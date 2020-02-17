for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Pre-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:15 am
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:27 am : link
Get to 2-0.
Steady progress  
section125 : 7:36 am : link
and lessen the mistakes. Develop the young players while executing the game plan.
I didn’t study the game  
lono801 : 7:39 am : link
But I just watched the Panthers/Browns game…the Panthers D looks way slower than the Tennessee D.
I think this will be  
jvm52106 : 7:40 am : link
The first time we see the Giants offense open it up (first time in a long time) and put a 30 burger on the board.

Giants 30 Panthers 20.

It would be so big  
joeinpa : 7:58 am : link
For the Giants to follow up an improbable victory with another win.

The enthusiasm of last week s win and confidence can wane quickly if tendencies crop up in game Giants can’t handle.

Up to the offense to keep ball and put up points on this defense. Giants lack of pass rush and starting a rookie at corner is cause for concern.
An early tipped pass for interception puts Giants on 3 yard line  
Jimmy Googs : 8:02 am : link
and Barkley goes in on next play as G-Men go up 7-0 in first minute of game.

Crowd goes nuts and the home team rides that momentum to a nice victory.

something like this works...
He’s going to gut it out.  
Silver Spoon : 8:13 am : link
A true gamer.
Go Giants!  
truebluelarry : 8:28 am : link
2-0!
.  
winoguy : 8:36 am : link
love to see the offense get off to a fast start....
RE: An early tipped pass for interception puts Giants on 3 yard line  
Kevin in Annapolis : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15820027 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
and Barkley goes in on next play as G-Men go up 7-0 in first minute of game.

Crowd goes nuts and the home team rides that momentum to a nice victory.

something like this works...


I could get behind this. Would also love to see some more downfield passes this week if the interior OL holds up.
I think a pot of people are going to be  
Festina Lente : 8:47 am : link
Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.

Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).

I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.
Let’s go Big Blue!  
trueblueinpw : 8:48 am : link
This is the first time in a long while that I feel like we have a clear coaching advantage in terms of our D-co and O-co. I don’t know that the Giants have better personnel on the field today. Hopefully our head coach can get his first home win. Let’s go Giants!
I've always thought Baker has a huge ego, which is part of  
CT Charlie : 9:02 am : link
his problem. But I worry that on this stage he'll be amped up and play like he did in college – one-man show, running and throwing darts on the run against a weakened secondary. Sure wish we had Ojulari and Thibodeaux to keep him honest.
I know their thin, but Wink has brought back swagger  
George from PA : 9:19 am : link
This defense imposing will.....must continue.

Error free offense would be nice.


And no injuries
Panthers  
Sammo85 : 9:21 am : link
have a decent defense. They have some pass rush off the edge and decent cover scheme. Key will be a good run game but Jones will need to make throws as well.

I think the matchup to watch and now to win is whether Mayfield plays well and how Wink attacks the Panthers offense.
Rookie class  
Pepe LePugh : 9:31 am : link
hopefully continues to take steps. Last week OL rookies played a big role. This week DBs have a chance to show their strengths and weaknesses. Looking forward to it.
RE: I think a pot of people are going to be  
joeinpa : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15820060 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.

Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).

I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.


Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct
I think today will be an interesting test for DJ  
Returning Video Tapes : 9:40 am : link
Last week its like the entire league forgot about how good Saquon is. This week I think we see something like we did week 1 against the Steelers some years back when they completely sold out to sell out Saquon and we couldn't capitalize. Really hoping Toney sees significant snaps today because he can be huge in these 1 v 1 matchups opposite Shep.

Defensively this is an awful matchup for us unless Wink can come up with some wizardry with 3 safety looks or something. Tough week to lose Robinson.
Win or lose  
M.S. : 9:57 am : link

I think we'll get another data point on the Daboll regime based on how hard the Giants play today.
Win or lose  
Dave on the UWS : 10:04 am : link
I want to see this team beat up Carolina. Start developing an identity as a “smart, tough, dependable” team who will smack you in the mouth for 60 min
I think this team is buying in to what Daboll is selling  
GiantBlue : 10:15 am : link
Beautiful Day.....There is no reason this team can't come together again and win this game. I know Dallas is looming and in some situations, I guess you can this a trap game. But I think this leadership group will ground the team and have them playing for the folks in the stadium and themselves.

