/2022 3:40 pm : link
of him at LSU. He looked like a starting CB minus the weight issue. He’s over 6 ft, he’s just thin. Beat way to develop guys is to play. They screw up, they screw up. They will learn. Ditto with Ezeudu.. Having him split time with Brederson can only help the team in the long run
There was a lot of talk around him perhaps being one of the biggest  
Jack Stroud : 9/17/2022 3:41 pm : link
steals in the draft, I hope it comes true! Would love to see him have a big game.
RE: There was a lot of talk around him perhaps being one of the biggest  
M.S. : 9/17/2022 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15819735 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
steals in the draft, I hope it comes true! Would love to see him have a big game.

Jack Stroud, I'm old enough to have a smile on my face when I see your handle!
Interesting  
Kevin in Annapolis : 9/17/2022 4:02 pm : link
Time to step into the spotlight!
Morneau activated  
jeff57 : 9/17/2022 4:08 pm : link
.
This staff has balls  
David B. : 9/17/2022 4:17 pm : link
Be easier/safer to play the veteran. They're gonna play the young guy who's gonna boom or bust.

Figure all of them are gonna play.
Glad  
TommyWiseau : 9/17/2022 4:31 pm : link
He has the skills, his tackling needs some help as does his weight but that will come in time. Excited to see the kid play
I  
AcidTest : 9/17/2022 4:42 pm : link
assume they will give him a lot of safety help. The Panthers will certainly attack him.
Starting on the outside,  
BigBlueNH : 9/17/2022 4:55 pm : link
or in the slot, with Holmes moving outside?
RE: Starting on the outside,  
AcidTest : 9/17/2022 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15819772 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
or in the slot, with Holmes moving outside?


I have the same question.
RE: Starting on the outside,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/17/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15819772 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
or in the slot, with Holmes moving outside?


That's not what Jerome Henderson suggested.
Holmes needs to move to the bench  
Snablats : 9/17/2022 5:31 pm : link
and then to the waiver wire
RE: Holmes needs to move to the bench  
GeofromNJ : 9/17/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15819790 Snablats said:
Quote:
and then to the waiver wire

Holmes' holding penalties almost cost the Giants the game last week. I'm not even sure the receivers he held were being targeted.
I hope he has improved  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/17/2022 5:46 pm : link
Because he looked awful against the Jets during the Preseason.
RE: Glad  
RCPhoenix : 9/17/2022 5:53 pm : link
In comment 15819763 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
He has the skills, his tackling needs some help as does his weight but that will come in time. Excited to see the kid play


Agreed - it’s his tackling skills that concern me.
RE: I really liked what I saw  
Optimus-NY : 9/17/2022 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15819734 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
of him at LSU. He looked like a starting CB minus the weight issue. He’s over 6 ft, he’s just thin. Beat way to develop guys is to play. They screw up, they screw up. They will learn. Ditto with Ezeudu.. Having him split time with Brederson can only help the team in the long run


+1 This year all about development. Let 'em play.
Flott and Holmes getting a lot of snaps will be good litmus tests  
Jimmy Googs : 9/17/2022 6:00 pm : link
as to now just how ready they are, but also how the Defensive Coaches are putting together game plans for their guys and weak areas. With CMC on the other side the Safeties can’t just help out the CBs all game.

Let’s see who holds up...
Next man up...  
Gmen703 : 9/17/2022 6:15 pm : link
...I hope the stage isn't too big for him.
Holmes is a high character, team player  
Milton : 9/17/2022 6:47 pm : link
Between the coaches and his work ethic, I'm hoping they figure it out. He's an easy guy to root for.
Hopefully he's not a Flott  
ghost718 : 9/17/2022 6:48 pm : link
I mean Flop
RE: RE: Holmes needs to move to the bench  
Spiciest Memelord : 9/17/2022 7:06 pm : link
In comment 15819795 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15819790 Snablats said:


Quote:


and then to the waiver wire


Holmes' holding penalties almost cost the Giants the game last week. I'm not even sure the receivers he held were being targeted.


