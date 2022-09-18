for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Uh oh Kenny Golladay

Sean : 9/18/2022 5:16 pm
Quote:
Ryan Dunleavy
@rydunleavy
Kenny Golladay was not in locker room and his locker was empty after the 15 minute cooling off period for postgame media #Giants
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Perhaps we have deal in the making  
jvm52106 : 9/18/2022 5:28 pm : link
With GB, TB (lots of injury issues) etc.

Regardless he will go down as one of the worst signings EVER!
You don’t cut him  
Carl in CT : 9/18/2022 5:28 pm : link
You just tell him to go home.
.  
mitch300 : 9/18/2022 5:28 pm : link
https://twitter.com/rydunleavy/status/1571606342124666901?s=21&t=OiTiYP5765-cimBUJd2tZA
His locker being empty  
DavidinBMNY : 9/18/2022 5:29 pm : link
Is definitely not the norm. He retired or something.
.  
mitch300 : 9/18/2022 5:30 pm : link
Fixed
Link - ( New Window )
Hopefully the media...  
bw in dc : 9/18/2022 5:30 pm : link
or the BBI Asshats can get some insights here.
RE: His locker being empty  
broadbandz : 9/18/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15821845 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Is definitely not the norm. He retired or something.


Him retiring would be the highlight of his Giant career.
Unless I'm misunderstanding things  
BlackLight : 9/18/2022 5:36 pm : link
Golladay's cap number is $21 million, and there's only one team in the league with enough cap space to afford that.
If they just deactivate him  
JohnG in Albany : 9/18/2022 5:36 pm : link
would there be any difference on the field?

I can't judge  
TJ : 9/18/2022 5:37 pm : link
at his age I would have said stupid things to the press if forced to answer questions in that situation. So maybe better to duck out. It's immature behavior but I understand it.
RE: I can't judge  
JohnG in Albany : 9/18/2022 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15821876 TJ said:
Quote:
at his age I would have said stupid things to the press if forced to answer questions in that situation. So maybe better to duck out. It's immature behavior but I understand it.



But that doesn't explain his complete lack of effort and production on the field.
Reporters couldn't catch him for a comment?  
widmerseyebrow : 9/18/2022 5:43 pm : link
That's the most separation he's gotten in years.
If he quits  
5BowlsSoon : 9/18/2022 5:46 pm : link
Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.
RE: Reporters couldn't catch him for a comment?  
mfsd : 9/18/2022 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15821890 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
That's the most separation he's gotten in years.


Lol well done

He’s still trying to catch Andrew Thomas on the Giants career TD receptions list…
RE: If he quits  
pjcas18 : 9/18/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15821905 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.


is that true? if he retires I thought all the guarantees are still guaranteed.
Wasn't he the WR that blocked downfield on the Bellinger TD?  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/18/2022 5:50 pm : link
...If so, good to see him contribute even if he's not catching passes.
He had to leave  
jeff57 : 9/18/2022 5:52 pm : link
For a party at Gettleman’s house
He has no excuse  
Dave on the UWS : 9/18/2022 5:52 pm : link
and should be fined. For all the shit we’ve given Toney, he answered questions last week AND during the week. I remember when KG said in camp “ we haven’t seen the REAL KG yet!”
Oh yea we have and it ain’t pretty.
RE: RE: If he quits  
5BowlsSoon : 9/18/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15821915 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15821905 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.



is that true? if he retires I thought all the guarantees are still guaranteed.


If he is guaranteed 3 years salary but he quits in the middle of year 2, that guarantee I has now been forfeited.

Consider this- a dude signs a 4 year 80 million guaranteed contract and then quits after one game. Is it logical to think the team has to pay the dude 80 million for just one game while he goes golfing every Sunday?
RE: Wasn't he the WR that blocked downfield on the Bellinger TD?  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/18/2022 5:54 pm : link
In comment 15821924 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...If so, good to see him contribute even if he's not catching passes.


Didn't really block...he ran a route in front of Bellinger that basically cleared the lane to the endzone. It's possible he blocked at some point but I don't remember cameras picking him up
IR him  
GiantsRage2007 : 9/18/2022 5:59 pm : link
With Stone-hands
RE: RE: I can't judge  
TJ : 9/18/2022 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15821879 JohnG in Albany said:
Quote:
In comment 15821876 TJ said:


Quote:


at his age I would have said stupid things to the press if forced to answer questions in that situation. So maybe better to duck out. It's immature behavior but I understand it.




But that doesn't explain his complete lack of effort and production on the field.

No of course not.
RE: Reporters couldn't catch him for a comment?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/18/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15821890 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
That's the most separation he's gotten in years.


I laughed.
Maybe he went to the barber  
ghost718 : 9/18/2022 6:00 pm : link
and asked for the Ritchie James Cut

Last ditch effort to get some playing time
To help Jones out, It would be great if Golloday and Slayton  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/18/2022 6:01 pm : link
got with the program now and came on board to really practice and contribute.
RE: RE: RE: If he quits  
pjcas18 : 9/18/2022 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15821932 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15821915 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


In comment 15821905 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.



is that true? if he retires I thought all the guarantees are still guaranteed.



If he is guaranteed 3 years salary but he quits in the middle of year 2, that guarantee I has now been forfeited.

Consider this- a dude signs a 4 year 80 million guaranteed contract and then quits after one game. Is it logical to think the team has to pay the dude 80 million for just one game while he goes golfing every Sunday?


I don't think that's how retirement and guarantees work.

I remember when Strahan threatened to retire (one of the time) there would be no cap relief if he did.