Going into the Dallas game at 2-0 will be spectacular.

LGFG!
AND I agree with Wink  
Dave on the UWS : 10:19 am : link
attitude needs to be taken up by the fans too. Make it so loud, so uncomfortable for the other team that playing at Met life is a VERY unpleasant experience. Things used to be that way during LT’s era. Time to get back to that.
I would LOVE to see Thibs suit up today (although sitting him one more week is the prudent decision).
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:39 am : link
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big
AND I agree with Wink  
Dave on the UWS : 10:51 am : link
attitude needs to be taken up by the fans too. Make it so loud, so uncomfortable for the other team that playing at Met life is a VERY unpleasant experience. Things used to be that way during LT’s era. Time to get back to that.
I would LOVE to see Thibs suit up today (although sitting him one more week is the prudent decision).
RE: RE: I think a pot of people are going to be  
PatersonPlank : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15820115 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15820060 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.

Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).

I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.



Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct


and its not like we beat the Jets last week. We beat the Titans, last seasons #1 seed in the AFC, on the road
I’d be so impressed with a win today  
Sean : 10:55 am : link
I think this is a tough matchup coming off such a huge win.
RE: RE: RE: I think a pot of people are going to be  
joeinpa : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15820168 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15820115 joeinpa said:


Quote:


In comment 15820060 Festina Lente said:


Quote:


Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.

Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).

I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.



Unwarranted? Lol. First winning record in 5 years, how about we just feel good about it. Plenty of time to feel unenthusiastic if the “realistic “ such as yourself turn out to be correct



and its not like we beat the Jets last week. We beat the Titans, last seasons #1 seed in the AFC, on the road


“Realist”, My phone often has a mind of it s own.
Use Barkley as a decoy on plays  
RCPhoenix : 11:02 am : link
I’d love to see a fake to Barkley to one side with Jones then rolling out to the other side to hit the TE.
RE: Use Barkley as a decoy on plays  
Pepe LePugh : 11:15 am : link
In comment 15820175 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
I’d love to see a fake to Barkley to one side with Jones then rolling out to the other side to hit the TE.

What’s a TE?
RE: I've always thought Baker has a huge ego, which is part of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15820078 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
his problem. But I worry that on this stage he'll be amped up and play like he did in college – one-man show, running and throwing darts on the run against a weakened secondary. Sure wish we had Ojulari and Thibodeaux to keep him honest.


Tough to do that two weeks in a row. Last week was an emotional high game that came with a kick in gut ending.
RE: I’d be so impressed with a win today  
santacruzom : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15820169 Sean said:
Quote:
I think this is a tough matchup coming off such a huge win.


It would also be the first time in ages that the Giants have handled brief prosperity well.
I can't remember the last time  
montanagiant : 11:38 am : link
I've been this pumped for an early regular season game!!


LET'S GO BIG BLUE!!!
Today could be the day  
5BowlsSoon : 11:40 am : link
I begin to trust Jones.

Like many here, I always am looking (and even expecting) for mistakes. Like a fumble when he gets hit, or him screwing up in the red zone. But today I hope all those demons of doubt and mistrust can be cast away so that i can start to believe in his powers.
RE: ...  
christian : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15820160 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
·
12m
Early this week I heard #Giants were looking to expand Kadarius Toney’s usage at expense of cutting into Kenny Golladay’s snaps. It would support Daboll’s certain personnel in certain plays game-to-game mindset. But then Toney injury happened and I’m less certain his role is big


This is a little depressing. I get the game planning and positional strengths approach.

But a bona fide quality WR, picked on round one, should be able to step in for Robinson. If not the same plays, at least take the snaps.

It's crazy the Giants can't lineup Golladay and Toney outside as mainstays in this offense if they are healthy.
Both Thibs and Ojulari out again  
PatersonPlank : 11:44 am : link
.
RE: Both Thibs and Ojulari out again  
adamg : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15820207 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
.


