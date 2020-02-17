New York Giants vs Carolina Panthers Post-Game Discussion

As for LG, I felt like they were shaky. But, also some of the big plays at or behind the LOS for Luvo were him delaying behind the pulling OG or OC, probably by design. That said, LG is probably our weakest position on the field right now on offense. It seemed we were running much more to the right side.
I think C is the weakest
As I recall, Bredeson did pretty well at C this preseason before he got injured.maybe when Lemieux returns to LG he can play some C….alternate or something similar.
Bredeson did look physical at C in the preseason. Not sure how it translates to the regular season, but Feliciano has to play better. He had a brutal game today.
debate about Jones is largely irrelevant. Absent a total meltdown on his part, or him being injured, the Giants will start him every game this season, and then not resign him at the end of the year. They didn't pick up his fifth-year option, which means he's a FA after this season. The cost of using the FT tag on him is about $30M IIRC. There is very little chance he will play well enough to justify doing so.
Jones is a tough guy, a team-first player, and works hard. He's easy to root for, but his offensive line woes and weak WRs notwithstanding, I thought there were too many instances where he didn't see open receivers. Others did as well.
Exactly. It’s ok to admit all this and still be excited the Giants are 2-0. Why the trolls including the forger think otherwise is beyond me.
debate about Jones is largely irrelevant. Absent a total meltdown on his part, or him being injured, the Giants will start him every game this season, and then not resign him at the end of the year. They didn't pick up his fifth-year option, which means he's a FA after this season. The cost of using the FT tag on him is about $30M IIRC. There is very little chance he will play well enough to justify doing so.
Jones is a tough guy, a team-first player, and works hard. He's easy to root for, but his offensive line woes and weak WRs notwithstanding, I thought there were too many instances where he didn't see open receivers. Others did as well.
If he is missing open WRs, it's most likely because his internal clock is thrown off because of terrible Oline play since he's been in the NFL. His rookie year he would look downfield until he found someone or got blasted. That being said, I don't see many of our WRs getting wide open, but I'm not looking at the all 22 film
RE: RE: Won’t ever be Saquons best stat line today
But one of those games where if you watched, you know he was huge again. Came on strong late and battled for some big yards
Yes, he had a lot of dirty/muddy runs. He ran hard, picked up tough yards and looked for contact. People who said he was soft are eating their words.
I thought Saqoun was solid today. Wasn’t much there for him but he took what was there and didn’t try to force anything, which he didn’t do in the past. They were sold out to stop him today, which is probably a theme all year
I thought the call on Adoree Jackson in the red zone was total bs
Not a lot of star plays but they battled thru it and got the winnat home versus a flawed team.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
RE: Remind me again why it’s ok to say Golladay sucks
He's not that bad. He made a few runs today for first downs most qbs don't make. He throws to no name WRs and is the most pressured QB in the NFL. If you think we are winning in spite of Jones...you're probably wrong.
Jones missed guys All over the field. I was at the game, I’ve been going for 50 years, he had crossers open all over the place but refuses to set his feet and make a throw downfield , and when he did throw deeper, he missed badly. He has no feel for the pocket, and even with the great coaching staff, he won’t become Josh Allen
RE: Remind me again why it’s ok to say Golladay sucks
And that you want him off the team, but still you are a a good Giants fan, but thinking the same about Jones makes you someone who hates the Giants?
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Well maybe because for $21 mill the guy has not shown up. yet. Whereas, Jones - who likely should be replaced next year - shows up every week, says nothing, plays hard and makes some pretty decent plays. No he is not better than average and has not played to his #6 overall pick.
And for the numbskulls bitching about a bad throw or two today, every QB playing today has also thrown a couple or more bad balls. It happens every game. The defense sometimes makes plays and reads the route.
Please note, that I know that Jones is not the answer, but also note I will root for the guy to make plays every week until he is gone. I will root for Golladay too.
This is a developing team. Lots of new players and the line is still in transition. So time to enjoy the ride.
RE: Great job by Gano, Ximines, McKinney and Bellinger.
Not a lot of star plays but they battled thru it and got the winnat home versus a flawed team.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
.
They are both flawed teams, but that's a game they would have lost last year for sure. So that's some progress.
You have ajr on here, already setting it up to be a long week of bitching about Jones and making up stats to support why he's terrible.
I doubt he'll say anything about Jones having the highest pressure rate in the league this far on almost 70% of his throws though. He'll have you believe there's a clean pocket and Jones is just terrible - and we keep winning despite him.
Not sure how you win "despite" a guy closing out the last drive with the winning first down or who made the last FG possible, but he'll be here to tell you.
I'm sorry he's having such a tough time with the team at 2-0.