Anyway, I doubt he's quitting or retiring.
RE: Maybe he went to the barber  
widmerseyebrow : 9/18/2022 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15821958 ghost718 said:
Quote:
and asked for the Ritchie James Cut

Last ditch effort to get some playing time


It's crazy how Ritchie James looks like a useful player in this offense and Golladay and Toney can't get it together and produce. Doesn't bode well for their NFL futures.
No sense in cutting him now, they won’t save anything. Gone next year  
No1MDGiantsFan : 9/18/2022 6:10 pm : link
“The deal pays $28 million fully guaranteed at signing. Another $12 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2022 league year. That creates a practical guarantee of $40 million; to avoid owing that amount, the Giants would have to cut Golladay after one year, at $28 million.

It’s a base deal of $72 million over four years, with the opportunity to push it to $76 million.

Each year of the deal has an early roster bonus, forcing the Giants to make a quick decision regarding whether to keep Golladay in 2022, 2023, and 2024.”
RE: It shows  
Gmen703 : 9/18/2022 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15821825 PaulN said:
Quote:
The shitshow Judge created. Bench the fuck, make him miserable. Don't allow that scumbag to suit up.


Judge gave him $72 million...?
RE: RE: It shows  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/18/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15822001 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
In comment 15821825 PaulN said:


Quote:


The shitshow Judge created. Bench the fuck, make him miserable. Don't allow that scumbag to suit up.



Judge gave him $72 million...?


Seems like he was a pretty big supporter of it.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants didn't have Kenny Golladay at hello, but once the two sides got to know each other a little it, they quickly agreed a partnership would benefit both sides.

"Just hearing the vision that coach Joe Judge had and (coordinator) Jason Garrett had as far as the offense, that had me right there," Golladay said on a Saturday evening Zoom call.
RE: RE: Maybe he went to the barber  
ghost718 : 9/18/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15821979 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
It's crazy how Ritchie James looks like a useful player in this offense and Golladay and Toney can't get it together and produce. Doesn't bode well for their NFL futures.


You might be overrating what a useful player is in this offense
RE: Enough  
Ivan15 : 9/18/2022 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15821793 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
Just cut his ass.


Just make him inactive and fill his active spot with another more useful player. Does he think that pouting will help him get snaps or get targeted?
You think he’s been traded?  
cosmicj : 9/18/2022 6:30 pm : link
.
Start Slayton.  
Gmen703 : 9/18/2022 6:43 pm : link
I wonder why he's in the doghouse.
72 million dollar practice Squad Diva now?  
MeanBunny : 9/18/2022 6:45 pm : link
In tech we call it "rest and vest". Everyday he has a job is a day he makes too much money.
RE: Start Slayton.  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/18/2022 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15822082 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
I wonder why he's in the doghouse.


My guess is because he drops a lot of balls and isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago
RE: Reporters couldn't catch him for a comment?  
Joe Beckwith : 9/18/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15821890 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
That's the most separation he's gotten in years.


👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
from Daboll's post-game:  
Del Shofner : 9/18/2022 7:31 pm : link
Q: We saw (Wide Receiver) Kadarius (Toney) play a lot more today, and then we look at (Wide Receiver) Kenny (Golladay) on the other side. He’s one of your highest paid players…

A: It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk.
RE: RE: Start Slayton.  
Gmen703 : 9/18/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15822100 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
In comment 15822082 Gmen703 said:


Quote:


I wonder why he's in the doghouse.



My guess is because he drops a lot of balls and isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago


So you're saying am upgrade from Golladay?
Maybe  
noro9 : 9/18/2022 10:15 pm : link
He was in the WR room
If he’s not going to play anyway  
SomeFan : 9/18/2022 10:17 pm : link
why keep his shitty attitude
RE: Maybe  
JesseS : 9/18/2022 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15822556 noro9 said:
Quote:
He was in the WR room


Hah!
RE: RE: RE: Start Slayton.  
Thunderstruck27 : 9/19/2022 12:05 am : link
In comment 15822329 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
In comment 15822100 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:


In comment 15822082 Gmen703 said:


Quote:


I wonder why he's in the doghouse.



My guess is because he drops a lot of balls and isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago



So you're saying am upgrade from Golladay?


I guess it depends on what you're looking to upgrade. Both stink.
RE: RE: If he quits  
Maryland Blows : 9/19/2022 7:04 am : link
In comment 15821915 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15821905 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


Then obviously we don’t have to pay him….he doesn’t even qualify for unemployment compensation.



is that true? if he retires I thought all the guarantees are still guaranteed.


It is not true. After week one all contracts are guaranteed
Mary Holliday  
johnboyw : 9/19/2022 9:37 am : link
He got the big bucks and he got soft. If Collin Johnson had stayed healthy he would have easily beaten him out. Bye bye.
RE: His locker being empty  
ron mexico : 9/19/2022 10:04 am : link
In comment 15821845 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Is definitely not the norm. He retired or something.


this is just his game day locker in the stadium. Not his full time locker in the practice facility
Think it’s a good thing  
Giants73 : 9/19/2022 10:10 am : link
Maybe he will put more effort in if he is pissed. Didn’t complain to the media, went home like an adult and probably thought it through.

He has been dog sh!t and the Giants are stuck with him. Anything that lights a fire under his a$$ has to be good.
Julian Love wrote the following in response to the original tweet.  
BrettNYG10 : 9/19/2022 10:12 am : link
Julian Love
@julianlove27
·
13h
My locker was cleared out and I was also gone by that time… so were several others.
these coaches aren't putting up ....  
BCD : 9/19/2022 10:29 am : link
with alot of bullshit....
Where are they?  
giantBCP : 9/19/2022 10:41 am : link
It appears that the contingent that claimed that Golladay’s lack of production was due to Daniel Jones is in hiding.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 