This sucks. Fuck.
BIG NEAL!  
adamg : 11:54 am : link
LFG BIG BLUE!!!
We are losing  
Joey in VA : 11:56 am : link
Too many injuries and CAR has too many weapons, not to mention the line went from -2.5 to -1. Lots of $ on the Panthers. That big of a move is usually a bad sign for the favored side.
RE: We are losing  
shyster : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15820229 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Too many injuries and CAR has too many weapons, not to mention the line went from -2.5 to -1. Lots of $ on the Panthers. That big of a move is usually a bad sign for the favored side.


Actually from -2.5 to +1. Yes, huge move.
My two big questions for the game  
M.S. : 12:04 pm : link

(1) When Carolina loads up on Saquon Barkley, can the Giants make them pay with some sort of passing game?

(2) Will the Giants generate any sort of pass rush against a team that likes to sling it around?

If we get two "yes-es," then Giants win in a walk. Two "no-s" and we are going down. One of each and it's anyone's game.
Hard to figure where the pass rush is going to come from  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:06 pm : link
.
RE: Hard to figure where the pass rush is going to come from  
M.S. : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15820239 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.

Very hard!
Big Cat and Dex have to step up!  
adamg : 12:09 pm : link
.
RE: I think a pot of people are going to be  
Eman11 : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15820060 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
Brought back down to Earth today. I feel that there is way too much unwarranted optimism regarding the Giants quality around here and an over exaggeration of how bad baker is.

Obviously, I hope they play excellently and win but I do not think it justified to believe that they will do so. Even if they manage to win i am expecting further exhibitions of our dearth of talent (especially in the backfield and wr core).

I would really like to see the Oline continuing to gel and some intelligent midfield routes and execution.


Why is it unwarranted?

Sure they didn’t play the best first half last week but the D kept them in it. Pretty much everything they did in the second half on the road against last years AFC #1 seed has the arrow pointed up and warrants optimism.
Unwarranted might be strong  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:14 pm : link
but last week they played an offense that has one dimension, Derrick Henry runs.

Carolina based on week 1 is a significantly more balanced offense.
This  
AcidTest : 12:16 pm : link
is going to be a very difficult game to win IMO. We have no pass rush, and our secondary is depleted with Robinson out. Flott is a third round rookie. The Panthers will definitely be attacking him regularly. I agree that we should play an extra safety instead of a LB to better cover CMac, but that player may be Belton, a fourth round rookie who is coming off a broken collarbone and hasn't played any football in more than a month.

On offense, we need to get something from our WR core as the Panthers will definitely be set on stopping Barkley. I would line him up in the slot to shore up our WR weaknesses and get him out in space. But we also need to get production from Golladay, James, Shepard, Sills,Slayton, and Toney, whether invdividually, or collectively.

Jones needs to be careful with the ball and ST must play better.

I think if we win it will be close.
Go Jints.  
Producer : 12:31 pm : link
.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12:32 pm : link
I’m not sure if a lot of people watched the Panthers last week, i watched the entire game as we moved down to Charlotte last year. They were legitimately bad in the first half and Mayfield looked terrible.

Even though they were “better” in the second half, they did not look good and their OL struggled all game. Get after these guys and Mayfield will make mistakes.
Tough sledding if they can't run the ball imv  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:40 pm : link
Unfavorable down/distance is troublesome for this offense; Poor pass blocking and uninspiring WR's. Not a good match especially since Panthers have a talented secondary.

Good news is I expect our OL to be better as we broke in two rookies against a tough front.

RE: Unwarranted might be strong  
k2tampa : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15820253 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but last week they played an offense that has one dimension, Derrick Henry runs.

Carolina based on week 1 is a significantly more balanced offense.


Titans had 25 runs and 33 passes.
RE: We are losing  
djm : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15820229 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Too many injuries and CAR has too many weapons, not to mention the line went from -2.5 to -1. Lots of $ on the Panthers. That big of a move is usually a bad sign for the favored side.


The house always wins.
McAdoo and the boys are ready  
ghost718 : 12:53 pm : link
The only reason Carolina had a chance  
Dave on the UWS : 12:56 pm : link
to win last week, is Cleveland blew a coverage and the Panthers got a 75 yard TD in a situation that should NEVER happen.
Frankly, this is a home game. You have to win your home games.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 