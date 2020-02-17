Kadarius Toney is Expected to play

With Robinson out, the rest of the receiving corps needs to step up - not just Richie James and Sterling Shepard.
I don’t expect big numbers from any of these guys. We simply need enough production to keep the Panthers honest. Barkley can’t win the game alone. Last week, James and Shepard made plays. (Myarick too, if you set the bar low.) This week, maybe it will be Toney, or Bellinger, or Golladay. Maybe Slayton gets a shirt and catches a deep ball. Point is, the Giants are nowhere near the point where they can dominate anyone, even a weak team like Carolina. Toney is one of the players who can help manufacture a win with a big play.
all signs put to bust since he showed to his first pro practice and couldnt figure out how to get the right shoes on. I know it's a weird thing but from that point on everything about him has been odd and out of place.
If you want to trade him, a big game raises his value. If you want to keep him, a huge game hopefully builds on his relationship with the coach and the team.
I tend to think a huge game from Toney equals a win today.
Toney is the type of player that a team with a strong locker room and is a playoff team would love to add.
He would be dynamic on the Chiefs and Reid would find a way to deal with the personality--we have an offensive coordintor that comes from that tree ofcourse.
The question for the Giants is does he distract from building a strong locker room that can handle a player like him? In my opinion, I think the Toney talk is overblown. sometimes we expect a lot of young 20 year olds.
Big game from Toney would be nice so maybe we talk about his football for a week. Then again, he may have a huge first half and then get injured in the second half and be out the next 2 weeks.
Shoes? We are back to shoes?
He is a bit strange.
"Back to shoes"? Why would we ever pretend that didn't happen? Or is it that the only way that anyone can even defend Toney anymore is by isolating each of his little hiccups and defending them individually? Lord knows the totality does his defenders no favors.
The kid pulled out his "my dog ate my homework" excuse on the very first day of his very first minicamp. And there have been multiple examples since, showing that the shoes incident was actually rather indicative of who Toney is as a professional, even more than his human joystick physical skills.
No, we moved to Syracuse (Baldwinsville area) 4 years ago. I just never changed my handle. I was born I Oburg and still own a camp near the golf course (Morristown Rd.) that we stay at from May through Sept. I'm sure that we both know some of the same people!
OburgBob...wondering if you're still in Ogdensburg. I grew up in the North Country and have lots of friends from Oburg.
or he can be a bus. It’s all up to him. But he needs to decide who he wants to be. NOBODY is disputing the talent. As Evan Neal has already observed “ talent only gets you so far on this level” ( I’m paraphrasing obviously)
or he can be a bus. It’s all up to him. But he needs to decide who he wants to be. NOBODY is disputing the talent. As Evan Neal has already observed “ talent only gets you so far on this level” ( I’m paraphrasing obviously)
I don’t see it that way. He is a possession WR with very shift moves who can’t run away from NFL DBs. Everyone points to a few big plays v Dallas but Toney played several games and posted stats that were like… a possession WR.
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
Well his game against Dallas last year would suggest maybe we don’t know if he s a bust yet, as would the fact that last week with game on the line the coaches put the ball in his hand in a situation that would require a lot of trust; I refer of course to his option to throw the ball.
that was due to the offense from last year right? Look at his Florida highlights. He has the “talent” to be a game breaker. Doesn’t mean he will ever get there. It’s up to him though. Playing through tightness in his hamstring would be a good start. “Smart, tough, dependable”. He has to show the organization he IS that kind of player. That means playing with bumps, bruises and minor injuries.
KT has been out a lot and has injury history but I need to see if he can stay on field and be productive. People on BBI have put him in Canton already. My question is if he is healthy how will he be utilized in the offense?
Who the fuck has put him in Canton? No one on here. Most have him off the team next year
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
The injury to WanDale probably changed their game plan - plan B - feed the Kracken.
This is where I'm at. Saquon is going to be looking at super stacked boxes like he used before the league forgot he's a stud.
KT is exactly the type of player that can make you pay here. Now I don't see him getting more than 20 snaps, but if he can make the most of those and he practices next week, gotta think he's back to being a full time player. And we are going to need it. The line can't pass block overall and teams are going to sell out to sell out to stop Saquon. Shep is nice to move chains, but we need someone to make teams pay and get back into lighter boxes.
KT has been out a lot and has injury history but I need to see if he can stay on field and be productive. People on BBI have put him in Canton already. My question is if he is healthy how will he be utilized in the offense?
see if he actually runs some routes instead of just doing gadget plays, as well as his total number of snaps. If he's limited, is it because of the hamstring or because he doesn't know the playbook? Who knows? But what we do know is that the WR core is a mess.
that was due to the offense from last year right? Look at his Florida highlights. He has the “talent” to be a game breaker. Doesn’t mean he will ever get there. It’s up to him though. Playing through tightness in his hamstring would be a good start. “Smart, tough, dependable”. He has to show the organization he IS that kind of player. That means playing with bumps, bruises and minor injuries.