Not a lot of star plays but they battled thru it and got the winnat home versus a flawed team.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
.
They are both flawed teams, but that's a game they would have lost last year for sure. So that's some progress.
Agreed. A little bit more Saquon, a little more defense, and better coaching pulling us thru so far.
Considering what he had to work with and protection he didn’t get. Stats are ok no interceptions 65% passes completed but some moron has to say he’s missing guys all over the field. Not to mention another Giants win.
Played well today, but I also know less than nothing about playing quarterback, especially at the pro level. He did feel Jones was not well protected today. However, I also felt when he had a chance to make plays he did not make enough
in the offensive rhythm early too. The playcalling sequence to start the game was silly. And it looked like for some reason the Panthers DL was getting a much better jump off the snap, which made it tough to run or pass block.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
Considering what he had to work with and protection he didn’t get. Stats are ok no interceptions 65% passes completed but some moron has to say he’s missing guys all over the field. Not to mention another Giants win.
He was missing guys. 5.2 yards per attempt is not good, especially against a team that isn’t good.
The Giants are 2-0, Daniel Jones hasn’t been good, they need better QB play to be a serious contender, and this coaching staff may be lite.
All things are true and the Giants are at least a fun team to root for again.
Could be the same people who laughed me off that thread—-who knows I don’t care I just know for a fact baker mayfield has to be the most overrated qb going but it won’t last as the jig is up for baker. No more commercials for this guy. He’s a jag.
Jones gets to keep it going. Maybe he never starts again after this year but he’s not that bad, some of you need to watch the game more objectively.
and they won both which is a tangible measuring stick for QB play. He's basically been Tannehill. I haven't seen any strong pro-extension threads so i think the majority are pretty clear eyed that there's still a lot left to be desired. That doesn't seem incompatible with crediting that his performance has been a positive so far.
in the offensive rhythm early too. The playcalling sequence to start the game was silly. And it looked like for some reason the Panthers DL was getting a much better jump off the snap, which made it tough to run or pass block.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
last week barkley faced 8+ in the box very rarely. I haven't seen the numbers for this week posted yet but it appeared the Panthers started the game with a lot of guys at the LOS (which is why the run game went nowhere early on).
RE: Jones hasn't played great in either game but he made plays in the 4Q
and they won both which is a tangible measuring stick for QB play. He's basically been Tannehill. I haven't seen any strong pro-extension threads so i think the majority are pretty clear eyed that there's still a lot left to be desired. That doesn't seem incompatible with crediting that his performance has been a positive so far.
If FGS go the other way are his performances still a positive? The answer is no. This team may have a legit shot at winning the division and if they don’t it will likely be because of the quarterback. We’ve faced a running offense and a bad offense the first two weeks. If the Lions, Eagles and Commanders offenses are legit, can Jones step up enough to keep up?
in the offensive rhythm early too. The playcalling sequence to start the game was silly. And it looked like for some reason the Panthers DL was getting a much better jump off the snap, which made it tough to run or pass block.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
last week barkley faced 8+ in the box very rarely. I haven't seen the numbers for this week posted yet but it appeared the Panthers started the game with a lot of guys at the LOS (which is why the run game went nowhere early on).
From the end zone it looked like 8+ in the box a majority of the time on 1st and 2nd down.
Could be the same people who laughed me off that thread—-who knows I don’t care I just know for a fact baker mayfield has to be the most overrated qb going but it won’t last as the jig is up for baker. No more commercials for this guy. He’s a jag.
Jones gets to keep it going. Maybe he never starts again after this year but he’s not that bad, some of you need to watch the game more objectively.
Baker played just bad enough to make me say Jones is a few notches above worthless..
You are the worst person on this board. It was better when you were in hiding like the coward you are
You are pretty annoying yourself...
I’m sure some would disagree. And for what? Giving opinions during debates on the topic? I don’t go out of my way to start Jones threads, but when the topic is occurring I’m annoying because I give my opinion and it disagrees with yours?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
In comment 15821953 Matt M. said:
Quote:
And 2-0, any way you get there is nice.
As for LG, I felt like they were shaky. But, also some of the big plays at or behind the LOS for Luvo were him delaying behind the pulling OG or OC, probably by design. That said, LG is probably our weakest position on the field right now on offense. It seemed we were running much more to the right side.
I think C is the weakest
As I recall, Bredeson did pretty well at C this preseason before he got injured.maybe when Lemieux returns to LG he can play some C….alternate or something similar.
Bredeson did look physical at C in the preseason. Not sure how it translates to the regular season, but Feliciano has to play better. He had a brutal game today.
