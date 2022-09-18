Uh oh Kenny Golladay

and should be fined. For all the shit we’ve given Toney, he answered questions last week AND during the week. I remember when KG said in camp “ we haven’t seen the REAL KG yet!”
Oh yea we have and it ain’t pretty.
Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.
is that true? if he retires I thought all the guarantees are still guaranteed.
If he is guaranteed 3 years salary but he quits in the middle of year 2, that guarantee I has now been forfeited.
Consider this- a dude signs a 4 year 80 million guaranteed contract and then quits after one game. Is it logical to think the team has to pay the dude 80 million for just one game while he goes golfing every Sunday?
RE: Wasn't he the WR that blocked downfield on the Bellinger TD?
I don't think that's how retirement and guarantees work.
I remember when Strahan threatened to retire (one of the time) there would be no cap relief if he did.
“The deal pays $28 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $12 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year. That creates a practical guarantee of $40 million; to avoid owing that amount, the Giants would have to cut Golladay after one year, at $28 million.
It’s a base deal of $72 million over four years, with the opportunity to push it to $76 million.
Each year of the deal has an early roster bonus, forcing the Giants to make a quick decision regarding whether to keep Golladay in 2022, 2023, and 2024.”
Regardless he will go down as one of the worst signings EVER!
Link - ( New Window )
Him retiring would be the highlight of his Giant career.
But that doesn't explain his complete lack of effort and production on the field.
Lol well done
He’s still trying to catch Andrew Thomas on the Giants career TD receptions list…
Oh yea we have and it ain’t pretty.
Didn't really block...he ran a route in front of Bellinger that basically cleared the lane to the endzone. It's possible he blocked at some point but I don't remember cameras picking him up
at his age I would have said stupid things to the press if forced to answer questions in that situation. So maybe better to duck out. It's immature behavior but I understand it.
But that doesn't explain his complete lack of effort and production on the field.
No of course not.
I laughed.
Last ditch effort to get some playing time
I don't think that's how retirement and guarantees work.
I remember when Strahan threatened to retire (one of the time) there would be no cap relief if he did.
Anyway, I doubt he's quitting or retiring.
Last ditch effort to get some playing time
It's crazy how Ritchie James looks like a useful player in this offense and Golladay and Toney can't get it together and produce. Doesn't bode well for their NFL futures.
It’s a base deal of $72 million over four years, with the opportunity to push it to $76 million.
Each year of the deal has an early roster bonus, forcing the Giants to make a quick decision regarding whether to keep Golladay in 2022, 2023, and 2024.”
Judge gave him $72 million...?
The shitshow Judge created. Bench the fuck, make him miserable. Don't allow that scumbag to suit up.
Judge gave him $72 million...?
Seems like he was a pretty big supporter of it.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants didn't have Kenny Golladay at hello, but once the two sides got to know each other a little it, they quickly agreed a partnership would benefit both sides.
"Just hearing the vision that coach Joe Judge had and (coordinator) Jason Garrett had as far as the offense, that had me right there," Golladay said on a Saturday evening Zoom call.
You might be overrating what a useful player is in this offense
Just make him inactive and fill his active spot with another more useful player. Does he think that pouting will help him get snaps or get targeted?
My guess is because he drops a lot of balls and isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
A: It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk.
I wonder why he's in the doghouse.
My guess is because he drops a lot of balls and isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago
So you're saying am upgrade from Golladay?
Hah!
I guess it depends on what you're looking to upgrade. Both stink.
It is not true. After week one all contracts are guaranteed
this is just his game day locker in the stadium. Not his full time locker in the practice facility
He has been dog sh!t and the Giants are stuck with him. Anything that lights a fire under his a$$ has to be good.
