New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Pre-Game Discussion

Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.
Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).
I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.
This is the first time in a long while that I feel like we have a clear coaching advantage in terms of our D-co and O-co. I don’t know that the Giants have better personnel on the field today. Hopefully our head coach can get his first home win. Let’s go Giants!
I've always thought Baker has a huge ego, which is part of
his problem. But I worry that on this stage he'll be amped up and play like he did in college – one-man show, running and throwing darts on the run against a weakened secondary. Sure wish we had Ojulari and Thibodeaux to keep him honest.
I know their thin, but Wink has brought back swagger
Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct
Last week its like the entire league forgot about how good Saquon is. This week I think we see something like we did week 1 against the Steelers some years back when they completely sold out to sell out Saquon and we couldn't capitalize. Really hoping Toney sees significant snaps today because he can be huge in these 1 v 1 matchups opposite Shep.
Defensively this is an awful matchup for us unless Wink can come up with some wizardry with 3 safety looks or something. Tough week to lose Robinson.
Beautiful Day.....There is no reason this team can't come together again and win this game. I know Dallas is looming and in some situations, I guess you can this a trap game. But I think this leadership group will ground the team and have them playing for the folks in the stadium and themselves.
Going into the Dallas game at 2-0 will be spectacular.
I would LOVE to see Thibs suit up today (although sitting him one more week is the prudent decision).
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct
and its not like we beat the Jets last week. We beat the Titans, last seasons #1 seed in the AFC, on the road
Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct
and its not like we beat the Jets last week. We beat the Titans, last seasons #1 seed in the AFC, on the road
Tough to do that two weeks in a row. Last week was an emotional high game that came with a kick in gut ending.
Like many here, I always am looking (and even expecting) for mistakes. Like a fumble when he gets hit, or him screwing up in the red zone. But today I hope all those demons of doubt and mistrust can be cast away so that i can start to believe in his powers.
This is a little depressing. I get the game planning and positional strengths approach.
But a bona fide quality WR, picked on round one, should be able to step in for Robinson. If not the same plays, at least take the snaps.
It's crazy the Giants can't lineup Golladay and Toney outside as mainstays in this offense if they are healthy.
Why is it unwarranted?
Sure they didn’t play the best first half last week but the D kept them in it. Pretty much everything they did in the second half on the road against last years AFC #1 seed has the arrow pointed up and warrants optimism.
is going to be a very difficult game to win IMO. We have no pass rush, and our secondary is depleted with Robinson out. Flott is a third round rookie. The Panthers will definitely be attacking him regularly. I agree that we should play an extra safety instead of a LB to better cover CMac, but that player may be Belton, a fourth round rookie who is coming off a broken collarbone and hasn't played any football in more than a month.
On offense, we need to get something from our WR core as the Panthers will definitely be set on stopping Barkley. I would line him up in the slot to shore up our WR weaknesses and get him out in space. But we also need to get production from Golladay, James, Shepard, Sills,Slayton, and Toney, whether invdividually, or collectively.
Jones needs to be careful with the ball and ST must play better.
I’m not sure if a lot of people watched the Panthers last week, i watched the entire game as we moved down to Charlotte last year. They were legitimately bad in the first half and Mayfield looked terrible.
Even though they were “better” in the second half, they did not look good and their OL struggled all game. Get after these guys and Mayfield will make mistakes.
to win last week, is Cleveland blew a coverage and the Panthers got a 75 yard TD in a situation that should NEVER happen.
Frankly, this is a home game. You have to win your home games.
Giants 30 Panthers 20.
The enthusiasm of last week s win and confidence can wane quickly if tendencies crop up in game Giants can’t handle.
Up to the offense to keep ball and put up points on this defense. Giants lack of pass rush and starting a rookie at corner is cause for concern.
Crowd goes nuts and the home team rides that momentum to a nice victory.
I could get behind this. Would also love to see some more downfield passes this week if the interior OL holds up.
Error free offense would be nice.
And no injuries
I think the matchup to watch and now to win is whether Mayfield plays well and how Wink attacks the Panthers offense.
Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct
Defensively this is an awful matchup for us unless Wink can come up with some wizardry with 3 safety looks or something. Tough week to lose Robinson.
I think we'll get another data point on the Daboll regime based on how hard the Giants play today.
Going into the Dallas game at 2-0 will be spectacular.
LGFG!
“Realist”, My phone often has a mind of it s own.
What’s a TE?
Tough to do that two weeks in a row. Last week was an emotional high game that came with a kick in gut ending.
It would also be the first time in ages that the Giants have handled brief prosperity well.
LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!
Like many here, I always am looking (and even expecting) for mistakes. Like a fumble when he gets hit, or him screwing up in the red zone. But today I hope all those demons of doubt and mistrust can be cast away so that i can start to believe in his powers.
This sucks. Fuck.
Actually from -2.5 to +1. Yes, huge move.
(1) When Carolina loads up on Saquon Barkley, can the Giants make them pay with some sort of passing game?
(2) Will the Giants generate any sort of pass rush against a team that likes to sling it around?
If we get two "yes-es," then Giants win in a walk. Two "no-s" and we are going down. One of each and it's anyone's game.
Very hard!
Why is it unwarranted?
Sure they didn’t play the best first half last week but the D kept them in it. Pretty much everything they did in the second half on the road against last years AFC #1 seed has the arrow pointed up and warrants optimism.
Carolina based on week 1 is a significantly more balanced offense.
On offense, we need to get something from our WR core as the Panthers will definitely be set on stopping Barkley. I would line him up in the slot to shore up our WR weaknesses and get him out in space. But we also need to get production from Golladay, James, Shepard, Sills,Slayton, and Toney, whether invdividually, or collectively.
Jones needs to be careful with the ball and ST must play better.
I think if we win it will be close.
Even though they were “better” in the second half, they did not look good and their OL struggled all game. Get after these guys and Mayfield will make mistakes.
Good news is I expect our OL to be better as we broke in two rookies against a tough front.
Carolina based on week 1 is a significantly more balanced offense.
Titans had 25 runs and 33 passes.
The house always wins.
Frankly, this is a home game. You have to win your home games.