Jones is a tough guy, a team-first player, and works hard. He's easy to root for, but his offensive line woes and weak WRs notwithstanding, I thought there were too many instances where he didn't see open receivers. Others did as well.
Exactly. It’s ok to admit all this and still be excited the Giants are 2-0. Why the trolls including the forger think otherwise is beyond me.
Yes, he had a lot of dirty/muddy runs. He ran hard, picked up tough yards and looked for contact. People who said he was soft are eating their words.
Jones is a tough guy, a team-first player, and works hard. He's easy to root for, but his offensive line woes and weak WRs notwithstanding, I thought there were too many instances where he didn't see open receivers. Others did as well.
If he is missing open WRs, it's most likely because his internal clock is thrown off because of terrible Oline play since he's been in the NFL. His rookie year he would look downfield until he found someone or got blasted. That being said, I don't see many of our WRs getting wide open, but I'm not looking at the all 22 film
Quote:
But one of those games where if you watched, you know he was huge again. Came on strong late and battled for some big yards
Yes, he had a lot of dirty/muddy runs. He ran hard, picked up tough yards and looked for contact. People who said he was soft are eating their words.
I thought Saqoun was solid today. Wasn’t much there for him but he took what was there and didn’t try to force anything, which he didn’t do in the past. They were sold out to stop him today, which is probably a theme all year
No need to know what the play was, or the progression is, or even take a peek at the all 22. Obviously so much more talented then the fucking professionals. How are they not working for a team?
The entire offense scuffled today. Coaches, QB, line, receivers, backs. They all struggled. Panthers seemed to put a decent defensive efforts and the giants were just good enough today.
I’ll take the win and hope everyone improves next week
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Bingo.
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
This is an excellent post.
Quote:
In comment 15821821 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15821469 AcidTest said:
Quote:
Jones made a nice play at the end with his athleticism to get the final first down, but his processing is still way too slow, and he almost had a game killing pick six at the end of the first half.
JFC, can we please stop with the “what if?” bullshit?? There was no pick 6. Period.
He also got cheated out of a reception for 40 yards to Toney if not for the ridiculous OPI call. Should he get “credit” for that if he gets ripped for an “almost pick 6”?
🙄🙄🙄
It is okay just say a player had a bad play and got away with it. But it's still on the player. When QBs throw INTs its typically either a bad throw or a bad read.
It's also OK to point out a good play that got washed away due to a bullshit penalty.
You know, in the interest of fairness and all...
Sure, but I'm not sure what point you're trying to make. Yeah, he got a play taken away from him from a penalty. That's out of his control.
Making a poor read or poor throw is not out of his control. That is fair.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
I read this site almost every day. I’ve never seen one of those posts.
You’re making shit up.
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Did someone say that? I may have missed that one.
Quote:
And that you want him off the team, but still you are a a good Giants fan, but thinking the same about Jones makes you someone who hates the Giants?
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
I read this site almost every day. I’ve never seen one of those posts.
You’re making shit up.
It’s literally said everyday. Fat man literally said it further up on the thread
Quote:
And that you want him off the team, but still you are a a good Giants fan, but thinking the same about Jones makes you someone who hates the Giants?
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Did someone say that? I may have missed that one.
This has to be Fat Man’s burner.
Quote:
In comment 15822055 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And that you want him off the team, but still you are a a good Giants fan, but thinking the same about Jones makes you someone who hates the Giants?
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Did someone say that? I may have missed that one.
This has to be Fat Man’s burner.
Nope, crick n Nc
Still hugely concerned with the offense and Daniel Jones in particular.
I didn't say you don't like the Giants if you don't like Jones - I said you're going to spend a lot of time this week posting about how terrible Jones was - just like you foolishly did last week.
You grasp of vocabulary is about as good as your self-awareness. I put the over/under at 100 posts you make this week talking about Jones.
But I guess others can't talk about how much of a dipshit you are without them being a burner account! Idiot
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Well maybe because for $21 mill the guy has not shown up. yet. Whereas, Jones - who likely should be replaced next year - shows up every week, says nothing, plays hard and makes some pretty decent plays. No he is not better than average and has not played to his #6 overall pick.
And for the numbskulls bitching about a bad throw or two today, every QB playing today has also thrown a couple or more bad balls. It happens every game. The defense sometimes makes plays and reads the route.
Please note, that I know that Jones is not the answer, but also note I will root for the guy to make plays every week until he is gone. I will root for Golladay too.
This is a developing team. Lots of new players and the line is still in transition. So time to enjoy the ride.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
They are both flawed teams, but that's a game they would have lost last year for sure. So that's some progress.
Quote:
Where are all the trolls?
You have ajr on here, already setting it up to be a long week of bitching about Jones and making up stats to support why he's terrible.
