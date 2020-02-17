New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Game Discussion

for display only
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:39 pm
...
Run Barks!  
trueblueinpw : 3:56 pm : link
Hard fucking yards! Down their fucking throats O!

Let’s fucking goooooooooooooooooooooooo!
One more First down  
kcgiants : 3:56 pm : link
Cmon baby. Pound it
Seeing replay...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:56 pm : link
The Holmes call was BS.
RE: Seeing replay...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15821358 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Holmes call was BS.


He's getting reputation calls now in a bad way. They are watching him for any grab.
Enough can't be said about the job  
montanagiant : 3:57 pm : link
McKinney has done to McCaffrey
Nice to see we can  
igotyourbackman : 3:57 pm : link
Pressure the qb though
we need 2 first downs, right?  
islander1 : 3:58 pm : link
and it's second and 4 now.
RE: Seeing replay...  
Sammo85 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15821358 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Holmes call was BS.


He got their too early and initiated contact.
RE: Seeing replay...  
Matt M. : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15821358 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The Holmes call was BS.
I agree. Looked like a good play.
Wink  
AcidTest : 3:58 pm : link
has called a great game considering how many players are out, including KT, AO, AR, and now LEO. The rest of the players are playing great assignment football. Everybody on both sides of the ball and ST is playing hard. That is great coaching. Now finish the game.
3 timeouts for the Giants just in case  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3:58 pm : link
Daboll seems to be very conservative with using them so far. Not always a good thing but I’m liking it so far.
Run it...  
Jim in Tampa : 3:58 pm : link
down their f**king throats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2 1st downs and it's over.
i wanna ask again cause its  
Rory : 3:58 pm : link
even more critical then before since its so close.

who closed in , caught and and saved the TD from McCaffery?
Wink...love it  
Thegratefulhead : 3:58 pm : link
Fuck yes
I thought  
igotyourbackman : 3:58 pm : link
Holmes wrapped his neck from backside. Can’t argue the call
RE: RE: Seeing replay...  
Percy : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15821360 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15821358 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


The Holmes call was BS.



He's getting reputation calls now in a bad way. They are watching him for any grab.

.
That Love sack was the play of the  
cosmicj : 3:59 pm : link
Game.
________  
I am Ninja : 3:59 pm : link
This PBP guy is OK by me.
Screen pass  
DefenseWins : 4:01 pm : link
Right now
don't you need a play action there, on second down  
islander1 : 4:01 pm : link
I mean 9 in the box...
BIG BALLS ON JONES BABY!!!!!  
adamg : 4:01 pm : link
WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
That offsides saved  
k2tampa : 4:01 pm : link
Them a time out
Daboll/Kafka, holy shit!!!!  
UConn4523 : 4:02 pm : link
awesome job by Jones there
There’s some  
igotyourbackman : 4:02 pm : link
Situational awareness
Smart by Jones  
jeff57 : 4:02 pm : link
.
Great job by Jones  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4:02 pm : link
Solid game by him.

Awesome
Jones beautiful run!  
Simms11 : 4:02 pm : link
Nice job there
Yeah Jones!  
trueblueinpw : 4:02 pm : link
Fuck yeah!
Daniel Jones Sucks  
blink667 : 4:02 pm : link
Despite the fact he sealed the deal.
Jones clearly a winner on a non garbage team  
Returning Video Tapes : 4:02 pm : link
.
Daniel Jones  
Giantology : 4:03 pm : link
With a healthy fuck you
I’ve been critical, but I’m happy for Jones..  
Sean : 4:03 pm : link
So nice having that weapon.
61 %  
Thegratefulhead : 4:03 pm : link
Of teams that start 2- 0 make the playoffs. Do you have any idea how long O have been holding on to that to post?

YEARS
RE: Daniel Jones Sucks  
kcgiants : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15821389 blink667 said:
Quote:
Despite the fact he sealed the deal.

We need Daniel Jones to suck so more don't you think
nice play by Jones  
Producer : 4:03 pm : link
.
Great job by DJ  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4:03 pm : link
.
Victory formation!  
trueblueinpw : 4:03 pm : link
Jones says, kiss my fucking ass trueblueinpw!


And I’m a pucker the fuck up!


Yeah Jones!
RE: Daniel Jones  
igotyourbackman : 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15821392 Giantology said:
Quote:
With a healthy fuck you



😂 I laughed
Anyone else surprised  
Big Al : 4:03 pm : link
late flag did not come on Jones run?
Jones  
AcidTest : 4:04 pm : link
is Taysom Hill. Sills was open, but I don't blame Jones for trying to get the first down on his own. A drop there stops the clock.
THAT was a good  
Dave on the UWS : 4:04 pm : link
decision by Jones
Victory baby!!!  
adamg : 4:04 pm : link
LFG BIG BLUE!

PLAYOFFS !!!!
Good for Jones  
nygiants16 : 4:04 pm : link
finally woke up a little bit, that was a hell of a play on that 3rd down, could of thrown it to sills but trusted his legs
Nice save by Jones.  
Matt M. : 4:04 pm : link
This game is the loudest this stadium has been in a LONG time, dispelling the notion that it can't get loud.
2-0 baby!  
Ira : 4:05 pm : link
Yeah!!!
He finally woke up..  
prdave73 : 4:06 pm : link
Good for him. Good win!!
This coaching  
NYPanos : 4:06 pm : link
Next year With some clean up on talent, it would be a great team.
RE: i wanna ask again cause its  
shyster : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15821371 Rory said:
Quote:
even more critical then before since its so close.

who closed in , caught and and saved the TD from McCaffery?


The new guy, Fabian Moreau.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones Sucks  
blink667 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15821396 kcgiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15821389 blink667 said:


Quote:


Despite the fact he sealed the deal.


We need Daniel Jones to suck so more don't you think


Despite the crap O line Jones played a decent game, good enough to win. Let’s hope the Oline pulls it together so DJ isn’t getting killed every play.
RE: i wanna ask again cause its  
Mighty1 : 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15821371 Rory said:
Quote:
even more critical then before since its so close.

who closed in , caught and and saved the TD from McCaffery?


That was Fabian Moreau, vet cb just elevated from the PS