Teams rarely pick possession WRs in the 1st. I wasn’t wild about the selection of Toney on those grounds alone. (As a 2nd rder, it would have been ok. Note that Sterling Shepard, who’s NCAA career blows Toney’s out of the water, went early in the 2nd.)
Toney has average speed by NFL standards and isn’t particularly big. After he joined the team, my optimistic scenario was that he would generate 1-2 extra first downs per game, bailing out a stalled offense with his shiftiness and moves. That’s not nothing. But to play that role, he has to be out there all the time. Like a safety blanket.
Some BBIers seem to think he is a big play weapon. His 2021 results strongly argue against that. And I don’t care what offense he was playing in. He’s a gadgety possession WR. That’s what he is.
I don’t expect big numbers from any of these guys. We simply need enough production to keep the Panthers honest. Barkley can’t win the game alone. Last week, James and Shepard made plays. (Myarick too, if you set the bar low.) This week, maybe it will be Toney, or Bellinger, or Golladay. Maybe Slayton gets a shirt and catches a deep ball. Point is, the Giants are nowhere near the point where they can dominate anyone, even a weak team like Carolina. Toney is one of the players who can help manufacture a win with a big play.
Haha well done
OburgBob...wondering if you're still in Ogdensburg. I grew up in the North Country and have lots of friends from Oburg.
Quote:
Ducks head.
Shoes? We are back to shoes?
He is a bit strange.
Will he get 10 snaps this week, we should start a pool each week...how many snaps will he get? I am only half-kidding...
Assuming the hamstring is true, it’s pretty common for WRs. OBJ had same issue a lot.
The coaching staff considers those mediocre players to be more reliable than Toney.
Let that sink in.
Quote:
In comment 15820019 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Ducks head.
Shoes? We are back to shoes?
He is a bit strange.
"Back to shoes"? Why would we ever pretend that didn't happen? Or is it that the only way that anyone can even defend Toney anymore is by isolating each of his little hiccups and defending them individually? Lord knows the totality does his defenders no favors.
The kid pulled out his "my dog ate my homework" excuse on the very first day of his very first minicamp. And there have been multiple examples since, showing that the shoes incident was actually rather indicative of who Toney is as a professional, even more than his human joystick physical skills.
Quote:
He seems to have good chemistry with David Jones.
No, we moved to Syracuse (Baldwinsville area) 4 years ago. I just never changed my handle. I was born I Oburg and still own a camp near the golf course (Morristown Rd.) that we stay at from May through Sept. I'm sure that we both know some of the same people!
OburgBob...wondering if you're still in Ogdensburg. I grew up in the North Country and have lots of friends from Oburg.
Sort of kidding. Sort of.
Kafka said we will have a plan, if they load up the box. I love that finally we have an offensive coordinator and head coach that will plan for and make adjustments.
is the operative word.
I don’t see it that way. He is a possession WR with very shift moves who can’t run away from NFL DBs. Everyone points to a few big plays v Dallas but Toney played several games and posted stats that were like… a possession WR.
I think KT has to become Thibodeaux.
Toney should be “DGAF 89.”
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
Now this staff has a select package of plays for him they "didn't get to." But cast off Richie James steps in and seemingly knows everything.
This isn't normal first round player stuff. This is weird.
Well his game against Dallas last year would suggest maybe we don’t know if he s a bust yet, as would the fact that last week with game on the line the coaches put the ball in his hand in a situation that would require a lot of trust; I refer of course to his option to throw the ball.
Who the fuck has put him in Canton? No one on here. Most have him off the team next year
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
The injury to WanDale probably changed their game plan - plan B - feed the Kracken.
This is where I'm at. Saquon is going to be looking at super stacked boxes like he used before the league forgot he's a stud.
KT is exactly the type of player that can make you pay here. Now I don't see him getting more than 20 snaps, but if he can make the most of those and he practices next week, gotta think he's back to being a full time player. And we are going to need it. The line can't pass block overall and teams are going to sell out to sell out to stop Saquon. Shep is nice to move chains, but we need someone to make teams pay and get back into lighter boxes.
Canton, Georgia?
We don't have a single starting white wide receiver. How is Jones supposed to play like this!!! No Bachman. No Sills. It's ludicrous!
Expected to play is clickbait? It’s like someone you want him to fail. Really strange.
Teams rarely pick possession WRs in the 1st. I wasn’t wild about the selection of Toney on those grounds alone. (As a 2nd rder, it would have been ok. Note that Sterling Shepard, who’s NCAA career blows Toney’s out of the water, went early in the 2nd.)
Toney has average speed by NFL standards and isn’t particularly big. After he joined the team, my optimistic scenario was that he would generate 1-2 extra first downs per game, bailing out a stalled offense with his shiftiness and moves. That’s not nothing. But to play that role, he has to be out there all the time. Like a safety blanket.
Some BBIers seem to think he is a big play weapon. His 2021 results strongly argue against that. And I don’t care what offense he was playing in. He’s a gadgety possession WR. That’s what he is.