iirc some of of those clearly Vrabel bribed the refs. I do believe it was Holmes that clotheslined a receiver on one penalty though.
Honestly, I’m concerned  
5BowlsSoon : 9/17/2022 7:36 pm : link
Flott on the outside scares me….I’d rather him replace Holmes. I hope all these CBs we picked up are worthy so Flott can move inside.
RE: Holmes needs to move to the bench  
5BowlsSoon : 9/17/2022 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15819790 Snablats said:
Quote:
and then to the waiver wire


Wait, wait….wasn’t Holmes the preseason star of the team? How many interceptions did he get ? 3 or 4…..
Here in Boston  
Mike in Boston : 9/17/2022 7:55 pm : link
Flott to start sometimes rhymes. I hope he does well.
a genuine LSU DB  
bluefin : 9/17/2022 9:55 pm : link
he’ll be fine
starting the rookies is a good thing  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/17/2022 10:08 pm : link
it's sink or swim time
Who will be the 7th inactive?  
nym172 : 9/17/2022 10:13 pm : link
Surprised layne is not getting the start thought he would be.
Good matchup  
strahan92 : 12:10 am : link
He has the speed and quickness to cover Robby Anderson
No! I hope not.  
NYDCBlue : 1:43 am : link
If so, look to see McCaffrey to run WILD in his direction.
Flott is a STIFF! He can't tackle. Maybe it is a balance issue and he can improve, but what we saw in preseason was terrifying. He is not ready to play. He can't play at this level yet. We are in BIG trouble if we are counting on Flott to tackle anyone next week.

I wonder if Flott will bring his red matador cape along with him Sunday?
RE: Honestly, I’m concerned  
allstarjim : 5:29 am : link
In comment 15819862 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Flott on the outside scares me….I’d rather him replace Holmes. I hope all these CBs we picked up are worthy so Flott can move inside.


You really need to tackle to play inside.
RE: RE: Honestly, I’m concerned  
section125 : 6:16 am : link
In comment 15819996 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15819862 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Flott on the outside scares me….I’d rather him replace Holmes. I hope all these CBs we picked up are worthy so Flott can move inside.



You really need to tackle to play inside.


Actually, you need to be able to tackle every where
Fred smoot was pretty damn thin too and held up  
Tuckrule : 6:19 am : link
Flott is longer with room to grow. Let him play. I don’t care about his tackling ability right now. This isn’t 1992 we don’t need corners who can lay the wood. Run and cover and let other guys worry about run support. My fear is Calitro Vs cmc. We need to see a lot of McFadden today.
I would have hated to have Flott in there when we were playing a team  
Ira : 6:32 am : link
with Derrick Henry.
Remember “Spider”  
OburgBob : 7:59 am : link
To all who are terrified that Flott is too slim to be an effective tackler, I’d like to remind you of Carl “Spider” Lockhart, who was drafted in 1965 in the 13th round from N. Texas State. He was 6’2” and weighed 175 lbs. (soaking wet). He too was considered too slim but became an all pro free safety. He had 41 career interceptions and was a sure tackler. He led a pack of young defensive backs that we’re coined “Emlem’s Gremlins” by DB coach Emlem Tunnell. Those of you that are old enough to remember #43 realize that it’s not necessarily size but heart that matters!
RE: Holmes is a high character, team player  
CT Charlie : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15819837 Milton said:
Quote:
Between the coaches and his work ethic, I'm hoping they figure it out. He's an easy guy to root for.


I've liked Holmes forever for the same reasons. Love the fact that he earned his degree from UCLA in 6 semesters. I just wish he would play defense only with his feet until he's going for the ball. Seems simple for me, watching from my couch...
RE: I would have hated to have Flott in there when we were playing a team  
mattlawson : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15820002 Ira said:
Quote:
with Derrick Henry.



Probably why they went heavier for game 1
Considering he'll be going up against Robbie Anderson, this is about  
Returning Video Tapes : 9:32 am : link
as good a matchup you want for him.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 