I doubt he'll say anything about Jones having the highest pressure rate in the league this far on almost 70% of his throws though. He'll have you believe there's a clean pocket and Jones is just terrible - and we keep winning despite him.
Not sure how you win "despite" a guy closing out the last drive with the winning first down or who made the last FG possible, but he'll be here to tell you.
I'm sorry he's having such a tough time with the team at 2-0.
You and Ryan hanging out now?
I didn't say you don't like the Giants if you don't like Jones - I said you're going to spend a lot of time this week posting about how terrible Jones was - just like you foolishly did last week.
You grasp of vocabulary is about as good as your self-awareness. I put the over/under at 100 posts you make this week talking about Jones.
But I guess others can't talk about how much of a dipshit you are without them being a burner account! Idiot
There’s one dipshit here and it’s you.
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
Yep...
See you said it yourself!
Quote:
Not a lot of star plays but they battled thru it and got the winnat home versus a flawed team.
Feliciano had some decent plays and a bunch of negative ones. Jones looks lost when he drops back way too many times but he has decent wheels. Golladay is a waste of time. Toney finally made a few plays and either it gets called back or Jones can’t find him. No rapport with WRs...none. Why is that?
Gano gets us to 2-0...who’s up next to face this offensive powerhouse!
.
They are both flawed teams, but that's a game they would have lost last year for sure. So that's some progress.
Agreed. A little bit more Saquon, a little more defense, and better coaching pulling us thru so far.
Good for them to keep playing. Who’s next?
LOL.
We care to revisit that gem from last year or no? Baker had more time than DJ and put up less points and LOST. But please tell me he’s so much better.
Jones was OK. Not great, but he got the win and kept the ball at the end. Keep it up. Once again this coaching staff shows it belongs.
It’s possible to love that the Giants are winning, but also realize there are some players that need to be upgraded for long term success.
The “you really don’t like the Giants if you don’t love Daniel Jones” posts are really idiotic.
am I wrong or did 1 of the players you mentioned make the play with the game on the line while the other didn't play?
LOL.
You are the worst person on this board. It was better when you were in hiding like the coward you are
The Giants won.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
He was missing guys. 5.2 yards per attempt is not good, especially against a team that isn’t good.
The Giants are 2-0, Daniel Jones hasn’t been good, they need better QB play to be a serious contender, and this coaching staff may be lite.
All things are true and the Giants are at least a fun team to root for again.
Jones gets to keep it going. Maybe he never starts again after this year but he’s not that bad, some of you need to watch the game more objectively.
I'm ok with both of those.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
last week barkley faced 8+ in the box very rarely. I haven't seen the numbers for this week posted yet but it appeared the Panthers started the game with a lot of guys at the LOS (which is why the run game went nowhere early on).
If FGS go the other way are his performances still a positive? The answer is no. This team may have a legit shot at winning the division and if they don’t it will likely be because of the quarterback. We’ve faced a running offense and a bad offense the first two weeks. If the Lions, Eagles and Commanders offenses are legit, can Jones step up enough to keep up?
Quote:
in the offensive rhythm early too. The playcalling sequence to start the game was silly. And it looked like for some reason the Panthers DL was getting a much better jump off the snap, which made it tough to run or pass block.
Usually you see that happen to the road team, not the home team. Giants were taking too long to run their plays and had no flow.
Jones struggled - but this offense overall is a work in progress and still looks very new.
last week barkley faced 8+ in the box very rarely. I haven't seen the numbers for this week posted yet but it appeared the Panthers started the game with a lot of guys at the LOS (which is why the run game went nowhere early on).
From the end zone it looked like 8+ in the box a majority of the time on 1st and 2nd down.
Jones gets to keep it going. Maybe he never starts again after this year but he’s not that bad, some of you need to watch the game more objectively.
Baker played just bad enough to make me say Jones is a few notches above worthless..
But both are trending that way...
Quote:
to melt down after a win!!!
LOL.
You are the worst person on this board. It was better when you were in hiding like the coward you are
You are pretty annoying yourself...
Quote:
In comment 15822124 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
to melt down after a win!!!
LOL.
You are the worst person on this board. It was better when you were in hiding like the coward you are
You are pretty annoying yourself...
I’m sure some would disagree. And for what? Giving opinions during debates on the topic? I don’t go out of my way to start Jones threads, but when the topic is occurring I’m annoying because I give my opinion and it disagrees with yours?
I’ll keep my Knicks info off this board then.
I'm ok with both of those.
Fair. He might he starting next year if the giants don’t love any of the qbs available in the latter stages of round 1. As it looks right now we ain’t picking top 10-15.